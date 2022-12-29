Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Mark W. and Gail L. Moore to Kevin Aaron Wittman. 120 Troopers Trail, $199,900

James H. Timberlake Jr. and Diane Timberlake to Jeremiah D. and Mary L. Still. Lot 9, Hunting Woods, $169,900

Luis M. Calvo Fragachan and Michael S. Beatty to Stephen M. Alonso. Lot 19, Tusculum Lake Estates and additional parcel, 5.167 acres, $735,000

Caleb Tanner Amburgey to Rupert Dietch and Michelle Dietch. Lot 2, Amherst Acres, $220,000

Burgdash LLC to Ryan Means. Revised residue lot, block 5, Magruder Hills, $11,300

Kenneth Lee Chumbley to Audrey C. Cash. Lots 55 and 57, Silk Farm, $22,000

Emery L. Grosvenor to Curtchelle Bradshaw Delaney. Lot 3, Abee Manor, $239,900

PDudley LLC to L&H Homes LLC. 169 Brightwell Mill Road, $28,000

Appomattox County

Wayne D. Dawkins Sr. to Anne Hastings Sturgis. Lot 39, section 3, Country Haven Estates, $34,000

Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila K. Roper to Kevin S. Goodman and Marian Frances Rieley Pumagualle. Parcel, 3.484 acres, $9,000

Richard A. Mueller to Stephen B. and A. Dale Perez. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, 7.18 acres and additional 50 acres, $86,000

Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC to Jeremy A. and Savannah M. Neighbors. Lot 24, North Avenue Subdivision, $293,500

Joanne O’Brien to Kevin H. O’Brien. 896 Old Grist Mill Road, $40,000

Bedford County

Mildred E. Lynch to CMS Holdings LLC. Lot 15, Meadow Creek, $100,000

Terry Allen Bradshaw, Debora Bradshaw Linkenhoker and Edward Bradshaw III to Carl and Christine M. Christensen. Tract A and parcel 2A, Hannabass Drive, $250,000

ECP LLC to William and Joeanne Saul. 1715 Crab Orchard Road, $245,000

Moon Farms LLC to Jon Matthew and Rachel Anne Loflin. Fleming Mountain Drive, $214,207.17

Lawrence F. Cox Jr., Lawrence F. Cox III and Timothy R. Cox to Little Tree Land LLC. Lot 21, Sportsman’s Point, $101,500

Ronald L. Saunders to FCHB Inc. Lot 61, section 1, Mountain Meadows, $50,000

Anne N. Parrott to Cameron Scott Levy. 102 Hickory Drive, $385,000

Macon Cobb Putney and Janet Woodworth Putney to Om Shree Inc. Lots 5 and 6, section 1, Haven Heights and additional parcel, $395,000

Wendy Witt Plattus to Om Shree Inc. Residue lot 1, The Barlow Land, $59,000

Reba G. Miller to Stephen Owens and Kimberly Owens. 1414 and 1416 Old Firetrail Road, $30,000

Dennis C. and Jacqueline B. Gansen to Summit Land Sales LLC. Lot 28, section C-1, Beechwood West and lot 59, section D-2, Beechwood West, $9,935

Francis M. Robertson and Judith H. Robertson to Calvin D. Thurman. 1085 Springwood Court, $38,000

David R. Signorile to Christopher C. Newton. Lot 32, Valley Mills Crossing, $35,000

P.J. Mundy and Kalyn Marie Gowen-Mundy to Kalyn Marie Gowen-Mundy. Lot 60, Village Green, $15,000

Cara D.S. Haskins to Donald G. Compton Jr. and Missy S. Compton. Unit 72, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $293,500

Janette M. Childress, Diane M. Bowyer, Joanne M. Caldwell, Sharon M. Pierce, Danny C. Mitchell and Patsy M. Wirt to David G. Walker and Amy M. Walker. Lot 9, Ivie Estates, $350,000

Richard E. and Ronetta E. Marhoover to Tate and Chandler Fonville. Lot 1, Ashleigh Terrace, $360,000

Michael Heflin Jr. to Michael D. and Erica M. Fox. Lot 36, section 2, Victoria Lakes, $297,500

Geoff B. Tuck to Lisa Janeiro. Lot 2, Harbor Village, $300,900

Edward R. Stanley Jr. and Patricia T. Stanley to James L. Stanley and Michelle L. Stanley. 5630 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike East, $250,000

Jason W. and Lisa Y. Harter to Joshua K. and Crystal G. Lynn. 1308 Paradise Haven Trail, $465,000

Gilbert E. Butler Jr. and Margaret M. Butler to Mark J. and Stacy L. O’Brien. Lot 7, Waterside, $285,000

Raymond E. Anderson Jr. to Ruby A. Quarles. 2150 Quarles Road, $37,500

Anna Rae Tinsley to Nootcharee Tosom. Lot 33, section B, Bedford Hills, $259,900

Campbell County

James C. Adams Jr. to Barbara M. LaPrade. Parcels, off Claytor Road, $8,500

Lillian M. Saunders to Melissa Renee Younger. Lot 9, 1.25 acres, J.J. Estates Subdivision, $8,000

Debra Bowie to Abner Benigno De Andrade Araujo and Christina Araujo. 1004 Kingswood Lane, $309,900

Aubrey Scott Baldwin to Ronald A. and Julia C. Valle. Tract 10, Mill Runn Subdivision, $124,900

Linda Tucker Wade, Dwayne T. Wade and Debra C. Love to Robert A. Barker Jr., Vickie D. Barker and Robert A. Barker III. 2552 Wickliffe Road and two adjoining parcels, $200,000

VIP LLC to Eric and Stephanie Berg. 5461 Red House Road, $385,000

Jackie S. King Jr. and Kerian E. King to Janice M. Cabell. Lot 2, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $194,900

Evelyn D. Campbell, Roselyn Dale Dejatnette, Jeanne Leigh Dejarnette, William Daniel Dejarnette and Jacqueline R. Dejarnette to Michael D. Monroe. 4529 Three Creeks Road, $18,000

Genius Enterprise LLC to Tarance D. Elam. 10318 Colonial Highway, $230,000

Bryan H. and Yvette A. Mitchell to Lucas B. and Amanda R. Franklin. Parcel, County Airport Road, $3,773.40

Steven D. and Jeannie S. Isaacs to WRF Residential LLC. 240 Lynbrook Road, $170,625

City of Lynchburg

Cynthia Baumann to Alpha Bloodline Corporation. Lot 19, block 1, Fairgrounds Addition, $57,000

NVR Inc. to Jakob Matthew and Hannah Leigh Baker. Lot 7B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $281,575

Barrington Properties LLC to Joshua and Catherine McGinnis. Lot 6, block 45, plan A, Rivermont Company, $319,000

Cortney N. Beltz and Joel Bradnick to Craig T. and Deborah L. Gillaspy. Lots 1 and 2, Edgewood, $240,000

George S. and Rebecca L. Sanchez to Joseph Turk and Sherry Burnette. Lot 6 and parts of lots 5 and 7, block X, Warwick Addition, $337,500

Christopher C. Edwards to Mark Carson. Townhome number 213, block A, section 2, Countryplace Townhomes, $141,000

William L. and Amanda A.W. Council to Wesley J. and Candace A. McDouall. Lot 10, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $459,000

Mary Jane Hobbs to Julie F. Davidson. Lot 48, Gorman Subdivision, $550,000

Jared D. and Danika Delello to Alexander and Heidi Jackson. 3101 Link Road, unit 17, $78,000

Amanda Leian DeShano to Jean Capital LLC. 1618 Buchanan St., $13,500

Forest Views LLC to Robin Virginia LLC. 2239 Cobbs St., $100,000

James Kevin Foster to JFRB Holdings Inc. Lot 10, block F, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $210,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Beatrice Payne. 3003 Hillview St., $19,500

Kandise V. Powell to Robert L. Hackenmeyer. 623 Riverside Drive, $240,000

Teresa A. Kirstein to Christopher Michael Hollandsworth and Ashlyn Michell Hollandsworth. 2610 Mayflower Drive, $50,000

George Tinsley Jr. to Ricardo Jones and Hayley Holloman. 1519 13th St., $130,000

Kuhn Properties LLC to Tony Cuong Tran. 1509 Monsview Place, $183,000

Cynthia S. Mikesell to Holly Dudley Shackelford. 1926 Canterbury Court, $192,000

Gilbert J. and Jean W. Peeler to Powell Property Network Inc. 4439 Fort Ave., $215,500

Joshua Rosene to Oscar Rodriguez. 1805 Floyd St., $34,900

Shaun William Roman to Tiffany Stump. 206 Blue Ridge St., $148,000

Jimaco Limited Liability Company to WRF 200 Durham Street LLC. New lot 1, block 11, Homewood Acres, $407,600

Building permits

Campbell County

Greystone Builders LLC, lot 18, Walking Trail Drive, new dwelling, $375,000

Kimberly Cook, 975 Greenhouse Road, deck, $30,736

Masman Development LLC, 2863 Waterlick Road, sign, $3,700

Michael Bortzer, 703 Hawkins Road, pole barn, $32,000

Crown Orchard Company LLC, 2814 Rocky Toad, solar panels, $177,000

Lare Inc., 921 Sunburst Road, commercial addition, $275,000

Star City Investments LLC, 1050 Timberlake Drive, alterations, $30,000

Vickie Wingfield, 130 Northgate Court, pool, $65,000

Rebecca Piatt, 163 Jean Place, solar panels, $8,190

Teresa Roberts, 325 Westridge Circle, deck, $10,000

Todd Hoerner, 628 Main St., roof, $16,250

Bethel Consultant Group LLC, 288 Lynbrook Road, addition, $15,000