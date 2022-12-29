Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Mark W. and Gail L. Moore to Kevin Aaron Wittman. 120 Troopers Trail, $199,900
James H. Timberlake Jr. and Diane Timberlake to Jeremiah D. and Mary L. Still. Lot 9, Hunting Woods, $169,900
Luis M. Calvo Fragachan and Michael S. Beatty to Stephen M. Alonso. Lot 19, Tusculum Lake Estates and additional parcel, 5.167 acres, $735,000
Caleb Tanner Amburgey to Rupert Dietch and Michelle Dietch. Lot 2, Amherst Acres, $220,000
Burgdash LLC to Ryan Means. Revised residue lot, block 5, Magruder Hills, $11,300
Kenneth Lee Chumbley to Audrey C. Cash. Lots 55 and 57, Silk Farm, $22,000
Emery L. Grosvenor to Curtchelle Bradshaw Delaney. Lot 3, Abee Manor, $239,900
PDudley LLC to L&H Homes LLC. 169 Brightwell Mill Road, $28,000
Appomattox County
Wayne D. Dawkins Sr. to Anne Hastings Sturgis. Lot 39, section 3, Country Haven Estates, $34,000
Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila K. Roper to Kevin S. Goodman and Marian Frances Rieley Pumagualle. Parcel, 3.484 acres, $9,000
Richard A. Mueller to Stephen B. and A. Dale Perez. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, 7.18 acres and additional 50 acres, $86,000
Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC to Jeremy A. and Savannah M. Neighbors. Lot 24, North Avenue Subdivision, $293,500
Joanne O’Brien to Kevin H. O’Brien. 896 Old Grist Mill Road, $40,000
Bedford County
Mildred E. Lynch to CMS Holdings LLC. Lot 15, Meadow Creek, $100,000
Terry Allen Bradshaw, Debora Bradshaw Linkenhoker and Edward Bradshaw III to Carl and Christine M. Christensen. Tract A and parcel 2A, Hannabass Drive, $250,000
ECP LLC to William and Joeanne Saul. 1715 Crab Orchard Road, $245,000
Moon Farms LLC to Jon Matthew and Rachel Anne Loflin. Fleming Mountain Drive, $214,207.17
Lawrence F. Cox Jr., Lawrence F. Cox III and Timothy R. Cox to Little Tree Land LLC. Lot 21, Sportsman’s Point, $101,500
Ronald L. Saunders to FCHB Inc. Lot 61, section 1, Mountain Meadows, $50,000
Anne N. Parrott to Cameron Scott Levy. 102 Hickory Drive, $385,000
Macon Cobb Putney and Janet Woodworth Putney to Om Shree Inc. Lots 5 and 6, section 1, Haven Heights and additional parcel, $395,000
Wendy Witt Plattus to Om Shree Inc. Residue lot 1, The Barlow Land, $59,000
Reba G. Miller to Stephen Owens and Kimberly Owens. 1414 and 1416 Old Firetrail Road, $30,000
Dennis C. and Jacqueline B. Gansen to Summit Land Sales LLC. Lot 28, section C-1, Beechwood West and lot 59, section D-2, Beechwood West, $9,935
Francis M. Robertson and Judith H. Robertson to Calvin D. Thurman. 1085 Springwood Court, $38,000
David R. Signorile to Christopher C. Newton. Lot 32, Valley Mills Crossing, $35,000
P.J. Mundy and Kalyn Marie Gowen-Mundy to Kalyn Marie Gowen-Mundy. Lot 60, Village Green, $15,000
Cara D.S. Haskins to Donald G. Compton Jr. and Missy S. Compton. Unit 72, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $293,500
Janette M. Childress, Diane M. Bowyer, Joanne M. Caldwell, Sharon M. Pierce, Danny C. Mitchell and Patsy M. Wirt to David G. Walker and Amy M. Walker. Lot 9, Ivie Estates, $350,000
Richard E. and Ronetta E. Marhoover to Tate and Chandler Fonville. Lot 1, Ashleigh Terrace, $360,000
Michael Heflin Jr. to Michael D. and Erica M. Fox. Lot 36, section 2, Victoria Lakes, $297,500
Geoff B. Tuck to Lisa Janeiro. Lot 2, Harbor Village, $300,900
Edward R. Stanley Jr. and Patricia T. Stanley to James L. Stanley and Michelle L. Stanley. 5630 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike East, $250,000
Jason W. and Lisa Y. Harter to Joshua K. and Crystal G. Lynn. 1308 Paradise Haven Trail, $465,000
Gilbert E. Butler Jr. and Margaret M. Butler to Mark J. and Stacy L. O’Brien. Lot 7, Waterside, $285,000
Raymond E. Anderson Jr. to Ruby A. Quarles. 2150 Quarles Road, $37,500
Anna Rae Tinsley to Nootcharee Tosom. Lot 33, section B, Bedford Hills, $259,900
Campbell County
James C. Adams Jr. to Barbara M. LaPrade. Parcels, off Claytor Road, $8,500
Lillian M. Saunders to Melissa Renee Younger. Lot 9, 1.25 acres, J.J. Estates Subdivision, $8,000
Debra Bowie to Abner Benigno De Andrade Araujo and Christina Araujo. 1004 Kingswood Lane, $309,900
Aubrey Scott Baldwin to Ronald A. and Julia C. Valle. Tract 10, Mill Runn Subdivision, $124,900
Linda Tucker Wade, Dwayne T. Wade and Debra C. Love to Robert A. Barker Jr., Vickie D. Barker and Robert A. Barker III. 2552 Wickliffe Road and two adjoining parcels, $200,000
VIP LLC to Eric and Stephanie Berg. 5461 Red House Road, $385,000
Jackie S. King Jr. and Kerian E. King to Janice M. Cabell. Lot 2, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $194,900
Evelyn D. Campbell, Roselyn Dale Dejatnette, Jeanne Leigh Dejarnette, William Daniel Dejarnette and Jacqueline R. Dejarnette to Michael D. Monroe. 4529 Three Creeks Road, $18,000
Genius Enterprise LLC to Tarance D. Elam. 10318 Colonial Highway, $230,000
Bryan H. and Yvette A. Mitchell to Lucas B. and Amanda R. Franklin. Parcel, County Airport Road, $3,773.40
Steven D. and Jeannie S. Isaacs to WRF Residential LLC. 240 Lynbrook Road, $170,625
City of Lynchburg
Cynthia Baumann to Alpha Bloodline Corporation. Lot 19, block 1, Fairgrounds Addition, $57,000
NVR Inc. to Jakob Matthew and Hannah Leigh Baker. Lot 7B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $281,575
Barrington Properties LLC to Joshua and Catherine McGinnis. Lot 6, block 45, plan A, Rivermont Company, $319,000
Cortney N. Beltz and Joel Bradnick to Craig T. and Deborah L. Gillaspy. Lots 1 and 2, Edgewood, $240,000
George S. and Rebecca L. Sanchez to Joseph Turk and Sherry Burnette. Lot 6 and parts of lots 5 and 7, block X, Warwick Addition, $337,500
Christopher C. Edwards to Mark Carson. Townhome number 213, block A, section 2, Countryplace Townhomes, $141,000
William L. and Amanda A.W. Council to Wesley J. and Candace A. McDouall. Lot 10, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $459,000
Mary Jane Hobbs to Julie F. Davidson. Lot 48, Gorman Subdivision, $550,000
Jared D. and Danika Delello to Alexander and Heidi Jackson. 3101 Link Road, unit 17, $78,000
Amanda Leian DeShano to Jean Capital LLC. 1618 Buchanan St., $13,500
Forest Views LLC to Robin Virginia LLC. 2239 Cobbs St., $100,000
James Kevin Foster to JFRB Holdings Inc. Lot 10, block F, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $210,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Beatrice Payne. 3003 Hillview St., $19,500
Kandise V. Powell to Robert L. Hackenmeyer. 623 Riverside Drive, $240,000
Teresa A. Kirstein to Christopher Michael Hollandsworth and Ashlyn Michell Hollandsworth. 2610 Mayflower Drive, $50,000
George Tinsley Jr. to Ricardo Jones and Hayley Holloman. 1519 13th St., $130,000
Kuhn Properties LLC to Tony Cuong Tran. 1509 Monsview Place, $183,000
Cynthia S. Mikesell to Holly Dudley Shackelford. 1926 Canterbury Court, $192,000
Gilbert J. and Jean W. Peeler to Powell Property Network Inc. 4439 Fort Ave., $215,500
Joshua Rosene to Oscar Rodriguez. 1805 Floyd St., $34,900
Shaun William Roman to Tiffany Stump. 206 Blue Ridge St., $148,000
Jimaco Limited Liability Company to WRF 200 Durham Street LLC. New lot 1, block 11, Homewood Acres, $407,600
Building permits
Campbell County
Greystone Builders LLC, lot 18, Walking Trail Drive, new dwelling, $375,000
Kimberly Cook, 975 Greenhouse Road, deck, $30,736
Masman Development LLC, 2863 Waterlick Road, sign, $3,700
Michael Bortzer, 703 Hawkins Road, pole barn, $32,000
Crown Orchard Company LLC, 2814 Rocky Toad, solar panels, $177,000
Lare Inc., 921 Sunburst Road, commercial addition, $275,000
Star City Investments LLC, 1050 Timberlake Drive, alterations, $30,000
Vickie Wingfield, 130 Northgate Court, pool, $65,000
Rebecca Piatt, 163 Jean Place, solar panels, $8,190
Teresa Roberts, 325 Westridge Circle, deck, $10,000
Todd Hoerner, 628 Main St., roof, $16,250
Bethel Consultant Group LLC, 288 Lynbrook Road, addition, $15,000