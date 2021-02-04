Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Marie C. and George T. Giles to Gabrel Sacco. Lots 1 and 2, section I, Foreston Manor, $163,000
ABF LLC to 20/20 Vison of Virginia LLC. 335 Turner Creek Road, $450,000
Reddy Investments LLC to William R. Harris and Carolyn B. Harris. 165 Turkey Mountain Road, $100,000
James O. Mawyer to Gregory B. Brown and Deborah L. Downing. Parcel, off of Indigo Rdg., $55,000
Jacob A. Burnopp to Jermaine W. Jones. 2808 Pera Road, $270,000
Caleb S. Gordon and Althea L. Gordon to Monica Lynette and Charles Daniel Seers Jr. Lot 6, Orchard Hills Estates, $95,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 100, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 110, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 111, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 112, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
Continental Mortgage & Investment Corp. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 113, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $25,000
K.E. Mays & Sons to Earl Jason Tomlin and Raymond Allen Martin Jr. 112 Ebenezer Road, $55,000
Rebecka Hughes to Robert D. and Erin E. Bozio. Lot 8, Stoney Creek, $289,900
Carol J. Hutcherson and Debra R. Gardner to Edward E. Braxton. 250 Thomas Road and additional parcel, $119,900
Appomattox County
Linwood C. Arrington and Annette Arrington to KPR Investments LLC. 3133 Piney Ridge Road and additional parcel, $59,500
Josephine L. Lankford to David M. and Sheila D. Ferguson. Parcel, Va. 687, 3 acres, $60,000
Mallory E. Hill to Cindy Lee Hollinger. Lots 5-8, Lonbardy St., $120,000
Vicki G. Swing to Dean A. Bruce and Deborah M. Davis. 1681 Cub Creek Road, $26,000
Toni D. and David Watson to Harry M. Blair Jr. 1958 Red House Road, $18,500
Julie A. and Roy M. Wilson to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 5, Mayville Subdivision, $20,500
Corey M. Hosko to Zachary Haines and Victoria Gray Eastman. 3247 Salem Road, $234,950
Bedford County
Francis W. Castiglione to Alexander A. and Karen B. Grunsfeld. 6947 Horseshoe Bend Road, Lakes District, $638,000
Angela Schlosser-Harris to Alexander G. and Meghan R. Bradfield. 1360 Morgan’s Church Road, Lakes District, $269,500
Francie Leigh Mitchell to Leroy C. and Brenda J. Saunders. Parcel, near Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $171,000
Gabriel E. Saker to Stanley D. Blevins. 2807 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $135,000
Jeanette F. Divers to Brenda M. Overstreet. 2060 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $135,000
Ginger S. Ross to Mack Investments, Incorporated. 1181 Montvale St., Blue Ridge District, $129,000
Damien M. Walls to Claralynn M. Walls. 124 Shady Grove Dr., Blue Ridge District, $111,000
Gregory L. Carter to Brian K. Varter. 3333 Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $81,000
Derbyshire Design LLC to Cory James Kitzmiller. Parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $46,000
Alvin Eugene Proehl and Carolyn Sue Proehl, trustees to Eric R. and Maribeth A. Jewell. Tract 6, Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $40,000
Jeremy D. Heflin to John D. Goyne. Parcel, Lone Oak Crossing, Lakes District, $30,000
Gerald L. Lamb Jr. to Colt C.E. Hicks Jr. 1165 Minter Farm Road, Blue Ridge District, $25,000
William C. Maxwell to Derbyshire Design LLC. Parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $24,740.05
Allen T. Rader to Six Branches LLC. Lot 34, Circlewood Estates, Blue Ridge District, $15,000
Kevin A. Craft to Brian Gray and Deanna Gray. 1144 Garner Road, Blue Ridge District, $9,000
Donna Lee Rice to Wandering Brook Farm LLC, 7225 Rocky Mountain Road and additional parcel, Short Cut Road, $460,000
Melissa and David H. Carroll Jr. to Jessica Nichole Carter. 17543 Big Island Highway, $80,000
Patricia D. Davidson and Dennis G. Parker to Jennifer L. Barnett. 3371 Buffalo Run, $176,000
TY Investments LLC to Ivy Trace LLC. Parcel, 2.188 acres, Tyler Subdivision, $50,000
Julia J. Bryan to Roland K. and Kimberly S. Gerdung. Unit 13, Jefferson Oakes Townhomes, $224,900
Gregory Keith Hamlett to Kathy Ann Smith. Lot 3, section 1, Forest Park, $270,000
James W. Andrews to Richard W. Toms and Jody L. Toms. 2531 Timber Ridge Road, $400,000
Tracy A. and Linda N. Cooper to Jason B. and Virginie S. Arbusto. Lot 8, Greenbrook, $289,000
Charles Keith Snider II to Michaela E. Hackett. 5961 New London Road, $199,900
Susan E. and James C. Adams Jr. to Nathaniel W. Cook and Kleydi G. Venero Alosilla. 1015 Combs Cove Dr. Apt. A and B, $220,000
Timothy Edwards and Amy Ann Edwards to Summer Grace Moon. Lot 3, section 2, phase 4, block 7, Valleywood Townhomes, $148,500
Walter Guy Rivers Jr. and Malinda Moran Rivers to Nathan William and Katherine Renee Wright and Echo 3 Whisky Arms LLC. Parcel, Hurricane Dr., $27,000
John T. Nankervis Jr. and Maura H. Oz-Nankervis to Kimberly D. Hartman. Lot 12, block 1, section 1, Ivy Hill, $299,000
Charles C. Wright and Ann P. Wright to Rebecca Pelletier. 3093 Fancy Farm Road, $207,000
Charles Lewis McNeely Jr. and Deborah Lynn Gibson to James Bernhardt. Parcel, Jackrabbit Lane, $28,500
Randolph D. Fairfield and Katherine A. Fairfield, trustees to Kelly R. Carson and Rodney D. Carson. 2554 Crockett Road, $555,000
Rodney D. and Kelly R. Carson to Myra E. Gordon. Lot 19, section 1, Brookstone, $439,900
David Lee Read and Dawn Natalie Read to Jeremy and Jill Mantz. Lot 39, Sleepy Oak Villas, $289,900
Claude E. Rice to Wandering Brook Farm LLC. 7221 Rocky Mountain Road, $664,000
Garry D. and Elizabeth C. Ragland to Keith A. and Tracy S. Vinson. Unit 114, building 1, Sunset Ridge Country Townhomes, $164,600
Sarah Witt Child to Zachary William Carmen. Lot 3, Jeter Addition, Town of Bedford, $150,000
Timothy L. Peters and Michelle C. Peters to Spencer James Greer. Unit 1124, building 1, phase 1, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $142,900
William L. Howard and Connie S. Howard to Robert R. Hage. Lot 191, section VII, North Hills Subdivision, $350,000
Roberta B. Clay to M. Christopher Mabry. Residual tract, Somerset Meadows, $192,400
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Girardeau Dwayne Best Jr. and Desha Johnson Best. Lot 29, section 3, Somerset Meadows, $440,000
Timothy L. Zimmerman and Patty M. Zimmerman to Trevor D. Wilson. Parcel, fronting VA. 675, 3.025 acres, $230,000
Stephen E. and Patricia A. Brooks to Angelica Rosa Giron Castro and Julio Cesar Castro Pineda. 2920 Hawkins Mill Road, $161,900
Robert P. Hage to Jon Patrick and Laura Ann Reynolds. 621 Westview Ave., $355,000
Campbell County
Geoffrey S. May and Kristina C. May to Amjad Rana. 10503 Timberlake Road, $170,000
M. Lance Cooper to Todd C. and Laura D. Galaida. Lot 272, phase VII, Runaway Bay, $25,000
Reginald C. Bennett, Gordon M. Kent, Robert Withers Lee III, John Edward Roark III and Aubrey Jones Rosser Jr., trustees to Michael E. Mattox. Lot 4, block 8, corner of Broad St. and Washington St., Altavista, $120,000
First Properties Inc. to Wayne M. Gunter. 11967 Red House Road, $14,000
Connie Rorer Austin to Blayne M. Mutschler. Lot 5, section 8, Clearcrest Subdivision, $135,000
Michael J. and Amanda G. Lewis to Kimberly Bell. Lot 2, section 1, Jameswood Subdivision, $285,000
Mark B. and Alyson J. Phillips to Angela C. and Lesley Mackzum. 625 Stone Road and two additional parcels, Stone Road, $379,900
Cynthia H. Pugh and Phillip W. Hunley to Eric Vincent Coles. Lot 54, Lakewood, $213,025
Karen L. Davidson to Kara Ashleigh Hudson. 631 River View Dr., $119,900
Maria D. Colon and Lourdes R. Colon to Mary G. and Harold T. Sandridge Jr. 76 Gloucester Dr., $172,000
Matthew F. Thompson, David W. Thompson and Mary Weber to Samuel A. and Allison Knaus. Four parcels, off of Woodland Ave., $57,500
JADON LLC to White Cliff Properties LLC. Lot 130, phase 1, English Commons, $178,900
Mark R. Metzger and Hope D. Metzger to Richard Otto and Karen D. Brewer. 383 Old Pocket Road, $306,500
Christian P. Guill to Chandler Tait Alder. Lot 123, section II, Tavern Grove, $139,450
Cheryl L. Samples to Paul E. Root. Lot 15, section 2, London Forest, $307,500
VWJP LLC to JAMB Integrity Investments LLC. 62 Pilot View Road, $60,000
Bedford Four Inc. to JAMB Integrity Investments LLC. 233 Dog Trail, $100,000
Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Lovena Lasha Clark. Parcels, Third St., $75,550
The Presbytery of the Peaks of the Presbyterian Church to Sale Weizenecker, John Bollig, Rodney Chrisman, and Daniel Tuckwiller, trustees. Parcel, 8.792 acres, off of Wards Ferry Road, $850,000
KJ Landholdings LLC to Todd and Laura Galaida. Lot 351, phase XIV, Runaway Bay, $10,000
City of Lynchburg
Collins Window & Door LLC to SDRR6 Properties LLC. Lot 25, Rutherford Townhouses, $68,000
Amerisa Marie Watson to Synthia K. Gills and Amy L. Tilley-Clisso. Lot 5, block B, section 1, Vista Acres, $210,000
Simone Hilton LLC to Richard Lee Cunningham Jr. 2104 Giles St., $11,800
Bonnie W. Rebsamen to Priority One Properties LLC. Lots 13-16, block 14, Golf Park Subdivision, $132,500
Bonnie W. Rebsamen to Priority One Properties LLC. Lot 102, Northwyn Village and Northwynd Towers, $160,000
Angie R. Jones to Jeffery F. and Leanne T. Williams. Lot 1, block 2, Floridian Gardens, $123,000
Darrylwanna Q. Whitten Jr. and Raven B. Whitten to Kevin Hill. Lots 48-51, Lakeland, $183,000
Robert M. Browning to Rosie Lucille Jett. Lots 70-73, Roundelay, $144,200
Peggy A. Warner to Christopher G. and Erica D. LeMasters. Lot 9, block 2, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $228,000
Linwood L. Allen Investments Inc. to Gary Clegg. Lot 1, block 7, Wilton Addition, $28,000
Robert Waldo to K & A Good Life LLC. 2229 Taylor Farm Road, $140,000
Sheri K. and Randy K. Scicli Jr. to M. Aaron Scicli. Lot 2, section II, Sheffield, $135,000
Elk Valley Land Company LLC and Warren G. Teates to T.P.B. Enterprises LLC. 1600 Graves Mill Road, $1,925,000
Layton D. Gossom and Debra J. Gossom to Kristi Martin and Lantz Martin. Lot 26, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $235,000
Kimberly Dawn Hartman to Carmela H. Greer. 107 Holmes Circle, $122,000
Troy L. and Michele L. Greenawalt to Benjamin Grant Halstead. Lot 39, block D, section 7, Vista Acres Subdivision, $214,900
Robert Garland Allen and Jeanne Ellen Allen to Sandra Jean Wilson and Angela Denise Walker. 3843 Fort Ave., $361,500
LMST Ventures LLC to David P. and Barbara M. Thorsen. Lots 126-129, Windsor Hills, $262,500
Marjorie M. and Daniel E. Grabeel Sr. to 3022 Carroll Avenue LLC. Lots 22 and 23, section 3, Tate Springs Farm, $158,550
Next Chapter Homes LLC to Felix A. Guevara and Megan L. Kujawski. 1112 Monroe St., $154,900
John Paul Neblett and Nathan F. Neblett to Sam Warren White and Jane Allen. 3035 Sedgewick Dr., $300,000
Courtney Lowe to Kelly M. and Charles S. Glenn III. Unit 2, building 9, East Ridge Condominiums, $142,500
Jason E. Mercer and Kelly C. Mercer to Lucas M. and Rebecca S. Hartman. 615 Fleetwood Dr., $216,000
Charlie A. Watts II to Jason E. Mercer. Lot 38, section 1, New Towne, $168,000
Howard G. and Sharon S. Alm to Marjorie H. and Phillip R. Harrison Sr. Unit 303, phase 1, Tradewynd Square Condominium, $185,900
Karen D. Patterson, Robert W. Patterson and Rebecca A. Wood to Michael Timothy and Wende Fleischauer Parker. 2228 Ridgewood Dr., $210,000
Thaddeus A. Dunnam and Jane W. Dunnam to Arthur G. and Judy B. Smith. 207, 209, 211, and 213 C St., $100,000
Nathan Q. and Emily S. Wittkamp to Robert W.W. and Erin S. Bogle. Lot 9, Oakwood Club Estates, $319,900
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
TPB Enterprises LLC, 7920 Timberlake Road, new construction, $275,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 7920 Timberlake Road, new construction, $275,000
Cook Management Co. LLC, 2802 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $350,000
Fairview Heights LLC, 1900 Martin St., new construction, $75,000
Bedford Four Inc., 2416 Langhorne Road, renovation, $6,500
Lakeside Drive Storage LLC, 1008 Church St., repair, $25,000
JB Forehand & Co. Inc., 4925 Boonsboro Road 10, renovation, $80,000
Kroger Co., 2801 Fort Ave., repair, $355,635
Cardinal Oil Co. Inc., 4012 Wards Road, renovation, $73,000
City of Lynchburg, 2521 Old Wards Road, new construction, $150,000
MIGCO LLC, 1817 Langhorne Square, renovation, $45,000
City of Lynchburg, 900 Church St. 1st floor, renovation, $49,000
City of Lynchburg, 905 Court St., renovation, $9,900
Robert Shull, 1218 Lakeview Dr., renovation, $25,460
Nathan Ziemkowsky, 125 Melinda DR., renovation, $4,000
CPC Rentals LLC, 300 McConville Road 55, renovation, $10,000
Jeffrey Wiggins, 521 Rolfe Ave., renovation, $49,000
Kevin Huguley, 1524 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $25,000
John Kerstetter IV, 304 Westover Blvd., renovation, $17,595
Brent Steinweg, 208 Coffee Road, renovation, $23,760
Joel Farrar, 3556 Round Hill Road, addition, $54,250
Richard Edwards, 130 Richeson Dr., renovation, $10,000
Redley LLC, 530 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redley LLC, 534 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redley LLC, 538 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redley LLC, 542 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redley LLC, 546 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redley LLC, 550 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Redley LLC, 554 Court St., new construction, $196,000
Mark Armstrong, 1607 Spottswood Place, renovation, $4,500
Daniel Hower, 1034 Dandridge Dr., renovation, $44,856
Isaiah Brown, 1321 Taylor St., renovation, $8,000
Joseph Gantt, 532 Pine Dr., renovation, $6,500
Eric Froelich, 2600 Westhaven Place, renovation, $15,000
Lynchburg College, 3806 Faculty Dr., renovation, $280,000
Zachary Koon, 1055 Coronado Lane, renovation, $5,500