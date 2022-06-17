Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Kimberly Wayne Barbour to Human Development Institute LLC. Parcel, near Lynch’s Ferry Road and Thacker Lane, $5,000

Tony Charles and Gail H. Campbell to BLM LLC. Parcel 1, 2.703 acres, Va. 675 and parcel 2, 11.619 acres, Va. 675, $300,000

Riviera Residential LLC to Blue Mountain Property Rentals LLC. Lot 22-28, phase IV, Riveria Townhomes, $1,200,000

Michael S. and Morgan B. Tyree to Cody Bowers. Lot 5, Galt’s Mill Road, $194,500

Debra L. Henson to Thomas and Taylor Dale Brown. Lot 1332 Partridge Creek Road, $343,000

Angela N. Campbell to Michael S. and Morgan B. Tyree. Lot 75, Sugar Mill, $295,900

Richard W. and Denise M. Mundy to Benjamin Alan and Amanda Leigh Childs. Lot 18, section 3, Fernwood, $350,000

Clarkson Properties LLC to Ray Reed Investments LLC. Parcel 1, 25.00 acres, Va. 643, parcel 2, 55.67 acres near Hick’s Store and parcel 3, 77 acres, Va. 643, $417,825.50

Appomattox County

Ann J. Bailey to Chastity Bailey Franklin. Parcel, 16.69 acres, Piney Mountain Subdivision, $80,000

Tanya McCullough Dickerson to Nicholas C. Barton and Nikki L. Hooper. 410 Crosstie Road, $234,900

Catherine Diane Childress East to Harry Booker Jr. Two parcels, 1.23 acres, fronting Va. 609, $85,000

Roger D. Franklin and Patty L. Franklin to Country Oaks Land & Timber. Parcel, 49.144 acres, Hollywood Road, $95,000

Bedford County

Andrea R. Adams to Janissa Rachel and Todd Mitchell Olson. Amended tract 1, The Sparkman Tract, $220,000

London Inc. to Ernest Howell Cook III. Parcel, 0.362 acres, east side of UI.S. 501, $139,700

Terry D. Johnson to Andrea Miller. Lot 25, Gap Bridge Road, $8,500

Donna Leigh Barringer to Two Turns LLC. Parcel, VA. 811, 0.779 acres, $950,000

David R. Signorile to Leonard G. and Terrie W. Speaks. Lot 34, Valley Mills Crossing, $30,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Remington J. and Telena Wimberly. 1044 Commonwealth Circle, $309,900

James Richard Goode Jr. to Nathaniel Keith and Jessica Bishop. Loy 1-B, Penn Bohn Farm, $199,000

Nathaniel Keith and Jessica Bishop to Richard and Patricia Deleo. Lots 3-5, Mountain View Shores, $500,000

Brian J. McCrodden and Elizabeth G. McCrodden to Laura Bird Wilson. 3487 Joppa Mill Road, $1,000,000

Eleven Construction LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 6, 10.79 acres, Center District, $120,000

Todd Mitchell and Janissa R. Olson and to William J. and Elizabeth Ann Collins. Lot 2, section 14, Peters Estate, $525,000

Ruth D. Walter to Elaine W. Andrusia. Lot 5, phase I, tract II, Fairwinds, $259,900

Glen W. and Kinza Pickelsimer to William H. Parker III and Laura E. Parker. Unit D, building C-2, phase 6, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $630,000

Donald Lee Thompson to Richard E. Burkhart. Lot 45, Rolling Meadows, $147,000

Elaine W. Andrusia to Seth M. Deaver. Lot 14, Greenbrook, $376,500

Bullock Family Limited Partnership to Robert M. and Sarah M. Woods. Lot 7, section 1, Thomas Jefferson Crossing, $900,000

Joan A. Bytheway to Glenn and Lisa Seaman. Lot 11, Summit Crossing, $485,000

Willie J. Arnold to Patrick T. and Renee M. Wyman. Lot 10, section 3, Hemlock Shores, $350,000

Campbell County

London Inc. to Dwayne H. Mitchell. New lot 4, part of lots 3 and 4, Sherwood Forest, $2,500

Gregory T. and Betty H. Mitchell to Heather R. and Michael L. Mayberry II. Parcel on west side of Va. 615, 22.365 acres, $85,000

Freda H. Yeatts to John F. Merryman III. Parcel, off of Village Highway, $5,000

4 D Construction Inc. to Michael L. and Mary S. Messer. Amended lot 3, Timberlake-South Quadrant, $420,000

Modern Home Construction to Donna G. Ramsey. Lot 20, section 4, Royal Oaks, $110,000

Margaret Booth Templeton to Tracy J. and Rodney D. Nichols. Two parcels, Alum Springs Road, $150,000

Lucas Wendell and Sarah Kathryn Jones Peed to Robert and Shirley Staples. Lot 55, block 82, Town of Altavista, $200,100

Sunburst Properties LLC to S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lots 305 and 306, Sunburst Villas, $431,200

John D. Sallah and Gretchen M. Sallah to Sycamore Forest LLC. Lot 20, Runaway Bay, $675,000

Aaron G. Haga to David W. Anspach Jr. and Debra L. Kern. 676 Lambs Church Road, $270,000

Christopher Holguin and Kimberly Holguin to Luther Warren and Sarah Gayle Justice Hardee. Lot 10, Tweedy Estates, $325,000

In Town Enterprises LLC to Ralsg LLC. Lot 15, Otter View Development, $280,000

City of Lynchburg

CJC Properties LLC to Roland A. Achtau. 137 Holmes Circle, $131,000

Shelley M. Litwiler and Trevor A. Litwiler to Stephen J. Acree. 2320 Old Forest Road, $130,000

Joy L. Palmer and Thomas Edward Palmer Sr. to Aaron S. Van Allen and Kathleen K. Van Allen. Lot 50, Bethel Estates, $27,500

Victor K. Appel and Carrie A. Appel to Matthew and Amanda Robbins Smith. 123 Cabell St., $430,000

George P. and Catherine W. Armes to Gregory R. and Audrey C. Burge. 744 Chikasaw Road, $315,000

Betty T. Blue to Brian Michael and Joy L. Morykon. 2205 Oriole Place, $320,000

Tony West to Ronald M. Bogia. 315 E St., $170,000

Eric Quinton Brown to Jerry W. and Kelly M. Edwards. Lot 4, section 9-B, Richland Hills, $229,000

Amber N. Burford to Curtis Dean and Eileen Marie Stitt. 6117 Pawnee Dr., $300,000

Gregory R. and Audrey C. Burge to Yixin Sun. Lot 33, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $275,000

Kathy T. Dillard to Joshua A. and Kimeko R. Burrell. Lot 37, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $246,000

Jonathan Paul Perrotto and Judith Ann Perrotto to Alejandro Santillan Cadenillas and Elizabeth M. Santillan. Lot 6, section 11, Irvington Park, $810,000

Ashton Powell to Cristobal and Kylie Carrero. Lot 5, block 10, Edley Subdivision, $184,900

Amy Beaune and Lavant Arcellious Nesbitt to Arthur W. Case III. 4251 White St., $237,000

Wendy A. Cash to David L. Johnson. Lot 6, block 2, Golf Park, $190,000

Ronald Dean Drewry to R. Leslie Charnock. 341 Allegheny Ave., $30,000

Dongsu Chung and Gi Eun Jung to Stephanie L. Miller. Lot 41, Smoketree Lane, $300,000

Shirley M. Matthew to Sandra T. Correia. Condominium unit 6, Carriage Square Condominium, $285,000

John Whatley to Casey M. Couch. Lot 91, Stuart Heights, $155,000

Covenant Holdings LLC to PD Investment LLC. 440 Victoria Ave., $225,000

Betty Lennard to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1025 Lindsey St., $5,000

Blake Matthew Washburn and Gentry Mariah Washburn to William Jonah Henderson. 101 Sandbridge Court, $250,000

Lichiello Properties to Enterprise Dr. Investments LLC. Lot 25, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $375,000

Yucotz LLC to Rachel Faye Eshbaugh. 313 Euclid Ave., $175,000

Forest Views LLC to LCG Properties LLC. 2278 Otey St. and 2530 Morson St., $140,000

Townhouse 27 LLC to Leslie Anne Garber. Lot 4, Rutherford Townhouses, $87,500

J. Michael Thomas to Donald and Mandi Graham. Lot 9, block 6, Homewood Acres, $120,000

J. Michael Thomas to Donald and Mandi Graham. Lot 3, block B, South Hill, $130,000

Sandra M. Rzepka and Sarah Grimes to Austin Louis Hall. 1016 Oakmont Circle, $270,000

Christina R. Hillis to David Joseph O’Neal Jr. and Shante Dannielle Grossett. 2206 Haden St., $122,000

Jeremy D. Hunt to William Randolph Walker and Christine Elizabeth Savarese. 309 Yeardley Ave., $200,000

Foundry Real Estate LLC to Linkits LLC. 1025 Lindsey St., $14,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Michael Sale, Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $600,000

Brandon Tomlin, lot 1, Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $485,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 16, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

Lyndon Yoder, 2100 Mohawk Road, add a bedroom, $20,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 133 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 127 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 121 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 113 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 105 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 11, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 12, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 13, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 14, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 15, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

Josiah Crabtree, 346 Westview Circle, enclose porch to add bathroom, $3,500

David Quigley, 52 Pughs Dr., new dwelling, $299,800

Vernon Angel, 231 Northgate Road, pool, $50,000

The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Hwy., commercial alteration, $300,000

The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Hwy., sign, $23,000

The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Hwy., commercial alteration, $75,000

Raymond Capuria Jr., 1119 Church Lane, new dwelling, $650,000

Eusebio Palma, 1444 Greenhouse Road, basement addition, $110,000

Harold Walker III, 247 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $100,000

Harvey Hazelwood, 5797 Gladys Road, pool, $3,500

Clearview Baptist Church Trs., 2153 Sunnymeade Road, commercial alteration, $40,000

Darryl Foreman, 4856 Marysville Road, garage, $11,000

Clarence Murphy, 403 11th St., deck, $6,500

Charles Arthur III, 835 Old Pocket Road, porch, $40,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red House Road, new dwelling, $270,000

Robert Cromwell, 108 Knotty Pine Road, addition, $75,000

Yes Companies WFC LLC, 335 Georgia Dr., ramp, $3,150

Ricky Jones, 442 Clearview Circle, enlarging room, $65,000

Michael Sale, Two Bid Road, garage, $100,000

Beewrecks LLC, 155 Airpark Dr., office addition, $35,000

Marion Kain, 95 Bocock Road, porch, $8,000

Richard Fore Jr., Leonard Lane, ne2w dwelling, $291,372

Joseph Lynchard, 107 Vista Court, pool, $12,000

SAJABLA LLC, 21717 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $350,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot F, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $309,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot G, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $270,000

Watts Brothers LLC, lot 1, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Watts Brothers LLC, lot 2, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Watts Brothers LLC, lot 3 Hawkins Road, new, dwelling, $250,000

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Inc., 21206 Timberlake Road, commercial alterations, $184,800

Stephen Reavers, 875 Brooks Farm Dr., new dwelling, $250,000