Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Kimberly Wayne Barbour to Human Development Institute LLC. Parcel, near Lynch’s Ferry Road and Thacker Lane, $5,000

Tony Charles and Gail H. Campbell to BLM LLC. Parcel 1, 2.703 acres, Va. 675 and parcel 2, 11.619 acres, Va. 675, $300,000

Riviera Residential LLC to Blue Mountain Property Rentals LLC. Lot 22-28, phase IV, Riveria Townhomes, $1,200,000

Michael S. and Morgan B. Tyree to Cody Bowers. Lot 5, Galt’s Mill Road, $194,500

Debra L. Henson to Thomas and Taylor Dale Brown. Lot 1332 Partridge Creek Road, $343,000

Angela N. Campbell to Michael S. and Morgan B. Tyree. Lot 75, Sugar Mill, $295,900

Richard W. and Denise M. Mundy to Benjamin Alan and Amanda Leigh Childs. Lot 18, section 3, Fernwood, $350,000

Clarkson Properties LLC to Ray Reed Investments LLC. Parcel 1, 25.00 acres, Va. 643, parcel 2, 55.67 acres near Hick’s Store and parcel 3, 77 acres, Va. 643, $417,825.50

Appomattox County

Ann J. Bailey to Chastity Bailey Franklin. Parcel, 16.69 acres, Piney Mountain Subdivision, $80,000

Tanya McCullough Dickerson to Nicholas C. Barton and Nikki L. Hooper. 410 Crosstie Road, $234,900

Catherine Diane Childress East to Harry Booker Jr. Two parcels, 1.23 acres, fronting Va. 609, $85,000

Roger D. Franklin and Patty L. Franklin to Country Oaks Land & Timber. Parcel, 49.144 acres, Hollywood Road, $95,000

Bedford County

Andrea R. Adams to Janissa Rachel and Todd Mitchell Olson. Amended tract 1, The Sparkman Tract, $220,000

London Inc. to Ernest Howell Cook III. Parcel, 0.362 acres, east side of UI.S. 501, $139,700

Terry D. Johnson to Andrea Miller. Lot 25, Gap Bridge Road, $8,500

Donna Leigh Barringer to Two Turns LLC. Parcel, VA. 811, 0.779 acres, $950,000

David R. Signorile to Leonard G. and Terrie W. Speaks. Lot 34, Valley Mills Crossing, $30,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Remington J. and Telena Wimberly. 1044 Commonwealth Circle, $309,900

James Richard Goode Jr. to Nathaniel Keith and Jessica Bishop. Loy 1-B, Penn Bohn Farm, $199,000

Nathaniel Keith and Jessica Bishop to Richard and Patricia Deleo. Lots 3-5, Mountain View Shores, $500,000

Brian J. McCrodden and Elizabeth G. McCrodden to Laura Bird Wilson. 3487 Joppa Mill Road, $1,000,000

Eleven Construction LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 6, 10.79 acres, Center District, $120,000

Todd Mitchell and Janissa R. Olson and to William J. and Elizabeth Ann Collins. Lot 2, section 14, Peters Estate, $525,000

Ruth D. Walter to Elaine W. Andrusia. Lot 5, phase I, tract II, Fairwinds, $259,900

Glen W. and Kinza Pickelsimer to William H. Parker III and Laura E. Parker. Unit D, building C-2, phase 6, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $630,000

Donald Lee Thompson to Richard E. Burkhart. Lot 45, Rolling Meadows, $147,000

Elaine W. Andrusia to Seth M. Deaver. Lot 14, Greenbrook, $376,500

Bullock Family Limited Partnership to Robert M. and Sarah M. Woods. Lot 7, section 1, Thomas Jefferson Crossing, $900,000

Joan A. Bytheway to Glenn and Lisa Seaman. Lot 11, Summit Crossing, $485,000

Willie J. Arnold to Patrick T. and Renee M. Wyman. Lot 10, section 3, Hemlock Shores, $350,000

Campbell County

London Inc. to Dwayne H. Mitchell. New lot 4, part of lots 3 and 4, Sherwood Forest, $2,500

Gregory T. and Betty H. Mitchell to Heather R. and Michael L. Mayberry II. Parcel on west side of Va. 615, 22.365 acres, $85,000

Freda H. Yeatts to John F. Merryman III. Parcel, off of Village Highway, $5,000

4 D Construction Inc. to Michael L. and Mary S. Messer. Amended lot 3, Timberlake-South Quadrant, $420,000

Modern Home Construction to Donna G. Ramsey. Lot 20, section 4, Royal Oaks, $110,000

Margaret Booth Templeton to Tracy J. and Rodney D. Nichols. Two parcels, Alum Springs Road, $150,000

Lucas Wendell and Sarah Kathryn Jones Peed to Robert and Shirley Staples. Lot 55, block 82, Town of Altavista, $200,100

Sunburst Properties LLC to S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lots 305 and 306, Sunburst Villas, $431,200

John D. Sallah and Gretchen M. Sallah to Sycamore Forest LLC. Lot 20, Runaway Bay, $675,000

Aaron G. Haga to David W. Anspach Jr. and Debra L. Kern. 676 Lambs Church Road, $270,000

Christopher Holguin and Kimberly Holguin to Luther Warren and Sarah Gayle Justice Hardee. Lot 10, Tweedy Estates, $325,000

In Town Enterprises LLC to Ralsg LLC. Lot 15, Otter View Development, $280,000

City of Lynchburg

CJC Properties LLC to Roland A. Achtau. 137 Holmes Circle, $131,000

Shelley M. Litwiler and Trevor A. Litwiler to Stephen J. Acree. 2320 Old Forest Road, $130,000

Joy L. Palmer and Thomas Edward Palmer Sr. to Aaron S. Van Allen and Kathleen K. Van Allen. Lot 50, Bethel Estates, $27,500

Victor K. Appel and Carrie A. Appel to Matthew and Amanda Robbins Smith. 123 Cabell St., $430,000

George P. and Catherine W. Armes to Gregory R. and Audrey C. Burge. 744 Chikasaw Road, $315,000

Betty T. Blue to Brian Michael and Joy L. Morykon. 2205 Oriole Place, $320,000

Tony West to Ronald M. Bogia. 315 E St., $170,000

Eric Quinton Brown to Jerry W. and Kelly M. Edwards. Lot 4, section 9-B, Richland Hills, $229,000

Amber N. Burford to Curtis Dean and Eileen Marie Stitt. 6117 Pawnee Dr., $300,000

Gregory R. and Audrey C. Burge to Yixin Sun. Lot 33, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $275,000

Kathy T. Dillard to Joshua A. and Kimeko R. Burrell. Lot 37, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $246,000

Jonathan Paul Perrotto and Judith Ann Perrotto to Alejandro Santillan Cadenillas and Elizabeth M. Santillan. Lot 6, section 11, Irvington Park, $810,000

Ashton Powell to Cristobal and Kylie Carrero. Lot 5, block 10, Edley Subdivision, $184,900

Amy Beaune and Lavant Arcellious Nesbitt to Arthur W. Case III. 4251 White St., $237,000

Wendy A. Cash to David L. Johnson. Lot 6, block 2, Golf Park, $190,000

Ronald Dean Drewry to R. Leslie Charnock. 341 Allegheny Ave., $30,000

Dongsu Chung and Gi Eun Jung to Stephanie L. Miller. Lot 41, Smoketree Lane, $300,000

Shirley M. Matthew to Sandra T. Correia. Condominium unit 6, Carriage Square Condominium, $285,000

John Whatley to Casey M. Couch. Lot 91, Stuart Heights, $155,000

Covenant Holdings LLC to PD Investment LLC. 440 Victoria Ave., $225,000

Betty Lennard to Foundry Real Estate LLC. 1025 Lindsey St., $5,000

Blake Matthew Washburn and Gentry Mariah Washburn to William Jonah Henderson. 101 Sandbridge Court, $250,000

Lichiello Properties to Enterprise Dr. Investments LLC. Lot 25, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $375,000

Yucotz LLC to Rachel Faye Eshbaugh. 313 Euclid Ave., $175,000

Forest Views LLC to LCG Properties LLC. 2278 Otey St. and 2530 Morson St., $140,000

Townhouse 27 LLC to Leslie Anne Garber. Lot 4, Rutherford Townhouses, $87,500

J. Michael Thomas to Donald and Mandi Graham. Lot 9, block 6, Homewood Acres, $120,000

J. Michael Thomas to Donald and Mandi Graham. Lot 3, block B, South Hill, $130,000

Sandra M. Rzepka and Sarah Grimes to Austin Louis Hall. 1016 Oakmont Circle, $270,000

Christina R. Hillis to David Joseph O’Neal Jr. and Shante Dannielle Grossett. 2206 Haden St., $122,000

Jeremy D. Hunt to William Randolph Walker and Christine Elizabeth Savarese. 309 Yeardley Ave., $200,000

Foundry Real Estate LLC to Linkits LLC. 1025 Lindsey St., $14,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Michael Sale, Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $600,000

Brandon Tomlin, lot 1, Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $485,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 16, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

Lyndon Yoder, 2100 Mohawk Road, add a bedroom, $20,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 133 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 127 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 121 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 113 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, 105 Lockridge Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 11, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 12, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 13, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 14, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

21886 Timberlake LLC, lot 15, Lockridge Village Patio Homes, new dwelling, $200,000

Josiah Crabtree, 346 Westview Circle, enclose porch to add bathroom, $3,500

David Quigley, 52 Pughs Dr., new dwelling, $299,800

Vernon Angel, 231 Northgate Road, pool, $50,000

The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Hwy., commercial alteration, $300,000

The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Hwy., sign, $23,000

The Southland Corp., 20120 Lynchburg Hwy., commercial alteration, $75,000

Raymond Capuria Jr., 1119 Church Lane, new dwelling, $650,000

Eusebio Palma, 1444 Greenhouse Road, basement addition, $110,000

Harold Walker III, 247 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $100,000

Harvey Hazelwood, 5797 Gladys Road, pool, $3,500

Clearview Baptist Church Trs., 2153 Sunnymeade Road, commercial alteration, $40,000

Darryl Foreman, 4856 Marysville Road, garage, $11,000

Clarence Murphy, 403 11th St., deck, $6,500

Charles Arthur III, 835 Old Pocket Road, porch, $40,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., Red House Road, new dwelling, $270,000

Robert Cromwell, 108 Knotty Pine Road, addition, $75,000

Yes Companies WFC LLC, 335 Georgia Dr., ramp, $3,150

Ricky Jones, 442 Clearview Circle, enlarging room, $65,000

Michael Sale, Two Bid Road, garage, $100,000

Beewrecks LLC, 155 Airpark Dr., office addition, $35,000

Marion Kain, 95 Bocock Road, porch, $8,000

Richard Fore Jr., Leonard Lane, ne2w dwelling, $291,372

Joseph Lynchard, 107 Vista Court, pool, $12,000

SAJABLA LLC, 21717 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $350,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot F, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $309,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot G, Collins Ferry, new dwelling, $270,000

Watts Brothers LLC, lot 1, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Watts Brothers LLC, lot 2, Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Watts Brothers LLC, lot 3 Hawkins Road, new, dwelling, $250,000

St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Inc., 21206 Timberlake Road, commercial alterations, $184,800

Stephen Reavers, 875 Brooks Farm Dr., new dwelling, $250,000

