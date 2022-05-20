 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Matthew R. and Rebecca A. Short to James T. Christensen. Lot 3, black A, Oak Hill Subdivision, $206,000

Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Nancy Stinnett Hollis, Michael E. Stinnett and Cynthia J. Stinnett to Sally A. and Keith W. Condrey Sr. Parcel, Stinnett Road, $50,085

Judith L. Missghug-Simmons to Christopher W. and Tracy E. Houser. Lot 25, section 1, Amherst Plantation, $72,500

Lorenzo L. and Shirley F. Gillispie to Florentine Holdings Company VI LLC. Parcel, Woody’s Lake Road, $40,000

Phillip R. Keys to Samantha Jane Maggard and Taeyung Rasheen Griffin. Lot 37, Abee Manor, $240,000

Nacarone Andrew Hartman to Aaron Karl and Emma Marsia Wardlow. Lot 39, Homewood Estates, $229,900

Barbara S. Moore to Joseph D. and Kellie N. Moore. Parcel, 20 acres, 7294 Lexington Turnpike, $164,500

Appomattox County

Cindy W. Fridley to David O. and Dawn M. Johns. Lot 1, Phoebe Pond Road Subdivision, $211,000

Pamela Lawson Mann to Emily Lawson and Travis Mullins. 205 Hummingbird Lane, $152,000

Tabitha R. Perkins and Calvin D. Perkins to Tanya Mullins and Joey Lloyd. Lot 3, Railroad Subdivision, $159,900

Leonard W. Lynn and Ann Marie Lynn to Brian Miller and Sarah Saffran. Lot 24, Benjamin Estates Subdivision, $315,000

Donald D. Simpson and Myra M. Simpson to John E. Scoggin Jr. and Kara L. Scoggin. Lot 2, Va. 681, 1.76 acres, $286,000

Bedford County

Phillip Bartkiewicz to JMB Investment Company LLC. 10640 Stewartsville Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $355,000

Wendell B. Kenney Jr. and Linda C. Ashby to James T. Messier and Cynthia D. Gunnoe. Unit 21, building 2, phase II, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $315,000

Dane A. and Ilse A. Diangelis to Jose R. Martinez and Marisela Oller Reyes. Lot 37, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $290,000

Fred W. and Judy S. Smith to Daniel and Cheryl Freeman. 1116 Sandy Level Road and adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $285,000

Sandra Gail Ferguson Tuck and Tony Grey Ferguson to Landon J. and Katelyn R. Bays. 7369 and 7448 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $273,800

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Andrew W. Logsdon and Susan H. Logsdon. 1066 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $260,000

Joshua S. Mullins and Samantha E. Arney to Adam Smith and Danielle Marie Brien. Lot 1, Va. 43, 1.500 acres, Lakes District, $235,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to David Walker Teass and Abigail L. Dooley. 8709 Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

Lois Norman Anderson and James Wilton Norman to Bold Branch Farms LLC. 1542 Stone Mountain Road, Lakes District, $140,300

Susan Sublett Welch to Renovation Specialist LLC. Lots 143-154, section B, Green Acres, Blue Ridge District, $125,000

David R. Signorile to Matthew T. and Kristie D. Davis. Lot 35, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $30,000

Robert W. and Linda N. Andrus to Phillip Michael Pierce Sr. Lot 124, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $23,000

David C. Scott to Christian Price Morris. Lot 8, section 4, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $16,250

Robert St. Clair and Jessica St. Clair to The Entrust Group, Inc. Lot 14, block 11, section A, Wilderness, Lakes District, $15,000

Rosalind A. Cashwell to Herbert Dwayne and Jannett Perez Spearman. Lot 30, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $5,500

Russel E. and Mary A. Vandiver to Christopher J. Franzelas. Tract A, Elk Creek, $685,000

Eleven Construction LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 33, section 4, Cedar Rock, $63,750

Eleven Construction LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 14, section 4, Cedar Rock, $68,500

Abbey Glen LLC to DH22 LLC. Lots 8 and 9, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $135,900

Zachary R. and Olinca S. Bukolt to Luis A. and Amber J. Poron. Lot 6, section 1, Casaloma Subdivision, $460,000

Luis Alberto Poron to Andrew and Heather Todd. 52565 Everett Road, $287,000

Krantz’s Corner LLC to Riverside Farms LLC. 1213 Krantz’s Corner Road and additional parcel, $1,400,000

Jordan T. Holland to Garrett Christian and Alana Renae Price. Lot 1, section 1, Homestead Haven, $220,000

Ashley Vasquez and Christopher Vasquez to Robert E. Hartman. Parcel, Jeter Hill, Town of Bedford, $295,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to William Joseph and Sarah Jane Jordan Scheren. Lot 11, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $520,000

Susan Uglow to Christopher A. and Deirdre Thompson. Lot 8, section 5, Walkers Crossing, $520,000

David J. Weber and Darlene M. Weber to Raeann F. Hernandez and Oscar F. Hernandez. 1120 Parks Lane, $175,000

Gary A. and Debra D. Spivey to Steven W. and Eleanor T. Baird. 1273 Helmsdale Dr., $502,500

Favor of God Builders LLC to Angela and Benjamin Revely Jr. New lot 17, section 3, Great Oaks, $540,000

Broderick Wirrig Smith and Kelsey A. Lowrance to William E. Hughes Jr. and Rebecca Hughes. 1043 Lake Scene Court, $775,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Darryl Jones and Alma Crotz-Jones. Lot 26, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $66,000

Ronald David Henderson Jr. and Jessica P. Henderson to John R. and Julie M. Manka. Lot 52, section III, Brookstone, $384,900

Christopher A. Thompson and Deirdre J. Thompson to Daniel and Gabriella Fitzgerald. Lot 34, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $451,000

Cynthia Lynne Martin Jackson and Harriet Ann Martin Castanes to Carol L. Barr. Lot 80, section 2, Stonewall, $363,500

Joseph Gary Oliver Sr. and Brenda Wilson Oliver to E. Eldon Tanner Jr. and Beth Manley Tanner. Parcel, near Va. 122, 59.73 acres, Peaks District, $175,000

Campbell County

Robert F. Puffenburger and Alexandra Nicole Puffenburger to Morgan Christopher Viar and Kassidy Paige Fisher. Lot 15, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $250,000

Craig R. and Deborah L. Gillaspy to Gregory M. and Sarah A. McMillen and Alexander X. McMillen. Lot 23, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $250,000

Robert Allen Rogers, Douglas Conner Rogers, David Lynn Rogers and Carol Rogers Holt to Heather C. Martarello. 106 Lynn St. and lots 10 and 11, Overbrook Park, $205,000

Jadon LLC to Brian T. and Karen C. Shaffer. Lot 77, phase 2, English Commons, $389,800

Lawrence L. Mary to Kevin L. and Susan D. Jones. 327 Collins Ferry Road, $82,900

Rogers Morse to Mark B. Lewis. 521 Plateau Dr., $165,000

The United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kelly A. Lineberry. 275 Homewood Dr., $139,500

Christine J. Lott, Kames A. Lott and Rebecca J. Lott to Margie E. Waddy. Lot 3, section 5, Russell Springs, $310,000

Michael L. Throckmorton to David P. and Sharon K. Martin. Parcel, Hamlette Road, $7,500

Ann G. Vance to Ricky W. Vance and MGW Properties LLC. Parcel, 0.85 acres, fronting VA. 690, $60,000

William A. Moore III to Timothy L. and Michelle Peters. Lot 3, Spring Mill Road, $28,900

City of Lynchburg

AC Capital LLC to Thomas C. and Betty H. Brickhouse. 1034 Rivermont Terrace, $360,000

Garry C. Howard to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 52, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $74,955

Bertha E. Hicks to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 81, block C, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $74,000

Sun Dog Rental Properties LLC to Accession Properties LLC. Unit 1, 3101 Link Road, $115,000

Ivajoan M. Jaeger to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 2, block O, Forest Townhouses, $115,000

Deborah B. Privett to Andres Lozada Badillo and Maria Austreberta Gonzalez Arroyo. 111 Roberts Ave. and lot 4, Homewood Acres, $97,000

Matthew Wayne Atkins and Sylvia Dolores Atkins to Jean Jun. Parcel, Inglewood Road, $240,000

BAF Properties LLC to Stephen Johnson and Lauren Rosenau. 1605 Rivermont Ave., $400,000

Violet M. Blankenship to BCC Squared Real Estate Holdings LLC. 7212 Timberlake Road, $400,500

Kim O. Stein to Eric Bauer. Lot 6, block I, Barksdale Place, $74,000

Jordan C. and Ashley S. Boston to James Scott and Kristen Lynn Benson. 101 Easton Ave., $275,000

Marcelo Gaston Brown and Johanna Paola Brown to Kevin and Julie L. Lengkeek. Lot 27, section 3, Oak Grove Place, $499,000

Vincent Paul Brown to Lynnetta and Eric Marcellus. 1810 Broadway St., 206, $199,000

Robert Hunter Moore and Emilee Houser Moore to Hannah R. Buczala. Lot 120, Northywynd Villas, $219,000

Charles T. Campbell and Angela P. Campbell to Mitchell Leap and Freedah Amber Leap. 2210 Rivermont Ave., $285,000

Kathie M. Carwile-Johnson to Samuel S. and Ivelisse N. Housman. Lot 1, 20 Riverview Place, $285,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Rachel M. Whitter. 2200 Preston St., $145,500

Victor M. Gosnell II, Timothy M. Gosnell and Johannah G. McKinney to David Allen and Stephanie Denise Clark. 1127 Wiggington Toad, $255,900

Christopher D. and Cherie M. Sutton to George D. Flickinger and Elizabeth M. Cook. Lot 9, block 2, Oakwood Farm, $319,000

Copper Fox Rei LLC to Andrew Titus. 1414 Taylor St., $250,000

Betty M. Martin to Darrell E. Costa. Lot 9, block 1, first amended map of Craddock Addition, $110,300

Paul L. and Linda H. Irwin to Daniel H. Delaney Jr. and Margaret C. Delaney. Lot 10, Orchard Acres, $225,000

Midatlantic IRA LLC to Sanket Rajaram and Supriya Sanket Dhat. Lot 51, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $109,990

Kevin J. and Faith A. Fretz to Christopher A. Dorner. Unit 9, 51 11th Street Lofts, $230,000

Jason Stolvoort to William B. Eisner. 413 Biltmore Ave., $250,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Jackson and Cassie Foster Evans. Lot 10, Blackwater Run, phase 1, $90,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 39, 40, 48 and 54, Blackwater Run, phase 1, $310,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 32, 38, 46, 47 and 50, Blackwater Run, phase 1, $375,000

FCHB Inc. to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 16, section 1, Westerly Acres, $115,000

FFC Properties LLC to Lilliam and Larry G. Jones Sr. 106 Saint David Dr., $285,000

Patrisha Ann Flood to Michael James Morell. Lot 22, Setltlement Estates, $250,000

Sherry L. Fowler to Jean Capital LLC. Lot 26, block 16, Westover Heights Addition, $130,000

Streamline LLC to Andrew Francis and Emily Clark. 309 Newberne St., $154,680

Joshua W. Hinkle and Jessica V. Hinkle to Charles K. Gebetsberger and Kent C. Gebetsberger. 318 Westover Blvd., $237,500

Ebony M. Giles to Madison S. Schuppe. 1110 15th St., $153,000

Ryan Thomas to Jonathan A. and Jenna J. Gregory. Lot 47, Stuart Heights, $95,000

Kimberly Sanderson to Laura Jane Hartman. Lot 22, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $100,000

Jenny Haynes to Michael Vincent Zumpano. 200 Omega Dr., $226,000

David P. Henderson Jr. and Vickie L. Henderson to Antonyo Rose and Gregory Evans. Lot 9, block A, Morey Hills Subdivision, $220,000

Daniel A. Herrington and Hunter A. Herrington to Faith of A Mustard Seed Consulting LLC. Lot 4, block 9, section 1, Lands of West Lynchburg Land Company, $72,000

Emily M. Hill to James T. McFeely. 4801 Myrtle St., $165,000

Derrek Howell and Melanie Howell to Robert D. and Evelyn R. James. Lot 4, Old Spring Estates, $450,000

JTL Inc. to Putt-Putt of Lynchburg LLC. 8105 Timberlake Road, $1,599,328.16

Bethany P. and Stephen L. Mannion Jr. to Shelie Badi Kopp. Lot 20, section 2, Long Meadows, $270,000

Jamie E. Stowe to Rachel Diane Stratton and Nicholas Rock Labounty. Lot 33, section 3, Boxwood Subdivision, $401,000

William Ashby May to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 13, block 3, Glenwood Addition, $10,000

Maxx Land and Development LLC to Steelcut Flower LLC. 507 Harrison St., $339,000

Ronald A. McIntosh to Tami J. Pratt. Lot 25, block 7, Roseland Park, $128,000

The McNeil Group LLC to Berthold G. and Laura L. Stumberg III. Unit 312, lot 3, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $230,000

John Arthur Nelson and Lauren Elizabeth Nelson to Brendan and Connie Milliken. 899 Brook St., $130,000

David S. and Renee M. Wood to James McGuire Peery III and Hoa H. Perry. 1300 Langhorne Road, $850,000

Ethel Pillow to Streamline LLC. 3411 Daniel Ave., $65,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Sunburst Properties LLC, 105 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 109 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 113 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 117 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 121 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 125 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 129 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 20569 Timberlake Road, sign, $20,000

Jedi Construction LLC, 40 Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Gregory Yeatts, 2614 Town Fork Road, deck and porch, $20,200

Frederick McMullen, 800 Orrix Creek Road, four seasons room, $50,000

William Hudson Jr., 326 11th St., storage building for car and boat, $35,000

Don Swan, near Meadowbrook Lane, new dwelling, $285,000

Torres Real Estate LLC, off of Richmond Highway, new commercial construction, $200,000

Mark Hall, Goodman Crossing Road, new dwelling, $195,000

Diana Angelilli, 176 Timberlake Dr., shed structure, $5,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, 0 Ford Terrace, new dwelling, $285,000

Willow Estate LLC, 979 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $300,000

MWB Properties LLC, 332 Jefferson Manor Dr., new dwelling, $170,000

Scott Graham, 306 Myrtle Lane, repairs, $5,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, Long Island Road, new dwelling, $269,000

Sanfacon Virginia Incorporated, 251 Sanfacon Road, reroof, $658,000

Lisa Amos, 1208 Main St., reroof, $9,800

Paul Bloomfield, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $275,000

Jonathan Bloomfield, Leewood Dr., new dwelling, $210,000

Jimmy Bible, 208 Deerfield Lane, addition and alterations, 6,500

Glenn Kelley, 1465 Leesville Road, addition, $50,000

David Foster, 7056 Brookneal Highway, deck, $10,000

Michael Layne, 6075 Three Creeks Road, renovation, $60,000

James Clapper, 8019 Leesville Road, new dwelling, $250,000

James Harris, Scott Lane, new dwelling, $783,212

Jamie White, lot 9, Langdon Road, new dwelling, $450,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 544 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Dennis Childress, 6987 Village Highway, carport, $10,000

Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, addition, $50,000

Christopher Geml, 377 Clarks Road, concrete pad and garage, $20,000

Delante Rucker, 37 Cooper Way, adding bedroom, $3,000

Paul Muller, 7110 Marysville Road, new dwelling, $120,000

Jay Yancy, lot 13, section 2, Hyland Farm, new dwelling, $385,000

Joseph Kelley Sr., 464 Brookneal Highway, garage, $11,000

Joseph Fortune, 69 Seabee DR., new dwelling, $320,000

Clayton McElroy, 507 Tobacco Lane, pool, $61,820

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot E, Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Rhonda Devercely, 794 Bedford Highway, laundry addition, $15,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 52 Beechwood Dr., renovation, $140,000

David Alldredge, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $310,000

 

