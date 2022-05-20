Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Matthew R. and Rebecca A. Short to James T. Christensen. Lot 3, black A, Oak Hill Subdivision, $206,000

Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Nancy Stinnett Hollis, Michael E. Stinnett and Cynthia J. Stinnett to Sally A. and Keith W. Condrey Sr. Parcel, Stinnett Road, $50,085

Judith L. Missghug-Simmons to Christopher W. and Tracy E. Houser. Lot 25, section 1, Amherst Plantation, $72,500

Lorenzo L. and Shirley F. Gillispie to Florentine Holdings Company VI LLC. Parcel, Woody’s Lake Road, $40,000

Phillip R. Keys to Samantha Jane Maggard and Taeyung Rasheen Griffin. Lot 37, Abee Manor, $240,000

Nacarone Andrew Hartman to Aaron Karl and Emma Marsia Wardlow. Lot 39, Homewood Estates, $229,900

Barbara S. Moore to Joseph D. and Kellie N. Moore. Parcel, 20 acres, 7294 Lexington Turnpike, $164,500

Appomattox County

Cindy W. Fridley to David O. and Dawn M. Johns. Lot 1, Phoebe Pond Road Subdivision, $211,000

Pamela Lawson Mann to Emily Lawson and Travis Mullins. 205 Hummingbird Lane, $152,000

Tabitha R. Perkins and Calvin D. Perkins to Tanya Mullins and Joey Lloyd. Lot 3, Railroad Subdivision, $159,900

Leonard W. Lynn and Ann Marie Lynn to Brian Miller and Sarah Saffran. Lot 24, Benjamin Estates Subdivision, $315,000

Donald D. Simpson and Myra M. Simpson to John E. Scoggin Jr. and Kara L. Scoggin. Lot 2, Va. 681, 1.76 acres, $286,000

Bedford County

Phillip Bartkiewicz to JMB Investment Company LLC. 10640 Stewartsville Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $355,000

Wendell B. Kenney Jr. and Linda C. Ashby to James T. Messier and Cynthia D. Gunnoe. Unit 21, building 2, phase II, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $315,000

Dane A. and Ilse A. Diangelis to Jose R. Martinez and Marisela Oller Reyes. Lot 37, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $290,000

Fred W. and Judy S. Smith to Daniel and Cheryl Freeman. 1116 Sandy Level Road and adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $285,000

Sandra Gail Ferguson Tuck and Tony Grey Ferguson to Landon J. and Katelyn R. Bays. 7369 and 7448 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $273,800

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Andrew W. Logsdon and Susan H. Logsdon. 1066 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $260,000

Joshua S. Mullins and Samantha E. Arney to Adam Smith and Danielle Marie Brien. Lot 1, Va. 43, 1.500 acres, Lakes District, $235,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to David Walker Teass and Abigail L. Dooley. 8709 Rocky Ford Road, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

Lois Norman Anderson and James Wilton Norman to Bold Branch Farms LLC. 1542 Stone Mountain Road, Lakes District, $140,300

Susan Sublett Welch to Renovation Specialist LLC. Lots 143-154, section B, Green Acres, Blue Ridge District, $125,000

David R. Signorile to Matthew T. and Kristie D. Davis. Lot 35, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $30,000

Robert W. and Linda N. Andrus to Phillip Michael Pierce Sr. Lot 124, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $23,000

David C. Scott to Christian Price Morris. Lot 8, section 4, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $16,250

Robert St. Clair and Jessica St. Clair to The Entrust Group, Inc. Lot 14, block 11, section A, Wilderness, Lakes District, $15,000

Rosalind A. Cashwell to Herbert Dwayne and Jannett Perez Spearman. Lot 30, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $5,500

Russel E. and Mary A. Vandiver to Christopher J. Franzelas. Tract A, Elk Creek, $685,000

Eleven Construction LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 33, section 4, Cedar Rock, $63,750

Eleven Construction LLC to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 14, section 4, Cedar Rock, $68,500

Abbey Glen LLC to DH22 LLC. Lots 8 and 9, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $135,900

Zachary R. and Olinca S. Bukolt to Luis A. and Amber J. Poron. Lot 6, section 1, Casaloma Subdivision, $460,000

Luis Alberto Poron to Andrew and Heather Todd. 52565 Everett Road, $287,000

Krantz’s Corner LLC to Riverside Farms LLC. 1213 Krantz’s Corner Road and additional parcel, $1,400,000

Jordan T. Holland to Garrett Christian and Alana Renae Price. Lot 1, section 1, Homestead Haven, $220,000

Ashley Vasquez and Christopher Vasquez to Robert E. Hartman. Parcel, Jeter Hill, Town of Bedford, $295,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to William Joseph and Sarah Jane Jordan Scheren. Lot 11, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $520,000

Susan Uglow to Christopher A. and Deirdre Thompson. Lot 8, section 5, Walkers Crossing, $520,000

David J. Weber and Darlene M. Weber to Raeann F. Hernandez and Oscar F. Hernandez. 1120 Parks Lane, $175,000

Gary A. and Debra D. Spivey to Steven W. and Eleanor T. Baird. 1273 Helmsdale Dr., $502,500

Favor of God Builders LLC to Angela and Benjamin Revely Jr. New lot 17, section 3, Great Oaks, $540,000

Broderick Wirrig Smith and Kelsey A. Lowrance to William E. Hughes Jr. and Rebecca Hughes. 1043 Lake Scene Court, $775,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to Darryl Jones and Alma Crotz-Jones. Lot 26, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $66,000

Ronald David Henderson Jr. and Jessica P. Henderson to John R. and Julie M. Manka. Lot 52, section III, Brookstone, $384,900

Christopher A. Thompson and Deirdre J. Thompson to Daniel and Gabriella Fitzgerald. Lot 34, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $451,000

Cynthia Lynne Martin Jackson and Harriet Ann Martin Castanes to Carol L. Barr. Lot 80, section 2, Stonewall, $363,500

Joseph Gary Oliver Sr. and Brenda Wilson Oliver to E. Eldon Tanner Jr. and Beth Manley Tanner. Parcel, near Va. 122, 59.73 acres, Peaks District, $175,000

Campbell County

Robert F. Puffenburger and Alexandra Nicole Puffenburger to Morgan Christopher Viar and Kassidy Paige Fisher. Lot 15, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $250,000

Craig R. and Deborah L. Gillaspy to Gregory M. and Sarah A. McMillen and Alexander X. McMillen. Lot 23, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $250,000

Robert Allen Rogers, Douglas Conner Rogers, David Lynn Rogers and Carol Rogers Holt to Heather C. Martarello. 106 Lynn St. and lots 10 and 11, Overbrook Park, $205,000

Jadon LLC to Brian T. and Karen C. Shaffer. Lot 77, phase 2, English Commons, $389,800

Lawrence L. Mary to Kevin L. and Susan D. Jones. 327 Collins Ferry Road, $82,900

Rogers Morse to Mark B. Lewis. 521 Plateau Dr., $165,000

The United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kelly A. Lineberry. 275 Homewood Dr., $139,500

Christine J. Lott, Kames A. Lott and Rebecca J. Lott to Margie E. Waddy. Lot 3, section 5, Russell Springs, $310,000

Michael L. Throckmorton to David P. and Sharon K. Martin. Parcel, Hamlette Road, $7,500

Ann G. Vance to Ricky W. Vance and MGW Properties LLC. Parcel, 0.85 acres, fronting VA. 690, $60,000

William A. Moore III to Timothy L. and Michelle Peters. Lot 3, Spring Mill Road, $28,900

City of Lynchburg

AC Capital LLC to Thomas C. and Betty H. Brickhouse. 1034 Rivermont Terrace, $360,000

Garry C. Howard to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 52, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $74,955

Bertha E. Hicks to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 81, block C, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $74,000

Sun Dog Rental Properties LLC to Accession Properties LLC. Unit 1, 3101 Link Road, $115,000

Ivajoan M. Jaeger to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 2, block O, Forest Townhouses, $115,000

Deborah B. Privett to Andres Lozada Badillo and Maria Austreberta Gonzalez Arroyo. 111 Roberts Ave. and lot 4, Homewood Acres, $97,000

Matthew Wayne Atkins and Sylvia Dolores Atkins to Jean Jun. Parcel, Inglewood Road, $240,000

BAF Properties LLC to Stephen Johnson and Lauren Rosenau. 1605 Rivermont Ave., $400,000

Violet M. Blankenship to BCC Squared Real Estate Holdings LLC. 7212 Timberlake Road, $400,500

Kim O. Stein to Eric Bauer. Lot 6, block I, Barksdale Place, $74,000

Jordan C. and Ashley S. Boston to James Scott and Kristen Lynn Benson. 101 Easton Ave., $275,000

Marcelo Gaston Brown and Johanna Paola Brown to Kevin and Julie L. Lengkeek. Lot 27, section 3, Oak Grove Place, $499,000

Vincent Paul Brown to Lynnetta and Eric Marcellus. 1810 Broadway St., 206, $199,000

Robert Hunter Moore and Emilee Houser Moore to Hannah R. Buczala. Lot 120, Northywynd Villas, $219,000

Charles T. Campbell and Angela P. Campbell to Mitchell Leap and Freedah Amber Leap. 2210 Rivermont Ave., $285,000

Kathie M. Carwile-Johnson to Samuel S. and Ivelisse N. Housman. Lot 1, 20 Riverview Place, $285,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Rachel M. Whitter. 2200 Preston St., $145,500

Victor M. Gosnell II, Timothy M. Gosnell and Johannah G. McKinney to David Allen and Stephanie Denise Clark. 1127 Wiggington Toad, $255,900

Christopher D. and Cherie M. Sutton to George D. Flickinger and Elizabeth M. Cook. Lot 9, block 2, Oakwood Farm, $319,000

Copper Fox Rei LLC to Andrew Titus. 1414 Taylor St., $250,000

Betty M. Martin to Darrell E. Costa. Lot 9, block 1, first amended map of Craddock Addition, $110,300

Paul L. and Linda H. Irwin to Daniel H. Delaney Jr. and Margaret C. Delaney. Lot 10, Orchard Acres, $225,000

Midatlantic IRA LLC to Sanket Rajaram and Supriya Sanket Dhat. Lot 51, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $109,990

Kevin J. and Faith A. Fretz to Christopher A. Dorner. Unit 9, 51 11th Street Lofts, $230,000

Jason Stolvoort to William B. Eisner. 413 Biltmore Ave., $250,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Jackson and Cassie Foster Evans. Lot 10, Blackwater Run, phase 1, $90,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 39, 40, 48 and 54, Blackwater Run, phase 1, $310,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 32, 38, 46, 47 and 50, Blackwater Run, phase 1, $375,000

FCHB Inc. to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 16, section 1, Westerly Acres, $115,000

FFC Properties LLC to Lilliam and Larry G. Jones Sr. 106 Saint David Dr., $285,000

Patrisha Ann Flood to Michael James Morell. Lot 22, Setltlement Estates, $250,000

Sherry L. Fowler to Jean Capital LLC. Lot 26, block 16, Westover Heights Addition, $130,000

Streamline LLC to Andrew Francis and Emily Clark. 309 Newberne St., $154,680

Joshua W. Hinkle and Jessica V. Hinkle to Charles K. Gebetsberger and Kent C. Gebetsberger. 318 Westover Blvd., $237,500

Ebony M. Giles to Madison S. Schuppe. 1110 15th St., $153,000

Ryan Thomas to Jonathan A. and Jenna J. Gregory. Lot 47, Stuart Heights, $95,000

Kimberly Sanderson to Laura Jane Hartman. Lot 22, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $100,000

Jenny Haynes to Michael Vincent Zumpano. 200 Omega Dr., $226,000

David P. Henderson Jr. and Vickie L. Henderson to Antonyo Rose and Gregory Evans. Lot 9, block A, Morey Hills Subdivision, $220,000

Daniel A. Herrington and Hunter A. Herrington to Faith of A Mustard Seed Consulting LLC. Lot 4, block 9, section 1, Lands of West Lynchburg Land Company, $72,000

Emily M. Hill to James T. McFeely. 4801 Myrtle St., $165,000

Derrek Howell and Melanie Howell to Robert D. and Evelyn R. James. Lot 4, Old Spring Estates, $450,000

JTL Inc. to Putt-Putt of Lynchburg LLC. 8105 Timberlake Road, $1,599,328.16

Bethany P. and Stephen L. Mannion Jr. to Shelie Badi Kopp. Lot 20, section 2, Long Meadows, $270,000

Jamie E. Stowe to Rachel Diane Stratton and Nicholas Rock Labounty. Lot 33, section 3, Boxwood Subdivision, $401,000

William Ashby May to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 13, block 3, Glenwood Addition, $10,000

Maxx Land and Development LLC to Steelcut Flower LLC. 507 Harrison St., $339,000

Ronald A. McIntosh to Tami J. Pratt. Lot 25, block 7, Roseland Park, $128,000

The McNeil Group LLC to Berthold G. and Laura L. Stumberg III. Unit 312, lot 3, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $230,000

John Arthur Nelson and Lauren Elizabeth Nelson to Brendan and Connie Milliken. 899 Brook St., $130,000

David S. and Renee M. Wood to James McGuire Peery III and Hoa H. Perry. 1300 Langhorne Road, $850,000

Ethel Pillow to Streamline LLC. 3411 Daniel Ave., $65,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Sunburst Properties LLC, 105 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 109 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 113 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 117 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 121 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 125 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, 129 Sunburst Villas Dr., new townhouse unit, $200,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 20569 Timberlake Road, sign, $20,000

Jedi Construction LLC, 40 Hawkins Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Gregory Yeatts, 2614 Town Fork Road, deck and porch, $20,200

Frederick McMullen, 800 Orrix Creek Road, four seasons room, $50,000

William Hudson Jr., 326 11th St., storage building for car and boat, $35,000

Don Swan, near Meadowbrook Lane, new dwelling, $285,000

Torres Real Estate LLC, off of Richmond Highway, new commercial construction, $200,000

Mark Hall, Goodman Crossing Road, new dwelling, $195,000

Diana Angelilli, 176 Timberlake Dr., shed structure, $5,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, 0 Ford Terrace, new dwelling, $285,000

Willow Estate LLC, 979 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $300,000

MWB Properties LLC, 332 Jefferson Manor Dr., new dwelling, $170,000

Scott Graham, 306 Myrtle Lane, repairs, $5,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, Long Island Road, new dwelling, $269,000

Sanfacon Virginia Incorporated, 251 Sanfacon Road, reroof, $658,000

Lisa Amos, 1208 Main St., reroof, $9,800

Paul Bloomfield, Lynbrook Road, new dwelling, $275,000

Jonathan Bloomfield, Leewood Dr., new dwelling, $210,000

Jimmy Bible, 208 Deerfield Lane, addition and alterations, 6,500

Glenn Kelley, 1465 Leesville Road, addition, $50,000

David Foster, 7056 Brookneal Highway, deck, $10,000

Michael Layne, 6075 Three Creeks Road, renovation, $60,000

James Clapper, 8019 Leesville Road, new dwelling, $250,000

James Harris, Scott Lane, new dwelling, $783,212

Jamie White, lot 9, Langdon Road, new dwelling, $450,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 544 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Dennis Childress, 6987 Village Highway, carport, $10,000

Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, addition, $50,000

Christopher Geml, 377 Clarks Road, concrete pad and garage, $20,000

Delante Rucker, 37 Cooper Way, adding bedroom, $3,000

Paul Muller, 7110 Marysville Road, new dwelling, $120,000

Jay Yancy, lot 13, section 2, Hyland Farm, new dwelling, $385,000

Joseph Kelley Sr., 464 Brookneal Highway, garage, $11,000

Joseph Fortune, 69 Seabee DR., new dwelling, $320,000

Clayton McElroy, 507 Tobacco Lane, pool, $61,820

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot E, Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Rhonda Devercely, 794 Bedford Highway, laundry addition, $15,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 52 Beechwood Dr., renovation, $140,000

David Alldredge, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $310,000