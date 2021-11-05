Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Countryside Land Company LC to Megan Beverly Purcell. Lot 17, section 1, Blue Ridge Forest, $30,000
Keith D. Parrish to Kara J. Ward. 695 Union Hill Road, $175,900
Andrew C. and Elizabeth A. Ashby to Hannah Grace Rathje. 3598 Elon Road, $165,500
Melody A. Lewis, Lewismont Farms LC, Edward Josiah Lewis, Jessica Katharine Poindexter Lewis to Lewismont Holdings LLC. 180 and 366 Minors Branch Road and four additional parcels, Minors Branch Road. Three parcels off of Ramsey Road. Five parcels, Waughs Ferry Road, and two additional parcels, $2,500,000
Christopher A. and Jean M. Bristow to Sharon Ross. 509 Slapp Creek Road, $348,000
Equity Trust Company to Tiffany Love Woolridge and Cody Alan Coleman. Lot 14, section 1, Linhaven, $278,300
Gene G. and Joyce M. Dorr to Stephen J. and Brenda S. Korfanty. 1569 Lexington Turnpike, $675,000
Jason G. Coles to Christopher and Sylina Gibson. 122 Wells Road, $123,600
Appomattox County
Robert M. and Bonnie Tillotson to Snowball LLC. 206 Union Blvd., $42,500
Mark W. Marston to Derek Steger. Lot 26, fronting Marston St., $268,900
Sherry P. and Samuel L. Ferguson Jr. to Michael W. and Yvonne A. Sligh. Lot 21 and half of lot 20, Morton Lane, $231,500
Gamaliel and Jeannette DeJesus to James Dale Rogers. Lot 4, Holiday Acres, $21,000
C. Douglas Branch and Katurah S. Mcormick to Louis Bryant, Stevens Thegenus and Amanda Zimmer. Parcel, off of Richmond Highway, 31.01 acres, $65,000
Bedford County
BDSML LLC to James I. Gilbert IV. Lot 10, Lakeland Pines Subdivision, Lakes District, $565,000
Gabriel Andrew and Tiffany R. Novilla to Alec Brennan and Alumbria Riniel Djukovich. Lot 18, Private Shores Subdivision, Lakes District, $550,000
Christopher T. and Tonya K. Haupt to David Wayne and Lisa Wigg Berry. Lots 5 and 6, Spring Brook, Blue Ridge District, $330,000
Shannon L. Simmons to Lauren Alyssa and Michael Wayne Christley III. Lot 9, Isaiah’s Gate, Blue Ridge District, $315,700
Dana Michelle and Allen Thomas Owen II to Matthew Eric and Kimberly Ann Barden. Lot 24, Savanna Hills, Lakes District, $315,000
Jeffrey A. and Marika Vittone to Vincent J. and Caitlin A. Chirasello. Unit 43 phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $310,000
Vicki J. Sheppard to Billy Kent and Betty Lou Hein. Lot 4, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $275,000
Craig Allen Wickland to Kera Y. Moore and Joshua Magill. Lot 26, section 4, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $267,800
John R. and Sarah E. Supernaw to James F. and Ashlyn M. Sharp. Lot 7, section 2, Brookwood, Lakes District, $244,900
Tyler C. Bowman to Kenneth W. and Leslie K. Holton. Lot 3F 1.110 acres, Lakes District, $240,000
Waterways Properties Inc. to Richard W. Klinkbeil and Maureen C. Rosamilia. Two parcels, Heather Lane, Lakes District, $229,000
John G. East Jr. to Krystal Vullo. Tract 28K, 10 acres, Lakes District, $221,600
CMH Homes Inc. to Christopher L. Childers. Parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $200,947
The First Bank and Trust Company to William P. Burke Jr. Parcel, Moneta Road, 17.1 acres, Lakes District, $176,000
Margaret P. Cline to H&M Commercial Properties LLC. Tract 31, section 3, Scenic Acres, Blue Ridge District, $130,000
Leah Dimattia to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Parcel 86, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $87,000
Beverly S. Oakley to Charles E. Whately. Lot 8, Shoulder Run Estates, Lakes District, $30,000
William Joseph Groves and Janine M. Groves to Alexandria Jane Patti. Lot 19, Indian Hills Subdivision, Lakes District, $29,500
Brian W. and Mary Frances Coleman to Kathryn K. and Graeme Davis. Lot 12, section 2, Carter’s Crossing, $284,500
Jennifer Grachan Deddens, Rhonda Gail Tomlin, Steve Matthew Grachan and Melissa Grachan Harman to James Willis and Emily Weaver Hancock. Lot 23, Omni Place Subdivision, $230,000
James W. and Emily W. Hancock to Daniel J. and Kelly A. Earley. 110 Wayne Dr., $215,000
Monica L. Troyer to Zane A. and Nicole G. Richer. Parcel B, Ivy Hill, $205,000
Richard A. and Diane L. Leonardo to Deatrea L. and Richard R. Wilt Jr. Lot 111, section II, Glenbrooke, $430,000
Mark Vaden Walke and Michelle L. Pennington to Sondra R. Patrick. Lot 6, section XI, North Hills, $465,100
Stephen A. Peirce and Kamella J. Peirce to Brian W. and Haley S. Wilkes. Lot 39, Siler Creek Subdivision, $380,000
Gwenn H. Johnson to Grace L. Dale. Lot 17, block 4, section 2, Kenmar Acres, $158,900
John I. Prioletti and Judith L. Butler to DRV Construction LLC. 636 Baltimore Ave., $70,000
Robin W. Turpin, William Nelson Turpin II, Rebeccah Eagle, Christopher Turpin and Jayson Turpin to Deborah A. and William N. Turpin II. 1057 Memory Lane, $45,000
Sundance Design & Build LLC to Sean M. and Michelle L. Mullen. Lot 13, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $425,000
Kenneth L. Joyner Jr. to Jesse A. Stinnett and Kathryn A. Doherty. Lot 1, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $240,200
Gary S. and Sandra A. Williams to Rodney and Donna Burnett. Lot 26, and parcel A, section 7, The Meadows, $449,900
Campbell County
21934 Timberlake LLC to Susan L. McBride. Lot 62, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $219,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to Lynchburg Estates LLC. Lot 64, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $437,800
21934 Timberlake LLC to Lynchburg Estates LLC. Lots 55-58, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $820,000
Ilean M. Shahnazarian to Tiffany B. Dettor and Dwayne Allen Kendrick. Lot 387, phase XVI, Runaway Bay, $18,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Lewis W. and Joyce A. Harker. Lot 11, Hayden Fields Subdivision, $31,000
Mark A. Funk to Dianne Jenkins. 122 Ridge St., $58,500
J. Michael Thomas to Alexander J. and Rachel A. Queen. Lot 9, section 4, Village at Greenview, $169,900
Patricia A. Whitehouse to Jeff Mountcasel. Lot 14, section 1, Cedar Acres Subdivision, $210,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Orlando W. Stephenson. Lot 59, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $205,100
Poling Associates LLC to Terry L. and Susan E. Harris. Condominium unit number 5, The Glade, $240,000
G. Phillip and Jane D. Clay to Cristianne N. Potter, Paula Hughes Potter. Lot 10, Clearview, $329,900
J. Johnson Eller Jr. to Inheritance Homes LLC. Lot 32, Riverview Heights Subdivision, $105,000
Ernest L. and Phyllis W. Seward to Shahzada M. Iqbal Gill. Lot 24, section 2, Russell Springs, $320,000
Jonathan and Laura Fylstra to Dekota Essence and Jeffrey Scott Lancaster II. Lots 356-362, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $235,000
James Berti to Ernest L. and Phyllis W. Seward. Lot 14, section 10, Russell Springs, $309,350
Larry M. Arthur and Carolyn A. Paternoster to Jimmy Ewing. Lot 4, Oakwood Subdivision, $20,000
Karen E. and Stephen D. Haupt to Lisa R. and Elmo J. Bryant Jr. Parcel, Old Devil Step Road, $15,200
Tristen Baldwin to Sharanda A. and Keith L. Patrick. 2743 Dearborn Road, $195,000
Margaret J. Sowell to Reafus L. Armistead. 134 Old Main St. and additional parcel, $51,400
City of Lynchburg
Live the Life Inc. to Jacob R. and Alyssa F. Sibcy. 147 Holmes Circle, $141,000
Jordan S. Peters and Rachel N. Peters to Joshua C. Sosin and David S. Sosin. 107 Blue Ridge St., $172,500
D&C Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Mobile Estates LLC. 101, 111, 117 and 121 Old Courthouse Turnpike. 121 and 131 Martin St., $599,907
D&C Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Mobile Estates LLC. 2408 Woodrow St., 3825 and 3827 Parkwood Ave., $416,596
D&C Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Mobile Estates LLC. 4609 Richmond Highway, $280,730
Timothy J. Werner to RJC Holdings LLC. Lot 30, block 7, Roseland Park, $89,900
Spencer M. and Meg K. Zeabari to Rosalind Ebelt. Lot 5, blvok H, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $212,900
Lynchburg Rental Properties LLC to Dillon J. Green. 2413 Poplar St., $51,250
Jesse L. and Jacqueline C. Smith to Jennifer Eileen Swab. 1110 Cosby St., $97,900
Timothy D. Fink to Corey Williams. Lot 110, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $303,000
Wayne A. Ayers and Jane Ayers Watson to Stephanie Yvonne Vass. 322 Willow St., $3,000
Lofton Leasing LLC to Millerside II LLC. Lot 10, Northwynd Village, $206,100
John D. Hendricks to Mark David and Keirsten Layne Kelly. Lot 6, block 4, Westover Heights, $190,000
Lillian Harman Rice to Seveda Giles. 111 Holmes Circle, $120,000
LP Apartments LLC to AC Capital LLC. 200 and 3710 Cleveland Ave., 681 Leesville Road and 1609 McVeigh Road, $4,100,000
Karen S. and Alfred L. Krantz III to Ute P. and Frank E. Londeree Jr. Lots 1 and 2, Tomahawk Village, $121,000
Sandra Day Slayton to John Larry Cramer Jr. 1016 Chowan Ave., $185,000
Portico Properties LLC to nHance Properties LLC. Lot 23, block G, Cornerstone, $222,000
Sudhir J. Shah and Kalyani S. Shah to Carlos J. Ramos Perez. Lot 27, section 2, Kenwood Hills, $200,000
Jeffrey D. Narbis to Faith Emily Barnett and Lance Barnett. 800 Wise St., $159,200
William A. Sellari and Sally A. Curtis to Sarah S. Barksdale. Lots 4 and 11, block 3, Peakland, $300,000
Awisemancash LLC to Hunter C. Dawson and Karen S. Chicas. 1712 Taylor St. and 1712 A Taylor St., $44,000
Wanda Floyd to TT Rehab LLC. 504 Eldon St., $55,500
Kenneth R. Kolb and Peggy L. Kolb to Kevin Son Tran Yates and Thao Tiffany Nguyen. Lot 44, Sterling Park Townhomes, $159,900
Donna Lynn Crews to Evan Janey Elizabeth Hansen and Josias Kjaergaard Hansen. Lots 50-55, block Q, Mountain View Addition, $125,000
Oaklink LLC to Oakwood Forever LLC. 3409 Rivermont Ave. and 104 A Clopton Court, $20,000
Caleb Towe to Courtney D. Smith. 4904 Myrtle St., $140,000
Gregory J. and Meredith Denne to Kemira K. Davis. 133 Old Spring Way, $35,700
Avery Carter and Sarah Carter to Kenneth L. Joyner Jr. Lot 18, section 3, Keystone Forest, $216,700
William C. Stevenson to Rigoberto Saenz and Fatima Perez. 2929 and 2931 Langhorne Road, $65,000
Beverly F. Mann to Jacob H. and Alana G. Snow. Lot 1, section 1, Wexford Townhomes, $105,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Edward Myers, 2105 Orrix Creek Road, addition, $50,000
Carriage Square LTD., 1062 Madison View Dr. Unit/Suite: Apt 308, repair, $24,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., lot 24, section 7, Farmington, new dwelling, $250,000
Phyllis Turner, 3089 Rock Cliff Road, pool, $40,000
Kenneth G. Bowles Builder Inc., Mill Iron Road, new dwelling, $260,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc., lot 25, section 7, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $250,000
Roger Gardner, revised lot 2, Panorama View Estates, new dwelling, $320,000
Davisbuilt Inc., lot 30, Summerfield, new dwelling, $250,000
Jared Thompson, Isle of Pines Dr., industrial building, $487,800
Marsha Rock, 1298 Circlewood Loop, steel building, $20,000
Robert Garcia, tract 3, Little Otter, new dwelling, $950,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 11, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $250,000
David Vanwyhe, 1090 Enchanted Forest Path, pool, $80,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 21, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhomes, $265,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., lot 19, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhomes, $265,000
Robert Varnell, 226 Lee Dr., garage, $70,000
Laurie Gibbons, 201 Spyglass Lane, deck, $48,000
Alvin Harless, Hardy Road, garage, $90,000
Gordon Cooper, 1153 Hawkins Farm Road, garage, $15,000
Timothy Courville, 1022 Jessica Lane, spa, $38,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc., townhome for lot 17, section 17, Farmington at Forest, townhomes, $265,000