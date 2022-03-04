 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert P. Taylor to William L. Wydner II and Lindsey G. Wydner. 186 Scottsmill Road, $242,000

Beverly Jane Liggon, Rodney Delaine Liggon and Kenneth L. Dayne to Hilda Hernandez. Revised lot 10, 2.722 acres, Elon District, $38,500

Clifford M. Mummau to Crystal and James E. Harris III. 1607 N. Amherst Highway, $84,000

SMB Real Estate LLC to William F. Heywood Jr. 206 Depot St., $120,500

Old Stage Capital Corporation to Ashtin Marr Hilbish. 133 Campbell St., $179,900

Brian H. Hudson to Haley Paige Jennings and Brandon Lee Martin. 213 Eastview Ave. and two additional adjoining parcels, $165,000

Gregory E. Johnston to Kristina H. Pesce. 290 Woodrow Ave., $160,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to James C. and Laurin H. Peters. 781 Union Hill Road, $155,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Jerlyn LLC. 204 Stratford Place, $239,000

Jeffrey N. Morris to Kevin W. and Kelsey R. Rawes. Lot 28, section 1, Woodway, $206,000

Marc Leland Tweedy to Jason and Bridget Tweedy. Parcel, 1.133 acres, Kenmore Road, $144,000

Appomattox County

Elizabeth Louise Allen, Robert Lester Lawhorn Jr. and Cynthia D. Shepard to Zina M. Talya. Lots 1 and 2, Celestial Heights Subdivision, $220,000

Chilton Properties LLC to Wade J. and Lisa J. Baumgartner. Lot 1, Pine View Estates, $40,000

Big Oak Tree Farm LLC to Kendall B. and Chandler M. Hammer. Lot 4, Bog Oak Farm Subdivision, $75,000

C. Douglas Branch and Katurah S. McCormick to Ronald and Glynes Wilson. Parcel, 9.65 acres, near U.S. 460, $22,500

Phillip W. and Merle Ann Meyer to Timothy L. and Deidre M. Brown. Lot 29, Holiday Acres, $39,500

Bedford County

Charles D. Striffler, trustee to Jay D. and Lynette A. Perry. Lot 99, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $1,125,000

John F. and Elaine E. Poliey to Mark R. and Janet M. Kindy. 206 Tulip Tree Lane, Lakes District, $845,000

Mildred N. Stephens to Alicia P. Wise. Lot 2, section 5, The Waterways, Lakes District, $705,000

Alicia P. Wise to Isaac B. and Jessica C. Mack. Lot 14, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $429,900

Tarrie L. Vogel to Dmytriy and Anna Kohen. Lot 5, Hunters Knoll Subdivision, Lakes District, $350,000

Cynthia G. Calhoun to Tracy Steenstra and Peter Edward Barry. Unit 65, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $329,900

Travis Todd Reynolds to Evan Keith and Heather Gray McGhee. 6165 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $315,000

William E. Sperberg Sr. and Edna Bowyer Sperberg to Luther Linwood Sperberg and Emily Rowe Sitzler. 1047 Explorers Way, Lakes District, $300,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Mark M. and Jennia K. Hart. Lot 3, subdivision of the property of Summit Investors Group Inc., Lakes District, $188,900

Malcolm A. and Deliani L. Foster to Jennifer Annette West. 5350 Bishops Creek Road, Lakes District, $165,000

Trevor Ray Kendrick to Earl Vincent Post. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $55,000

Jackie B. Tuck and Ruth A. Tuck to Neil Hall. Lot 33, section II, Lakefield, Lakes District, $30,000

Russel D. Hatfield, Cheryl H. Dye, Sharon Hatfield, Debbie Gay Holloway and Doris A. Hatfield to Terry Lee Leadmon, Lot 11, section 2, Whisperwood Cove, Lakes District, $25,000

Gary K. Clegg to Getting Land LLC. Parcel, U.S. 460, Peaks District, $13,857.08

Alton C. Franklin and Evelyn D. Franklin to Andrew Joseph and Heather Marie Peroni. 1227 Overhill Trail, $258,000

Richard L. and Patricia J. Padelford to Jimmie R. Anderson, Stephanie D. Sarwas and William A. Gray. Parcel, 1.28 acres, Va. 43, $280,000

David L. Bowen and Carole H. Bowen, trustees to Matthew Aaron and Kenzie Lauren Burrill. Lot 8, section II, Foxwood, $450,000

Marshall W. Parker, Beatrice P. Murray and Tony R. Parker to Walter D. Crouch Jr. and Casandra D. Crouch. Parcel, Taylor Mountain Road, $12,000

F&S Building Innovations Inc to Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. Lots 30-33, Lindenshire Dr., $160,000

F&S Home LLC to Shamrock Construction Enterprises, Inc. Lots 22-25, Lindenshire Dr., $160,000

Jimmy L. Carter to Anchor Farm Homes LLC. Lot 1, Va. 668, 0.341 acres, $15,000

Rocky Rioseco to Alexander Keith Reynolds. Tract 1, Banbury Lane, $25,000

Desiree Johns to Kenneth Reeder. Lot 2, block 8, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, $167,900

Campbell County

Clifton Brock Neumann to Stephen J. Acree. Parcel 1, Lyn-Dan Heights Section, $95,000

Carlton Ray Andrews and Shannon Miles to Timothy Duval Banks Jr. Lot 47, section 1, Russell Meadows, $276,000

Jonathan and Mary Andrews to Rachel Harrison. Lot 11, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $519,000

Kristin Hunley Armburst to Sharon D. and William L. Cothran Jr. Revised lot 13, Robertson Village, $400,500

BBC Properties LLC to Tango 37 LLC. Lot 8, section 1, Braxton Park, $245,000

Flat Creek Properties LLC to Paul C. and Sharon L. Bloomfield. Lot 1, section 2, Hyland Farm, $28,000

Jimmy Burress to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lots 15-18, block 1, LaPrade, $35,000

Reel-In Properties LLC to Xuhua Cai. Lot 48, phase 1, English Commons, $229,900

Carol Jean Kenney to Connie D. and Edward M. Everhart Jr. Unit 3, The Glade, $230,000

Ryan Dale Pollard and Seth Michael Hitchman to Seth Michael Hitchman, Lot 38, Lexington East, $11,000

Martin J. and Jennifer W. Morton to David S. and Ashlyn Breann Montgomery. 2201 Poplar Ave., $274,900

Stephen H. Warner to Johan Cornelius and LeLani Wagner. 1324 Lone Jack Road, $225,000

CS Custom Structures Inc. to American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. Lot 33, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $83,810

City of Lynchburg

Ann S. Harris, Gail S. Roberts and Laura Harris Patterson to Stephen J. Acree. 1800 Bedford Ave. and 519 Grayson St., $375,000

Langley & Martin Holdings LLC to Mohannad and Anna Alhoot. 8108 Timberlake Road #108, $116,000

Kent M. Almond to Nicholas Albert Palazzo and Zhuoting Li. Lot 4, block 1, Melwood Addition, $185,000

Coffee Road LLC to Darrell A. and Karen M. Anderson. Lot 15, The Subdivision of The Stables at Coffee, $135,000

Laura M. Kline to Robert O. Beach. Lot 20, phase 1, block O, Cornerstone, $312,500

Charles William and Laura Dee Read to Cameron C. and Katherine C. Colquitt. 4414 Gorman Dr., $285,000

Christopher V. Daniels and Melissa K. Daniels to William T. Gerding and Olivia G. Fomby. 1500 Linden Ave. $415,000

Katherine Martin Gray to David M. Levy and Robert D. Shorter. 233 Woodland Ave. and 228 Kensington Ave., $675,000

Derbyshire Proh Enterprises Inc. to Mark James and Ashley Elizabeth Karabin. Lot 29, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $82,500

Douglas David and Kelly Ann Duncan to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 17, Water Gate Subdivision, $210,000

Melken LLC to Joshua A. Finley and Manar F.Y. Qassis. 1036 Long Meadows Dr., $215,000

Lynchburg Heat Air Floor & More LLC to Michael R. and Ann F. Free. Lot 10, section 1, block B, Vista Acres, $239,900

Maxxland and Development LLC to 5th Street Enterprises LLC. 509 Harrison St., $50,000

Heidi and Timothy Sharpe to Christopher F. Golup. Lot 6 and 7, block 1, Winfee’s Addition, $95,750

Lauren Elizabeth Neder to Steven Graham. 901 Spring St. and 538 Victoria Ave., $190,000

Holliday III Holdings LLC to Vanquish Beauty LLC. 104 Richeson Dr., $373,000

Henry and Sandra L. Morris to Paula J. Keech. 113 Fleetwood Dr., $150,000

Ann M. and Carnell Lewis Jr. to Donte J. Lewis. Lot 12-1, block 9, Washington Heights, $30,000

Donald Wayne Saunders to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 10, block 15, section D, Sandusky Acres, $140,000

Zachary and Ashley Willis to Trinlie Yeaman. 2708 Anthony Place, $251,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Neal Bros. LLC, Waterlick Road, storage buildings, $110,000

Neal Bros. LLC, Waterlick Road, storage buildings, $110,000

Stone Gate Farm LLC, Richmond Highway, commercial alterations, $80,000

Jeffrey Graham, 404 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $40,000

Lewis Driskill, 150 Crestfield Dr., deck, $13,000

Frederick Burton, 14 Meeting House Road, garage, $55,000

David Warden, lot 7, Carter’s Crossing, new dwelling, $300,000

McCulloughs Painting and Wall, 7097 Brookneal Highway, renovations, $60,000

Andreas Huefner, 5025 Marysville Road, carport, $5,000

Virginia Casting Industries LLC, 1132 Mount Athos Road, signs, $3,548

Cody Harder, 342 Toll Gate Road, garage, $16,500

Evington House LLC, 10389 Colonial Highway, accessory building, $40,000

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, Walmart remodel, $225,000

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, signs for Walmart remodel, $75,000

Adeline Santiago, 114 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, commercial alterations, $150,000

Christopher Sellick, 110 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 6, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 7, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 37, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 38, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 39, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 40, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 41, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 42, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 43, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 44, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 45, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Gilcraft Investments LLC, Hicks Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 41, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, new dwelling, $185,000

 

