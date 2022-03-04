Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert P. Taylor to William L. Wydner II and Lindsey G. Wydner. 186 Scottsmill Road, $242,000

Beverly Jane Liggon, Rodney Delaine Liggon and Kenneth L. Dayne to Hilda Hernandez. Revised lot 10, 2.722 acres, Elon District, $38,500

Clifford M. Mummau to Crystal and James E. Harris III. 1607 N. Amherst Highway, $84,000

SMB Real Estate LLC to William F. Heywood Jr. 206 Depot St., $120,500

Old Stage Capital Corporation to Ashtin Marr Hilbish. 133 Campbell St., $179,900

Brian H. Hudson to Haley Paige Jennings and Brandon Lee Martin. 213 Eastview Ave. and two additional adjoining parcels, $165,000

Gregory E. Johnston to Kristina H. Pesce. 290 Woodrow Ave., $160,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to James C. and Laurin H. Peters. 781 Union Hill Road, $155,000

Lofton Leasing LLC to Jerlyn LLC. 204 Stratford Place, $239,000

Jeffrey N. Morris to Kevin W. and Kelsey R. Rawes. Lot 28, section 1, Woodway, $206,000

Marc Leland Tweedy to Jason and Bridget Tweedy. Parcel, 1.133 acres, Kenmore Road, $144,000

Appomattox County

Elizabeth Louise Allen, Robert Lester Lawhorn Jr. and Cynthia D. Shepard to Zina M. Talya. Lots 1 and 2, Celestial Heights Subdivision, $220,000

Chilton Properties LLC to Wade J. and Lisa J. Baumgartner. Lot 1, Pine View Estates, $40,000

Big Oak Tree Farm LLC to Kendall B. and Chandler M. Hammer. Lot 4, Bog Oak Farm Subdivision, $75,000

C. Douglas Branch and Katurah S. McCormick to Ronald and Glynes Wilson. Parcel, 9.65 acres, near U.S. 460, $22,500

Phillip W. and Merle Ann Meyer to Timothy L. and Deidre M. Brown. Lot 29, Holiday Acres, $39,500

Bedford County

Charles D. Striffler, trustee to Jay D. and Lynette A. Perry. Lot 99, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $1,125,000

John F. and Elaine E. Poliey to Mark R. and Janet M. Kindy. 206 Tulip Tree Lane, Lakes District, $845,000

Mildred N. Stephens to Alicia P. Wise. Lot 2, section 5, The Waterways, Lakes District, $705,000

Alicia P. Wise to Isaac B. and Jessica C. Mack. Lot 14, Valley Mills Crossing, Lakes District, $429,900

Tarrie L. Vogel to Dmytriy and Anna Kohen. Lot 5, Hunters Knoll Subdivision, Lakes District, $350,000

Cynthia G. Calhoun to Tracy Steenstra and Peter Edward Barry. Unit 65, phase 6, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $329,900

Travis Todd Reynolds to Evan Keith and Heather Gray McGhee. 6165 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $315,000

William E. Sperberg Sr. and Edna Bowyer Sperberg to Luther Linwood Sperberg and Emily Rowe Sitzler. 1047 Explorers Way, Lakes District, $300,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Mark M. and Jennia K. Hart. Lot 3, subdivision of the property of Summit Investors Group Inc., Lakes District, $188,900

Malcolm A. and Deliani L. Foster to Jennifer Annette West. 5350 Bishops Creek Road, Lakes District, $165,000

Trevor Ray Kendrick to Earl Vincent Post. Parcel, Pine Ridge Road, Lakes District, $55,000

Jackie B. Tuck and Ruth A. Tuck to Neil Hall. Lot 33, section II, Lakefield, Lakes District, $30,000

Russel D. Hatfield, Cheryl H. Dye, Sharon Hatfield, Debbie Gay Holloway and Doris A. Hatfield to Terry Lee Leadmon, Lot 11, section 2, Whisperwood Cove, Lakes District, $25,000

Gary K. Clegg to Getting Land LLC. Parcel, U.S. 460, Peaks District, $13,857.08

Alton C. Franklin and Evelyn D. Franklin to Andrew Joseph and Heather Marie Peroni. 1227 Overhill Trail, $258,000

Richard L. and Patricia J. Padelford to Jimmie R. Anderson, Stephanie D. Sarwas and William A. Gray. Parcel, 1.28 acres, Va. 43, $280,000

David L. Bowen and Carole H. Bowen, trustees to Matthew Aaron and Kenzie Lauren Burrill. Lot 8, section II, Foxwood, $450,000

Marshall W. Parker, Beatrice P. Murray and Tony R. Parker to Walter D. Crouch Jr. and Casandra D. Crouch. Parcel, Taylor Mountain Road, $12,000

F&S Building Innovations Inc to Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. Lots 30-33, Lindenshire Dr., $160,000

F&S Home LLC to Shamrock Construction Enterprises, Inc. Lots 22-25, Lindenshire Dr., $160,000

Jimmy L. Carter to Anchor Farm Homes LLC. Lot 1, Va. 668, 0.341 acres, $15,000

Rocky Rioseco to Alexander Keith Reynolds. Tract 1, Banbury Lane, $25,000

Desiree Johns to Kenneth Reeder. Lot 2, block 8, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, $167,900

Campbell County

Clifton Brock Neumann to Stephen J. Acree. Parcel 1, Lyn-Dan Heights Section, $95,000

Carlton Ray Andrews and Shannon Miles to Timothy Duval Banks Jr. Lot 47, section 1, Russell Meadows, $276,000

Jonathan and Mary Andrews to Rachel Harrison. Lot 11, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $519,000

Kristin Hunley Armburst to Sharon D. and William L. Cothran Jr. Revised lot 13, Robertson Village, $400,500

BBC Properties LLC to Tango 37 LLC. Lot 8, section 1, Braxton Park, $245,000

Flat Creek Properties LLC to Paul C. and Sharon L. Bloomfield. Lot 1, section 2, Hyland Farm, $28,000

Jimmy Burress to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lots 15-18, block 1, LaPrade, $35,000

Reel-In Properties LLC to Xuhua Cai. Lot 48, phase 1, English Commons, $229,900

Carol Jean Kenney to Connie D. and Edward M. Everhart Jr. Unit 3, The Glade, $230,000

Ryan Dale Pollard and Seth Michael Hitchman to Seth Michael Hitchman, Lot 38, Lexington East, $11,000

Martin J. and Jennifer W. Morton to David S. and Ashlyn Breann Montgomery. 2201 Poplar Ave., $274,900

Stephen H. Warner to Johan Cornelius and LeLani Wagner. 1324 Lone Jack Road, $225,000

CS Custom Structures Inc. to American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc. Lot 33, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $83,810

City of Lynchburg

Ann S. Harris, Gail S. Roberts and Laura Harris Patterson to Stephen J. Acree. 1800 Bedford Ave. and 519 Grayson St., $375,000

Langley & Martin Holdings LLC to Mohannad and Anna Alhoot. 8108 Timberlake Road #108, $116,000

Kent M. Almond to Nicholas Albert Palazzo and Zhuoting Li. Lot 4, block 1, Melwood Addition, $185,000

Coffee Road LLC to Darrell A. and Karen M. Anderson. Lot 15, The Subdivision of The Stables at Coffee, $135,000

Laura M. Kline to Robert O. Beach. Lot 20, phase 1, block O, Cornerstone, $312,500

Charles William and Laura Dee Read to Cameron C. and Katherine C. Colquitt. 4414 Gorman Dr., $285,000

Christopher V. Daniels and Melissa K. Daniels to William T. Gerding and Olivia G. Fomby. 1500 Linden Ave. $415,000

Katherine Martin Gray to David M. Levy and Robert D. Shorter. 233 Woodland Ave. and 228 Kensington Ave., $675,000

Derbyshire Proh Enterprises Inc. to Mark James and Ashley Elizabeth Karabin. Lot 29, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $82,500

Douglas David and Kelly Ann Duncan to SSW Holdings LLC. Lot 17, Water Gate Subdivision, $210,000

Melken LLC to Joshua A. Finley and Manar F.Y. Qassis. 1036 Long Meadows Dr., $215,000

Lynchburg Heat Air Floor & More LLC to Michael R. and Ann F. Free. Lot 10, section 1, block B, Vista Acres, $239,900

Maxxland and Development LLC to 5th Street Enterprises LLC. 509 Harrison St., $50,000

Heidi and Timothy Sharpe to Christopher F. Golup. Lot 6 and 7, block 1, Winfee’s Addition, $95,750

Lauren Elizabeth Neder to Steven Graham. 901 Spring St. and 538 Victoria Ave., $190,000

Holliday III Holdings LLC to Vanquish Beauty LLC. 104 Richeson Dr., $373,000

Henry and Sandra L. Morris to Paula J. Keech. 113 Fleetwood Dr., $150,000

Ann M. and Carnell Lewis Jr. to Donte J. Lewis. Lot 12-1, block 9, Washington Heights, $30,000

Donald Wayne Saunders to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 10, block 15, section D, Sandusky Acres, $140,000

Zachary and Ashley Willis to Trinlie Yeaman. 2708 Anthony Place, $251,500

Building permits

Campbell County

Neal Bros. LLC, Waterlick Road, storage buildings, $110,000

Stone Gate Farm LLC, Richmond Highway, commercial alterations, $80,000

Jeffrey Graham, 404 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $40,000

Lewis Driskill, 150 Crestfield Dr., deck, $13,000

Frederick Burton, 14 Meeting House Road, garage, $55,000

David Warden, lot 7, Carter’s Crossing, new dwelling, $300,000

McCulloughs Painting and Wall, 7097 Brookneal Highway, renovations, $60,000

Andreas Huefner, 5025 Marysville Road, carport, $5,000

Virginia Casting Industries LLC, 1132 Mount Athos Road, signs, $3,548

Cody Harder, 342 Toll Gate Road, garage, $16,500

Evington House LLC, 10389 Colonial Highway, accessory building, $40,000

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, Walmart remodel, $225,000

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, signs for Walmart remodel, $75,000

Adeline Santiago, 114 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, commercial alterations, $150,000

Christopher Sellick, 110 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 6, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 7, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 37, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 38, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 39, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 40, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 41, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 42, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 43, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 44, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 45, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Gilcraft Investments LLC, Hicks Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 41, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, new dwelling, $185,000