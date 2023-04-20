Property transfers
Amherst County
Brian W. Jennings to Benjamin W. Abbott. Lot 3, section 4, Woodland Heights, $147,000
Monica J. Mikuen, Scott T. Mikuen and Sean R. Mikuen to Engelbert Andrade Jr. Lot 15C, Lakeview Subdivision, $238,000
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Ricky Lee and Marilyn Jean Barbour. Lot 44, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $476,500
Nadia Properties LLC to Sanya Ventures LLC. Lot 6, section 1, Forest Park, $200,000
Laura L. Corey to Tecoma Braxton JR. and Amy Marie Braxton. 303 Clark St., $160,400
Carolyn Fay Burks to Steven C. White. Parcel, 0.74 acres, near Coolwell Road, $35,000
Cascio Properties LLC to Joseph Ryan Heller. 117 Woodys Lane, $174,900
Solid Rock Properties LLC to Rose Petal LLC. Lot 8, Rosewood Subdivision, $130,000
Steven H. and Tracey D. Clarke to David M. Ferguson and Betsy Ferguson. 181 Mobley Mountain Road, $680,000
Appomattox County
Countryside Land Company L.C. to John W. and Angela M. Farrish. Parcel, one mile northeast of the Village of Evergreen, 3.163 acres, $41,900
Bradley D. Foster to Janet L. Kaufmann. Lot 3B, Va. 641, 1.084 acres, $298,000
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Katlynn N. Harvey. Parcel, Mountain View Road, 2.32 acres, $261,900
Virginia Elizabeth Steadman to William Douglas Schemeley Jr. and Ashley Marie Schemeley. Lot 5, Charley’s Way Estates Subdivision, $45,000
Kenneth A. and Deborah W. Powell to Kristian Kane and Elena Gray Tibbetts. Parcel, fronting Lee Grant Ave., 9.43 acres, $55,000
Bedford County
Cleveland Hugh Henningham to Corinne Delrose Thompson. Lot 1, section 1, Valleywood Townhomes, $203,000
T.P.B. Enterprises LLC to Jacqueline W. Huger. 1031 Brandon Court, $519,900
Wayne E. Crouch and Cassandra N. Crouch to Osmel and Kiley Bartholomew Cardo. Parcel, 40.811 acres, Thaxton Mountain Road, $160,000
Jonathan Jesse Maldonado to Madelynne Oliva Edwards and Colby Thomas Bramlett. 1944 Dickerson Mil Road, $213,900
Allie St. Clair to Terry L. and Diane O. Gentry. 1200 Founding Way Road, $287,900
Sue Klopfenstein to Peter and Robin Jewett. Lot 6, section 4, Oilfield Village, $52,500
Peter James Wing to Kyle D. and Megan E. Sawyer. Lot 31, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $305,000
Jennifer M. and Anthony R. Arrigo to Alyson L. Wright. 603 Westview Ave., $382,000
Rebecca Perez to Karen Edith Murray. Lot 7, Highfields Subdivision, $162,000
CCM Rental Properties LLC to Moira Cassidy Watts and Mary Kathryn Cassidy. Unit 39, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $405,000
Ivalace LLC to The Michael Moorshead Revocable Trust and The Margaret H. Mooreshead Revocable Trust. Lot 42, phase 1, Grandview Course, $455,436.46
Equity Trust Company to Ryan C. and Cary A. Terry. Lots 1-9, resubdivision of tract 8, Gobblers Ridge Subdivision, $199,900
Candace Rivers to Keith Benny and Holly Hayden Tuck. 1786 Isle of Pines Drive, $452,400
Katherine H. McGhee to Jay E. Proehl. Parcel, off of Joppa Mill Road, $170,000
Jason D. Watts to Constance J. Peresada. Lot 6, section 1, Brookwood, $329,900
Bradley Holder and Brittany Perkins Holder to Michael H. Rightmyer. Lot 1, Ivy Grove, $420,000
Riley Johnson to Guy R. and Sharon D. Hopkins. Lot 66, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $298,900
Wray D. and Darlene T. Kimmel to Carleton S. and Ashley C. Clauss. Lot 23, Waterford, $1,620,000
KSM Holdings LLC to Ricky A. Thomas. 1225 Windsor Drive, $70,000
Robert F. Keating to Frank G. and Lisa K. Keating. Lot 47, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $225,125
Barry Nichols, Rebecca N. Willie, Philip Kevin Nichols and Robert K. Nichols to Jackie and Tracy Waller. Parcel, off of Nichols Farm Road, $100,000
Campbell County
Ricky L. and Marilyn J. Barbour to Jason and Sheila Swofford. Lot 11, section 9, Russell Springs, $427,500
Eric Alan and Sharon Shelton Barringer to Leroy W. and Janice P. Gill. Lot 64, Poplar Ridge, $9,000
Glenn I. Carwile and Sharon Douglass Carwile to Glen I. Carwile. Lots 1 and 2, section 2, Ivanhoe Farms, $100,000
Dewey Wayne and Donna H. Claybrook to Robert A. Edwards. Parcel, 0.882 acres, Va. 718, $189,000
Denise Marie Ditto to Moo Investments LLC. Lot B, West Quadrant, Timberlake, $400,000
Kent A. Drinkard to Charles and Sonya Shaughnessy. 1302 Country Road, $92,000
James F. McDilda Jr. to James Roy and Christine Ann Elliott. 336 Hat Creek Road, $429,500
Flat Creek Properties LLC to Equity Enterprise 1984 LLC. Lots 4 and 6, section 3, Hyland Farm, $101,000
Mark Harris to Antonia and Amber Feagin. 134 Lakeside Drive, $289,000
Flat Creek Development LLC to Prestige Kennel and Pet Services Inc. 14004 Leesville Road, $400,000
Sunburst Properties LLC to Michael R. Jonzen. 129 Sunburst Villa Drive, $279,000
Lacy L. King and Edward E. Unger to Lee Ashton Lewis. 1008 Eighth St., $65,000
City of Lynchburg
Michael Everrette Morris Jr. and Jessica Kay Morris to Joseph Trazinski and Lillian Abbatacola. Lot 7, Brenleigh Grove, $275,000
Delta Dawn Gibson to Andel Properties LLC. 3081 Fort Ave., $99,000
Emily Lauren Anderson and Steven Lee Kadak to Kim Yuille. Lots 116-120, Bryant Subdivision, $264,900
Samuel W. Bennett to Noe R Loja Rios. 923 Monroe St., $15,000
Joshua R. Rosene to Brandon Mark and Brittany Leigh Biggerstaff. 225 Winston Ridge Road, $123,000
Burgdash Properties LLC to MJD Builders Inc. 114, 118 and 119 Warfield Road, $135,000
Kimberly Ann Vess, Lloyd Michael Southhall-Vess and Cheryl Elizabeth Burgess to Kimberly Ann Vess. Lot A-1, section 4-A, Richland Hills Subdivision, $150,000
Kodi A. Rath and Samantha M. Rath to Preferred Rentals LLC. 1000 Taylor St., $120,000
5 Parkwood Inc. to Foster Fuels Tank Acquisition LLC. 4235 and 4239 Boonsboro Road, $330,700
Greater Lynchburg Habitat For Humanity Inc. to James Lewis and Sarah Elizabeth Carrig. 1803 Floyd St., $3,500
Judy Weinsheimer, John Elmore Schuttler, Sean Brooks Schuttler and Christopher Wyland Schuttler to Concord Lake Haven Inc. Lot 5, block K, Forest Townhouses, $80,000
Trinlie Anne Yeaman to Evan and Chelsea Corley. 2708 Anthony Place, $260,000
Kirk B. and Robin T. Fritz to Cody N. and Andrea A. Cotter. Lot 41, section 1, Waterton, $879,618
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 9A, 9B, 19A and 19B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $155,000
Evelyn C. Marshall to Deut288 LLC. 702 Stuart St., $88,000
James Ettare II to Hood Street Trust. 411 Hood St., $90,000
Seth T. Maples and Sarah E. Maples to Jonathan Isaac Eubanks and Lauren Elizabeth Rancourt. Lot 7, section V, Sheffield, $245,000
FAFO LLC to Taylor and Jessica Gantzert. 1117 Highland Drive, $254,900
Costella Jones to Terry and Jennifer Ferguson. Lot 19, Rutherford Townhouses, $58,000
NVR Inc. to Justin Forth. Lot 1A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $309,075
R&C Properties LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1023 Farmington Drive, $275,000
Timothy N. Wright Jr. to Trevor K. Hays. 1116 Brandon Road, $194,000
Polly Pad LLC to Hubb Properties LLC. Lots 8-A and 11-A and a portion of 9-A and 10-A, Sunset Heights, $495,000
Duncan Garland and Heidi Helen Hughes to Robert and Shamika N. Woodruff. Lot 8, Trent’s Meadow Farm, $1,200,000
Innovations Property Solutions LLC to Upturn Estates LLC. 1212 Floyd St., $30,000
JCA Holdings LLC to RJC Holdings LLC. 1664 Graves Mill Road, $620,000
Lloyd Howard Johnson to RB30 LLC. 1704 2nd St., $32,500
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Corey Dwane LaPrade. 303 Walnut St., $4,500
Jose Miguel and Carlie Christine Rey to Robert Lavender. 4620 Golf Park Drive, $209,900
Beulah T. Woodson to Cynthia W. Mann and Donna M. Woodson. Lot 9, block 9, Golf Park, $95,800
James E. and Diana B. Norwood to William Lee and Katlin Major Pearce. Lot 11, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $460,000
Thomas P. Peloso to 5th Street Development LLC. 115 Federal St., $69,000
NVR Inc. to James Paul and Linda Clara Poppy. Lot 8A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $304,360
Building permits
Campbell County
Gold Leaf Property Management, 151 Sunburst Villa Drive, finish basement, $20,000
CC Lynchburg VA 2 LLC, 52 FNB Drive, commercial alterations, $600,000
Robert Goodwin Jr., lot 39B, Hat Creek Road, new dwelling, $249,522.07
MJS Enterprises VA LLC, 316 Village Highway, metal garage, $100,000
Watts Brothers LLC, lot 4, Hawkins, new dwelling, $325,000
Kyle Garnett, 1376 Timberlake Drive, new construction, $300,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, 628 Goat Island Road, new dwelling, $285,000
Rebecca Shumate, lot 21, Westview Circle, new dwelling, $200,000
Clifford Leonard III, 252 Lavender Lane, new dwelling, $200,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 5, Goat Island Road, new dwelling, $320,000
John Curia, 10137 Richmond Highway, metal building, $100,000
Tiffany Klein, 12059 Red house Road, addition, $60,000
James Deacon Jr., 530 Poor House Road, addition, $100,000
D3 Legacy Builders LLC, 2906 Waterlick Road, renovations, $50,000
Mary Fairchild, 758 Lynbrook Road, addition/alterations, $190,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 81 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 77 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 73 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 71 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 69 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 65 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 61 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 57 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, 53 Allure Drive, townhomes, $220,000
21866 Timberlake LLC, 89 Lockridge Lane, patio home, $400,000
21866 Timberlake LLC, 79 Lockridge Lane, patio home, $400,000
21866 Timberlake LLC, 71 Lockridge Lane, patio home, $400,000
21866 Timberlake LLC, 65 Lockridge Lane, patio home, $400,000
21866 Timberlake LLC, 59 Lockridge Lane, patio home, $400,000
Edward Walker, 5630 Dearborn Road, storage building, $26,000