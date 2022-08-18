Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Robin C. Jones and Jeanette E. Arrington to Scott Ryan Coleman. Lot 5, section 1, Viking Fjord, $181,000
Richard L. McClure and Leanna M. Whorley to Maurice P. Braxton. Parcel, Va. 669, 11 acres, $115,000
Avery S. and Sade T. Campbell to Cuttin’ Edge Construction LLC. Lot 29, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $38,000
Thomas Vasil Mouharemis and April Dawn Harper Macinnis to Tyler M. and Taylor N. Irwin. Lot 64, section 2B, Stratford Place, $289,900
Karen L. McKinney, Cheryl M. Allen and Pamela M. Shackelford to Pamela M. Shackelford. Parcel, Va. 663, 1.26 acres, $137,000
Linwood L. Allen Investments Inc. to Alexander Chase Bentley. 120 Flowers Court, $145,000
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Caleb L. and Rachel A. Bryant. 336 Winesap Road, $339,180
Eric Michael Cheney to Kifferly and Lisa Flannery Campbell. Parcel, three quarters of an acre, Va. 151, $120,000
Cody B. Moses to Patrick Lynn Donigan. Parcel, Va. 622, 0.2634 acres, $126,000
Ronald Hampton Gearheart to Eric David and Faith Hammer. 523 Possum Island Road, $150,000
Nancy Ballard Maddox to Harold T. and Barbara G. Lloyd. 899 Wagon Trial Road, $962,500
Andrew W. and Janice B. Youngs to Carl R. and Noel M. Purdy. 1185 Old Stage Road, $565,000
Appomattox County
Christopher M. and Carrie A. Keehan to Ashley E. Casalenuovo and Daniel T. Monse. Lot 3, section 1, Fairview Hills, $225,000
Countryside Land Company LC to Kevin L. Price and Gena H. Price. Parcel, Oak Ridge Road, $29,900
James R. Womack and Amanda M. Moore to Jonathan M. Curtis and Melinda K. Lucas. 201 Running Deer Lane, $445,000
Jarrod D. Jamerson and Kelly K. Jamerson to Lisa A. Fisher. Parcel, Chase Trail Lane, $150,000
Osco Associates LLC to John and Vicki Fredere. Lot 2, Left Fork Subdivision, $24,500
Bedford County
Sharon K. Honaker to Justin Marshall Snider. Lot 12, Savanna Hills, $267,000
Jeffrey C. and Rachelle D. Nowacki to Kyle C. and Rebecca P. Bailey. Lot 3, section 1, Kensington, $410,000
John S. and Mitzi M. Krebs to William Ray and Ella S. Smart. Unit C, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $500,000
James and Stephanie Lyn Housden to Jennifer M. Rich. Lot 19, Lakeridge Subdivision, $399,000
Spencer T. Bobbitt to James W. Andrews. Parcel, Big Island Highway, $250,000
Gary Schaefer and Carol Grisaitis to Scott W. and Mary Ann Robertson. 2393 Rock Cliff Road and additional parcel, $430,000
Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Lee Morrison and Julie Ann Fields. Lot 4, section II, Governors Hill, $309,000
Christopher Dale Wilson and Wendy Wilson to Todd H. Olsen. 4185 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $255,000
Forrest T. Miles and Michelle T. Miles to The Mills Group LLC. Lot 10, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $18,000
Leslie W. and Heike Johnson to The Mills Group LLC. Lot 11, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $20,000
Wendy L. Leiserson, Terri S. Demers Vanstone and Juanita L. Burch to Douglas and Michele Renae Hartman. Lots 1,2, 45 and 46, Happy Acres Subdivision, $260,000
Jeremy B. and Christi W. Toms to Trevor O’Neil and Sarah Toms Byers. 1205 Wheeler Ridge Road, $287,500
Lowell C. McAdam to CDH Real Estate Holdings LLC. Tract 3, Gobblers Ridge, $850,000
George F. Ranowsky II and Susan T. Ranowsky to Bryan M. ad Carolyn R. Litfin. Lot 46, section II, London Downs, $510,000
Leroy Chapman Jr. and Sherri Chapman and William and Amy Chapman to WHH LLC. Unit 26, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $349,000
John Brian Billett to Arlene Phyars-Millington. Parcel, fronting on Shady Grove, 2.250 acres, $35,000
Steve A. and Dena L. Todd to Yailin Diaz Pichardo. Lot 10, section 14, Peters Estate, $590,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to David P. and Sydney A. Avveduti. Lot 22, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $685,000
Hunter Lee and Megan Key Giles to Patrick G. Giles. 1416 Buffalo Run and additional parcel, $97,000
Campbell County
Boxwood Investments LLC to Deborah F. Adams. Lot 142, East Quadrant, $37,500
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Jodi and Daniel Anthony Leja. Lot 44, Blue Ridge Commons, section 1, $240,000
Jeremey M. and Mary Kline to Matthew E. Christmas. 320 Bumgarner Drive, $299,900
C. Matthew Fariss to Montana and Ariel Monroe. Parcel, situated near Falling River Road and Shuck Road, $26,500
C. Matthew Fariss to Cristin Heather Gibson. Lot 18, section 4, Royal Oaks, $43,900
Fred B. Gilliland JR. to Jimeah Leneke Horsley. 389 Homeplace Road, $350,000
Kevin Hopp, Steven Hopp and Karen Hopp to Donald Ray and Elibel Flores Shirkey. Lot 10, section 1, Town Fork Subdivision, $ 165,000
Scott H. and Nena L. Meinke to Keith and Shannon Horton. Lot 9, section 3, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $490,000
Daniel Edward Vaughan, Phillip James Vaughan and Robert Bruce Vaughan to Leonard Lane Trust. Lot 1, 5.08 acres, Leonard Estates, $130,000
Frederick K. Schubert III and Jama T. Schubert to Tina Pham and Trung Q. Nguyen. Lot 16B, block 62, Bungalow Subdivision, $240,000
Allkes LLC to U & Me Baby LLC. Lot 36, Emberly Way Villas, $340,000
Applez to Applez LLC to Allkes LLC. Lot 25, Emberly Way Villas, $265,000
Jerry Alvin Kowalski and Martha Marie Keenan-Kowalski to Norman David Craig Jr. and Janet Louise Craig and Laura Lee and William Hunter Cox. Tract 1, Hughes Road, 72.967 acres, $825,000
CS Custom Structures Inc. to Barbara J. Culgin and David R. Culgin and Shelli Jo Richardson. Lot 14, section 1, Phoenix I Investment, $406,900
Cynthia A. Elliott to Todd Lloyd and Amy Lynn Jones. Lot 20, section 2, Timber Ridge Townhomes, $172,600
Timothy A. Hill to Melissa A. and Kevin A. Nolan. Lot 4, section 2, Walton Farms Subdivision, $246,000
City of Lynchburg
Jamarr C. Scott to Adaway Reece LLC. 5147 Boonsboro Road, $225,000
Jeanie M. Smith and Shirley M. Pelfrey to Ashkor Real Estate LLC. 703 Stuart St., $26,250
BDI Properties LLC to Kim P. Gregory. 120 Dreaming Creek Drive, $313,000
Candlewood LLC to Rajan and Suman Babbar. Lot 19, Candlewood Court, $403,275,84
Kyle and Rebecca P. Bailey to Matthew and Lydia Morrison. Lot 10, Pleasant View Subdivision, $235,000
Raymond and Sheri Jordan and Seth Jordan to Samantha Elaine Baker. Lots 12-14, plan A, block A, Rivermont Company, $225,000
Pauline M. Raynore to Daniel Barry. Lot 25, section 3, College Park, $247,400
Donna K. Carter, Keith Baucum, Bryan Baucum, Herman Lewis, Johnny Spencer, Robert Spencer, Paul Lewis Spencer Jr., Vonnie E. Jones, Eula Spencer, Thomas Johnson III, Djuna Johnson, Brandon Ward and Chris Ward to Lorenzo R. Megginson. Parcel, Pleasant Valley Church Lot, $1,800
Gabrol LLC to Carter Bradley and Kinsey Antoinette Brackman. Lot 5, section 1, Souhtland Acres, $185,293
Wessex Holdings LLC to Browns Grocery LLC. 1709 and 1715 Bedford Ave., $84,170.30
Empire Capital LLC to Robert Bynum. Lot 18, Adams Addition, $182,500
Halt LLC to Breanna Campbell. 1614 Fillmore St., $25,000
Faith of a Mustard Seed Consulting LLC to Paul Carlsen and Keith Carlsen. 907 Orchard St., $168,000
Gary Kenneth Clegg to Nat Jiraporn Srisiriwongchai. Lot 20, section 1, phase 1, Three Fountain Townhomes, $139,900
Justin S. Craig Jr. to Grandset Enterprises LLC. Part of lot 19, Otterview Colony, $174,900
Robert W. Lawhorn Sr. and Dudley H. Lawhorn to Bernard Davis. 1811 Starview St., $5,000
Robert W. Lawhorn Sr. and Dudley H. Lawhorn to Bernard Davis. 2604 Holliday St., $5,000
Montrale Davis to Jefferson Parc #2 LLC. Lot 7, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $252,000
Edward John and Anita Knight Kuhnley to Montrale Davis. Lot 7, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $252,000
Shirley A. and DeCarlo Dixon to Shian N. Mitchell. 101 Wessex Road, $255,000
H. Curtis Pearson Jr., James M. Henderson and Van C. Fry to Jessica Marie Eanes. 610 Thomas Road, $169,950
Deborah H. Elliott to Michael Lilly. Lot 25, section II, Waterton, $710,000
Mark N. and Amber S. Haskew to Joy E.F. and Phillip M. Gerk. 203 Fleetwood Drive, $267,000
Dillon J. Green to Wilson G. Machado. Lots 4 and 5, block 12, Winfree’s Addition, $72,000
Michael W. and Michelle P. Lewis to Ashley L. Harris and Maria Harris Rees. 802 Erskine Ave., $140,000
Thomas L. Mcelveen Jr. and Patricia T. Mcelveen to Carl J. and Lisa K. Harris and Ian C. Harris. Lot 22, block 1, Craddock Addition, $145,000
William R. Webb and Cornelia Wolfe Webb to Harold Leon and Amy Scott Hassenpflug. Lot 37, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $193,400
Logan Clayton Smith to Sierra L. Hicks. 509 Mansfield Drive, $156,500
Kevin D. Huguley and Malerie R. Huguley to Daniel A. and Chelsea Pope. 1524 Rivermont Ave., $380,000
Kevin M. and Rebecca L. Parslow to Jean Capital LLC. 114 Polk St., $70,000
Lynchburg Renting LLC to Sarah M. Konyndyk. Lot 33, block 11, Radcliff, $150,000
Jessica R. Putnam to Alfred L. Krantz III and Karen S. Krantz. Lot 12, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst, $259,500
Patrick and Whitney Loraine Logan to Jean M. and Deborah M. Senga. Lot 23, section 12, Blue Ridge Farms, $200,000
Thomas W. Seaman and Julie Barrett Seaman to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 6, block 6, Edley Addition, $750,000
White Mountain Investments LLC to NNA Properties LLC. Parcel, Tildon Ave., $125,000
Salvia Holdings LLC to Roads to Recovery Inc. Lots 1-3, Hutter’s Addition, $245,000
Marysa Vaughan to Trent and Janette Stauffer. Lot 16, Brenleigh Grove, $256,000
Vincent and Rebecca Yuille to Heidi Elizabeth and Bryan Edmund Weinmann. Lot 11, Olde Town Greenview, $479,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Brandon Tomlin, lot 1, Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $485,000
White Mountain Investments LLC, Marysville Road, new dwelling, $230,000
White Mountain Investments LLC, Marysville Road, new dwelling, $220,000
April Gillespie, 149 Courtney Terrace, porch, $2,000
Travis Wray, 60 Patton Drive, pool, $20,000
Karyn Fuqua, 202 Locksley Place, deck, $25,000
Boyd Canody, 81 Whip Poor Will Drive, porch, $6,405
David West, 2112 Laurel Lane, pool, $60,000
Shepha LLC, 371 Oakdale Circle, sign, $2,700
Cynthia Williams, 25 Catalpa Road, garage, $20,000
James Morris, 3061 Dearing Ford Road, additions and alterations, $35,000
Hyland Heights Baptist Church Inc., 11452 Wards Road, signs, $16,300
Kimberly Windsor, 228 Main St., two offices, $45,000
Harvest Outreach Center Inc., 2193 Sunnymeade Road, commercial alteration, $1,750
Larry Haag, 2409 Camp Hydaway Road, pool, $65,000
Foster Fuels Inc., 14788 Brookneal Highway, addition, $285,000
Kendall Becraft, 261 Summerdale Lane, pool, $30,000
Brandon Brown, Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $500,000
Sarah Perry, 297 New Chapel Road, accessory building, $44,000
Michael Glover, 207 Jameswood Drive, decks, $14,932
Daniel Anderson, 393 Willow Oak Terrace, deck, $18,400
Jeremy Canada, 2008 Rainbow Forest Drive, deck, $18,041
Virginia Brown, 1010 Seventh St., garage, $12,000
TNT Group LLC, lot 1, Village Highway, new dwelling, $300,000
Kevin Chapman, 2681 English Tavern Road, accessory building, $50,000