Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robin C. Jones and Jeanette E. Arrington to Scott Ryan Coleman. Lot 5, section 1, Viking Fjord, $181,000

Richard L. McClure and Leanna M. Whorley to Maurice P. Braxton. Parcel, Va. 669, 11 acres, $115,000

Avery S. and Sade T. Campbell to Cuttin’ Edge Construction LLC. Lot 29, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $38,000

Thomas Vasil Mouharemis and April Dawn Harper Macinnis to Tyler M. and Taylor N. Irwin. Lot 64, section 2B, Stratford Place, $289,900

Karen L. McKinney, Cheryl M. Allen and Pamela M. Shackelford to Pamela M. Shackelford. Parcel, Va. 663, 1.26 acres, $137,000

Linwood L. Allen Investments Inc. to Alexander Chase Bentley. 120 Flowers Court, $145,000

Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Caleb L. and Rachel A. Bryant. 336 Winesap Road, $339,180

Eric Michael Cheney to Kifferly and Lisa Flannery Campbell. Parcel, three quarters of an acre, Va. 151, $120,000

Cody B. Moses to Patrick Lynn Donigan. Parcel, Va. 622, 0.2634 acres, $126,000

Ronald Hampton Gearheart to Eric David and Faith Hammer. 523 Possum Island Road, $150,000

Nancy Ballard Maddox to Harold T. and Barbara G. Lloyd. 899 Wagon Trial Road, $962,500

Andrew W. and Janice B. Youngs to Carl R. and Noel M. Purdy. 1185 Old Stage Road, $565,000

Appomattox County

Christopher M. and Carrie A. Keehan to Ashley E. Casalenuovo and Daniel T. Monse. Lot 3, section 1, Fairview Hills, $225,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Kevin L. Price and Gena H. Price. Parcel, Oak Ridge Road, $29,900

James R. Womack and Amanda M. Moore to Jonathan M. Curtis and Melinda K. Lucas. 201 Running Deer Lane, $445,000

Jarrod D. Jamerson and Kelly K. Jamerson to Lisa A. Fisher. Parcel, Chase Trail Lane, $150,000

Osco Associates LLC to John and Vicki Fredere. Lot 2, Left Fork Subdivision, $24,500

Bedford County

Sharon K. Honaker to Justin Marshall Snider. Lot 12, Savanna Hills, $267,000

Jeffrey C. and Rachelle D. Nowacki to Kyle C. and Rebecca P. Bailey. Lot 3, section 1, Kensington, $410,000

John S. and Mitzi M. Krebs to William Ray and Ella S. Smart. Unit C, building C-11, phase 20, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $500,000

James and Stephanie Lyn Housden to Jennifer M. Rich. Lot 19, Lakeridge Subdivision, $399,000

Spencer T. Bobbitt to James W. Andrews. Parcel, Big Island Highway, $250,000

Gary Schaefer and Carol Grisaitis to Scott W. and Mary Ann Robertson. 2393 Rock Cliff Road and additional parcel, $430,000

Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Lee Morrison and Julie Ann Fields. Lot 4, section II, Governors Hill, $309,000

Christopher Dale Wilson and Wendy Wilson to Todd H. Olsen. 4185 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $255,000

Forrest T. Miles and Michelle T. Miles to The Mills Group LLC. Lot 10, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $18,000

Leslie W. and Heike Johnson to The Mills Group LLC. Lot 11, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $20,000

Wendy L. Leiserson, Terri S. Demers Vanstone and Juanita L. Burch to Douglas and Michele Renae Hartman. Lots 1,2, 45 and 46, Happy Acres Subdivision, $260,000

Jeremy B. and Christi W. Toms to Trevor O’Neil and Sarah Toms Byers. 1205 Wheeler Ridge Road, $287,500

Lowell C. McAdam to CDH Real Estate Holdings LLC. Tract 3, Gobblers Ridge, $850,000

George F. Ranowsky II and Susan T. Ranowsky to Bryan M. ad Carolyn R. Litfin. Lot 46, section II, London Downs, $510,000

Leroy Chapman Jr. and Sherri Chapman and William and Amy Chapman to WHH LLC. Unit 26, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $349,000

John Brian Billett to Arlene Phyars-Millington. Parcel, fronting on Shady Grove, 2.250 acres, $35,000

Steve A. and Dena L. Todd to Yailin Diaz Pichardo. Lot 10, section 14, Peters Estate, $590,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to David P. and Sydney A. Avveduti. Lot 22, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $685,000

Hunter Lee and Megan Key Giles to Patrick G. Giles. 1416 Buffalo Run and additional parcel, $97,000

Campbell County

Boxwood Investments LLC to Deborah F. Adams. Lot 142, East Quadrant, $37,500

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Jodi and Daniel Anthony Leja. Lot 44, Blue Ridge Commons, section 1, $240,000

Jeremey M. and Mary Kline to Matthew E. Christmas. 320 Bumgarner Drive, $299,900

C. Matthew Fariss to Montana and Ariel Monroe. Parcel, situated near Falling River Road and Shuck Road, $26,500

C. Matthew Fariss to Cristin Heather Gibson. Lot 18, section 4, Royal Oaks, $43,900

Fred B. Gilliland JR. to Jimeah Leneke Horsley. 389 Homeplace Road, $350,000

Kevin Hopp, Steven Hopp and Karen Hopp to Donald Ray and Elibel Flores Shirkey. Lot 10, section 1, Town Fork Subdivision, $ 165,000

Scott H. and Nena L. Meinke to Keith and Shannon Horton. Lot 9, section 3, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $490,000

Daniel Edward Vaughan, Phillip James Vaughan and Robert Bruce Vaughan to Leonard Lane Trust. Lot 1, 5.08 acres, Leonard Estates, $130,000

Frederick K. Schubert III and Jama T. Schubert to Tina Pham and Trung Q. Nguyen. Lot 16B, block 62, Bungalow Subdivision, $240,000

Allkes LLC to U & Me Baby LLC. Lot 36, Emberly Way Villas, $340,000

Applez to Applez LLC to Allkes LLC. Lot 25, Emberly Way Villas, $265,000

Jerry Alvin Kowalski and Martha Marie Keenan-Kowalski to Norman David Craig Jr. and Janet Louise Craig and Laura Lee and William Hunter Cox. Tract 1, Hughes Road, 72.967 acres, $825,000

CS Custom Structures Inc. to Barbara J. Culgin and David R. Culgin and Shelli Jo Richardson. Lot 14, section 1, Phoenix I Investment, $406,900

Cynthia A. Elliott to Todd Lloyd and Amy Lynn Jones. Lot 20, section 2, Timber Ridge Townhomes, $172,600

Timothy A. Hill to Melissa A. and Kevin A. Nolan. Lot 4, section 2, Walton Farms Subdivision, $246,000

City of Lynchburg

Jamarr C. Scott to Adaway Reece LLC. 5147 Boonsboro Road, $225,000

Jeanie M. Smith and Shirley M. Pelfrey to Ashkor Real Estate LLC. 703 Stuart St., $26,250

BDI Properties LLC to Kim P. Gregory. 120 Dreaming Creek Drive, $313,000

Candlewood LLC to Rajan and Suman Babbar. Lot 19, Candlewood Court, $403,275,84

Kyle and Rebecca P. Bailey to Matthew and Lydia Morrison. Lot 10, Pleasant View Subdivision, $235,000

Raymond and Sheri Jordan and Seth Jordan to Samantha Elaine Baker. Lots 12-14, plan A, block A, Rivermont Company, $225,000

Pauline M. Raynore to Daniel Barry. Lot 25, section 3, College Park, $247,400

Donna K. Carter, Keith Baucum, Bryan Baucum, Herman Lewis, Johnny Spencer, Robert Spencer, Paul Lewis Spencer Jr., Vonnie E. Jones, Eula Spencer, Thomas Johnson III, Djuna Johnson, Brandon Ward and Chris Ward to Lorenzo R. Megginson. Parcel, Pleasant Valley Church Lot, $1,800

Gabrol LLC to Carter Bradley and Kinsey Antoinette Brackman. Lot 5, section 1, Souhtland Acres, $185,293

Wessex Holdings LLC to Browns Grocery LLC. 1709 and 1715 Bedford Ave., $84,170.30

Empire Capital LLC to Robert Bynum. Lot 18, Adams Addition, $182,500

Halt LLC to Breanna Campbell. 1614 Fillmore St., $25,000

Faith of a Mustard Seed Consulting LLC to Paul Carlsen and Keith Carlsen. 907 Orchard St., $168,000

Gary Kenneth Clegg to Nat Jiraporn Srisiriwongchai. Lot 20, section 1, phase 1, Three Fountain Townhomes, $139,900

Justin S. Craig Jr. to Grandset Enterprises LLC. Part of lot 19, Otterview Colony, $174,900

Robert W. Lawhorn Sr. and Dudley H. Lawhorn to Bernard Davis. 1811 Starview St., $5,000

Robert W. Lawhorn Sr. and Dudley H. Lawhorn to Bernard Davis. 2604 Holliday St., $5,000

Montrale Davis to Jefferson Parc #2 LLC. Lot 7, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $252,000

Edward John and Anita Knight Kuhnley to Montrale Davis. Lot 7, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $252,000

Shirley A. and DeCarlo Dixon to Shian N. Mitchell. 101 Wessex Road, $255,000

H. Curtis Pearson Jr., James M. Henderson and Van C. Fry to Jessica Marie Eanes. 610 Thomas Road, $169,950

Deborah H. Elliott to Michael Lilly. Lot 25, section II, Waterton, $710,000

Mark N. and Amber S. Haskew to Joy E.F. and Phillip M. Gerk. 203 Fleetwood Drive, $267,000

Dillon J. Green to Wilson G. Machado. Lots 4 and 5, block 12, Winfree’s Addition, $72,000

Michael W. and Michelle P. Lewis to Ashley L. Harris and Maria Harris Rees. 802 Erskine Ave., $140,000

Thomas L. Mcelveen Jr. and Patricia T. Mcelveen to Carl J. and Lisa K. Harris and Ian C. Harris. Lot 22, block 1, Craddock Addition, $145,000

William R. Webb and Cornelia Wolfe Webb to Harold Leon and Amy Scott Hassenpflug. Lot 37, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $193,400

Logan Clayton Smith to Sierra L. Hicks. 509 Mansfield Drive, $156,500

Kevin D. Huguley and Malerie R. Huguley to Daniel A. and Chelsea Pope. 1524 Rivermont Ave., $380,000

Kevin M. and Rebecca L. Parslow to Jean Capital LLC. 114 Polk St., $70,000

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Sarah M. Konyndyk. Lot 33, block 11, Radcliff, $150,000

Jessica R. Putnam to Alfred L. Krantz III and Karen S. Krantz. Lot 12, City Place and Wyndham at Wyndhurst, $259,500

Patrick and Whitney Loraine Logan to Jean M. and Deborah M. Senga. Lot 23, section 12, Blue Ridge Farms, $200,000

Thomas W. Seaman and Julie Barrett Seaman to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 6, block 6, Edley Addition, $750,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to NNA Properties LLC. Parcel, Tildon Ave., $125,000

Salvia Holdings LLC to Roads to Recovery Inc. Lots 1-3, Hutter’s Addition, $245,000

Marysa Vaughan to Trent and Janette Stauffer. Lot 16, Brenleigh Grove, $256,000

Vincent and Rebecca Yuille to Heidi Elizabeth and Bryan Edmund Weinmann. Lot 11, Olde Town Greenview, $479,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Brandon Tomlin, lot 1, Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $485,000

White Mountain Investments LLC, Marysville Road, new dwelling, $230,000

White Mountain Investments LLC, Marysville Road, new dwelling, $220,000

April Gillespie, 149 Courtney Terrace, porch, $2,000

Travis Wray, 60 Patton Drive, pool, $20,000

Karyn Fuqua, 202 Locksley Place, deck, $25,000

Boyd Canody, 81 Whip Poor Will Drive, porch, $6,405

David West, 2112 Laurel Lane, pool, $60,000

Shepha LLC, 371 Oakdale Circle, sign, $2,700

Cynthia Williams, 25 Catalpa Road, garage, $20,000

James Morris, 3061 Dearing Ford Road, additions and alterations, $35,000

Hyland Heights Baptist Church Inc., 11452 Wards Road, signs, $16,300

Kimberly Windsor, 228 Main St., two offices, $45,000

Harvest Outreach Center Inc., 2193 Sunnymeade Road, commercial alteration, $1,750

Larry Haag, 2409 Camp Hydaway Road, pool, $65,000

Foster Fuels Inc., 14788 Brookneal Highway, addition, $285,000

Kendall Becraft, 261 Summerdale Lane, pool, $30,000

Brandon Brown, Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $500,000

Sarah Perry, 297 New Chapel Road, accessory building, $44,000

Michael Glover, 207 Jameswood Drive, decks, $14,932

Daniel Anderson, 393 Willow Oak Terrace, deck, $18,400

Jeremy Canada, 2008 Rainbow Forest Drive, deck, $18,041

Virginia Brown, 1010 Seventh St., garage, $12,000

TNT Group LLC, lot 1, Village Highway, new dwelling, $300,000

Kevin Chapman, 2681 English Tavern Road, accessory building, $50,000