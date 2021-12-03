Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Lofton Leasing LLC to Miller II LLC. 114 and 118 Stratford Place and 126 Oak Spring Lane, $702,900
Eleanor M. Dowdy to Thomas Lee Nuckles. 411 Rothwood Road, $160,000
June H. and J. Paul Kilgore Jr. to Joseph D. and Casey H. Kilgore. Parcel, 1.070 acres, Va. 726, $172,000
Suzanne Mason Campbell to Mark E. Hendricks and Terry D. Johnson. 2079 Elon Road, $160,000
Robert A. Robertson to Tyrone J. Smith. Lot 35, Whispering Oaks, $460,000
Melinda C. Tyree and Donald F. Tyree II to Ron Deric Bloom to Shao-Chou Hsu. Revised lots 11 and 12, Monocan Run, $147,900
Christopher Wright to Rojina Vzell and James L. Tinsley Jr. Lot 1, section IV, Pleasant Ridge, $329,900
Teresa C. Tucker to Casey T. and Zachary T. Anderson. 212 Stonewall Creek Road, $244,900
Carolyn G. Burgess to J and S Campbell Properties LLC. 191 Old Wright Shop Road, $107,500
Appomattox County
Emil and Annmarie Venezio to Brandon David and Sylvia Rebekah Jennings. Parcel, fronting Va. 604, 82.4 acres, $265,000
Lorine D. and Rondall C. Howard Sr. to Xiomara Guerra. Lot 16, Holiday Acres, $21,000
Thomas R. and Jean M. Roberge to Richard and Verna Knight. Parcel, fronting Va. 722 and U.S. 60, 0.94 acres, $149,000
Michael W. and Alison S. Pietsch to Jaime Karl Budy. 0 Red House Road, $70,000
Mary Ellen Fitzgerald to Joanne E. Rice and Cynthia L. Diven. 162 Wolf Creek Lane, $65,000
Bedford County
Thomas P. and Eileen J. O’Leary to Bryan J. and Blair C. Snively. 2631 Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $650,000
Joseph C. and Betty W. Harbeck to Heritage at SML LLC. Lot 4, section 9, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $400,000
Karen and Robert E. Miller Jr. to Michael Allan Sherman. 110 Chimney Sweep Court, Blue Ridge District, $349,000
Dorothy Linda Morgan to Daniel Francis and Kara Lynn Yusko. Lot 1, section 4, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $299,000
NBI Development LLC to Bernard P. Roy. Lot 29, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $264,900
Robert N. Milton and Holly Milton to Melissa Kirby. Tract 13, Vista Heights, Lakes District, $239,900
John B. Billett to Stephanie A. Newman. Lot 33A, section 2, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $205,000
Kris D. and Angela O. Steffy to Sydney Jones. Lot 5, block 3, Hillanddale, Lakes District, $182,000
Timothy R. Arthur and Cynthia M. Arthur to Barry C. Compton, Inc. 1066 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $150,000
Richard L. Carden to Cameron C. and Tiffany M. Draper. Lot 58, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $102,000
The 3 Roberts LLC to William Ray Rhyne. 9320 Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $95,400
James Brian and Carol J. Eberhardt to Ronald W. and Helen F. Golen. Lot 12, section 1, Ivy Hill, $345,000
Coffee Road LLC to Douglas B. and Sandra R. Kershaw. Lot 14, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $154,900
Coffee Road LLC to Subhasish Bose and Oeendree Mukherjee. Lot 11, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $159,900
Donna Carl Henderson, Kenneth William, Carl and Marie Carl Lilly to David L. Henderson and Donna C. Henderson. Lot 131, Oakwood St., $322,500
Norman C. Mintle and Linda S. Mintle to Sasmit and Shreya Roy. Lot 3, section 2, Hooper Woods, $619,900
Campbell County
Wendi G. Moody to Roger P. Taylor Jr. and Frances C. Shavers. Lot 21, block 3, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $222,900
Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Taylor L. and Theresa E. Bowen. Lots 1-3, section F, Ridgeway, $285,000
Frank and Patricia Colletti to Tracy L. Marsh. Lot 10, section 2, Russell Springs, $299,000
Lewis C. Driskill Jr. to Darnell B. Martin. Lot 3, Va. 607, 9.68 acres, $210,000
Stacy Michelle Scott Plant to Christine M. and Robert W. Wambold. Parcel, off of Leesville Road, $260,000
Stacy Michelle Scott Plant to Christine M. and Robert W. Wambold. 225 Cattle Lane, $415,000
Quintin D. Aldridge and Tiffany L. Aldridge to Norman D. and Dorcas K. Yoder. Lot 44, section 1, Braxton Park, $210,000
Toby D. Baker to Megan Leanice Villanueva. Lot 28, phase 1, Leesville Road Estates, $265,000
Taylor N. Overstreet to Robert Hankins. Lot 6, Glenwood Manor, $100,000
Winfred N. Yeatts Sr. and Freda H. Yeatts, trustees to Darnell C. and Tracy Mosley. Lot 4, section 1, Paradise Hill, $72,400
Paul A. and Alyson L. Childrey to BDI Properties LLC. New lot 11, section 3, Walton Farms Subdivision, $299,000
Gary R. and Brooke Bell Mason to Jordan T. Garrett. 17817 Leesville Road and additional parcels, Leesville Road, $175,000
David R. Bennett to Nathan and Rebecca Johnson. Lot 15, block 63, 12th St., $193,000
Robert S. Frazier to Danny L. Windon. 545 Anstey Road and two additional parcels, Anstey Road, $166,000
William C. Randolph and Marilyn M. Randolph to Jacob Thomas Jennings. 306 Charlotte St., $144,900
Elwood G. Brown Jr., Kenneth C. Brown and Ellery G. Brown to Stephen K. Clarke. 231 Swan Creek Road, $16,000
Albert Wayne Driskill and Carol H. Driskill to Wood Family Investments LLC. 4322 Red House Road and additional parcel, $255,000
Ernest K. Price to Erik Adam Cranney. Lot 20, Deerfield Subdivision, $249,900
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Luis Rivera Diaz and Migdalia Navarro Viera. Lot 14, Emberly Way, $390,000
City of Lynchburg
Lauren E. and Robert C. Graefe Jr. to Jacob Daniel Purvis. 3418 Summerville St., $245,000
Mark E. and Terri Sue O’Hara to Mitchell S. and Alydia R. Bryant. 3401 Rivermont Ave., $369,900
Mary T. McCarthy to Eric Todd Baldwin and Liesel Marie Kittlitz. Lot 4, block 2, Oakwood Club Estates, $360,500
Jonathan D. Hightower and Whitney L. Hightower to Nicolas Lozada Badillo and Yesica Fernandez Garcia. 824 Old Forest Road, $95,000
Mary Johnson, Martha Lowry and Cheryl McGowan to Faith City Church Corporation. 725 Mansfield Ave. and 904 Eldon St., $100,000
Beverly May Rosenthal to Tracey D. Clarke and Benjamin K. Rosenthal. Lot P1, Cornerstone, $402,000
Grace-Owen Spaces LLC to Blane M. Markham. 219 Warwick Lane, $226,000
Peakland Swimming Club Inc. to Stephen H. and Beth E. Mullen. Lot 12, section 4, Boonsboro Forest, $115,000
Eric J. and Linda B. Sorenson to William E. Phillips and Margaret Angela Nelson. 915, 1101 and 1105 Trent’s Ferry Road, $640,900
Elise G. Eanes to Bruce Allen and Kipplyn Adele Summers. Lot 11, section 3, Wexford Townhomes, $154,900
Patrick L. Campbell II and Sallie K. Campbell to Carolina Josefina Carreno Tineo. Lots 13-15, block 5, College View Terrace, $193,500
Jeffrey E. Suter to Roccodoggo Investments LLC. Lot 9, section 4, Blue Ridge Farms, $127,000
John D. Smulik Jr. and Addie N. Smulik to Marc J. Fardink and Erin McCue. Lot 1, block 3, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $357,500
James T. and Gloria A. McFarland to Jerry and Kelly Lakey. 409 Euclid Ave., $148,000
Jeffrey A. Heidorn to Tyler and Anne C. Beatty. 1127 Moseley Dr., $225,000
Benjamin and Cornelia Emery to Andrew S. McFadden. Lot 46, section 1, Wyndhurst Subdivision, $295,000
William B. Inge to Sallie Kate and Patrick Lloyd Campbell II. Lot 1, Somerset Park Addition, $250,000
Robert R. McCanna, Clarence E. McCanna and Daphaney M. Parker to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 13, block 2, Roseland Park, $32,500
Billy W. Rankins Jr. and Shawna R. Ranson to Timothy Lamont and Keshana Erica Davis. Lot 16, block 8, section 2, Long Meadows, $207,000
Mitchell C. Martin and Hannah J. Martin to William C. Lee. Lot 19, section 4, Southland Acres, $233,000
Ashley V. Koler and Gloria V. Koler to Benjamin Dowd, Laurie Dowd and Isabella G. Cardoso. Lot 84, Brookville Village, $259,000
Patricia A. Langan to Paul Vadasz. 1024 Lindsay St., $120,000
Hicks Realty & Development LLC to NBS Holdings LLC. 1990 Fort Ave., $230,000
211 Investments LLC to Rebecca Louise Myrie and Luke Michael Milhoan. 705 Madison St., $179,900
Linda D. Devereese to Kendra Marie Guillen. Revised lot J14, Cornerstone, $325,000
Kim Morris Walker to MLT Realty LLC. 314 Wyndhurst Dr., $85,000
Tesha McGann Robertson to Stacey J. Taylor and Sheila E. Horsley. Lot 46, section 3, Windsor Hills, $310,000
Bethel Partners LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 60, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $60,000
Bethel Partners LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 29, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $60,000
Michelle M. West and Sherry M. Davis to Richard Lee Bailey. 2200 and 2202 Hanover St., $63,000
Neal Reuben Lindsay, Steven Kent Lindsay and Susan Lindsay Mallow to Jeanette K. Lindsay and Nourie Niknam. Lot 1, block 6, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $289,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Benjamin K. Farley and Brian K. Farley. 2620 Mayflower Dr., $135,900
Deborah Ann Miller to Karl R. and Cindy S. Bremer. Lot R7, Cornerstone, $429,900
Terry D. Johnson to Robyn Geneva Hamilton. Lot 31, Doral Acres, $225,000
William T. and Patricia O. Lease to Nicholas Joseph and Mary Elise Petersen. Lot 3, section 1, Running Cedar Hills, $507,000
Marc A. Schewel to Hugh S. and Laura A. Barnwell. Lot 21, block E, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $117,700
Terrapin Properties LLC to Alisha Bell Carroll. 2001 Eighth St., $4,000
Jesse A. Jones and Dina L. Jones to Charles Brent Sandridge and Sharon Bensley Norris. 114 Harrison St., $265,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Zachary Gordon, 2741 Horseshoe Road, lean-to addition to garage, $5,000
Lawson Family LLC, 191 Police Tower Road, repair, $280,000
Mark Early, lot 8, Watt Abbitt Road, shed, $7,200
Jake Perkins, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $328,000
Austin Blair, Beckham Road, new dwelling, $170,000
Della Roberts, 349 Cherry St., new dwelling, $75,000
Chad Hodges, 4154 Horseshoe Road, garage, $25,000
Amy Burnett, 174 Cornfield Lane, deck, $7,000
Paul Crews, 133 Triple Creek Lane, new dwelling, $22,000
Dennis Smith, Bellview Road, new dwelling, $1,212,177
Edward Cottle, Poorhouse Creek Road, pole building, $4,000
Brent Stratton, Porter House Road, new dwelling, $450,000
James Harrup III, off of U.S. 460 in Evergreen, new dwelling, $214,000
Lynn Adam, 323 Cedar Tree Road, pool, $89,000
Michael Barney, lot 79, Sunset Ridge, new dwelling, $225,000
John Marks, 2042 Pamplin Road, addition, $38,000
Jamerson Real Estate, lot 4, Lucy St., new dwelling, $160,000