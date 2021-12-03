 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Lofton Leasing LLC to Miller II LLC. 114 and 118 Stratford Place and 126 Oak Spring Lane, $702,900

Eleanor M. Dowdy to Thomas Lee Nuckles. 411 Rothwood Road, $160,000

June H. and J. Paul Kilgore Jr. to Joseph D. and Casey H. Kilgore. Parcel, 1.070 acres, Va. 726, $172,000

Suzanne Mason Campbell to Mark E. Hendricks and Terry D. Johnson. 2079 Elon Road, $160,000

Robert A. Robertson to Tyrone J. Smith. Lot 35, Whispering Oaks, $460,000

Melinda C. Tyree and Donald F. Tyree II to Ron Deric Bloom to Shao-Chou Hsu. Revised lots 11 and 12, Monocan Run, $147,900

Christopher Wright to Rojina Vzell and James L. Tinsley Jr. Lot 1, section IV, Pleasant Ridge, $329,900

Teresa C. Tucker to Casey T. and Zachary T. Anderson. 212 Stonewall Creek Road, $244,900

Carolyn G. Burgess to J and S Campbell Properties LLC. 191 Old Wright Shop Road, $107,500

Appomattox County

Emil and Annmarie Venezio to Brandon David and Sylvia Rebekah Jennings. Parcel, fronting Va. 604, 82.4 acres, $265,000

Lorine D. and Rondall C. Howard Sr. to Xiomara Guerra. Lot 16, Holiday Acres, $21,000

Thomas R. and Jean M. Roberge to Richard and Verna Knight. Parcel, fronting Va. 722 and U.S. 60, 0.94 acres, $149,000

Michael W. and Alison S. Pietsch to Jaime Karl Budy. 0 Red House Road, $70,000

Mary Ellen Fitzgerald to Joanne E. Rice and Cynthia L. Diven. 162 Wolf Creek Lane, $65,000

Bedford County

Thomas P. and Eileen J. O’Leary to Bryan J. and Blair C. Snively. 2631 Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $650,000

Joseph C. and Betty W. Harbeck to Heritage at SML LLC. Lot 4, section 9, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $400,000

Karen and Robert E. Miller Jr. to Michael Allan Sherman. 110 Chimney Sweep Court, Blue Ridge District, $349,000

Dorothy Linda Morgan to Daniel Francis and Kara Lynn Yusko. Lot 1, section 4, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $299,000

NBI Development LLC to Bernard P. Roy. Lot 29, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $264,900

Robert N. Milton and Holly Milton to Melissa Kirby. Tract 13, Vista Heights, Lakes District, $239,900

John B. Billett to Stephanie A. Newman. Lot 33A, section 2, The Highlands, Blue Ridge District, $205,000

Kris D. and Angela O. Steffy to Sydney Jones. Lot 5, block 3, Hillanddale, Lakes District, $182,000

Timothy R. Arthur and Cynthia M. Arthur to Barry C. Compton, Inc. 1066 Little Paradise Lane, Blue Ridge District, $150,000

Richard L. Carden to Cameron C. and Tiffany M. Draper. Lot 58, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $102,000

The 3 Roberts LLC to William Ray Rhyne. 9320 Falling Creek Road, Lakes District, $95,400

James Brian and Carol J. Eberhardt to Ronald W. and Helen F. Golen. Lot 12, section 1, Ivy Hill, $345,000

Coffee Road LLC to Douglas B. and Sandra R. Kershaw. Lot 14, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $154,900

Coffee Road LLC to Subhasish Bose and Oeendree Mukherjee. Lot 11, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $159,900

Donna Carl Henderson, Kenneth William, Carl and Marie Carl Lilly to David L. Henderson and Donna C. Henderson. Lot 131, Oakwood St., $322,500

Norman C. Mintle and Linda S. Mintle to Sasmit and Shreya Roy. Lot 3, section 2, Hooper Woods, $619,900 

Campbell County

Wendi G. Moody to Roger P. Taylor Jr. and Frances C. Shavers. Lot 21, block 3, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $222,900

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Taylor L. and Theresa E. Bowen. Lots 1-3, section F, Ridgeway, $285,000

Frank and Patricia Colletti to Tracy L. Marsh. Lot 10, section 2, Russell Springs, $299,000

Lewis C. Driskill Jr. to Darnell B. Martin. Lot 3, Va. 607, 9.68 acres, $210,000

Stacy Michelle Scott Plant to Christine M. and Robert W. Wambold. Parcel, off of Leesville Road, $260,000

Stacy Michelle Scott Plant to Christine M. and Robert W. Wambold. 225 Cattle Lane, $415,000

Quintin D. Aldridge and Tiffany L. Aldridge to Norman D. and Dorcas K. Yoder. Lot 44, section 1, Braxton Park, $210,000

Toby D. Baker to Megan Leanice Villanueva. Lot 28, phase 1, Leesville Road Estates, $265,000

Taylor N. Overstreet to Robert Hankins. Lot 6, Glenwood Manor, $100,000

Winfred N. Yeatts Sr. and Freda H. Yeatts, trustees to Darnell C. and Tracy Mosley. Lot 4, section 1, Paradise Hill, $72,400

Paul A. and Alyson L. Childrey to BDI Properties LLC. New lot 11, section 3, Walton Farms Subdivision, $299,000

Gary R. and Brooke Bell Mason to Jordan T. Garrett. 17817 Leesville Road and additional parcels, Leesville Road, $175,000

David R. Bennett to Nathan and Rebecca Johnson. Lot 15, block 63, 12th St., $193,000

Robert S. Frazier to Danny L. Windon. 545 Anstey Road and two additional parcels, Anstey Road, $166,000

William C. Randolph and Marilyn M. Randolph to Jacob Thomas Jennings. 306 Charlotte St., $144,900

Elwood G. Brown Jr., Kenneth C. Brown and Ellery G. Brown to Stephen K. Clarke. 231 Swan Creek Road, $16,000

Albert Wayne Driskill and Carol H. Driskill to Wood Family Investments LLC. 4322 Red House Road and additional parcel, $255,000

Ernest K. Price to Erik Adam Cranney. Lot 20, Deerfield Subdivision, $249,900

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Luis Rivera Diaz and Migdalia Navarro Viera. Lot 14, Emberly Way, $390,000

City of Lynchburg

Lauren E. and Robert C. Graefe Jr. to Jacob Daniel Purvis. 3418 Summerville St., $245,000

Mark E. and Terri Sue O’Hara to Mitchell S. and Alydia R. Bryant. 3401 Rivermont Ave., $369,900

Mary T. McCarthy to Eric Todd Baldwin and Liesel Marie Kittlitz. Lot 4, block 2, Oakwood Club Estates, $360,500

Jonathan D. Hightower and Whitney L. Hightower to Nicolas Lozada Badillo and Yesica Fernandez Garcia. 824 Old Forest Road, $95,000

Mary Johnson, Martha Lowry and Cheryl McGowan to Faith City Church Corporation. 725 Mansfield Ave. and 904 Eldon St., $100,000

Beverly May Rosenthal to Tracey D. Clarke and Benjamin K. Rosenthal. Lot P1, Cornerstone, $402,000

Grace-Owen Spaces LLC to Blane M. Markham. 219 Warwick Lane, $226,000

Peakland Swimming Club Inc. to Stephen H. and Beth E. Mullen. Lot 12, section 4, Boonsboro Forest, $115,000

Eric J. and Linda B. Sorenson to William E. Phillips and Margaret Angela Nelson. 915, 1101 and 1105 Trent’s Ferry Road, $640,900

Elise G. Eanes to Bruce Allen and Kipplyn Adele Summers. Lot 11, section 3, Wexford Townhomes, $154,900

Patrick L. Campbell II and Sallie K. Campbell to Carolina Josefina Carreno Tineo. Lots 13-15, block 5, College View Terrace, $193,500

Jeffrey E. Suter to Roccodoggo Investments LLC. Lot 9, section 4, Blue Ridge Farms, $127,000

John D. Smulik Jr. and Addie N. Smulik to Marc J. Fardink and Erin McCue. Lot 1, block 3, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $357,500

James T. and Gloria A. McFarland to Jerry and Kelly Lakey. 409 Euclid Ave., $148,000

Jeffrey A. Heidorn to Tyler and Anne C. Beatty. 1127 Moseley Dr., $225,000

Benjamin and Cornelia Emery to Andrew S. McFadden. Lot 46, section 1, Wyndhurst Subdivision, $295,000

William B. Inge to Sallie Kate and Patrick Lloyd Campbell II. Lot 1, Somerset Park Addition, $250,000

Robert R. McCanna, Clarence E. McCanna and Daphaney M. Parker to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 13, block 2, Roseland Park, $32,500

Billy W. Rankins Jr. and Shawna R. Ranson to Timothy Lamont and Keshana Erica Davis. Lot 16, block 8, section 2, Long Meadows, $207,000

Mitchell C. Martin and Hannah J. Martin to William C. Lee. Lot 19, section 4, Southland Acres, $233,000

Coffee Road LLC to Douglas B. and Sandra R. Kershaw. Lot 14, Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $154,900

Ashley V. Koler and Gloria V. Koler to Benjamin Dowd, Laurie Dowd and Isabella G. Cardoso. Lot 84, Brookville Village, $259,000

Patricia A. Langan to Paul Vadasz. 1024 Lindsay St., $120,000

Hicks Realty & Development LLC to NBS Holdings LLC. 1990 Fort Ave., $230,000

211 Investments LLC to Rebecca Louise Myrie and Luke Michael Milhoan. 705 Madison St., $179,900

Linda D. Devereese to Kendra Marie Guillen. Revised lot J14, Cornerstone, $325,000

Kim Morris Walker to MLT Realty LLC. 314 Wyndhurst Dr., $85,000

Tesha McGann Robertson to Stacey J. Taylor and Sheila E. Horsley. Lot 46, section 3, Windsor Hills, $310,000

Bethel Partners LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 60, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $60,000

Bethel Partners LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 29, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $60,000

Michelle M. West and Sherry M. Davis to Richard Lee Bailey. 2200 and 2202 Hanover St., $63,000

Neal Reuben Lindsay, Steven Kent Lindsay and Susan Lindsay Mallow to Jeanette K. Lindsay and Nourie Niknam. Lot 1, block 6, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $289,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Benjamin K. Farley and Brian K. Farley. 2620 Mayflower Dr., $135,900

Deborah Ann Miller to Karl R. and Cindy S. Bremer. Lot R7, Cornerstone, $429,900

Terry D. Johnson to Robyn Geneva Hamilton. Lot 31, Doral Acres, $225,000

William T. and Patricia O. Lease to Nicholas Joseph and Mary Elise Petersen. Lot 3, section 1, Running Cedar Hills, $507,000

Marc A. Schewel to Hugh S. and Laura A. Barnwell. Lot 21, block E, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $117,700

Terrapin Properties LLC to Alisha Bell Carroll. 2001 Eighth St., $4,000

Jesse A. Jones and Dina L. Jones to Charles Brent Sandridge and Sharon Bensley Norris. 114 Harrison St., $265,000

Building permits

Appomattox County

Zachary Gordon, 2741 Horseshoe Road, lean-to addition to garage, $5,000

Lawson Family LLC, 191 Police Tower Road, repair, $280,000

Mark Early, lot 8, Watt Abbitt Road, shed, $7,200

Jake Perkins, Pumping Station Road, new dwelling, $328,000

Austin Blair, Beckham Road, new dwelling, $170,000

Della Roberts, 349 Cherry St., new dwelling, $75,000

Chad Hodges, 4154 Horseshoe Road, garage, $25,000

Amy Burnett, 174 Cornfield Lane, deck, $7,000

Paul Crews, 133 Triple Creek Lane, new dwelling, $22,000

Dennis Smith, Bellview Road, new dwelling, $1,212,177

Edward Cottle, Poorhouse Creek Road, pole building, $4,000

Brent Stratton, Porter House Road, new dwelling, $450,000

James Harrup III, off of U.S. 460 in Evergreen, new dwelling, $214,000

Lynn Adam, 323 Cedar Tree Road, pool, $89,000

Michael Barney, lot 79, Sunset Ridge, new dwelling, $225,000

John Marks, 2042 Pamplin Road, addition, $38,000

Jamerson Real Estate, lot 4, Lucy St., new dwelling, $160,000

Watch Now: Related Video

Genomic surveillance tracks COVID-19 variants in US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert