Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Terry L. Blevins to Milissa Rachel Ann and Brice Anthony Taylor Milam. 156 Depot St., $99,000
Reginald V. Wilburn Sr. and Mary Ann G. Wilburn to Adam K. and Tracy C. Wilburn. Parcel A, 1.647 acres, Va. 620, $11,500
Patricia M. Howard and Kyra Wilson to LHI Properties LLC. Lots 42-45, part of lot 41, and 46-57, Midway Heights, $129,000
Hershel J. and Olivia A. Childress to Kylie N. Cale. 2621 Richmond Highway, $149,900
Land Buy USA LLC to Todd W. Payne, Gay S. Payne and Matthew C. Payne. Parcel, near Lexington Turnpike, 72.35 acres, $115,000
Margaret Coram to Land Buy USA LLC. Parcel, near Lexington Turnpike, 72.35 acres, $68,000
Thomas G. Ranson to Teresa C. Barnes. 215 Ebenezer Road, $75,000
Jose R. Paz and Rudy P. Paz to Bruce A. Sprouse. Lot 14, Goode View Acres Subdivision, $24,900
Tony J. Lucy and Joan Massie Marahrens Lucy to Ezra R. Baier. Lot 2, Winesap Road, $160,000
Sandra W. O’Brien to Kate E. Mawyer. 2581 Richmond Highway and additional adjoining parcel, $108,500
Appomattox County
Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Luke Patrick Maday. Parcel, 4 acres, corner of Va. 10, $14,500
Harold W. Sandusky, Nancy C. Sandusky Krasowski, Patricia A. Sandusky and Andrew T. Krasowski to Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens II. Parcel, Skyline Road, 31.7 acres, $92,500
Michael Stewart and Kimberly Smith Barney to Paul M. and Margaret E. Broda. Lot 65, section IIC, Sunset Ridge, $320,000
Sheila E. Bell and Lisa K. Bell to Sahara M. Ellison. Parcel, 1.89 acres, Va. 616, $159,900
Donald and Sandra Patrick to Adam J. and Robin W. Wojtuck. 642 Porter House Road, $235,000
Stephen Carnes to Robert C. Stephens Jr. Lot M, Va. 694, 5.70 acres, $14,000
Dana L. Carter to Raymond L. and Rhonda Eidenour. 231 Paulette Lane, $100,000
Bedford County
Susan K. Simmons to Thomas Dickerson and Bruce Ashby. Parcel, 36.187 acres, near Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $169,000
Frederick A. and Corrie Van Der Wilt to Ryan M. Laughon and Carisa M. Laughon, trustees. 407 Saunders Point Road, Lakes District, $1,100,000
Joyce A. and Joseph K. Peters Jr. to Susan Groseclose. 1548 Gravel Hill Road, Lakes District, $224,950
Joseph W. and Meredith M. Arthur to Joseph A. and Nichole Errin Rhodes. Lot 95, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $632,000
Dakota T. Ruff to Christopher S. and Angela K. Haden. Unit S-2, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $165,500
Argabright Contractors Inc. to Tracy Willard and Anna Champ. Parcel, Commonwealth Dr., Blue Ridge District, $59,950
Seth S. Cumby to Mary Harris. Lot 16, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $5,000
RLJ LLC to James E. Shearer. Lot 12, section 1, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $81,000
Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Brian K. Manley. Lot 5, Twin Oakes, Lakes District, $8,400
Ethel Noell to Richard E. Brewer and Belinda J. Johnston. Lot 20, Windhurst, Blue Ridge District, $89,000
Steven D. and Mary J. Rogers to Off The Dock LLC. Lot 37, section 2, Saunders Point, Lakes District, $900,000
F. Moorman Robertson to Leah K. Keller. 2624 Stony Fork Road, Lakes District, $284,000
David Wayne and Michelle Warden to Dennis L. and Kristi J. Shoen. Lot 27, Ivy West Subdivision, Jefferson District, $326,900
James L. Fitch to Walter Bradley. Lot 28, section 1, Ivy Trace, Jefferson District, $493,000
William H. Hetzel and Diane C. Hetzel to Debra J. Gossom and Layton D. Gossom. Lot 235, section 2, phase 2, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $435,000
Jon F. and Lisa A. Hannell to Brandon S. and Jessica H. Caldwell. Lot 5, section 4, Woods Landing on the James, Jefferson District, $30,000
Kristi J. Shoen to Hunter Spencer. Lot 13, section 1, Ashwood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $137,500
Kim A. Hickman to William S. Farmer. Lot 2, block 6, Greenwood Land Company, Town of Bedford, $127,500
Jack Dwayne and Candy L. Dellinger Womble to James M. and Sharon K. Bonfiglio. Lot 18, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, Jefferson District, $295,000
Robert L. and Donna B. Hudson to Mark E. and Bethany McHugh. Lot 10, section 3, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $480,000
SD Rentals LLC to Gap View Holdings LLC. Parcel, Belmont Dr., Town of Bedford, $175,000
Betty R. Craig to Robert L. Flood Jr. Lot 4, section 4, Smithfield, Center District, $214,900
Campbell County
Amy H. and Percy R. Abell II to County of Campbell, Virginia. 122 Rocky Road, $160,000
John Thomas Coates Jr. and Iris Coates Bryant to Joshua Ray Lee. Lots 26-30, block B, Oak Grove Subdivision, $139,900
Donna L. Evans and Ronnie Dean Hudson to Delante J. Rucker. Lot 50, Leesville Road Estates, phase 1, $249,999
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Benjamin Rackley. 7675 Bear Creek Road, $229,900
Angela P. Drumheller to Brett N. and Casey S. Clubb. Lot 6, Sunrise Hills, $217,800
Randall L. Mitchell to V.I.P. LLC. Lot 4, section II, Quail Run, $470,000
Robert M. Thompson to Samantha F. Dickerson. Lot 152, section 2, Braxton Park, $167,900
Michael C. Barton and Hannah F. Barton to Crystal B. Falls. Lot 13, section II, Oran Estate, $191,500
Diane L. Davis to Hannah L. Lacks and Scott Lacks. Lot 14, section I, C&J Country Estates, $119,900
Douglas W. Davis Jr. and M. Jill Davis to Traci S. Williams. 181 Birch Haven Dr., $260,000
Sylvester D. Watkins Jr. to Kim A. and Barbara E. Bennett. Lot 11, Roundtree Road, $25,000
Sean M. and Patricia A Dice to Matthew Josiah Holcomb and Jessica Renee Falwell. Lot 7, section 8, Russell Springs, $281,500
Randall S. Vaughan and Mary J. Vaughan to Cynthia D. and Adam C. Wymer. Lot 9, block 3, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $219,900
Scott C. Peterson, Victoria L. Thomason, Julia A. Gibson, Eldon M. Peterson and Nancy L. Peterson to Wesley J. Haskins and Lauren Haskins. Lot 1, block 2, section A, Hyland Springs, $142,393
James D. and Michelle S. McClanahan to Brenda S. Phillips. Lot 33, section 4, Sunnymeade Acres, $280,000
Benjamin S. Walton to Savannah B. Thomas. Lot 14, section 1, Tavern Grove, $139,000
Jennifer Brook Crews to Jason S. and Heather Lynn Peters. Lot 54, Poplar Ridge, $350,000
Joan Deal and Charlie M. Gibson Jr. to Alexander Deal. 375 Oakland Circle, $212,900
Brandon S. Tomlin and Lauren T. Henry to Lauren A. and Harold G. Walker III. Lot 25, section 1, Hickory Hills, $560,000
Roger Dale Gaddy, Lyn Ray Gaddy , Vicki Gaddy Greer, and Elizabeth L. Gaddy to Deborah Wade. 3999 Campbell Highway, $143,000
Ashley N. Holmes to Michele Ortiz. Parcel, 1.707 acres, Va. 606, $98,000
Gregory Glenwood Minnis, Jerome Franklin Minnis, Ramona Ann Minnis, Sheryl Minnis Pannell and Vicki Minnis Sadrzadeh to Gregory Glenwood Minnis. Lot 11, block 58, 13th St., $50,000
City of Lynchburg
Catherine S. Hartley to David P. and Susan S. Gellert. Unit 15-3, Stonegate Villas, $235,000
Austin T. and Allison A. Jones to Robert Spencer Mason. 1413 Lockewood Dr., $181,900
ECP LLC to Richard Forrest Ansell Jr. Lot 300, Wiggington Place Townhomes, $159,900
RTB Properties L.C. to Trademark Investments Corp. 2023 Langhorne Road, $320,000
Lisa Marie Flanary and Charles Kent Flanary to Cymric E. Latham and Spencer E. Latham. Lot 6, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $275,000
Clara M. and Edward D. Jones Sr. to David and Shirley Toler. 3106 and 3108 Winchester St., $20,000
NBS Holdings LLC to Powell Property Network Inc. 81 ½ Polk St., $18,500
Michael A. Norfield to Victor D. Bori. 3200 Hill St., $42,000
CPTP LLC to William Arthur McCray. Lots 158-161, Windsor Hills, $205,000
HP Reinvest LLC to Julie Chase. 1116 Hollins St., $140,000
Mark T. Lamontagne to Jessica L. Lamontagne. 192 Huron Ave., $215,000
Chris Hancock to Gregory L. Barbour. 1004 Fourth St. and 403 Polk St., $52,000
Joyce B. Ormston to Carol H. Pettyjohn. Lot 2, block B, Forest Townhouses, $85,000
Rhae S. Newbill to Jason Dean and Kimberly Dawn Hartman. Lot 9, Forest Brook Hills, $99,900
Lynchburg Community Action Group Inc. to Felicia Rucker. 106 Primrose Lane, $90,000
Matthew Toper to Otter River LLC. 608 Euclid Ave., $2,500
Terry W. Thompson to Dylan A. Schumacher. Lots 16 and 17 and part of lot 18, block 3, Golf Park, $145,000
JW Daniel Consulting LLC to Lynne Engelina Forth. 4243 White St., $200,000
Ryan M. Carlson to WBW Investments LLC. 106 Phillips Circle, $55,000
Shawn W. and Susan E. Speck to Hal M. Scott. Lot 303, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $127,000
Jeffrey A. Mays to Kelly Locklear. Lot 92, map of Dearington, $137,500
Mark Alan Lowry to Williams H. White Jr. 2700 Fort Ave., $130,000
Wells Fargo Bank to Cornerstone Contracting of VA, LLC. Lot 6, block II, Fort Hill Addition, $90,500
Stephen M. Crandall to John F. Miller. Lot 3, block C, section 1, Vista Acres, $135,000
Margaret S. Hooks to Evan T. Davis and Kirsten Glover. Lot 2, section III, Locksview, $329,500
Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Thomas P. and Margaret S. McCann. 146 Craftsman Way, $426,581
3 In 1 LLC to Ryan David and Cory Lee Thomas. 411 I St., $87,000
Kimberly A. LaFrance to Kim Marie Parker. Lot Q12, block Q, Cornerstone, $259,900
Elizabeth Farnsworth to Dennis L. and Deanna L. Morandy. Unit 140, Village Park Court, $184,900
Andrew J. and Doris S. Hale to HNL Properties LLC. 11 Watts St., $30,000
Oaklink LLC to Ellen G. Nygaard, trustee. Lot 64, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $105,000
Jeremy O. and Barbara L. Vredenburg to Gotham City Holdings LLC. 301 Walnut St., $59,000
Omar Shay and Jazmin Clark to Ruslan Komynarets and Jazmine R. Mays. 1127 Heath Ave., $189,900
Jeanne W. Vaughan to Christina Knight Moorman. Lot 36, block N, phase II, Cornerstone, $265,000
Julie Ann Plante to Matthew Steenburgh. 1110 17th St., $10,000
Samaritan’s Purse to MEL 1, LLC. Lots 21-23, block G, Rivermont Heights, $100,900
Building Permits
Campbell County
David Dudley, 406 Briar Cliff Circle, pool, $50,400
Brandon Crabtree, 591 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 1, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 2, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 3, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 4, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 5, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 6, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 7, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 29 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 33 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 37 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 39 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 43 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 47 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 51 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000
H&H Holding Properties LLC, 1832 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $250,000
T. Delaware Properties LLC, 52 Beechwood Dr., commercial additions, $3,000
ALC Management LLC, 20276 Timberlake Road, commercial additions, $10,000
Christopher English, 5439 E. Ferry Road, storage building, $8,000
Franklin Henderson, 1001 Old Pocket Road, accessory building, $25,000
Vernon Reid, 79 Leeward Way, new dwelling, $250,000
Jeffrey Ford, 2472 Buffalo Mill Road, new dwelling, $507,000
Mark Roberts, 303 Deerwood Dr., solar panels, $29,612.80
Richard Leger, 65 Little Lane, new dwelling, $125,000
Joseph Hurt Sr., 533 Homeplace Road, storage shed, $8,000
Hat Creek Presbyterian Church, Hat Creek Road, metal building, $244,000
Zachary Weringo, 3985 Long Island Road, shed, $9,600
John Dye, 125 Sunrise Dr., deck, $19,900
Jadon LLC, 158 English Commons Dr., clubhouse pool, $198,000
Grant Bartel, 909 Broad St., new dwelling, $100,000
Katherine Epley, 15 Kirkley Circle, deck, $26,600
Stephanie Glover, 33 Cresthaven Terrace, deck, $8,500
Jennifer Butler, 26 Grove Terrace, pool, $3,500
Jennifer Entsminger, 326 Royal Court, pool, $1,000
Katherine Christine, 225 Hopkins Road, new dwelling, $164,014
Joseph McKinney Sr., 131 Warm Breeze Lane, addition, $6,000
David Johnson, 338 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $305,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 17, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $393,000
Justin Doss, 183 Northgate Road, pool, $7,500
Emberly Way LLC, 27 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Emberly Way LLC, 121 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Richard Jenet, 238 Chase Run, deck, $75,417.63
Stan Carroll, 110 Rowse Dr., finish basement, $10,000
Edwin Hanson, 92 Clear Pointe Run, pool, $106,000
Shepha LLC, 371 Oakdale Circle, alterations, $300,000
Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, sign, $9,500
MJS Enterprises VA LLC, 316 Village Highway, alterations, $20,000
Justin Henderson, 855 Homeplace Road, pool, $45,000
Town of Altavista, 1000 Franklin Ave., add wall, $2,000
Dustin Williams, 473 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $6,450
Terry Burch, 49 Chucks Lane, deck, $5,000
William Dixon III, 953 Masons Mill Road, garage, $11,000