Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits
Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Terry L. Blevins to Milissa Rachel Ann and Brice Anthony Taylor Milam. 156 Depot St., $99,000

Reginald V. Wilburn Sr. and Mary Ann G. Wilburn to Adam K. and Tracy C. Wilburn. Parcel A, 1.647 acres, Va. 620, $11,500

Patricia M. Howard and Kyra Wilson to LHI Properties LLC. Lots 42-45, part of lot 41, and 46-57, Midway Heights, $129,000

Hershel J. and Olivia A. Childress to Kylie N. Cale. 2621 Richmond Highway, $149,900

Land Buy USA LLC to Todd W. Payne, Gay S. Payne and Matthew C. Payne. Parcel, near Lexington Turnpike, 72.35 acres, $115,000

Margaret Coram to Land Buy USA LLC. Parcel, near Lexington Turnpike, 72.35 acres, $68,000

Thomas G. Ranson to Teresa C. Barnes. 215 Ebenezer Road, $75,000

Jose R. Paz and Rudy P. Paz to Bruce A. Sprouse. Lot 14, Goode View Acres Subdivision, $24,900

Tony J. Lucy and Joan Massie Marahrens Lucy to Ezra R. Baier. Lot 2, Winesap Road, $160,000

Sandra W. O’Brien to Kate E. Mawyer. 2581 Richmond Highway and additional adjoining parcel, $108,500

Appomattox County

Sheila M. Roper, trustee to Luke Patrick Maday. Parcel, 4 acres, corner of Va. 10, $14,500

Harold W. Sandusky, Nancy C. Sandusky Krasowski, Patricia A. Sandusky and Andrew T. Krasowski to Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens II. Parcel, Skyline Road, 31.7 acres, $92,500

Michael Stewart and Kimberly Smith Barney to Paul M. and Margaret E. Broda. Lot 65, section IIC, Sunset Ridge, $320,000

Sheila E. Bell and Lisa K. Bell to Sahara M. Ellison. Parcel, 1.89 acres, Va. 616, $159,900

Donald and Sandra Patrick to Adam J. and Robin W. Wojtuck. 642 Porter House Road, $235,000

Stephen Carnes to Robert C. Stephens Jr. Lot M, Va. 694, 5.70 acres, $14,000

Dana L. Carter to Raymond L. and Rhonda Eidenour. 231 Paulette Lane, $100,000

Bedford County

Susan K. Simmons to Thomas Dickerson and Bruce Ashby. Parcel, 36.187 acres, near Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $169,000

Frederick A. and Corrie Van Der Wilt to Ryan M. Laughon and Carisa M. Laughon, trustees. 407 Saunders Point Road, Lakes District, $1,100,000

Joyce A. and Joseph K. Peters Jr. to Susan Groseclose. 1548 Gravel Hill Road, Lakes District, $224,950

Joseph W. and Meredith M. Arthur to Joseph A. and Nichole Errin Rhodes. Lot 95, section 3, Village East, Lakes District, $632,000

Dakota T. Ruff to Christopher S. and Angela K. Haden. Unit S-2, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $165,500

Argabright Contractors Inc. to Tracy Willard and Anna Champ. Parcel, Commonwealth Dr., Blue Ridge District, $59,950

Seth S. Cumby to Mary Harris. Lot 16, section 2, Village East, Lakes District, $5,000

RLJ LLC to James E. Shearer. Lot 12, section 1, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $81,000

Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Brian K. Manley. Lot 5, Twin Oakes, Lakes District, $8,400

Ethel Noell to Richard E. Brewer and Belinda J. Johnston. Lot 20, Windhurst, Blue Ridge District, $89,000

Steven D. and Mary J. Rogers to Off The Dock LLC. Lot 37, section 2, Saunders Point, Lakes District, $900,000

F. Moorman Robertson to Leah K. Keller. 2624 Stony Fork Road, Lakes District, $284,000

David Wayne and Michelle Warden to Dennis L. and Kristi J. Shoen. Lot 27, Ivy West Subdivision, Jefferson District, $326,900

James L. Fitch to Walter Bradley. Lot 28, section 1, Ivy Trace, Jefferson District, $493,000

William H. Hetzel and Diane C. Hetzel to Debra J. Gossom and Layton D. Gossom. Lot 235, section 2, phase 2, Forest Lakes, Jefferson District, $435,000

Jon F. and Lisa A. Hannell to Brandon S. and Jessica H. Caldwell. Lot 5, section 4, Woods Landing on the James, Jefferson District, $30,000

Kristi J. Shoen to Hunter Spencer. Lot 13, section 1, Ashwood Townhomes, Jefferson District, $137,500

Kim A. Hickman to William S. Farmer. Lot 2, block 6, Greenwood Land Company, Town of Bedford, $127,500

Jack Dwayne and Candy L. Dellinger Womble to James M. and Sharon K. Bonfiglio. Lot 18, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, Jefferson District, $295,000

Robert L. and Donna B. Hudson to Mark E. and Bethany McHugh. Lot 10, section 3, Farmington at Forest, Jefferson District, $480,000

SD Rentals LLC to Gap View Holdings LLC. Parcel, Belmont Dr., Town of Bedford, $175,000

Betty R. Craig to Robert L. Flood Jr. Lot 4, section 4, Smithfield, Center District, $214,900

Campbell County

Amy H. and Percy R. Abell II to County of Campbell, Virginia. 122 Rocky Road, $160,000

John Thomas Coates Jr. and Iris Coates Bryant to Joshua Ray Lee. Lots 26-30, block B, Oak Grove Subdivision, $139,900

Donna L. Evans and Ronnie Dean Hudson to Delante J. Rucker. Lot 50, Leesville Road Estates, phase 1, $249,999

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Benjamin Rackley. 7675 Bear Creek Road, $229,900

Angela P. Drumheller to Brett N. and Casey S. Clubb. Lot 6, Sunrise Hills, $217,800

Randall L. Mitchell to V.I.P. LLC. Lot 4, section II, Quail Run, $470,000

Robert M. Thompson to Samantha F. Dickerson. Lot 152, section 2, Braxton Park, $167,900

Michael C. Barton and Hannah F. Barton to Crystal B. Falls. Lot 13, section II, Oran Estate, $191,500

Diane L. Davis to Hannah L. Lacks and Scott Lacks. Lot 14, section I, C&J Country Estates, $119,900

Douglas W. Davis Jr. and M. Jill Davis to Traci S. Williams. 181 Birch Haven Dr., $260,000

Sylvester D. Watkins Jr. to Kim A. and Barbara E. Bennett. Lot 11, Roundtree Road, $25,000

Sean M. and Patricia A Dice to Matthew Josiah Holcomb and Jessica Renee Falwell. Lot 7, section 8, Russell Springs, $281,500

Randall S. Vaughan and Mary J. Vaughan to Cynthia D. and Adam C. Wymer. Lot 9, block 3, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $219,900

Scott C. Peterson, Victoria L. Thomason, Julia A. Gibson, Eldon M. Peterson and Nancy L. Peterson to Wesley J. Haskins and Lauren Haskins. Lot 1, block 2, section A, Hyland Springs, $142,393

James D. and Michelle S. McClanahan to Brenda S. Phillips. Lot 33, section 4, Sunnymeade Acres, $280,000

Benjamin S. Walton to Savannah B. Thomas. Lot 14, section 1, Tavern Grove, $139,000

Jennifer Brook Crews to Jason S. and Heather Lynn Peters. Lot 54, Poplar Ridge, $350,000

Joan Deal and Charlie M. Gibson Jr. to Alexander Deal. 375 Oakland Circle, $212,900

Brandon S. Tomlin and Lauren T. Henry to Lauren A. and Harold G. Walker III. Lot 25, section 1, Hickory Hills, $560,000

Roger Dale Gaddy, Lyn Ray Gaddy , Vicki Gaddy Greer, and Elizabeth L. Gaddy to Deborah Wade. 3999 Campbell Highway, $143,000

Ashley N. Holmes to Michele Ortiz. Parcel, 1.707 acres, Va. 606, $98,000

Gregory Glenwood Minnis, Jerome Franklin Minnis, Ramona Ann Minnis, Sheryl Minnis Pannell and Vicki Minnis Sadrzadeh to Gregory Glenwood Minnis. Lot 11, block 58, 13th St., $50,000

City of Lynchburg

Catherine S. Hartley to David P. and Susan S. Gellert. Unit 15-3, Stonegate Villas, $235,000

Austin T. and Allison A. Jones to Robert Spencer Mason. 1413 Lockewood Dr., $181,900

ECP LLC to Richard Forrest Ansell Jr. Lot 300, Wiggington Place Townhomes, $159,900

RTB Properties L.C. to Trademark Investments Corp. 2023 Langhorne Road, $320,000

Lisa Marie Flanary and Charles Kent Flanary to Cymric E. Latham and Spencer E. Latham. Lot 6, section 1, Boxwood Subdivision, $275,000

Clara M. and Edward D. Jones Sr. to David and Shirley Toler. 3106 and 3108 Winchester St., $20,000

NBS Holdings LLC to Powell Property Network Inc. 81 ½ Polk St., $18,500

Michael A. Norfield to Victor D. Bori. 3200 Hill St., $42,000

CPTP LLC to William Arthur McCray. Lots 158-161, Windsor Hills, $205,000

HP Reinvest LLC to Julie Chase. 1116 Hollins St., $140,000

Mark T. Lamontagne to Jessica L. Lamontagne. 192 Huron Ave., $215,000

Chris Hancock to Gregory L. Barbour. 1004 Fourth St. and 403 Polk St., $52,000

Joyce B. Ormston to Carol H. Pettyjohn. Lot 2, block B, Forest Townhouses, $85,000

Rhae S. Newbill to Jason Dean and Kimberly Dawn Hartman. Lot 9, Forest Brook Hills, $99,900

Lynchburg Community Action Group Inc. to Felicia Rucker. 106 Primrose Lane, $90,000

Matthew Toper to Otter River LLC. 608 Euclid Ave., $2,500

Terry W. Thompson to Dylan A. Schumacher. Lots 16 and 17 and part of lot 18, block 3, Golf Park, $145,000

JW Daniel Consulting LLC to Lynne Engelina Forth. 4243 White St., $200,000

Ryan M. Carlson to WBW Investments LLC. 106 Phillips Circle, $55,000

Shawn W. and Susan E. Speck to Hal M. Scott. Lot 303, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $127,000

Jeffrey A. Mays to Kelly Locklear. Lot 92, map of Dearington, $137,500

Mark Alan Lowry to Williams H. White Jr. 2700 Fort Ave., $130,000

Wells Fargo Bank to Cornerstone Contracting of VA, LLC. Lot 6, block II, Fort Hill Addition, $90,500

Stephen M. Crandall to John F. Miller. Lot 3, block C, section 1, Vista Acres, $135,000

Margaret S. Hooks to Evan T. Davis and Kirsten Glover. Lot 2, section III, Locksview, $329,500

Sellari Enterprises Inc. to Thomas P. and Margaret S. McCann. 146 Craftsman Way, $426,581

3 In 1 LLC to Ryan David and Cory Lee Thomas. 411 I St., $87,000

Kimberly A. LaFrance to Kim Marie Parker. Lot Q12, block Q, Cornerstone, $259,900

Elizabeth Farnsworth to Dennis L. and Deanna L. Morandy. Unit 140, Village Park Court, $184,900

Andrew J. and Doris S. Hale to HNL Properties LLC. 11 Watts St., $30,000

Oaklink LLC to Ellen G. Nygaard, trustee. Lot 64, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $105,000

Jeremy O. and Barbara L. Vredenburg to Gotham City Holdings LLC. 301 Walnut St., $59,000

Omar Shay and Jazmin Clark to Ruslan Komynarets and Jazmine R. Mays. 1127 Heath Ave., $189,900

Jeanne W. Vaughan to Christina Knight Moorman. Lot 36, block N, phase II, Cornerstone, $265,000

Julie Ann Plante to Matthew Steenburgh. 1110 17th St., $10,000

Samaritan’s Purse to MEL 1, LLC. Lots 21-23, block G, Rivermont Heights, $100,900

Building Permits

Campbell County

David Dudley, 406 Briar Cliff Circle, pool, $50,400

Brandon Crabtree, 591 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 1, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 2, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 3, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 4, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 5, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 6, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, unit 7, Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 29 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 33 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 37 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 39 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 43 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 47 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 51 Emanuel Court, townhomes, $80,000

H&H Holding Properties LLC, 1832 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $250,000

T. Delaware Properties LLC, 52 Beechwood Dr., commercial additions, $3,000

ALC Management LLC, 20276 Timberlake Road, commercial additions, $10,000

Christopher English, 5439 E. Ferry Road, storage building, $8,000

Franklin Henderson, 1001 Old Pocket Road, accessory building, $25,000

Vernon Reid, 79 Leeward Way, new dwelling, $250,000

Jeffrey Ford, 2472 Buffalo Mill Road, new dwelling, $507,000

Mark Roberts, 303 Deerwood Dr., solar panels, $29,612.80

Richard Leger, 65 Little Lane, new dwelling, $125,000

Joseph Hurt Sr., 533 Homeplace Road, storage shed, $8,000

Hat Creek Presbyterian Church, Hat Creek Road, metal building, $244,000

Zachary Weringo, 3985 Long Island Road, shed, $9,600

John Dye, 125 Sunrise Dr., deck, $19,900

Jadon LLC, 158 English Commons Dr., clubhouse pool, $198,000

Grant Bartel, 909 Broad St., new dwelling, $100,000

Katherine Epley, 15 Kirkley Circle, deck, $26,600

Stephanie Glover, 33 Cresthaven Terrace, deck, $8,500

Jennifer Butler, 26 Grove Terrace, pool, $3,500

Jennifer Entsminger, 326 Royal Court, pool, $1,000

Katherine Christine, 225 Hopkins Road, new dwelling, $164,014

Joseph McKinney Sr., 131 Warm Breeze Lane, addition, $6,000

David Johnson, 338 Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $305,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 17, Beech Tree Lane, new dwelling, $393,000

Justin Doss, 183 Northgate Road, pool, $7,500

Emberly Way LLC, 27 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000

Emberly Way LLC, 121 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000

Richard Jenet, 238 Chase Run, deck, $75,417.63

Stan Carroll, 110 Rowse Dr., finish basement, $10,000

Edwin Hanson, 92 Clear Pointe Run, pool, $106,000

Shepha LLC, 371 Oakdale Circle, alterations, $300,000

Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, sign, $9,500

MJS Enterprises VA LLC, 316 Village Highway, alterations, $20,000

Justin Henderson, 855 Homeplace Road, pool, $45,000

Town of Altavista, 1000 Franklin Ave., add wall, $2,000

Dustin Williams, 473 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $6,450

Terry Burch, 49 Chucks Lane, deck, $5,000

William Dixon III, 953 Masons Mill Road, garage, $11,000

 

