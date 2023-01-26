Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Fox Property Solutions Inc. to Alison Taylor Fox. 152 Hanger Road, $215,000

Joseph Rodman Gaborow to Jakris Property Management Inc. Parcel, Stove Hill Road, $150,000

Connor B. Wilkins and Olivia Rae Wilkins to LHI Properties LLC. Lots 6-10 and portion of lot 11, section 1, Woodland Heights, $225,000

Lewis Christopher Crone Jr. to Douglas and Sherri Dawn Griffith. Lot 43, Amherst Plantation, $47,900

Leigh S. McConaghy to Shrader Stone LLC. Parcel, 2.575 acres near Old Town Connector, $10,000

Millerside II LLC to Matthew D. and Amy E. Evanhoe. 114 Stratford Place, $265,000

Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to David B. Tucker and Jamie M. Russo. Lot 1, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $580,000

Pleasant Ridge Inc. to Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. Lot 1, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $46,900

Appomattox County

Larry W. and Dorothy L. Wright to Jeremy and Kayla Strasser. Parcel, Va. 609, 3.16 acres, $249,000

Mark W. Marston to Jennings B. and Faye Varney. Lot 10, The Woods at Stonewall, $310,000

Paul L. and Margaret W. Johnson to Joshua E. Amos. Parcel, 174.54 acres, Liberty Chapel Road, $500,000

Alison R. and Ronald D. Guthrie to Reginald Donald and Sydney Leigh Olivier. Lot 9B, 1.24 acres, Va. 609, $312,000

Tyler Q. Mullins to Richard Franklin Crist Jr. 1626 Oak Ridge Road, $259,900

Terry J. Davis to Leroy Davis. 6963 Stage Road, $135,000

Bedford County

Ivalace LLC to James Epps and Margaret B. Gervais. Lot 93, section 1, Grandview Course, $459,900

Charlie Nelson Coffey to Defence Ventures LLC. 744 Peaks St., $40,000

Michael C. Patterson to James T. Paitsel. 4897 Falling Creek Road and two additional adjoining parcels, $170,000

Calvin Lynn to Defence Ventures LLC. 606 Blue Ridge Ave., $103,000

William D. and Shelby B. Brown to William Kevin Brown. 1854 Carroll Road, $69,373.49

Marilyn C. Patterson to Andrew Jarrett Short. Lot 30, block G, Town and Country Subdivision, $180,000

Melancon LLC to 18971 Forest Road LLC. 18971 Forest Road and adjoining parcel, $550,000

White House Properties III LLC to Gary Clegg and Jamey Lynn Parks. Lot 20, section 2, Poplar Grove, $285,000

Roy William Perigen Jr. to Billhimer Investments LLC. Lot 3, Sunset Cove, $349,950

Clark F. and Georgia M. Greer to Edward E. and Ida M. Price. Unit 1, building 24, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $320,000

Herbert D. Dortch and Rhonda L. Dortch to Darren Hackley and Embelle Ngalame-Eko. Parcel, Va. 122, 1.519 acres, $184,900

Gerald Steven and Nakisha N. Pannell to Jacqueline F. Woodruff. Lot 27, section 1, Forest Dale, $259,900

Janet R. McNamee to Sarah E. Pettit, John Pettit and Alison D. Pettit. Lot 1, block 12, section III, Valleywood Townhomes, $180,000

Tanya G. Martin to Ryan and Skyler Serro. Lot 18, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $319,900

MHD LLC to Zachary A. Kraje and Kaylie M. Foutz. 1030 Old Farm Road, $334,900

Patsy S. Johnson to Bobby L. Nichols Jr. and Dustin Lee Nichols. 1339 Preston Mill Road, $180,000

Daniel C. Hill to Matthew and Heather Jordan. Lot 3, block A, Family Estates, $259,900

Edward L. Spradlin and Beulah F. Spradlin to Frank Brudke. 1150 Oriole Court, $26,001

Ginger Investments LLC to Gillespie Inc. Lot 42, section 1, Lakewood Subdivision, $19,950

Midatlantic Ira LLC to Kelly Brooke H. Mason and Nancy B. Houston. Unit 2214, building 4, phase 4, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $215,000

Andrew Callender and Joseph Callender to Kolby Taylor May. 3235 Otter Hill Road, $255,000

Nancy B. Houstin to TCI Utilities Services Inc. Lots 6 and 7, Hamilton Road, $265,000

Gwynn W. Ramsey and Betty J. Ramsey to M. Edward and Edna R. Tinsley. Unit 1, building 7, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $329,000

Campbell County

Michael Wayne Anderson Jr. and Veronica Maryann Anderson to Jeffrey Foldesi Jr. and Shelly Foldesi. Lot 11, Winston Ridge Subdivision, $350,000

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Braxton Bernard. Lot 16, section 2, Gable Crest Subdivision, $285,000

Toler Enterprises Inc. to Beewrecks LLC. Lot 6, sections 1 and 2, Airport 460, $310,000

Amanda D. Thacker and Melinda G. Bennett to Brenda Dalton. 908 7th St., $139,900

James D. Harris and Patricia A. Riggsby-Harris to Korey Bonser. 632 Powell Road, $55,000

Madison Trust Company to Nicholas A. and Erika D. Cheatham. Parcel, 26.5 acres, Va. 604, $70,000

Barbara J. Hargis to Nathaniel and Aryelle Daugherty. 6138 Village Highway, $205,000

Erma Lee Styles to C. Matthew Fariss. 1470 Lynbrook Road, $750,000

Christine E. Fore to Daniel Briggs and Faith Danielle Payne. 680 Volunteer Road, $299,900

Sunburst Properties LLC to Loan Tieu Luc. Lot 606, Sunburst Villas, $275,000

Russell Meadows LLC to Winlove Properties LLC. Lot 54, Heather Drive, $35,000

TNT Group LLC to Jennifer S. and Mark D. Spencer. Lot 5, section 2, Wheeler Estates, $324,900

City of Lynchburg

Joseph C. Alston to Jillian Swyers Shaw. 1600 Early St., $186,000

Jonathan E. and Kaitlyn C. Altizer to Heather E. King-Raezer. 1925 Canterbury Court, $289,900

James L. Hackney to Anderson Property Company LLC. Lot 19, Westover Heights, $165,000

FSM Legacy Properties LLC to Avemco Properties LLC. 5604 Fort Ave., $308,500

William M. Barrett III and Lynne H. Barrett to Elizabeth J. and Brian J. Geddes. Lot 59, Brookville Village, $309,900

Leslie Boehme to Robert D. Hagan Jr. and Melissa A. Hagan. Lot 32, block F, Cornerstone, $255,000

Sally D. Bowman to Brad and Courtney Peterson. 2216 Indian Hill Road, $372,000

Joshua Rosene to Carlo N. Brown. 1512 Buchanan St., $17,000

Frances L. Hawkins to Aaron J. and Angela A. Codoni. 904 Tyree St., $122,240

Kimberly Hunter and Jonathan Irvine to Stephen Guy Elder Jr. and Heidi Lavon Elder. 1001 Lindsay St., $116,000

Jeremiah D. Sampson and Reagan P. Flaherty to Teri Lee Inc. 401K Plan Trust. 405 Newberne St., $137,500

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority to Ghost Ho LLC. 918 Commerce St., $1,500,000

Russell E. Mills and Linda M. Mills to Evan F. and Katherine L. Harris. 2919 Ravenwood Drive, $300,000

Jessica LaMontagne to Judson Harris. Lot 6 and one-half of lot 7, block 1, Sunset Heights, $210,000

Thomas D. and Monica B. Hoover to Michael and Kathryn Wahl and Grace Wahl. Lot 2, block B, Morey Hills, $322,000

Humboldt Squid Properties LLC to Xianjin Wu and Li Fang Huang. 1024 Main St., $820,000

Michael A. Johnson to Gabriel and Rachel Jenkins. 7115 Taylor Road, $227,000

J. Ray Pulliam to Ronald J. Smith and Sylvia R. Johnson. 507 13th St., $365,000

Heather E. King-Raezer to Matthew and Caryn Pack. 423 Westover Blvd., $200,000

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to William G. Lamar. Lot 13, section 2, Pleasant View, $12,500

Linkits LLC to Lynchburg NB LLC. Lot 2, Hinds Estate Subdivision, $70,000

SPF Properties of Blacksburg LLC to MLD Properties LLC. 423 Riverside Drive, $170,000

Jermale Allen Poindexter to Kevin T. Marshall Sr. Lot 4, section 2, New Towne, $263,000

Eugene L. McMillan to Team Estate LLC. Lot 12, Adams Addition, $73,000

Movement Mortgage LLC to Andrew Pantana. 6030 Edgewood Ave., $187,000

Jacob N. Ray to Joel D. Ray. Lot 14, section 2, Mill Bridge Court, $135,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, Walmart remodel, $225,000

H&S Holdings Properties LLC, 836 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $300,000

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mount Athos Road, commercial alteration, $251,420

Gary Grossman, lot 21, Wards Road, new dwelling, $250,000

TCM Properties Inc., 21330 Timberlake Road, storage building, $152,525

Star City Investments LLC, 1050 Timberlake Drive, additions and alterations, $30,000

Yes Companies WFC LLC, 404 Georgia Drive, deck, $5,800

Gail Anderson, 355 Bedford Springs Road, porch and deck, $105,500

CMH Homes Inc., 14270 Wards Road, new dwelling, $185,000

Ronnie Cash, 38 Cresthaven Terrace, deck and porch, $6,600

Melinda Moore, 122 Akita Drive, deck, $3,000

Jason Marston, lot 10. Buffalo Mill Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. lot 1, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC, 227 Leeward Way, finish basement, $50,000

Dhairyakumar Patel, 482 Addie Way, finish part of basement, $4,000

Joshua Manwarren, 341 Crystal Lane, finish basement, $6,000

Stephanie McDilda, 391 Jefferson Manor Drive, renovation, $15,000

Pragmatic Infrastructure USA LLC, lot 28, Spring Oaks Drive, new dwelling, $310,000

Chelsea Childress, 93 Wellington Drive, alteration, $3,500

Darlene Pulton, 4845 Swinging Bridge Road, deck, $2,000

Andrew Moore, 1519 Peerman School Road, accessory building, $16,362

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. lot 2, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. lot 3, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000

Lynchburg Market DST, 22088 Timberlake Road, temporary work trailer, $225,000