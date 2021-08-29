Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Jessica D. Smiley, Matthew W. Hamilton and Daniel L. Hamilton and Trevor L. and Molleigh T. Creammer to Marion J. Hamilton and Nancy D. Hamilton. Tract 2, 11.006 acres, near U.S 29, $60,000
Larry Dean Roberts and Darrell Jay Roberts to Maurice P. Braxton. Parcel, 11.81 acres, Amelon Road, $85,000
Isabel C. and Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Austin Grooters. Lot 31, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $250,000
Richard H. Meeks and Catherine K. Meeks to L&B Family Properties LLC. 170 Seminole Dr., $8,040
Tammy E. Mikkelson to Thomas Keith and Chelsie Diana Rice. 1097 Brightswells Mill Road, $162,000
Vincent Samuel Keller to Lydia Anne and Robert Preston Wood. 2275 Cedar Gate Road, $163,500
Ramiro and Stephanie J. Hernandez to Tin Minh Le. 256 Ragland Road, $174,900
Four Fifty-Five LLC to Marvin Nahun Marcia. Remainder lot 3, phase 1, Elon Forest, $273,000
Roth Partners LLC to Nathan Patrick and Regina Lynne Neely. Lot 19, phase 1, Elon Forest, $315,000
Timothy D. Fuller to Noah A. Malina. 1633 Richmond Highway, $159,900
Appomattox County
Daniel Krueger to William J. and Diane L. Hewes. Parcel, Trails End, $57,450
John Junior Maddox, Lenna Marie Maddox Cheatham to Lewis T. Cheatham and Lenna Marie Maddox Cheatham. 2486 Stonewall Road, $60,000
Dennis Harmon and Odell Lou Porterfield to McDonough Properties LLC. Parcel, Purdum Mill Road, $16,000
Bedford County
Jessica Coleman Wall to Joe A. and Melinda K. Dooley. 2145 Emmaus Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $405,000
William Scott Preissner, Melody A. Thomas and Marshall H. Fairchild to Dell L. and Phyllis E. Klugas. 131 Big Bear Run, Blue Ridge District, $405,000
Hales Ford Investments Properties LLC to Alstet Properties LLC. 16575 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $375,000
John Howard and Diane J. Slater to Jacob Daniel and Karen Noelle Hunter. 2081 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $370,000
Christopher M. and Christina M. Morgan to Ashley N. Duffey. 208 Afton’s Meadow Road, Blue Ridge District, $285,000
Robert and Carolyn Gross to Marion L. Gibson. 1105 Bearcreek Loop, Lakes District, $210,950
Alice M. Meador to Elizabeth S. Graham and John W. Graham. 14554 Moneta Road, District, $185,000
David W. Breeden to Palm Lee Snellings. 1591 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $175,000
Robert Van Steinburgh to Damon G. Ross. 1882 St. Helena Road, Lakes District, $165,900
Terry B. Whorley to Shelby K. and E. Harold Brooks. Lot 5, Bufords Bluff, Lakes District, $30,000
Judy D. Wray to CMH Homes Inc. 301 Village Way, Blue Ridge District, $23,000
Claire S. Melroy to Peyton E. and Berta K. Harris. Townhouse unit 34, Oaks Townhomes, $227,900
Sanjechi Properties LLC to Carriage Square LTD. 16380 Forest Road, $1,300,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Susan K. Rhodes. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., unit 605, $219,999
Rosemary C. Sette to Stephen C. and Judy C. Barry. Lot 12, section VII, Forest Lakes, $495,000
TNT Group LLC to Hannah K. and Michael K. Marshall Jr. Lot 53, section 1, Autumn Run, $385,000
Cottontown Partners LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lot 53, section 1, Autumn Run, $40,000
Miguel A. and Christie J. Roman to Michael Doherty and Deena Doherty, trustees. 1383 Goode Station Road, $625,000
David W. Carper to Ralph J. Hise II. 11839 Lee Jackson Highway, $113,500
Susan K. Rhodes to David K. and Darlene M. Amos. Lot 16, section II, Wexford Estates, $349,900
C. Clay Chastain to Gregory Keith Hamlett. Parcel, Lee St., Town of Bedford, $200,000
Everett RD Investments LLC to 1364 American Way LLC. Lot 4, American Way, Town of Bedford, $1,400,000
The Oceanus Group Corp. to Michael Butler Jr. Parcel, Everett Road, $50,000
GLGMM LLC to Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson. 12767 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike East, $279,900
Tural Abbasov to James A. Booker III. Lot 18, block 2, section 1, Forest Park, $240,000
Brandon Evans to Justin and Mary Smith. Lot 115, section IV, Lake Vista, $319,900
Stoney Ridge LLC to Brenda Box. Unit 106, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $175,000
Carol Lynn Blumenfeld to Miranda Blumenfeld. Lot 7, Huntington Heights, $105,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 2, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to John H. and Diane J. Slater. Lot 10A, phase II-A, Oakwood Villas, $369,900
John E. and Karen Else Nelson to James Cornelius and Lauren Jennings Johnson. Lot 18, Forest Edge Subdivision, $302,500
Kimberly M. and Edward J, Martin to Lukas and Lauren Burnett. Lot 1, Snowberry Hill, $246,000
Campbell County
Sophia C. Jones to Stephan P. and Mary L. Lane. Lot 11, Beechwood Hills, $280,000
Jonathan Chung to Douglas Jeffrey and Jessie Rebekah Kellogg. Lot 163, section 3, Braxton Park, $241,000
Larry W. Yeatts and Elizabeth B. Yeatts to Eric William and Elizabeth Ann Shoop. Lot 10, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $184,000
Tony G. and Treva L. Bond to Lawrence S. and Donna S. Ennis. Residue lot 6, section 6, Holiday Forest, $389,900
Van O. Shelton to Phillip and Terry Gill. Lot 8, block 2, section 10, Ferguson-Jones Acres, $225,500
James David Evans Jr. and John Short Evans to Mary Kate Toms and Marcus Thomas Alexander. 803 Whipping Creek Road, $178,000
Louis R. and Vickie A. Alvey to Jeffrey W. and Megan Lawhorn Matthews. Lot 6, section 9, Russell Springs, $245,000
Yolanda Stone to Larry W. and Elizabeth B. Yeatts. 1665 Buffalo Mill Road, $399,900
Elizabeth Phillips to Ridge Property LLC. Lot 4, section II, Bennington Manor, $63,000
Kenan N. Bell to Cornwin G. and Tajuana L. Waller. Lot 16, Aldridge Subdivision, $259,900
Sareenia J. and Everett N. Gunter to Trisen Lattrell Anderson and Whitney Lorraine Yuille. Lot 2, section II, Carriage Grove, $304,900
Devone H. and Nyoka J. Bell to Derrick M. and Julia Sloan Dillon. 6200 Covered Bridge Road and additional parcel, $216,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 45, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Brandon R. and Chelsea J. Milks. Lot 45, section III, Carriage Grove, $338,500
Donald R. and Shelley J. Morgan to WK Land and Timber LLC. Lot 36, section 9, Russell Springs, $270,000
Joseph J. Hensley Jr. to Colton S. Garrett and Cadie D. Johnson. 2320 Suburban Road, $175,000
Sarah Paige Zimmerman and Bradley Christopher Kresage to Sareenia J. and Everett Neil Gunter. Tract 8, block 2, Woodridge Estates, $293,900
City of Lynchburg
James H. Kirshberger and Kacie C. Kirshberger to Sunset Ridge Holdings LLC. 4400 Goodview St., $205,000
Jata M. and Robert B. Craighill to Austin R. Lamicella and Emily H. Orchowski. 3719 Woodside Ave., $380,000
D. Vance Driskill and Winifred T. Driskill to Jacob Benjamin Boyer. 3019 and 3020 Carroll Ave., $70,000
Anne M. Langley to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. 5400 and 5500 Boonsboro Road, $140,000
James W. Elliott to Robert R. Rusnak. 1317 and 1401 Fourth St., $27,000
James W. Elliott to MYG Real Estate Investments LLC. 1520 Buchanan St., $40,000
James W. Elliott to Tobey L. Thurston and Todd A. Thurston. 1751 Roberts St., 2636 Holliday St., and 2628 Holliday St., $3,900
James W. Elliott to Falling Acorn Timber Framing LLC. 2112 Main St., $1,600
James W. Elliott to Increase Realty LLC. 10A McKinley St., 2622 Kemper St., and 3005 Winchester St., $4,500
James W. Elliott to Bell Holdings LLC. 501 Oakdale Lane, 1600 Liberty St., and 2025 Rose St., and 2905 Winchester St., $7,950
James W. Elliott to Tony West. 315 E. St., $31,000
Tyler Newman to Great Adventure Holdings LLC. Lots 47-49, block 2, Edgewood, $199,900
Lynchburg Renting LLC to Harry Sowers. Part of lot 6, Grove Park Addition, $190,000
Presbyterian Homes & Family Services Inc. to Westminster-Canterbury of Lynchburg Inc. 4301 Williams Road and 1903 Humankind Way, $420,000
Angel R. and Sarah L. Badillo to Ashby Wade and Annette Faye Staton. 109 Marvin Place, $255,000
Rodolfo Sanchez to Luis Pazmino. 417 Atlanta Ave., $150,000
Debra Lynn Peterson to Gregory J. Toone. Lots 68-70, Windsor Hills, $30,000
Michael Richard Montgomery to Peter A. and Maureen A. Lopresto. Lot 3, Downing Woods, $239,900
Wilson E. and Doris N. Carter to Timothy J. Earnest. Lot 9, black 4, Highland Park Addition, $50,000
Jamine Antwar and Tiffani Anne Mosley to Michael D. Blackstock. Lots 33 and 34 and half lots 32, Westover Heights, $135,800
Michelle H. Fontaine and Tracy D. Fontaine to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. 1810 Broadway St. 212, $147,100
Church & 8th LLC to NRC Properties LLC. 174 Norfolk Ave., $270,000
Portico Properties LLC to Maurice Jeffrey and Laquesha Harris. Lot 25, block G, Cornerstone, $221,000
Lastacia R. Davis to Jennifer Rae and Nathan Daniel Oates. 1810 Broadway St. 102, $171,000
Joshua S. Marshall to Jacob D. and Jenna L. Bushnell. 210 Warren Ave., $185,000
Kenneth W. Abbitt and Diana L. Abbitt to Stephen J. Acree. Lot 16, block 3, Fair Grounds Addition, $27,000
Kathryn A. Brown to Cloverbee Investments LLC. 1020 Cabell St., $45,000
Sarah A. Gregory to Angela P. Martin. Lot 76, Legacy Oaks, $232,000
James L. Slayton to Rebeca Lynn Bray. Lot 4, block B, Oak Hill Addition, $211,000
Hollie Gail Jennings to Mark Mijares. Lot 44, section 1, Turtle Creek, $249,900
Roo LLC to Pierre Borel. 3042 Fulton St., $277,000
Rockhill Family LLC to Harrison Restaurants LLC. 3313 Old Forest Road, $258,000
Margaret A. Fabling to Streamline LLC. 819 New Hampshire Ave., $140,000
Brittany E. Griffith to Kerry Kneeland Sterling and Nathan Edmond Ernest Wildt. 1323 Satin Cloud Ave., $149,900
Jean Mangold, Melissa Marie Mangold and Jeremy Ryan Brigance to Elizabeth M. and Michael D. Lemley. 233 Kensington Ave., $295,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Pacot Builders, Inc., lot 3A, Walnut Hollow Estates, new dwelling, $320,000
Curry Martin, 10168 Leesville Road, alteration, $83,419
Douglas Wright, 204 Windermere Court, storage building, $10,000
Brent Lorton, Windy Hill Road, new dwelling, $319,761.65
Ronald Hall, 13796 Hardy Road, garage, $13,128
Scott Ramsey, 1093 Hannabass Dr., addition, $236,728
Michael Horne, 1623 Walkers Crossing Dr., pool, $40,000
Blue Beech Land LLC, 1365 Thomas Jefferson Road, commercial alteration, $74,600
Richard Graham, 1435 Ty Bluff Road, addition, $100,000
Edward Lazowski, 7931 Virginia Byway, alteration, $20,000
Shannon Childress, 101 Afton’s Meadow Road, pool, $11,463
Long Meadows Inc., lot 26, section II, Landfall, new dwelling, $500,000
Sue Wright, 1478 Hermitage Circle, dock, $33,000
David Clapper, 1171 Deerview Dr., finish portion of basement, $10,000
Sharon Walker, 1599 Helmsdale Dr., alteration, $33,000
Jeffrey Tyler, Peaks Road, cabin, $165,000
William Bagwell, 6745 Horseshoe Bend Road, dock, $80,000
Donald Cornett, 4555 Saunders Road, deck, $5,400
Shirley Updike, 7030 Moneta Road, garage, $9,500
Carla Peters, 5628 Joppa Mill Road, garage, $9,400
John Levan, 2370 Capewood Dr., deck and porch, $23,500
Larry Lackey, Patterson Mill Road, new dwelling, $450,000
Patrick Neff, 1495 Deer Hollow Road, alteration, $100,000
William Bagwell, lot 72, section 3, Buccaneer Road, Pirates Cove, garage, $63,531
Leonard Vail, McAlliff Lane, carport, $9,000
Seth Hogan, Carter’s Mill Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Edward Shadle, 111 Leatherwood Place, pool, $11,000
Leroy Saunders, 6526 Stone Mountain Road, alteration, $30,000
John Lollar, Little Otter, new dwelling, $916,285.82
G. Pittman, Lot 37, Twin Peaks, new dwelling, $100,000
Barbara Calvert, 1256 Calvert Road, carport, $2,500
Daniel Geffken, 203 Chelsea Dr., alteration, $10,000