Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Jessica D. Smiley, Matthew W. Hamilton and Daniel L. Hamilton and Trevor L. and Molleigh T. Creammer to Marion J. Hamilton and Nancy D. Hamilton. Tract 2, 11.006 acres, near U.S 29, $60,000

Larry Dean Roberts and Darrell Jay Roberts to Maurice P. Braxton. Parcel, 11.81 acres, Amelon Road, $85,000

Isabel C. and Preston B. Hundley Jr. to Austin Grooters. Lot 31, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $250,000

Richard H. Meeks and Catherine K. Meeks to L&B Family Properties LLC. 170 Seminole Dr., $8,040

Tammy E. Mikkelson to Thomas Keith and Chelsie Diana Rice. 1097 Brightswells Mill Road, $162,000

Vincent Samuel Keller to Lydia Anne and Robert Preston Wood. 2275 Cedar Gate Road, $163,500

Ramiro and Stephanie J. Hernandez to Tin Minh Le. 256 Ragland Road, $174,900

Four Fifty-Five LLC to Marvin Nahun Marcia. Remainder lot 3, phase 1, Elon Forest, $273,000

Roth Partners LLC to Nathan Patrick and Regina Lynne Neely. Lot 19, phase 1, Elon Forest, $315,000

Timothy D. Fuller to Noah A. Malina. 1633 Richmond Highway, $159,900

Appomattox County

Daniel Krueger to William J. and Diane L. Hewes. Parcel, Trails End, $57,450

John Junior Maddox, Lenna Marie Maddox Cheatham to Lewis T. Cheatham and Lenna Marie Maddox Cheatham. 2486 Stonewall Road, $60,000

Dennis Harmon and Odell Lou Porterfield to McDonough Properties LLC. Parcel, Purdum Mill Road, $16,000

Bedford County

Jessica Coleman Wall to Joe A. and Melinda K. Dooley. 2145 Emmaus Church Road, Blue Ridge District, $405,000

William Scott Preissner, Melody A. Thomas and Marshall H. Fairchild to Dell L. and Phyllis E. Klugas. 131 Big Bear Run, Blue Ridge District, $405,000

Hales Ford Investments Properties LLC to Alstet Properties LLC. 16575 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $375,000

John Howard and Diane J. Slater to Jacob Daniel and Karen Noelle Hunter. 2081 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $370,000

Christopher M. and Christina M. Morgan to Ashley N. Duffey. 208 Afton’s Meadow Road, Blue Ridge District, $285,000

Robert and Carolyn Gross to Marion L. Gibson. 1105 Bearcreek Loop, Lakes District, $210,950

Alice M. Meador to Elizabeth S. Graham and John W. Graham. 14554 Moneta Road, District, $185,000

David W. Breeden to Palm Lee Snellings. 1591 Sandy Level Road, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

Robert Van Steinburgh to Damon G. Ross. 1882 St. Helena Road, Lakes District, $165,900

Terry B. Whorley to Shelby K. and E. Harold Brooks. Lot 5, Bufords Bluff, Lakes District, $30,000

Judy D. Wray to CMH Homes Inc. 301 Village Way, Blue Ridge District, $23,000

Claire S. Melroy to Peyton E. and Berta K. Harris. Townhouse unit 34, Oaks Townhomes, $227,900

Sanjechi Properties LLC to Carriage Square LTD. 16380 Forest Road, $1,300,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Susan K. Rhodes. 1301 Stoney Ridge Blvd., unit 605, $219,999

Rosemary C. Sette to Stephen C. and Judy C. Barry. Lot 12, section VII, Forest Lakes, $495,000

TNT Group LLC to Hannah K. and Michael K. Marshall Jr. Lot 53, section 1, Autumn Run, $385,000

Cottontown Partners LLC to TNT Group LLC. Lot 53, section 1, Autumn Run, $40,000

Miguel A. and Christie J. Roman to Michael Doherty and Deena Doherty, trustees. 1383 Goode Station Road, $625,000

David W. Carper to Ralph J. Hise II. 11839 Lee Jackson Highway, $113,500

Susan K. Rhodes to David K. and Darlene M. Amos. Lot 16, section II, Wexford Estates, $349,900

C. Clay Chastain to Gregory Keith Hamlett. Parcel, Lee St., Town of Bedford, $200,000

Everett RD Investments LLC to 1364 American Way LLC. Lot 4, American Way, Town of Bedford, $1,400,000

The Oceanus Group Corp. to Michael Butler Jr. Parcel, Everett Road, $50,000

GLGMM LLC to Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson. 12767 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike East, $279,900

Tural Abbasov to James A. Booker III. Lot 18, block 2, section 1, Forest Park, $240,000

Brandon Evans to Justin and Mary Smith. Lot 115, section IV, Lake Vista, $319,900

Stoney Ridge LLC to Brenda Box. Unit 106, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $175,000

Carol Lynn Blumenfeld to Miranda Blumenfeld. Lot 7, Huntington Heights, $105,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 2, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to John H. and Diane J. Slater. Lot 10A, phase II-A, Oakwood Villas, $369,900

John E. and Karen Else Nelson to James Cornelius and Lauren Jennings Johnson. Lot 18, Forest Edge Subdivision, $302,500

Kimberly M. and Edward J, Martin to Lukas and Lauren Burnett. Lot 1, Snowberry Hill, $246,000

Campbell County

Sophia C. Jones to Stephan P. and Mary L. Lane. Lot 11, Beechwood Hills, $280,000

Jonathan Chung to Douglas Jeffrey and Jessie Rebekah Kellogg. Lot 163, section 3, Braxton Park, $241,000

Larry W. Yeatts and Elizabeth B. Yeatts to Eric William and Elizabeth Ann Shoop. Lot 10, section III, Knoll Woods Subdivision, $184,000

Tony G. and Treva L. Bond to Lawrence S. and Donna S. Ennis. Residue lot 6, section 6, Holiday Forest, $389,900

Van O. Shelton to Phillip and Terry Gill. Lot 8, block 2, section 10, Ferguson-Jones Acres, $225,500

James David Evans Jr. and John Short Evans to Mary Kate Toms and Marcus Thomas Alexander. 803 Whipping Creek Road, $178,000

Louis R. and Vickie A. Alvey to Jeffrey W. and Megan Lawhorn Matthews. Lot 6, section 9, Russell Springs, $245,000

Yolanda Stone to Larry W. and Elizabeth B. Yeatts. 1665 Buffalo Mill Road, $399,900

Elizabeth Phillips to Ridge Property LLC. Lot 4, section II, Bennington Manor, $63,000

Kenan N. Bell to Cornwin G. and Tajuana L. Waller. Lot 16, Aldridge Subdivision, $259,900

Sareenia J. and Everett N. Gunter to Trisen Lattrell Anderson and Whitney Lorraine Yuille. Lot 2, section II, Carriage Grove, $304,900

Devone H. and Nyoka J. Bell to Derrick M. and Julia Sloan Dillon. 6200 Covered Bridge Road and additional parcel, $216,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 45, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Brandon R. and Chelsea J. Milks. Lot 45, section III, Carriage Grove, $338,500

Donald R. and Shelley J. Morgan to WK Land and Timber LLC. Lot 36, section 9, Russell Springs, $270,000

Joseph J. Hensley Jr. to Colton S. Garrett and Cadie D. Johnson. 2320 Suburban Road, $175,000

Sarah Paige Zimmerman and Bradley Christopher Kresage to Sareenia J. and Everett Neil Gunter. Tract 8, block 2, Woodridge Estates, $293,900

City of Lynchburg

James H. Kirshberger and Kacie C. Kirshberger to Sunset Ridge Holdings LLC. 4400 Goodview St., $205,000

Jata M. and Robert B. Craighill to Austin R. Lamicella and Emily H. Orchowski. 3719 Woodside Ave., $380,000

D. Vance Driskill and Winifred T. Driskill to Jacob Benjamin Boyer. 3019 and 3020 Carroll Ave., $70,000

Anne M. Langley to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. 5400 and 5500 Boonsboro Road, $140,000

James W. Elliott to Robert R. Rusnak. 1317 and 1401 Fourth St., $27,000

James W. Elliott to MYG Real Estate Investments LLC. 1520 Buchanan St., $40,000

James W. Elliott to Tobey L. Thurston and Todd A. Thurston. 1751 Roberts St., 2636 Holliday St., and 2628 Holliday St., $3,900

James W. Elliott to Falling Acorn Timber Framing LLC. 2112 Main St., $1,600

James W. Elliott to Increase Realty LLC. 10A McKinley St., 2622 Kemper St., and 3005 Winchester St., $4,500

James W. Elliott to Bell Holdings LLC. 501 Oakdale Lane, 1600 Liberty St., and 2025 Rose St., and 2905 Winchester St., $7,950

James W. Elliott to Tony West. 315 E. St., $31,000

Tyler Newman to Great Adventure Holdings LLC. Lots 47-49, block 2, Edgewood, $199,900

Lynchburg Renting LLC to Harry Sowers. Part of lot 6, Grove Park Addition, $190,000

Presbyterian Homes & Family Services Inc. to Westminster-Canterbury of Lynchburg Inc. 4301 Williams Road and 1903 Humankind Way, $420,000

Angel R. and Sarah L. Badillo to Ashby Wade and Annette Faye Staton. 109 Marvin Place, $255,000

Rodolfo Sanchez to Luis Pazmino. 417 Atlanta Ave., $150,000

Debra Lynn Peterson to Gregory J. Toone. Lots 68-70, Windsor Hills, $30,000

Michael Richard Montgomery to Peter A. and Maureen A. Lopresto. Lot 3, Downing Woods, $239,900

Wilson E. and Doris N. Carter to Timothy J. Earnest. Lot 9, black 4, Highland Park Addition, $50,000

Jamine Antwar and Tiffani Anne Mosley to Michael D. Blackstock. Lots 33 and 34 and half lots 32, Westover Heights, $135,800

Michelle H. Fontaine and Tracy D. Fontaine to Stonebrook Enterprises LTD. 1810 Broadway St. 212, $147,100

Church & 8th LLC to NRC Properties LLC. 174 Norfolk Ave., $270,000

Portico Properties LLC to Maurice Jeffrey and Laquesha Harris. Lot 25, block G, Cornerstone, $221,000

Lastacia R. Davis to Jennifer Rae and Nathan Daniel Oates. 1810 Broadway St. 102, $171,000

Joshua S. Marshall to Jacob D. and Jenna L. Bushnell. 210 Warren Ave., $185,000

Kenneth W. Abbitt and Diana L. Abbitt to Stephen J. Acree. Lot 16, block 3, Fair Grounds Addition, $27,000

Kathryn A. Brown to Cloverbee Investments LLC. 1020 Cabell St., $45,000

Sarah A. Gregory to Angela P. Martin. Lot 76, Legacy Oaks, $232,000

James L. Slayton to Rebeca Lynn Bray. Lot 4, block B, Oak Hill Addition, $211,000

Hollie Gail Jennings to Mark Mijares. Lot 44, section 1, Turtle Creek, $249,900

Roo LLC to Pierre Borel. 3042 Fulton St., $277,000

Rockhill Family LLC to Harrison Restaurants LLC. 3313 Old Forest Road, $258,000

Margaret A. Fabling to Streamline LLC. 819 New Hampshire Ave., $140,000

Brittany E. Griffith to Kerry Kneeland Sterling and Nathan Edmond Ernest Wildt. 1323 Satin Cloud Ave., $149,900

Jean Mangold, Melissa Marie Mangold and Jeremy Ryan Brigance to Elizabeth M. and Michael D. Lemley. 233 Kensington Ave., $295,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Pacot Builders, Inc., lot 3A, Walnut Hollow Estates, new dwelling, $320,000

Curry Martin, 10168 Leesville Road, alteration, $83,419

Douglas Wright, 204 Windermere Court, storage building, $10,000

Brent Lorton, Windy Hill Road, new dwelling, $319,761.65

Ronald Hall, 13796 Hardy Road, garage, $13,128

Scott Ramsey, 1093 Hannabass Dr., addition, $236,728

Michael Horne, 1623 Walkers Crossing Dr., pool, $40,000

Blue Beech Land LLC, 1365 Thomas Jefferson Road, commercial alteration, $74,600

Richard Graham, 1435 Ty Bluff Road, addition, $100,000

Edward Lazowski, 7931 Virginia Byway, alteration, $20,000

Shannon Childress, 101 Afton’s Meadow Road, pool, $11,463

Long Meadows Inc., lot 26, section II, Landfall, new dwelling, $500,000

Sue Wright, 1478 Hermitage Circle, dock, $33,000

David Clapper, 1171 Deerview Dr., finish portion of basement, $10,000

Sharon Walker, 1599 Helmsdale Dr., alteration, $33,000

Jeffrey Tyler, Peaks Road, cabin, $165,000

William Bagwell, 6745 Horseshoe Bend Road, dock, $80,000

Donald Cornett, 4555 Saunders Road, deck, $5,400

Shirley Updike, 7030 Moneta Road, garage, $9,500

Carla Peters, 5628 Joppa Mill Road, garage, $9,400

John Levan, 2370 Capewood Dr., deck and porch, $23,500

Larry Lackey, Patterson Mill Road, new dwelling, $450,000

Patrick Neff, 1495 Deer Hollow Road, alteration, $100,000

William Bagwell, lot 72, section 3, Buccaneer Road, Pirates Cove, garage, $63,531

Leonard Vail, McAlliff Lane, carport, $9,000

Seth Hogan, Carter’s Mill Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Edward Shadle, 111 Leatherwood Place, pool, $11,000

Leroy Saunders, 6526 Stone Mountain Road, alteration, $30,000

John Lollar, Little Otter, new dwelling, $916,285.82

G. Pittman, Lot 37, Twin Peaks, new dwelling, $100,000

Barbara Calvert, 1256 Calvert Road, carport, $2,500

Daniel Geffken, 203 Chelsea Dr., alteration, $10,000

 

