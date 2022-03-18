Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
James P. and Carrie T. Hunt to Amber N. Drumheller. Lot 32, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $555,000
Callen N. Schake and Gregory A. Eadie to Mary C. Schake. 657 Old Galilee Road, $15,000
Ronald W. Garrett, John L. Garrett, Patricia B. Wright, Preston D. Garrett and Joann L. Garrett to Posterity Acres LLC. Parcels, 163.62 acres off of River Road, $475,000
Raymond E. Lloyd Jr., Michael A. Gunter and Howell B. Newton to Anthony Dwayne and Leigh Anne Bryant Gilbert. Parcel, 50.374 acres, Va. 779, $145,000
Lee Ann Morris Hahn and Erlene H. Morris to Richard F. and Corinne M. Hewett. Lot 14, section 1, Merry-Moor Subdivision, $254,000
Robert K. Howell to M.M.T. Limited Partnership. Lot 24, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $50,000
Robert K. Howell to M.M.T. Limited Partnership. Lot 39, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $62,500
Amber Nicoby Drumheller to James P. and Carrie T. Hunt. Parcel, 22.345 acres, High Peak Road, $1,025,000
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Dawn L. Jamerson. Revised lot 41, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $307,150
Jonathon B. Jones and Alexandra G. Jones to Tony R. Rice II. Parcel, old Wright Shop Road, $400,000
Appomattox County
Maurice D. and Marlene E. Page to Cheryl L. Estrella. 1289 Railroad Lane, $119,500
NBS Real Estate LLC to Peter Froh. 809 Redbird Dr., $135,500
Patrick R. Gallagher to Lara Gallagher. 7091 Old Courthouse Road, $150,000
Malcolm G. and Darlene O. Vannoy to Michael J. Guess. Parcel, 10.33 acres, Dillon Dr., $582,485
Lawrence V. McDonough Jr. and Albert T. Randolph Sr. to Aubrey O. and Freda V. Gunter. Parcel, 5.555 acres, Watt Abbitt Road, $40,000
Phillip L. and Judith R. Lovelace to Dimitri Kyriazis and Donna M. Ranta. Lots 16, 17 and 18, Chestnut Hills, $224,900
Bedford County
Mark V. Tyson and Kimberly H. Tyson to David A. and Camille C. Bowie. Lot 76, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $735,000
Thomas D. Hall and Deanna L. Hall, trustees to Andrew B. Christensen and Leslie P. Christensen. Lot 4, section 3, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $725,000
Debra P. Woolwine and Jacqueline C. Woolwine to Bobbie O. Blankenship. 3291 Feldspar Road, Lakes District, $300,000
Nagi Safa Hanna and Ginger L. Hanna, trustee to Caleb Glen and Taylor Grace Calhoun. Parcels, near Bore Auger Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000
Smith, Huisking Holdings LLC to Dylan J. Kiedrowski and Kaitlyn M. Kiedrowski, Unit 403, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $165,000
Garland L. Simmons and Carolyn P. Simmons, trustees and Chad A. Simmons to Wendy L. Boggs. Lot 2, located along Horseshoe Bend Road, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
Thrasher Memorial UMC to Getting Land LLC. Lot 5, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $9,589.36
Thomas M. Meade Jr. and William H. Meade to Legacy Ventures L.P. 100 Woodcleft Circle, $190,000
Phillip D. and Sierra D. Smith to Joshua Logan and Valerie Michele Mabrey. 3639 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and additional parcel, $365,000
Janice J. Jennings and Deborah J. Miller to Kenneth S. and Susan F. Mayo. Unit 26, Boonsboro Commons, $380,000
Lourdes Angela Clasara to Aaron David and Kira Danielle Mills. Lot 5A, section 1, Overlake Knoll, $100,000
Westyn Village LLC to Cornerstone Properties & Investments Inc. Parcel, Perrowville Road, $429,900
Garrett and Britney Snedeker to Thomas Harold Chambers IV. Lot 27, section 2, Gilfield Village, $549,900
Nathaniel Lee and Sarah Christine Wade to Eleanor Taylor and Joseph Scott Mikkelson II. Lot 40, Lake Manor Estates, $1,030,000
Daniel James and Tricia Lynn Cabrera to Elise R. Paisant. Lot 15, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $245,000
Penelope T. and T. Henry Clarke IV to William and Jamie Welch. Parcel, 92.631 acres, near Kelso, Peaks District, $762,000
West Crossing LLC to Leedy Custom Homes LLC. Lot 13, section 3, Farmington at Forest, $65,000
Margie E. Waddy to Christopher J. and Jessica Dowd. Lot 35, phase II, London Meadows, $410,000
Jacob Price, Tony Price and Harriet Price to Charlie Timothy ad Emily Overstreet. Lot 7, section B, Broadway Ave., $160,000
Joy M. Wargo to Idania M. Matute De Pineda and Olman R. Pineda. Lot 28, section III, The Woods on Wiggington, $289,900
Joseph S. and Eleanor T. Mikkelson to Josh S. Freck and Amy O. Freck. Lot 21, section 1, Gilfield Village, $629,900
Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Paul D. Symolon and Judith A. Young Symolon. Lot 6, Highland Oaks, $519,900
Allen and Barbara Sosdian to Travis Coy and Kristian Heather Mae Cox. 205 Meadowridge Dr., $495,000
Dwayne H. and Lisa T. Jordan to Richard Scott Myers. Lot 4, section II, McGhee Subdivision, $150,000
Roberto Arturo and Maria Rosario Orozco to Dylan Ross Saul. Lot 9, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $239,000
Laura Ashley Lawhorn and Courtney Hawkins Lawhorn to Rios Basilo Jr. 615 North St., $199,900
James L. Wilson IV and Jacqueline W. Wilson to James G. Chase. Unit 172, building 7, Sunset Ridge Townhomes, $250,000
Robert L. Withrow and Marilyn S. Withrow, trustees to Joseph D. and Theresa S. Aboid. 1392 Helmsdale Dr., $310,000
Brian Finley and Kimberly R. Barger-Finley to Thomas Andrew Key. Lot 35, section II, Pine Bluff, $295,000
Doris Lee Spriggs to Simone Garrison. Lot 8, section 2, Woods Landing on the James, $260,000
Adam Justin and Courtnie Brooke Sparks to Plum Street Partners LLC. Parcels, Stonebrook Farms Road, $569,000
John A. Garner to Stephen J. Acree, trustee. Lot 7, Forest Road, 4.79 acres, $1,100,000
Campbell County
William A. Anderson III and Amanda Anderson to New Leaf Builders LLC. Lot 5, Forest Manor Subdivision, $70,000
Crystal Bagby to Stanley W. Milton. Lot 35, section 1, Tanglewood Subdivision, $154,315.48
Roger William Bell and Lisa Bell to Bryson Z. and Mariah M. Deane. Lot 26, section II, Howard’s Manor Subdivision, $385,000
Big Tom’s Original LLC to Geodi E. and Joseph K. Parsons II. Parcel, off of U.S. 501 and Va. 24, 387.263 acres, $745,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Craig T. and Deborah L. Gillaspy. Lot 23, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $221,000
Brenda C. Browning to DRV Construction LLC. 83 Masons Mill Road, $60,000
Tammy C. and Johnnie R. West Jr. to Melissa Burford. Lot 61, section 3, Carson Subdivision, $240,000
Charles E. Callaham, Carroll C. Callaham, Costello Callaham, Sherel C. Ferguson, Sherry Proctor, Sharon A. Layne, Michael Layne and Sharon Layne to Tammy L. and Floyd W. Cabell II. Lot 24, section 1, Younger Estates, $30,000
158 Pigeon Run Road LLC and Ronnie P. Campbell Jr. to Emily E. Thurman. Lots 89 and 90, Va. 652, 0.683 acres, $149,900
Heather A. and John W. Coggsdale III to Corey D. Rodocker and Kerrie L. Strollo-Rodocker. Lots, Pansy Hill, $201,000
Betty H. Cook to Courtney Gruss. Lot 13, Holly Hills South, $320,000
D&D Land Holdings LLC to Maureen Koziol. Lot 11, section 11, Ruckers Ridge, $274,250
Preston T. Davidson and Shannon R. Davidson to Bryan C. Smith. 768 Mount Olivet Church Road, $217,500
Christopher G. and Lyndsie E. Dewease to Patricia W. Hubbard. Lot 5, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $330,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to George P. and Michelle A. Lutz. Lot 14, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $457,900
City of Lynchburg
Alan R. and Kathie L. Stoner to Tyler C. and Charity E.T. Abernethy. Lot 17, section 2, Westburg, $219,900
Deborah J. Wheaton to Alan H. and Evelyn L. Acree. Lot 34, section 1, Forest Dale, $223,000
John M. Arrington and Shirley C. Arrington to John D. and Rebecca J. Havill. Unit 101, building 4, The Gables at Cornerstone, $201,600
Dumitru Florinel Asanache and Ileana Olga Asanache to 1920 Union Streel LLC. 1920 Union St., $161,000
Penelope B. Fletcher to Nathan D. and Leigh Nelms Habecker. Lot 78, Legacy Oaks, $270,000
Ellis Michael and Deborah D. Morris to Robin T. Baker. Lots 12 and 13, block A, Handy Addition in Randolph Macon Heights, $301,000
Larry D. and Joan M. Balser to Steven Harsh. Lot 43, Middle St., $275,000
Zachary W. and Lauren B. Barnett to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 10, block B, Raleigh Heights, $53,495
Horse & Reins Properties Business Trust to Talea D. Teasley and Ramona Battle. 1108 Toledo Ave., $215,000
George W. and Jodi L. Miklas to Dakota J. Zegarelli and William P. Bowen. Lot 1, 1011 Wood Road, $206,000
Reese A. and Jodi M. Braband to Nathaniel Hutton. 4609 Ferncliff Dr., $199,000
Carolyn G. Brown to Warmstone Properties LLC. 1709 Bedford Ave., $55,000
Rosa Lena Brunner to Bonnie J. Brunner. 4508 Golf Park Dr., $165,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Christen J. Brunstetter. 2033 Burnt Bridge Road, $297,400
Hanna Jane and Jason Neil Byrd to Esther Caroline Hewitt. 313 Blackhawke Dr., $210,000
Matthew E. Campbell and Ashley C. Woodson to Gary Kenneth Clegg. Lot 20, section 1, phase 1, Three Fountain Townhomes, $70,000
Deborah F. Johnson and Stuart H. Johnson to David W. and Stacey C. Cheatham. Lot 3, Woodside, $305,000
Kyle Loudon to Juan F. Chicas. 1511 Seventh St., $55,000
David Allen Mayberry Jr. to Cole Rice Inc. Lot 50, block F, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms, $130,000
RW Beeker & Associates LLC to Collins Window & Door LLC. 611 Capstone Dr. and 100 Capstone Dr. # 3, $350,000
Vickie Lankford-Wade, Rosie Gantt and F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III to PV Partners LLC. 1901-1903 12th St., $20,000
DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 3A and 3B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500
Clarence Earl DeShazo to TT Rehab LLC. 420 Wadsworth St., $37,500
Daniel Alejandro Diaz to Empire Capital LLC. Lot 18, Adams Addition, $72,000
Cynthia Elaine Staples to Artemus Dixon. 226 Payne St., $5,000
Jeffrey G. Eames to Kiersten A. Wilder and Robert S. Wilder. 217 Kensington Ave., $225,000
Catherine M. Martin to Robert W. Smith and Anne-Patrick I. Smith. 5054 and 5056 Boonsboro Road, $289,900
Rose E. Purdy to Karin T. Feyissa. 1723 Spencer Place, $50,000
Rickey A. Tyler to Kevin Foody. 108 Old Post Road, $265,000
Kevin L. Lynch and Hannah M. McCown to Jeffrey A. and Julie L. Frantz. 4945 Old Boonsboro Road, $230,000
Gathel S. Meadows, trustee to Marcus Z. Lau. Lot 33, section 7, Vista Acres, $215,000
Matthew Charles Schneider to Jacob Gray. 713 Cabell St., $132,900
JSL & L Properties LLC to PJVA Properties LLC. Unit 12, 51 11th Street Lofts, $215,900
Oumaya S. Dakour to Kanha Real Estate LLC. Lots 1-8, block 1, College View Terrace, $120,000
Adam Karol, trustee to Legacy Ventures L.P. 1108 Westview Dr., $125,000
Kenyon Street Trust to Legacy Ventures L.P. 320 and 324 Kenyon St., $130,000
David A. Thornburg to Christopher B. Kepler. 3729 Woodside Ave., $230,000
University of Lynchburg to Grant Morgan Kittrell and Hannah Joy Poucher. 701 Blue Ridge St., $20,000
Lassiter Property Group LLC to Gail Marie Pagurko. Lots 19-21, block 15, Golf Park, $233,000
Lee Companies LLC to Strohl Family LLC. 2125 Langhorne Road, $4,500,000
Stonewall Investments Group LLC to Angela M. Lollie. 316 Harrison St., $288,000
Long Meadows Inc, to Meladie C. Roberson. Lot 30, Stonehaven, $269,000
Peter and Ingrid Weishaupt to Keisha Long. 1715 Spencer Place, $1,600
Danielle Roach to MLN Capital LLC. Lot 16, block 1, Highland Park, $45,000
Steven D. harsh to Meshack J. Machasio and Paschealia Nyakangara. Lot 46, Middle St., $258,200
Stephen W. Scoles and Laura M. Weant to Jeffrey S. and Cynthia K. Tanzar. Lot 13, section 1, New Towne, $260,000
Warmstone Properties LLC to Wessex Holdings LLC. 1709 Bedford Ave., $111,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Millie Daniels, 1115 Thomas Chapel Lane, pool, $10,000
Therese Stallman-Corsepius, 115 Oak Hollow Road, garage, $80,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 1, $60,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 9, $100,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 6, $50,000
Dustin Crouch, Foster Road, new dwelling, $210,000
1044 Corporate Park Dr., addition to animal hospital, $550,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 5, $50,000
Patrick Hooper, 1091 Hawk Hollow Road, pool, $34,000
Bradley Bohon, 191 Bellevue Road, alteration, $20,000
Jeffrey Kubis, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, dock, $78,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 7, $400,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 8, $350,000
Bob Stouffer, 1058 Eagle Crest Lane, concrete patio, $25,000
James Dronso, 1673 Chestnut Grove Dr., garage, $126,000
Michael Coleman, 7365 Rocky Ford Road, addition, $400,000
Edward Meyerhoeffer, 102 Island Lane, deck, $10,000
Drew Evans, 2010 Matthew Talbot Road, pool, $90,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 9, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
DAA Properties LLC, 308 Harbor Village Way, dock, $30,000
John Cranham, 718 Cedar Key Lane, garage, $56,435
Bryce Harker, lot 1, section 2, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
John Owen, Hurricane Circle, new dwelling, $700,000
Matthew Trowbridge, 2418 Capewood Dr., dock, $70,000
Douglas Mayhew, lot 4, Mill Run Estates, new dwelling, $300,000
Christopher Laing, 207 Valley Mill Road, alteration, $40,000
Eric Miller, 1117 Jefferson Dr., alteration, $45,000
Sydney Hendricks, Hockrider Tract, new dwelling, $165,000
Amanda Brown, Difficult Creek Road, new dwelling, $145,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 8, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $198,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 10, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Richard Dygve, lot 31, section 5, Greers Ford Shores, new dwelling, $494,000
Kristen Smith, 1359 Nicholas Lane, spa, $16,747
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 4, $300,000
Stephen Racanelli, 2203 Graves Mill Road, Suite A, commercial alteration, $13,500
Sundance Design Build, lot 4, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
Sundance Design Build, lot 3, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000
William Van Allen, 2189 Holcomb Rock Road, patio, $19,360
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 2, $90,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 3, $200,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, East Perrowville Road, office, $125,000
Todd Morris & Sons Construction, Lot 23, Highland Oaks, new dwelling, $415,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, West Perrowville Road, storage building 10, $40,000