Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

James P. and Carrie T. Hunt to Amber N. Drumheller. Lot 32, Whispering Oaks Subdivision, $555,000

Callen N. Schake and Gregory A. Eadie to Mary C. Schake. 657 Old Galilee Road, $15,000

Ronald W. Garrett, John L. Garrett, Patricia B. Wright, Preston D. Garrett and Joann L. Garrett to Posterity Acres LLC. Parcels, 163.62 acres off of River Road, $475,000

Raymond E. Lloyd Jr., Michael A. Gunter and Howell B. Newton to Anthony Dwayne and Leigh Anne Bryant Gilbert. Parcel, 50.374 acres, Va. 779, $145,000

Lee Ann Morris Hahn and Erlene H. Morris to Richard F. and Corinne M. Hewett. Lot 14, section 1, Merry-Moor Subdivision, $254,000

Robert K. Howell to M.M.T. Limited Partnership. Lot 24, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $50,000

Robert K. Howell to M.M.T. Limited Partnership. Lot 39, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $62,500

Amber Nicoby Drumheller to James P. and Carrie T. Hunt. Parcel, 22.345 acres, High Peak Road, $1,025,000

Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Dawn L. Jamerson. Revised lot 41, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $307,150

Jonathon B. Jones and Alexandra G. Jones to Tony R. Rice II. Parcel, old Wright Shop Road, $400,000

Appomattox County

Maurice D. and Marlene E. Page to Cheryl L. Estrella. 1289 Railroad Lane, $119,500

NBS Real Estate LLC to Peter Froh. 809 Redbird Dr., $135,500

Patrick R. Gallagher to Lara Gallagher. 7091 Old Courthouse Road, $150,000

Malcolm G. and Darlene O. Vannoy to Michael J. Guess. Parcel, 10.33 acres, Dillon Dr., $582,485

Lawrence V. McDonough Jr. and Albert T. Randolph Sr. to Aubrey O. and Freda V. Gunter. Parcel, 5.555 acres, Watt Abbitt Road, $40,000

Phillip L. and Judith R. Lovelace to Dimitri Kyriazis and Donna M. Ranta. Lots 16, 17 and 18, Chestnut Hills, $224,900

Bedford County

Mark V. Tyson and Kimberly H. Tyson to David A. and Camille C. Bowie. Lot 76, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $735,000

Thomas D. Hall and Deanna L. Hall, trustees to Andrew B. Christensen and Leslie P. Christensen. Lot 4, section 3, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $725,000

Debra P. Woolwine and Jacqueline C. Woolwine to Bobbie O. Blankenship. 3291 Feldspar Road, Lakes District, $300,000

Nagi Safa Hanna and Ginger L. Hanna, trustee to Caleb Glen and Taylor Grace Calhoun. Parcels, near Bore Auger Road, Blue Ridge District, $250,000

Smith, Huisking Holdings LLC to Dylan J. Kiedrowski and Kaitlyn M. Kiedrowski, Unit 403, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $165,000

Garland L. Simmons and Carolyn P. Simmons, trustees and Chad A. Simmons to Wendy L. Boggs. Lot 2, located along Horseshoe Bend Road, Blue Ridge District, $30,000

Thrasher Memorial UMC to Getting Land LLC. Lot 5, section 2, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $9,589.36

Thomas M. Meade Jr. and William H. Meade to Legacy Ventures L.P. 100 Woodcleft Circle, $190,000

Phillip D. and Sierra D. Smith to Joshua Logan and Valerie Michele Mabrey. 3639 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and additional parcel, $365,000

Janice J. Jennings and Deborah J. Miller to Kenneth S. and Susan F. Mayo. Unit 26, Boonsboro Commons, $380,000

Lourdes Angela Clasara to Aaron David and Kira Danielle Mills. Lot 5A, section 1, Overlake Knoll, $100,000

Westyn Village LLC to Cornerstone Properties & Investments Inc. Parcel, Perrowville Road, $429,900

Garrett and Britney Snedeker to Thomas Harold Chambers IV. Lot 27, section 2, Gilfield Village, $549,900

Nathaniel Lee and Sarah Christine Wade to Eleanor Taylor and Joseph Scott Mikkelson II. Lot 40, Lake Manor Estates, $1,030,000

Daniel James and Tricia Lynn Cabrera to Elise R. Paisant. Lot 15, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $245,000

Penelope T. and T. Henry Clarke IV to William and Jamie Welch. Parcel, 92.631 acres, near Kelso, Peaks District, $762,000

West Crossing LLC to Leedy Custom Homes LLC. Lot 13, section 3, Farmington at Forest, $65,000

Margie E. Waddy to Christopher J. and Jessica Dowd. Lot 35, phase II, London Meadows, $410,000

Jacob Price, Tony Price and Harriet Price to Charlie Timothy ad Emily Overstreet. Lot 7, section B, Broadway Ave., $160,000

Joy M. Wargo to Idania M. Matute De Pineda and Olman R. Pineda. Lot 28, section III, The Woods on Wiggington, $289,900

Joseph S. and Eleanor T. Mikkelson to Josh S. Freck and Amy O. Freck. Lot 21, section 1, Gilfield Village, $629,900

Todd Morris & Sons Construction Inc. to Paul D. Symolon and Judith A. Young Symolon. Lot 6, Highland Oaks, $519,900

Allen and Barbara Sosdian to Travis Coy and Kristian Heather Mae Cox. 205 Meadowridge Dr., $495,000

Dwayne H. and Lisa T. Jordan to Richard Scott Myers. Lot 4, section II, McGhee Subdivision, $150,000

Roberto Arturo and Maria Rosario Orozco to Dylan Ross Saul. Lot 9, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $239,000

Laura Ashley Lawhorn and Courtney Hawkins Lawhorn to Rios Basilo Jr. 615 North St., $199,900

James L. Wilson IV and Jacqueline W. Wilson to James G. Chase. Unit 172, building 7, Sunset Ridge Townhomes, $250,000

Robert L. Withrow and Marilyn S. Withrow, trustees to Joseph D. and Theresa S. Aboid. 1392 Helmsdale Dr., $310,000

Brian Finley and Kimberly R. Barger-Finley to Thomas Andrew Key. Lot 35, section II, Pine Bluff, $295,000

Doris Lee Spriggs to Simone Garrison. Lot 8, section 2, Woods Landing on the James, $260,000

Adam Justin and Courtnie Brooke Sparks to Plum Street Partners LLC. Parcels, Stonebrook Farms Road, $569,000

John A. Garner to Stephen J. Acree, trustee. Lot 7, Forest Road, 4.79 acres, $1,100,000

Campbell County

William A. Anderson III and Amanda Anderson to New Leaf Builders LLC. Lot 5, Forest Manor Subdivision, $70,000

Crystal Bagby to Stanley W. Milton. Lot 35, section 1, Tanglewood Subdivision, $154,315.48

Roger William Bell and Lisa Bell to Bryson Z. and Mariah M. Deane. Lot 26, section II, Howard’s Manor Subdivision, $385,000

Big Tom’s Original LLC to Geodi E. and Joseph K. Parsons II. Parcel, off of U.S. 501 and Va. 24, 387.263 acres, $745,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Craig T. and Deborah L. Gillaspy. Lot 23, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $221,000

Brenda C. Browning to DRV Construction LLC. 83 Masons Mill Road, $60,000

Tammy C. and Johnnie R. West Jr. to Melissa Burford. Lot 61, section 3, Carson Subdivision, $240,000

Charles E. Callaham, Carroll C. Callaham, Costello Callaham, Sherel C. Ferguson, Sherry Proctor, Sharon A. Layne, Michael Layne and Sharon Layne to Tammy L. and Floyd W. Cabell II. Lot 24, section 1, Younger Estates, $30,000

158 Pigeon Run Road LLC and Ronnie P. Campbell Jr. to Emily E. Thurman. Lots 89 and 90, Va. 652, 0.683 acres, $149,900

Heather A. and John W. Coggsdale III to Corey D. Rodocker and Kerrie L. Strollo-Rodocker. Lots, Pansy Hill, $201,000

Betty H. Cook to Courtney Gruss. Lot 13, Holly Hills South, $320,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Maureen Koziol. Lot 11, section 11, Ruckers Ridge, $274,250

Preston T. Davidson and Shannon R. Davidson to Bryan C. Smith. 768 Mount Olivet Church Road, $217,500

Christopher G. and Lyndsie E. Dewease to Patricia W. Hubbard. Lot 5, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $330,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to George P. and Michelle A. Lutz. Lot 14, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $457,900

City of Lynchburg

Alan R. and Kathie L. Stoner to Tyler C. and Charity E.T. Abernethy. Lot 17, section 2, Westburg, $219,900

Deborah J. Wheaton to Alan H. and Evelyn L. Acree. Lot 34, section 1, Forest Dale, $223,000

John M. Arrington and Shirley C. Arrington to John D. and Rebecca J. Havill. Unit 101, building 4, The Gables at Cornerstone, $201,600

Dumitru Florinel Asanache and Ileana Olga Asanache to 1920 Union Streel LLC. 1920 Union St., $161,000

Penelope B. Fletcher to Nathan D. and Leigh Nelms Habecker. Lot 78, Legacy Oaks, $270,000

Ellis Michael and Deborah D. Morris to Robin T. Baker. Lots 12 and 13, block A, Handy Addition in Randolph Macon Heights, $301,000

Larry D. and Joan M. Balser to Steven Harsh. Lot 43, Middle St., $275,000

Zachary W. and Lauren B. Barnett to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 10, block B, Raleigh Heights, $53,495

Horse & Reins Properties Business Trust to Talea D. Teasley and Ramona Battle. 1108 Toledo Ave., $215,000

George W. and Jodi L. Miklas to Dakota J. Zegarelli and William P. Bowen. Lot 1, 1011 Wood Road, $206,000

Reese A. and Jodi M. Braband to Nathaniel Hutton. 4609 Ferncliff Dr., $199,000

Carolyn G. Brown to Warmstone Properties LLC. 1709 Bedford Ave., $55,000

Rosa Lena Brunner to Bonnie J. Brunner. 4508 Golf Park Dr., $165,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Christen J. Brunstetter. 2033 Burnt Bridge Road, $297,400

Hanna Jane and Jason Neil Byrd to Esther Caroline Hewitt. 313 Blackhawke Dr., $210,000

Matthew E. Campbell and Ashley C. Woodson to Gary Kenneth Clegg. Lot 20, section 1, phase 1, Three Fountain Townhomes, $70,000

Deborah F. Johnson and Stuart H. Johnson to David W. and Stacey C. Cheatham. Lot 3, Woodside, $305,000

Kyle Loudon to Juan F. Chicas. 1511 Seventh St., $55,000

David Allen Mayberry Jr. to Cole Rice Inc. Lot 50, block F, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms, $130,000

RW Beeker & Associates LLC to Collins Window & Door LLC. 611 Capstone Dr. and 100 Capstone Dr. # 3, $350,000

Vickie Lankford-Wade, Rosie Gantt and F.E. “Tripp” Isenhour III to PV Partners LLC. 1901-1903 12th St., $20,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 3A and 3B, section 1, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Clarence Earl DeShazo to TT Rehab LLC. 420 Wadsworth St., $37,500

Daniel Alejandro Diaz to Empire Capital LLC. Lot 18, Adams Addition, $72,000

Cynthia Elaine Staples to Artemus Dixon. 226 Payne St., $5,000

Jeffrey G. Eames to Kiersten A. Wilder and Robert S. Wilder. 217 Kensington Ave., $225,000

Catherine M. Martin to Robert W. Smith and Anne-Patrick I. Smith. 5054 and 5056 Boonsboro Road, $289,900

Rose E. Purdy to Karin T. Feyissa. 1723 Spencer Place, $50,000

Rickey A. Tyler to Kevin Foody. 108 Old Post Road, $265,000

Kevin L. Lynch and Hannah M. McCown to Jeffrey A. and Julie L. Frantz. 4945 Old Boonsboro Road, $230,000

Gathel S. Meadows, trustee to Marcus Z. Lau. Lot 33, section 7, Vista Acres, $215,000

Matthew Charles Schneider to Jacob Gray. 713 Cabell St., $132,900

JSL & L Properties LLC to PJVA Properties LLC. Unit 12, 51 11th Street Lofts, $215,900

Oumaya S. Dakour to Kanha Real Estate LLC. Lots 1-8, block 1, College View Terrace, $120,000

Adam Karol, trustee to Legacy Ventures L.P. 1108 Westview Dr., $125,000

Kenyon Street Trust to Legacy Ventures L.P. 320 and 324 Kenyon St., $130,000

David A. Thornburg to Christopher B. Kepler. 3729 Woodside Ave., $230,000

University of Lynchburg to Grant Morgan Kittrell and Hannah Joy Poucher. 701 Blue Ridge St., $20,000

Lassiter Property Group LLC to Gail Marie Pagurko. Lots 19-21, block 15, Golf Park, $233,000

Lee Companies LLC to Strohl Family LLC. 2125 Langhorne Road, $4,500,000

Stonewall Investments Group LLC to Angela M. Lollie. 316 Harrison St., $288,000

Long Meadows Inc, to Meladie C. Roberson. Lot 30, Stonehaven, $269,000

Peter and Ingrid Weishaupt to Keisha Long. 1715 Spencer Place, $1,600

Danielle Roach to MLN Capital LLC. Lot 16, block 1, Highland Park, $45,000

Steven D. harsh to Meshack J. Machasio and Paschealia Nyakangara. Lot 46, Middle St., $258,200

Stephen W. Scoles and Laura M. Weant to Jeffrey S. and Cynthia K. Tanzar. Lot 13, section 1, New Towne, $260,000

Warmstone Properties LLC to Wessex Holdings LLC. 1709 Bedford Ave., $111,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Millie Daniels, 1115 Thomas Chapel Lane, pool, $10,000

Therese Stallman-Corsepius, 115 Oak Hollow Road, garage, $80,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 1, $60,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 9, $100,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 6, $50,000

Dustin Crouch, Foster Road, new dwelling, $210,000

1044 Corporate Park Dr., addition to animal hospital, $550,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 5, $50,000

Patrick Hooper, 1091 Hawk Hollow Road, pool, $34,000

Bradley Bohon, 191 Bellevue Road, alteration, $20,000

Jeffrey Kubis, Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, dock, $78,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 7, $400,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 8, $350,000

Bob Stouffer, 1058 Eagle Crest Lane, concrete patio, $25,000

James Dronso, 1673 Chestnut Grove Dr., garage, $126,000

Michael Coleman, 7365 Rocky Ford Road, addition, $400,000

Edward Meyerhoeffer, 102 Island Lane, deck, $10,000

Drew Evans, 2010 Matthew Talbot Road, pool, $90,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 9, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

DAA Properties LLC, 308 Harbor Village Way, dock, $30,000

John Cranham, 718 Cedar Key Lane, garage, $56,435

Bryce Harker, lot 1, section 2, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

John Owen, Hurricane Circle, new dwelling, $700,000

Matthew Trowbridge, 2418 Capewood Dr., dock, $70,000

Douglas Mayhew, lot 4, Mill Run Estates, new dwelling, $300,000

Christopher Laing, 207 Valley Mill Road, alteration, $40,000

Eric Miller, 1117 Jefferson Dr., alteration, $45,000

Sydney Hendricks, Hockrider Tract, new dwelling, $165,000

Amanda Brown, Difficult Creek Road, new dwelling, $145,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 8, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $198,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 10, section 5, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Richard Dygve, lot 31, section 5, Greers Ford Shores, new dwelling, $494,000

Kristen Smith, 1359 Nicholas Lane, spa, $16,747

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 4, $300,000

Stephen Racanelli, 2203 Graves Mill Road, Suite A, commercial alteration, $13,500

Sundance Design Build, lot 4, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

Sundance Design Build, lot 3, section 9, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $400,000

William Van Allen, 2189 Holcomb Rock Road, patio, $19,360

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 2, $90,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, Perrowville Road, storage building 3, $200,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, East Perrowville Road, office, $125,000

Todd Morris & Sons Construction, Lot 23, Highland Oaks, new dwelling, $415,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, West Perrowville Road, storage building 10, $40,000