Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Loretta Hines to Christopher Hines. Lots 44-46, Sale Heights, $10,492.01
Linda Stevens to Krystal Patricia Maddox. Tract 7, section 17, Amherst Plantation, $136,000
Eddie C. Blondino and Linda B. Laughlin to Linda S. and George L. Blondino Sr. Parcel, Thomas Road, $10,000
Josh A. and Kristen Donovan Makarski to Gabrielle Nicole and Christopher Shane Rodgers. Lot 26, Izaak Trace Subdivision, $205,000
Bobbi K. McDermott to Phillip D. Marshall. Lot 20, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $275,000
Brian Mullins and Mindy Mullins to Wade Hampton and Kimberly Walters Brown. Lot 9, Beechwood Estates, $515,000
Arthur R. Bennett III to Rebecca Carol Overacre. Parcel, near Beverly Town Road, $40,000
Ronald D. Collins Jr. to Plaza Realty Management Inc. Lot 115, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $19,000
Constance Akers Guthrie to Wright Brothers Properties LLC. 345 Izaak Walton Road and adjoining parcel, $121,000
Appomattox County
Jack W. Burks to Rockydale Quarries Corporation. Parcel, Quarry Road, $15,000
Ann M. Reynolds to Rockydale Quarries Corporation. Parcel, Quarry Road, $150,000
Tamera Bonita Turner and Gwendolyn Romona Turner to Michael B. Turner. 4444 Salem Road, $215,000
Michael A. Shupe, Kimberly D. Wheeler, Jason W. Shupe, Walker A. Shupe and Linda B. Shupe to Jacob Wayne Yeatts. 3189 Trent Hatchery Road, $200,000
Chilton Properties LLC to JKM Investments LLC. Lot 6, section III, Duck Pond Subdivision, $33,500
Bedford County
Karen Allan Ballengee to Tony C. and Polly Byrd, lot 31, fronting Gross Point Dr. 2.652 acres, Lakes District, $2,260,000
Chris A. and Connie H. Fulmer to Gordon T. Kingma. Lot 6, Roanoke Point, Lakes District, $808,000
Thomas J. Lacey and Suzanne M. Bartholomew to Geoffrey Pecknold and Barbara Herrera. 1279 Prospect Dr., Blue Ridge District, $755,000
James R. and Kathryn S. Joiner to Dane A. and Isle A. Diangelis. Revised lot 13A, Sallie Musgrove Estate, Lakes District, $600,000
Lawrence Mark and Shelly Fleenor to 28 & 29 Moneta LLC. Lots 28 and 29, Lakeview Knolls Subdivision, Lakes District, $540,000
Kenneth P. Miller and Reba G. Miller to Jason Michael and Jennifer Michelle Fabre. Lot 21, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $435,000
George S. Smolik and Jodie P. Smolik to Woodson A. Burnette and Jan P. Burnette. Parcel, near VA. 626, 139.85 acres and additional parcel, Lakes District, $405,000
Lewis Cline to Jessica A. Scott. Lot 8, Dove Valley, Oct. 15, Blue Ridge District, $250,500
Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC to Troy and Katla Perkins. 12263 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $200,000
High Point LP to Morgan and Kristen Henry. Lot 5, section 9, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $185,000
Justina Gail Andes to Stephen Gregory and Sherry Locklear Wright. Lot 13, block III, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $36,500
Lynn G. Ferris to James Richard Moorman. Lots 8 and 9, section 1, Hillside Acres, Blue Ridge District, $31,200
Zygmont Prezenioslo to Jeremy M. Welsh. Lots 52 and 53, block II, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $12,500
Allan V. Woodie to Henry S. Findlay Sr. and Henry S. Findlay Jr. Parcel, 26.06 acres, near Pendleton Road, Peaks District, $122,000
Eric Scott and Nancy Jo Weber to Karren E. Mann. Unit 3322, Spinnaker Point, $174,900
Jerry T. Poindexter to Carol Johnson. Parcel, 1.574 acres, Va. 671, Center District, $25,339.97
Donald H. and Dana M. Jackson to Robert Keith and Jacqueline Michelle Jackson. Parcel, 10.87 acres, Peaks District, $115,000
Alexander Machado to Kaeli S. Davis. Parcel, near Va. 755, $85,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Russell E. and Monica N. Farmer. Lot 7, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $614,900
Braelyn E. Headley to Titus Charles and Mackenzie Sandra Payne. Parcel, Atkinson Subdivision, Town of Bedford, $231,000
Carolyn L. Mullin and Donald L. Mattoon to Lisa K. Taylor. Lot 131, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $635,000
Carol T. Poftak to Diana G. Bradley and Michael Duane Ballas. Unit 57, Jefferson Oaks, $234,000
Daniel M. and Karen Janette Berkenkemper to Laura K. Ashton. Lot 51, Oakview Subdivision, $255,000
William V. Strain Jr. to Tony Lee Cothron and Elizabeth Sipek Cothron. Lot 5, Cedarberry, $699,900
Scott E. and Jamie L. Bladen to Paul A. Vandegraff. Lot 50, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $232,500
Richard A. and Jennifer A. Martin to Matthew Timothy Yates. 506 Sweeney Circle, $165,000
William G. and Rosemary A. Sidebottom to Stephen M. Hanerfeld. Lot 183, section 7, Somerset Meadows, $480,000
Matthew A. and Kenzie L. Burrill to Pierce L. and Brittany N. Caldwell. Lot 3, Ridgeway Estates, $439,900
MHD LLC to Daniel J. and Felicia J. Hinkley. 1301 Longwood Ave., $225,500
Campbell County
Joshua A. Reaves and Bethany M. Shrewsbury to Christopher Sullivan and Ami Ducharme. Lot 11, Falling Springs Estate, $161,000
Eric Scott Washburn to Eric L. and Maria Elena Belaro Solberg and Amber L. Solberg. Lot 54, section 1, Braxton Park, $235,000
Kathryn C. Wildemann to Hortense P. Russell. Lot 18, section 2, Poplar Forest, $285,000
Donald M. Holland and Helen E. Faria to Angela E. and David B. Tucker. 1414 Broad St. and additional parcel, $300,000
Brad David Buchanan to Dustin and Jennifer Buchanan Hale. Lot 46, Westward Park, $242,000
Connie Kendrick, Benny Saunders and Heather Erb to Kimberly J. Blair. 1302 Bedford Ave., $162,500
Kevin S. Cunningham to Bryant Custom Construction Inc. Lot 2, Davis Acres Property, $52,500
Wade H. Brown and Kimberly W. Brown to Melissa L. McClanahan. Lot 25, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $431,000
Jefferson Manor Drive Trust to Dana N. Sanders. 324 Jefferson Manor Dr., $287,500
Peggy G. Mitchell to Jeffery W. and Mervil M. Kowatch. Lot 88, section 2, Poplar Forest, $359,000
Wheeler Estates LLC to Michael J. and Ilene L. King. Lot 10, section II, Wheeler Estates, $135,000
John R. and Barbara D. Thrasher to 157 Oak LLC. Lot 5, section 3, Deer Creek, $180,000
Maria Leitao Milligan to Gail and Rickey Brannon Jr. Lot 210, phase III, Runaway Bay, $910,000
City of Lynchburg
Dean S. Smith and Betty A. Smith to Cecilia Jennings. Lot 59, section 3, Richland Hills, $224,900
Nancy B. Marion to Shawn Patrick and Sarah Elizabeth Hyska. 117 Madison St., $475,000
Jean E. and Steve L. Dalton Sr. to Susan Austin. Lot 7, block B, section 1, Vista Acres, $200,000
Todd J. Harman and Jennifer A. Harman to Mark L. Abbott. Lot 13, section1, Turtle Creek, $252,900
Overby Family Partnership LLLP to Sarah A. Dybalski. 4719 Oxford St., $180,000
Oscar Gerardo Herrera Mendez to Maria D. Irvan. 1100 Old Graves Mill Road, $170,000
Lucy G. Ross to Sky Holdings LLC. Lots 24 and 25, block B, Oakmont Park, $118,000
Kenneth Brumfield and Heather Brumfield to Leanne Bock. 113 Beacon Hill Place, $520,000
John R. Coiner Jr. to Dewey Christopher Mayhew and Mary Ann Mayhew. Lot 4, block 1, section C, Linkhorne Forest, $320,000
Adam Karol to Barbara Stokes. Lot 23, section 3, College Park, $295,000
Grainger Properties LLC to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 4, block L, Cornerstone, $150,000
Nicholas E. Aukland and Stacey J. Aukland to Beatrice T. and Mark G. Aikens. 200 Whistlewood Court, $310,000
Tony West to Christopher Troy Wedd and Rachel Elizabeth Hewat. 5724 Edgewood Ave., $218,000
Chinook Place Trust to The Meridian Trust. Lot 11, block 4, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $191,000
George C. and Susan L. Wortley to Clifton C. and Moose K. Simmons. Lot 10, section 2, The Bluffs at Riverside, $22,500
Thomas D. and Donna G. Cantrell to Jarrett Brooke. 302 Oakridge Blvd., $233,000
Steven Wayne Pleasant to Jeremiah Griffith and Daniel Griffith. 614 Eldon St., $185,000
Donnie L. Hart to Jerome D. Carter. Lot 6, section 2, Mill Bridge Court, $190,000
LMI Properties LLC to Integrity Operations Management LLC. Lot 3, block D, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $379,900
Neal Bunch LLC to V. Lowery LLC. 3701, 3703 and 3705 Old Forest Road, $1,550,000
Phillip L. Saporito and Julie C. Gribble to Nelson Drive Trust. Lot 9, section II, Richland Hills, $118,500
David J. Lipani to Honeycomb Homes LLP. 1833 Clayton Ave., $179,500
Starkweather Enterprise LLC to Selena M. Fowler. 1606 Kemper St., $75,000
Jason Dwayne Lemmon to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1000 Buchanan St., $23,500
Jason Dwayne Lemmon to Joshua Robert Rosene. 1002 Buchanan St., $23,500
David William Parlier and Skylar Lynn Backe to Jessica R. and John R. Coleman Jr. 1426 Ashbourne Dr., $124,900
Eric N. Quaintance to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 12, block 6, Westover Heights, $120,000
Pierce Lee Caldwell, Brittany Nicole Caldwell and Robin P. Caldwell to Stephen A. and Alexis R. Vernon. Lot 41, section 1, Windsor Hills, $289,900
Michael Strobel to Lucas V. Villani. 3201 Windmere Place, $205,000
Jennifer Leigh Hill to Virgil Oxendine and Robert Louise Canida II. 1810 Broadway St. # 100, $180,000
Emmett L. Sprouse to Walid El Khoury. Lot 9, Rutherford Townhouses, $55,000
James M. Chatlani and Meeta J. Chatlani to Timothy R. and Lucinda S. Spaulding. Lot 74, block F, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $73,750
Jan Higgins to Troy Suto. 1366 Wakefield Road, $305,000
Allen G. and Elizabeth S. Layne to Mark A. Morrison Jr. 62 Deaton St. and additional parcel, $175,000
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Roderick Schaaf and Irene Armock and Robert Armock. Lot 11, Blackwater Run, phase IA, $110,000
Michael L. Arthur to Jesus and Heather Rubio. 1051 Oakmont Circle, $185,000
Dylan F. May and Amanda Jo Childress to Amirah D. Pryor. 501 Westview Dr., $139,900
Building permits
Bedford County
Foster Construction Inc., lot 16, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $255,000
John Slingerland, 118 Walton Dr., dock, $12,000
Foster Construction Inc., lot 15, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $255,000
Terrance Minor, 1905 Gladden Circle, alteration, $1,000
Matthew Blankenship, lot 13, Serene Creek, new dwelling, $575,000
Jeffrey Roberts, 1070 South Garrison Court, pool, $34,000
Michael Hayes, lot 3, section 1, Southwood Meadows, new dwelling, $239,276.50
Joseph Deppner, 2725 Tolers Ferry Road, garage, $30,000
Charles Overby, 3086 Sweet Hollow Road, garage, $43,903
Boonsboro Country Club, 1676 BCC Dr., renovation, $295,000
Teresa Pulliam, Nichols Hill Dr., new dwelling, $220,000
Mark Athearn, 106 London Downs Dr., garage, $35,000
Charles Billingsly, 3463 Goode Road, pool, $45,000
John Sharp, 1052 Moonlit Cove Lane, alteration, $25,500
McMillian Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing LLC, 1839 Atkinson Hollow Road, addition, $10,000
Danielle Sydnor, 1075 Springbranch Dr., pool, $85,000
Mark Fitchett, lot 36, Waterford, dock, $15,000
Steven Reece, 1535 Hidden Glen Lane, garage, $14,467.51
James Drumheller, 2300 Graves Mill Road, alteration, $33,000
Mark Anderson, 1995 Nester Road, garage, $30,000
Joseph Deppner, 2725 Tolers Ferry Road, shed, $111,084.60
Ross Deblois, 1049 Ivy Point Court, covered porch, $41,500