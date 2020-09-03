 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Only $5 for 5 months
Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Kirk E. and Kellyanne H. Campbell to Latasha Monique Brown. Lot 16, section 4, Lamont Acres, $213,000

Jesse D. and Molly J. Gibbs to David L. Hurt. Lot 31, section 1, Melwood Manor, $180,000

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Zebulon W. Strickland and Ellen M. Strickland. 477 Turkey Mountain Road, $147,000

J. Thompson and Deborah Snead Shrader to Ronald and Rachel R. Justice. Lot 49, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $70,000

Donna A. Donelan to Ronald and Rachel R. Justice. Lot 47, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $80,000

Tsuei’s Property Management Inc. to Charles W. Edwards, trustee. 122 Seminole Dr., $130,000

Keesha Maynard to Daniel D. and Jessica M. Thomas. Lot 1, Midway Heights, $178,000

Kimberly M. Candler to Nathan Earl and Maggy Renee Hollandsworth. 140 Canody’s Store Road, $264,900

Aaron and Rebecca Smith to Devin C. Schmidt, John H. Schmidt and Leila J. Piatt. Parcel, Bryant Hollow Road and additional parcel, 116.70 acres on Buffalo River, $260,000

Lisa S. Browning to Mallory Rambo. Lot 61, Lakeview, block D, $179,900

Terence R. Phillips to David L. Wallace. 413 Forest Sale Road, $185,000

Mountainview Builders Inc. to Daniel M. Bond. 2 parcels, Monitor Road, $45,000

Appomattox County

Edward D. Buchanan to Delmar Christine Crowell. 329 Lucy St., $70,000

Andersen Construction Inc. to Calvin C. Owen Sr. and Diane C. Owen, co-trustees. Lot 13, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $255,000

Gregory J. Ingle and Crystal Ann Ingle, trustees to Dorothy H. Bryant. Parcel A, fronting Va. 663, $28,000

Katherine Jackson and Heather M. Fayman-Mettlen to Thomas V. and Jeannine T. Iannaco. Lot 1, Harris-Donlan Subdivision, $129,900

JC Land & Timber LLC to Bryon D. and Dara J. Burns. Lot 1, Bell View Road, $53,000

New Leaf Builders LLC to Jaime L. and Michael L. Musick Jr. Lot 8, section II, Mountain View Estates, $219,900

Mark W. Marston to Home Alone LLC. Lot 5A, Red House Road, $15,000

Benjamin M. Nunn to Sidney D. Braswell and Tristan D. McDonald. Parcel, Va. 26, Oakville Road, $181,011

Dian White to Noah Carlton. 3559 Stonewall Road, $125,000

Bedford County

Diane M. Stark to Doretta and Bruce C. Switzer Sr. Unit 112, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $172,500

Christopher D. Williams and Jeanna D. Williams to Travis W. and Jamie Layman. 111 View Dr., Blue Ridge District, $329,950

CMH Homes Inc. to Richard M. and Veronica M. Autiello. 1974 Stone Mountain Road, Lakes District, $230,000

Marci L. Stone to Lisa A. Anderson. Unit G-6, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $98,267

Mary Jane Curtis to Christine B Morgan and Thomas M. Mulcahy. Lot 15, Thunder Ridge, Lakes District, $389,500

John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Jason D. McCanless. Parcel, Va. 607, 2.68 acres, Blue Ridge District, $445,000

Evelyn G. Clark to Linda F. Bower. 1077 Price St., Blue Ridge District, $85,000

Hasemann Properties Inc. to Gale A. Wasson. Parcel, Glenwood Dr., Lakes District, $28,000

Mountain Venture LLC to Timothy Mark and Karla Oldham. 1254 Bobblett Gap Road, Blue Ridge District, $205,000

Robert J. Von Hoene and Lois A. Von Hoene, Linda M. Von Hoene, and Lenore M. Von Hoene to Robert M. and Kimberley J. Freas. 3716 Hickory Cove Lane, Lakes District, $460,000

Peck & Becky’s Place LLC to Anthony Rednagle, Devin Franklin and Amanda Shaw. Lot 8, Snidow Subdivision, Lakes District, $255,000

Josie Jennifer King to Amy B. Hicks. Lot 29, Sandpiper Bay, Lakes District, $285,000

Sharon Kim Drayton to Lance and Kelly Bingham. Lot 4, Va. 24, 7.34 acres, Lakes District, $33,000

Phillip Muller and Raymond J. Muller to Doris M. Hanna. Tract 32, section 1, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $20,000

Paul E. and Rebecca B. Miller to James V. Perciaccante and Christine Perciaccante. 1994 Capewood Dr., Lakes District, $430,000

Brandee Eubank to Jody W. and Melissa A. Mayhew. Lot 6-C, Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $100,000

Chad Proctor to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 8, The View Point, Lakes District, $20,450

Ryals-Jordan Inc. to Thomas P. Green. Lot 5, section 1, Greer’s Ford Shores, Lakes District, $165,000

Sandra J. McCorkle to Susan T. and George V. D’Amico Jr. 1149 Emmaus Church Road, Lakes District, $211,000

Ronald L. and Janet G. Pembelton to Stacey Elizabeth Cudd. Lot 15, Needlewood, Lakes District, $675,000

Garland L. Page Jr. and Billy O. Page to Harold A. and Dianne K. Thorn. 1809 Oakwood St., $249,900

Floyd W. Orange to Ashley Nicole and Alan Leon Street. Parcel, off of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $22,000

Francis J. Burns and Mary E. Burns to Daniel J. and Bethany D. Geffken. Lot 15, section 3, London Forest, $302,000

Martha S. Smith to Hannah L. Arrington. 3009 Dickerson Mill Road, $145,000

James Hughes and Samantha Hughes to Chase A. Haskins. Lot 13, The Woods on Wiggington, $226,500

Robert W. and Patricia M. Cash to Farrell Properties-W LLC. 18944 Forest Road, $484,000

Harold A. and Dianne K. Thorn to Roger Southworth. 2798 Lazenbury Road, $389,000

Ming Hwa Tsuei and Nina Tzu-Yu Tsuei to Mark W. and Michelle T. Downs. Lot 1, 6.781 acres, Jefferson District, $120,000

Bradley S. and Neva A. Litke to Tyler T. and Ericka D. Thompson. Lot 18, Autumn Run West, $365,000

Tony J. and Shari L. Boyd to Ronald Scott and Jill Mays Walls. Revised lot 4, phase 1, Brookstone Estates, $629,900

Grandview Course LLC to Laura Bryant. Lot 31, Grandview Course, $296,000

Daryl Ann Miller to Cory L. Krantz. Lot 10, section 6, McIntosh Subdivision, $249,000

Hung Kwan Chung and Lin-Oi Irene Chung to Jeffrey L. and Shannon L. Roberts. Lot 29, section II, Wexford Estates, $252,000

Randy Brasfield and Mary Keeler to Sandra McCorkle. Lot 17, section II, Governors Hill, $199,900

Davisbuilt Inc. to Kevin Richard Long. Lot 3, Pilgrim Place, $309,900

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to James L. and Leslie A. Brothers. Lot 2, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $380,500

George W. Toms Jr. and Rhonda M. Toms to Ross L. Anderson. Lot 20, Fairfields, $150,000

Campbell County

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Jacob B. and Nicole T. Lee. Lot 12, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $303,900

Quarry Road Properties L.C. to James R. Ferguson. 13475 Wards Road, $138,000

April Darcy Warren to William T. Rainey and Rebecca Ann Rainey. 1387 Timberlake Dr., $291,400

Janet S. Ferguson to Andrew T. Maule and Dana N. Harrell. Lot 124, building 19, section II, Tavern Grove, $137,400

Paul G. and Jean Cornell to Alexander Padilla. Lot 17, Highview Acres, $47,000

Tina M. Dunnam to Richard A. and Cheryl D. Summy. 519 Archer Mill Road, $495,000

Richard A. and Cheryl D. Summy to Matthew Wayne Doss. Lot 7, section 1-A, Wildwood, $275,000

Carol R. Wood, Stanley William Darbro, Dorothy Ann Staton Ford Koelsch, Brandy Wright, Frances Floyd, Brandon Scott Goodman, Cameron Isiah Goodman, Corey Shawn Wright, Whitney Nicole Ayers and McKendrie Zeno to James Christopher. 195 Cool Springs Dr., $85,000

Andrew P. Kintgen and Amanda Kintgen to Lee Nguyen and Tuyet T. Phung. Lot 69. Windcrest Manor, $220,000

TNT Group LLC to Lisa B. Cash. Lot 20, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $269,700

Sharon Lynn Haag and Jonathan Edward Haag to Ashton Edward Haag. 1259 Ridge Road, $129,000

LMST Ventures LLC to James D. and Lisa B. Thurman. Lot 2, Winston Ridge, $23,000

Frances Rebecca White to Donald Gregory Magann. 283 Stevens Road, $210,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Stephen C. Browning II. Lot 14, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $289,450

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., Lot 14, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

Susan M. Tedder and William A. Tedder to James Logan Gardner. Amended lot 13, section B, Powhatan Cox Tract, $208,000

City of Lynchburg

Jacques Frederick Von Bechmann Jr. to Franklin Bunyan Von Bechmann. 3621 Old Forest Road, $103,000

Michael G. and Lori A. Roach to Antonia H. Cordova, Seve Cordova and Kyle Toomey. Lot 29, block 1, section 2, Long Meadows, $189,900

Nancy W. Cassidy to Michael A. Thompson. 123 Berkshire Place, $100,000

ARS FORTIS-STE LLC to Chelsea Lynn Harris, Garon C. Harris and Melencia S. Harris. Unit 308, building 1, The Parkside Grande at Cornerstone, $130,000

Warmstone Properties LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1114 Wise St., $31,000

Denise H. Derbin to Ekreo LLC. Lots 22 and 23, block B, Fairview Park, $50,000

Shelvia B. Small to Le’Shea Bookman. 4618 Carver St., $140,900

Nancy Blackwell Marion to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. 311 Blackford St. and 311 Rivermont Ave., $600,000

Laura H. Montague to John Harold and Kim Montague. Lot 26, Downing Woods, $95,000

TLF Holdings LLC to MVG Family Trust. 406 Yeardley Ave., $187,000

John L. Cunningham to Fred J. Iacobucci. Lot 14, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $187,649

Daniel Joseph Justus and Daniel Justus to Christopher L. Guynn. Part of lot 11, block 1, Barksdale Place, $179,000

NTL Properties LLC to Robert and Corey Laubach. Lot 10, section 4, New Towne, $169,500

Jed S. Mickle and Elizabeth Mickle to Emily J. Worsham. 522 Monroe St., $72,900

Clagar Partners to Lynchburg Old Forest LLC. 3139 Old Forest Road, $845,000

Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Buscher Enterprises LLC. 1612 Filmore St., $52,000

Andrew K. Arrington to Joseph and Doris Rodriguez and Hannah Rodriguez. 300 McConville Road 65, $122,500

Baree Horner to TT Rehab LLC. 705 Franklin St., $50,000

Chad M. and Jennifer Walters to TT Rehab LLC. 1311 Garfield Ave., $68,000

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brandon L. Putt. 4410 Goodview St., $160,000

Cameron and Joanna Ford to Oscar Alberto Chavez Alfaro. 203 Oakridge Blvd., $155,000

Fire House 4 LLC to Lucy Blackwell Marion. 211 B St., $181,000

Brad L. Williamson to Heather Kathleen Ferguson. Lot 7, section 4, Wexford Townhomes, $128,000

Lincoln H. Baker and Curtis N. Baker to James T. and Evelyn Sue McLane. 2934 Rivermont Ave. 32, $185,000

Miriam R. Fields to Jefferson E. and Deborah A.D. Harbin. 310 Langhorne Ln., $139,100

Allen F. Radtke Jr. to Jennifer N. Steele. 5632 Killarney Place, $169,900

Joshua C. and Michelle A. Talley to Myles Kenneth and Alexandra Leigh Allen. 1545 Club Dr., $240,150

Eric John and Elizabeth Ann Hansen to Meghan K. and Morgan Leigh Taylor. 315 Hayfield Dr., $440,000

Reid A. Walker to Zachary and Cheyenne Talliaferro. 3735 Woodside Ave., $245,000

Leah Snavely Mayhugh to Pia Broderick. Lot 400, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $124,900

NBS Real Estate LLC to Mel 1 LLC. 1313 Gates St., $153,900

Barbara L. McGehee and Grover C. McGehee III to Ryan E. and Barrett S. Divina. 3505 Plymouth Place, $315,000

Susan Schoew Cox to Fritts Price LLC. 4013 Peakland Place, $375,000

James Wayne and Jennifer L. Kribs to Travis and Crystal M. Burns. 104 Amaya Dr., $412,000

Elizabeth A. Mann, Carlton C. Mann and William Alex Mann to Resurrected Homes LLC. 104 Denver Ave., $4,000

Andrisan and Maria Lazo Gonzalez to Nancy R. Newell and Betty Anne Ford. 302 Munford St., $79,000

Jenna L. Collins to Tina Friar. 4707 Oxford St., $135,000

Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Buscher Enterprises LLC. 1405 Monroe St., $50,000

URS Gabathuler Revocable Trust and Michaela Gabathuler Revocable Trust to MJHILL Properties LLC. 907 Main St., $520,000

Danielle B. Sisson-Jones and Paul Ames Jones III to Christopher Scott. 811 Westview Dr., $123,900

Building permits

Campbell County

McDonald’s Real Estate Company, 21047 Timberlake Road, renovation, $141,549

Joanne Langford, 9021 Richmond Highway, signs, $6,000

Joseph McMichael, 1631 Bear Creek Road, renovation, $25,000

MJD Builders Inc., lot 10, Timber Ridge, new dwelling, $180,000

MJD Builders Inc., lot 11, Timber Ridge, new dwelling, $180,000

Jason Morgan, 84 Jeter Court, finish basement, $30,000

Emberly Way LLC, lot 16, Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000

Edwards Frazier, 631 Old Pocket Road, deck, $28,000

Foster Propane LLC, 1729 Calohan Road, new building construction, $633,802

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 5, Wheeler Estates, new dwelling, $250,000

Timothy Blanks, 10 New London Place, deck, $40,000

Julia Roberts, 43 Mosby Court, new dwelling, $175,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 40 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 44 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 48 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 52 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 56 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, 60 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000

Raleigh Foster, 319 Traverse Dr., finish basement, $10,000

Dianna Yancey, Franklin Dr., new dwelling, $125,000

Vanessa Isaacs, 3217 Pigeon Run Road, renovation, $15,000

Jamey Hagy, 2289 Swinging Bridge Road, solar panels, $18,400

Thomas Bryant, 1237 Austin Mill Road, shed, $14,000

Eric Petrushak, lot 2B, Annie Shelburne Est., new dwelling, $323,195.70

Michael McCauley, 11771 Leesville Road, deck, $3,000

Wendy Simpson, 100 Bedford Ave., deck, $10,000

Michael Campbell, 129 George St., pool, $11,000

Campbell County Training School, 1470 Village Highway, renovation, $220,000

Gitau Muhoro, 74 Timberlake Dr., kitchen remodel, $60,000

MTC LLC, Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $210,000

Kenneth Kirby, 301 Dianne Dr., pool, $35,000

Nelson Hall, 419 Valley Dr., 24 solar panels, $46,312

James Stewart, 468 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $8,860

Ron Poterfield, 108 Farm Meadow Dr., porch, $28,640

Javaugh Colbert, 160 Collington Dr., 35 solar panels, $77,920

Samuel Whitsell, 702 Timberlake Dr., roof, $10,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 11, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $280,000

 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert