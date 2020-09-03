Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Kirk E. and Kellyanne H. Campbell to Latasha Monique Brown. Lot 16, section 4, Lamont Acres, $213,000
Jesse D. and Molly J. Gibbs to David L. Hurt. Lot 31, section 1, Melwood Manor, $180,000
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Zebulon W. Strickland and Ellen M. Strickland. 477 Turkey Mountain Road, $147,000
J. Thompson and Deborah Snead Shrader to Ronald and Rachel R. Justice. Lot 49, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $70,000
Donna A. Donelan to Ronald and Rachel R. Justice. Lot 47, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $80,000
Tsuei’s Property Management Inc. to Charles W. Edwards, trustee. 122 Seminole Dr., $130,000
Keesha Maynard to Daniel D. and Jessica M. Thomas. Lot 1, Midway Heights, $178,000
Kimberly M. Candler to Nathan Earl and Maggy Renee Hollandsworth. 140 Canody’s Store Road, $264,900
Aaron and Rebecca Smith to Devin C. Schmidt, John H. Schmidt and Leila J. Piatt. Parcel, Bryant Hollow Road and additional parcel, 116.70 acres on Buffalo River, $260,000
Lisa S. Browning to Mallory Rambo. Lot 61, Lakeview, block D, $179,900
Terence R. Phillips to David L. Wallace. 413 Forest Sale Road, $185,000
Mountainview Builders Inc. to Daniel M. Bond. 2 parcels, Monitor Road, $45,000
Appomattox County
Edward D. Buchanan to Delmar Christine Crowell. 329 Lucy St., $70,000
Andersen Construction Inc. to Calvin C. Owen Sr. and Diane C. Owen, co-trustees. Lot 13, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $255,000
Gregory J. Ingle and Crystal Ann Ingle, trustees to Dorothy H. Bryant. Parcel A, fronting Va. 663, $28,000
Katherine Jackson and Heather M. Fayman-Mettlen to Thomas V. and Jeannine T. Iannaco. Lot 1, Harris-Donlan Subdivision, $129,900
JC Land & Timber LLC to Bryon D. and Dara J. Burns. Lot 1, Bell View Road, $53,000
New Leaf Builders LLC to Jaime L. and Michael L. Musick Jr. Lot 8, section II, Mountain View Estates, $219,900
Mark W. Marston to Home Alone LLC. Lot 5A, Red House Road, $15,000
Benjamin M. Nunn to Sidney D. Braswell and Tristan D. McDonald. Parcel, Va. 26, Oakville Road, $181,011
Dian White to Noah Carlton. 3559 Stonewall Road, $125,000
Bedford County
Diane M. Stark to Doretta and Bruce C. Switzer Sr. Unit 112, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $172,500
Christopher D. Williams and Jeanna D. Williams to Travis W. and Jamie Layman. 111 View Dr., Blue Ridge District, $329,950
CMH Homes Inc. to Richard M. and Veronica M. Autiello. 1974 Stone Mountain Road, Lakes District, $230,000
Marci L. Stone to Lisa A. Anderson. Unit G-6, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $98,267
Mary Jane Curtis to Christine B Morgan and Thomas M. Mulcahy. Lot 15, Thunder Ridge, Lakes District, $389,500
John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC to Jason D. McCanless. Parcel, Va. 607, 2.68 acres, Blue Ridge District, $445,000
Evelyn G. Clark to Linda F. Bower. 1077 Price St., Blue Ridge District, $85,000
Hasemann Properties Inc. to Gale A. Wasson. Parcel, Glenwood Dr., Lakes District, $28,000
Mountain Venture LLC to Timothy Mark and Karla Oldham. 1254 Bobblett Gap Road, Blue Ridge District, $205,000
Robert J. Von Hoene and Lois A. Von Hoene, Linda M. Von Hoene, and Lenore M. Von Hoene to Robert M. and Kimberley J. Freas. 3716 Hickory Cove Lane, Lakes District, $460,000
Peck & Becky’s Place LLC to Anthony Rednagle, Devin Franklin and Amanda Shaw. Lot 8, Snidow Subdivision, Lakes District, $255,000
Josie Jennifer King to Amy B. Hicks. Lot 29, Sandpiper Bay, Lakes District, $285,000
Sharon Kim Drayton to Lance and Kelly Bingham. Lot 4, Va. 24, 7.34 acres, Lakes District, $33,000
Phillip Muller and Raymond J. Muller to Doris M. Hanna. Tract 32, section 1, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $20,000
Paul E. and Rebecca B. Miller to James V. Perciaccante and Christine Perciaccante. 1994 Capewood Dr., Lakes District, $430,000
Brandee Eubank to Jody W. and Melissa A. Mayhew. Lot 6-C, Shingle Block Road, Lakes District, $100,000
Chad Proctor to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 8, The View Point, Lakes District, $20,450
Ryals-Jordan Inc. to Thomas P. Green. Lot 5, section 1, Greer’s Ford Shores, Lakes District, $165,000
Sandra J. McCorkle to Susan T. and George V. D’Amico Jr. 1149 Emmaus Church Road, Lakes District, $211,000
Ronald L. and Janet G. Pembelton to Stacey Elizabeth Cudd. Lot 15, Needlewood, Lakes District, $675,000
Garland L. Page Jr. and Billy O. Page to Harold A. and Dianne K. Thorn. 1809 Oakwood St., $249,900
Floyd W. Orange to Ashley Nicole and Alan Leon Street. Parcel, off of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $22,000
Francis J. Burns and Mary E. Burns to Daniel J. and Bethany D. Geffken. Lot 15, section 3, London Forest, $302,000
Martha S. Smith to Hannah L. Arrington. 3009 Dickerson Mill Road, $145,000
James Hughes and Samantha Hughes to Chase A. Haskins. Lot 13, The Woods on Wiggington, $226,500
Robert W. and Patricia M. Cash to Farrell Properties-W LLC. 18944 Forest Road, $484,000
Harold A. and Dianne K. Thorn to Roger Southworth. 2798 Lazenbury Road, $389,000
Ming Hwa Tsuei and Nina Tzu-Yu Tsuei to Mark W. and Michelle T. Downs. Lot 1, 6.781 acres, Jefferson District, $120,000
Bradley S. and Neva A. Litke to Tyler T. and Ericka D. Thompson. Lot 18, Autumn Run West, $365,000
Tony J. and Shari L. Boyd to Ronald Scott and Jill Mays Walls. Revised lot 4, phase 1, Brookstone Estates, $629,900
Grandview Course LLC to Laura Bryant. Lot 31, Grandview Course, $296,000
Daryl Ann Miller to Cory L. Krantz. Lot 10, section 6, McIntosh Subdivision, $249,000
Hung Kwan Chung and Lin-Oi Irene Chung to Jeffrey L. and Shannon L. Roberts. Lot 29, section II, Wexford Estates, $252,000
Randy Brasfield and Mary Keeler to Sandra McCorkle. Lot 17, section II, Governors Hill, $199,900
Davisbuilt Inc. to Kevin Richard Long. Lot 3, Pilgrim Place, $309,900
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to James L. and Leslie A. Brothers. Lot 2, section 1, Boonsboro Meadows, $380,500
George W. Toms Jr. and Rhonda M. Toms to Ross L. Anderson. Lot 20, Fairfields, $150,000
Campbell County
H&S Holding Properties LLC to Jacob B. and Nicole T. Lee. Lot 12, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $303,900
Quarry Road Properties L.C. to James R. Ferguson. 13475 Wards Road, $138,000
April Darcy Warren to William T. Rainey and Rebecca Ann Rainey. 1387 Timberlake Dr., $291,400
Janet S. Ferguson to Andrew T. Maule and Dana N. Harrell. Lot 124, building 19, section II, Tavern Grove, $137,400
Paul G. and Jean Cornell to Alexander Padilla. Lot 17, Highview Acres, $47,000
Tina M. Dunnam to Richard A. and Cheryl D. Summy. 519 Archer Mill Road, $495,000
Richard A. and Cheryl D. Summy to Matthew Wayne Doss. Lot 7, section 1-A, Wildwood, $275,000
Carol R. Wood, Stanley William Darbro, Dorothy Ann Staton Ford Koelsch, Brandy Wright, Frances Floyd, Brandon Scott Goodman, Cameron Isiah Goodman, Corey Shawn Wright, Whitney Nicole Ayers and McKendrie Zeno to James Christopher. 195 Cool Springs Dr., $85,000
Andrew P. Kintgen and Amanda Kintgen to Lee Nguyen and Tuyet T. Phung. Lot 69. Windcrest Manor, $220,000
TNT Group LLC to Lisa B. Cash. Lot 20, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $269,700
Sharon Lynn Haag and Jonathan Edward Haag to Ashton Edward Haag. 1259 Ridge Road, $129,000
LMST Ventures LLC to James D. and Lisa B. Thurman. Lot 2, Winston Ridge, $23,000
Frances Rebecca White to Donald Gregory Magann. 283 Stevens Road, $210,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Stephen C. Browning II. Lot 14, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $289,450
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., Lot 14, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000
Susan M. Tedder and William A. Tedder to James Logan Gardner. Amended lot 13, section B, Powhatan Cox Tract, $208,000
City of Lynchburg
Jacques Frederick Von Bechmann Jr. to Franklin Bunyan Von Bechmann. 3621 Old Forest Road, $103,000
Michael G. and Lori A. Roach to Antonia H. Cordova, Seve Cordova and Kyle Toomey. Lot 29, block 1, section 2, Long Meadows, $189,900
Nancy W. Cassidy to Michael A. Thompson. 123 Berkshire Place, $100,000
ARS FORTIS-STE LLC to Chelsea Lynn Harris, Garon C. Harris and Melencia S. Harris. Unit 308, building 1, The Parkside Grande at Cornerstone, $130,000
Warmstone Properties LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 1114 Wise St., $31,000
Denise H. Derbin to Ekreo LLC. Lots 22 and 23, block B, Fairview Park, $50,000
Shelvia B. Small to Le’Shea Bookman. 4618 Carver St., $140,900
Nancy Blackwell Marion to Victoria’s Inventory LLC. 311 Blackford St. and 311 Rivermont Ave., $600,000
Laura H. Montague to John Harold and Kim Montague. Lot 26, Downing Woods, $95,000
TLF Holdings LLC to MVG Family Trust. 406 Yeardley Ave., $187,000
John L. Cunningham to Fred J. Iacobucci. Lot 14, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $187,649
Daniel Joseph Justus and Daniel Justus to Christopher L. Guynn. Part of lot 11, block 1, Barksdale Place, $179,000
NTL Properties LLC to Robert and Corey Laubach. Lot 10, section 4, New Towne, $169,500
Jed S. Mickle and Elizabeth Mickle to Emily J. Worsham. 522 Monroe St., $72,900
Clagar Partners to Lynchburg Old Forest LLC. 3139 Old Forest Road, $845,000
Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Buscher Enterprises LLC. 1612 Filmore St., $52,000
Andrew K. Arrington to Joseph and Doris Rodriguez and Hannah Rodriguez. 300 McConville Road 65, $122,500
Baree Horner to TT Rehab LLC. 705 Franklin St., $50,000
Chad M. and Jennifer Walters to TT Rehab LLC. 1311 Garfield Ave., $68,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Brandon L. Putt. 4410 Goodview St., $160,000
Cameron and Joanna Ford to Oscar Alberto Chavez Alfaro. 203 Oakridge Blvd., $155,000
Fire House 4 LLC to Lucy Blackwell Marion. 211 B St., $181,000
Brad L. Williamson to Heather Kathleen Ferguson. Lot 7, section 4, Wexford Townhomes, $128,000
Lincoln H. Baker and Curtis N. Baker to James T. and Evelyn Sue McLane. 2934 Rivermont Ave. 32, $185,000
Miriam R. Fields to Jefferson E. and Deborah A.D. Harbin. 310 Langhorne Ln., $139,100
Allen F. Radtke Jr. to Jennifer N. Steele. 5632 Killarney Place, $169,900
Joshua C. and Michelle A. Talley to Myles Kenneth and Alexandra Leigh Allen. 1545 Club Dr., $240,150
Eric John and Elizabeth Ann Hansen to Meghan K. and Morgan Leigh Taylor. 315 Hayfield Dr., $440,000
Reid A. Walker to Zachary and Cheyenne Talliaferro. 3735 Woodside Ave., $245,000
Leah Snavely Mayhugh to Pia Broderick. Lot 400, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $124,900
NBS Real Estate LLC to Mel 1 LLC. 1313 Gates St., $153,900
Barbara L. McGehee and Grover C. McGehee III to Ryan E. and Barrett S. Divina. 3505 Plymouth Place, $315,000
Susan Schoew Cox to Fritts Price LLC. 4013 Peakland Place, $375,000
James Wayne and Jennifer L. Kribs to Travis and Crystal M. Burns. 104 Amaya Dr., $412,000
Elizabeth A. Mann, Carlton C. Mann and William Alex Mann to Resurrected Homes LLC. 104 Denver Ave., $4,000
Andrisan and Maria Lazo Gonzalez to Nancy R. Newell and Betty Anne Ford. 302 Munford St., $79,000
Jenna L. Collins to Tina Friar. 4707 Oxford St., $135,000
Reedy Creek Properties LLC to Buscher Enterprises LLC. 1405 Monroe St., $50,000
URS Gabathuler Revocable Trust and Michaela Gabathuler Revocable Trust to MJHILL Properties LLC. 907 Main St., $520,000
Danielle B. Sisson-Jones and Paul Ames Jones III to Christopher Scott. 811 Westview Dr., $123,900
Building permits
Campbell County
McDonald’s Real Estate Company, 21047 Timberlake Road, renovation, $141,549
Joanne Langford, 9021 Richmond Highway, signs, $6,000
Joseph McMichael, 1631 Bear Creek Road, renovation, $25,000
MJD Builders Inc., lot 10, Timber Ridge, new dwelling, $180,000
MJD Builders Inc., lot 11, Timber Ridge, new dwelling, $180,000
Jason Morgan, 84 Jeter Court, finish basement, $30,000
Emberly Way LLC, lot 16, Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Edwards Frazier, 631 Old Pocket Road, deck, $28,000
Foster Propane LLC, 1729 Calohan Road, new building construction, $633,802
H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot 5, Wheeler Estates, new dwelling, $250,000
Timothy Blanks, 10 New London Place, deck, $40,000
Julia Roberts, 43 Mosby Court, new dwelling, $175,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 40 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 44 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 48 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 52 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 56 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 60 Zentry Place, new dwelling, $190,000
Raleigh Foster, 319 Traverse Dr., finish basement, $10,000
Dianna Yancey, Franklin Dr., new dwelling, $125,000
Vanessa Isaacs, 3217 Pigeon Run Road, renovation, $15,000
Jamey Hagy, 2289 Swinging Bridge Road, solar panels, $18,400
Thomas Bryant, 1237 Austin Mill Road, shed, $14,000
Eric Petrushak, lot 2B, Annie Shelburne Est., new dwelling, $323,195.70
Michael McCauley, 11771 Leesville Road, deck, $3,000
Wendy Simpson, 100 Bedford Ave., deck, $10,000
Michael Campbell, 129 George St., pool, $11,000
Campbell County Training School, 1470 Village Highway, renovation, $220,000
Gitau Muhoro, 74 Timberlake Dr., kitchen remodel, $60,000
MTC LLC, Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $210,000
Kenneth Kirby, 301 Dianne Dr., pool, $35,000
Nelson Hall, 419 Valley Dr., 24 solar panels, $46,312
James Stewart, 468 Russell Springs Dr., deck, $8,860
Ron Poterfield, 108 Farm Meadow Dr., porch, $28,640
Javaugh Colbert, 160 Collington Dr., 35 solar panels, $77,920
Samuel Whitsell, 702 Timberlake Dr., roof, $10,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC, lot 11, Leeward Way, new dwelling, $280,000
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.