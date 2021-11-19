 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

James Glenn Rosser to Getting Land LLC. Tract 27, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $18,399.28

Christian Lunch to Susan L. Schmeizle and Robert A. Hendley Sr., Parcel, Va. 608, 1.28 acres, $35,000

Rivers Realty LLC to Emery L. Grosvenor. Lots 2-4, Abee Manor, $75,000

Lawrence and Phyllis D. Janow to Mark C. Lehr and Farah D. Peters to Priyanka P. Lehr. 519 Kenmore Road, $425,000

Samuel J. Dushaw to Stephen Rippy. Part of tract 2, block F, Silk Farm Addition, $163,700

Gwen F. and John Newton Gordon III to Benjamin R. and Elizabeth Gordon Hurt. 1074 Grandmas Hill Road, $245,000

Bryant Walker Meeks to Jennifer B. and Ronald D. Meeks Jr. 306 Gwinn Road, $146,200

Juanita S. Harlow to Johnny O. Water. Lot B, Phelps Road, $70,000

Appomattox County

Daniel W. and Brittney Danielle Peedle to Timothy W. and Catalina Schoonmaker. 385 Marston St., $269,900

Agnes D. Reynolds to Ricky L. and Beth G. Turner. Parcel, fronting Va. 646, 1.21 acres, $150,000

Laurette F. Lowry to Matthew and Emily Adams. 1097 Hummingbird Lane, $185,000

James Garrett and Shannon Stultz to Lawrence V. McDonough Jr. and Albert T. Randolph Sr. Parcel A, 5.555 acres, Watt Abbitt Road, $25,000

Bedford County

Early Hancock Frazier Jr. and Edward S. Frazier to William M. Shubert III and Juliet A. Channell. 1515 Alpha Dr., Lakes District, $1,495,000

Lisa and Jerry Stokes Jr. to Calm Water Property LLC. 1267 Nicholas Lane, Lakes District, $1,000,000

Robert S. Bersch to James R. and Ana V. Boudreau. Lot 46, section 2, Lake Forest, Lakes District, $1,000,000

Sandra Kaye Cranston to James Christopher and Lisa Anne Osborne. Lot 1, section 1, Key Estates, Lakes District, $685,000

Hunt & Walsh Inc. to Donna Carol and Michael William Lewis. Lot 3, section 3, Bass Cove, Lakes District, $660,000

Todd C. Conner and Tonya R. Conner to Thomas E. Koch and Nicole R. Brook. Unit G-3, section 2, building G, The Water Ways, Lakes District, $480,000

Wendy F. Royer and Christopher C. Newton to Yesh and Teresa Khanna. Two parcels, Moneta Road, Lakes District, $450,000

Daniel and Kathryn Miner to David L. Stuart and Cynthia D. Norris. Lot 1, section 2, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $418,600

Stephen Hansen and Andrea Wall Hansen to Daniel Lee and Allison Lynn Sawyer. Lot 10, section 2, Woodshire, Blue Ridge District, $325,000

M.L. Stevens and Norma Jean Stevens to Sherry B. Scott and Lincoln D. Scott. Lot 58-A, Ridgecrest, Lakes District, $307,500

Cindy Doss to Renee D. Bandy and Bradley Lackey. Parcel, Joppa Mill Road, Lakes District, $300,000

Southwood Management Inc. to Emily N. Clement. Lot 12, block 1, Hidden Forest Estates, Blue Ridge District, $289,950

Trampest MacDermott to Christopher Michael and Christina Marie Morgan. 2220 Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $279,900

Donald Anthony and Kelly Dimassimo to Gregory Mayo Jr. and Amanda Hough. Lot 43, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $173,250

H. Thomas and Brenda D. Kirkwood to Christopher M. and Cinnamon A. Dooley. Parcel, on Va. 695 and VA. 680, 30 acres, Blue Ridge District, $150,000

Mason S. Mayo, David R. Mayo and Perfidia E. Spurlock to Timothy C. and Sarah L. Dowdell. Lot 1, section 11, Dixie Acres, , Lakes District, $79,500

James E. Dean to Tonya L. Yopp. Lot 94, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $70,000

Promark Homes Inc. to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 2, Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $42,500

Sheila D. Pugh to Sergey Alexandrovich Velikoretskikh. Lot 13, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $13,000

Robert K. and Deborah A. Timberlake to John F. and Gayle A. Urban. Lot 2, Stillhouse Creek Subdivision, $375,000

Calvin L. and Juanita C. Plybon to Garrett Wayne Cumby, 6352 Dickerson Mill Road, $66,000

Timothy H. and Rebecca B Pierce to Diane Revere and John Daniel Fenno Jr. Lot 5, Ivy Hill, $479,900

Jesse A. and Teresa H. Russell to Jaye and Arthur Richard Lundborg. 3374 Rocky Ford Road, $195,000

Sheryll Ann McPherson to Brandi N. and Steven M. Downs. 1763 Pendleton Road, $207,900

Margaret C. Deist to George E. Dailey and Veronica A. Weaver. Lot 22, section 2, Ivy Hill, $370,000

Daniel Carey and Kimberly D. Carey to Jay F. and Katharine W. Stevens. Lot 4, Trent’s Meadow Farm, $265,000

Vickie L. Francis-Turner to John Lelon and Ashley Reah Spencer. Lot 4, section 1, Oak Ridge Estates, $243,000

John L. Vandal and Tina S. Creed-Vadnal to Rosemary C. Blankenship. 1084 Greenside Court, $359,900

Daniel Wright to Dennis and Holly Wrote. 4643 Lowry Road, $475,000

Randall Glenn and Karen Henderson Patterson to Whitney K. and Alfred W. Brandt IV. Lot 2, Thomas Acres, $435,000

Brian K. and Angela J. Leo to Teegan E. and James Deuso II. Lot 27, section 7, The Meadows, $335,000

John A. Carter to Anthony Neil Abbott and Debra B. Abbott. Parcel, Benchmark Lane, $125,000

Bacon Enterprises Inc. to Quick Service Realco LLC. 882 East Main St. and additional parcel, $1,600,000

Charles A. and Lori B. Matthews to Patricia Siehen and Jessica Worsham. Lot 29, phase 1, Grandview Course, $364,900

Patricia Siehien and Jessica G. Worsham to Andrew Paul and Andrea Lynn Smith. Lot 8, Lake Manor Estates, $677,000

Aldridge Investments LLC to DNX Motors Real Estate LLC. Parcel, Va. 854, 5.816 acres, $1,435,000

Ralph W. Ellison III and Henrietta G. Ellison to Robert J. and Reba W. Gurdal. Unit 454, building 5, phase II, Oak Point Townhomes, $250,000

Edward Wooldridge to Brice Gardner and Ryan Foster. Parcel, Harley Heights Dr., $20,000

Campbell County

Jadon LLC to Aaron Malbuff. Lot 80, phase 2, English Commons, $215,900

Garrett C. Williams and Caitlyn A. Williams to Jamie Lynn Sharman. Lot 2, section II, Sandy Acres Subdivision, $252,000

Claudia A. Cunningham to Jacob R. and Lauren B. Shelton. Lots 18 and 19, section II, Nash Subdivision, $275,000

Nancy D. Johnson to John Matthew Cory and Gabreille Anita Hardiman. Lot 55, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $215,000

Jonathan B. Poore to Adam Karol, trustee of the 3358 Wards Road Trust. 3358 Wards Road, $140,000

Cheryl Lynn Crowell, Carol Denise Farmer and Donna Johnson Smith to Gary R. and Lynn R. Garner. 276 Level Gate Lane, $225,000

D&C Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Mobile Estates LLC. 178 Lofty Lane and additional parcel, $612,042

Andrew P. Muncy to Steven Bobbitt and Athena Bobbitt. Lot 9, section 1, Tavern Grove, $159,000

Michael and Loretta P. Zimmerman to Jerry W. and Cathy L. Morris. Lot 202, phase III, Runaway Bay, $940,000

Deborah F. Adams to Shelley K. Holguin. Lot 3, Timberlake Manor Subdivision, $335,000

Robert P. Cassie Sr. and Charles Cassise to Teresa G. Jennings. Tract 6, Smith-Cassell Subdivision, $79,500

JAAI LLC to David Brandenburg and Shyamala Ratnayeke. Parcel, off of Lambs Church Road, $99,900

Kevin Clark Bradley Jr. to Bruce and Phyllis Townsend. 1163 Holiday Lane, $345,000

City of Lynchburg

Terri Pike to Ronald M. and Regina C. Gomien. Lot 1, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $260,000

Redely LLC to Robb A. Lemasters. Lot 14, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $362,900

Nicole Byrd to Chambers Street Trust. 220 Chambers St., $47,500

Majed and Tammy L. Natour to Kristina Lynn and Nathan Gale Blank. Lot 15, section 2, Panorama Hills and additional parcel, $392,250

Redely LLC to John Adam and Megan Elizabeth Kobiela. Lot 12, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $343,900

Zachary A. Cheatham to Kevin A. McGrail. 321 Atlanta Ave., $183,000

David Edwin Adkins to NBS Real Estate LLC. 201 Hood St., $55,000

Tony West to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 200 Page St., $55,000

Marshall R. Ebert Jr. to Seth W. Mullen and Jennifer L. Hill. Lots 21-23, block D, Royal Court, $335,000

Eric S. and Amanda E. Collier to Timothy J. and Debora A. Vercouteren. Lot 3, block 4, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $260,500

James S. Minter, Jacob G. Minter, Nichole M. Dowdy and Maureen M. Puckett to Joshua J. Evans and Elizabeth V. Jensen. Lots 13-16, block H, Rivermont Heights, $1,500

Nancy L. Shivers to William L. Focht. 3950 Fort Ave., $249,000

John H. McCorkhill and Melody A. McCorkhill to Jon A. Pearce and Katharyn Self. Lot 2, section D, Linkhorne Forest Subdivision, $287,900

Derek A. Smith and Olivia C. Smith to Alan Dwayne Simmons and Dawn Gibson Simmons. Lot 4, Stuart Heights, $142,000

AZ Homes LLC to David Saunders and Catharine Robinson Anderson. Lot 3, block 11, new addition to Fort Hill, $239,900

Erik A. Cranney, Robert O. Beach and Bradley S. Cranney to Joanne Catherine Wilson. Lot 5, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $72,871

Thomas J. Lawton and Danielle E. Lawton to Louis Reimuller and Amy Crehore. 218 and 220 Westmoreland St., $225,000

Charlie W. Holloway and William A. Anderson to Timberlake Investments LLC. 3142 Wards Ferry Road, $93,500

Doris Marie Ewing Campbell and J. Merdith Ewing Jr. to Timberlake Square LLC. Lots 32-36, block 2, Edgewood, $145,000

Nate J. Hoblitz to Nicholas Jacob Buffalow. 1402 Nelson Dr., $203,000

Craig T. Gillaspy and Deborah L. Gillaspy to Richard Barrett. 4532 Fairmont St., $175,000

Jeffrey W. and Debora S. Wilder to Mary Katharine White. 605 Dinwiddie St., $128,750

Mary H. Hamlett to Joleen Booth. Lot 4, section 1, Gaddy Subdivision, $185,000

Muriel Alice Maddox Pyle and Samuel Clayton Maddox Jr. to Kristopher Bailey and Kayla R. Craig. 2108 Westerly Dr., $181,500

Matilda June P. Colbert to ZZ & ZZ LLC. 1114, 1126 and 1168 Old Graves Mill Road, $500,000

Leslie Anne Ross and Robert L. Allen to Anita Elaine Ross. 4809 Carver St., $162,200

Timothy W. and Catalina Schoonmaker to Derek A. and Olivia C. Smith. Lot 7, block A, phase 1, Fieldstone Manor, $183,000

William C. Bryant III to Tanya L. Hand. 208 Bryant Road, $220,000

John Joseph and Donna Marie Coogan to MBM Property Group LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Primrose Park, $215,000

John Joseph and Donna Marie Coogan and Cory C. Coogan to MBM Property Group LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Primrose Park, $215,000

Joseph A. and Amy D. Carderelli to Brittany Pennington. Lot 146, section 3, phase 1, $99,500

Michael Olaseni Obanla to Elijah Ezekiel Strong. 1015 Early St., $49,900

Michael H. and Kathy A. Bedsworth to Cabell’s View LLC. Lots 658 and 659 and part of lot 657, Daniel’s Hill, $36,000

Patricia B. Jones to Aubrey L. Brown. 1014 Early St., $84,000

Patricia B. Jones to Aubrey L. Brown. 1018 Early St., $82,000

Michael D. Blackstock to Charles A. McMaster. 512 Oakridge Blvd., $205,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Henrietta G. and Ralph W. Ellison III. Lot 4, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $465,000

Erin Marie Enrich to Constance C. Edwards. 203 Northwynd Circle, $197,000

Barbara G. Schenk to Essie and George Branham. Lot 11, block 4, Central Park Addition, $45,000

Shane R. and Jennifer N. Claiborne to Zdzislaw W. and Whitney R. Ratajczak. Lot 13, section 10, Irvington Park, $610,000

John L. Spencer to Ashley R. Spencer to Stacey Y. Jefferson-Horne and William D. Horne. 6108 Edgewood Ave., $214,900

Jeffrey E. Whately to Troy Brandon and Carissa J. Mitchen. Lot 18, section 10, Blueridge Farms, $237,000

James Carroll Thompson Jr. to Nathan Lee Wirt. Lot 7, block A, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $126,900

Roberto A. and Ofelia A. Arellano to Sherell V. Smith. Lot 16, block 4, Craddock Addition, $140,400

Redely LLC to Alberto Cruz. Lot 6, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $338,900

Andrew Flowers to Justin Beale. 2121 Tulip St., $10,000

Kristen S. and Seth L. Mela Jr. to Larry P. and Evelyn S. Haag. Unit No. 300, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $172,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Joseph Williams, 1144 Timberlake Dr., addition, $70,000

James Phillips, 221 Northgate Court, finish basement and add bathroom, $20,000

Edward J. Friar Builder Inc., parcel, Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $260,000

Tony Guthrie, 1825 Crews Shop Road, closet addition, $46,000

Albert Jabbour, 905 Clarks Road, carport, $13,000

Peter Crabtree, 205 Beechwood Dr., deck, $5,000

Courtney Cox, 18 Cape Fear Court, additions and alterations, $90,167.23

Troy Endeavors LLC, 621 Sunburst Road, pole barn, $50,000

Steven Brinley, 7 Cape Charles Square, additions and alterations, $7,500

The Abram Group LLC, 134 Woodbourne Dr., renovation, $6,000

Judson Lee, 40 Addie Way, deck, $34,950

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 29, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 30, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 31, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 32, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 33, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 34, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 35, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000

Chase Schmidt, 2813 Spring Mill Road, master bathroom and closet addition, $39,000

