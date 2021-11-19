Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
James Glenn Rosser to Getting Land LLC. Tract 27, section 10, Amherst Plantation, $18,399.28
Christian Lunch to Susan L. Schmeizle and Robert A. Hendley Sr., Parcel, Va. 608, 1.28 acres, $35,000
Rivers Realty LLC to Emery L. Grosvenor. Lots 2-4, Abee Manor, $75,000
Lawrence and Phyllis D. Janow to Mark C. Lehr and Farah D. Peters to Priyanka P. Lehr. 519 Kenmore Road, $425,000
Samuel J. Dushaw to Stephen Rippy. Part of tract 2, block F, Silk Farm Addition, $163,700
Gwen F. and John Newton Gordon III to Benjamin R. and Elizabeth Gordon Hurt. 1074 Grandmas Hill Road, $245,000
Bryant Walker Meeks to Jennifer B. and Ronald D. Meeks Jr. 306 Gwinn Road, $146,200
Juanita S. Harlow to Johnny O. Water. Lot B, Phelps Road, $70,000
Appomattox County
Daniel W. and Brittney Danielle Peedle to Timothy W. and Catalina Schoonmaker. 385 Marston St., $269,900
Agnes D. Reynolds to Ricky L. and Beth G. Turner. Parcel, fronting Va. 646, 1.21 acres, $150,000
Laurette F. Lowry to Matthew and Emily Adams. 1097 Hummingbird Lane, $185,000
James Garrett and Shannon Stultz to Lawrence V. McDonough Jr. and Albert T. Randolph Sr. Parcel A, 5.555 acres, Watt Abbitt Road, $25,000
Bedford County
Early Hancock Frazier Jr. and Edward S. Frazier to William M. Shubert III and Juliet A. Channell. 1515 Alpha Dr., Lakes District, $1,495,000
Lisa and Jerry Stokes Jr. to Calm Water Property LLC. 1267 Nicholas Lane, Lakes District, $1,000,000
Robert S. Bersch to James R. and Ana V. Boudreau. Lot 46, section 2, Lake Forest, Lakes District, $1,000,000
Sandra Kaye Cranston to James Christopher and Lisa Anne Osborne. Lot 1, section 1, Key Estates, Lakes District, $685,000
Hunt & Walsh Inc. to Donna Carol and Michael William Lewis. Lot 3, section 3, Bass Cove, Lakes District, $660,000
Todd C. Conner and Tonya R. Conner to Thomas E. Koch and Nicole R. Brook. Unit G-3, section 2, building G, The Water Ways, Lakes District, $480,000
Wendy F. Royer and Christopher C. Newton to Yesh and Teresa Khanna. Two parcels, Moneta Road, Lakes District, $450,000
Daniel and Kathryn Miner to David L. Stuart and Cynthia D. Norris. Lot 1, section 2, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $418,600
Stephen Hansen and Andrea Wall Hansen to Daniel Lee and Allison Lynn Sawyer. Lot 10, section 2, Woodshire, Blue Ridge District, $325,000
M.L. Stevens and Norma Jean Stevens to Sherry B. Scott and Lincoln D. Scott. Lot 58-A, Ridgecrest, Lakes District, $307,500
Cindy Doss to Renee D. Bandy and Bradley Lackey. Parcel, Joppa Mill Road, Lakes District, $300,000
Southwood Management Inc. to Emily N. Clement. Lot 12, block 1, Hidden Forest Estates, Blue Ridge District, $289,950
Trampest MacDermott to Christopher Michael and Christina Marie Morgan. 2220 Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $279,900
Donald Anthony and Kelly Dimassimo to Gregory Mayo Jr. and Amanda Hough. Lot 43, section 2, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $173,250
H. Thomas and Brenda D. Kirkwood to Christopher M. and Cinnamon A. Dooley. Parcel, on Va. 695 and VA. 680, 30 acres, Blue Ridge District, $150,000
Mason S. Mayo, David R. Mayo and Perfidia E. Spurlock to Timothy C. and Sarah L. Dowdell. Lot 1, section 11, Dixie Acres, , Lakes District, $79,500
James E. Dean to Tonya L. Yopp. Lot 94, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $70,000
Promark Homes Inc. to CMH Homes Inc. Lot 2, Stewartsville Road, Blue Ridge District, $42,500
Sheila D. Pugh to Sergey Alexandrovich Velikoretskikh. Lot 13, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $13,000
Robert K. and Deborah A. Timberlake to John F. and Gayle A. Urban. Lot 2, Stillhouse Creek Subdivision, $375,000
Calvin L. and Juanita C. Plybon to Garrett Wayne Cumby, 6352 Dickerson Mill Road, $66,000
Timothy H. and Rebecca B Pierce to Diane Revere and John Daniel Fenno Jr. Lot 5, Ivy Hill, $479,900
Jesse A. and Teresa H. Russell to Jaye and Arthur Richard Lundborg. 3374 Rocky Ford Road, $195,000
Sheryll Ann McPherson to Brandi N. and Steven M. Downs. 1763 Pendleton Road, $207,900
Margaret C. Deist to George E. Dailey and Veronica A. Weaver. Lot 22, section 2, Ivy Hill, $370,000
Daniel Carey and Kimberly D. Carey to Jay F. and Katharine W. Stevens. Lot 4, Trent’s Meadow Farm, $265,000
Vickie L. Francis-Turner to John Lelon and Ashley Reah Spencer. Lot 4, section 1, Oak Ridge Estates, $243,000
John L. Vandal and Tina S. Creed-Vadnal to Rosemary C. Blankenship. 1084 Greenside Court, $359,900
Daniel Wright to Dennis and Holly Wrote. 4643 Lowry Road, $475,000
Randall Glenn and Karen Henderson Patterson to Whitney K. and Alfred W. Brandt IV. Lot 2, Thomas Acres, $435,000
Brian K. and Angela J. Leo to Teegan E. and James Deuso II. Lot 27, section 7, The Meadows, $335,000
John A. Carter to Anthony Neil Abbott and Debra B. Abbott. Parcel, Benchmark Lane, $125,000
Bacon Enterprises Inc. to Quick Service Realco LLC. 882 East Main St. and additional parcel, $1,600,000
Charles A. and Lori B. Matthews to Patricia Siehen and Jessica Worsham. Lot 29, phase 1, Grandview Course, $364,900
Patricia Siehien and Jessica G. Worsham to Andrew Paul and Andrea Lynn Smith. Lot 8, Lake Manor Estates, $677,000
Aldridge Investments LLC to DNX Motors Real Estate LLC. Parcel, Va. 854, 5.816 acres, $1,435,000
Ralph W. Ellison III and Henrietta G. Ellison to Robert J. and Reba W. Gurdal. Unit 454, building 5, phase II, Oak Point Townhomes, $250,000
Edward Wooldridge to Brice Gardner and Ryan Foster. Parcel, Harley Heights Dr., $20,000
Campbell County
Jadon LLC to Aaron Malbuff. Lot 80, phase 2, English Commons, $215,900
Garrett C. Williams and Caitlyn A. Williams to Jamie Lynn Sharman. Lot 2, section II, Sandy Acres Subdivision, $252,000
Claudia A. Cunningham to Jacob R. and Lauren B. Shelton. Lots 18 and 19, section II, Nash Subdivision, $275,000
Nancy D. Johnson to John Matthew Cory and Gabreille Anita Hardiman. Lot 55, section 5, Moss Creek Village, $215,000
Jonathan B. Poore to Adam Karol, trustee of the 3358 Wards Road Trust. 3358 Wards Road, $140,000
Cheryl Lynn Crowell, Carol Denise Farmer and Donna Johnson Smith to Gary R. and Lynn R. Garner. 276 Level Gate Lane, $225,000
D&C Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Mobile Estates LLC. 178 Lofty Lane and additional parcel, $612,042
Andrew P. Muncy to Steven Bobbitt and Athena Bobbitt. Lot 9, section 1, Tavern Grove, $159,000
Michael and Loretta P. Zimmerman to Jerry W. and Cathy L. Morris. Lot 202, phase III, Runaway Bay, $940,000
Deborah F. Adams to Shelley K. Holguin. Lot 3, Timberlake Manor Subdivision, $335,000
Robert P. Cassie Sr. and Charles Cassise to Teresa G. Jennings. Tract 6, Smith-Cassell Subdivision, $79,500
JAAI LLC to David Brandenburg and Shyamala Ratnayeke. Parcel, off of Lambs Church Road, $99,900
Kevin Clark Bradley Jr. to Bruce and Phyllis Townsend. 1163 Holiday Lane, $345,000
City of Lynchburg
Terri Pike to Ronald M. and Regina C. Gomien. Lot 1, section 4, Oakwood Club Estates, $260,000
Redely LLC to Robb A. Lemasters. Lot 14, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $362,900
Nicole Byrd to Chambers Street Trust. 220 Chambers St., $47,500
Majed and Tammy L. Natour to Kristina Lynn and Nathan Gale Blank. Lot 15, section 2, Panorama Hills and additional parcel, $392,250
Redely LLC to John Adam and Megan Elizabeth Kobiela. Lot 12, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $343,900
Zachary A. Cheatham to Kevin A. McGrail. 321 Atlanta Ave., $183,000
David Edwin Adkins to NBS Real Estate LLC. 201 Hood St., $55,000
Tony West to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 200 Page St., $55,000
Marshall R. Ebert Jr. to Seth W. Mullen and Jennifer L. Hill. Lots 21-23, block D, Royal Court, $335,000
Eric S. and Amanda E. Collier to Timothy J. and Debora A. Vercouteren. Lot 3, block 4, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $260,500
James S. Minter, Jacob G. Minter, Nichole M. Dowdy and Maureen M. Puckett to Joshua J. Evans and Elizabeth V. Jensen. Lots 13-16, block H, Rivermont Heights, $1,500
Nancy L. Shivers to William L. Focht. 3950 Fort Ave., $249,000
John H. McCorkhill and Melody A. McCorkhill to Jon A. Pearce and Katharyn Self. Lot 2, section D, Linkhorne Forest Subdivision, $287,900
Derek A. Smith and Olivia C. Smith to Alan Dwayne Simmons and Dawn Gibson Simmons. Lot 4, Stuart Heights, $142,000
AZ Homes LLC to David Saunders and Catharine Robinson Anderson. Lot 3, block 11, new addition to Fort Hill, $239,900
Erik A. Cranney, Robert O. Beach and Bradley S. Cranney to Joanne Catherine Wilson. Lot 5, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $72,871
Thomas J. Lawton and Danielle E. Lawton to Louis Reimuller and Amy Crehore. 218 and 220 Westmoreland St., $225,000
Charlie W. Holloway and William A. Anderson to Timberlake Investments LLC. 3142 Wards Ferry Road, $93,500
Doris Marie Ewing Campbell and J. Merdith Ewing Jr. to Timberlake Square LLC. Lots 32-36, block 2, Edgewood, $145,000
Nate J. Hoblitz to Nicholas Jacob Buffalow. 1402 Nelson Dr., $203,000
Craig T. Gillaspy and Deborah L. Gillaspy to Richard Barrett. 4532 Fairmont St., $175,000
Jeffrey W. and Debora S. Wilder to Mary Katharine White. 605 Dinwiddie St., $128,750
Mary H. Hamlett to Joleen Booth. Lot 4, section 1, Gaddy Subdivision, $185,000
Muriel Alice Maddox Pyle and Samuel Clayton Maddox Jr. to Kristopher Bailey and Kayla R. Craig. 2108 Westerly Dr., $181,500
Matilda June P. Colbert to ZZ & ZZ LLC. 1114, 1126 and 1168 Old Graves Mill Road, $500,000
Leslie Anne Ross and Robert L. Allen to Anita Elaine Ross. 4809 Carver St., $162,200
Timothy W. and Catalina Schoonmaker to Derek A. and Olivia C. Smith. Lot 7, block A, phase 1, Fieldstone Manor, $183,000
William C. Bryant III to Tanya L. Hand. 208 Bryant Road, $220,000
John Joseph and Donna Marie Coogan to MBM Property Group LLC. Lot 2, section 1, Primrose Park, $215,000
John Joseph and Donna Marie Coogan and Cory C. Coogan to MBM Property Group LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Primrose Park, $215,000
Joseph A. and Amy D. Carderelli to Brittany Pennington. Lot 146, section 3, phase 1, $99,500
Michael Olaseni Obanla to Elijah Ezekiel Strong. 1015 Early St., $49,900
Michael H. and Kathy A. Bedsworth to Cabell’s View LLC. Lots 658 and 659 and part of lot 657, Daniel’s Hill, $36,000
Patricia B. Jones to Aubrey L. Brown. 1014 Early St., $84,000
Patricia B. Jones to Aubrey L. Brown. 1018 Early St., $82,000
Michael D. Blackstock to Charles A. McMaster. 512 Oakridge Blvd., $205,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Henrietta G. and Ralph W. Ellison III. Lot 4, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $465,000
Erin Marie Enrich to Constance C. Edwards. 203 Northwynd Circle, $197,000
Barbara G. Schenk to Essie and George Branham. Lot 11, block 4, Central Park Addition, $45,000
Shane R. and Jennifer N. Claiborne to Zdzislaw W. and Whitney R. Ratajczak. Lot 13, section 10, Irvington Park, $610,000
John L. Spencer to Ashley R. Spencer to Stacey Y. Jefferson-Horne and William D. Horne. 6108 Edgewood Ave., $214,900
Jeffrey E. Whately to Troy Brandon and Carissa J. Mitchen. Lot 18, section 10, Blueridge Farms, $237,000
James Carroll Thompson Jr. to Nathan Lee Wirt. Lot 7, block A, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $126,900
Roberto A. and Ofelia A. Arellano to Sherell V. Smith. Lot 16, block 4, Craddock Addition, $140,400
Redely LLC to Alberto Cruz. Lot 6, Townhomes at 500 Court St., $338,900
Andrew Flowers to Justin Beale. 2121 Tulip St., $10,000
Kristen S. and Seth L. Mela Jr. to Larry P. and Evelyn S. Haag. Unit No. 300, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $172,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Joseph Williams, 1144 Timberlake Dr., addition, $70,000
James Phillips, 221 Northgate Court, finish basement and add bathroom, $20,000
Edward J. Friar Builder Inc., parcel, Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $260,000
Tony Guthrie, 1825 Crews Shop Road, closet addition, $46,000
Albert Jabbour, 905 Clarks Road, carport, $13,000
Peter Crabtree, 205 Beechwood Dr., deck, $5,000
Courtney Cox, 18 Cape Fear Court, additions and alterations, $90,167.23
Troy Endeavors LLC, 621 Sunburst Road, pole barn, $50,000
Steven Brinley, 7 Cape Charles Square, additions and alterations, $7,500
The Abram Group LLC, 134 Woodbourne Dr., renovation, $6,000
Judson Lee, 40 Addie Way, deck, $34,950
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 29, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 30, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 31, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 32, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 33, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 34, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 35, Blue Ridge Commons, townhouse unit, $80,000
Chase Schmidt, 2813 Spring Mill Road, master bathroom and closet addition, $39,000