Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Richard Sherman Wallace to Tabbitha Terry. 889 Grandma’s Hill Road, $60,000
Emery L. Grosvenor and Anthony Ray Woodard to Matthew D. Bonferraro. 210 Laurel Dr., $211,900
William M. and Mignon L. Brockenbrough to William C. and Charlene Chinworth. Parcel, Woodson Dr., $620,000
Ashby E. Staton to Shaun Lotts. 1478 Pedlar River Road, $300,000
Linwood L. Allen Investments Inc. to Joseph B. Terry. Lot 4, Lakeview, $122,800
Brandon C. Maddox and Casey E. Maddox to Amy E. Irvine and Glenn H. Irvine III. Lot 14, Grandview Estates, $249,900
Clarence Darrell Byers to William C. and Jill A. White. Tract 24, section 2, Cloudcroft Farms, $130,000
Renova Properties LLC to BAAK Investments LLC. Parcels on Wright Shop Road, $22,000
Floyd W. Coppedge and Delores W. Coppedge to William H. Burks. Lot 2, Otter Creek, $32,500
Appomattox County
Steven R. and Danielle C. Danz to James L. Fisher Jr. Tract 2A, Pugh Farm Lane, $310,000
Patricia D. Horton to Michael Antonia and Esmeralda I. Brown. Parcel, 2.18 acres, Richmond Highway, $173,500
C. Craig and Dana L. Ranson to Robert A. and Tammy F. Chandler. Two parcels, Woodland Road, $70,000
Helen Ann Alford to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. Two parcels, Purdum Mill Road, $110,000
Robert A. and Tammy F. Chandler to Darrell D. and Robin M. Mayberry. Lot 2, Duck Pond Subdivision, $35,000
Bedford County
Big Tom’s Original LLC to Big Wig LLC. Parcel, near Va. 630, 514.87 acres, Lakes District, $800,000
Curry W. Martin to Jeffrey L. and Cheryl L. Nitz. Lot 9, Ridgecrest, Lakes District, $725,000
Frank S. Marshall III and Gail Cruthis Marshall to Richard J. and Radhika Wheelock. Lot 8, Map of the 40 Acres, Lakes District, $725,000
Jon L. Preu Jr. and Heather L. Preu to Daniel P. and Christine E. Bukoskey. 1162 Big Otter Dr. and six additional parcels, Blue Ridge District, $717,000
Linda Faye Lynch to Jorge A. and Mirna L. Lopez. 1250 Pats Dr., Lakes District, $650,000
Abyss Holdings LLC to Alan and Janet Evers. Amended unit D1, The Waterways, Lakes District, $575,000
Michael S. and Heather Massey to Gabriel Andrew and Tiffany R. Novilla. Lot 18, Private Shores Subdivision, Lakes District, $439,950
Lynn Marie Bazzoli and Kelly Elizabeth White, trustees to Glenn A. White and Mary A. Remner. Lot 3, section 1A, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $395,000
Jody W. and Melissa A. Mayhew. Lot 5, Huntingdon Wood Estates, Lakes District, $365,000
Stanley J. Crowgey and Elizabeth A. Crowgey to Kevin Lynn and Tennille Alycee Smelcer. Lot 51, Virginia Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $325,000
Nancy J. Leighton to Wilfong Construction. 1005 Hannabass Dr., Lakes District, $320,100
Lawrence G. Curfiss and Cinda S. Curfiss to Okkas Tuna Saygili and Ebru Rose Craft. Unit 46, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $260,900
James E. and Frances E. McCormick to Ronnie Lee and Theresa A. Thornhill. Lot 1, Watson Woods, Lakes District, $233,000
Quantum Building & Development Company to Louise M. Ciaruffoli. Lot 22, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $225,000
David Longfellow and Bente F. Longfellow to Gerald E. and Rita Gell. Lot 43, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $225,000
Brian D. and Nicole L. Hale to Pryor S. and Michelle E. Harvey. 1122 Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $206,400
Michael Sciarini to Resolute Management Solutions LLC. Unit 114, phase I, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $188,000
Carol A. Dagan-Dudding and Ralph L. Jones Jr. to Joseph D. Wriston and Megan E. Rowland. Lot 78, section VII, Virginia Woods, Blue Ridge District, $179,500
Mack Investments, Incorporated to Alexander Amos. Lots 6 and 7, Lakeridge Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $137,000
Dorothy J. Kiser to Kenneth D. and Sandra Kay Kiser. 1237 Thomasson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $100,000
Steven C. and Deborah I. Sorrell to Brandon M. Bailey, Kelly A. Baily and Alvin K. Bailey. Tract 10, Leesville Lake West, Lakes District, $93,000.
Helen N. Jolley and Teresa M. Pulliam to Andrea D. Saunders. 1024 Nichols Hill Dr., Lakes District, $85,100
Melinda M. Conklin, trustee to Robert M. and Julia M. Darling. Parcel, Our Cove Road, Lakes District, $42,000
Linda Leigh Lam to ZWC Holdings LLC. Parcels, Fosters Knob Road, Blue Ridge District, $36,000
Ronald W. and Kimberly A. Cropp to Randal W. and Connie B. Mays. Lot 1, section III, block A, Lakewood Subdivision, $17,000
Antoinette P. Alty to Taler S. and Ricky T. Johnson Jr. Tract 6, phase IIB, Cedar Creek Subdivision, $99,500
Larry Evans Wrenn and Ileen Wrenn to Steve E. and Annette C. Mills. Lot 58, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $305,000
BBoyz LLC and Serenity Acres Farm LLC to Richard Clark Taylor. Lot 35, Serene Creek Run, $30,000
Ronnell Stephen Parker Jr. and Julie Page Parker to Karry Allen and Brenda Eileen Scott. 1381 Tamer Lane, $680,000
John D. Pinch and Rhonda J. Pinch to Joseph Paul Ruiz. Lot 13, Ivy West Subdivision, $323,000
Karry Scott and Brenda Scott to Timothy and Alicia Heydon. Lot 4, The Glen at Cottontown Manor, $455,000
Catherine B. Richman to Edward J. Warneski Jr. and Laura M. Warren. Lot 25, Running Cedar Ridge, $310,000
Tina Lamano to Stonebook Enterprises LTD. Lot 27, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $345,000
Seth E. Twery P.C. to Airspun Properties LLC. Lots 2, 4, 5, and 6, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $924,000
Alan D. and Janet M. Evers and Barry L. Redwood to Ty Investments LLC. Lot 7, section 3, Pirates Cove, $43,000
Nancy Little Lavender to Kimberly C. Little. 704 Goose Meadow Dr., $130,000
John T. and Tara V. Brest to Mary and Dustin Shackleford. Lot 23, section II, Valleywood Manor, $415,000
Carrie Miller Robertson to 625 Railroad LLC. Two parcels, Railroad Ave., $110,000
Lisa R. and Richard W. Hawkins Jr. to The Cay us Group LLC. Parcel, Lazenbury Road, $68,000
Forrest S. Scott and Lona C. Kelly to Justin Dane and Abigail Dee Montgomery. Lot 8, section 1, Poplar Grove, $310,100
Cornerstone Contracting of VA. LLC to Karl Gelles. 2636 Centerville Road, $53,000
John K. Lombardi and Joanna L. Lombardi to Lynsi Montgomery. Unit 2422, phase 6, building 6-A, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $150,000
DFTT LLC to Charlotte P. Caskey and Nicholas J. Nebraski. Lot 1 and drain field for lot 1, Cottontown Road, $364,000
Campbell County
Jane Eagle Bailey to Erika D. Cheatham and Leslie N. Hughes. Lot 1, near Va. 615, 1.73 acres, $82,000
Robert J. and Mary S. Bradley to Duane D. Gilliam. Lot 1, section III, Harvest Hills and additional parcel, Red House Road, $232,750
Tanya Juanita and Bobby Singleton Jr. to Kevin C. and Krista N. Habermas. Lot 60, section1, Tanglewood Subdivision, $190,000
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Tracy G. Griffin. Lot 16, Emberly Way Subdivision, $369,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to Mary Martin. Lot 29, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $194,900
Mary A. Martin to Christopher J. Gould. Lot 114, section II, Tavern Grove, $139,900
Charlie W. and Linda F. Elliott to Robert Brent Phillips. Parcel, Brookneal Highway, $80,000
Norman E. and Jacqueline D. Helms to Robert and Shirley Staples. Lot 27 and 28, Laurel Lane, $52,000
Geneva C. Bennet to Mona P. and Lawrence S. Bennett Jr. Lot 5A, subdivision of Ferguson-Jones Acres, $125,000
Michele A. Dioniso to Hunter Zayne Sanders. 317 11th St. and additional parcel 11th St., $177,800
David G. Foster to Robert J. and Mary S. Bradley. 4530 Hat Creek Road, $285,000
Jonathan P. Murdock to Brittany Allbrook. Lot 59, section 3, Sunnymeade Acres, $182,400
Keith Edward Campbell to Randy R. Greene Jr. Parcel, Tradewind Dr., $35,000
Large and Phat LLC to Keith Alan Rodwell. Lot 10, section 2, Hyland Farm, $389,900
Justin R. Mason to Robert Keller Hopkins II. Lot 4, off of Stevens Road, $35,500
Gladys Wood Products LLC to Gladys Post Mill LLC. 8759 Brookneal Highway and additional parcel, $395,000
Rebecca R. Crandall to Tavonne Payne. Lots 51-64, Avondale Dr., $167,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Frederick A. Perrault Jr. 17778 Brookneal Highway, $109,900
City of Lynchburg
Eric J. Hansen and Elizabeth A. Hansen to Kenan N. Bell. 129 Marguerite Dr., $400,000
Rosemary W. Womack to David A. and Christina H. Valentine. Lot 7, section 1, Kenwood Hills, $192,000
April D. Colmore to Dwayne Martin. 501-3 Norwood St., $9,000
Dorothy Turner and Clifton W. Potter Jr. to John T. White. 1304 Oak Lane, $200,000
ZZ&ZZ LLC to Kaihang Zhang. Lot 1B, Old Spring Estates, $370,000
C. Matthew Fariss to DBHOMES4HOPE LLC. 2701 Loraine St., $5,000
Swaim Investment Company to HCH 401K Trust. 1415 Park Ave., $355,000
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington D.C. to Justin Littke. 2012 Rose Lane, $30,000
William M. and Phyllis A. Boudreaux to Joshua Michael Bergin to Alexis Kaylin Snider. Lot 9, section IV, Sheffield, $185,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Rex D. and Gail R. Geveden. Unit 303, Parkview on the Bluff, $467,900
Chad T. and Adena L. Giles to Kevin Hanlon. Lot 9, block 5, Royal Heights, $25,000
Charles C. Smith and Chloe Smith to Jeron K. Richard and Rachel G. Keithley. 4104 Fort Ave., $217,000
Jared Byas to Sapan Sachdeva and Sheetal Chona. 1707 Grace St., $16,500
Mark A. Eldred to Danielle Zavilla Roach. Unit 301, Boonsboro Falls Condominium, $89,000
Broward Homes LLC to Raphael A. Clarke. 1509 and 1511 Monroe St., $75,000
James P. Francois to Shelly M. and Trevor A. Litwiller. 2320 Old Forest Road, $105,000
Hugh Steven and Laura Ann Barnwell to ZZ&ZZ LLC. 1203 Saint Cloud, $187,500
Adam C. and Sarah Wittcop to Nathan K. Taylor. 1810 Broadway St. 210, $150,000
Steven and Emily Gillum to Gail Goldsmith and Kathleen Ann Davis. 111 Harrison St., $257,469
Ross C. Rebhan and Jessica Leigh Hall to Celia E. Lloyd. 115 Wayne Dr., $225,500
Gerald B. Hughes to Angie R. Jones. 2809 Rivermont Ave., $140,000
Reedy Creek Properties Inc. to TT Rehab LLC. 814 Wise St., $36,500
Sidney Lynn Reed to Gregory Joseph Bentz Jr. 111 Temple Circle, $276,900
Clifford Ernest Lambert III and Clifford Ernest Lambert II to Kinsey A. Simos and Carter B. Brackman. 114 Morgan St., $93,900
Steven M. Foster and Tami L. Foster to Chase and Victoria Holbert. 1129 Toledo Ave., $145,000
Christopher Hancock and Diane Hancock to Polk Street Trust. 104 Polk St., $25,000
Elevation LLC to John P. and Linsey B. Kramer. 408 Fillmore St., $149,900
Cheryl Gillette Vernon, Richard Lenwood Gillette Jr. and Gene Gregory Gillette to Leilani and Samuel Padilla. 2118 Tulip St., $80,000
1200CommerceStreetLynchburg LLC to Ross Rebhan and Jessica L. Hall. Unit 103, Parkview on the Bluff, $223,000
Teresa Anderson, Nina Anderson and Amy Anderson to Justin S. Walker. 2200 Campbell Ave., $80,000
Susan and George Myrick Jr. to Mallory L. Stewart. Lot 67, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $289,000
Lauren Pyo to Hachem S. Elhachem and Rola M. Elhallak. 3600 Old Forest Road, 102, $131,000
James Frederick Watson and Joseph Lee Watson to J. Michael and Vicki L. Thomas. 1101 Heath Ave., $153,000
Joseph M. and Ariele M. Ayers to Devon M. and Amanda J. Dean. Lots 11-14, block A, Woodcrest Acres, $155,000
Carl D. Schilling to Richard A. and Janet E. Shriver. Lot 32, section 1, Waterton, $520,000
Mark A. and Susan F. Brown to Curtis N. Baker. Lot 1, block B, section 1, Locksview, $315,000
Seymour Woodnick to Carolyn Castle. Unit 104, Village Park Court, $182,000
Wedgewood Road Trust to David Bills Edmunds. 5104 Wedgewood Road, $332,500
Hannah Foley to MEL 1 LLC. 1647 McKinney Ave., $151,000
David J. and Katrina L. Marple to Joseph M. Ayers. 409 Harrison St., $225,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC, lot 9, Evington Acres, new dwelling, $265,000
Roach Wallace Jr., 19 Candler’s Mountain Road, sign, $2,200
Chevis Swearingen, 1721 Mohawk Road, metal building, $10,000
Jonathan Hardie, 601 Calohan Road, finish portion of basement, $15,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 41, block B, section III, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $169,282
Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 28, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $179,044
Ryan Edwards, 95 Wilderness Road, bedroom addition, $30,000
Elizabeth Petersen, lot 9, Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $266,210
BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc., 1470 Mt. Athos Road, equipment upgrade, $3,000,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 59 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 55 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 51 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 47 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 43 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 39 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 37 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 33 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 29 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, 25 Zentry Place, townhomes, $190,000
Crystal Bay Enterprises Inc., 800 Main St., sign, $6,500
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 8, Leesville Road Estates, phase 3, new dwelling, $146,784
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 9, Leesville Road Estates, phase 3, new dwelling, $146,262
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 62, Leesville Road Estates, phase 3, new dwelling, $169,282
Brenda Box, lot 145, East Quadrant Timberlake, new dwelling, $200,000
Sandra Bradley, 418 Churchill Dr., solar panels, $48,040
Melvin Cheatham Jr., lot 3A, Doss Road, new dwelling, $175,000
Charles Keatts, 1422 Clarks Road, finish portion of basement, $12,000
Paul Boydoh, 29 Wood Duck Court, solar panels, $15,840
Brent Goodrich, 134 Spring Oaks Dr., pool, $48,650
Robert Dees, 1024 Wards Road, stone sign, $10,000
Kevin Preston, 464 Runner Stone Dr., finish portion of basement, $65,000
Katharine McCann, 318 Oak Ridge Dr., shed, $8,000
Charity Medina, 69 Cooper Way, solar panels, $49,896
M&W Land and Cattle LLC, 1438 Wards Road, sign, $2,500
Thornton Crews, 303 Ivy Knoll Dr., pool, $30,000
Emberly Way LLC, 44 Emberly Court, new dwelling, $250,000
Matthew Hankins, 353 London Terrace, pavilion, $17,500
Patricia Reed, 637 Wheeler Road, solar panels, $79,188
Clarence Gillespie Jr., 155 Quail Ridge Dr., deck, $22,800
B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mount Athos Road, steel building, $65,580
Dean Steinert, 170 Sherbrooke Dr., rebuild basement, $48,675
Steven Wagner, 13335 Leesville Road, garage, $15,000
Boyd Canody, 81 Whippoorwill Dr., deck, $19,900
David Cook, 119 Traverse Dr., additions, $38,090
Joseph Noegel, 77 Lake Forest Place, deck, $13,850
Addison McCarty, 148 Addie Way, spa, $9,060
Thomas Holzknecht, 110 Barringer Dr., garage, $18,000