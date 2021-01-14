 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Earl D. Burnette and Laurie J. Crabtree to Shaun Ray Dowdy. 164 Trevillian Lane, $195,000

Kevin D. and Lisa L. Bryant to Hannah Helbert and William Ottie Brown. Lot 15 and part of lot 16, section 2, Lamont Acres, $220,000

Linwood L. Allen, Christopher L. Allen and Mark R. Allen to Deborah Burley. Lot 4, Crescent Hills, $179,900

Cynthia M. Vereen to Mann Enterprises LLC. Parcels, Washington St., $62,500

William O. and Hannah E. Brown to Ricardo B. Molina and Sara A. Garcia Molina. 123 Thors Club Dr., $144,900

Carla Tomlin to Mark S. and Shirley B. Willis. Lot 3, section 1 Hunt Club. $160,000

Marcus S. and Marleca S. Adams to Chelsey N. Butler. Lot 12, section 2, Oakview Estates, $195,000

Jared P. Fitzgerald to Jordan Benjamin Veale. 133 Toytown Road, $128,000

Robert N. and Marilyn G. Hall to Michael M. and Bridget M. O’Connell. Lot 3, section 1, New Bethel Estates, $33,000

Sprouse Drive Trust to Vincent Alexander Megginson. 133 Sprouse Dr., $144,900

Charles D. and Margery J. Skalka to Travis Rudder and Michelle Creammer. Lot 22, Otter Creek, $35,000

Appomattox County

Charles Warner to Stuart C. Desso. No. 339, Lucy St., $93,000

Charles Warner to Leonard J. and Marsha J. Difronzo. No. 343, fronting Lucy St., $93,000

Brian S. Dickerson to Tanisha M. Francis and Jaquan M. Jennings. Parcel, Va. 622, 1 acre, $10,100

Barney & Sons Construction LLC to Tyler A. and Dana A. Guenther. Lot 78, section IIIB, Sunset Ridge Dr., $500,000

Chilton Properties Inc. to JKM Investments LLC. Lot 1, section III, Duck Pond Subdivision, $30,000

Bedford County

Willard D. Tharp to Andrew Paul and Andrea Lynn Smith. 1111 Peaks Shadow Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $803,000

Christopher L. Pembelton to Vanessa and Michael Haythorn. 232 Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $684,000

Joan H. McGowan, Patricia H. Howard and Joseph G. Hicks to Joseph G. and Melissa P. Hicks. 13801 Moneta Road and two additional parcels, Lakes District, $650,000

Mary L. and Charles H. Thomas Jr. to Jennifer Lynn and Scott Matthew Thomas. Lot 40, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $512,000

Thomas Lambert and Vicki Lambert Stewart to Jarrett Thomas and Kimberly Arlene Ferguson. 1301 Toot Boulevard, Lakes District, $493,500

Gregory A. Wood to Carmen A. Morales and Joel Jackson. Lot 16, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $485,000

Lentsch Holdings Group LLC to Paradise Holdings Group-2 LLC. 5654 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $375,000

Gary and Karen Offenbacker to James W. and Tiffany B. Lester. Lot 19, Springhill Lakes Subdivision, Lakes District, $371,000

SML LLC to Wayne Robert and Margaret Elizabeth Kelly. Unit 1-4, building I, The Waterways, Lakes District, $345,000

Laurie H. Martin and Barbara Sorrells to Sheldon R. and Angela J. Jamison. 1232 Mountain Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $320,000

James T. and Annette E. Harvey to 32 Moneta LLC. Lot 32, Lakeview Knolls Subdivision, Lakes District, $300,000

Hyla S. Tyron Jenks to Craig H. and Lisa C. Simonsen. Lot 17, section 3, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $283,500

Lenora C. Scott to Charles Edward and Pamela J. Palmer. 1181 Old Plantations Road, Blue Ridge District, $279,950

Ralph R. Lonas Jr. and Sandra L. Lonas to Lawrence G. and Sherry E. Nadeau. Revised lot 92, section VII, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $235,000

Edward M. Tubbs to Evelyn Astwood. 2330 Lake Retreat Road, Lakes District, $219,000

Timothy J. Toohig and Lonzie L. Linkous Jr. to Farren Ethan and Martha Powers. Lot 26, Waterside, Lakes District, $214,950

Big Tom’s Original LLC to C. Bryan Scott. Parcel, off of Leesville Road, 116.29 acres, Lakes District, $202,985

John R. and Pamela R. Metz. 1701 Fairview Church Road, Lakes District, $180,000

Jumping Run Farms LLC to Linda T. Gray. Parcel, Carters Island Road, Lakes District, $164,000

Gerald Lee Devault Jr., Lora F. Kissner, Gerald Lee Devault Sr., and Peggy Ledoyen Devault to Jared Andrew and Barbara Renee Thompson. Parcel, Isle of Pines Dr., Lakes District, $156,500

Cjay Bonds to Ronald Miller. 1861 Navigation Pointe, Blue Ridge District, $150,000

Jerry S. and Melinda Kay Jones to Thomas Daniel Jones and Jett Hagy. Parcel, Wooldridge Road, Blue Ridge District, $145,000

Chareve Inc. to Redwood Property Investment LLC. Lots 3,5,6 and 9, block A. Lot 3, block B. Lot 2, block C. Lot 1, block D, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $90,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Bethany Scott. Lot 4, block 1, Cherry Hill Estates, Blue Ridge District, $86,033

Tolers Bridge Investments to Raymond W. and Laura K. Jones Weaver. Lots 41-B, 41-C, 41-D, Sportsman Point, Lakes District, $65,000

Elaine M. Chocklett to Lisa Gabay. Lot 9, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $59,999

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sanjeev Chauhan. 1027 Goodview Town Road, Blue Ridge District, $35,080

Tolers Bridge Investments to Gary and Sarah Woods. Lot 22-E, Sportsman Point, Lakes District, $26,700

Trilla C. Morgan, trustee to Michael J. and Lyn L. Coleman. Tract 3, Subdivision of Oak Hill, Blue Ridge District, $9,940

Julie Dawn Pugh to Anthony D. and Deborah A. Padgett. Lot 20, section 10, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $9,500

Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oak Partners LLC. Lots 4 and 6, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $139,800

Staci S. Treadway to Theresa J. Farley. Lot 53, section 2, Ashwood Townhouses, $166,900

Gregory S. Staples and Lydia S. Carter to Stacey N. Jones and Sarah P. Barbour. Unit 1201, phase 2, building 2, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominium, $132,500

Michael Deen II and Shirley T. Deen to Bradley Vestal Moore and Caroline Elizabeth Wood. Lot 1, London Forest, $277,500

Gloria T. and Raymond W. Aldridge to Tiffany D. Potter. Lot 3, block 2, section I, phase III, Valleywood Townhomes, $135,900

Paul N. Vrooman and Cheryl H. Palmore to George Dunn. Lot 10, section 2, Weatherwood, $38,000

V. Lowery LLC to WH Venture LLC. Lot 2B, The Cedars, Town of Bedford, $180,000

Danny Brook and Susan E. Crews to Beasley Properties LLC. 4474 Blackwater Road, $108,500

James L. and Penny W. O’Brian to Sajana Gurung-Johnson. Lot 17, Ivy Woods, $299,000

Wesley D. Stults to Christopher and Katelyn C. Overstreet. Lot 11, Waterview Circle, $311,000

Jonathan E. Campbell to Travis and Kristen Carroll. Lot 11, Rolling Meadows, $163,000

Carolee Sue Dudley and Martha Ann Remmell to Stephen M. and Katharine D. Claytor. Parcel, Crosscreek Road, $174,000

John B. and Karen L. Stawasz to Jack E. and Natalie T. Reynolds. Unit 1, phase I, tract II, Fairwinds, $244,900

Thomas M. Dale to Michael Ray and Nancy Lavender. 1 Jefferson Village Dr., $124,000

Gary O. Shotwell to William M. and Susan A. Rechin. Lot 22, block B, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $405,000

Alister T. Wilson to Michael K. and Ashley C. Eiban. Lot 21, section 2, block 1, Ivy Hill, $314,900

Cabaniss Homes LLC to Michael Young and Amy Young. Lot 3, plan B, Boonsboro Place, $100,000

Jonathan C. Deddens to Carlos N. Aleman. Lots 1 and 2, section 4, Mill Acres Country Homes, $122,900

James W. and Tiffany B. Lester to Gregory T. and Jennifer A. Wright. Lot 16, section 1, Hooper Woods, $309,900

Elisha G. Rogers and Emily K. Rogers to Scott Preston and Courtney Mays Woody. Lot 11, Davis Estates, $424,000

Ann M. Croft to Edward L. and Sheryl K. Shadle. Lot 42 and 43, section 3, Joplin Terrace, $215,000

Michael K. and Ashley C. Eiban to Zachary J. and Shannon J. Neeley. Lots 126-129, Bryant Subdivision, $243,000

Thomas E. Reynolds Jr. and Roslyn C. Reynolds to Jason Barrett and Andrea Cox. Lot 11, Westview Ave., $367,000

Robert L. and Crystal Hall to Kayla R. Hall. 1076 Jordantown Road, $161,500

Pacot Builders Inc. to Dennis and Patricia Lynn Gorda. New lot 298, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $349,000

Campbell County

Polly R. Morse to Lorenzo E. Cardwell. Lot 24, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $270,000

Zackary J. McCray to Christopher E. and Cheri-Ann Johnson. Lot 4, block B, section B, Powhatan Cox Tract, $174,900

Cabaniss Homes LLC to Shannon Miles and Carlton Ray Andrews. 487 Mantle Dr., $249,000

Betty L. Martin and Teena M. Pickeral to Elizabeth J. Nordquist. Lot 50, Lakewood, $164,900

Jennifer M. Jordan Boyd to James Howard Hall. Lot 2, section A, Whitestone Hills, $150,000

C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 4, section II, Hayden Fields, $43,900

Jason M. and Jenna H. Hall to Casey A. and Krystal N. Tyree. Lot 12, Poplar Ridge, $32,000

Cody R. and Samantha J. Johnson to Lee Alfred Withers. Lot 3, section 2, Pocahontas Grove, $150,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Justin W. Jackson and Brook L. Ryder. Parcel, fronting Owl Road, $37,000

Robert and Shirley Staples to Cody R. and Samantha J. Johnson. Lot 3, Bread of Life Estates, $289,900

Ivan Yoder and Kristy Yoder to Mark F. and Tina E. Hankins. Lots 3-6, Lauren’s Haven, $315,000

Robert L. and Meredith L. Shipman to Nick and Rita Michaelides. Lot 218, phase III, Runaway Bay, $32,000

Joyce Davidson Reynolds to Dana Sue Styles. Lot 1, section 5, The Lighthouse Townhouse Development, $154,000

Dawnridge Drive Trust to Selena F. Harris. Lot 18, block 5, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $250,000

JADON LLC to MMC Futures LLC. Lot 133, phase 1, English Commons, $198,900

Gerald Eugene and Meghan Joy Harter to Walter W. Freeman. Lot 15, Beechwood Hills, $208,000

Town of Altavista, Virginia to Allison L. DeGeorge, Alissa M. Kelly, and Michael L. Inge. Lot 11, block 62, Bungalow Subdivision, $6,000

James W. Davis, trustee and Susan Davis Faulconer and Kaye Davis Culberson to Ashley E. and James E Baker Jr. 532 Memory Lane, $315,000

Wayland T. Moen to Donald W. and Brenda M. Cyrus. Lot 25, Fox Haven Estates, $288,500

Ernest R. Garbee III to Thomas B. Garbee-Coles and Hailey E. Garbee-Coles. Parcel, Lawyers Road, $85,200

Bedford Four Inc. to Kendal and Christina M. Hostetler. 14 Gilbert Lane, $269,500

Nancy Ernsberger Copley to Polly R. Morse. 709 Church Lane, $130,500

Mark A. Smith to Donald S. and Vanessa L. Campbell. Lot 1, Molley’s Creek, $287,800

David J. Pearson Jr. to James Jean Louis Jeune, Jean Obnel Jeune, Serge Joseph and Berline Joseph. 10875 Wards Road, $ 346,000

Joybiz Inc. to Jeffrey D. Wilhem Jr. and Monique D. Macarthur. Lot 11, section 1-A, block II, Seminole Ridge, $152,500

City of Lynchburg

Megan E. Reynolds to Sarah Kurtz. Unit 110, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $123,000

Kevin Scott Hill and Brittany Michelle Hill to Kristin A. Roy. Lot 53 and 54, Fort Hill Bower Park, $179,900

Larry Woodrow and Donna Elaine Lambert to 707 Mansfield LLC. 707 Mansfield Ave., $12,000

VRG LLC to Equity Trust Company. Lot 3, Rutherford Townhouses, $53,500

NBS Real Estate LLC to Amy Poindexter. Lot 1, subdivision of O.M. Johnson Tract, $165,000

Curtis R. and Ardyth L. Sailsberry to Cole T. Phillips. 1319 Oakwood Court and a portion of lot 20, Oakwood Court, $310,000

Scott A. Griffin to Casey Ann Henry and Alex Seay. 1615 Early St., $105,000

Ralph David and Brenda M. Reed to Jonathan M. Rivera. 4547 Greenwood Dr., $129,900

Mont J. and Vicki M. Wheeler to Gregory J. and Sharlene P. Toone. Lot 117, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $225,000

RMC Enterprises LLC to Benjamin S. and Melody L. Bloker. 402 Sussex St., $196,700

Theodore M. Beck to Vanessa A. Coleman. Lot 3, section 1, Turtle Creek, $200,000

Buu K. Pham and Phung Huynh Pham to Lynchburg Home Solutions LLC. Lot 1, block 1, Panorama Hills, $110,000

Lynchburg Home Solutions LLC to Nathan and Samantha Nickerson. Lot 1, block 1, Panorama Hills, $150,000

Randy Nelson Green to Diane Green Pauley. Lot 12, block C, section 2, Blue Ridge Farms, $90,000

Heidi Koring to Trudy H. McDaniel. Lot 5, block 4, Westover Heights, $130,000

K. Wayne Glass to Russell H. and Jeannette R. Rickert. Lot 6, block 13, section 12, West Lynchburg Land Company and additional parcel, $69,500

John and Gina Barrick to Daniel A. and Jodi Leja. Lot 48, phase II, block N, Cornerstone, $280,000

Bernard G. Kinzie, Katheryn F. Kinzie and Superior Nurseries Inc. to S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 2, section I, Dreaming Springs, $375,000

David F. Johnston, Sharon K. Johnson, and Lee Haley Johnston to S & S Properties LLC. 612, 620, 624, 628, and 19293 Leesville Road and 1516 Greenview Dr., $552,000

Joshua M. Buechner to Lauren Bradford Alexander. 514 Newberne St., $12,000

Lincoln H. and Dori L. Baker to John and Tasha M. Gillum. Parcel, Columbia Ave., $216,000

Shamrock Holdings LLC to Thousand Hills Properties LLC. Lots 32 and 33, Tate Springs Farm, $570,000

Satya and Purnima Narayan to 5th Street Development LLC. 1409 Valley St., $12,000

Frank Leslie Gowen III and Daniel Lee Gowen to Bernard R. Johnson, Cynthia D. Coles, Frank Brown, Preston Goode and Patsy W. Pennix. 816 and 818 Cabell St., $18,000

Peter Pristach to Kyle D. Cornfield and Julianne Mayes. Lot 21, section 1, Courtney Springs, $299,900

FPG Virginia LLC to Jam89 LLC. Parcel, Wiggington Road, $1,050,000

Michael L. Dillard to Casey J. Lievre. Lots 14, 15, and 16, section E, Park Avenue Addition, $78,500

ROO LLC to Deniz and Crystie Elizabeth Su. 3046 Fulton St., $244,000

Jeffrey E. and Sandra L. Wilson to Lozetta K. Browley. Lot 20, block 2, section 4, Boonsboro Forest, $332,000

Graves Mill Associates LC to TY Investments LLC. Unit 9, McConville Park Condominium, 196,875

Greenway Properties LLC to Mountain View Property LLC. 1016-1018 Moseley Dr. Lots 77-79, Moseley Ave., Lot 5, block F, Warwick Addition, $313,400

Greenway Properties LLC to Forest Views LLC. Lots 8, 8 ½, 9, and 9½, Fredonia Ave., 103 Primrose, 531 and 559 Wilton Ave. 876 and 895 Brook St., 902 Centerdale, 2905 Carroll Ave., 77, 101, 146, and 161 Lake Crest, and five additional parcels, $667,241

Mark W. Marston to LCG Properties LLC. Lot 3 and 4, block 1, Roseland Park Addition, $92,500

Priority One Properties LLC to Doris Annette Mann. Lot 148, Stuart Heights, $117,900

Myung Soon Lee to Jonathan C. and Jennifer G. Deddens. Lots 5, block 1, plat of Mayfield Property, $175,000

Patricia S. Hiner and Christopher Hiner to William C. Wilkins. 1012 Chowan Ave., $149,500

Karl E. and Alys H. Miller to Jonathan D. and Kimberly M. Ness. Lot 6, block 3, section B, Bedford Hills, $273,900

Clyde A. Smith to Margaret Flynn. Unit 201, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $139,900

Angie R. Jones to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC. 1007 Floyd St., $145,000

Donald M. and Linda S. Wechsler to Ventia L. Bernius. Unit 210, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $139,900

FOI Builders Inc. to Raynor Hoyt and Melinda Hoyt-Mellott. 117 Victor St., $289,658.39

Philip D. and Kathleen M. Hignight to Kevin Robert and Amanda Martin. Lots 1 and 2, block 1, fronting Fort Ave., $142,000

Rise Up Properties LLC to Michael T. Casey and Perry J. Pertozelli. Unit B, 1220 Main Street Condominiums, $238,000

Oaklink LLC to Kevin M. and Susan B. Cope. Lot 60, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $120,000

SSW Holdings LLC to Charles R. Frazer III. 217 Westover Blvd., $160,000

George and Lisbeth Loper to Christina R. Neighbors. Lots 15 and 16, block F, Leaward, $82,400

L. Statham Gilliam III and Martha Anne Gilliam to Emanuel Edgar and Susan McBratney Guerreiro. 106 Oakwood Place, $505,000

Bedford Four Inc. to Darrik D. Spaulding. 1109 Sandusky Dr., $131,000

Nancy C. Honig, John K. Honig, and Katherine L. Steinbrecher to Sarah J. Honig. Lot 7, block 5, Sunset Ridge, $132,000

Jeffrey M. and Brittany C. Staley to Thomas C. Capps Jr. and Holly C. Capps. Lot 1, section 3, Oak Park, $550,000

Jason Dean Hartman and Kimberly Dawn Hartman and Carole Davis Tweedy. 103 Holmes Circle, $112,000

Phillip Martin to Ling Ju. Lots 334-337, Windsor Hills, $166,000

Julie S. Coppage to Joshua Estill and Loren Deneen Mullen and Stephen H. and Beth E. Mullen. 2033 Royal Oak Dr., $226,200

Centre 11 Enterprise LLC to Trenica Montaz Piper. 1402 Jackson St., $137,000

Proffitt & Garman LLC to Paradocs Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 7, section 2, Candlewood Court, $535,000

Kevin Eugene and Loree Rowland Sheffield to Caleb Towe. 4904 Myrtle St., $120,500

Wright Bros. Properties LLC to New Vision Trust. 1101 Hollins St., $34,000

Collins Window & Door LLC to New Grid Capital LLC. Lot 13, Rutherford Townhouses, $62,000

Ella Mae Lee and Cammie Selma Hubbard to Beesix Properties LLC. 502 Rolfe St. and additional parcel, $71,400

Thaddeus A. Dunnam, Carlton A. Dunnam, and Jane W. Dunnam to New Line Properties LLC. Lot 4, subdivision of Padgett Property, $67,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

Donald Richie, lot 40, Barringer Dr., new dwelling, $335,900

Daniel Swartz, lot 6, section 2, Hickory Hill, new dwelling, $850,000

Campbell County School Board, 100 Laxton Road, bleachers, $12,800

Carolyn Monroe, 612 Nickland Dr., den and bathroom addition, $24,500

Jeff Potter, 1387 Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Jadon LLC, 24 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 28 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 32 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 36 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 40 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 44 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jadon LLC, 48 High St., new dwelling, $175,000

Jennifer Wrape, 614 Willow Oak Terrace, finish basement, $4,000

Edward Callahan Jr., 249 Chestnut Forest Court, 24 solar panels, $66,312

Catharine Henderson, 8846 Bear Creek Road, additions and alterations, $10,000

Dean Musser, 534 Lake Forest Dr., bedroom, $10,000

Ellis Martz, 84 Indian Ridge Dr., 18 solar panels, $34,712

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 11, section 3, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $146,784

CRM Construction Inc., lot 10, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $290,000

Natalie Orsini, 350 Langdon Road, solar pv system, $21,600

Joel Hodges, 165 Falkland Place Road, solar pv system, $34,600

Eagle Feather Properties LLC, 21 Briar Cliff Circle, deck, $1,000

Overbey Family Partnership LLLP, 23 Winebarger Circle, roof, $50,000

Ryan Croster, 0 Addie Way, rebuild of dwelling, $220,000

Lawrence Comerford, 288 Mantle DR., addition, $71,974

Dwight Meadows, 2772 Sunnymeade Road, porch with roof, $4,700

Lynward Williams, 118 Foxcrest Dr., solar array, $45,832

Laura Layne, 605 Red House Road, remodel, $15,000

Scott Swanson, 639 Farfields Dr., roof, $5,000

B & B Structures LLC, 1495 Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $125,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 15, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 16, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 17, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 18, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 19, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000

21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 20, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000

Robert Newland III, 27 Country Line Road, solar array, $24,800

Gershwin May, 79 Elder Lane, new dwelling, $400,000

Southeast Survey Group LTD., 2292 Lynch Mill Road, addition, $6,000

 

