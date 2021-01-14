Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Earl D. Burnette and Laurie J. Crabtree to Shaun Ray Dowdy. 164 Trevillian Lane, $195,000
Kevin D. and Lisa L. Bryant to Hannah Helbert and William Ottie Brown. Lot 15 and part of lot 16, section 2, Lamont Acres, $220,000
Linwood L. Allen, Christopher L. Allen and Mark R. Allen to Deborah Burley. Lot 4, Crescent Hills, $179,900
Cynthia M. Vereen to Mann Enterprises LLC. Parcels, Washington St., $62,500
William O. and Hannah E. Brown to Ricardo B. Molina and Sara A. Garcia Molina. 123 Thors Club Dr., $144,900
Carla Tomlin to Mark S. and Shirley B. Willis. Lot 3, section 1 Hunt Club. $160,000
Marcus S. and Marleca S. Adams to Chelsey N. Butler. Lot 12, section 2, Oakview Estates, $195,000
Jared P. Fitzgerald to Jordan Benjamin Veale. 133 Toytown Road, $128,000
Robert N. and Marilyn G. Hall to Michael M. and Bridget M. O’Connell. Lot 3, section 1, New Bethel Estates, $33,000
Sprouse Drive Trust to Vincent Alexander Megginson. 133 Sprouse Dr., $144,900
Charles D. and Margery J. Skalka to Travis Rudder and Michelle Creammer. Lot 22, Otter Creek, $35,000
Appomattox County
Charles Warner to Stuart C. Desso. No. 339, Lucy St., $93,000
Charles Warner to Leonard J. and Marsha J. Difronzo. No. 343, fronting Lucy St., $93,000
Brian S. Dickerson to Tanisha M. Francis and Jaquan M. Jennings. Parcel, Va. 622, 1 acre, $10,100
Barney & Sons Construction LLC to Tyler A. and Dana A. Guenther. Lot 78, section IIIB, Sunset Ridge Dr., $500,000
Chilton Properties Inc. to JKM Investments LLC. Lot 1, section III, Duck Pond Subdivision, $30,000
Bedford County
Willard D. Tharp to Andrew Paul and Andrea Lynn Smith. 1111 Peaks Shadow Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $803,000
Christopher L. Pembelton to Vanessa and Michael Haythorn. 232 Valley Mill Road, Lakes District, $684,000
Joan H. McGowan, Patricia H. Howard and Joseph G. Hicks to Joseph G. and Melissa P. Hicks. 13801 Moneta Road and two additional parcels, Lakes District, $650,000
Mary L. and Charles H. Thomas Jr. to Jennifer Lynn and Scott Matthew Thomas. Lot 40, Pleasure Point, Blue Ridge District, $512,000
Thomas Lambert and Vicki Lambert Stewart to Jarrett Thomas and Kimberly Arlene Ferguson. 1301 Toot Boulevard, Lakes District, $493,500
Gregory A. Wood to Carmen A. Morales and Joel Jackson. Lot 16, The Cove at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $485,000
Lentsch Holdings Group LLC to Paradise Holdings Group-2 LLC. 5654 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $375,000
Gary and Karen Offenbacker to James W. and Tiffany B. Lester. Lot 19, Springhill Lakes Subdivision, Lakes District, $371,000
SML LLC to Wayne Robert and Margaret Elizabeth Kelly. Unit 1-4, building I, The Waterways, Lakes District, $345,000
Laurie H. Martin and Barbara Sorrells to Sheldon R. and Angela J. Jamison. 1232 Mountain Valley Road, Blue Ridge District, $320,000
James T. and Annette E. Harvey to 32 Moneta LLC. Lot 32, Lakeview Knolls Subdivision, Lakes District, $300,000
Hyla S. Tyron Jenks to Craig H. and Lisa C. Simonsen. Lot 17, section 3, Sanrasan Subdivision, Lakes District, $283,500
Lenora C. Scott to Charles Edward and Pamela J. Palmer. 1181 Old Plantations Road, Blue Ridge District, $279,950
Ralph R. Lonas Jr. and Sandra L. Lonas to Lawrence G. and Sherry E. Nadeau. Revised lot 92, section VII, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $235,000
Edward M. Tubbs to Evelyn Astwood. 2330 Lake Retreat Road, Lakes District, $219,000
Timothy J. Toohig and Lonzie L. Linkous Jr. to Farren Ethan and Martha Powers. Lot 26, Waterside, Lakes District, $214,950
Big Tom’s Original LLC to C. Bryan Scott. Parcel, off of Leesville Road, 116.29 acres, Lakes District, $202,985
John R. and Pamela R. Metz. 1701 Fairview Church Road, Lakes District, $180,000
Jumping Run Farms LLC to Linda T. Gray. Parcel, Carters Island Road, Lakes District, $164,000
Gerald Lee Devault Jr., Lora F. Kissner, Gerald Lee Devault Sr., and Peggy Ledoyen Devault to Jared Andrew and Barbara Renee Thompson. Parcel, Isle of Pines Dr., Lakes District, $156,500
Cjay Bonds to Ronald Miller. 1861 Navigation Pointe, Blue Ridge District, $150,000
Jerry S. and Melinda Kay Jones to Thomas Daniel Jones and Jett Hagy. Parcel, Wooldridge Road, Blue Ridge District, $145,000
Chareve Inc. to Redwood Property Investment LLC. Lots 3,5,6 and 9, block A. Lot 3, block B. Lot 2, block C. Lot 1, block D, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $90,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Bethany Scott. Lot 4, block 1, Cherry Hill Estates, Blue Ridge District, $86,033
Tolers Bridge Investments to Raymond W. and Laura K. Jones Weaver. Lots 41-B, 41-C, 41-D, Sportsman Point, Lakes District, $65,000
Elaine M. Chocklett to Lisa Gabay. Lot 9, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Lakes District, $59,999
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sanjeev Chauhan. 1027 Goodview Town Road, Blue Ridge District, $35,080
Tolers Bridge Investments to Gary and Sarah Woods. Lot 22-E, Sportsman Point, Lakes District, $26,700
Trilla C. Morgan, trustee to Michael J. and Lyn L. Coleman. Tract 3, Subdivision of Oak Hill, Blue Ridge District, $9,940
Julie Dawn Pugh to Anthony D. and Deborah A. Padgett. Lot 20, section 10, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $9,500
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oak Partners LLC. Lots 4 and 6, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $139,800
Staci S. Treadway to Theresa J. Farley. Lot 53, section 2, Ashwood Townhouses, $166,900
Gregory S. Staples and Lydia S. Carter to Stacey N. Jones and Sarah P. Barbour. Unit 1201, phase 2, building 2, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominium, $132,500
Michael Deen II and Shirley T. Deen to Bradley Vestal Moore and Caroline Elizabeth Wood. Lot 1, London Forest, $277,500
Gloria T. and Raymond W. Aldridge to Tiffany D. Potter. Lot 3, block 2, section I, phase III, Valleywood Townhomes, $135,900
Paul N. Vrooman and Cheryl H. Palmore to George Dunn. Lot 10, section 2, Weatherwood, $38,000
V. Lowery LLC to WH Venture LLC. Lot 2B, The Cedars, Town of Bedford, $180,000
Danny Brook and Susan E. Crews to Beasley Properties LLC. 4474 Blackwater Road, $108,500
James L. and Penny W. O’Brian to Sajana Gurung-Johnson. Lot 17, Ivy Woods, $299,000
Wesley D. Stults to Christopher and Katelyn C. Overstreet. Lot 11, Waterview Circle, $311,000
Jonathan E. Campbell to Travis and Kristen Carroll. Lot 11, Rolling Meadows, $163,000
Carolee Sue Dudley and Martha Ann Remmell to Stephen M. and Katharine D. Claytor. Parcel, Crosscreek Road, $174,000
John B. and Karen L. Stawasz to Jack E. and Natalie T. Reynolds. Unit 1, phase I, tract II, Fairwinds, $244,900
Thomas M. Dale to Michael Ray and Nancy Lavender. 1 Jefferson Village Dr., $124,000
Gary O. Shotwell to William M. and Susan A. Rechin. Lot 22, block B, section 1, Meadowridge Farms, $405,000
Alister T. Wilson to Michael K. and Ashley C. Eiban. Lot 21, section 2, block 1, Ivy Hill, $314,900
Cabaniss Homes LLC to Michael Young and Amy Young. Lot 3, plan B, Boonsboro Place, $100,000
Jonathan C. Deddens to Carlos N. Aleman. Lots 1 and 2, section 4, Mill Acres Country Homes, $122,900
James W. and Tiffany B. Lester to Gregory T. and Jennifer A. Wright. Lot 16, section 1, Hooper Woods, $309,900
Elisha G. Rogers and Emily K. Rogers to Scott Preston and Courtney Mays Woody. Lot 11, Davis Estates, $424,000
Ann M. Croft to Edward L. and Sheryl K. Shadle. Lot 42 and 43, section 3, Joplin Terrace, $215,000
Michael K. and Ashley C. Eiban to Zachary J. and Shannon J. Neeley. Lots 126-129, Bryant Subdivision, $243,000
Thomas E. Reynolds Jr. and Roslyn C. Reynolds to Jason Barrett and Andrea Cox. Lot 11, Westview Ave., $367,000
Robert L. and Crystal Hall to Kayla R. Hall. 1076 Jordantown Road, $161,500
Pacot Builders Inc. to Dennis and Patricia Lynn Gorda. New lot 298, plan A, Boonsboro Place, $349,000
Campbell County
Polly R. Morse to Lorenzo E. Cardwell. Lot 24, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $270,000
Zackary J. McCray to Christopher E. and Cheri-Ann Johnson. Lot 4, block B, section B, Powhatan Cox Tract, $174,900
Cabaniss Homes LLC to Shannon Miles and Carlton Ray Andrews. 487 Mantle Dr., $249,000
Betty L. Martin and Teena M. Pickeral to Elizabeth J. Nordquist. Lot 50, Lakewood, $164,900
Jennifer M. Jordan Boyd to James Howard Hall. Lot 2, section A, Whitestone Hills, $150,000
C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 4, section II, Hayden Fields, $43,900
Jason M. and Jenna H. Hall to Casey A. and Krystal N. Tyree. Lot 12, Poplar Ridge, $32,000
Cody R. and Samantha J. Johnson to Lee Alfred Withers. Lot 3, section 2, Pocahontas Grove, $150,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Justin W. Jackson and Brook L. Ryder. Parcel, fronting Owl Road, $37,000
Robert and Shirley Staples to Cody R. and Samantha J. Johnson. Lot 3, Bread of Life Estates, $289,900
Ivan Yoder and Kristy Yoder to Mark F. and Tina E. Hankins. Lots 3-6, Lauren’s Haven, $315,000
Robert L. and Meredith L. Shipman to Nick and Rita Michaelides. Lot 218, phase III, Runaway Bay, $32,000
Joyce Davidson Reynolds to Dana Sue Styles. Lot 1, section 5, The Lighthouse Townhouse Development, $154,000
Dawnridge Drive Trust to Selena F. Harris. Lot 18, block 5, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $250,000
JADON LLC to MMC Futures LLC. Lot 133, phase 1, English Commons, $198,900
Gerald Eugene and Meghan Joy Harter to Walter W. Freeman. Lot 15, Beechwood Hills, $208,000
Town of Altavista, Virginia to Allison L. DeGeorge, Alissa M. Kelly, and Michael L. Inge. Lot 11, block 62, Bungalow Subdivision, $6,000
James W. Davis, trustee and Susan Davis Faulconer and Kaye Davis Culberson to Ashley E. and James E Baker Jr. 532 Memory Lane, $315,000
Wayland T. Moen to Donald W. and Brenda M. Cyrus. Lot 25, Fox Haven Estates, $288,500
Ernest R. Garbee III to Thomas B. Garbee-Coles and Hailey E. Garbee-Coles. Parcel, Lawyers Road, $85,200
Bedford Four Inc. to Kendal and Christina M. Hostetler. 14 Gilbert Lane, $269,500
Nancy Ernsberger Copley to Polly R. Morse. 709 Church Lane, $130,500
Mark A. Smith to Donald S. and Vanessa L. Campbell. Lot 1, Molley’s Creek, $287,800
David J. Pearson Jr. to James Jean Louis Jeune, Jean Obnel Jeune, Serge Joseph and Berline Joseph. 10875 Wards Road, $ 346,000
Joybiz Inc. to Jeffrey D. Wilhem Jr. and Monique D. Macarthur. Lot 11, section 1-A, block II, Seminole Ridge, $152,500
City of Lynchburg
Megan E. Reynolds to Sarah Kurtz. Unit 110, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $123,000
Kevin Scott Hill and Brittany Michelle Hill to Kristin A. Roy. Lot 53 and 54, Fort Hill Bower Park, $179,900
Larry Woodrow and Donna Elaine Lambert to 707 Mansfield LLC. 707 Mansfield Ave., $12,000
VRG LLC to Equity Trust Company. Lot 3, Rutherford Townhouses, $53,500
NBS Real Estate LLC to Amy Poindexter. Lot 1, subdivision of O.M. Johnson Tract, $165,000
Curtis R. and Ardyth L. Sailsberry to Cole T. Phillips. 1319 Oakwood Court and a portion of lot 20, Oakwood Court, $310,000
Scott A. Griffin to Casey Ann Henry and Alex Seay. 1615 Early St., $105,000
Ralph David and Brenda M. Reed to Jonathan M. Rivera. 4547 Greenwood Dr., $129,900
Mont J. and Vicki M. Wheeler to Gregory J. and Sharlene P. Toone. Lot 117, section 2, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $225,000
RMC Enterprises LLC to Benjamin S. and Melody L. Bloker. 402 Sussex St., $196,700
Theodore M. Beck to Vanessa A. Coleman. Lot 3, section 1, Turtle Creek, $200,000
Buu K. Pham and Phung Huynh Pham to Lynchburg Home Solutions LLC. Lot 1, block 1, Panorama Hills, $110,000
Lynchburg Home Solutions LLC to Nathan and Samantha Nickerson. Lot 1, block 1, Panorama Hills, $150,000
Randy Nelson Green to Diane Green Pauley. Lot 12, block C, section 2, Blue Ridge Farms, $90,000
Heidi Koring to Trudy H. McDaniel. Lot 5, block 4, Westover Heights, $130,000
K. Wayne Glass to Russell H. and Jeannette R. Rickert. Lot 6, block 13, section 12, West Lynchburg Land Company and additional parcel, $69,500
John and Gina Barrick to Daniel A. and Jodi Leja. Lot 48, phase II, block N, Cornerstone, $280,000
Bernard G. Kinzie, Katheryn F. Kinzie and Superior Nurseries Inc. to S & S Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 2, section I, Dreaming Springs, $375,000
David F. Johnston, Sharon K. Johnson, and Lee Haley Johnston to S & S Properties LLC. 612, 620, 624, 628, and 19293 Leesville Road and 1516 Greenview Dr., $552,000
Joshua M. Buechner to Lauren Bradford Alexander. 514 Newberne St., $12,000
Lincoln H. and Dori L. Baker to John and Tasha M. Gillum. Parcel, Columbia Ave., $216,000
Shamrock Holdings LLC to Thousand Hills Properties LLC. Lots 32 and 33, Tate Springs Farm, $570,000
Satya and Purnima Narayan to 5th Street Development LLC. 1409 Valley St., $12,000
Frank Leslie Gowen III and Daniel Lee Gowen to Bernard R. Johnson, Cynthia D. Coles, Frank Brown, Preston Goode and Patsy W. Pennix. 816 and 818 Cabell St., $18,000
Peter Pristach to Kyle D. Cornfield and Julianne Mayes. Lot 21, section 1, Courtney Springs, $299,900
FPG Virginia LLC to Jam89 LLC. Parcel, Wiggington Road, $1,050,000
Michael L. Dillard to Casey J. Lievre. Lots 14, 15, and 16, section E, Park Avenue Addition, $78,500
ROO LLC to Deniz and Crystie Elizabeth Su. 3046 Fulton St., $244,000
Jeffrey E. and Sandra L. Wilson to Lozetta K. Browley. Lot 20, block 2, section 4, Boonsboro Forest, $332,000
Graves Mill Associates LC to TY Investments LLC. Unit 9, McConville Park Condominium, 196,875
Greenway Properties LLC to Mountain View Property LLC. 1016-1018 Moseley Dr. Lots 77-79, Moseley Ave., Lot 5, block F, Warwick Addition, $313,400
Greenway Properties LLC to Forest Views LLC. Lots 8, 8 ½, 9, and 9½, Fredonia Ave., 103 Primrose, 531 and 559 Wilton Ave. 876 and 895 Brook St., 902 Centerdale, 2905 Carroll Ave., 77, 101, 146, and 161 Lake Crest, and five additional parcels, $667,241
Mark W. Marston to LCG Properties LLC. Lot 3 and 4, block 1, Roseland Park Addition, $92,500
Priority One Properties LLC to Doris Annette Mann. Lot 148, Stuart Heights, $117,900
Myung Soon Lee to Jonathan C. and Jennifer G. Deddens. Lots 5, block 1, plat of Mayfield Property, $175,000
Patricia S. Hiner and Christopher Hiner to William C. Wilkins. 1012 Chowan Ave., $149,500
Karl E. and Alys H. Miller to Jonathan D. and Kimberly M. Ness. Lot 6, block 3, section B, Bedford Hills, $273,900
Clyde A. Smith to Margaret Flynn. Unit 201, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $139,900
Angie R. Jones to Royal Litchfield Enterprise LLC. 1007 Floyd St., $145,000
Donald M. and Linda S. Wechsler to Ventia L. Bernius. Unit 210, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $139,900
FOI Builders Inc. to Raynor Hoyt and Melinda Hoyt-Mellott. 117 Victor St., $289,658.39
Philip D. and Kathleen M. Hignight to Kevin Robert and Amanda Martin. Lots 1 and 2, block 1, fronting Fort Ave., $142,000
Rise Up Properties LLC to Michael T. Casey and Perry J. Pertozelli. Unit B, 1220 Main Street Condominiums, $238,000
Oaklink LLC to Kevin M. and Susan B. Cope. Lot 60, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $120,000
SSW Holdings LLC to Charles R. Frazer III. 217 Westover Blvd., $160,000
George and Lisbeth Loper to Christina R. Neighbors. Lots 15 and 16, block F, Leaward, $82,400
L. Statham Gilliam III and Martha Anne Gilliam to Emanuel Edgar and Susan McBratney Guerreiro. 106 Oakwood Place, $505,000
Bedford Four Inc. to Darrik D. Spaulding. 1109 Sandusky Dr., $131,000
Nancy C. Honig, John K. Honig, and Katherine L. Steinbrecher to Sarah J. Honig. Lot 7, block 5, Sunset Ridge, $132,000
Jeffrey M. and Brittany C. Staley to Thomas C. Capps Jr. and Holly C. Capps. Lot 1, section 3, Oak Park, $550,000
Jason Dean Hartman and Kimberly Dawn Hartman and Carole Davis Tweedy. 103 Holmes Circle, $112,000
Phillip Martin to Ling Ju. Lots 334-337, Windsor Hills, $166,000
Julie S. Coppage to Joshua Estill and Loren Deneen Mullen and Stephen H. and Beth E. Mullen. 2033 Royal Oak Dr., $226,200
Centre 11 Enterprise LLC to Trenica Montaz Piper. 1402 Jackson St., $137,000
Proffitt & Garman LLC to Paradocs Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 7, section 2, Candlewood Court, $535,000
Kevin Eugene and Loree Rowland Sheffield to Caleb Towe. 4904 Myrtle St., $120,500
Wright Bros. Properties LLC to New Vision Trust. 1101 Hollins St., $34,000
Collins Window & Door LLC to New Grid Capital LLC. Lot 13, Rutherford Townhouses, $62,000
Ella Mae Lee and Cammie Selma Hubbard to Beesix Properties LLC. 502 Rolfe St. and additional parcel, $71,400
Thaddeus A. Dunnam, Carlton A. Dunnam, and Jane W. Dunnam to New Line Properties LLC. Lot 4, subdivision of Padgett Property, $67,000
Building Permits
Campbell County
Donald Richie, lot 40, Barringer Dr., new dwelling, $335,900
Daniel Swartz, lot 6, section 2, Hickory Hill, new dwelling, $850,000
Campbell County School Board, 100 Laxton Road, bleachers, $12,800
Carolyn Monroe, 612 Nickland Dr., den and bathroom addition, $24,500
Jeff Potter, 1387 Austin Mill Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Jadon LLC, 24 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 28 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 32 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 36 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 40 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 44 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jadon LLC, 48 High St., new dwelling, $175,000
Jennifer Wrape, 614 Willow Oak Terrace, finish basement, $4,000
Edward Callahan Jr., 249 Chestnut Forest Court, 24 solar panels, $66,312
Catharine Henderson, 8846 Bear Creek Road, additions and alterations, $10,000
Dean Musser, 534 Lake Forest Dr., bedroom, $10,000
Ellis Martz, 84 Indian Ridge Dr., 18 solar panels, $34,712
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 11, section 3, Leesville Road, new dwelling, $146,784
CRM Construction Inc., lot 10, section 2, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $290,000
Natalie Orsini, 350 Langdon Road, solar pv system, $21,600
Joel Hodges, 165 Falkland Place Road, solar pv system, $34,600
Eagle Feather Properties LLC, 21 Briar Cliff Circle, deck, $1,000
Overbey Family Partnership LLLP, 23 Winebarger Circle, roof, $50,000
Ryan Croster, 0 Addie Way, rebuild of dwelling, $220,000
Lawrence Comerford, 288 Mantle DR., addition, $71,974
Dwight Meadows, 2772 Sunnymeade Road, porch with roof, $4,700
Lynward Williams, 118 Foxcrest Dr., solar array, $45,832
Laura Layne, 605 Red House Road, remodel, $15,000
Scott Swanson, 639 Farfields Dr., roof, $5,000
B & B Structures LLC, 1495 Timberlake Dr., new dwelling, $125,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 15, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 16, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 17, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 18, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 19, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000
21934 Timberlake LLC, lot 20, Emberly Way Villas, new dwelling, $190,000
Robert Newland III, 27 Country Line Road, solar array, $24,800
Gershwin May, 79 Elder Lane, new dwelling, $400,000
Southeast Survey Group LTD., 2292 Lynch Mill Road, addition, $6,000