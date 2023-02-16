Property transfers

Amherst County

Alexander Reed Structures LLC to Andrew and Sarah Beth Lennon. Lot 5, section 2, Lamont Acres, $293,500

Jacqueline M. Fitzgerald to Jonathan Daniel Bailey and Rusty James Holt. 337 Bryant Road, $122,500

Joshua L. and Kimberly W. Mace to Nathan and Natalie Diane Barnett. Tract 4, 22.47 acres, Cox Subdivision, $515,000

Martha J. Burford to Paula Peters. 174 Burford Farm Road, $175,000

Christopher W. and Rachel L. Martin to Roy M. Cash. 2228 and 2230 Boxwood Farm Road and additional parcel, $40,000

Commerce Discount Corporation to MNFP Developers LLC. 4799 S. Amherst Highway and additional parcel, $860,884.02

Countryside Land Company LC to Scott M. and Nancy J. Patterson. Lot 3, Buffalo Ridge, $100,000

Appomattox County

The Andrews Investment Group LLC to Shane A. and Lori A. Atkins. Parcel C, 4.78 acres, Anderson Highway, $20,000

Beniam Astatkie to Kane Crouch. Parcel, 5.02 acres, near Va. 669, $30,000

Gale Jean McCraw to Jared Wills. Parcel B, near VA. 608, 9.74 acres, $289,000

Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Roselio Rioseco. Lots 1-3, Bent Creek Road, $79,000

Jeffrey Tod Carwile to Home Alone LLC. Lots 1-5, Va. 644, 6.33 acres, $52,500

Bedford County

Kolby T. May to Reid Evans and Kimberly Rowles Burnette. Lot 2, block B, Village of Jefferson Woods, $155,000

1008 Holdings LLC to J&M Financing LLP. 1026 Red Rose Lane, $230,000

Steve E. and Annette C. Mills to James Arthur Shuler Jr. Lot 58, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $370,000

Ronald K. Howell and Teresa H. Akers to Poplar Ridge Properties LLC. 1252 Howell Lane and additional parcel, $475,000

David Hood Matthew and Edward T. Matthews III to Deborah P. Nance. 1023 Reba Farm Lane, $100,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Doris A. Hurt. Parcel, Wyatt’s Way, $62,000

John H. and Anne M. Thompson to Demirae and Robert Bala. Lot 32, section 1, Autumn Run, $539,900

Judy A. Territt and Lauren A. Wyman to Jesse Ross and Leslie Ann Davis. Unit 1321, building 7, phase VII, Twin Springs Garden Villas, $155,000

Scott A. and Ida Jo Heath to Scott A. Heath Jr. and Laura K. Heath. 110 Hilltop Drive, $525,000

Diversified Management Services Inc. to Jessica Lynn Bowes. 311 Otey St., $134,000

Russell and Tammy Nelson to Elizabeth A. Shifflett and Hunter L. Shifflett. 1080 Emmett Place, $240,000

Alice Miller Morgan to Ronnie Patsel, Billie Davis and Mary Hamilton. Parcel, Broken Bow Road, $700,000

Pineapple Properties of Virginia LLC to Phill-Co. LLC. 1100 Celebration Ave., suite 316, $180,000

Steven T. and Paula A. Ciccarelli to Stanton K. and Karrie Ann Earley. Parcel, Solaridge Drive, $155,000

Robert M. Stern and Georgia M. Stern to Ronald D. and Katherine C. Pelletier. Lot 12, section 1, Farmington at Forest, $560,000

Campbell County

Dorothy H. Gibson to Dwayne A. Gibson. 81 Southern Drive, $34,500

Jeremy E. Potts and Karly Mayhew-Potts to Jason Moore. Lot 2, section G, Powhatan Cox Tract, $315,000

Barbara J. Rogers to Richard Power II. Lot 10, section 2, Winden Hills, $209,900

Walter D. Robertson III and Brenda A. Robertson to Willow Land Group LLC. Lot 344, phase XII, Runaway Bay, $4,693.25

Ronald E. Coleman and Brenda Gayle Fitch to Phillip Walter and Diane Marie Hale. 21 Fitch Haven Drive, $95,000

Haden & Riley Inc. to Jonathan D. and Amanda B. Kirk. Lot 25, section 3, Rainbow Forest, $359,000

Virginia D. Nelson to Robert H. and Lynn B. Schmidt. Lot 10, section A, Farfields, $399,900

Chadley R. Shelton to Stone Ridge Foundation Inc. 1056 Wards Road, $167,000

Martha Wilson, Phyllis Campbell, Will Herndon, Denis Laughlin and Fred Wydner Jr. to Mary Berard. 403 Cook Ave., $169,000

Charles H. Sherlin to Tyler Sutherland and Melissa Campbell. 716 Russell Woods Drive, $133,000

Pamela G. Mattox to Rebecca D. Cash. 563 Powell Road, $145,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Michael Paul Clark and Kathryn Bernice Ross. 9911 Wards Road, $212,000

Carroll M. Dabney Jr., Jeffrey W. Dabney, Donna J. Dabney, Terry L. Dabney and Clarice S. Diggs to Rae Ann and Kavon Woolfolk. Lot 3, Dabney Estates Subdivision, $39,000

Ricky Lynwood Jones Jr. to 14148 Leesville Road Trust. 14148 Leesville Road, $140,000

City of Lynchburg

Joyce Nocera Carrier to Accession Properties LLC. Lot 2, block P, Forest Townhouses, $135,000

Lloyd Howards Johnson to Julian Bradley Adams. 312 Johnson St., 116 and 118 F St., $18,500

Airspun Properties LLC to DRV Construction LLC. 900 Rockbridge Ave., $80,000

Antoinette W. Piggott to Pierre P. and Kelly P. Mortemousque. 912 Old Trent’s Ferry Road, $500,000

Lewis Angelo and Judy Waterworth Arthur to Luck D. and Laura M. Sackett. Lot 16, block 4, Gorman Subdivision, $475,000

Ronald E. and Leigh Beth Baldwin to Shaunita Sykes. 1921 Bluff St., $1,500

Jane T. Kreger to Baltic3 LLC. 801 Dearing St., $5,000

Lee T. Cox to Timothy Andrew Barber. 2122 Craig St., $152,900

Michael L. Maddox and Susan M. Barbour to Christopher M. and Delores G. Wood. Lots 41 and 42, block B, Fort Crest Addition, $80,000

Naomi E. Cecil and Beulah E. Early to M. Stewart Barney. 3150 Wards Ferry Road, $91,000

Blackwater Ridge LLC to CWMH LLC. Lot 4, block C, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $256,900

Theodore L. Jackson Sr., Mary S. Bowden and Charles E. Jackson to Hunter Dawson. 2137 Main St., $59,900

NVR Inc. to Lynda Bright. Lot 27B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $277,470

John H. Thompson Jr. and Anne M. Thompson to Landry Clark. Lot J, blocks 14 and 15, Radcliff, $217,000

James Benton Moore III to Fritts Price LLC. 2309 Bedford Ave., $325,000

Gilliam M. Cobbs to TOA Construction USA LLC. 115 Chapel Lane, $101,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 22A and 22B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. Lot 13, section C, Sandusky Acres, $125,000

Ashby Kendall Sydnor Jr. to Clara Gonzalez. Lot 82, Perkins Park, $11,000

Leanne M. and Joseph Sippel to James River Homes Buyers LLC. 416 West Cadbury Drive, $96,750

Tyler F. Johnston to Edmund Lewis and Pamela G. Rowland. Lot 71, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $334,000

Jeffrey M. Keeling and Barbara T. Keeling to Emanuel and Julia Seewald. 1044 Greenview Drive, $600,000

Norman J. and Robin N. Lipps to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Drive, Unit 310, $185,000

London Inc. to Mary E. Wright. 610 Norwood St., $159,900

William Kenneth Moore to RB30 LLC. 221 Twin Oak Drive, $82,500

Fay E. Wilmouth to Preston E. and Cheryl F. Rogers. Lots 2 and 3, Black Rock Farm, $188,000

Lucy G. Ross to Russell P. and Amy N. Walls. Lots 1 and 2, block B, Oakmont Park, $159,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Gardens on Timberlake LLC, 240 Beverly Hills Circle, new construction, $58,000

Liberty University Inc., 751 Mountain View Road, renovation, $982,184.15

TPB Enterprises LLC, 1600 Graves Mill Road, new construction, $5,000,000

Thomas Road Baptist Church, 701 Mountain View Road, renovation, $143,008.84

Lynchburg Grows, 1339 Englewood St., renovation, $524,918

Carpet Care of Central VA Inc., 300 Oakley Ave., renovation, $5,000

Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $106,274

Genevas Place LLC, 722 Commerce St., renovation, $5,000

Three Ridges of Lynchburg LLC, 2229 Murrell Road, addition, $286,000

Vector Space, 2004 Memorial Ave., renovation, $135,000

Ian Smithson, 4784 John Scott Drive, renovation, $58,280

Sundance Design & Build LLC, 226 Two Creek Drive, addition, $2,500

Sundance Design & Build LLC, 318 Two Creek Drive, addition, $2,500

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 146 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

Long Meadows Inc., 2707 Rainbow Circle, new construction, $225,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 154 Robinia Road A, new construction, $131,480

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 154 Robinia Road B, new construction, $131,480

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 181 Robinia Road A, new construction, $139,628.90

NVR Inc./Ryan Homes, 185 Robinia Road B, new construction, $139,628.90

Berkley Cardwell, 2120 Mimosa Drive, renovation, $12,870

Roger Jones, 216 Windsor Road, addition, $65,000

Jean Capital LLC, 1616 Buchanan St., renovation, $15,000

Echelon Realty LLC, 510 Stuart St., renovation, $28,000

Shrader Stone LLC, 603 Cabell St., repair, $2,000