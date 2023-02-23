Property transfers

Amherst County

Sam E. Davis Development LLC to Brandon D. and Sylvia Rebekah Jennings. Lot 5, Learning Lane, $50,000

Digital Business Corp. to Matthew A. and Emily Johnson. Parcel, Trey Court, $19,000

Seminole Drive Trust to Jean Capital LLC. 527 Seminole Drive, $138,000

Betty Jean Jones Sales and Henry Jones to Nathanial G. and Nancy J. Megginson. 411 W. Monitor Road, $15,000

Steven Tracy Sprouse, James A. Sprouse, Larry O. Sprouse and Diantha D. Sprouse to Joseph Edell Kennon. Lots 3-5, Village of Monroe, $129,500

Jeane T. Wingfield to LHI Properties LLC. Lot 34, section II, Hans Hill Estates, $525,000

Paula F. Thron to James M. Little. Lot 37, section 1, Williamsburg Manor, $194,900

Brian M. Morykon to Brandon D. and Sylvia Rebekah Jennings. Lot 6, Learning Lane, $65,000

Appomattox County

Lewis M. and Catherine D. East to Rhonda Gay Womack. 6168 Stage Road, $40,000

William M. Oakerson III to David M. Ciocci. 1433 Piney Mountain Road and five additional parcels, $900,000

Donna H. Joy and Lester W. Hodges to Lee T. Cox and Karena Jaggers. 279 Willow Creek Run and additional parcel, $155,000

Sahara M. Ellison to Brittany D. Stevenson. Parcel, Va. 616, 1.89 acres, $232,900

Thomas M. Sweeney III and Lori R. Sweeney to Lee and Tonja S. Hall. Lot 14, The Meadows at Concord, $650,000

Bedford County Jeffrey H. and Carol A. Barker to Jason R. Barker. 1596 Chestnut Grove Drive, $110,000

David L. Booth, trustee of the Nancianne C. Booth Revocable Trust to David L. Booth, trustee of the David L. Booth Revocable Trust. Lot 21, section 1, Brookledge, $326,394.43

Heather Carlisle to Kyle Ryan and Molly Sue Tokle. 106 Country Lane, $255,000

Warren Grove Teates to Megan and Charles J. Hagerty Jr. Second amended parcel B, Sparkman Tract, $890,000

Jane Wheeler Moore to David Lynn Wheeler. 1441 Sandy Ford Road, $40,000

Diane L. Ashworth to Blairs S. Hanna Jr. 10696 Dickerson Mill Road, $135,000

James R. Mitcham III to Sole Source Solution LLC. Lots 16 and 17, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $36,000

Irma Lee Clark to Raymond Price Arrington III. Parcel, Franklin St., $10,000

Benjamin G. and Jane R. Summers to Darren R. and Marla M. Welson. Lot 12, section 12, Peters Estate, $527,000

Cody and Vicky Bower to Nicole Bowyer. Parcel, 0.574 acres, Va. 635, $100,000

Danny Rice and Diane Rice to Stephen A. Owens and Kimberly D. Owens. Parcel, off Old Firetrail Road and Evelyn Drive, $19,000

Justin J. Gibbs and Whitney R. Shaefer to Justice Hayden Hutschenreuter and Carson James Gagliano. Lot A, section 5, Walnut Shell Road, $290,000

Conrad A. and Susan L. Anctil to Paul C. and Leah S. Trent. Parcel, Willard Way and additional parcel, $97,750

Doris B. Gibbs to Martin E. Cox II and Amy Cox. Tract 2, Centerville Road, $42,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Dawn-Ann Pray Kataoka. Lot 71, section VII, Virginia Woods, $289,950

Randal K. Steele to Joseph Thomas Mytko. Lot 31, section 2, Mountain Meadows, $40,000

William Edward Ardito and Vincent J. Ardito Jr. to Matthew Henry and Priscilla Fox. 3265 Otter Hill Road and additional parcel, $445,700

Albert and Lois Janney to Roland E. and Betty S. Moore to Rolanda E. Moore. 1187 Penn Hollow Road, $33,000

Smith Mountain Lake Holdings LLC to Ronald Gavin Rowe Jr. and Sherry B. Rowe. 1151 Silver Fox Run and additional parcel, $550,000

Tracie and Teresa B. Grant to Wax Rentals LLC. 1273 Graves Harbor Trail, $137,500

Juan J. Tapia Ancalle and Esther Hee Tapia to Michael R. Jonzen. 1190 Commonwealth Circle, $275,000

SML Villas LLC to Irma Bernal Perez and Jose Perez Torres. Lot 9, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $220,000

Amethyst Eve Sheffield and Sheila T. Price and Ruth S. Sheffield to Barry J. and Elizabeth W. Rathbone. Lot 10, section 2, Brooknoll Estates, $86,000

William Alan Dodgion and Karen Deann Dodgion to Michael John Loux Jr. and Kelly LeBlanc. Tract 2, Bedford Lake Estates, $602,000

Campbell County

Allen Adrian Abisia to Westbrooks LLC. Lot 12, section A, Whitestone Hills Subdivision, $106,000

Angela G. Mattox to Perry Daniel and Charlotte Marie Chernaskey. Lot 2, section 3, Gibsonland Subdivision, $155,000

Tye Cliff Properties LLC to ALS Investments LLC. Lot 14, section II, Gable Crest, $324,900

Julie F. Davidson to Seven Diamonds LLC. 8344 Wards Road, $680,000

Lora J. Martin to KDK Development LLC. 292 Rainbow Forest Drive, $120,000

Philip L. Hatchett, trustee to Angela Rodriguez Saucedo. 148 Robin Road, $229,900

LSG Properties LLC to Robert A. Hubbard Jr. 1308 Fourth St. and four additional parcels, $51,000

Melanie Trisha Irby and Michael L. Irby to Annabel I. Maley. Portion of parcel 8, Va. 633, 70.40 acres, $105,000

Lora J. Martin and Dovie I. Johnson to KDK Development LLC. 292 Rainbow Forest Drive, $120,000

George Bradley and Jessie C. Phillips to C. Todd and Lisa W. Moore. 2421 Browns Mill Road, $145,000

Brett Lee Phelps to Payton Owen. 815 10th St., $70,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to Value Housing Partners LLC. Lot 8, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

City of Lynchburg Sharon Oglesby to A&Y Krafty Hands LLC. 3745 Woodside Ave., $164,000

Bruce L. and Wendy I. Atkinson to Nathaniel R. Cuellar. Lots 29-34, block B, Royal Court, $310,000

DBHOMES4HOPE LLC to Ronald Lee Austin. 1307 13th St., $155,000

Beach Front Properties LLC to CCE Properties LLC. 2221 and 2223 Bedford Ave., $400,000

Leslie Wynn Gazzola and Emily Ann Gazzola to Jamar Blake and Ashley Meador. 604 Wilton Ave., $150,000

Kenneth E. Braxton and Valerie Braxton to ITT Rehab LLC. 1409 Taylor St., $101,900

Shelby Staton Canody to London Inc. Lots 31 and 32, block C, Fairview Park, $70,000

Noble Holdings LLC to Luis Carlos Sanchez Carreno and Salem A. Hicks. 1701 Georgia Ave. and 1812 Ridge Ave., $5,500

Janet E. Fielder to John Wesley Reynolds and Connye Denyse Cashion. Lot 1, block 4, Edley Subdivision, $372,250

NVR Inc. to Kenneth Michael Chapple and Jessica Brooke Chapple. Lot 26B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $276,970

David Michael Crowder and Caroline Kay Crowder to Jewelle Hicks. Lot 27, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $280,000

Brenda Spinner Megginson to Nathan Dudley. 2720 Rainbow Circle, $80,000

Lyn-Tuck Enterprises LLC to Equity Trust Company. Lot 46, Sterling Park Townhomes, $210,000

404 Cabell Street LLC to Ruth H. and Michael J. Erquiaga II. 404 Cabell St., $950,000

Markus Ferguson to Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority. Lot 147, Dearington, $60,000

Douglas H. and Barbara L. Shedd to Kathleen A. Fort. 308 Sumpter St., $207,000

Gingerbread Manor Inc. to Nathan Samuel Lass. 2202 Memorial Ave., $130,000

Laurenda Kuffour to Cecelia Hannon and Mary Hannon. 1721 Fillmore St., $169,000

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Rany Wahba and Fady Ibrahim. 109 Dale Ave., $265,000

James River Home Buyers LLC to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 416 Cadbury Drive, $112,000

Thomas W. Tweedy and Rebecca D. Tweedy to Martha Dixon Kearse. 238 Coffee Road, $216,000

Starkweather Enterprise LLC to Andrea L. Miller. Lot 26, block 2, Craddock Addition, $154,000

William Nelson and Karen M. Reid to Glenn and Susan Jenkins. Lot 51, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $294,900

Joshua R. Rosene to Shallow Creek Enterprises LLC. 301 Prince St., $17,500

DRV Constructions LLC to Zachary Tiger and Megan Elizabeth Teramura. 7115 Richland Drive, $275,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Joseph Riley, 918 Rothwood Road, renovation, $30,000

Fyre & Ice LLC, 916 Beech St., renovation, $45,000

Matthew Dewitt, 4441 Boonsboro Road, addition, $3,000

Isaiah Quigley, 4635 Golf Park Drive, addition, $2,500

Lauretta Snead, 907 17th St., addition, $7,962

Robert O’Brian, 1220 Regency Woods Place, renovation, $98,000

Mona Moldvay, 116 Tomahawk Drive, addition, $11,152

John Waterworth, 1539 Lexington Drive, addition, $13,364

Laurraine Barrington, 303 Town Crier Road, addition, $24,853

DBI Capital Group LLC, 142 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

Ebony & Ivory Renovations LLC, 816 Spring St., $12,000

Wyatt Boyd Jr., 213 Stonehouse Drive, addition, $20,000

Across the Bridge LLC, 439 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $80,000

Across the Bridge LLC, 441 Rivermont Ave. 443, renovation, $80,000

Brittany Dillard, 6225 Pawtucket Drive, renovation, $8,910

Arthur Smith and Judy Smith, trustees, 1005 Taylor St., renovation, $5,700

Gregory Haan, 716 Leesville Road, 307, renovation, $13,500

Michael Matteson, 3845 Peakland Place, repair, $6,511.97

Doris Hailey, trustee, 209 Woodland Ave., renovation, $6,903.27

Maegan Busby, 2223 Park Place, renovation, $8,992.22

5th Street Development LLC, 113 Federal St., renovation, $110,000

Landon Green, 744 Sandusky Drive, addition, $4,000

Robert Flint, 126 Waughs Landing Drive, renovation, $32,555

James Knichek, 7001 Taylor Road, addition, $42,000

Mitchell Shorter, 2031 Poplar St., renovation, $5,700

Timothy Foster, 117 Yeardley Ave., renovation, $9,911

David Steele, 206 Wadsworth St. B, renovation, $1,000

Kevin Foody, 108 Old Post Road, renovation, $10,530

Gabriel Jenkins, 7115 Taylor Road, renovation, $30,095.12

Marina Narbis, 1325 Englewood St., renovation, $9,945

Jonathan Collins, 1420 Edley Place, addition, $31,992