Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Sarah M. Addison and Gary C. Addison to Daniel M. and Melissa M. Bradley. Parcel, Ridge Drive, Town of Amherst, $295,000

Amherst Land and Timber LLC to Patrick Alfred and Melissa Joy Mahone. Parcel, Fox Hill Road, 22.455 acres, $137,900

Lisa Banton Bennington to Debra L. Henson. Lot 1, phase IV, unit 901, Royal Gardens, $189,900

Daniel M. and Melissa M. Bradley to Ciara Franklin and Glenda Sparrow. Lot 18, section 2, W.B. Wilber Subdivision, $246,000

Virginia Lynn Gilbert, Randolph Arthur Gilbert, Heidi G. Mays and Jason H. Gilbert to Rochelle A. Britt. 186 Woodvue Drive and additional parcel, $188,200

Patricia S. Carson to 122 Holdings LLC. Parcel, bordering on Old Wright Shop Road, 0.579 aces, $168,000

Audrey C. Cash to Robert Byrnes Roy. Parcel, fronting Oak Lane, 0.61 acres, $299,900

James W. Thacker and Deborah L. Thacker to Dallas Cole. 267 Alto Road, $465,000

William A. Early Jr. to Kenneth Spencer White, trustee. Parcel, Galt’s Mill Road, 10 acres, $30,000

Appomattox County

Suzanne Todd to Berkley Jason Goolsby. 2719 Double Bridges Road, $200,000

Home Alone LLC to Herman J. Varner. Lot C, Trent Hatchery Road, $172,500

Michael and Terry Hope to Chase A. Johnson and Katie M. Swann. Lot 8, Jenny Lane, $77,500

Virginia Elizabeth Steadman to K&A Homes LLC. Lot 2, Charley’s Way Estates Subdivision, $15,000

Cynthia Ashby-Dungee to James H. Doughty. Parcel, fronting Va. 601, 7 acres and additional parcel, $16,200

Bedford County

West Crossing LLC to Richard David Barnes II and Michelle Lynn Barnes. Lot 23, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $319,000

Barbara A. Russell to Scott E. and Angeline P. Ashman. Unit 15, phase 2, tract 5, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $285,000

Barbara Knecht to R. Moorefield Construction Inc. Lot 19, section 2, West Crossing Subdivision, $60,000

Kevin Jay Heauser and Christina Marie Heauser to Michael S. Burkhardt and Lydia M. Gay. 1555 Jordantown Road, $277,500

Douglas M. McBee to Melvin K. Ferguson and Mary E. Spradlin. Lot 4, section 2, Shamrock Farms, $275,000

Isis M. Ortiz to Maria Lagrander. Lot 28, Virginia Woods, $299,900

Dorothy LaForscia to James T. and Annette E. Harvey. Lot 1, block 2, Map of Hillandale, $199,900

Albert Lee Moore Jr., Ernest Gilbert Flinchum and Dyra Lynn Hodges to Brandon L. Hall. Lot 8, Lakeridge Subdivision, $90,000

Carolyn H. Compton and Rebecca H. Bishop to Rodeo Farms LLC. Parcel, two miles from the Forest Post Office, $2,500

Todd S. Hammock, John Greg Haley and Janet S. Hammock to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Lot 19, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $20,000

William E. Hughes Jr. and Rebecca Hughes to Zachary E. and Kathryn L. Bruno. Lot 21, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $476,000

Robert J. and Joyce E. Petrochko to Clifford and Denisa Bowling. 1461 Whistling Swan Drive, $454,450

Westyn Village LLC to John S. Stanek. Lot 11, Westyn Village LLC. $379,900

Gene A. and Vickie York Losnes to Jared Scott. Lot 7, Creeks Edge, $370,000

Bobbie O. Blakenship to Amy Robertson Cline. Lot 2, Bedford Place, $137,000

David Signorile to Jennifer and Steven Woods. Lot 36, Valley Mills Crossing, $40,000

Wade J. Baumgartner and Lisa J. Baumgartner to Karen C. Metz. Lot 155, Terrace View, $750,000

Justin D. and Brittany A. Wood to Alec and Ryanne Boesel. Lot 23, section 1, Meadow Wood, $365,000

Karen C. Metz to David and Charlene Geisler. Lot 15, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $686,000

Thomas Mark Campbell and Dennis C. Hoover to Michael R. and Danielle R. Cordle. 1199 Penn Hollow Road, $296,000

Joshua Powell and Benjamin Powell to Taylor Made Construction & Development Inc. 6200 Goodview Road, $130,000

Joseph B. Bowman III to Christopher and Jeanna D. Williams. Unit 2401, phase 2, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $150,000

Timothy E. Bradbury and Jennifer M. Bradbury to Kenneth C.R.W. Montgomery and Ashley D. Watson. 1007 Quarles St., $212,500

Heggerd Kenny Wells to Michael James Liga. 803 Peaks St., $175,000

Christopher L. Childers to Mason Campbell and Kimberly Anne Paxton. 12328 Hardy Road, $232,000

Andrew Josiah and Karley Lynne Huddleston to Ann M. Campbell. Lot 57, section D, Bedford Hills, $245,000

Easy Living LLC to Marc Jeffrey and Nicole Lynn Kalin. Lot 123, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $550,000

Christina M. Fenske to Matthew D. Guercia and Jenna M. Corey. Lot 3, Zeke’s Knoll Subdivision, $335,000

Ty Investments LLC to Close it Now 365 LLC. Lots 98-135, phase II, Mariner’s Run, $76,000

Bert Charles and Cathy Christine Stevens to Anthony Kyle and Sheila Marie Repass. 103 Collins Drive, $279,000

Jane C. Martin to ECP LLC and Cornerstone Investments IRA LLC. Lot 3, Burks Hill Road, $210,000

Campbell County

C. Fariss to In Faith Properties LLC. 3381 Waterlick Road, $175,000

TNT Group LLC to Timothy E. and Natalya N. Locke. Lot 13, section II, Wheeler Estates, $320,000

Oakgrove Properties LLC to Maple Ridge Estates LLC. 914 and 916 Main St., $399,000

Linda F. Mayhugh to Karen D. Sterling. Parcel, 50.29 acres, Dog Creek Road, $109,900

New London Development Company to Thomas Road Baptist Church. Lot 37, section 1, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $33,000

Carol and Nicholas R. Nuzzi Jr. to Benjamin Schrepfer. 45 Allwell Road, $277,000

Daniel W. and Michelle B. Wisby to Kandise Powell. 4354 Village Highway, $389,900

4D Homes LLC to Melanie Callahan Thurman. 115 C F Gray St., $121,500

Teresa Joyce Austin, Janet Austin, Kenneth J. Austin, Wanda Austin and Guy F. Mosebrook to Ruby A. Lott. 7793 Brookneal Highway, $81,000

Susan W. Shamblin and Daniel H. Shambin to Jason S. Brown and Brittan N. Bailey. Lot 9, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $300,000

Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Charles E. Fariss. Parcels off Red House Road and Three Creeks Road, 1702.235 acres, $1,454,540.15

Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Farisst of the Land LLC. Parcel, Three Creeks Road, 78.099 acres, $121,053.45

Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Fairhart Properties LLC. Parcel, Red House Road, 26.368 acres, $40,870.40

Bedford Four Inc. to Mohawk Meadows LLC. 4351, 4453 and 4363 Long Island Road and additional parcel, $871,500

City of Lynchburg

Enrique Barrera III and Melody Barrera to Hunter L. Gorinson and Betty Caroline Skeen. Part of lots 13 and 14, Evergreen Subdivision, $455,000

Benjamin Colin Smith and Joleen Booth to Edward Scott Underwood. 108 Mayfield Drive, $250,000

Diane Brumfield to Wesley Daniel and Sarah Joy Devos. 4906 Myrtle St., $160,000

Michael W. Overstreet to Mid Atlantic IRA LLC. 3110 Maryland Ave., $73,500

Melanie F. Christian to Oak Park Farm LLC. 253, 263, 400 and 600 Meriwether Road and 2019 Royal Oak Drive, $750,000

Paul F. Jenkins Jr. to Gary K. Clegg. 5953 Hines Circle, $185,000

Samuel E. Stump Jr. and Stephanie L. Stump to David Raymond Clements Jr. 3208 Richmond St., $160,000

Wanda Shook and Alisa S. Dyson to Franklin G. and Jody Furman. Lot 46, Candlewood Court Villas, $275,000

Jacqueline E. Hamlet to Santos Ebelio Reyes Euceda and Alan Josue Reyes Perez. Parcel, Gum St., $10,500

Nicholas Nassar to Hongbing Fang. Lot 20, section 2, Skyview Park, $235,000

James William Fuller Jr. and Jerome W. Fuller to John Paul Neblett. 700 Polk St., $119,900

GRF LLC to Rugged Manor Properties LLC. Lot 18, Crestwood Town Homes, $211,000

Desiree Garza to 1009 Lindsay LLC. 1009 Lindsay St., $159,900

Nathan B and Mary Hubbard to Crystal B. Jones and Benjamin Newman. 1013 Westview Drive, $200,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to McDonough Properties LLC. 230 Maple Hills Drive, $100,000

Polk Street Trust to Jean Capital LLC. 104 Polk St., $52,500

Susan Carter Lee to Douglas E. Lee and Judith N. Lee. Part of lot 5, 9 and 10 and lots 6-8, section B, Greenway Court, $140,000

Larke W. Riordan to Paul M. Lundy. Parcel, Link Road, $439,900

Max Sweet Properties LLC to Michael R. and Amy Love Strauss. Unit 16, 51 11th Street Lofts, $225,000

Andrew M. Pojedinec and Shannon Pojedinec to Monica Y. and John M. Pierre. 615 Selene St., $181,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Workman Oil Company, 2091 Langhorne Road, renovation, $400,000

New Covenant Schools, 122 Fleetwood Drive, addition, $300,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 8000 Timberlake Road Suite A, renovation, $717,000

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority, 1948 Thomson Drive, renovation, $1,247,00

County Smoak LLC, 7423 Timberlake Road, addition, $32,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 103 Wrest Edge Way, renovation, $157,000

Light Investments LLC, 2811 Linkhorne Drive, renovation, $20,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 1600 Graves Mill Road, addition, $15,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 1600 Graves Mill Road, addition, $35,000

Seven Hills Real Estate Holdings, 1409 Buchanan St., renovation, $30,000

Logans Landing LLC, 6343 Logans Lane, addition, $70,000

Wellsafe Holdings LLC, 2303 Bedford Ave., renovation, $20,000

Flowserve US Inc., 5114 Woodall Road, renovation, $215,000

GT Services LLC, 514 Fifth St., renovation, $10,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $30,000

Comeback Inn LLC, 3320 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $75,000

City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., renovation, $10,000

Beatrice Johnson, 119 Bryant Road, renovation, $15,756.96

MLN Capital LLC, 2860 Campbell Ave., renovation, $20,000

Jason Cudd, 706 Elmwood Ave., new construction, $325,000

Gary Spengler, 1720 Spottswood Place, addition, $13,522.27

Benjamin Duplessis, 147 Melinda Drive, renovation, $2,000

Elizabeth Doyle, 121 Old Spring Way, addition, $30,000

Nancy Newell, 302 Munford St., addition, $12,000

Alvin Maddox, 2421 Link Road, addition, $43,184

Kelvin Daye, 5809 Apache Lane, addition, $46,000

Anthony Franko, 1522 Laxton Road, renovation, $16,200

Robert Canody, 396 Woodland Circle, renovation, $14,400

Jason Vranes, 413 Harvest Court, renovation, $40,000

Robert Elder, 1802 Wiggington Road, renovation, $75,000

Courtney Pressley, 5605 White Oak Drive, addition, $40,000

Michael Brinkley, 1402 Edley Place, addition, $4,995

Across The Bridge LLC, 427 Blackford St. 429, renovation, $25,000

Ama Property Group LLC, 1415 Fillmore St., renovation, $10,000

Ama Property Group LLC, 1105 16th St., renovation, $10,000

Devon Brickhouse-Bryson, 1046 Rivermont Terrace, addition, $14,040

Christine Mitchell, 1127 Moreview Drive, addition, $11,340

Richard Grabowski, 802 Norwood St., renovation, $15,500

Marcus Deas, 115 Willard Way, renovation, $62,115

Lelia Burge, 421 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $11,500