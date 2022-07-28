 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as “sunshine laws.”

Property transfers

Amherst County

Sarah M. Addison and Gary C. Addison to Daniel M. and Melissa M. Bradley. Parcel, Ridge Drive, Town of Amherst, $295,000

Amherst Land and Timber LLC to Patrick Alfred and Melissa Joy Mahone. Parcel, Fox Hill Road, 22.455 acres, $137,900

Lisa Banton Bennington to Debra L. Henson. Lot 1, phase IV, unit 901, Royal Gardens, $189,900

Daniel M. and Melissa M. Bradley to Ciara Franklin and Glenda Sparrow. Lot 18, section 2, W.B. Wilber Subdivision, $246,000

Virginia Lynn Gilbert, Randolph Arthur Gilbert, Heidi G. Mays and Jason H. Gilbert to Rochelle A. Britt. 186 Woodvue Drive and additional parcel, $188,200

Patricia S. Carson to 122 Holdings LLC. Parcel, bordering on Old Wright Shop Road, 0.579 aces, $168,000

Audrey C. Cash to Robert Byrnes Roy. Parcel, fronting Oak Lane, 0.61 acres, $299,900

James W. Thacker and Deborah L. Thacker to Dallas Cole. 267 Alto Road, $465,000

William A. Early Jr. to Kenneth Spencer White, trustee. Parcel, Galt’s Mill Road, 10 acres, $30,000

Appomattox County

Suzanne Todd to Berkley Jason Goolsby. 2719 Double Bridges Road, $200,000

Home Alone LLC to Herman J. Varner. Lot C, Trent Hatchery Road, $172,500

Michael and Terry Hope to Chase A. Johnson and Katie M. Swann. Lot 8, Jenny Lane, $77,500

Virginia Elizabeth Steadman to K&A Homes LLC. Lot 2, Charley’s Way Estates Subdivision, $15,000

Cynthia Ashby-Dungee to James H. Doughty. Parcel, fronting Va. 601, 7 acres and additional parcel, $16,200

Bedford County

West Crossing LLC to Richard David Barnes II and Michelle Lynn Barnes. Lot 23, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $319,000

Barbara A. Russell to Scott E. and Angeline P. Ashman. Unit 15, phase 2, tract 5, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $285,000

Barbara Knecht to R. Moorefield Construction Inc. Lot 19, section 2, West Crossing Subdivision, $60,000

Kevin Jay Heauser and Christina Marie Heauser to Michael S. Burkhardt and Lydia M. Gay. 1555 Jordantown Road, $277,500

Douglas M. McBee to Melvin K. Ferguson and Mary E. Spradlin. Lot 4, section 2, Shamrock Farms, $275,000

Isis M. Ortiz to Maria Lagrander. Lot 28, Virginia Woods, $299,900

Dorothy LaForscia to James T. and Annette E. Harvey. Lot 1, block 2, Map of Hillandale, $199,900

Albert Lee Moore Jr., Ernest Gilbert Flinchum and Dyra Lynn Hodges to Brandon L. Hall. Lot 8, Lakeridge Subdivision, $90,000

Carolyn H. Compton and Rebecca H. Bishop to Rodeo Farms LLC. Parcel, two miles from the Forest Post Office, $2,500

Todd S. Hammock, John Greg Haley and Janet S. Hammock to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Lot 19, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, $20,000

William E. Hughes Jr. and Rebecca Hughes to Zachary E. and Kathryn L. Bruno. Lot 21, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $476,000

Robert J. and Joyce E. Petrochko to Clifford and Denisa Bowling. 1461 Whistling Swan Drive, $454,450

Westyn Village LLC to John S. Stanek. Lot 11, Westyn Village LLC. $379,900

Gene A. and Vickie York Losnes to Jared Scott. Lot 7, Creeks Edge, $370,000

Bobbie O. Blakenship to Amy Robertson Cline. Lot 2, Bedford Place, $137,000

David Signorile to Jennifer and Steven Woods. Lot 36, Valley Mills Crossing, $40,000

Wade J. Baumgartner and Lisa J. Baumgartner to Karen C. Metz. Lot 155, Terrace View, $750,000

Justin D. and Brittany A. Wood to Alec and Ryanne Boesel. Lot 23, section 1, Meadow Wood, $365,000

Karen C. Metz to David and Charlene Geisler. Lot 15, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $686,000

Thomas Mark Campbell and Dennis C. Hoover to Michael R. and Danielle R. Cordle. 1199 Penn Hollow Road, $296,000

Joshua Powell and Benjamin Powell to Taylor Made Construction & Development Inc. 6200 Goodview Road, $130,000

Joseph B. Bowman III to Christopher and Jeanna D. Williams. Unit 2401, phase 2, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $150,000

Timothy E. Bradbury and Jennifer M. Bradbury to Kenneth C.R.W. Montgomery and Ashley D. Watson. 1007 Quarles St., $212,500

Heggerd Kenny Wells to Michael James Liga. 803 Peaks St., $175,000

Christopher L. Childers to Mason Campbell and Kimberly Anne Paxton. 12328 Hardy Road, $232,000

Andrew Josiah and Karley Lynne Huddleston to Ann M. Campbell. Lot 57, section D, Bedford Hills, $245,000

Easy Living LLC to Marc Jeffrey and Nicole Lynn Kalin. Lot 123, section 1, Somerset Meadows, $550,000

Christina M. Fenske to Matthew D. Guercia and Jenna M. Corey. Lot 3, Zeke’s Knoll Subdivision, $335,000

Ty Investments LLC to Close it Now 365 LLC. Lots 98-135, phase II, Mariner’s Run, $76,000

Bert Charles and Cathy Christine Stevens to Anthony Kyle and Sheila Marie Repass. 103 Collins Drive, $279,000

Jane C. Martin to ECP LLC and Cornerstone Investments IRA LLC. Lot 3, Burks Hill Road, $210,000

Campbell County

C. Fariss to In Faith Properties LLC. 3381 Waterlick Road, $175,000

TNT Group LLC to Timothy E. and Natalya N. Locke. Lot 13, section II, Wheeler Estates, $320,000

Oakgrove Properties LLC to Maple Ridge Estates LLC. 914 and 916 Main St., $399,000

Linda F. Mayhugh to Karen D. Sterling. Parcel, 50.29 acres, Dog Creek Road, $109,900

New London Development Company to Thomas Road Baptist Church. Lot 37, section 1, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $33,000

Carol and Nicholas R. Nuzzi Jr. to Benjamin Schrepfer. 45 Allwell Road, $277,000

Daniel W. and Michelle B. Wisby to Kandise Powell. 4354 Village Highway, $389,900

4D Homes LLC to Melanie Callahan Thurman. 115 C F Gray St., $121,500

Teresa Joyce Austin, Janet Austin, Kenneth J. Austin, Wanda Austin and Guy F. Mosebrook to Ruby A. Lott. 7793 Brookneal Highway, $81,000

Susan W. Shamblin and Daniel H. Shambin to Jason S. Brown and Brittan N. Bailey. Lot 9, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $300,000

Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Charles E. Fariss. Parcels off Red House Road and Three Creeks Road, 1702.235 acres, $1,454,540.15

Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Farisst of the Land LLC. Parcel, Three Creeks Road, 78.099 acres, $121,053.45

Malcolm L. Bailey and Steven A. Bailey to Fairhart Properties LLC. Parcel, Red House Road, 26.368 acres, $40,870.40

Bedford Four Inc. to Mohawk Meadows LLC. 4351, 4453 and 4363 Long Island Road and additional parcel, $871,500

City of Lynchburg

Enrique Barrera III and Melody Barrera to Hunter L. Gorinson and Betty Caroline Skeen. Part of lots 13 and 14, Evergreen Subdivision, $455,000

Benjamin Colin Smith and Joleen Booth to Edward Scott Underwood. 108 Mayfield Drive, $250,000

Diane Brumfield to Wesley Daniel and Sarah Joy Devos. 4906 Myrtle St., $160,000

Michael W. Overstreet to Mid Atlantic IRA LLC. 3110 Maryland Ave., $73,500

Melanie F. Christian to Oak Park Farm LLC. 253, 263, 400 and 600 Meriwether Road and 2019 Royal Oak Drive, $750,000

Paul F. Jenkins Jr. to Gary K. Clegg. 5953 Hines Circle, $185,000

Samuel E. Stump Jr. and Stephanie L. Stump to David Raymond Clements Jr. 3208 Richmond St., $160,000

Wanda Shook and Alisa S. Dyson to Franklin G. and Jody Furman. Lot 46, Candlewood Court Villas, $275,000

Jacqueline E. Hamlet to Santos Ebelio Reyes Euceda and Alan Josue Reyes Perez. Parcel, Gum St., $10,500

Nicholas Nassar to Hongbing Fang. Lot 20, section 2, Skyview Park, $235,000

James William Fuller Jr. and Jerome W. Fuller to John Paul Neblett. 700 Polk St., $119,900

GRF LLC to Rugged Manor Properties LLC. Lot 18, Crestwood Town Homes, $211,000

Desiree Garza to 1009 Lindsay LLC. 1009 Lindsay St., $159,900

Nathan B and Mary Hubbard to Crystal B. Jones and Benjamin Newman. 1013 Westview Drive, $200,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to McDonough Properties LLC. 230 Maple Hills Drive, $100,000

Polk Street Trust to Jean Capital LLC. 104 Polk St., $52,500

Susan Carter Lee to Douglas E. Lee and Judith N. Lee. Part of lot 5, 9 and 10 and lots 6-8, section B, Greenway Court, $140,000

Larke W. Riordan to Paul M. Lundy. Parcel, Link Road, $439,900

Max Sweet Properties LLC to Michael R. and Amy Love Strauss. Unit 16, 51 11th Street Lofts, $225,000

Andrew M. Pojedinec and Shannon Pojedinec to Monica Y. and John M. Pierre. 615 Selene St., $181,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Workman Oil Company, 2091 Langhorne Road, renovation, $400,000

New Covenant Schools, 122 Fleetwood Drive, addition, $300,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 8000 Timberlake Road Suite A, renovation, $717,000

Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority, 1948 Thomson Drive, renovation, $1,247,00

County Smoak LLC, 7423 Timberlake Road, addition, $32,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 103 Wrest Edge Way, renovation, $157,000

Light Investments LLC, 2811 Linkhorne Drive, renovation, $20,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 1600 Graves Mill Road, addition, $15,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 1600 Graves Mill Road, addition, $35,000

Seven Hills Real Estate Holdings, 1409 Buchanan St., renovation, $30,000

Logans Landing LLC, 6343 Logans Lane, addition, $70,000

Wellsafe Holdings LLC, 2303 Bedford Ave., renovation, $20,000

Flowserve US Inc., 5114 Woodall Road, renovation, $215,000

GT Services LLC, 514 Fifth St., renovation, $10,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $30,000

Comeback Inn LLC, 3320 Candler’s Mountain Road, renovation, $75,000

City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., renovation, $10,000

Beatrice Johnson, 119 Bryant Road, renovation, $15,756.96

MLN Capital LLC, 2860 Campbell Ave., renovation, $20,000

Jason Cudd, 706 Elmwood Ave., new construction, $325,000

Gary Spengler, 1720 Spottswood Place, addition, $13,522.27

Benjamin Duplessis, 147 Melinda Drive, renovation, $2,000

Elizabeth Doyle, 121 Old Spring Way, addition, $30,000

Nancy Newell, 302 Munford St., addition, $12,000

Alvin Maddox, 2421 Link Road, addition, $43,184

Kelvin Daye, 5809 Apache Lane, addition, $46,000

Anthony Franko, 1522 Laxton Road, renovation, $16,200

Robert Canody, 396 Woodland Circle, renovation, $14,400

Jason Vranes, 413 Harvest Court, renovation, $40,000

Robert Elder, 1802 Wiggington Road, renovation, $75,000

Courtney Pressley, 5605 White Oak Drive, addition, $40,000

Michael Brinkley, 1402 Edley Place, addition, $4,995

Across The Bridge LLC, 427 Blackford St. 429, renovation, $25,000

Ama Property Group LLC, 1415 Fillmore St., renovation, $10,000

Ama Property Group LLC, 1105 16th St., renovation, $10,000

Devon Brickhouse-Bryson, 1046 Rivermont Terrace, addition, $14,040

Christine Mitchell, 1127 Moreview Drive, addition, $11,340

Richard Grabowski, 802 Norwood St., renovation, $15,500

Marcus Deas, 115 Willard Way, renovation, $62,115

Lelia Burge, 421 Trent’s Ferry Road, renovation, $11,500

