Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Phillips R. Keys and KCC Inc., Limited to James N. and Susan E. Walter. 78 Valleyview Drive, $240,000

Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Chris Wright. Lot 36, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $312,000

Pleasant Ridge Inc. to Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. Lot 36, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $42,900

Randall C. Noxon to Stacey West and Jasper West. Lot 42, section 5, Lamont Acres, $262,500

Harry V. and Suzanne S. Yeomans to J. Michael Reitelbach. Two parcels, Persimmon Lane, $65,000

Wright Brothers Properties LLC to Gregory N. Sheppard. 1773 S. Amherst Highway, $115,000

Keith E. Ore to Steven Gabriel Martinez and Noella Christine Alvarado. Lots 42-45, block B, Marple Lawn, $186,000

Dana Hawkins Whitted to Frances L. Hawkins. Lot 38, Wynbrooke, $136,000

Appomattox County

Matthew Adams and Emily Adams to Ace C. Bailey. 1097 Hummingbird Lane, $250,000

Janice Diane Ferguson Smith to Clayton C. Bryant Jr. 129 Dove Lane and additional parcel off Snapps Mill Road, $326,000

Sharon K. Bryant and Sheila M. Roper to Roselio Rioseco. Parcel, Bent Creek Road, $30,000

Eric J. and Katherine A. Ferguson to Nicholas Paul and Vannessa E. Dirks. Parcel, Poorhouse Creek Road, 25.63 acres, $180,000

Osco Associates LLC to Home Alone LLC. Lot 4, Flood Estates Subdivision, $20,000

Bedford County

Christopher A. and Marie Pulley Taylor to Anthony and Amy Myers. Lot 21, Mill Lane Woods, $316,000

Michael Rheaume to Roger H. and Beverly T. Henderson. Lot 196, section VII, North Hills, $39,000

Raymond Gerald Blankenship II, Edward Grant Blankenship and Loretta Sue Tuckwiller to Ann Marie McNeil. Lot 5, Bowyer Subdivision II, $136,000

Michael H. Clark to Timothy W. Moran Jr. Parcel, Dickerson Road, $80,000

Carolyn Rebecca Lavinder Roberts to R. Elizabeth Martin. 1957 Morris Road, $215,000

Blake L. and Shannon M. Brown to Roger Q. Colinger Jr. 1189 Dahlia Court, $305,000

Philip G. Thompson and Sonia C. Blahna to Bernard and Margaret Ward. Lot 1, Peaks Partners Subdivision, $417,500

Carter B. Garrett, Esq. to David P. Linkenhoker Jr. Lot 195, section VII, North Hills and additional parcel, $250,000

Carrington Nicole Crossland to Alexander Hall and Morgan Hughes. Lot 12 and portion of lot 11, Windsor Subdivision, $255,000

Donald W. and Robin W. Robertson to Alana L. Roberts and Kevin S. Khan and Kevin P. and Jeanne L. Sherman. Unit 3, building 2, St. Christopher’s Landing Condominium, $145,000

William P. Barham to Chad and Karri Proctor. Lot 25, River Rock, $148,000

Marie E. Klimchuk to Jeffrey Brinn and Mary Gay Brinn. 1166 Thoroughbred Crossing and 3693 Penicks Mill Road, $850,000

Kevin Dwayne Thomas and Terri Lynn Thomas to Kathie R. and Dennis R. Noble. Lot 1, Suntree Subdivision, $223,060

Frank and Loretta Frances Oliveri to Alexander V. and Donna M. Glinin. Lot 30, section A, Wildernest, $225,000

Debra P. Woolwine to Austin Set Woolwine. 3321 Feldspar Road, $149,000

Charles Joseph Barney Jr. to Jonathan Alan and Stormy Clowdis Wiegand. 1251 Whistling Swan Drive, $399,900

Jared W. Fizer and Bobby G. Dooley to James R. Benton Jr. and Elissa L. Benton. 1326 Statler Road, $125,000

Earnest C. Guill to Patrick W. and Patricia J. Patterson. Lot 19, section 16, Farmington at Forest, $365,000

Mary Green Pritchard to Vincent J. Iacono, Hannah Iacono and Anthony P. Iacono. Lot 5, section 2, Woods Landing on The James, $260,000

Lee Stephen Hensley and Jessica Virginia Hensley to Brian C. Reisz and Bridget M. Reynolds. 1363 Red Hill Road and additional parcel, $402,000

Naomi A. Day to Noah S. and Rebekah J. Grove. Lot 4, Hemlock Shores, $290,000

George E. Broman III and Leslie S. Broman to Bruce and Phyllis Townsend. Lot 2, tract B, Meadow Wood, $1,050,000

Chris S. Raymond to Chadwic T. Anderson. Lot 11, section E, Woodlawn Subdivision, $275,000

Raymond E. Prillaman to Matthew J. and Karen S. Bell. Lot 80, section B, Beechwood West, $340,000

Chadwic T. Anderson to Robert Lee and Landres Skornicka. Parcel, Burks Hill Road, $182,000

Robert M. and Jennifer K. Shutt to Mary Ann Spencer. 701 North St., $210,000

Daryl E. and Cheryl L. Devries to Jonathan E. Haag and Sharon L. Haag. Lot 13, section III, Steeplchase Estates, $52,000

Westyn Village LLC to Hollie and Phillip Hunter Nelson. Lot 14, Westyn Village LLC, $379,900

Edward M. and Marie H. Powel to Mark D. Lonergan and Julie D. Lonergan. Lot 30, section 1, Ivy Hill, $450,400

Ronnie F. Entsminger and Cheryl C. Entsminger to Brian L. Neal. 1203 Blankenship Road, $349,950

Robbin G. and Kelly S. Miller to Anthony and Lori Rife. Lot 10, section 5, Forest Lakes, $425,000

Salwa El Housseini to Keith Fanney and Cheryl Mathis-Fanney. Parcel, Diddee Court, $24,000

Cornerstone Contracting of VA, LLC to Douglas W. and Angela A. Taylor. Lot 3, Mill Run Estates, $30,000

Eric S. and Jane S. Miller to Zachary R. Overstreet and Carman R. McNeil. Lot 18, section 2, Ramblewoods, $480,000

Campbell County

Spencer L. Annis to Kari Hatchett and Max T. Gilliam. 483 Paul’s Road, $180,000

Jeb M. and Misty K. Arthur to Justin Trout and Laura Caldwell. Lot 26, section II, Sandy Acres Subdivision, $299,900

Ray Peak to Mitchell Blake Shorter and Johnnie Ray Beadles. 1320 English Tavern Road, $44,000

John A. and Carol A. Campbell to Kubota Rentals of Lynchburg LLC. 13693 Wards Road, $400,000

McFarland Investments LLC to Phillip E. Carter. Lot 7, Clay’s Crossing, $224,000

Shirley Chilton to Clarence D. Harrell Jr. and Sharon R. Harrell. Lot 51, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $335,000

Jadon LLC to Gerald A. Cleveland Sr. and Elizabeth G. Cleveland. Lot 114, phase 2, English Commons, $274,900

Christine Feldman to Brian E. Cody. 516 Homewood Drive, $200,000

Annette D. Coleman to Ramon Torres-Puentes and Lucia Esperazna Garcia-Puentes. 77 Haven Court, $245,000

Kenneth M. and Lisa F. Cooper to Mark W. Davis. 302 Clarks Road, $60,000

Nancy Miller Evans to Charlie Edward and Cynthia Louise Crews. Lot 2, Seneca Creek, $36,800

City of Lynchburg

Joshua Robert Rosene to ALM Investments LLC. 1719 Taylor St., $35,000

Mark A. Acree to Nely Yasveht Sanchez-Pena. 2320 Old Forest Road, $175,000

Christopher James Cata, Vincent Anthony Cara and Katherine Ann Cata to Hussain A. Akrami. Lot 13, New Towne, $270,000

Eva K. Campbell to Applegate Investments LLC. Lot 14, block 1, Wilton Addition, $35,000

Gregory Paul and Amber Michelle Mosher to William H. and Carrie Renee Banegas. Lot 12, section 3, Richland Hills, $215,000

Beesix Properties LLC to Zechariah Shepard. Lot 1, block 7, section A, Sandusky Acres, $239,900

Bridget N. Bondurant to Charlie G. Watts II. Lots 17-20, block 1, Forest Hill, $135,000

Robert W. and Jackie L. Moon to Sara Beth Brody. Lots 37-39, block C, Royal Court, $519,900

Jonathan David Bullock and Emma Aileen Hosier to Mason and Anri Kiffmeyer. Lot 27, block 2, Craddock Addition, $185,000

A. Lewyn and Debra Caldwell to Lyn-Tuck Enterprises LLC. Lot 91, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $247,000

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to Curtis W. Carter. 213 Chapel Lane, $147,000

Jacob Tyler Pitts and Amanda Pitts to John Riley Porter and Mackenzie Paige Carter. Lots 55-57, Traylor Subdivision, $202,000

Revely B Carwile Jr. to Justin W. Littke. 207 Front St., $16,000

Sandra Jean Wilson to Clifton Wayne Cooke and Joanna Lynn Costello-Cocke. 1311 McKinney Ave., $180,000

Gary A. Davenport and Sancy L. Davenport to Leslie C. Graham and Greg A. Graham. Lot 50, block N, Cornerstone, $429,900

Katherine M. Duncan and Riner Davis Duncan Jr. to Laura Leigh Poindexter. Lot 11, section 2, Blue Ridge Farms, $77,000

Lizabeth A. Elder to Richard Everette Varney Jr. Lot 67, Tyree Addition, $105,000

Elton G. Holmes Sr. to Terry Glen Ferguson Jr. 1508 7th St., $4,500

HFR Properties LLC to JAR Properties LLC. 3310 Naval Reserve Road, $349,900

Talmadge Kurt Hensley to Nathaniel S. Johnston and Kathleen J. Ober. Lot 1, section 1, New Towne, $275,000

Ann C. Hutter to Kaylee O’Neill. Lot 2, section A, Bedford Hills, $305,000

Wesley Nottingham and Olivia Nottingham to Benjamin T. Jordan and Rachel D. Williams-Jordan. Lots 2-4, block 13, Golf Park, $226,000

Raymond M. Jordan and Sheri S. Jordan to Ryan Pulaski, Michael Pulaski and Rene Paradis. 700 Sherman Drive, $264,000

Brenda H. Preas to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. Lot 3, section 2, Vista Acres, $161,000

RTB Properties LLC to Tymir G. Williams-Parks. Lot 9A, block 1, Washington Heights, $130,000

Jonathan A. Wiegand to Alex F. and Rachel A. Walter. 3827 Boonsboro Road, $307,400

Building permits

Campbell County

Paul Muller, 7110 Marysville Road, new dwelling, $120,000

Glenn Barnhart, 9690 Brookneal Highway, shed, $11,734

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 16, Crystal Lane, new dwelling, $199,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 15, Crystal Lane, new dwelling, $197,000

Kenneth White, 5 Ash Lane, waterproofing home, $16,000

Marcus Gary, 112 Russell Springs Drive, deck area, $4,000

Charlie Watts II, 62 Drummer St., ice maker, $25,000

Deborah Adams, lot 142, Timberlake Drive, new dwelling, $30,000

Alonza Poe, 48 Poe Lane, addition, $50,000

TCD Enterprises LLC, 22437 Timberlake Road, enclose carport, $80,000

Jose Guzman, 152 Wheeler Road, wood stove, $2,000

Christopher Kirk, 67 Bentridge Court, solar panels, $21,000

Danny Emmett, 20 Gail Lane, carport, $5,535.99

Michael Mills, 235 Wheeler Road, solar panels, $21,870

James Mosley, 361 Mantle Drive, garage, $5,000

Emory Evans, 1628 Stone Road, deck, $3,000

Thomas Sheppard III, lot 22M, Red House Road, new dwelling, $335,000

Edgar Lawhorn, 16844 Brookneal Highway, porch, $1,600

Richard Jennings, 1629 Ebenezer Road, addition, $50,000