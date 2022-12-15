Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Janet I. Abbott and Dianne I. Patterson to Janet I. and Cecil R. Abbott Jr. 336 North Main St., $62,500

Buddy Almond to Raymond Burford and Hilton Cottrell. New lot 4, Main Street, $30,000

May Family Trust to Amherst County Service Authority. Parcel, Va. 675, 1.67 acres, $30,000

Roberto A. and Ofelia A. Arellano to Shawn Daniel and Jennifer Lynn Porter. Lot 11, Meadowbrook Estates, $600,000

Clarkson Properties LLC to Lemuel J. Ayers III. Tract 12, Grants Hollow, $30,000

Tony D. West to Nicholas C. Barbour. Tract 4, section 5, Amherst Plantation Subdivision, $183,000

Lillian F. Doss to Dakota Curtis Beverley. Parcel, Va. 663, 0.51 acres, $124,000

Christina F. and James C. Fore II to Kyle and Ashlyn Brady-Lusk. 192 Hunt Club Drive, $315,000

Brown’s Amherst Realty LLC to Gramm SB Properties LLC. 1873 S. Amherst Highway and additional parcel, $2,925,000

Appomattox County

Martha E. Hunter to William A. Hunter Jr. and Charlotte H. Pearce. Parcel, lying on Long Creek, 37 acres, $265,000

Wooding Properties LLC to Keith E. and Michelle R. Riddle. Tract 17, section II, The Woods at Stonewall, $82,000

Patrick Todd Smith to Jane Davis. 147 Crane Creek Road, $190,000

James L.R. Hutcherson to Jayne C. Roth. Tract 48, section 3, Country Haven Estates, $30,000

Windy Hill Properties LLC to Meagan Olsen. Parcel, 2.28 acres, Va. 724, $30,000

Charles M. Warner Sr. to Catherine Truhan. Lot 2B2, 2.25 acres, Va. 663, $90,000

Bedford County

William P. McMullan and Mary K. McMullan to Brian Rudolph Swainn Sr. and Rita Harris Swann. Unit B4b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $345,000

John W. O’Brien II to Barry W. Bosiger. Lots C-5 and C-6, Surfside Estates, $5,000

Robert J. and Diane E. Vrbicek to Martha G. Mackie. Unit 133, phase 1, Mariner’s Landing, $450,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Carl and Barbara Calandra. Unit 24, Boonsboro Commons, $677,694.04

Boonsboro Commons LLC to D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. Unit 24, Boonsboro Commons, $55,000

Wayne Edward Strawn to William Terrell May Jr., 1957 Centerville Road, $260,000

Sanjeev Chauhan to Rebecca Sue Orange. 1027 Goodview Town Road, $147,500

Robin K. Phillips to Timothy L. and Michelle L. Abel. Revised lot 3, Overlook Estates, $1,395,000

English Meadows Elk’s Home Campus LLC to Harvest Properties of Bedford LLC. Parcel, 67.888 acres, Ashland Avenue, Town of Bedford and two additional parcels, $350,000

Thelma Joan Rickman Manley, Ida Smith, Earl Manley, John Robert Manley, Sandra Southers, Katherine A. Darling and Janet Powell to Jeremy B. Harris and Tracy K. Harris. 1116 Red Hill School Road, $40,000

William and Sarah Burger to Ann C. Thomas. Unit 3226, building 2, phase II-D, Spinnaker Point Condominium, $211,000

Harold G. Walker II and Lauren Ashley Walker to Adam B. Long, G. Jeanine Long, Joseph D. Devivo II and Melanie L. Devivo. Lots 3 and 4, Terrapin Creek Road, $239,900

William L. and Karen A. Burnham to Craig W. and Kia N. Coles. Lot 7, Kasey Subdivision, $623,000

CaGNaC, Inc. to Webster W. and Marissa Leith. Lot 37, section 4, Cedar Rock, $49,900

Ashleigh Armstrong to James A. and Tonya L. Payne. Lot 2, Harbour Heights Subdivision, $295,000

Danny L. Amos to Gladys G. Vazquez Guajardo. 3244 Forbes Mill Road, $205,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Linda Woody Griffin. 13900 Wyatt’s Way, $239,900

Barry L. Redwood to Scott M. Harris and Stephanie Jamerson. Lot 23, Otter Ridge Acres, $360,000

Roberto Alex Machado Lemus to Alexandria J. Patti. Lot 4, phase A, Mayberry Villas, $250,000

Lauren Smith Shanta to Chris and Angie Casola. Lot 3, block 2, Ivy Hill, $320,000

Charles N. Lowry to Brent and Autumn Bigney. Parcel, King Street, $99,000

Tara Lynn Rector to Matthew Holbrook and Jessica Holbrook. 1027 Albach Place, $43,400

Campbell County

Hannah Rhyne Seavers to Robert Allen Jr. and Heather Marie Allen. 1241 Greenhouse Road, $309,000

Jeannie E. Leftwich to Crosspoint Properties LLC. 20642 Timberlake Road, $450,000

Runaway Bay Homeowners Association Inc. to Todd C. and Laura D. Galaida. Lots 302 and 303, phase IV, Runaway Bay, $6,000

James Randy Mayberry Sr. to Tony D. West and Alan P. West. Lots 5 and 6, Pine View Subdivision, $100,000

Rachel Ann Selby to Sterling Stroud. Parcel A, Cherokee Lake Subdivision, $222,000

Spencer Christopher and Katelynn Judd to Muhammad Saeed and Muzammel Masoud. Lot 8, section 1-C, Wildwood, $369,900

Patricia Stowman Sinning to Joel Stuckey. Lots 44-47, Powhatan Cox Tract, $275,000

Applegate Investments LLC to NBS Holdings LLC. Lot 6, Rolling Acres Subdivision, $80,000

21886 Timberlake LLC to Marcella M. Beverly. 111 Lockridge Lane, $361,400

Kevin R. Trent to Crosspoint Properties LLC. Lot C-2, phase 1, Timbrook Square, $375,000

D&C Enterprises LLC to Moab Properties LLC. 1236 Lynch Road and adjoining parcel, $45,000

Michael A. Dingee to Brian T. Gunn. 1359 Farmcrest Road, $83,200

John E. and Mary Ann Fitzgerald to Peggy J. Wilson. 31 Lake Shore Lane and additional parcel, $306,000

City of Lynchburg

Victor Sean Dunn to Leroy Andrews. 307 F. St., $8,000

Marvin R. and Annie J. Clark to Joshua and Jill Arnestad. Lot 32, section 5, Vista Acres, $205,000

James W. Elliott to Aubrey Lee Barbour Jr. 2609 Dudley St., $9,000

William Dupont Frey and Linda Bernice Frey to Kenneth Albert Bosley III and Kaitlyn Breanne Bosley. 507 and 509 Franklin St., $140,000

James W. Elliott to Garry Johnson. 2311 High St., $7,000

Daniel F. and Evan M. Schmidt to Elijah Taylor Jarboe and Valerie Breslow. Lot 11, block 17, Westover Heights, $197,000

Tony West to Brotherhood Construction LLC. 505 Euclid St., $50,000

John R. Wise to Bungalow on Lindsay LLC. 952 Lindsay St., $149,9000

C&L Properties of Forest LLC to James E. Flippin. Lot 304, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $151,000

Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Gary Clegg. 1110 Monroe St., $66,000

Naomi Jael Jehudiyah to Daniel Lee Dulgher Jr. and Dilyn Cheyenne-Cloud Dulgher. 1101 Fillmore St., $100,000

Kenneth L. Coleman Jr to Judith A. Grosze. Lot 11, Legacy Oaks, $250,000

Loretta Terese Moyers Mason, Denise Moyers Harrell, Sherry Moyers Homan, Kimberly Moyers Crist and Susan Dawn Moyers Smith to 3 Putt Bogey LLC. Unit 10-2, building 10, Stonegate Villas, $285,000

Alistair McPherson to Jordon Michael and Kelly J. Croucher. Lot 12, block 17, Westover Heights, $203,000

Joseph and Elizabeth Moreno to George and Lindsay J. Cruz. Lot 14, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $176,700

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 1A and 1B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lot 25A and 25B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

A. Douglas Dalton III and Rachel G. Dalton to Matthew E. Lusher and Tracy Thomsic. 3805 Peakland Place, $765,000

David A. Mann and Debra H. Giffin to Sheila R. Davies. Lot J-40, block J, Cornerstone, $265,000

Noah S. Grove to Philip Jon Dunagan. Lot 5, section II, Sheffield, $200,000

James W. Elliott to Victoria T. El Khoury. Lot 10, Rutherford Townhomes, $55,000

Charles E. Ferguson to Empire Capital LLC. 310 St. Augustine St., $60,000

Justice Real Estate LLC to Exposed Wood LLC. 1920 Rose Lane, $201,900

Landyn D. and Logan MacGregor to Jerry and Beth Flug. 732 Wyndhurst Drive, $257,500

Phillip B. Williamson to Sarah Marie and Raymond Jorge Fuentes. 514 Opal St., $212,500

Benjamin Thomas Jordan and Rachel D. Williams-Jordan to Hannah C. Geist. Lot 9, block 4, Fair Grounds Addition, $128,000

Austin Grooters to Lanci LLC. 2249 Aragon St., $45,000

Austin Grooters to Lanci LLC. 2259 Aragon St., $45,000

David J. Wilson to Shelby L. Hassall. Lot 20, block 7, Central Park Addition, $162,000

James E. and Barbara J. Murray to Joseph Dennis and Linda Sue Holland. Lot 6, block S, Forest Townhouses, $140,000

Phillip Lee Scott to JC Venture Strategies LLC. 732 Stuart St., $64,250

Donald R. and Sheryl G. Johns to Liberty Neighborhood LLC. 650 Leesville Road, $209,000

Michael R. and Caitlin N. Johnson to Luis Miguel Ledesma. Lot 3, sections 2 and 9, Vista Acres, $180,000

Gregory M. Martin to Alexandra Marie Smith. 3814 Cambria St., $191,500

Susan Marie Mann to Kellie Owens Reams. Lot 1, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $305,000

James W. Elliott to Joshua R. Rosene. 301 Prince St., $12,000

James W. Elliott to Joshua R. Rosene. 225 Winston Ridge Road, $12,000

Mann Enterprises LLC to Cleo A. and Tony R. Ryals. 913 Rockbridge St., $119,900

James W. Elliott to Terraria Real Estate LLC. 801 Dinwiddie St., $36,000

James E. Wood Sr. to James E. Woods Sr. and Harry N. Woods. 1514 Polk St., $17,900

Building permits

Campbell County H&S Holdings Properties LLC, 780 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Thomas Ulip, Campbell Highway, new dwelling, $700,000

Justin Kopanko, Goodman Crossing Road, new dwelling, $350,000

11001 Midlothian LLC, 20276 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $200,000

Thomas Bell, lot 88, Leesville Road, retaining wall A, phase 1, $25,000

Thomas Bell, lot 88, Leesville Road, retaining wall B, phase 1, $25,000

Thomas Bell, lot 88, Leesville Road, retaining wall C, phase 1, $25,000

Crosspoint Properties LLC, 20722 Timberlake Road, assembly area for church, $300,000

Melvin Jamerson Jr., 2939 Bear Creek Road, garage, $16,600

David Hildreth, 539 Federal Hill Drive, solar panels, $8,775

Clarence Jones Jr., 372 Juniper Cliff Road, addition, $275,000

Joseph Rothgeb III, lot 11, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $400,000

David Johnson, lot 3, Stage Road, new dwelling, $200,000

David Johnson, lot 4, Stage Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Michael Bingham, 46 Spring Oaks Drive, deck, $12,480

Patricia Sinning, 149 Powtan Drive, remodel, $15,000

Alexander Williams, 43 Ballard Court, solar panels, $47,400

Campbell County, 47 Court House Lane, renovate, $45,000

David Gunter, 35 Addie Way, solar panels, $15,210

Kenneth Adkins, 318 Cresthaven Terrace, addition, $80,000

Winlove Properties LLC, Spring Oaks Drive, new dwelling, $240,000

Brandon Hughes, 6332 Village Highway, pool, $80,000

Morrell Jennings Jr., 8015 Lewis Ford Road, pole barn, $30,000

David Pearson Jr., 588 Sunnymeade Road, roof, $1,500

David Pearson Jr., 550 Sunnymeade Road, roof, $1,500

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mount Athos Road, close sides of building, $251,420

Mark Gray, 145 Mountain Laurel Drive, pool, $45,000