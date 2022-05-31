Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Tammy Stinson Cordani to Amherst County, Virginia. 148 Horseford Road, $14,000

Robert J. and Mary L. Arnold to Tate M. Hughes, William E. Hughes Sr. and Yvonne G. Hughes. Parcel, 4.44 acres, Va. 659, $250,000

Howard Carlton Davis and Bonnie Floyd Davis to Samuel Franklin and Jamie Tremel Birdzell. Parcel, 1.37 acres, Va. 778, $257,000

Martha P. Blondino and Frank E. Blondino to Linda B. and James V. Laughlin Jr. Parcel, off of Elon Road, 1.439 acres, $4,300

Deloris H. Booth to Michael S. and Amy L. Weisbrod. 246 Hanger Road, $175,000

Peyton C. Bryant and Zoe E. Trent to Samuel Craighill. 1454 Patrick Henry Highway, $170,000

Mary Ruth Carwile to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Two parcels, Free Hollow, $9,000

Jeanne C. Creecy to Ivan W. and Carrie L. Johnson. Lot 4, section 3, Lamont Acres, $120,000

Appomattox County

Nina B. Beasley to Michael M.E. and Tiffany J. Harriman. Parcel, Pumping Station Road, $290,000

Emily Jeanne Sayers to Frances Louise Burrell. Lot 1, Four-Evergreen Subdivision, $116,555

Jeffrey A. Falls to McKinley Cardwell and Kaitlyn Marken. Lot 2, Church and Sunnydale Subdivision, $239,900

John J. and Sharon L. Taft to Trevor and Rebekah Childs. Lot 3B, section B, Burnett Place, $27,000

Tyler Fielding to Andrew Laron Elliott. 2895 Old Grist Mill Road, $155,000

Bedford County

Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to JRM Properties LLC. Units 201-204, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $860,000

Gary L. and Karen L. Hannabass to David W. and Michelle A. Reese. 2680 White House Road and two additional parcels, Lakes District, $630,000

Billy G. and Carolyn B. Fields to Kelley A. Pearson. 1032 Rebel Lane, Lakes District, $625,000

Mark E. Crouch and Teresa D. Crouch to Carson H. Masencup II and Elizabeth Kay Tyree. Lot 12, Hunt Ridge Subdivision, Lakes District, $399,000

Gerard Barton and Tara M.K. Barton to James R. Gordon and Janice S. Gordon. Unit A3b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $385,000

Daniel J. Rubin to Coastal Medical Properties LLC. Parcel, Dalton Point Road, Lakes District, $380,000

Jeremy J. and Jennifer E. Strauss to Robert W. and Martha Lynn Scott. 1171 Adventure Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $285,500

Kevin T. Malic to Paul K. and Janice S. Anderson. Lot 1, Skyview Properties Subdivision, Lakes District, $249,000

SML Villas LLC to Laura Ann and Thomas E. Yerkey. Lot 15, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $229,900

Gene R. Divers and Virginia A. Divers to Cark and Christine Christensen. Lot 12, fronting Hannabass Dr., Lakes District, $200,000

Norman D. Miron and Marcia Elizabeth Mayer to Christopher D. and Kathleen E. Bateman. Lot 34, Waterside, Lakes District, $180,000

Terry Lee John and Shanna Goodnight to Mark W. and Lisa L. Atkinson. 1254 Ross Road, Blue Ridge District, $142,500

Addair Holdings LLC to Justin Edward and Anja Katie Campbell. Unit B2e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $119,900

Alen H. and Brittany Addair to William J. and Kristi M. Hunt. Unit 3201, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $119,900

Scott and Ida Heath to David Anthony Przelek and Laura Lynne Adrian. Lot 7, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $38,500

Linden O’Toole to Peter J. and Cielo A. Bradshaw. Parcel, Pilot Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $29,400

Brandon Shutters and Stephen E. Maskell to Kent McGrath. Parcel on Hoffa Road, Blue Ridge District, $20,000

Charles M. Sellers to Jonathan E. Campbell. Parcel, Dewey Road, Blue Ridge District, $2,000

John Owen IV and Elizabeth Owen to Kenneth and Jamie Vignali. Lot 8, Autumn Run West, $529,900

Forrest A. Hardy to McFarland Investments LLC. 673 Orange St. and additional parcel, $34,000

Sarah C. Harris to Kevin P. Inglett. 6771 Moneta Road, $220,000

James Vernon Lee and Siu Kuen King to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 9, section 2, Gilfield Village, $57,500

West Crossing LLC to John M. Owen IV and Elizabeth L. Owen. Lot 27, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $315,000

James Vernon Lee and Siu Kuen King to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 8, section 2, Gilfield Village, $57,500

Melanie C. Marks to Richard A. Distefano and Cheri M. Distefano. Lot 81, section IV, Woods on Wiggington, $290,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Brian L. Hufhand. Lot 27, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $615,000

Wesley Keith Crowder to James Z. Miles and Brooke N. Davis. Lot 27, section 1, Clearview Subdivision, $165,000

Nancy B. Walkup to Edmund K. Russell Jr., Sara R. Curtis and Brenda R. Tribble to Andrew Asher Feldman. 4217 Thomas Jefferson Road, $299,000

Wheat Valley LLC to Thomas Carl Smedley. 1804 Wheats Valley Road, $164,500

Elena Santamaria Killian to Mann Enterprises LLC. Unit 2405, phase 6, building 6-B, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $89,900

T&A Ventures LLC to Clarion Investments LLC. Lot 8 and 9, Murray Farm Subdivision, $165,000

Calvin M. and Carol E. Carey to David R. and Leanna L. Garza. Lot 7, Woodmont Estates, $410,500

Crosswind Contractions LLC to Brett R. and Jessica L. Oliver. Lot 23, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $440,008

Campbell County

Martha B. Lawrence to Brian Allen Austin. 423 Homewood Dr., $230,000

Donald D. and Silver L. Baker to Grove Family Investments LLC. Unit 371, Lighthouse Condominium, $153,000

Irene M. Even to Amber C. Carroll. 1308 Bedford Ave., $205,000

Bonnie Cash to Cody Cash. 169 Asher Lane, $160,000

Gloria D. Roakes, William W. Chism and Jessica E. Chism to Arnold P. and Patricia K. Ison. 79 Lindsay Lane and additional parcel, $425,000

Thomas G. and Helen M. Rosak to Mitchell B. and Samantha L. Clyburn. Lot 11, block 61, Bungalow Subdivision, $327,500

Jerry L. Falwell III and Sarah H. Falwell to Linda and Gordon Kapoula Thompson. Parcel, Sunnymeade Road, 21.444 acres, $470,000

Moss Creek Apartments LLC to Heights Properties LLC. Lot 1-F, section 2, Moss Creek Village, $4,300,000

Jadon LLC to Zachary S. and Lia Melder. Lot 79, phase 2, English Commons, $223,200

Liberty Lofts LLC to SM Beach LLC. Lot 170, section 3, Braxton Park, $295,000

Mark Anderson Miller to Laura K. McClure. 1552 Main St., $85,000

Barbara C. Treadway to Jacob B. and Kristen P. Moore. 24 Pine Haven Dr., $30,000

Mossy Oak LLC to Geodi E. and Joseph K. Parsons II. 3426 Village Highway, $389,900

Mark Snowden to Robert H. Stoik III and Noelle Stroik. 95 Churchill Dr., $288,000

City of Lynchburg

Forest Views LLC to Luke Acree, Mark Acree and Stephen Acree. 813 Centerdale St., $27,000

Jesus A. and Linda M. Aguirre to Alysha D. Brown. 326 Old Graves Mill Road, $195,000

Barbara Ann Austin Turner to Mark S. Daniel. Lots 47-part of lot 54, block G, Rivermont Heights, $115,000

Baltic3 LLC to Tini Daphine Franklin. 3315 Campbell Ave., $88,000

Gary Bauer to Kenneth D. and Paulette J. Settje. Unit 205, building 4, Parkside Grande at Cornerstone, $183,000

Dee Duvoy Blackstock Jr. and Paul V. Martin to Jill S. and John H. Grose. 4030 Fort Ave., $150,000

Sarah E. Cass and Donald M. Cass to Goad Software & Automation LLC. Lot 9, section 8B, Richland Hills, $258,000

Crystal Lane Pannell to Midatlantic IRA LLC. 120 Tilden Ave., $70,000

Brian A. and Kristy A. Motte to Victor A. Salinas Cruz and Dalia B. Saenz Reyes. 209 Westover Blvd., $159,900

Richard A. and Kimberly F. Hughes to Daniel Z. Dees and M. Anghaarad Teague Dees. 1301 Edley Place, $194,900

Robert M. Elder and Sophia L. Hartless-Elder to The Lexington Avenue Trust. Lot 23, block B. section 2, Tate Springs Farm, $181,500

Twostep LLC to Firas LLC. 2819 Candler’s Mountain Road, $600,000

Christopher R. and Abigael Germeroth to Drew E. and Lorena Nickerson. Part of Lot 12, block X, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $206,000

Christopher L. Spears and Andrea L. Spears to Noah C. Spears and Morgan E. Goudey. 7415 Richland Dr., $256,000

Grand Property Of Virginia LC to Store Master Funding XXVI LLC. 5401 Fort Ave., $3,860,042.65

Carolyn J. Miller to Keith M. O’Connell and Elizabeth L. Harding. Unit 18-1, Stonegate Villas, $280,000

Linda W. Harper to James V. Sandridge. Lot 21, block 8, Roseland Park, $125,000

S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to KAL Holdings LLC. 620, 624 and 628 Leesville Road, $275,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Texas Summitt Group LLC, 7780 Wards Road, addition, $224,816

Liberty University Inc., 213 Airpark Dr., commercial metal building, $3,222,325

Russell Meadows LLC, 96 Ford Terrace, new dwelling, $250,000

Woodside Property Management LLC, 1507 Main St., inflatable permit, $20,000

Alfonso Martinez, Village Highway, new dwelling, $400,000

James Clapper, 8019 Leesville Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jamie White, lot 9, Langdon Road, new dwelling, $450,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 544 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, addition, $50,000

Delante Rucker, 37 Cooper Way, addition, $3,000

Joseph Fortune, 69 Seabee Dr., new dwelling, $320,000

Clayton McElroy, 507 Tobacco Lane, pol, $61,820

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot E, Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Rhonda Devercely, 794 Bedford Highway, addition, $15,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 52 Beechwood Dr., addition, $140,000

Bradley Brown, 66 Jameswood Court, pool, $6,000

Jesse Overby, 1941 Tabby Lane, deck, $1,500

Sutherland Realty Holdings VI LLC, 212 Chelsea Dr., finish attic, $15,000

Concord Central LLC, 950 White Oak Lane, repair/renovate, $40,000

Glen Harrison, 5049 Mollies Creek Road, pool, $50,000

Melanie Thompson, 2532 Bear Creek Road, metal building, $20,000

TNT Group LLC, 2053 Wheeler Road, garage, $45,000

Gregory Mason, 396 Church Lane, garage, $50,000

Michael King, lot 10, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $397,000

Clifford Leonard, Lavendar Lane, new dwelling, $90,000

Katherine Thomas, 137 Toddsbury Road, pool, $68,500

Michael Kelly, 52 Hummingbird Lane, pool, $14,839

Charles Detwiler, Semmes Court, new dwelling, $300,000

Larry Martin, 8027 Hat Creek Road, renovations, $28,000