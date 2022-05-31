 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Tammy Stinson Cordani to Amherst County, Virginia. 148 Horseford Road, $14,000

Robert J. and Mary L. Arnold to Tate M. Hughes, William E. Hughes Sr. and Yvonne G. Hughes. Parcel, 4.44 acres, Va. 659, $250,000

Howard Carlton Davis and Bonnie Floyd Davis to Samuel Franklin and Jamie Tremel Birdzell. Parcel, 1.37 acres, Va. 778, $257,000

Martha P. Blondino and Frank E. Blondino to Linda B. and James V. Laughlin Jr. Parcel, off of Elon Road, 1.439 acres, $4,300

Deloris H. Booth to Michael S. and Amy L. Weisbrod. 246 Hanger Road, $175,000

Peyton C. Bryant and Zoe E. Trent to Samuel Craighill. 1454 Patrick Henry Highway, $170,000

Mary Ruth Carwile to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Two parcels, Free Hollow, $9,000

Jeanne C. Creecy to Ivan W. and Carrie L. Johnson. Lot 4, section 3, Lamont Acres, $120,000

Appomattox County

Nina B. Beasley to Michael M.E. and Tiffany J. Harriman. Parcel, Pumping Station Road, $290,000

Emily Jeanne Sayers to Frances Louise Burrell. Lot 1, Four-Evergreen Subdivision, $116,555

Jeffrey A. Falls to McKinley Cardwell and Kaitlyn Marken. Lot 2, Church and Sunnydale Subdivision, $239,900

John J. and Sharon L. Taft to Trevor and Rebekah Childs. Lot 3B, section B, Burnett Place, $27,000

Tyler Fielding to Andrew Laron Elliott. 2895 Old Grist Mill Road, $155,000

Bedford County

Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to JRM Properties LLC. Units 201-204, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $860,000

Gary L. and Karen L. Hannabass to David W. and Michelle A. Reese. 2680 White House Road and two additional parcels, Lakes District, $630,000

Billy G. and Carolyn B. Fields to Kelley A. Pearson. 1032 Rebel Lane, Lakes District, $625,000

Mark E. Crouch and Teresa D. Crouch to Carson H. Masencup II and Elizabeth Kay Tyree. Lot 12, Hunt Ridge Subdivision, Lakes District, $399,000

Gerard Barton and Tara M.K. Barton to James R. Gordon and Janice S. Gordon. Unit A3b, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $385,000

Daniel J. Rubin to Coastal Medical Properties LLC. Parcel, Dalton Point Road, Lakes District, $380,000

Jeremy J. and Jennifer E. Strauss to Robert W. and Martha Lynn Scott. 1171 Adventure Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $285,500

Kevin T. Malic to Paul K. and Janice S. Anderson. Lot 1, Skyview Properties Subdivision, Lakes District, $249,000

SML Villas LLC to Laura Ann and Thomas E. Yerkey. Lot 15, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $229,900

Gene R. Divers and Virginia A. Divers to Cark and Christine Christensen. Lot 12, fronting Hannabass Dr., Lakes District, $200,000

Norman D. Miron and Marcia Elizabeth Mayer to Christopher D. and Kathleen E. Bateman. Lot 34, Waterside, Lakes District, $180,000

Terry Lee John and Shanna Goodnight to Mark W. and Lisa L. Atkinson. 1254 Ross Road, Blue Ridge District, $142,500

Addair Holdings LLC to Justin Edward and Anja Katie Campbell. Unit B2e, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $119,900

Alen H. and Brittany Addair to William J. and Kristi M. Hunt. Unit 3201, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $119,900

Scott and Ida Heath to David Anthony Przelek and Laura Lynne Adrian. Lot 7, phase II, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $38,500

Linden O’Toole to Peter J. and Cielo A. Bradshaw. Parcel, Pilot Mountain Road, Blue Ridge District, $29,400

Brandon Shutters and Stephen E. Maskell to Kent McGrath. Parcel on Hoffa Road, Blue Ridge District, $20,000

Charles M. Sellers to Jonathan E. Campbell. Parcel, Dewey Road, Blue Ridge District, $2,000

John Owen IV and Elizabeth Owen to Kenneth and Jamie Vignali. Lot 8, Autumn Run West, $529,900

Forrest A. Hardy to McFarland Investments LLC. 673 Orange St. and additional parcel, $34,000

Sarah C. Harris to Kevin P. Inglett. 6771 Moneta Road, $220,000

James Vernon Lee and Siu Kuen King to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 9, section 2, Gilfield Village, $57,500

West Crossing LLC to John M. Owen IV and Elizabeth L. Owen. Lot 27, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $315,000

James Vernon Lee and Siu Kuen King to CRM Construction Inc. Lot 8, section 2, Gilfield Village, $57,500

Melanie C. Marks to Richard A. Distefano and Cheri M. Distefano. Lot 81, section IV, Woods on Wiggington, $290,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Brian L. Hufhand. Lot 27, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $615,000

Wesley Keith Crowder to James Z. Miles and Brooke N. Davis. Lot 27, section 1, Clearview Subdivision, $165,000

Nancy B. Walkup to Edmund K. Russell Jr., Sara R. Curtis and Brenda R. Tribble to Andrew Asher Feldman. 4217 Thomas Jefferson Road, $299,000

Wheat Valley LLC to Thomas Carl Smedley. 1804 Wheats Valley Road, $164,500

Elena Santamaria Killian to Mann Enterprises LLC. Unit 2405, phase 6, building 6-B, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $89,900

T&A Ventures LLC to Clarion Investments LLC. Lot 8 and 9, Murray Farm Subdivision, $165,000

Calvin M. and Carol E. Carey to David R. and Leanna L. Garza. Lot 7, Woodmont Estates, $410,500

Crosswind Contractions LLC to Brett R. and Jessica L. Oliver. Lot 23, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $440,008

Campbell County

Martha B. Lawrence to Brian Allen Austin. 423 Homewood Dr., $230,000

Donald D. and Silver L. Baker to Grove Family Investments LLC. Unit 371, Lighthouse Condominium, $153,000

Irene M. Even to Amber C. Carroll. 1308 Bedford Ave., $205,000

Bonnie Cash to Cody Cash. 169 Asher Lane, $160,000

Gloria D. Roakes, William W. Chism and Jessica E. Chism to Arnold P. and Patricia K. Ison. 79 Lindsay Lane and additional parcel, $425,000

Thomas G. and Helen M. Rosak to Mitchell B. and Samantha L. Clyburn. Lot 11, block 61, Bungalow Subdivision, $327,500

Jerry L. Falwell III and Sarah H. Falwell to Linda and Gordon Kapoula Thompson. Parcel, Sunnymeade Road, 21.444 acres, $470,000

Moss Creek Apartments LLC to Heights Properties LLC. Lot 1-F, section 2, Moss Creek Village, $4,300,000

Jadon LLC to Zachary S. and Lia Melder. Lot 79, phase 2, English Commons, $223,200

Liberty Lofts LLC to SM Beach LLC. Lot 170, section 3, Braxton Park, $295,000

Mark Anderson Miller to Laura K. McClure. 1552 Main St., $85,000

Barbara C. Treadway to Jacob B. and Kristen P. Moore. 24 Pine Haven Dr., $30,000

Mossy Oak LLC to Geodi E. and Joseph K. Parsons II. 3426 Village Highway, $389,900

Mark Snowden to Robert H. Stoik III and Noelle Stroik. 95 Churchill Dr., $288,000

City of Lynchburg

Forest Views LLC to Luke Acree, Mark Acree and Stephen Acree. 813 Centerdale St., $27,000

Jesus A. and Linda M. Aguirre to Alysha D. Brown. 326 Old Graves Mill Road, $195,000

Barbara Ann Austin Turner to Mark S. Daniel. Lots 47-part of lot 54, block G, Rivermont Heights, $115,000

Baltic3 LLC to Tini Daphine Franklin. 3315 Campbell Ave., $88,000

Gary Bauer to Kenneth D. and Paulette J. Settje. Unit 205, building 4, Parkside Grande at Cornerstone, $183,000

Dee Duvoy Blackstock Jr. and Paul V. Martin to Jill S. and John H. Grose. 4030 Fort Ave., $150,000

Sarah E. Cass and Donald M. Cass to Goad Software & Automation LLC. Lot 9, section 8B, Richland Hills, $258,000

Crystal Lane Pannell to Midatlantic IRA LLC. 120 Tilden Ave., $70,000

Brian A. and Kristy A. Motte to Victor A. Salinas Cruz and Dalia B. Saenz Reyes. 209 Westover Blvd., $159,900

Richard A. and Kimberly F. Hughes to Daniel Z. Dees and M. Anghaarad Teague Dees. 1301 Edley Place, $194,900

Robert M. Elder and Sophia L. Hartless-Elder to The Lexington Avenue Trust. Lot 23, block B. section 2, Tate Springs Farm, $181,500

Twostep LLC to Firas LLC. 2819 Candler’s Mountain Road, $600,000

Christopher R. and Abigael Germeroth to Drew E. and Lorena Nickerson. Part of Lot 12, block X, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $206,000

Christopher L. Spears and Andrea L. Spears to Noah C. Spears and Morgan E. Goudey. 7415 Richland Dr., $256,000

Grand Property Of Virginia LC to Store Master Funding XXVI LLC. 5401 Fort Ave., $3,860,042.65

Carolyn J. Miller to Keith M. O’Connell and Elizabeth L. Harding. Unit 18-1, Stonegate Villas, $280,000

Linda W. Harper to James V. Sandridge. Lot 21, block 8, Roseland Park, $125,000

S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to KAL Holdings LLC. 620, 624 and 628 Leesville Road, $275,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Texas Summitt Group LLC, 7780 Wards Road, addition, $224,816

Liberty University Inc., 213 Airpark Dr., commercial metal building, $3,222,325

Russell Meadows LLC, 96 Ford Terrace, new dwelling, $250,000

Woodside Property Management LLC, 1507 Main St., inflatable permit, $20,000

Alfonso Martinez, Village Highway, new dwelling, $400,000

James Clapper, 8019 Leesville Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Jamie White, lot 9, Langdon Road, new dwelling, $450,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 544 Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $260,000

Stone Ridge Foundation, 745 RBF Lane, addition, $50,000

Delante Rucker, 37 Cooper Way, addition, $3,000

Joseph Fortune, 69 Seabee Dr., new dwelling, $320,000

Clayton McElroy, 507 Tobacco Lane, pol, $61,820

H&S Holding Properties LLC, lot E, Collins Ferry Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Rhonda Devercely, 794 Bedford Highway, addition, $15,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 52 Beechwood Dr., addition, $140,000

Bradley Brown, 66 Jameswood Court, pool, $6,000

Jesse Overby, 1941 Tabby Lane, deck, $1,500

Sutherland Realty Holdings VI LLC, 212 Chelsea Dr., finish attic, $15,000

Concord Central LLC, 950 White Oak Lane, repair/renovate, $40,000

Glen Harrison, 5049 Mollies Creek Road, pool, $50,000

Melanie Thompson, 2532 Bear Creek Road, metal building, $20,000

TNT Group LLC, 2053 Wheeler Road, garage, $45,000

Gregory Mason, 396 Church Lane, garage, $50,000

Michael King, lot 10, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $397,000

Clifford Leonard, Lavendar Lane, new dwelling, $90,000

Katherine Thomas, 137 Toddsbury Road, pool, $68,500

Michael Kelly, 52 Hummingbird Lane, pool, $14,839

Charles Detwiler, Semmes Court, new dwelling, $300,000

Larry Martin, 8027 Hat Creek Road, renovations, $28,000

 

