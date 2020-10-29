Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Robert L. Tracy to Candice Marie Brooks. 128 Old Colony Road, $95,000
Thomas G. Hunt to Muhammad J. Anjum. 161 Glenway Dr., $173,000
Joe J. Sokolowski and Cathy L. Connor to Mack G. Mays Jr. and Linda A. Bryant. 123 Old Country Road, $70,000
H. Dillard Hamlett Jr. and Deborah Hamlett Foster to John R. Walton IV. Parcel, section 1, Woodland Heights, $115,000
Randy L. Mounts to Christina Doan and Bradyn Wingate. Tract 7-B, section 22, Amherst Plantation, $110,000
Robin Ann Tomlin to James Eli Fink and Amber Dionne Rasnick Fink. 2285 Cedar Gate Road, $179,900
Robert E. Royer to John C. and Karen D. McDaniel. Lot 17, section 1, Spottswood Manor, $219,000
Russell R. Stecker and Carrie T. Stecker to Anthony and Sarah E. Glass. Parcel, Boxwood Farm Road, $103,700
Cheryl C. Mays to Russell R. and Carrie T. Stecker. 717 Thrashers Creek Road, $200,000
John C. and Karen D. McDaniel to Caleb Tanner Amburgey. Lot 2, Amherst Acres, $150,000
Appomattox County
Joyce M. France to Lewis and Cole Properties LLC. Parcel, 24.82 acres, fronting Va. 631, $40,000
Jonathan D. Garrett and Jennifer S. Garrett to Brittany D. Hensley and Travis Lee Hensley. Parcel, Ethel St., $124,000
Annette Dolores Rosado-Figueroa to Logan K. Gower to Christina Covington. 195 Highland Ave., $218,500
Matthew D. and Mikayla R. Watson to Pamela Ann Miller and Harold Lee Miller. Parcel, Mountain View Road, $154,900
James A. Conner Jr. to Erika Michelle Wooten. Two parcels, Trent’s Mill Road, $50,000
Bedford County
Whitney J. Ranstrom, Susan J. Jenkins and Royston Jester IV to Paul R. Denhem and Mary Byrd G. Denhem, trustees. Revised lot 40, section 2, Lake Forest, Lakes District, $775,000
Landon J. Colling and Amber J. Colling to Sarah M. and John M. Gauger II. 2518 Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $750,000
Timothy H. Nichols and Joan M. Nichols to Gary A. Peters and Leslie T. Peters. Revised lot 4, section 1, Hickory Cove, Lakes District, $735,000
Steven E. Bailey and Celeste L. Bailey to Thomas David Lovell and Wendy W. Lovell. 16372 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $660,125
Brenda and David Stephen Sands Jr. to Kurt K. and Nancy T. Kern. Lot 14, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Lakes District, $628,000
Ronald E. and Peggy J. Hawkins to Luis Lee. Tract 9, section 1, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $299,000
Dannie E. and Cassi D. Phillips to Michelle and Allen Thomas Owen II. Lot 24, Savanna Hills, Lakes District, $279,000
Meideprac Developers LLC to Sever Baker and Aimee Baker. Lot 184, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $229,900
Allen Thomas Owen II, Allen Thomas Owen and Tammy Lynn Owen to Angela and Larry Allen Jr. 3468 Spradlin Road, Blue Ridge District, $200,000
Countryside Land Company LC to Abdullah Aleem Olushola. Revised lot 14, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $110,000
Shirley W. Farmer, Geraldine W. Emert, Vickie W. Woodford, Darrell Noell, Derrick Noell, Lori Kingsbury, Chad Noell, and Christina Williams to Daron C. Johnson. 1045 Pulpit Lane, Blue Ridge District, $95,000
Thomas Dickerson and Bruce Ashby to Rex Edward Hardy, Thomas Edward Sublette Sr. and Edward Arthur Wingfield, trustees. 1033 Brittle St. and additional adjacent parcel, Blue Ridge District, $56,124
Mikel B. Elliott to Mark A. and Casandra R. Stoner. 1458 Dry Creek Lane, Blue Ridge District, $52,000
Dwayne Allen Thornton to Robert J. Marrero Sr. 1176 Wooded Acres Lane, Lakes District, $44,200
Countryside Land Company LC to Gregory B. Baldwin. Revised lot 13, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $29,000
NBI Development LLC to Meideprac Developers LLC. Lot 184, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $25,000
Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Ruth A. and Jacki B. Tuck. Lot 10, section 1, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $20,000
Brenda D. and Von W. Moody III to Thomas A. and Laurie H. Hayden. Lot 90, section C, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $5,500
Gilfield Village LLC to Peter A. Shaddock II and Amy D. Shaddock. Lots 11 and 12, section 4, Gilfield Village, $75,000
Fred W. White Jr. to John Richard Burks and Teresa L. Burks. Lot 7, Elk Garden Club Subdivision, Peaks District, $9,000
David E. Templeton and Gail J. Templeton to Jennifer G. and William C. Richardson III. Lot 26, Bradford Crossing, Jefferson District, $500,000
Cameron M. Littke to Hilary Michelle Harrison. Lot 8, section II, Woods on Wiggington, $212,900
Girardeau D. Best Jr. and Desha J. Best to Connor William and Julie Starch Miller. Lot 15, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $368,900
Fred J. Siegenthaler and Anita G. Siegenthaler to Savanna Yancey. Lot 5, section 1, Lake Vista, $250,000
Kurt E. and Julie E. Nelson to Justin Robert Allen. Lot 2, phase VI, section 1, Lake Vista, $385,900
Gregg L. and Katelyn M. Brown Chewning to George N. Ivey. Lot 14, section 1, Oak Ridge Estates, $229,900
Stephen Thomas Bobbitt to Top Management LLC. Lots 37 and 38, Gum St., $10,000
M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Bryan K. Rowlands and Shannon L. Rowlands. Lot 9, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $401,900
Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Leonora A. Rucker. Lot 7B, phase I, Oakwood Villas, $264,000
John Wade O’Connor to Edward Locker and Melody Locker. New parcel 1, 34.36 acres, Peaks District, $100,000
Alexi and Stephanie Anastasio to Mark R. and Hope D. Metzger. Lot 20, section 2, Grand Arbre, $175,000
Debra Weeks Werthman, Karen Weeks Canfield and Karla Weeks Gibson to Jean B. Foley. 102 London Downs Dr., $329,000
Leonora A. Rucker to Miller H. and William E. Allmond III. Lot 1, Va. 43, 2.19 acres, Town of Bedford, $317,500
Morgan E. Nichols and John A. Gross to Jennifer Kaylene Fogus and Jared Marshall Fogus. 2882 Flat Top Road, $355,000
Mohegan Real Estate LLC to Hannah Blair Eckard, David Alan Eckard and Jacob Lane Wood. Lot 8, Mountain Breeze Estates, $18,000
Kathryn Elizabeth Young to Mark E. Griffith. Lot 10, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $199,000
Campbell County
Flat Creek Properties LLC to Cassell Properties LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Hyland Farm, $57,000
A.M. Calhoun Jr. to Patrick L. and Deborah M. Lawson. 1602 Avondale Dr., $170,000
Anthony Q. Thames and Brittni M. Thames to Corey A. Nicotera. 972 Sunburst Road, $165,900
Anthony Tramell to 214 Ramp Road LLC. 408 Lynch Mill Road and additional adjacent parcel, $95,000
Yvonne Mitchell, Ginger E. Young, Pamela E Munch and Reginald B. Elder Jr. to Beeler Properties 3 LLC. 4819 Wards Road, $100,000
Kelly C. Maness to Nolan and Briana N. Speichinger. Lot 46, section II, Sunnymeade Acres, $336,000
Lisa R. and Elmo Joel Bryant Jr. to Teresa G. Braswell. 180 Bear Creek Road, $289,750
21934 Timberlake LLC to Leah Katlen Nast. Lot 40, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to Kelsey R. Blanks. Lot 42, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900
CMH Homes Inc. to Alexsandra Raymond. 91 Lockwood Lane, $198,772
Big Tom’s Orginial LLC to Justin D. and Whitney A. Kopanko. Tract A, Otter River, $155,000
Jadon LLC to Morgan McCormick. Lot 132, English Commons, $178,900
C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 2, section II, Hayden Fields, $43,900
Chaseteon-22 Frai LLC to Michael T. Godsey. 220 Frazier Road, $178,900
Cale R. and Amber M. Moffett to Sinclair Jerome and Tierrah Sha’niece Hall. Lot 28, Poplar Ridge, $280,000
City of Lynchburg
John Gonska, Deborah Gonska and Lindsay Nicole Gonska to Lindsay Nicole Gonska. Unit 200, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $102,600
Christian I. Jordan and Anna C. Rodriguez to Robert I. Way. Lot 2, Stuart Heights, $108,000
Manuel O. and Victoria M. Navarro to Jason A. and Robin A. Wetzel. Lot 8, Downing Woods, $205,000
Denise Daniel to Stephen and Karen Langseth. Lot 12 and on-half of lot 11, Peakland Heights, $275,000
Michael D. and Kathryn Lockwood to Curtis R. and Ardyth L. Sailsbery. 1923 and 1925 Mimosa Dr., $517,500
Monique L. Revely to James W. and Wendy C. Walker. Lot 22, Knollwood Townhomes, $85,000
Aaron C. Grijalva and Lauren Grijalva to Melvin H. and Michelle M. Fox. Lot 11, section 1, Woodbine Village, $143,000
William W. Holt to Philmika W. Reid. 2021 Rose Lane, $66,500
Jean H. Farrar to Steven C. and Amy S. Clevenger. 5204 Boonsboro Road, $200,000
Eboni Burgree to Faith of a Mustard Seed LLC. 920 Pierce St., $13,500
Jerry and Cristina Truax to Daniel C. and Catherine E. Bragg. Lot 49, section 1, New Towne, $207,896
Bryan W. Brown and Rosanna L. Millora to Walmlat Properties LLC. Lot 70, section 12, block H, Blue Ridge Farms, $234,150
John G. and Samantha R. Miller to Christopher George Jones Sr. Lot 57, section 1, New Towne, $206,500
Mary Choonshin Kim to Joshua D. and Maria M. Rolf. Unit 4-1, building 4, Stonegate Villas, $229,500
Bernice G. Dennison Dudley to Blanks Construction Inc. 1009 Sandusky Dr., $34,000
Joe Kenneth Rogers to Paul and Lisa O. Gazan. 1702 Richmond Ave., $199,900
Philip Michael Pantana Jr. and Charles Michael Lowry to Yuco Property Partners LLC. 414 Dinwiddie St., $40,000
Benjamin E. Crosswhite to Ronald W. and Shannon Marie Heaven to Zion Iosua Kai Heaven. Lot J-27, block J, Cornerstone, $201,000
Gregory B. Baines Jr. to Steven J. Anderson. Lot 100, unit 405, College Square, $137,750
Russell Earl Hunkley, Richard Edward Hunkley and Jennifer Lynn Schellenbarger to James and Landon Green. 15 Beverly St., $11,000
Christopher M. O’Brien to Dustin Lee Hasse and Brittany Mays. Lot 153, phase 1, section 3, Three Fountains, $89,000
Genevieve D. Alston and Lindale Alston to Tanwab Properties LLC. Lot 34, block 1, Central Park Addition, $120,000
Linda and Arthur Russell Bateman IV to Rodolfo A. Munoz and Adriana Marisela Bribiesca De Ayala. Lot 53, section 1, Turtle Creek, $214,900
DRV Construction LLC to Trent Laubach. 210 Westover Blvd., $135,000
Dennis A. Bradshaw to Empire Capital LLC. 3438 Richmond St., $63,956.20
Jeffrey K. Riber Jr. and Blakely L. Riber to Lauren Anne and Gerald Wayne Cox Jr. 115 Langhorne Lane, $147,900
Jason D. McCanless to Daniel Alejandro Diaz. Lot 18, Adams Addition, $21,000
Jacob Orion Barker to Edward L. Wetherell and Thomas J. Wetherell. 2136 Fort Ave., $92,000
Sally H. Shircliff to Matthew L. and Kristine D. Lloyd. 3525 Otterview Place, $525,000
Kim O. Stein to DBI Capital Group LLC. Lot 18, block 1, Barksdale Place, $7,500
David W. Bryant and Tammy M. Bryant to Alissa L. Williams. Lots 6-8, block 4, Westover Heights, $187,000
Dara D. Rapp to William E. Elkins Jr. and Elizabeth J. Elkins. Lot 24, Homestead Gardens, $114,500
Midland Avenue Trust to Alexis Monet Callands. 20 Midland Dr., $109,900
Building permits
Amherst County
Jason Martin, 160 Farrar Court, install bearing beam, $10,000
Cornell Sandidge, 247 Toytown Road, rebuild porches/redo electrical, $2,000
Valley Realty Company, 120 Turtle Mountain Road, repairs, $72,464
Ian Gordon, 246 Pipers Glen, remodel, $200,000
Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust, 273 Francis Ave., reroof, $36,740
Robert Richards, 1128 Geddes Mountain Road, family room, $15,000
Linwood L. Allen Investments Inc., 3721 S. Amherst Highway, roof, $5,000
Malcolm Knight, 1424 Pedlar River Road, garage, $35,000
Lonnie Tomlin, 256 Sugar Mill Dr., carport, $2,800
Stephen Bailey, 121 Westbriar Place, deck, $4,000
Charles Jennings, parcel, Cedar Gate Road, new dwelling, $229,000
Donte Jones, 344 Seminole Dr., deck, $5,000
Arvey Morales-Diaz, 560 Joshua Falls Road, porch, $1,500
James Tinsely Sr., 432 Brown Town Road, addition, $30,000
Kerry McPherson, 224 Arrowhead Dr., screened in porch, $12,000
Amherst County, 2334 Boxwood Farm Road, concrete compactor pads, $348,000
Ray Taylor, 2565 Richmond Highway, renovation, $20,000
Katherine Stanley, 212 Daniels Dr., garage, $5,876
Jason Alexander, 427 Eastview Dr., 3 bay garage, $70,000
Gary Gilbert, parcel, New Brown Road, new dwelling, $178,000
Kenneth Cyrus, 191 Izaak Road, pool, $1,000
Shane Turner, 125 High Peak Road, addition, $75,000
Dustin Jennings, parcel, Bobwhite Road, new dwelling, $285,000
David Carmody, 155 Juniper Farm Road, deck, $10,000
Clinton Phillips, 550 Forks of Buffalo Dr., garage, $35,000
Paul Boydoh, parcel, Fernridge Court, new dwelling, $225,000
Frank Morcom, parcel, Fernwood Dr., new dwelling, $200,000
Phillip Miller, 115 Rising Sun Circle, new dwelling, $79,000
The Rosemyr Corporation, self-storage facility, 300 Amelon Square Plaza, $4,000,000
