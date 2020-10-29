 Skip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Robert L. Tracy to Candice Marie Brooks. 128 Old Colony Road, $95,000

Thomas G. Hunt to Muhammad J. Anjum. 161 Glenway Dr., $173,000

Joe J. Sokolowski and Cathy L. Connor to Mack G. Mays Jr. and Linda A. Bryant. 123 Old Country Road, $70,000

H. Dillard Hamlett Jr. and Deborah Hamlett Foster to John R. Walton IV. Parcel, section 1, Woodland Heights, $115,000

Randy L. Mounts to Christina Doan and Bradyn Wingate. Tract 7-B, section 22, Amherst Plantation, $110,000

Robin Ann Tomlin to James Eli Fink and Amber Dionne Rasnick Fink. 2285 Cedar Gate Road, $179,900

Robert E. Royer to John C. and Karen D. McDaniel. Lot 17, section 1, Spottswood Manor, $219,000

Russell R. Stecker and Carrie T. Stecker to Anthony and Sarah E. Glass. Parcel, Boxwood Farm Road, $103,700

Cheryl C. Mays to Russell R. and Carrie T. Stecker. 717 Thrashers Creek Road, $200,000

John C. and Karen D. McDaniel to Caleb Tanner Amburgey. Lot 2, Amherst Acres, $150,000

Appomattox County

Joyce M. France to Lewis and Cole Properties LLC. Parcel, 24.82 acres, fronting Va. 631, $40,000

Jonathan D. Garrett and Jennifer S. Garrett to Brittany D. Hensley and Travis Lee Hensley. Parcel, Ethel St., $124,000

Annette Dolores Rosado-Figueroa to Logan K. Gower to Christina Covington. 195 Highland Ave., $218,500

Matthew D. and Mikayla R. Watson to Pamela Ann Miller and Harold Lee Miller. Parcel, Mountain View Road, $154,900

James A. Conner Jr. to Erika Michelle Wooten. Two parcels, Trent’s Mill Road, $50,000

Bedford County

Whitney J. Ranstrom, Susan J. Jenkins and Royston Jester IV to Paul R. Denhem and Mary Byrd G. Denhem, trustees. Revised lot 40, section 2, Lake Forest, Lakes District, $775,000

Landon J. Colling and Amber J. Colling to Sarah M. and John M. Gauger II. 2518 Patmos Church Road, Lakes District, $750,000

Timothy H. Nichols and Joan M. Nichols to Gary A. Peters and Leslie T. Peters. Revised lot 4, section 1, Hickory Cove, Lakes District, $735,000

Steven E. Bailey and Celeste L. Bailey to Thomas David Lovell and Wendy W. Lovell. 16372 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, Lakes District, $660,125

Brenda and David Stephen Sands Jr. to Kurt K. and Nancy T. Kern. Lot 14, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Lakes District, $628,000

Ronald E. and Peggy J. Hawkins to Luis Lee. Tract 9, section 1, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $299,000

Dannie E. and Cassi D. Phillips to Michelle and Allen Thomas Owen II. Lot 24, Savanna Hills, Lakes District, $279,000

Meideprac Developers LLC to Sever Baker and Aimee Baker. Lot 184, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $229,900

Allen Thomas Owen II, Allen Thomas Owen and Tammy Lynn Owen to Angela and Larry Allen Jr. 3468 Spradlin Road, Blue Ridge District, $200,000

Countryside Land Company LC to Abdullah Aleem Olushola. Revised lot 14, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $110,000

Shirley W. Farmer, Geraldine W. Emert, Vickie W. Woodford, Darrell Noell, Derrick Noell, Lori Kingsbury, Chad Noell, and Christina Williams to Daron C. Johnson. 1045 Pulpit Lane, Blue Ridge District, $95,000

Thomas Dickerson and Bruce Ashby to Rex Edward Hardy, Thomas Edward Sublette Sr. and Edward Arthur Wingfield, trustees. 1033 Brittle St. and additional adjacent parcel, Blue Ridge District, $56,124

Mikel B. Elliott to Mark A. and Casandra R. Stoner. 1458 Dry Creek Lane, Blue Ridge District, $52,000

Dwayne Allen Thornton to Robert J. Marrero Sr. 1176 Wooded Acres Lane, Lakes District, $44,200

Countryside Land Company LC to Gregory B. Baldwin. Revised lot 13, Cliffview Estates, Lakes District, $29,000

NBI Development LLC to Meideprac Developers LLC. Lot 184, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $25,000

Southeast Property Holdings LLC to Ruth A. and Jacki B. Tuck. Lot 10, section 1, Sunset Cay, Lakes District, $20,000

Brenda D. and Von W. Moody III to Thomas A. and Laurie H. Hayden. Lot 90, section C, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $5,500

Gilfield Village LLC to Peter A. Shaddock II and Amy D. Shaddock. Lots 11 and 12, section 4, Gilfield Village, $75,000

Fred W. White Jr. to John Richard Burks and Teresa L. Burks. Lot 7, Elk Garden Club Subdivision, Peaks District, $9,000

David E. Templeton and Gail J. Templeton to Jennifer G. and William C. Richardson III. Lot 26, Bradford Crossing, Jefferson District, $500,000

Cameron M. Littke to Hilary Michelle Harrison. Lot 8, section II, Woods on Wiggington, $212,900

Girardeau D. Best Jr. and Desha J. Best to Connor William and Julie Starch Miller. Lot 15, section 8, Farmington at Forest, $368,900

Fred J. Siegenthaler and Anita G. Siegenthaler to Savanna Yancey. Lot 5, section 1, Lake Vista, $250,000

Kurt E. and Julie E. Nelson to Justin Robert Allen. Lot 2, phase VI, section 1, Lake Vista, $385,900

Gregg L. and Katelyn M. Brown Chewning to George N. Ivey. Lot 14, section 1, Oak Ridge Estates, $229,900

Stephen Thomas Bobbitt to Top Management LLC. Lots 37 and 38, Gum St., $10,000

M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Bryan K. Rowlands and Shannon L. Rowlands. Lot 9, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $401,900

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Leonora A. Rucker. Lot 7B, phase I, Oakwood Villas, $264,000

John Wade O’Connor to Edward Locker and Melody Locker. New parcel 1, 34.36 acres, Peaks District, $100,000

Alexi and Stephanie Anastasio to Mark R. and Hope D. Metzger. Lot 20, section 2, Grand Arbre, $175,000

Debra Weeks Werthman, Karen Weeks Canfield and Karla Weeks Gibson to Jean B. Foley. 102 London Downs Dr., $329,000

Leonora A. Rucker to Miller H. and William E. Allmond III. Lot 1, Va. 43, 2.19 acres, Town of Bedford, $317,500

Morgan E. Nichols and John A. Gross to Jennifer Kaylene Fogus and Jared Marshall Fogus. 2882 Flat Top Road, $355,000

Mohegan Real Estate LLC to Hannah Blair Eckard, David Alan Eckard and Jacob Lane Wood. Lot 8, Mountain Breeze Estates, $18,000

Kathryn Elizabeth Young to Mark E. Griffith. Lot 10, section 13, Farmington at Forest, $199,000

Campbell County

Flat Creek Properties LLC to Cassell Properties LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Hyland Farm, $57,000

A.M. Calhoun Jr. to Patrick L. and Deborah M. Lawson. 1602 Avondale Dr., $170,000

Anthony Q. Thames and Brittni M. Thames to Corey A. Nicotera. 972 Sunburst Road, $165,900

Anthony Tramell to 214 Ramp Road LLC. 408 Lynch Mill Road and additional adjacent parcel, $95,000

Yvonne Mitchell, Ginger E. Young, Pamela E Munch and Reginald B. Elder Jr. to Beeler Properties 3 LLC. 4819 Wards Road, $100,000

Kelly C. Maness to Nolan and Briana N. Speichinger. Lot 46, section II, Sunnymeade Acres, $336,000

Lisa R. and Elmo Joel Bryant Jr. to Teresa G. Braswell. 180 Bear Creek Road, $289,750

21934 Timberlake LLC to Leah Katlen Nast. Lot 40, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900

21934 Timberlake LLC to Kelsey R. Blanks. Lot 42, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse, $199,900

CMH Homes Inc. to Alexsandra Raymond. 91 Lockwood Lane, $198,772

Big Tom’s Orginial LLC to Justin D. and Whitney A. Kopanko. Tract A, Otter River, $155,000

Jadon LLC to Morgan McCormick. Lot 132, English Commons, $178,900

C. Matthew Fariss to Hudson Builders Inc. Lot 2, section II, Hayden Fields, $43,900

Chaseteon-22 Frai LLC to Michael T. Godsey. 220 Frazier Road, $178,900

Cale R. and Amber M. Moffett to Sinclair Jerome and Tierrah Sha’niece Hall. Lot 28, Poplar Ridge, $280,000

City of Lynchburg

John Gonska, Deborah Gonska and Lindsay Nicole Gonska to Lindsay Nicole Gonska. Unit 200, Ivy Creek Townhomes, $102,600

Christian I. Jordan and Anna C. Rodriguez to Robert I. Way. Lot 2, Stuart Heights, $108,000

Manuel O. and Victoria M. Navarro to Jason A. and Robin A. Wetzel. Lot 8, Downing Woods, $205,000

Denise Daniel to Stephen and Karen Langseth. Lot 12 and on-half of lot 11, Peakland Heights, $275,000

Michael D. and Kathryn Lockwood to Curtis R. and Ardyth L. Sailsbery. 1923 and 1925 Mimosa Dr., $517,500

Monique L. Revely to James W. and Wendy C. Walker. Lot 22, Knollwood Townhomes, $85,000

Aaron C. Grijalva and Lauren Grijalva to Melvin H. and Michelle M. Fox. Lot 11, section 1, Woodbine Village, $143,000

William W. Holt to Philmika W. Reid. 2021 Rose Lane, $66,500

Jean H. Farrar to Steven C. and Amy S. Clevenger. 5204 Boonsboro Road, $200,000

Eboni Burgree to Faith of a Mustard Seed LLC. 920 Pierce St., $13,500

Jerry and Cristina Truax to Daniel C. and Catherine E. Bragg. Lot 49, section 1, New Towne, $207,896

Bryan W. Brown and Rosanna L. Millora to Walmlat Properties LLC. Lot 70, section 12, block H, Blue Ridge Farms, $234,150

John G. and Samantha R. Miller to Christopher George Jones Sr. Lot 57, section 1, New Towne, $206,500

Mary Choonshin Kim to Joshua D. and Maria M. Rolf. Unit 4-1, building 4, Stonegate Villas, $229,500

Bernice G. Dennison Dudley to Blanks Construction Inc. 1009 Sandusky Dr., $34,000

Joe Kenneth Rogers to Paul and Lisa O. Gazan. 1702 Richmond Ave., $199,900

Philip Michael Pantana Jr. and Charles Michael Lowry to Yuco Property Partners LLC. 414 Dinwiddie St., $40,000

Benjamin E. Crosswhite to Ronald W. and Shannon Marie Heaven to Zion Iosua Kai Heaven. Lot J-27, block J, Cornerstone, $201,000

Gregory B. Baines Jr. to Steven J. Anderson. Lot 100, unit 405, College Square, $137,750

Russell Earl Hunkley, Richard Edward Hunkley and Jennifer Lynn Schellenbarger to James and Landon Green. 15 Beverly St., $11,000

Christopher M. O’Brien to Dustin Lee Hasse and Brittany Mays. Lot 153, phase 1, section 3, Three Fountains, $89,000

Genevieve D. Alston and Lindale Alston to Tanwab Properties LLC. Lot 34, block 1, Central Park Addition, $120,000

Linda and Arthur Russell Bateman IV to Rodolfo A. Munoz and Adriana Marisela Bribiesca De Ayala. Lot 53, section 1, Turtle Creek, $214,900

DRV Construction LLC to Trent Laubach. 210 Westover Blvd., $135,000

Dennis A. Bradshaw to Empire Capital LLC. 3438 Richmond St., $63,956.20

Jeffrey K. Riber Jr. and Blakely L. Riber to Lauren Anne and Gerald Wayne Cox Jr. 115 Langhorne Lane, $147,900

Jason D. McCanless to Daniel Alejandro Diaz. Lot 18, Adams Addition, $21,000

Jacob Orion Barker to Edward L. Wetherell and Thomas J. Wetherell. 2136 Fort Ave., $92,000

Sally H. Shircliff to Matthew L. and Kristine D. Lloyd. 3525 Otterview Place, $525,000

Kim O. Stein to DBI Capital Group LLC. Lot 18, block 1, Barksdale Place, $7,500

David W. Bryant and Tammy M. Bryant to Alissa L. Williams. Lots 6-8, block 4, Westover Heights, $187,000

Dara D. Rapp to William E. Elkins Jr. and Elizabeth J. Elkins. Lot 24, Homestead Gardens, $114,500

Midland Avenue Trust to Alexis Monet Callands. 20 Midland Dr., $109,900

Building permits

Amherst County

Jason Martin, 160 Farrar Court, install bearing beam, $10,000

Cornell Sandidge, 247 Toytown Road, rebuild porches/redo electrical, $2,000

Valley Realty Company, 120 Turtle Mountain Road, repairs, $72,464

Ian Gordon, 246 Pipers Glen, remodel, $200,000

Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust, 273 Francis Ave., reroof, $36,740

Robert Richards, 1128 Geddes Mountain Road, family room, $15,000

Linwood L. Allen Investments Inc., 3721 S. Amherst Highway, roof, $5,000

Malcolm Knight, 1424 Pedlar River Road, garage, $35,000

Lonnie Tomlin, 256 Sugar Mill Dr., carport, $2,800

Stephen Bailey, 121 Westbriar Place, deck, $4,000

Charles Jennings, parcel, Cedar Gate Road, new dwelling, $229,000

Donte Jones, 344 Seminole Dr., deck, $5,000

Arvey Morales-Diaz, 560 Joshua Falls Road, porch, $1,500

James Tinsely Sr., 432 Brown Town Road, addition, $30,000

Kerry McPherson, 224 Arrowhead Dr., screened in porch, $12,000

Amherst County, 2334 Boxwood Farm Road, concrete compactor pads, $348,000

Ray Taylor, 2565 Richmond Highway, renovation, $20,000

Katherine Stanley, 212 Daniels Dr., garage, $5,876

Jason Alexander, 427 Eastview Dr., 3 bay garage, $70,000

Gary Gilbert, parcel, New Brown Road, new dwelling, $178,000

Kenneth Cyrus, 191 Izaak Road, pool, $1,000

Shane Turner, 125 High Peak Road, addition, $75,000

Dustin Jennings, parcel, Bobwhite Road, new dwelling, $285,000

David Carmody, 155 Juniper Farm Road, deck, $10,000

Clinton Phillips, 550 Forks of Buffalo Dr., garage, $35,000

Paul Boydoh, parcel, Fernridge Court, new dwelling, $225,000

Frank Morcom, parcel, Fernwood Dr., new dwelling, $200,000

Phillip Miller, 115 Rising Sun Circle, new dwelling, $79,000

The Rosemyr Corporation, self-storage facility, 300 Amelon Square Plaza, $4,000,000

 

