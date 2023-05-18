Property transfers

Amherst County

Faith Renee Allen to Donald and Wanda Wayne. 1126 Dixie Airport Road, $130,000

Deborah Ann Iseman to Big Sky Investment LLC. Lots 66-71, block A, Midway Heights, $40,000

Thomas H. Speight and Wayne E. Carper to Diane E. Fulton. Parcel, off Crest of Pedlar Drive, $70,000

Curtis Shepard Watts and Paula Watts Stinnette to Sheyna Page Stinnette. 192 Dixie Airport Road, $200,000

Robert K. Tatlock Jr. and Krystal A. Tatlock to Timothy Schmell and Joanna Friesen. Parcel, Ridge Drive, $295,000

Appomattox County

Clementine Properties LLC to Darius Edward McMillian. Parcel, 0.46 acres, Promised Land Subdivision, $155,500

Herbert C. Dunman, Nida D. Finch and Eleanor D. McDaniel, co-trustees to Rockydale Quarries Corporation. Parcel, Quarry Road, $96,000

Fred H. Jones Estate LLC to Premier Investments Group LLC. Lots 30 and 32, section I, Jonesfields Subdivision, $44,000

Duane D. and Stephanie B. Gilliam to Joseph and Rebecca Wright. Lot 5, 1.385 acres, Beeks Lane, $325,900

Bedford County

Blue Ridge Custom Decks LLC to Andrew J. and Lauren E. Akers. Lot 7, Caterbury Woods, $340,000

Andrew J. and Lauren E. Akers to Yesh Khanna. Parcel, 1.754 acres, Va. 622, $270,000

Sayco LLC to Brian Dye and Marie Dye to Stephanie Francois Xavier and Stacy Sue Bazzana. Lot 62, section 5, Highpoint Subdivision, $1,100,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to John D. and Cynthia R. Lollar. Lot 15D, phase II-B, Oakwood Villas, $379,900

Dorann J. Burkett to Isaiah M. and Shelby L. Hughes. Lot 46, section 1, The Oaks, $274,000

Summit Investors Group Inc. to Molly May Rommel and Shayne Silvey. Lot 9, Wyatts Way, $39,900

ONS2 LLC to Nayak Enterprise VA LLC. 10757 W. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $1,390,000

Marcus V. Hill to Gavin E. Divers and Pamela E. Divers, trustees. Unit 28, Boonsboro Commons, $469,900

Charles D. Skalka and Margery J. Skalka to Mark and Susan Bradbury. 508 Bedford Ave., $322,000

Scott T. and Pamela P. Anderson to Daniel P. Shifflet. Lot 66, section 2, Village East, $15,000

Ella Lee Pancoast, trustee to John Brent and Julie M. Campbell. Lot 38, section 1, Mountain View Shores, $1,255,000

Sterne & Company LLC to Nathaniel Karl and Rachel Ann Chocholous. New lot 2, Goode Road, $468,400

Barry D. Saunders and Susan J. Saunders to Nathan D. Habecker and Leigh N. Habecker. 1970 Teass Terrace, $150,000

Danny B. and Lillie Faye Henderson to Cloyd E. and Judi E. Allen. 1610 Trading Post Road, $437,550

Anderson, Desimone & Green, PC to Christopher Henderson and Katherine Henderson. Lot 10, Whitworth Farms, $420,000

Done Deal Home Buyers LLC to Brandon Paul Neureuther. Lot 7, block 2, Hidden Forest Estates, $229,900

Mark S. Willis II and Brittany T. Willis to Lauren Bailey Harrison. 117 Gala Drive, $299,900

Campbell County

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Joshua L. Roberts. Lot 12, section 2, Hyland Farm, $265,000

Roger L. and Judith M. Winters to Dennis and Darlene Gardner. Lot 212, phase III, Runaway Bay, $900,000

Ricky W. Vance and MGW Properties LLC to TOF LLC. 1046 Clarks Road, $180,000

TPX Inc. to Mark A. and Hilary K. Scott. 663 Old Plantation Drive, $800,000

Angela E. Tucker to Eunique S. Solomon. 709 13th St., $126,000

Corey J. and Lisa S. Argentino to Robertson Real Estate LLC. 92 Beechwood Drive, $22,500

Beechwood Black LLC to Robertson Real Estate LLC. Parcel, Beechwood Drive, $2,400

Tony A. Young and Amber M. Young to Jordan R. and Shawn T. Bevan. 1575 McIver Ferry Road, $349,900

Stephanie L. Boteler to Robert G. Deal and Ryan Hienkle. 7226 Brookneal Highway, $125,000

Otis W. Brown to Mark Allen Waldo Jr. and Whitney Michael Waldo. 4196 Leesville Road, $107,500

City of Lynchburg

Wayne M. Haskins to The Abram Group LLC. Lot 5, block B, Forest Townhouses, $80,000

D&G Bellinger LLC to Craig Alderman. 817 Pierce St., $280,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Jose Dino and Megumi Almendral. Lot 2, Bethel Estates, $595,000

Steven R. Anderson to LCG Redevelopment LLC. Lot 14, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $120,000

Long Meadows Inc. to Joseph L. and Barbara E. Bastidas and Connor T. Bastidas. 2713 Rainbow Circle, $284,900

Corey M. and Lauren H. Knapp to David Allen and Lisa Baumgardner. Lot 7, Pleasant View, $235,000

The Main LLC to Big Eaze Properties LLC. Units 202 and 305, The Wayne, $450,000

Blackwater Ridge LLC to Brian Michael and Patricia Lee McNabb. Lot 9, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $263,000

Robert C. McCoy Jr. and Sherman P. McCoy and Sherline M. Brickus, Charles L. McCoy Sr. and Karen M. Hughes to Jean Capital LLC. 401 Smyth St., $49,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Enajite Umukoro. 505 Euclid Ave., $211,000

Andrew Jason Hale, Marie Bruffy Rowland, Janet Bruffy Dawson to HNL Properties LLC. 5 Watts St., $12,000

Brian S. and Elizabeth L. Bundrick to Swyers and Patterson LLC. 1040 Ardmore Circle, $243,500

George Gregory Torian to Melissa J. Childress. Lot 37, Legacy Oaks, $302,000

Connected Living LLC to Devan E. Radtke. 634 Selene St., $245,000

Thomas D. Creasy to Harrison and Stephanie A. Reynolds. 4908 Dodd St., $126,702

Johns Properties LLC to Crook Cold Storage LLC. 127 Oakley Ave. and additional parcel, $515,000

Ethan H. Curtis and Amanda W. Curtis to David B. Morris and Brian E. Morris. Lot 3, section B, Sandusky Acres, $296,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to DBHOMES4HOPE LLC. 1413 Monroe St. and 2410 Poplar St., $8,250

Horace Lester Jacobs Jr. and Jennifer Moore Jacobs to D. Harvey LTD. 6401 Pawnee Drive, $100,000

Jared Wayne and Tracie Wayne to Daniel Allen Leja Trust and Jody Lynn Leja Trust. Lot 59, block N, Cornerstone, $289,000

Revised and Revisited LLC to Luther A. Duncan Jr. Lot 8, section 2, West Lynchburg Land Company, $29,000

Taylor M. and Brooke A. Dunn to Wael Zakkour. Lot 7, section 1, Seven Oaks, $280,000

Michael R. Wright and Deidre M. Wright to Kimberly Dyke-Harsley. 937 Cabell St. and additional parcel, $77,000

Investments MDC LLC to Champayne Eubanks. 808 Buchanan St., $185,000

J. Todd Stouteborough and Tara M. Stoutenborough to Yetunde Morenikeji and Charles Folami. 4206 Fort Ave., $224,000

James River Home Buyers LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 870 V.E.S. Road, $64,000

Dawn G. Gorman to Jacob R. and Alyssa F. Sibcy. Lot 30, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $248,000

John Thomas Bently Tucker to James River Home Buyers LLC. 870 V.E.S. Road, $33,000

Building Permits

Campbell County

John Curia, 10137 Richmond Highway, metal building, $100,000

Richard Husler, 874 Oxford Furnace Road, tent, $1,300

Charlie Watts II, 123 Village Highway, closing in back porch and windows, $5,000

Kyle Duncan, 300 Lake Forest Drive, screen porch, $25,000

Texas Summitt Group LLC, 7726 Wards Road, steel building, $860,000

Alexis Yuille, 76 Coffey Road, remodel home, $8,500

Willow Estate LLC, 12777 Dodson Drive, new dwelling, $200,000

Samuel Dinwiddie, 4982 Brookneal Highway, deck and porch, $10,000

Vernon Angel, 231 Northgate Road, pool building, $9,500

Moo Investments LLC, 2206 Timberlake Drive, renovation, $200,000

Donnie Cook, 775 Whitestone Drive, pool. $4,500

Andrew Maddox, 894 Halseys Bridge Road, storage building, $60,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 63 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 59 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 55 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 51 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 49 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 45 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, 41 Melissa Lane, townhomes, $80,000

Judy Smullen, 757 Collins Ferry Road, deck, $1,500

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 35, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $218,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 40, Carriage Parkway, new dwelling, $208,000

Gregory Wilson, 1756 Wickliffe Road, deck, $7,000

John Burch, 4378 Sugar Hill Road, renovation, $69,000

Danielle Sheffey, 9637 Village Highway, garage, $60,000

4D Construction Inc., 352 Jefferson Manor Drive, new dwelling, $180,000

Brian McCandless, 1408 Bedford Ave., deck, $35,000