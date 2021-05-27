Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Herman E. Wood to Samuel Ryan and Lindsay Jewel Quirion King. 271 Sunset Dr., $48,000
Claudia F. Floyd to William R. and Jeannette M. Smith. Tract 1, 30.30 acres, Homewood Bounds, $350,000
Otis J. and Portia S. Weaver to Michelle L. Angus. Three parcels, near Richmond Highway, $57,600
John L. Patteson Jr. and Myrna D. Patteson to Melonie Paige Vest. 2030 Boxwood Farm Road, $186,000
Margaret Funk Boydoh to Morcom, Philip A. Builders, Inc. Lot 6, section IV, Fernwood, $18,000
Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Gregory Taylor and Destiny Grubbs. Lot 6, section IV, Fernwood, $255,500
Fred Davis and Want Seay Cox to Jason and Shannon Cox. 707 Kenmore Road, $125,000
Rivers Realty LLC to Cuttin Edge Construction LLC. Lot 21, Abee Manor, $25,900
GAC Properties LLC to Jeffrey Dale Campbell. 396 Seminole Dr, $199,900
David Lynn Gowen to William H. Duff Jr. 373 Dixie Airport Road, $150,000
Preston A. Cunningham to Ronald W. and Mary D. Slagle. 2077 South Amherst Highway, $170,000
Julia A. Payne to Latashia Jones. Lots 25 and 26, Vannmeade Subdivision, $235,000
304 Covey Road LLC to Virginia C. Ashby. Tract 11, section 12, Amherst Plantation Subdivision, $180,900
Lynn P. Harrington, Kate E. Denious and James R. Everitt to Michael K. and Ruth E. Martineau. Parcel, Higginbotham Creek Road, $150,000
Elizabeth G. Dodgion to Robert Pugh. Parcel, Iron Bridge Road, $2,500
Kristin M. Ogden, Lesley L. McPhatter Branham, Michael P. McPhatter and Chesley F. McPhatter III to John L. and Jody M. Thomas. Lot 30, Clearview Acres, $239,000
Appomattox County
Robert C. Stephens III and Jennifer M. Stephens to Todd Alexander Snelgrove. Parcel 1, Old Salem Church Public Road, $252,000
AZ Homes LLC to Benjamin Perkins. Parcel, Va. 605, 2 acres, $135,000
David F. Benson and Agnes C. Benson to Ronald Arlen and Mary Kathleen Hester. 264 Penny Lane, $81,314.81
Mark D. and Karen Walker to Steve and Michelle Vazul. Lot 4, Mountain View Road, $11,900
Thomas P. Clark to NBS Real Estate LLC. 1748 Richmond Highway, $87,500
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Tyrock Construction LLC. Parcel, North Ave., $20,000
Bedford County
Sharon L. and Wren C. Hurt III to Yeneneh and Molly Gobena. Lot 31, One Lake Estates, Lakes District, $851,050
Beverly Ann Pedro and Maryann Burdi to John M. and Gaylyn Pantana. Lot 47, section 4, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $650,000
Danny Acosta to Leigh Bortz, Joanna Laramore, Scott Bortz and Ryan Laramore. Lot 5, Pebble Brook, Lakes District, $530,000
Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park LLC to Oak Park MHP, LLC. 1057 Oak Park Dr., Blue Ridge District, $315,000
Thomas V. and Virginia H. Tanner to Kayla Walker Long. Unit C7B, phase II, The Pointe at Mainer’s Landing, Lakes District, $272,950
John H. Leedy III and Joyce Leedy to Kira S. Soriano. Lot 6, section 8, Cliff View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $250,000
Chrisopther Allan Pappas to Daniel P. Shifflet. lot 7, section 8, Highpoint, Lakes District, $235,000
Barry J. and Katie S. Hensley to Wayne A. Murray. 4963 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $193,000
Michael Kinelski to Raven Benjamin and Timyarn Benjamin. 1457 Quaker Church Road, Lakes District, $175,000
Melissa A. Foster to Dakota L. Krantz and Olivia C. Minnix. 2746 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $171,998
Gunnar Markus Maier to Kenneth L. and Nicole D. Thorn. Parcel on White House Road and Morningside Dr., Lakes District, $144,500
Peter J. and Jessica R. Pantana to NBS Real Estate LLC. Amended lot 25, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $125,000
Wanda S. Loving to Daniel Lee Dickerson. Parcel, Va. 616, 1.45 acres, Blue Ridge District, $125,000
Patrick A. Cosmato to CMH Homes Inc. Portion of parcel, Hardy Road, Blue Ridge District, $108,000
Paradox Group, LTD to Erik L. and Christina M. Fox. Lot 74, section B, Beechwood West Subdivision, Lakes District, $100,000
Jerry Smith to James M. Wachira. 1886 Rock Cliff Road, Lakes District, $95,000
Joshua E. and Helen A. Morrison to Gerard J. and Rhonda S. Skinner. Lot 29B section IV, block C, Lakewood Subdivision, Lakes District, $75,000
Patricia Pendleton Miller to Mack Investments, Incorporated. 9573 Dickerson Mill Road, Lakes District, $55,187
William E. Godsey, Donna Driskill, Melody Albert and Nancy Kay Brownsword to Landon C. Rothgeb. Lot 8, Indian Hills Subdivision, Lakes District, $55,000
John R. Spence Jr. and Carole Raw Spence to Michael and Rhia Wagner. Lots 92 and 03, section 1, Mountain View Shores, Lakes District, $50,000
Horne Construction Inc. to Michael Kinelski. Lot 7, Dark Hollow Subdivision, , Lakes District, $16,000
Kelsey W. Bonsurant to Luminaire Technologies Inc. 1053 Bald Eagle Dr., $128,900
Shawn W. and Vanessa M. Ward to Glenda Failla, parcel, Union Church Road, Peaks District, $120,000
Steven C. Wandrei to James Brian Dovel. Three parcels, Owl Town Road, $312,020.30
Paul A. and Mishal S. Heckman to Ryan Buschmann and Rickylyn Cundiff. Lot 36, section II, Kings Grant, $319,000
FOSPROP LLC to McJohn Investments LLC. Portion of 1000 Monroe St., $14,000
John G. and Doris L. Blankenship to Rodney and Lindy Kidd. Lot 6, section 3, Hunter’s Creek, $325,000
Timothy A. King to Bobby J. Spencer. Lot 8, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $299,000.
Lawrence B. and Melinda S. Works to Turner Properties LLC. Lot 5, section 6, Rainbow Forest, $249,900
Joshua W. and Rebeca Wilson to Christopher R. and Stephanie M. Little. Lot 15, Forest Edge Subdivision, $299,900
Rosie Geneva G. Musgrove to Angela Wilson and Russell William Smith Jr. Lot 17, section 3, North Hills Estates, $30,000
Elsie F. Chambers and Samuel Allen Chambers Jr. and Monica Dirom and Jeffrey G. Wiley. 2278 and 2280 Abert Road, $600,000
Loretta L. and Barry G. Beemer and Taylor Wills to Timothy R. and Carrie E. Wamsley. Parcel, Laughlin Lane, $123,500
Maddox and Son Construction Inc. to Garrett Ronald and Allison Maddox Nelson. Lot 34, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $356,000
Wesley D. and Caroline E. Walker to Trevor Joseph Cooper. 906 Morgan St., $151,200
Remona Conner to Kenneth D.W. Thomas. 1065 Breezy Ridge Road, $156,000
Rachel Elizbeth Croom to Steven Calkins. Tract 4D, Benchmark Lane, $25,000
Janet M. Brown to Michael O. and Gale A. Purvis. Unit 2, building L, Clay’s Crossing, $227,000
Bernard W. Arrington Jr. to David A. and Brandi D. Beckwith. Lot 39, section 3, Joplin Terrace, $315,000
Campbell County
Signature Properties LLC to Gilford S. and Amanda S. Roberts. 112 Gibson Road, $142,500
Patricia G. Deacon to Jason Edward and Breanna Nicole Shockley. Lot 7, section 2, Federal Hill Estates, $258,000
Judy N. Smith to Arbutus B. Fite and Brandon K. Whorley. Revised lot T3, Lakewalk Villas, $218,000
Michael R. and Janet D. Booth to Bruce Edward and Wanda Carwile Wooldridge. Lot 2, section I, Homeplace, $20,000
Joshua M. Pritt and Jillyan R. Pritt to Alyssa McDonald and Jesse McDonald. 104 Terry Road, $160,500
Damien Orlando Bartholomew to Paul Francis Sorvino. 248 Hill Top Dr., $56,500
Melissa Elliott Lawal to Jamie Carwile Lee. Lot 4, Pine View Subdivision, $133,000
Paulette E. Jones, Joann Brennan and James Brennan Jr. to Heather Mashea Brennan. 2892 Eastbrook Road, $296,500
Jonathan P. Falwell Jr. to Gary A. and Robin R. Perryman. Lot 28, section 2, Russell Springs, $310,000
April Smith Swe and Roger W. Smith Jr. to EJ of Lynchburg LLC. 20584 Timberlake Road and three additional parcels, $599,000
Fern L. Dickinson to David R. and Wanda G. Simmers. 5316 Covered Bridge Road, $15,000
Jadon LLC to Goblu LLC. Lot 25, phase I, English Commons, $179,900
Lewis R. Rickman to Audrey W. Dalton. 1410 Broad St., $213,000
Izat G. and Leah M. Callaway to Faith M. Wells and Noah A. Wilson. Lot 9, block 4, section A, Hyland Springs, $174,600
D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Sonya R-T Davis. Lot 18, Emberly Way, $364,900
Charles J. and Crystal G. Farmer to Matthew Bradley and Lindsey Allison Runda. Lot 15, Leesville Hills, $193,000
Calvin S. Smith to Michael Blum. Parcel, Green Hill Dr., $52,000
City of Lynchburg
Richard J. and Sheila M. Scott to Todd E. Haley. 3609 Tanglewood Lane, $310,000
Michael and Gina Brandt to Joseph Patrick to Rachel Marie Hyland. 521 Midvale St., $210,000
K-FO Enterprises LLC to Brian H. and Cherie L. Gudmundsson. Unit 19, 11th Street Lofts, $205,000
Anthony Snyder to Presley G. Pustmueller. 110 Middleboro Place, $189,900
Bruce E. and Dorothy M. Whittaker to Sung Hoon Kim and Hyunkyung Kim. Lot 13, section 4, College Park, $290,000
John R. Travis and Toni G. Travis to Melody Ann Jones and Joshua Rotruck. 1001 Brentwood Ave., $135,000
Tristen D. and Elizbeth A. Jenks to Amy M. Khan. Lots 16 and 17, block 64, Fairview Heights, $123,500
Peter A. and Elena L. Stock to Patricia M. Milligan. Lot 13, Cottage Hill, $65,000
Buscher Enterprises LLC to Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. 3022 Hillview St., $8,750
Streamline LLC to Milestone Prop Group LLC. 919 First St., $45,000
Nazmeen Hightower to Marie Gesila Capital LLC. Lots 78-80, Jackson St., $25,000
Roydene Davidson to Spencer T. Schock. 1515 Gates St., $115,000
Phillip Reed and Katherine Grace Knopp to BGRS LLC. 224 Kensington Ave., $271,000
BGRS LLC to Julia P. Rusmussen. 224 Kensington Ave., $271,000
Brian D. Myers and Amanda M. Myers-Ramirez to Kristen and Chad Honeycutt. 1054 Rivermont Terrace, $206,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Florence M. Coles. 313 McCorkle St., $1,500
Ezra Harmon to Matthew J. Carrera. Lot 103, Stuart Heights, $115,000
Daniel A. Solfelt to Danilo H. and Rahnee Mariano. 213 Portico St., $195,000
Milton J. Hicks and Deborah F. Brooks to Robert I. Troncoso. 2217, 2209 and 2219 Carter St., $74,900
Raul M. Diaz and Michele A. Diaz to Guthrie and Cortney Stotser. Lot 72, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $405,000
Cleven Randolph to Kathy Marie Lane. 914 Florida Ave., $84,900
Stephen and Donna L. Garcia to David and Chantal Hutchens. 1102 Knight St., $94,000
Michael Lee Arthur to Efrain Sacba Pop. 414 Wadsworth St., $81,000
Upender R. and Kalpana R. Venkanagari to Daniel William Kapppler. Lot 23, section 1, The Parks at Wyndhurst Subdivision, $280,000
Brian L. Inglett to Andrew T. Devening. 4820 Carver St., $124,900
Matthew C. Sackett to Pamela W. Reams. Lot 42, phase III, The Preserve at Oakwood, $399,000
Danielle M. Currier to David P. Hageman and Elizabeth A. Savage. 203 Boston Ave., $235,000
Centre 11 Enterprise LLC to Cooper Fox Rei LLC. 1405 Jackson St., $38,000
Brian J. Davis to Jeffrey E. and Kimberly Ann Grant. Lot 24, section IV, Sheffield, $188,000
William Bernard Inge to Irene Foster. 629 Selene St., $240,000
Christopher C. Williamson, Rachel Williamson and Brian K. Williamson to Joanna Kaye Bowden and Susan M. Bowden. 230 Belvedere St., $200,000
Taneisa Clark to Alex A. Hassett and Adam Hassett. Lot 21, section 1, Turtle Creek, $269,900
Elizabeth I. Harrington to Phillip E. Elliott. 417 Old Graves Mill Road, $685,000
Mark F. Landis and Sarah E. Landis to David Lee Talley and Joni Sue Talley. Lot 2, New Towne, $205,000
Matchless Home Improvement Inc. to Bobbie Crawford. Lot 4, block 12, West Lynchburg, $165,900
RTB Properties L.C to Megan Ferris Beach. Lot 6, block 5, part of Sunset Ridge, $210,000
Anthony R. Denunzio and Susan B. Denunzio to Robert L. Simonton and Karen S. Simonton. Lot 72, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $75,000
Linda L. and Robert B. Quick Jr. to Richard W. Furman. Lot 2, block 4, Oaklawn Addition, $188,000
In Jib Kim and Hee Jin Lim to Joshua O’ Neal. Lot 35, section 1, New Towne, $195,000
Ocean Investments Inc. to 54 Village LLC. Lot 5, section 2, Brookville Village, $250,000
Robert K. Clark and Jacqueline D. Clark to Damien K. Clark and Latoya Reeves. 331 Smoketree Lane, $225,000
Bellvue Enterprises LLC to Paradocs Properties of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 6, section 2, Candlewood Court, $75,000
Stephen W. Howard and Natasha M. Howard to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. Lot 4, part of lot 1, block D, Oak Hill Addition, $55,320
Jasmine D. Taylor to Michael J. Oakes. Lots 148-152, plan B, Beverly Hills, $220,000
Janet M. Gilliam to Benjamin Fitzhugh Parrott IV and Monique Nicole Reid. Lot 28, section 8, Blue Ridge Farms, $184,900
Benjamin and Kelsey Wood to Jonathan A. and Melissa P. Martin. 216 Kensington Ave., $317,600
Building Permits
Bedford County
David White Jr., 1069 Buttercup Lane, garage, $25,000
Tommy Kent, 1849 Otter Hill Road, metal building, $14,000
James Reynolds, 1122 Pleasant Cove Dr., addition, $60,000
Noel Thomas, 232 Monoacan Trail, kitchen remodel, $33,515
Christopher Dowd, 1222 Lone Pine Terrace, pool, $40,000
Timothy Cretney, 4286 Hales Ford Road, dock, $10,000
John McCloy, 2799 Stone Mountain Road, garage, $10,000
Jason Sokira, 1061 Medina Lane, deck addition, $4,000
Nathan Mitchell, 1421 S. Oak Lawn Dr., pool, $35,000
Cindy Sellers, 1318 Songbird Ave., alteration, $100,000
JLB Lake Enterprises, 2586 Tuck Road, warehouse, $200,000
Michael Hampton, 1099 Old Plantation Road, garage, $10,000
David High, 1595 Rock Springs Road, dock, $26,900
Derrick West, 1231 Madison Mountain Lane, pool, $50,000
Mark Henry, 1357 Turkey Toe Road, addition, $75,000
Shannon Simmons, Horseshoe Bend Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Kevin Adams, 7541 Peaks Road, addition, $80,000
William Saville, 1253 Jefferson Drive West, bath remodel, $8,000
Thomas Petrelli Jr., Battlefield Road, new dwelling, $650,000
Kenneth Brooks, Horseshoe Bend Road, new dwelling, $225,000
Ruth Walter, 203 Longhill Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Peter Karras, 3839 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, pool, $54,030
Six Branches LLC, 1375 Circlewood Loop, new dwelling, $135,000
Michael Massey, lot 1, Skyway Dr., garage, $6,000
David West, 101 Valley Mill Road, dock, $2,000
Lee Lewis Jr., lot 10, section 2, Forest Cove, dock, $6,900
Richard Spencer, 1065 Audubon Dr., pool, $6,000
Jody Mayhew, 4106 Shingle Block Road, garage, $47,000
Arlene Rettew, 1218 Jeb Stuart Place, pool, $11,000
Mark Minuto, 2857 Goode Road, pool, $40,000
Edward Prasse III, 1400 Lake Manor Dr., deck, $9,400
Stacey Pritchett, 1050 Abalone Bluff Dr., pool, $58,725
Donald Spice, 3998 Hales Ford Road, deck, $50,000
Foster Builder Inc., 1091 Cossman Court, finish basement, $15,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co., lot 19, section 3, West Crossing, new dwelling, $250,000
Brian Watson, 1143 Bell Lane, deck, $10,175
Seth Eastman, lot 2, Crows Nest Dr., new dwelling, $493,218
Curtis Welch, 15630 Stewartsville Road, suite A, addition, $15,000
Thomas Satchell, lot 10, Wheats Valley Road, new dwelling, $550,000
Joshua Jones, tract 2, Coupies Lane new dwelling $263,000
Michael Massey, lot 1, Skyway Dr., new dwelling, $150,000
Mark Glazebrook, lot 1, Peaks Road, new dwelling, $450,000
Jerry Price, 1729 Bold Branch Road, mudroom and screen porch, $8,000
Travis McLaughlin, 5112 Horseshoe Bend Road, pool, $79,397.50
Shay Williams, 3174 Quarles Road, deck, $5,000
Kevin Adams, 7541 Peaks Road, alteration, $160,000
Molly Bristol, 1712 Planters Dr., garage, $70,000
Edward Prasse III, 1400 Lake Manor Dr., enclose porch, $13,000
Timothy Drewry, 1064 Red Horse Dr., garage, $15,225
Henry Gooch, 309 Meadows Dr., solar panels, $12,480
David Barker, 504 Hemlock Shores Dr., deck, $9,000
Renna Jordan, 201 S. Hickory Hill Dr., deck, $15,000
John Joyner, 1850 Abert Road, addition, $45,000
Ronald Cassell, 1525 Virginia Ridge Dr., addition, $45,000
Molly Holmes, 1216 Mayfair Lane, new dwelling, $150,000
Ridgewood Animal Hospital, 1044 Corporate Park Dr., commercial alteration, $25,000
David Mammolenti, 1450 Meade Road, commercial alteration, $2,570,000