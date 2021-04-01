Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
William H. Tucker and Ann G. Tucker, trustees to Andrew C. Wilson.234 Garland Ave., $258,000
Raymond E. Lloyd and Harold T. Lloyd to Raymond E. and Martha C. Lloyd. Parcel, Slapp Creek Road, $2,500
Tony Conway Cash to Terrick Moyer. Parcel, Hillcrest Dr., $18,000
Gloria Irwin to Jose G. Chavez Duarte. Lots 15-17, just off Wright Shop Road, $60,000
New Bethel Estates LLC to Peter Charles and Pamela Schnabolk Colella. 2nd Amended lot 16, section III, New Bethel Estates, $80,000
Peter Ted Simopoulos, trustee to Peter Ted Simopoulos. 154 Mountainview Dr. and 1636 Dixie Airport Road, $36,413
Vernon A. and Barbara R. Batten to Dawn M. and Harold O. Thomas Jr. 158 Grandview Dr., $225,000
Timothy Allen and Pamela Hahn to Elizabeth Wilson. Lot 23, section III, Forest Oaks, $266,900
Dennis J. and Jewell L. Williams to John Ross Metz. 111 Alex Court, $214,900
Jeanne Marie Bishel to Schuyler M. Bryant and Cassidy B. McDaniel. Lot 27, section 1, Hunt Club, $200,000
Ami C. Davey to RTRO Land Inc. Tract 15, section XVII, Amherst Plantation, $35,000
Patricia McAdams Gibbons to Joan M. Klaus and Elizabeth and Samina Ategou. 1769 High Peak Road, $800,000
Dorothy Thacker Burks to Marcy L. Seward. Lot 3, Amelon Woods Subdivision, $65,000
John J. Houston to Dannie Vincent and Patricia Grace Rios. Lot 6, section 1, Grandview Estates, $319,000
Appomattox County
Karen Faye Baker, trustee to Talton Shane and Michelle Leigh Richardson. 3166 and 3167 Piney Ridge Road, $470,000
Carlton E. Womack and Kathy O. Womack to Travis R. and Alexandra E. Fullerton. Parcel, off Cedar Tree Road, $36,900
Carlton E. Womack and Kathy O. Womack to Travis R. and Alexandra E. Fullerton. Parcel, off Cedar Tree Road, $31,900
Vicki Dickerson Mason to Justice Real Estate LLC. 223 Richmond Highway, $206,135.96
Genesone and Associates to Mark Anthony Early. Lot 8, Echols Tract Subdivision, $13,975
Felicia Astatkie to Elaine J. Apt. Lot 8, Holiday Acres, $125,000
Bedford County
William T. Garbee Jr. and Ann R. Stutts to Juergen U. Gallert and Juliana Shah. 107 Tradewind Terrace and adjoining parcel, Lakes District, $799,900
OM Shri Inc. to Laxmi Mata LLC. 1672 Rock Cliff Road, Lakes District, $600,000.
Robert S. Ball and Joyce E. Ball to Teresa Shea. 122 Fawn Haven Lane, Lakes District, $589,000
Craig W. Manges, Mark Pretro Friend and Tracy Lynn Friend to Daniel C. and Rachael M. Wynn. Parcel, Thomason Lane, Blue Ridge District, $450,000
Chad Thomas and Kristin Tyree Conner to Michael James and Kristin Nicole Gallagher. Unit 218, building 3, Monoacan Shores, Lakes District, $418,000
Chris D. Lineberry and Teresa R. Lineberry to Richard A. and Tammy C. Dehart. Lot 2, Westcove, Lakes District, $380,000
Jeffrey M. and Sarah W. Newman to Mark D. and Cristi B. Aaron. Lot 13, Private Shores Dr., Lakes District, $370,000
Gianina and Altory M. Miranda Jr. to Patrick M. and Emily B. Good. Tract 66, section 2, Brumfield Graves, Subdivision, Lakes District, $324,900
Leron and Laura C. Howard to Marshall N. and Susan D. Smith. Unit 42, phase 4, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $272,071
Laura L. Pellitteri to Jacob Benjamin and Jenna Lynn Kerr. 110 Hickory Lake Lane, Blue Ridge District, $257,000
Roxanna Garrett to Madison Altice. 2555 Morgan’s Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $240,000
Randy L. Briley and Margaret Renee Semones to Clifford C. and Tiffani Amber Cosby. 108 Pleasure Point Dr., Blue Ridge District, $210,000
Randall Lee Jankins to Bradley J. and Karla J. Arens. 1100 Guthrie Place and additional adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $194,950
Cody A. and Sierra C. Ashby to Samantha A. Browley. 1145 Shady Rest Lane, Lakes District, $160,000
John W. Whorley to Michael Wayne and Deborah G. Nichols. 1423 Circlewood Loop, Blue Ridge District, $159,950
Richard Elmer Entsminger Sr. and Sharon Louise Entsminger to James E. Terry. Lot 37, section 2, Mountain Meadows Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $128,000
Sharon C. Webber to Teresa C. and James C. Bowman Jr. Two parcels, Hays Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $78,000
OM Shree Inc. to Laxmi Mata LLC. Parcel, Va. 24, 3.227 acres, Lakes District, $55,000
Garland L. Simmons and Carolyn P. Simmons, trustee to Roger Atkins II and Michelle Atkins. 1213 Stallion Lane, Blue Ridge District, $45,000
Ronald E. and Peggy J. Hawkins to Christine M. and John D. Moody. Parcel, Moss Meadows Dr., Lakes District, $24,000
RC Feldman LLC to Ethan Lee Pittman. Parcel 3, Huntington Wood Estates, Lakes District, $11,000
Romel Soriano and Kira Damitra Soriano to Deoborah L. and John J. Meise Sr. Lot 123, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $9,000
June N. Hamlett to Michael Wayne Rorer and Jessica Nicole Wright. Lot 54, section D-3, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $7,900
Pamela J. Brown to Nancy L. Brown and Bonnie C. Smelser. Lot 9, The Oaks, Peaks District, $16,000
Irving Road Land Trust to Charles B. and Mary F. Tinsley. 2511 Irving Road, $164,950
Cynthia H. Smith to Travis and Brittany Fernatt. 1096 Penicks Mill Road, $160,400
Scott E. Shaw and Kayla Matthews to Tanya L. Hipp. Lot 17, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $263,900
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Robert and Kelly Boesch. Lot 20, section 3, West Crossing Subdivision, $475,000
Donald M. Rowe to Jack Riley Eutsler and Skyler Eutsler. Parcel, Va. 615, 27.983 acres, $353,000
Gregory and Kathryn W. Jamison to William L. and Jana M. Terrell. Parcel, Lee Jackson Highway, $62,000
Lila F. Howard to Jesse B. and Esther J. Davis. Parcel, fronting Va. 668, 6.178 acres, $448,000
Louise H. Nance to Marty R. Hamrick. Parcel, Burks Hill Road, $150,000
Hudson Builders Inc. to Christopher and Jennifer Dorcsis. Lot 5, section 2, Pleasant View Acres, $494,900
Danny Lee Stump to G. Scott Pittman. Lot 37, Twin Peaks, $10,000
Daniel W. Overstreet to Jessica K. Debord. 1034 Dogswood Farm Road, $160,000
TNT Group LLC to Roberto and Lisa Rubilar. Lot 17, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $365,000
Jason and Heather Schonfelder to Hygge LLC. Lot 16, Mill Lane Woods, $231,700
LaCarol L. Wynne to Theresa Y. and John F. Netzel III. Lot 45, section 3, North Hills Estates, $305,000
William C. Thornton to Patrick W. Thornton. Lot 37, block 1, section 2, Ivy Hill, $210,000
Hospitality and Housing LLC to Lisa Renae McMahan. Lot 3, Va. 24, $175,000
Danielle M. Seward to James K. and Anji Johnston. 1117 Lakeview Lane, $194,000
Rex D. Geveden and Gail R. Geveden to Logan L. and Brandie L. Thomas. Lot 42, Lake Manor Estates, $760,000
Daniel Alexander to Linnaya M. Grae. Lot 5, Forest View Subdivision, $270,250
Bradley Leonard and Lisa Petrusha Hawkins to Greg S. and Christie D. Schmitt. Lot 12, section V, Kensington, $45,001
CNT Properties LLC to M. Salem Properties LLC. 876 E. Main St., $334,300
Robyn G. Hamilton to Angela Critchely. 1193 Ivy Woods Dr., $232,000
Nancy A. Doneghue to March and Ashley P. Lyttle. Lot 19, section 1, Terrace View, $470,000
West Crossing LLC to F&S Building Innovations Inc. Lots 30, 32 and 33, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $140,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Dara and Curtis R. Farrar Jr. Lot 33, section 17, Farmington at Forest, $255,900
Bank of the James, Amit H. Patel and Puja R. Ganjwala to Harivadan M. and Kailas H. Patel. Parcel, East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $315,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Michelle D. Bennett. 1583 Helmsdale Dr., $249,900
Jefferson Meadows Inc. to Next Properties LLC. Lot 3, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
Campbell County
Mann Enterprises LLC to Octavia Myers. Lot 39, section 1, Tanglewood Subdivision, $254,500
Douglas C. Rogers to Trek Properties LLC. Lot 1, block 1, Hunter Farm and Hunter Addition and additional parcel, $110,000
DPG Properties LLC to Trek Properties LLC. 5 parcels, Charlotte St., $155,000
JC Land & Timber LLC to Jonathan K. Mitchell. Lot 1, section 1, Gable Crest Subdivision, $264,900
Reedy Creek Properties LLC to White Mountain Investments LLC. Parcel, Maddox St. and West End St., $70,757
Michael D. and Amy F. Crump to Fangfei Jiang. Lot 13, section II, Jefferson Gardens, $249,900
Linda O. and Jim T. Dinkle Jr. to Levi Walker and Mary Sirmans. Lot 26, block 3, Briarcliff, $179,900
Flat Creek Properties LLC to M.J.D. Builders Inc. Lot 14, section 2, Hyland Farm, $41,000
Rebecca Yoder and Lydia Yoder to Kimberly J. Witcher. Parcel, Va. 614 and Va. 635, 5 acres, $159,900
William Reginald Sizemore to Scott Matthew and Julieann Carol Cunningham. Lots 5 and 6, block 48, Kenland Heights, $89,900
Susan P. Clanton to Elliott K. Perkins. 311 Myrtle Lane, $80,000
Drugstore Properties LLC to Brookneal Cheers LLC. Parcel, Rush St. and Main St., $330,814.81
Pritt and Pritt LLC to Brookneal Cheers LLC. 103 Main St., $133,185.19
Sally Shepard to London Inc. Lots 16 and 17, subdivision of part of Williams Tract, $42,000
STC Investments Inc. to Mark L. and Cheryl M. Warren. Parcel, 4590 Red Oak School Road, $300,000
Danielle G. Krantz to Hunter Bryce Johnson and Ashley Nichole Campbell. Lot 1, 1 acre, $185,000
Jeffrey R. Phillips to Lyndsey M. Altice. Lot 17, section 2, Jefferson Manor, $185,000
Dannie and Elizabeth Burgess to Byron W. and Stevie Jo Tibbetts. Lot 4, Lynnfield Farms, $325,000
City of Lynchburg
Oaklink LLC to Ronald L. and Wendy M. Nicholas. 424 Preserve Dr., $515,000
Erin T. Lawson to Sherrill T. Wilson. Lot 8, block 13, Westover Heights, $145,000
Regina H. Hammer to Steven J. and Grace F. Cover. Lot 9, block 6, section C, Bedford Hills, $261,000
John E. Charlton and Lisa W. Charlton to James R. Marston Jr. Lot 15, block 8, section 2, Long Meadows, $120,000
Luis E. Pazmino and Veronica E. Pazmino to Timothy R. and Lorraine C. Hoy. 1056 Coronado Lane, $134,600
2612 Greene LLC to John Alfred Bisaga. 2612 Greene St., $88,900
Christopher Alexander Ruiz to Christopher Shane and Sarah Michelle Blackwell. 1505 Gates St., $159,900
Janice W. Fowler to Abigail S. Lowrey. 611 Pearl St., $220,000
John E. and Linda S. Wingfield to Christopher Bryan Collins. 244, 248, and 252 V.E.S Road, $90,000
Borel Construction Company Inc. to Jeffrey Benson Jr. and Miranda Bryant. Lot 9, section 1, Skyview Park, $243,050
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Matthew and Katelyn Schweiger. 125 Seven Oaks Dr., $25,000
Daniel G. and Susan M. Murphy to Suzanne K. Krzyzanowski. Lot 50, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $75,000
S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to OM Shree Lucky2 Inc. 612 Leesville Road and 19293 Leesville Road, $850,000
Thaddeus A. Dunnam to Tarrance Jevon Bryant. 808 Dinwiddie St., $61,600
Sharon A. George to Noble Holdings LLC. 501 Charles St., 100 F. St., 56 Harrison St., and 2437 Benton St., $1,500
John Robert Griffin Hughes Sr. and Holcombe Adams Jones Hughes Jr. to Shawn M. Farish. Lot 8 and half of lot 7, section C, Linkhorne Forest, $355,000
ZZ&ZZ Construction LLC to Tin Minh Le. Lot 5, section 1, Sky-View Park, $231,000
Edwin C. and Theresa L. Peterson to Joyce A. Candler. Unit 5, The Gables at Wyndhurst, $120,000
Ivy Trace LLC to Alpine Builders LLC. New lot 1, Phillips Circle, $89,900
Scott H. Urann to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. Lot 7, block 2, section 1, Long Meadows, $110,000
Autumn Cheryl Reklis and Cindy Lynn Gouge and Robin Carole Wion to Andrew Edward and Taylor Paige Hindes. 110 Buckingham Dr., $213,000
Shawn M. Farish and Joy H. Farish to Haley E. Wilson. 5152 Wedgewood Road, $308,100
Becky Elizabeth Griffin to Ronald Larry Thomas Jr. and Elody Esther Samuelson. 1711 and 1715 Rivermont Ave., $250,000
Powhatan Jessie Pepper Johnson to RB30 LLC. Lots 52-54, block 12, Edgewood, $115,000
LP Apartments LLC to Bernard and Dianne T. Paige. 1218 Craigmont Dr., $199,900
LP Apartments LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 2206 and 2214 Early St., $250,000
Tobias W. Williamson to Troy Andrew and Allison Leigh Brown. 816 Old Forest Road, $72,500
Paclantic LLC to Cale David Baker. 1915 Bedford Ave., $155,000
Rocco Nagy to Shenandoah Valley Homes Buyers Inc. 1605 Boston Ave., $47,000
The Lynchburg Humane Society Inc. to F&L Concepts LLC. 104 Parkview Dr., $12,500
Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Andrea L. Miller. 123 Seven Oaks Dr., $25,000
TLC Property Group LTD to Aaron and Brooke Patterson. 2023 Lakeside Dr., $150,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Thomas Hall, lot 21, Hunting Ridge, addition, $40,000
Clayton R. Bryant Jr., 865 Pumping Station Road, garage, $29,000
Kevin Goodman, 1307 Paradise Road, new dwelling, $170,000
Sheila Roper, Meadow Dr., new dwelling, $175,000
Richard Kuehne, 546 Bear Branch Dr., garage, $26,200
Laura Guthrie, 375 Trent’s Mill Road, pool, $50,000
Laura Guthrie, 375 Trent’s Mill Road, garage, $60,000
Matt Garrett, lot 2, Woodchase, new dwelling, $300,000