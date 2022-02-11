Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Valley View Estates Inc. to Jerry J. and Marilyn A. Moye. Lot 6, Valley View Estates, $49,900
Mary Lou Long to Katie L. Bawell. 154 Maple Lane, $180,000
Willie Dexter Bowling Jr. and Mabel Louise Bowling Mays to DRV Construction LLC. 852 Patrick Henry Highway, $150,000
Glenn H. Campbell Jr. to Matthew A. Johnson and Emily Johnson. Lot 30, Galt’s Mill Landing, $120,000
Hunter L. Glass to Destynee Wimbish. Lot 17, Riviera Townhomes, phase IV, $129,900
Tyler J. and Ellison L. Bergin to Syri A. and Sara J. Pendleton. Lot 23, section 2, Oak View Estates, $215,000
Tony R. Bennett Jr. and Brittany A. Bennett to Carlos C. Ross. Lot 9, section 2, Mountain View Hills, $235,000
Phillip R. Keys to Daniel J. and Vicki A. Sheehan. Lot 35, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $294,900
Echols Farms Inc. to The Conservation Fund. Parcel, Elon Road, on the waters of the James River, 188.64 acres, $335,000
Julia S. Wingfield, Wayne Bailey and Barbara Bailey to Ashley M. Shilling and Christopher L. McLean. Two parcels, Little Piney Road, 300.255 acres, $601,711.02
Appomattox County
Autumn D. Guill to Mario Haskins. Parcel, fronting Va. 631 and Va. 1061, 0.259 acres, $150,000
Kendall B. and Chandler M. Hammer to William C. Cox II. Lot 4, Mountain Cut Road, $337,500
Christian A. Hegmann to Joseph T. Martin Sr. and Sandra G. Martin. 7634 New Chapel Road, $28,000
Michelle Marcellino to Slate Ridge Investments LLC. Lot 1, Va. 26, 17.83 acres, $200,000
Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Daniel and Sarah Algarin. Parcel, 32.385 acres, Webb Mill Road, $89,000
Bedford County
Jeffrey D. Graybill Jr. and Ann M. Graybill to Carson D. Futch. Lot 53, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $439,950
John W. and Michele L. Summerville to Maverick LLC. Parcels, Happy Acres Dr. and Lakeway Dr., Lakes District, $250,000
Brian K. Carter to Donnie J. Herrin and Jessica Bookout. 3333 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $214,900
Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to McDonald LLC. Unit 405, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $201,000
E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Lita Marie Hearn and Lauren Kayla Cobb. 2836 Isle of Pines Dr., Lakes District, $192,475
Jerry W. Overstreet and Cathy M. Overstreet to Jacob and Ainsley Price. Residual lot 10, Hunters Knoll, Lakes District, $165,000
Jose J. and Samantha L. Guzman to Heather Nicole Lynn and Ryan Daniel Groah. Lot 16, block 6, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $117,000
Larry A. Peura to Corey D. and Krystalin R. Mays. Lots 1-3, Bethesda Acres, Lakes District, $100,000
Michael A. Miller to Warmstone Properties LLC. Lot 60, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $75,000
J. Blake Wills and Kimberly W. Crocker to James Robert Goodman. Lot 7, section 2, Mountain View Estates, , Blue Ridge District, $36,000
Shane W. Spradlin to Sean F. Muldrew. 1644 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $30,000
David B. Vaughan to Fred and Judy Smith. Lot 12, Waterford Heights, Lakes District, $15,000
David B. Vaughan to Fred and Judy Smith. Lot 15, Waterford Heights, Lakes District, $15,000
David B. Vaughan to Fred and Judy Smith. Lot 2, Southern Woods, Lakes District, $15,000
Martha W. Snuffer to Nickolaus A. and Ashley J. Sylvester. Parcel, 1.5 acres, Morgan’s Church Road, Lakes District, $13,000
Terri Lynn Schrader, Linda Kay Wynn and Robert Michael Meyer to Dillon L. Waldron. Lot 21, Huntington Heights, $181,000
Amanda Hope Martin to Angela S. Barker. 1095 Buffalo Run, $140,000
E. Glenn and Susan L. Jenkins to Jason Scott and Annetta Jean Stolvoort. Lot 29, section III, phase VI, Lake Vista, $435,000
Wanda H. and William A. Robertson Jr. to Vikas and Ellen W. Probhakar. Parcel, London Downs Dr., $150,000
Trisomy 21 Properties LLC to Dustin P. Maner and Lori M. Wright. Lot 49B, Bellevue Road, $193,382.50
William L. McCarthy III to Susan L. McCausland. Lot 33, section 1, Glenbrooke, $250,000
David A. and Marci L.A. DeWitt to Jeremy M. and Emily C. Coe. 1032 South Macfarlane Court, $499,500
Bryan R. and Mary Cooper Strawderman to Josie’s Legacy LLC. Lot 2, section 3, Valleywood Townhomes, $172,000
Charlie T. and Emily P. Overstreet to William Tyler and Sarahann Marie McDonald. 1324 Founding Way Road, $335,000
Jacoben Wolfe and Elisa Calvo Tone to William M. and Elisa R. Anderson. Lot 15, section 1, Autumn Run, $465,000
Cunningham Brothers Enterprises LLC to Scott H. and Ashley P. Bernard. Lot 2, Va. 623, 1.107 acres, $45,000
Stephen Ryan and Kristi Negron Rabon to Richard L. and Julia K. Woody. Lot 19, The Hollows, $300,000
Paul A. and Susanna Kristine Stephens to James H. and Lori J. Matts. Amended lot 17, section 1, Lake Vista, $542,000
Coffee Road LLC to Jerrod D. and Kelsi L. Justice. Lot 6, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $159,900
Stoney Ridge LLC to William and Joanne Fields. Unit 103, lot 55, Stoney Ridge, Condominiums $204,295
Dana H. Tuck to Nelly N. Buono and Frank B. Arbusto Jr. Unit 2415, building 6-B, phase 6, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $159,000
John L. Wynne and James B. Wynne to Brockland LLC. Parcel, Mallard Cove, $65,000
Jane R. Glover to Ira Lee Poff. Lot 1, 3.041 acres, Peaks District, $56,000
Gables of Spring Creek # 3 LLC to University Square Two LLC. Parcel 3, phase 1, Gables at Spring Creek, $2,827,500
JNT Properties LLC to University Square One LLC. Building # 6, Gables at Spring Creek, $2,827,500
Coffee Road LLC to James S. and Allison K. Mays. Lot 7, The Subdivision of The Stables at Coffee, $159,900
Campbell County
Jean Capital LLC to Randal Wayd Walshaw. 102 Terry Road, $168,000
Peggy J. Lankford to Shmar O’Brien Johnson. Lot 2, section 1, Kings Grant Subdivision, $95,800
Michael J. Webster to Audra M. and Michael E. Kopp III. Lot 3, section 1, Viewmont, $368,999
Daniel R. Rogers and Audrey M. Thacker to Shannon Nicole and Chad Allen Kranz. 104 Old Tavern Circle, $150,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Steven P. and Maureen B. Marshall. Lot 43, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $355,285
Allison M. Revis to Zachary R. and Anna M. Shotton. Lot 8, section 7, phase 3, Village at Greenview, $167,000
Cynthia Vandall Roberts to Deidra M. Simpson. Lot 11, section 7, Russell Springs, $312,000
MGW Properties LLC to Altavegas Properties LLC. 1200 Avondale Dr., $1,505,000
Melissa D. Hardy to Jesus Gonzalez Arias and Graciela Gonzalez. Lot 11, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $39,900
Mickey D. Davis to Augusta Clark Construction LLC. Lot 6, Davis Acres, $62,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Seth Thomas Luez and Corryn Amanda Siegel. Lot 59, Blue Ridge Commons, section 1, $219,900
Kathy F. Cox to Steven L. and Lezlie W. Bryant. Parcel, 0.93 acres, Va. 605, $120,000
Stephen M. Williams to Solomon Way Properties LLC. Lot 11, block 5, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $248,000
Kaleb Scott Firkins and Jonni Witt Firkins to Allen Franklin II. Lot 162, West Quadrant, $339,900
City of Lynchburg
Daniel D. Wade to AC Capital LLC. 410, 412, 414 and 416 Twelfth St., $233,000
Norvell W. Wright Jr. and Linn G. Spencer to Keon David and Nadia Abdshah. Lot 5, section II, Townhouse Subdivision of Forest Brook Hills, $50,000
R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Kevin M. and Shannon C. Blewett. Lot 3, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $529,900
James D. Edwards Jr. and Kelly P. Edwards to Blue Mountain Property Rentals LLC. Lot 4, section 1, Primrose Park, $215,000
Two Elk LLC to Gerald W. Cox Jr. and Lauren A. Cox. Lots 13 and 13D, block 13, Radcliff, $195,000
Clarissa Lauren Fostel to Susan Crosby. 404 Warren Ave., $192,000
Todd Swindell and Thomas Deans to Paces Enterprises LLC. 321 Harrison St., $141,500
James T. and Gaynelle W. Eadie to 1480 Holdings LLC. 601 Wyndhurst Dr., unit 303, $214,900
James W. Elliott to Hampton Mae Holdings LLC. 1811 Zenobia St., $1,500
Michael Dillard Properties LLC to Forest Investments LLC. 401 Grove St., $102,000
Matthew B. Foster to RJC Holdings LLC. 1114 E. Grand Ave., $105,000
Lisa Linthicum to Ashley C. Goin. 171 Pierce St., $5,000
Alexandra Steltzer to Goode Life LLC. 200 Perrymont Ave., $173,000
Edward E. Macdonald, Lisa C. Macdonald, Jacob Stephen Huemoeller and Hannah Renee Huemoeller to Kenneth Vredenburg. Lot 32, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $209,700
JC Venture Strategies LLC to Brandon M. and Holly Roberts. Lot 10, block B, Grand View Village, $252,000
Ronnie E. Otey and Joe Ann Otey to Nicholas Mark and Brittany Anna Liberto. 1610 Ruffner Place, $212,775
Jeffrey L. and Michelle A. Lumadue to Donna A. Pfeiffer. 1407 Lynndale Place, $269,900
Lynchburg Building Inc. to RJC Holdings LLC. Lot 4, Mapleton Addition, $12,000
Princeton Circle Associate LC to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 3 Wendover Square, $186,250
James S. Mizio to White Mountain Investments LLC. 170 Bedford Ave., $131,000
Redely LLC to one Story Holdings LLC. Lot 3, Subdivision Townhomes at 500 Court Street, $335,900
Joseph M. Tilley to Jameson E. Strassburg. Lot 9, block A, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $227,000
White House Properties II LLC to Norman D. and Dorcas K. Yoder. Unit 101, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $165,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Mark Sadel, 1287 Pedestal Lane, remodel, $133,200
Gerald Wise, revised lot 9, E.T. Mitchell, dock, $81,000
Linda McLain, 1891 Robertson Road, sunroom, $5,000
Russell Smith Jr., 1828 Vista Circle, pool, $48,390
Steven Doss, 1523 Tucker Terrace, garage and storage, $40,000
Guido Manzo, 415 Heather Lane, alteration, $2,500
TPB Enterprises LLC, 140 Vista Centre Dr., commercial alteration, $35,000
Carl Chenoweth, 130 Thunder Ridge Road, alteration, $125,000
Tyler Overstreet, 1129 Nelms Lane, garage, $30,000
James Schultz, 113 Sunset Point Dr., addition, $90,000
Cameron Preston, 2739 Preston Mill Road, garage, $25,000
William Gray, 105 McCormick Dr., new dwelling, $350,000
Alexander Lagos, 402 Foxwood Dr., alteration, $8,500
Robert Musselman, 1039 Coves End Road, roof, $26,000
Timothy Wamsley, Laughlin Lane, new dwelling, $100,000
John LeVan, 2370 Capewood Dr., alteration, $250,000
Ronald Castleberry, 1257 Abalone Bluff Dr., deck, $18,000
Robin Grier, 111 Tyler Terrace, master bath remodel, $30,000
CRM Construction Inc., lot 12, Coffee Road Estates, new dwelling, $500,000
Scott Bortz, 108 Pebble Brook Lane, finish bathroom, $20,000
Jefferson Commons Commercial LLC, 1040 Gables Dr., Suite 104, commercial alteration, $75,000
Brett Brenner, 2598 Big Island Highway, garage, $15,215
Jacob Rothgeb, Blount Road, new dwelling, $650,000