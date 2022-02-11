 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Valley View Estates Inc. to Jerry J. and Marilyn A. Moye. Lot 6, Valley View Estates, $49,900

Mary Lou Long to Katie L. Bawell. 154 Maple Lane, $180,000

Willie Dexter Bowling Jr. and Mabel Louise Bowling Mays to DRV Construction LLC. 852 Patrick Henry Highway, $150,000

Glenn H. Campbell Jr. to Matthew A. Johnson and Emily Johnson. Lot 30, Galt’s Mill Landing, $120,000

Hunter L. Glass to Destynee Wimbish. Lot 17, Riviera Townhomes, phase IV, $129,900

Tyler J. and Ellison L. Bergin to Syri A. and Sara J. Pendleton. Lot 23, section 2, Oak View Estates, $215,000

Tony R. Bennett Jr. and Brittany A. Bennett to Carlos C. Ross. Lot 9, section 2, Mountain View Hills, $235,000

Phillip R. Keys to Daniel J. and Vicki A. Sheehan. Lot 35, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $294,900

Echols Farms Inc. to The Conservation Fund. Parcel, Elon Road, on the waters of the James River, 188.64 acres, $335,000

Julia S. Wingfield, Wayne Bailey and Barbara Bailey to Ashley M. Shilling and Christopher L. McLean. Two parcels, Little Piney Road, 300.255 acres, $601,711.02

Appomattox County

Autumn D. Guill to Mario Haskins. Parcel, fronting Va. 631 and Va. 1061, 0.259 acres, $150,000

Kendall B. and Chandler M. Hammer to William C. Cox II. Lot 4, Mountain Cut Road, $337,500

Christian A. Hegmann to Joseph T. Martin Sr. and Sandra G. Martin. 7634 New Chapel Road, $28,000

Michelle Marcellino to Slate Ridge Investments LLC. Lot 1, Va. 26, 17.83 acres, $200,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Daniel and Sarah Algarin. Parcel, 32.385 acres, Webb Mill Road, $89,000

Bedford County

Jeffrey D. Graybill Jr. and Ann M. Graybill to Carson D. Futch. Lot 53, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $439,950

John W. and Michele L. Summerville to Maverick LLC. Parcels, Happy Acres Dr. and Lakeway Dr., Lakes District, $250,000

Brian K. Carter to Donnie J. Herrin and Jessica Bookout. 3333 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $214,900

Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to McDonald LLC. Unit 405, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $201,000

E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to Lita Marie Hearn and Lauren Kayla Cobb. 2836 Isle of Pines Dr., Lakes District, $192,475

Jerry W. Overstreet and Cathy M. Overstreet to Jacob and Ainsley Price. Residual lot 10, Hunters Knoll, Lakes District, $165,000

Jose J. and Samantha L. Guzman to Heather Nicole Lynn and Ryan Daniel Groah. Lot 16, block 6, Snug Harbor, Lakes District, $117,000

Larry A. Peura to Corey D. and Krystalin R. Mays. Lots 1-3, Bethesda Acres, Lakes District, $100,000

Michael A. Miller to Warmstone Properties LLC. Lot 60, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $75,000

J. Blake Wills and Kimberly W. Crocker to James Robert Goodman. Lot 7, section 2, Mountain View Estates, , Blue Ridge District, $36,000

Shane W. Spradlin to Sean F. Muldrew. 1644 Gravel Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $30,000

David B. Vaughan to Fred and Judy Smith. Lot 12, Waterford Heights, Lakes District, $15,000

David B. Vaughan to Fred and Judy Smith. Lot 15, Waterford Heights, Lakes District, $15,000

David B. Vaughan to Fred and Judy Smith. Lot 2, Southern Woods, Lakes District, $15,000

Martha W. Snuffer to Nickolaus A. and Ashley J. Sylvester. Parcel, 1.5 acres, Morgan’s Church Road, Lakes District, $13,000

Terri Lynn Schrader, Linda Kay Wynn and Robert Michael Meyer to Dillon L. Waldron. Lot 21, Huntington Heights, $181,000

Amanda Hope Martin to Angela S. Barker. 1095 Buffalo Run, $140,000

E. Glenn and Susan L. Jenkins to Jason Scott and Annetta Jean Stolvoort. Lot 29, section III, phase VI, Lake Vista, $435,000

Wanda H. and William A. Robertson Jr. to Vikas and Ellen W. Probhakar. Parcel, London Downs Dr., $150,000

Trisomy 21 Properties LLC to Dustin P. Maner and Lori M. Wright. Lot 49B, Bellevue Road, $193,382.50

William L. McCarthy III to Susan L. McCausland. Lot 33, section 1, Glenbrooke, $250,000

David A. and Marci L.A. DeWitt to Jeremy M. and Emily C. Coe. 1032 South Macfarlane Court, $499,500

Bryan R. and Mary Cooper Strawderman to Josie’s Legacy LLC. Lot 2, section 3, Valleywood Townhomes, $172,000

Charlie T. and Emily P. Overstreet to William Tyler and Sarahann Marie McDonald. 1324 Founding Way Road, $335,000

Jacoben Wolfe and Elisa Calvo Tone to William M. and Elisa R. Anderson. Lot 15, section 1, Autumn Run, $465,000

Cunningham Brothers Enterprises LLC to Scott H. and Ashley P. Bernard. Lot 2, Va. 623, 1.107 acres, $45,000

Stephen Ryan and Kristi Negron Rabon to Richard L. and Julia K. Woody. Lot 19, The Hollows, $300,000

Paul A. and Susanna Kristine Stephens to James H. and Lori J. Matts. Amended lot 17, section 1, Lake Vista, $542,000

Coffee Road LLC to Jerrod D. and Kelsi L. Justice. Lot 6, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $159,900

Stoney Ridge LLC to William and Joanne Fields. Unit 103, lot 55, Stoney Ridge, Condominiums $204,295

Dana H. Tuck to Nelly N. Buono and Frank B. Arbusto Jr. Unit 2415, building 6-B, phase 6, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominiums, $159,000

John L. Wynne and James B. Wynne to Brockland LLC. Parcel, Mallard Cove, $65,000

Jane R. Glover to Ira Lee Poff. Lot 1, 3.041 acres, Peaks District, $56,000

Gables of Spring Creek # 3 LLC to University Square Two LLC. Parcel 3, phase 1, Gables at Spring Creek, $2,827,500

JNT Properties LLC to University Square One LLC. Building # 6, Gables at Spring Creek, $2,827,500

Coffee Road LLC to James S. and Allison K. Mays. Lot 7, The Subdivision of The Stables at Coffee, $159,900

Campbell County

Jean Capital LLC to Randal Wayd Walshaw. 102 Terry Road, $168,000

Peggy J. Lankford to Shmar O’Brien Johnson. Lot 2, section 1, Kings Grant Subdivision, $95,800

Michael J. Webster to Audra M. and Michael E. Kopp III. Lot 3, section 1, Viewmont, $368,999

Daniel R. Rogers and Audrey M. Thacker to Shannon Nicole and Chad Allen Kranz. 104 Old Tavern Circle, $150,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Steven P. and Maureen B. Marshall. Lot 43, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $355,285

Allison M. Revis to Zachary R. and Anna M. Shotton. Lot 8, section 7, phase 3, Village at Greenview, $167,000

Cynthia Vandall Roberts to Deidra M. Simpson. Lot 11, section 7, Russell Springs, $312,000

MGW Properties LLC to Altavegas Properties LLC. 1200 Avondale Dr., $1,505,000

Melissa D. Hardy to Jesus Gonzalez Arias and Graciela Gonzalez. Lot 11, section 2, Pin Oak Estates, $39,900

Mickey D. Davis to Augusta Clark Construction LLC. Lot 6, Davis Acres, $62,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Seth Thomas Luez and Corryn Amanda Siegel. Lot 59, Blue Ridge Commons, section 1, $219,900

Kathy F. Cox to Steven L. and Lezlie W. Bryant. Parcel, 0.93 acres, Va. 605, $120,000

Stephen M. Williams to Solomon Way Properties LLC. Lot 11, block 5, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $248,000

Kaleb Scott Firkins and Jonni Witt Firkins to Allen Franklin II. Lot 162, West Quadrant, $339,900

City of Lynchburg

Daniel D. Wade to AC Capital LLC. 410, 412, 414 and 416 Twelfth St., $233,000

Norvell W. Wright Jr. and Linn G. Spencer to Keon David and Nadia Abdshah. Lot 5, section II, Townhouse Subdivision of Forest Brook Hills, $50,000

R. Moorefield Construction Co. to Kevin M. and Shannon C. Blewett. Lot 3, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $529,900

James D. Edwards Jr. and Kelly P. Edwards to Blue Mountain Property Rentals LLC. Lot 4, section 1, Primrose Park, $215,000

Two Elk LLC to Gerald W. Cox Jr. and Lauren A. Cox. Lots 13 and 13D, block 13, Radcliff, $195,000

Clarissa Lauren Fostel to Susan Crosby. 404 Warren Ave., $192,000

Todd Swindell and Thomas Deans to Paces Enterprises LLC. 321 Harrison St., $141,500

James T. and Gaynelle W. Eadie to 1480 Holdings LLC. 601 Wyndhurst Dr., unit 303, $214,900

James W. Elliott to Hampton Mae Holdings LLC. 1811 Zenobia St., $1,500

Michael Dillard Properties LLC to Forest Investments LLC. 401 Grove St., $102,000

Matthew B. Foster to RJC Holdings LLC. 1114 E. Grand Ave., $105,000

Lisa Linthicum to Ashley C. Goin. 171 Pierce St., $5,000

Alexandra Steltzer to Goode Life LLC. 200 Perrymont Ave., $173,000

Edward E. Macdonald, Lisa C. Macdonald, Jacob Stephen Huemoeller and Hannah Renee Huemoeller to Kenneth Vredenburg. Lot 32, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $209,700

JC Venture Strategies LLC to Brandon M. and Holly Roberts. Lot 10, block B, Grand View Village, $252,000

Ronnie E. Otey and Joe Ann Otey to Nicholas Mark and Brittany Anna Liberto. 1610 Ruffner Place, $212,775

Jeffrey L. and Michelle A. Lumadue to Donna A. Pfeiffer. 1407 Lynndale Place, $269,900

Lynchburg Building Inc. to RJC Holdings LLC. Lot 4, Mapleton Addition, $12,000

Princeton Circle Associate LC to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 3 Wendover Square, $186,250

James S. Mizio to White Mountain Investments LLC. 170 Bedford Ave., $131,000

Redely LLC to one Story Holdings LLC. Lot 3, Subdivision Townhomes at 500 Court Street, $335,900

Joseph M. Tilley to Jameson E. Strassburg. Lot 9, block A, section 1, Vista Acres Subdivision, $227,000

White House Properties II LLC to Norman D. and Dorcas K. Yoder. Unit 101, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $165,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Mark Sadel, 1287 Pedestal Lane, remodel, $133,200

Gerald Wise, revised lot 9, E.T. Mitchell, dock, $81,000

Linda McLain, 1891 Robertson Road, sunroom, $5,000

Russell Smith Jr., 1828 Vista Circle, pool, $48,390

Steven Doss, 1523 Tucker Terrace, garage and storage, $40,000

Guido Manzo, 415 Heather Lane, alteration, $2,500

TPB Enterprises LLC, 140 Vista Centre Dr., commercial alteration, $35,000

Carl Chenoweth, 130 Thunder Ridge Road, alteration, $125,000

Tyler Overstreet, 1129 Nelms Lane, garage, $30,000

James Schultz, 113 Sunset Point Dr., addition, $90,000

Cameron Preston, 2739 Preston Mill Road, garage, $25,000

William Gray, 105 McCormick Dr., new dwelling, $350,000

Alexander Lagos, 402 Foxwood Dr., alteration, $8,500

Robert Musselman, 1039 Coves End Road, roof, $26,000

Timothy Wamsley, Laughlin Lane, new dwelling, $100,000

John LeVan, 2370 Capewood Dr., alteration, $250,000

Ronald Castleberry, 1257 Abalone Bluff Dr., deck, $18,000

Robin Grier, 111 Tyler Terrace, master bath remodel, $30,000

CRM Construction Inc., lot 12, Coffee Road Estates, new dwelling, $500,000

Scott Bortz, 108 Pebble Brook Lane, finish bathroom, $20,000

Jefferson Commons Commercial LLC, 1040 Gables Dr., Suite 104, commercial alteration, $75,000

Brett Brenner, 2598 Big Island Highway, garage, $15,215

Jacob Rothgeb, Blount Road, new dwelling, $650,000

 

