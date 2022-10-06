Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Teresa C. Barnes to Walter L. Ellis Jr. 215 Ebenezer Road, $120,000

James I. Loyd Jr. and Angela H. Loyd to Scott William and Amber Marie Belako. Lot 5, Amber Ridge Subdivision, $495,000

Blue Sky-Coffey Partnership to Richard W. Tweedy Jr. and Cameron A. Tweedy. Lot 2, Naola Springs, $23,900

Justin Tyler and Tiffany Massie Wells to Andrew Jay Burks. Lot 9, Va. 738, 2.129 acres, $374,000

Good Investments LLC to Suzann Carson. Lot 45, Kent Farm, $35,000

Brian E. Cody to Jason David and Lindsay Alexandra Lamora. 144 Falcon Crest Lane, $150,000

C. Gary Coleman, Judith Diane Coleman Newman and Amy Renee Coleman Sangston to Nicole Tate. 126 Crestview Drive, $157,000

Robert C. and Elizabeth W. Wimer to Donald M. Paul and Delores W. Paul. Parcel, Kenmore Road, $20,000

Good Investments LLC to Samir Mohamed Elsayed and Emily Grace Elazazy. Lot 46, Kent Farm, $35,000

Flint Ferris and Brooke Ferris to Meredith Erin Mathis and Casey Marshall Salinas Sims. 911 Amelon Road, $277,000

Appomattox County

James R. Womack and Amanda M. Moore to Dustin Lee Mullins and Leslie Megan Robertson. Lot 10, 20.10 acres, $60,000

Kevin R. Trent to P&T Management LLC. 147 Crawley Lane, $71,000

Applegate Investments LLC to Mark W. Marston. Lot 9, 5.41 acres, Va. 694, $55,000

Susan Rosser Jones and Jesse Morton Rosser III to Bradley Whitney Babcock III. Parcel, 75.094 acres, fronting Va. 610 and Va. 607, $625,000

Richard B. Carter Jr. and Elizabeth C. Bertenshaw to H. Curtis Pearson Jr. Parcel, near Old Grist Mill Road, 168.89 acres, $335,000

Bedford County

Wanda Blankenship Delong and Donna Blankenship Metcalf to Todd H. and Luisa F. Dehli. Lot 35, section 3, Pirates Cove, $203,000

William O. and Edith J. Burnette to Latitude 37 Appomattox LLC. 837-839 Orange St., $250,000

Eugene R. and Phyllis W. Godshall to Harry Tucker Harrison III and Susan Lee Harrison. Unit 216, building 1, Walnut Ridge Country Townhomes, $240,000

317 Cove Point Moneta LLC to Douglas S. and Marsha L. Lyons. Lot 81, section 2, Harbor Village, $1,750,000

John W. and Brittany D. Bradfield to Hunter R. Harris and Kayla D. Douberley. 1314 Tulagi Road, $215,000

Scott A. Heath Jr. and Laura K. Heath to Brian Gearhart and Susan Gearhart. Lot 3, Skyview Properties, $243,000

Christopher Rigas to Lawrence E. and Cathy L. Ludd. Unit #3, building C, Clay’s Crossing, $184,000

Melvin R. Pribble Jr. and Kathy M. Pribble to Seth W. and Lisa R. Callahan. 1054 Rodeo Drive, $86,500

Peter B. Barker Jr. to Mary Annalea Clayton-Schwartz and Austin Dean Miller. Lot 42, section 2, Autumn Hills, $27,500

Leslie D. Schofer and Constance Y. Schofer to Ronald W. and Helen F. Golen. Lot 56, section 1, Valleywood Manor, $325,000

White Mountain Investments LLC to Precise Properties Inc. Lot 16 and lot 17, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $138,000

Cheryl Mathis-Fanney and Keith W. Fanney to David R. and Nila B. Short. Lot 15, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $286,000

Michelle L. Ferguson to Katherine L. Hamlett. 1263 Smith Lake Parkway, $184,000

Thomas W. Hodges to LMST Ventures LLC. Lots 1-7, Smith Field Acres Subdivision, $246,750

Cynthia G. Key to Jacob Allena and Rachel Kimberlyn Campbell. Lot 20, section 2, Claymont, $385,000

Ho Ho Ton LLC to Charles M. Hunter Jr. Unit 235, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $380,000

Patricia Lilly to Dawn M. Michelsen. Lot 27, Beechwood Shores, $8,500

Sheila A. Sowers to Phillip D. Potson. Tract B, Va. 715, 1.5025 acres, $144,500

Samuel F. Goins to Sharita Taylor. Lot 3, section III, Valleywood Townhomes, $233,000

Kal Holdings LLC to Jedi Construction LLLC. New lot 11, Bells Mill Road, $40,000

Robert C. Kuczamrski Jr. and Linda W. Kuczmarski to V. George and Gayle F. Conrad. Parcel, 54.845 acres, Va. 737, $597,500

Roslyn C. Reynolds to Michael F. and Jill A. Butler. Lot 9, Northwood Heights, $39,000

Troy Mitchen, Annette Helmick and Lot 76-78, Elk Garden Club Subdivision, $75,000

Campbell County

Tracy A. Emerson to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 16, block 36, 5th Street and additional parcel, $80,000

Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Jason and Rachael Porter. 97 Leeward Way, $545,500

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Randy Lee Farnsworth. Lot 53, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $269,918

Carolyn L. Nuckols, Catherine L. Woodson and Sharon Almond Ford to Rock Solid Investments LLC. 47 Prestwood Road and three additional parcels, $60,000

Stephen J. Tucker and Suki Tucker to Thomas A. and Lauren K. Gardner. 295 Chinook Drive, $260,500

JC Land & Timber LLC to Andrew P. and Heather Harvey. Lot 9, section II, Gable Crest Subdivision, $340,200

Reuben Hayden Irvine to Simone Hilton LLC. 919 Ridge Road, $25,000

Benjamin Steele Neff II to Steven S. and Geralyn A. Lanpher. Lot 38, section 1, Russell Meadows, $375,500

Christina Weiland Metcalf and Carrie Leanna Weiland to Ronald T. and Jennifer J. Trent. Lot 2, Davidson Subdivision, $211,000

New London Development Company to Thomas B. Creasy Jr. Builder Inc. Lots 17 and 29, section III, Hunters Mill Subdivision, $78,000

Dennis Tyree Trent and Melissa Trent Phillips to Robert R. Rusnak. Lot 6, section B, Ridgeway, $25,000

Douglas C. Rogers and Justin Carroll Rogers to Raw Turnip LLC. 3668 Epsons Road, $260,000

Nancy J. Sisco to Chyna L. Rawls. Lot 16, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $255,000

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 60, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $45,000

Richard L. Somazze Sr. to Richard L. Somazze Jr. Lot 17, Long Mountain Farm Subdivision, $28,000

City of Lynchburg

Peaks Investments LLC to Stephen J. Acree. 913 McCausland St., $103,000

The Main LLC to Addair Holdings LLC. Unit 208, The Wayne, $199,900

Tracy D. All to PKE LLC. 2009 Rose Lane, $118,000

Mark T. Rea to Terry Regan Angel. 1305 Dover Place, $219,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to James R. Bower Jr. and Cassady J. Bower. 5424 Boonsboro Road, $429,900

Justin P. Forth to Kyle Childress. Lot 17, block 3, Hickson Place, $169,900

Gary K. Clegg to Dale A. and Diane K. Shively. 5953 Hines Circle, $254,100

Lynchburg Nephrology Dialysis Inc. to Clifton St. LLC. 103 Clifton St., $4,500,000

Connected Living LLC to Dakota Thomason. 630 Selene St., $229,900

KGK L.L.C. of VA. To Jennifer Elaine Copper Smith. 2208 Poplar St., $5,500

Home-Foryou LLC to Ariana Papanicolas and Keyton Elliott. 1309 Gates St., $247,000

English Construction Company, Incorporated to City of Lynchburg. 3403 and 3405 Odd Fellows Road, $2,350,000

Wayne A. Farrow to Streamline LLC. 1613-1615 13th St., $61,500

Wayne A. Farrow to Noble Holdings LLC. 1609-1611 13th St., $1,500

Vanessa D. Gallian to Kaitlyn and Timothy Rogojan. 4628 Oakdale Drive, $234,900

Tracer Run LLC to David and Deborah Hamel. 3437 B Forest Brook Road, $610,000

Leah Shea Helbling to Shekina Kieya Kabala and Jeremie Mukeza Kabala. Lot 16, section 1, Chestnut Hill, $210,000

JCJ Holdings LLC to United Life LLC. 713 Grady Ave., $4,500

Paul L. Lass Jr. and Eileen M. Lass to Holden Smith and Mary Jordan. 221 Boston Ave., $259,900

Jose Daniel Jorge to Trent Laubach. Lots 22 and 23, block 2, Bower Park Addition, $232,500

Malcom Williams and Elizabeth Wilson to Sarah Lent Kerr. Lot 16. Block 7, Central Park Addition, $150,000

Richard Allen Kidd to Marie Gesila Capital LLC. 103 Boonsboro Drive, $2,500

Frederick W. and Brinn A. Willis to Kristin Nell and Lauryn A. King. 1515 Somerset Drive, $275,000

William Ray Thomas Jr. and Carol J. Thomas to Jamison R. Kistler and Randall K. Kistler. 1324 Ruffner Place, $130,000

Henry T. Roark to LCG Properties LLC. 11 Beverly St., $75,000

Megan M. and Michael B. Lacy to Moab Properties LLC. 603 Dinwiddie St. and 1815 Taylor St., $100,000

Shirley Combs Lovell to W.A.M.E. LLC. Lot 13, block 3, section 1, Long Meadows, $100,000

Matthew Q. Maurice and William Q. Maurice to Joseph F. and Charlotte L. Prosser. 100 Sunbury Place, $256,300

Coretta L. Thurman to Jamey L. Parks. 1320 4th St., 407 and 408 Floyd St., 811 Polk St., 1003 Polk St., 703 and 801 Hancock St., 1012 Monroe St., $215,000

Cody James Peretiatko to Andrew Phillip Ragsdale and Cecilia Rose Wheeler. Lot 1, block 1, Craddock Addition, $180,000

Riverviews to Glenn Allen McDaniel. Unit S1, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $75,000

Roscoe Rents LLC to Daniel James Wheeler. 611 Madison St., $148,200

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Christopher Webb, 3308 Woodbridge Place, renovation, $34,419

Sean Higginson, 106 Trolley Court, renovation, $50,000

Hudson Builders Inc., 1217 Lockewood Drive, new construction, $400,000

Hudson Builders Inc., 1221 Lockewood Drive, new construction, $400,000

Jemelle Scott, 1005 Florida Ave., renovation, $69,760

Benjamin Linn, 1223 Lakeview Drive, renovation, $10,875.04

Carolyn Brown, 1711 Bedford Ave., renovation, $125,000

Dannie Smith, 33 Clifton St. Apt. B, renovation, $8,000

Robert Philips, 1102 Ashley Drive, renovation, $15,000

Amos Trail, 228 Windsor Road, renovation, $11,880

Empire Capital LLC, 1314 14th St., renovation, $30,000

DS Zechini, 5416 Boonsboro Road, new construction, $300,000

Bonser LLC, 703 Stuart St., repair, $5,000

Matthew Johnson, 1518 14th St., addition, $8,000

Paclantic LLC, 1610 Bedford Ave., renovation, $75,000

Nourie Niknam, 601 Burton Creek Place, renovation, $7,500.55

Harry Morrison, 1406 Ramsgate Lane, renovation, $10,146.06

Isaiah 117 House, 1620 Grace St., renovation, $50,000

Lawson Creekmore, 201 Lansing Ave., renovation, $6,277.06

John Hammonds, 313 Woodberry Lane, renovation, $28,055

Roy Edson, 2621 Linkhorne Drive, renovation, $8,560

Stephen Willis, 110 Wyndview Drive, addition, $8,000

Steven Cover, 2412 Hawthorne Road, addition, $56,000

Arthur Case III, 4251 White St., addition, $2,000

Luke Acree, Mark Acree and Stephen Acree, 813 Centerdale St., renovation, $25,000

Sydna Street, 1408 Wakefield Road, repair, $6,532.67

Queen Ward, 409 Fleetwood Drive, repair, $12,613.92

Sophia Payne, 1308 McKinney Ave., renovation, $10,800

Stephen Johnson, 118 Irvington Springs Road, addition, $143,600

DBHOMES4HOPE LLC, 2701 Loraine St., renovation, $75,000

Blackwater Creek Properties LLC, 2812 Kulman Place, renovation, $30,000

Christopher Hamilton, 412 Cabell St., repair, $20,000

Deborah Goode, 215 McWane Circle, renovation, $10,200

John Ray, 104 Phillips Circle, renovation, $7,560

Lauren Olson, 713 Federal St., addition, $3,000

Dorothy Poole, 102 Blue Ridge St., renovation, $6,007.50