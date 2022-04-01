Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Levon P. Hooper to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. 119 Fourth St., $20,000
Elizabeth L. Aul to Emily and Timothy Wynn. 117 Pine St., $98,000
Robert Beach and Erik A. Cranney to Andrew S. and Courtney R. Carter. Lot 28, Sweet Briar Hills, $415,000
John Michael Stone, Margaret E. Bacigalupi and Meghan Brooke Stone to J and S Campbell Properties LLC. Lot 1, section 3, West Bethel, $109,000
Four Fifty-Five LLC to Cesar Eduardo Larez Betancourt and Jorceli Carolina Carvajal DeLarez. Lot 62, section 2B, Stratford Place, $286,000
Shirley J. Quander and Odella R. Pollard, Howard E. Keys Sr., Eugene Reid, Deborah Bey, Lloyd Harding, Cardane Harding, Helena Murphy, Carylotta Tucker, Beverly B. Hunton and Walter R. Brown Jr. to The Oceanus Group Corporation. Parcel, 7.443 acres, Property of Alfred and Minnie Reid Estate, $30,000
People are also reading…
Schuyler M. and Cassidy B. Bryant to Zoe S. Hutchens and Frank P. Haynes. Lot 27, section 1, Hunt Club, $246,000
Sidney H. and Sharon L. Storozum to Cameron Stewart and Christian Lee Burgamy. Parcel, 15.46 acres, Va. 615 and the Forest Fire Trail, $53,900
Bradford Lee Burley to Jerek C. and Sarah D. Wines. 220 Glenway Dr., $175,000
Appomattox County
Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming to Gary Martin Scanlon Jr. Parcel, Phelps Branch Road, $29,900
Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant to Carl A. and Cindy S. Merriett. Lots 2 and 3, Meadow Dr., $282,500
Michael L. Throckmorton to Ion and Viorica Oana. Parcel, 17.92 acres, Cutbanks Road, $45,000
Benjamin R. Owen and Elain Owen to Virginia Woodlands LLC. Parcel, 203.2 acres, near Chestnut Mountain, $400,000
Frederick R. and Rhonda F. Vine to Colton and Stephanie Rolfes. Lot 1, 2.847 acres, $65,000
Throckmorton Properties LLC to Michael and Gayle Hurt Rosenblatt. Parcel, Wildway Road, $29,000
Bedford County
Willa Jean Collins to Cheryl Sizemore and Sarah Nickerson. 1109 Hudson Trail, Lakes District, $540,000
Stoney B. and Yvonne T. Campbell to Kari Myers and Brittany Johnson. Lot 4, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $420,000
S & S Farm Inc. to Heath Anthony Rodriguez and Carol Anne Baker. Lot 9, Savanna Hills, Lakes District, $339,950
Robert A. and Jean Jordan to Robert Cameron and Kimberly Davis Jordan. Lot 20, section 2, High Point, Lakes District, $325,000
Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Mackenzie Brea Wimmer and Trevor Ryan Wimmer. Lot 67, section VII, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $278,000
Thomas A. Chickos to Ted Nelson Saddler. Lot 56, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $254,900
E. Frank Underwood Jr. and Susan Greever to Ronald E. and Joan L. Roach. 102 Leeward Way, Lakes District, $250,000
Sue Ann Carreon to Henry J. Defrost Jr. and Geraldine M. Smith. Lot 3, phase II, Cinnamon Ridge, Lakes District, $238,000
Tammy Lynn Heddings to Anthony Mason and Melinda Taylor Heddings. New lot 4A, Green Valley Subdivision, Lakes District, $200,000
Trevor R. and Mackenzie Wimmer to Stephen P. McBride Jr. Lot 25, Boardview Lake Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $165,000
Kenneth Meyers to William R. Edwards and Charlene E. Altizer. 1242 Ashley Dr., Blue Ridge District, $150,000
Rodney A. Lankford Jr. and Brandi L. Lankford to Penny A. Bostic. Unit G-5, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $138,125
Melissa Buckner Walker to Kalman Vassi. Lot 9, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $116,000
BK Properties Inc. to Joseph A. Davidson. 12308 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $98,000
Daniel L. Dickerson and Lisa D. Overstreet to Jennifer Hanger. 1317 Smyrna Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $45,000
Spencer Bobbitt to Cory Hemmerling and Michelle Hemmerling. Parcel, Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $41,000
Kimberly E. Jarvis to Timothy E. and Vanessa D. Lawson. Tract 39, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $25,000
Kitsmont LLC to Eagle Homes LLC. Parcel, Destiny Lane, $80,000
Norris A. and Gail S. Wilson to Paul H. and Stacy C. Stump. Lot 12, section 3, London Forest, $405,000
Kimberly A. Stewart to Judy A. Territt and Lauren A. Wyman. Unit 1321, building 7, phase VII, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $159,000
UpliftLynchburg LLC to Brandi L. Ferguson. Lot 17, Bedford Place, $138,000
James Neely to Joan M. Wright and Robert Connelley. Parcel, 0.200 acres, Center District, $1,000
Jedi Construction LLC to Brian M. and Jessica Martin. Lot 14, 1.7790 acres, Center District, $319,900
Jessica K. Harber to Raven Guion and Justin Alan Noah Moore. Lot 29, plan B, Boonsboro Place, $268,000
Linda L. Meyerhoff to Stephanie M. Moir. Lot 12, section 2, Smithfield Subdivision, $174,600
Lynne Neal Thomson to Timothy K. and Margaret L. Pague. Lot 13, Coffee Road Estates, $435,000
Jim T. Dinkle Jr. and Linda O. Dinkle to Colonial Ventures LLC. Parcel, 2.687 acres, Town of Bedford, $364,073
Derek H. and Amy L. St. Clair to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 9, section 2, Somerset Meadows, $70,900
Gary A. Rowan and Melanie L. Rowan to Brian D. Buchanan and Phyllis A. Buchanan. Two parcels, Peaks District, $244,000
Bayard T. Keller Jr. and Kimberly A. Keller to Margaret M. Gross and Catherine Marie Keller. Lot 9, section 3, Evergreen Lake, $825,000
Caleb and Stephanie Peck to Stacy Rudinas Keith and Kyle Ray Douglas. Lot 2, section 1, McManaway Forest Subdivision, $293,000
Grandview Course LLC to Paul E. and Suzanne J. Hubbell. Lot 8, phase 1, Grandview Course, $359,000
Lisa H. Sachs, Ann H. Daniel and Robin H. Hicks to Genevieve K. Weaver and Jonathan G. Anderson. Unit 1, building A, Clay’s Crossing Dr., $158,000
Steven W. and Gretchen T. Croft to Michael D. Yoder. Parcel, 102.748 acres, No Business Mountain, $570,000
Joanne Howard to John A. Carter. Lot 6, Huntington Heights, $103,000
Fisher’s Real Estate LLC to Barrel & Forge Tavern LLC. Parcel, fronting Fourth St. and Macon St., $273,500
Sean Fowler to Benjamin A. Yohn. Lot 2, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $311,000
RTB Properties LLC to Kyle Loudon. Lot 13, McGhee Subdivision, $145,000
Campbell County
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Dale R. and Nancy J. Garlick. Lott 22, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000
Floyd W. Merryman III, Frances T. Merryman, Alice Patricia Merryman to Jose A. Ramos. Parcel, U.S. 501, 18.431 acres, $660,000
Piedmont Professional Investments LLC to Kevin and Rebecca Hopkins. Lot 4, section 5, Village at Greenview, $150,000
Xiu Hua Yang and Andy Yang to Lee Ashton Lewis. Lot 42, Lakewood, $224,000
Shirley A. West to Larry W. Roach. 393 Bedford Highway, $27,800
Sean and Faith Wilt to Brian K. Shafer and Shelbi Vancise. 4414 Leesville Road, $130,000
Morgan McCormick to Nikhil Reddy Aenugu. Lot 132, phase 1, English Commons, $199,900
Carl Rakowski Jr. and Michele Rakowski to Van Arpornrat and Jamie Garza. Lot 29, section 5, Russell Springs, $250,000
Gregory Anne Smith Wolfe, Jeffrey Todd Smith, George Lewis Smith Jr. and Karen Darnell Arthur to Heidi Anne Wolfe. Parcel, fronting Rive View Dr., $95,000
C. Matthew Fariss and Sheila M. Roper, trustees to Brent S. Baker. Lots 15A and 15B, McCoy Estates, $20,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Mokshit and Nidhi Chawla. Lot 25, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000
Carolyn M. Harris, Brian Keith Harris and Anita Grubbs Harris to Brooks-Dudley LLC. Lot 28, Clearview, $50,000
Diane Brown Crane and Steven Baber Brown to Ridge Property LLC. 80 Homewood Dr., $88,000
Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 10.264 acres, $65,000
Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 9.556 acres, $60,000
City of Lynchburg
Zachary J. Dameron and Jacqulyn R. Robertson to Shawn M. Patel and Patricia Aguilar-Patel. 217 Yeardley Ave., $189,900
CCoH LLC to Albin Investing LLC. 2267 Otey St., $60,000
Melken LLC to Vilma Arriaga and Nolvin Josue Cruz Arriaga. 309 Wadsworth St., $63,000
Gilbert M. and Joanne L. Fariss to William D. and Wilma S. Blackburn. Unit 14-4, building 14, Stonegate Villas, $305,000
Lucy Smith Cardwell to Berkley Taylor Cardwell and John B. Cardwell. 2120 Mimosa Dr., $255,000
Donald C. and Carrie G. Turner to Shomari K. Dixon and Drew P. Dixon. Lot 42, Sterling Park Townhomes, $152,500
Ronald Dean Drewry to Danielle K. Spillman. 2366 Aragon St., $23,000
Pamela M. York to ERTM LLC. Lot 8, section 4, Chestnut Hill, $122,000
Easy Rental Group LLC to Deborah Lamb. 2319 Aragon St., $150,000
Trinity Properties VA LLC to Michael A. Farnsworth, Elizabeth Brooks Farnsworth and David Arlington Farnsworth. 1507 14th St., $115,000
Victoria P. Harper to Hamilton Kyle and Deborah Ann Foster. Lot 5, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $148,000
Nicolas P. Smith to Dawn R. Fowler. Lot F, block 38, Westover Heights, $118,000
Alonso Gutierrez-Hernandez and Lance Knight to Samuel M. and Grace E. Maginnis. 610 Dumas St., $250,000
Thelma S. Haynes to LC Special LLC. 706 Madison St., $45,000
Samuel L. Hughes and Debony Hughes to John S. and Kelly L. Heckman. Lot 1, section 4, Irvington Park, $500,000
Patrick W. Logan to Jenna McKenzie Janicki and Jacob Ashby Tomlin. 54 Countryplace Lane, $96,000
Doris B. King to Payton Jones. Lot A, Riverside, $231,500
NBS Real Estate LLC to Abigail Elizabeth Lawson Roff and Samuel H.N. Roff. 424 Warren Ave., $217,000
James M. Longnecker to Anthony and Sandra Scarola. Lot 6, section 1, Woodbine Village, $120,000
Emily A. Mezzano, Domini F. Mezzano and Diane E. Mezzano to Michael Arthur and Stacy Handy Luckey. Lot 16, block O, phase 1, Cornerstone, $334,900
Britney R. Mattox to Noe Aranda Velez. Lot 23, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $258,000
Virginia G. Smith to Charles V. McCombie. 10 Vista Ave., $170,000
Robert L. Mitchell to Streamline LLC. Lots 68 and 69, block B, Fairview Park, $60,000
Moss Creek Properties LLC to Jordan and Glenn B. Smith. 2526 Old Forest Road, $240,000
Christopher J. Phillips and Meredith K. Phillips to Kimberly Ann Wynn. 340 Biltmore Ave., $252,900
Karissa L. Ratanpal to Courtney J. and Hackston Wilson P. Pressley. 5605 White Oak Dr., $158,000
Vicki A. Sederholm to Christian Prince. 207 Kettering Lane, $129,900
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., new construction, $51,000,000
City Market Lofts LLC, 1225 Main St., renovation, $90,000
Lynchburg (Wards Crossing) LLC, 404 Wards Road B2, renovation, $90,000
Ireit Lynchburg Lakeside LLC, 3901 Old Forest Road G701, renovation, $175,000
Club Truth VA LLC, 3014 Memorial Ave., renovation, $10,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 103 West Edge Way, renovation, $40,000
Sweet Realty LLC, 2101 Wards Road, renovation, $150,000
Lois Briggs, Et Al, 2100 Wards Road, renovation, $159,000
Norman Land, 7801 Timberlake Road, repair, $50,000
1019 Jefferson ST. LLC, 1019 Jefferson St., renovation, $100,000
Wood-Perrow LLC, 2008 Langhorne Road, repair, $20,000
James A. Scott & Son Inc., 1300 Old Graves Mill Road, renovation, $415,114
Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $28,000
Bluebuckle LLC, 1128 Blue Buckle Aly, addition, $30,000
City of Lynchburg, 118 Clemmons Lake Place, addition, $17,251.20
Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $325,000
Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $600,000
Corinne Banks, 3418 Forest Brook Road, renovation, $10,000
William Coffey, 302 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $41,774.28
Andrew Bell, 3815 Peakland Place, addition, $120,000
Christopher Webb, 3308 Woodridge Place, addition, $50,000
Goshen Living LLC, 280 Riverside Dr., new construction, $200,000
DBI Capital Group LLC, 2617 Confederate Ave. 103A, new construction, $125,000
DBI Capital Group LLC, 2621 Confederate Ave. 103B, new construction, $125,000
CK Associates LLC, 716 Polk St., repair, $40,000
AMA Property Group LLC, 1415 Fillmore St., renovation, $16,500
Lassiter Property Group LLC, 623 Monroe St., renovation, $70,000
Daryle Scott Zechini, 5428 Boonsboro Road, new construction, $300,000
Willard Rhodes Jr., 163 Wimbledon Way, addition, $10,000
Dana Horne, 1308 Englewood St., addition, $3,000
Carlos Bracho, 4704 Oakdale Dr., addition, $48,720
H. Curtis Pearson Jr., 610 Thomas Road, addition, $25,000
Jia Yao Dong, 312 Alta Lane, renovation, $22,140
Odella Jackson, 5400 Pleasant Valley Road, renovation, $20,100
Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $1,000,000
Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $1,000,000
Emiliano Salazar Jr., 324 Blackhawke Dr., $39,800
James Thompson Jr., 100 Acres Court, renovation, $64,420
Thomas Boylan, 301 Preserve Dr., new construction, $500,000
Amanda Jamerson, 7131 Peachtree Road, renovation, $47,600