Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Levon P. Hooper to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. 119 Fourth St., $20,000

Elizabeth L. Aul to Emily and Timothy Wynn. 117 Pine St., $98,000

Robert Beach and Erik A. Cranney to Andrew S. and Courtney R. Carter. Lot 28, Sweet Briar Hills, $415,000

John Michael Stone, Margaret E. Bacigalupi and Meghan Brooke Stone to J and S Campbell Properties LLC. Lot 1, section 3, West Bethel, $109,000

Four Fifty-Five LLC to Cesar Eduardo Larez Betancourt and Jorceli Carolina Carvajal DeLarez. Lot 62, section 2B, Stratford Place, $286,000

Shirley J. Quander and Odella R. Pollard, Howard E. Keys Sr., Eugene Reid, Deborah Bey, Lloyd Harding, Cardane Harding, Helena Murphy, Carylotta Tucker, Beverly B. Hunton and Walter R. Brown Jr. to The Oceanus Group Corporation. Parcel, 7.443 acres, Property of Alfred and Minnie Reid Estate, $30,000

Schuyler M. and Cassidy B. Bryant to Zoe S. Hutchens and Frank P. Haynes. Lot 27, section 1, Hunt Club, $246,000

Sidney H. and Sharon L. Storozum to Cameron Stewart and Christian Lee Burgamy. Parcel, 15.46 acres, Va. 615 and the Forest Fire Trail, $53,900

Bradford Lee Burley to Jerek C. and Sarah D. Wines. 220 Glenway Dr., $175,000

Appomattox County

Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming to Gary Martin Scanlon Jr. Parcel, Phelps Branch Road, $29,900

Sheila K. Roper and Sharon Bryant to Carl A. and Cindy S. Merriett. Lots 2 and 3, Meadow Dr., $282,500

Michael L. Throckmorton to Ion and Viorica Oana. Parcel, 17.92 acres, Cutbanks Road, $45,000

Benjamin R. Owen and Elain Owen to Virginia Woodlands LLC. Parcel, 203.2 acres, near Chestnut Mountain, $400,000

Frederick R. and Rhonda F. Vine to Colton and Stephanie Rolfes. Lot 1, 2.847 acres, $65,000

Throckmorton Properties LLC to Michael and Gayle Hurt Rosenblatt. Parcel, Wildway Road, $29,000

Bedford County

Willa Jean Collins to Cheryl Sizemore and Sarah Nickerson. 1109 Hudson Trail, Lakes District, $540,000

Stoney B. and Yvonne T. Campbell to Kari Myers and Brittany Johnson. Lot 4, section 4, Afton’s Meadow, Blue Ridge District, $420,000

S & S Farm Inc. to Heath Anthony Rodriguez and Carol Anne Baker. Lot 9, Savanna Hills, Lakes District, $339,950

Robert A. and Jean Jordan to Robert Cameron and Kimberly Davis Jordan. Lot 20, section 2, High Point, Lakes District, $325,000

Thomas E. Robinson and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Mackenzie Brea Wimmer and Trevor Ryan Wimmer. Lot 67, section VII, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $278,000

Thomas A. Chickos to Ted Nelson Saddler. Lot 56, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $254,900

E. Frank Underwood Jr. and Susan Greever to Ronald E. and Joan L. Roach. 102 Leeward Way, Lakes District, $250,000

Sue Ann Carreon to Henry J. Defrost Jr. and Geraldine M. Smith. Lot 3, phase II, Cinnamon Ridge, Lakes District, $238,000

Tammy Lynn Heddings to Anthony Mason and Melinda Taylor Heddings. New lot 4A, Green Valley Subdivision, Lakes District, $200,000

Trevor R. and Mackenzie Wimmer to Stephen P. McBride Jr. Lot 25, Boardview Lake Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $165,000

Kenneth Meyers to William R. Edwards and Charlene E. Altizer. 1242 Ashley Dr., Blue Ridge District, $150,000

Rodney A. Lankford Jr. and Brandi L. Lankford to Penny A. Bostic. Unit G-5, Belview Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $138,125

Melissa Buckner Walker to Kalman Vassi. Lot 9, section 1, Mountain Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $116,000

BK Properties Inc. to Joseph A. Davidson. 12308 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $98,000

Daniel L. Dickerson and Lisa D. Overstreet to Jennifer Hanger. 1317 Smyrna Hill Road, Blue Ridge District, $45,000

Spencer Bobbitt to Cory Hemmerling and Michelle Hemmerling. Parcel, Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $41,000

Kimberly E. Jarvis to Timothy E. and Vanessa D. Lawson. Tract 39, section 2, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, Lakes District, $25,000

Kitsmont LLC to Eagle Homes LLC. Parcel, Destiny Lane, $80,000

Norris A. and Gail S. Wilson to Paul H. and Stacy C. Stump. Lot 12, section 3, London Forest, $405,000

Kimberly A. Stewart to Judy A. Territt and Lauren A. Wyman. Unit 1321, building 7, phase VII, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $159,000

UpliftLynchburg LLC to Brandi L. Ferguson. Lot 17, Bedford Place, $138,000

James Neely to Joan M. Wright and Robert Connelley. Parcel, 0.200 acres, Center District, $1,000

Jedi Construction LLC to Brian M. and Jessica Martin. Lot 14, 1.7790 acres, Center District, $319,900

Jessica K. Harber to Raven Guion and Justin Alan Noah Moore. Lot 29, plan B, Boonsboro Place, $268,000

Linda L. Meyerhoff to Stephanie M. Moir. Lot 12, section 2, Smithfield Subdivision, $174,600

Lynne Neal Thomson to Timothy K. and Margaret L. Pague. Lot 13, Coffee Road Estates, $435,000

Jim T. Dinkle Jr. and Linda O. Dinkle to Colonial Ventures LLC. Parcel, 2.687 acres, Town of Bedford, $364,073

Derek H. and Amy L. St. Clair to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 9, section 2, Somerset Meadows, $70,900

Gary A. Rowan and Melanie L. Rowan to Brian D. Buchanan and Phyllis A. Buchanan. Two parcels, Peaks District, $244,000

Bayard T. Keller Jr. and Kimberly A. Keller to Margaret M. Gross and Catherine Marie Keller. Lot 9, section 3, Evergreen Lake, $825,000

Caleb and Stephanie Peck to Stacy Rudinas Keith and Kyle Ray Douglas. Lot 2, section 1, McManaway Forest Subdivision, $293,000

Grandview Course LLC to Paul E. and Suzanne J. Hubbell. Lot 8, phase 1, Grandview Course, $359,000

Lisa H. Sachs, Ann H. Daniel and Robin H. Hicks to Genevieve K. Weaver and Jonathan G. Anderson. Unit 1, building A, Clay’s Crossing Dr., $158,000

Steven W. and Gretchen T. Croft to Michael D. Yoder. Parcel, 102.748 acres, No Business Mountain, $570,000

Joanne Howard to John A. Carter. Lot 6, Huntington Heights, $103,000

Fisher’s Real Estate LLC to Barrel & Forge Tavern LLC. Parcel, fronting Fourth St. and Macon St., $273,500

Sean Fowler to Benjamin A. Yohn. Lot 2, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $311,000

RTB Properties LLC to Kyle Loudon. Lot 13, McGhee Subdivision, $145,000

Campbell County

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Dale R. and Nancy J. Garlick. Lott 22, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000

Floyd W. Merryman III, Frances T. Merryman, Alice Patricia Merryman to Jose A. Ramos. Parcel, U.S. 501, 18.431 acres, $660,000

Piedmont Professional Investments LLC to Kevin and Rebecca Hopkins. Lot 4, section 5, Village at Greenview, $150,000

Xiu Hua Yang and Andy Yang to Lee Ashton Lewis. Lot 42, Lakewood, $224,000

Shirley A. West to Larry W. Roach. 393 Bedford Highway, $27,800

Sean and Faith Wilt to Brian K. Shafer and Shelbi Vancise. 4414 Leesville Road, $130,000

Morgan McCormick to Nikhil Reddy Aenugu. Lot 132, phase 1, English Commons, $199,900

Carl Rakowski Jr. and Michele Rakowski to Van Arpornrat and Jamie Garza. Lot 29, section 5, Russell Springs, $250,000

Gregory Anne Smith Wolfe, Jeffrey Todd Smith, George Lewis Smith Jr. and Karen Darnell Arthur to Heidi Anne Wolfe. Parcel, fronting Rive View Dr., $95,000

C. Matthew Fariss and Sheila M. Roper, trustees to Brent S. Baker. Lots 15A and 15B, McCoy Estates, $20,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Mokshit and Nidhi Chawla. Lot 25, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000

Carolyn M. Harris, Brian Keith Harris and Anita Grubbs Harris to Brooks-Dudley LLC. Lot 28, Clearview, $50,000

Diane Brown Crane and Steven Baber Brown to Ridge Property LLC. 80 Homewood Dr., $88,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 10.264 acres, $65,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 9.556 acres, $60,000

City of Lynchburg

Zachary J. Dameron and Jacqulyn R. Robertson to Shawn M. Patel and Patricia Aguilar-Patel. 217 Yeardley Ave., $189,900

CCoH LLC to Albin Investing LLC. 2267 Otey St., $60,000

Melken LLC to Vilma Arriaga and Nolvin Josue Cruz Arriaga. 309 Wadsworth St., $63,000

Gilbert M. and Joanne L. Fariss to William D. and Wilma S. Blackburn. Unit 14-4, building 14, Stonegate Villas, $305,000

Lucy Smith Cardwell to Berkley Taylor Cardwell and John B. Cardwell. 2120 Mimosa Dr., $255,000

Donald C. and Carrie G. Turner to Shomari K. Dixon and Drew P. Dixon. Lot 42, Sterling Park Townhomes, $152,500

Ronald Dean Drewry to Danielle K. Spillman. 2366 Aragon St., $23,000

Pamela M. York to ERTM LLC. Lot 8, section 4, Chestnut Hill, $122,000

Easy Rental Group LLC to Deborah Lamb. 2319 Aragon St., $150,000

Trinity Properties VA LLC to Michael A. Farnsworth, Elizabeth Brooks Farnsworth and David Arlington Farnsworth. 1507 14th St., $115,000

Victoria P. Harper to Hamilton Kyle and Deborah Ann Foster. Lot 5, section 2, Woodbine Village West, $148,000

Nicolas P. Smith to Dawn R. Fowler. Lot F, block 38, Westover Heights, $118,000

Alonso Gutierrez-Hernandez and Lance Knight to Samuel M. and Grace E. Maginnis. 610 Dumas St., $250,000

Thelma S. Haynes to LC Special LLC. 706 Madison St., $45,000

Samuel L. Hughes and Debony Hughes to John S. and Kelly L. Heckman. Lot 1, section 4, Irvington Park, $500,000

Patrick W. Logan to Jenna McKenzie Janicki and Jacob Ashby Tomlin. 54 Countryplace Lane, $96,000

Doris B. King to Payton Jones. Lot A, Riverside, $231,500

NBS Real Estate LLC to Abigail Elizabeth Lawson Roff and Samuel H.N. Roff. 424 Warren Ave., $217,000

James M. Longnecker to Anthony and Sandra Scarola. Lot 6, section 1, Woodbine Village, $120,000

Emily A. Mezzano, Domini F. Mezzano and Diane E. Mezzano to Michael Arthur and Stacy Handy Luckey. Lot 16, block O, phase 1, Cornerstone, $334,900

Britney R. Mattox to Noe Aranda Velez. Lot 23, section 9, Vista Acres Subdivision, $258,000

Virginia G. Smith to Charles V. McCombie. 10 Vista Ave., $170,000

Robert L. Mitchell to Streamline LLC. Lots 68 and 69, block B, Fairview Park, $60,000

Moss Creek Properties LLC to Jordan and Glenn B. Smith. 2526 Old Forest Road, $240,000

Christopher J. Phillips and Meredith K. Phillips to Kimberly Ann Wynn. 340 Biltmore Ave., $252,900

Karissa L. Ratanpal to Courtney J. and Hackston Wilson P. Pressley. 5605 White Oak Dr., $158,000

Vicki A. Sederholm to Christian Prince. 207 Kettering Lane, $129,900

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., new construction, $51,000,000

City Market Lofts LLC, 1225 Main St., renovation, $90,000

Lynchburg (Wards Crossing) LLC, 404 Wards Road B2, renovation, $90,000

Ireit Lynchburg Lakeside LLC, 3901 Old Forest Road G701, renovation, $175,000

Club Truth VA LLC, 3014 Memorial Ave., renovation, $10,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 103 West Edge Way, renovation, $40,000

Sweet Realty LLC, 2101 Wards Road, renovation, $150,000

Lois Briggs, Et Al, 2100 Wards Road, renovation, $159,000

Norman Land, 7801 Timberlake Road, repair, $50,000

1019 Jefferson ST. LLC, 1019 Jefferson St., renovation, $100,000

Wood-Perrow LLC, 2008 Langhorne Road, repair, $20,000

James A. Scott & Son Inc., 1300 Old Graves Mill Road, renovation, $415,114

Centra Health Inc., 1901 Tate Springs Road, renovation, $28,000

Bluebuckle LLC, 1128 Blue Buckle Aly, addition, $30,000

City of Lynchburg, 118 Clemmons Lake Place, addition, $17,251.20

Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $325,000

Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $600,000

Corinne Banks, 3418 Forest Brook Road, renovation, $10,000

William Coffey, 302 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $41,774.28

Andrew Bell, 3815 Peakland Place, addition, $120,000

Christopher Webb, 3308 Woodridge Place, addition, $50,000

Goshen Living LLC, 280 Riverside Dr., new construction, $200,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2617 Confederate Ave. 103A, new construction, $125,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2621 Confederate Ave. 103B, new construction, $125,000

CK Associates LLC, 716 Polk St., repair, $40,000

AMA Property Group LLC, 1415 Fillmore St., renovation, $16,500

Lassiter Property Group LLC, 623 Monroe St., renovation, $70,000

Daryle Scott Zechini, 5428 Boonsboro Road, new construction, $300,000

Willard Rhodes Jr., 163 Wimbledon Way, addition, $10,000

Dana Horne, 1308 Englewood St., addition, $3,000

Carlos Bracho, 4704 Oakdale Dr., addition, $48,720

H. Curtis Pearson Jr., 610 Thomas Road, addition, $25,000

Jia Yao Dong, 312 Alta Lane, renovation, $22,140

Odella Jackson, 5400 Pleasant Valley Road, renovation, $20,100

Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $1,000,000

Main LLC, 1500 Main St., renovation, $1,000,000

Emiliano Salazar Jr., 324 Blackhawke Dr., $39,800

James Thompson Jr., 100 Acres Court, renovation, $64,420

Thomas Boylan, 301 Preserve Dr., new construction, $500,000

Amanda Jamerson, 7131 Peachtree Road, renovation, $47,600