Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Diane Donigan Brown, Welford Wilson Donigan, William Edward Donigan and Clara Donigan Brown to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 290 Matohe Road, $60,000

John and Evangeline Anderson to John L. Moon. 326 Higginbotham Creek Road, $35,000

Glenn P. and Diane A. Loving to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. Lot 5, Crescent Hills, $108,000

Jeffrey E. Dodgion to David C. and Karen L. Peters. 192 Wright Shop Road, $109,000

Julia G. Bryant, Leo R. Bryant, Jeffrey R. Bryant, and Michael W. Bryant to Clayton M. Forren. 268 Mountainview Dr. and two additional parcels, $230,000

Edward and Lois Ann Pfister to Roger L. and Christine E. Harsh. 855Winesap Road, $37,000

Derek S. Walker to Michael D. Routon. Tract 27, section 20, Amherst Plantation, $85,000

Joyce B. Allcock and Gail B. Stewart to Norman D. Knight. Parcel, off of Wright Shop Road, $135,000

Leif Aagaard Jr. and Teresa W. Aagaard, trustees to Boxwood Lake LLC. 192 Boxwood Farm Road, $360,000

Steven R. Owen to Jose G. Chavez. Lot 14, Galts Mill Landing, $34,000

Brittany Paris Wade to Matthew Kyle Milstead. Lot 20, section 2, Lamont Acres, $210,000

James R. and Helen R. Maddox to Aaron Matyjaski. 168 Warwick St., $22,000

Erika N. Kenney to Corban Nathan and Makayla Dale Neel. Lot 2, section V, Forest Oaks, $166,100

Thirty-Thirty LLC to Kyle S. Farmer. Lot 53, section 2A, Stratford Place, $273,448

Appomattox County

Matthew V. Marshall to Patrick C. Holman. Parcel, Golfers Circle, 0.93 acres, $215,500

Joanne P. O’Brien to Roy L. Coburn and Robert C. Stephens Jr. Lot 12, Rural View Estates, $30,000

Deborah C. Burch, Sandra C. Thorne, and David R. Caldwell Jr. to Matthew V. and Ashley Ann Marie Marshall. 385 Golfer’s Circle, $348,000

Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming to Kenneth C. and Susan O. Sharpe. Lot 2A, Garner Farm Road, $369,900

Benjamin L. Smith to David Yonts and Amanda Miller. Lot 9, Glover Estates, $175,000

Tamara T. Benoff to Robert H. Nelms and Tamara R. Philblad. 142 Post Lane, $87,500

Bedford County

Ronnie W. and Connie W. Harvey to Alan Gary Goodman. Lot 8, Sunset Cove, Blue Ridge District, $573,000

Mark and Theresa Huth to Keith D. and Lisa R. Kirssin. 1294 Loggers Road, Blue Ridge District, $426,000

Brian J. Greig, John P. Richardson and Virginia B. Richardson to Christian Ramsey and Kristen Ramsey. Unit 58, phase 5, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $252,000

Christopher D. and Elizabeth Lotz to Eric and Wendy West. Unit 208, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $232,000

Mark and Sandra Fitchett to Henry M. Tassitano and Alex Cojocar. Parcel, near Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $215,000

Brent Conly to David and Misty Hill. Lot 5, section 1, Jumping Run Farms, Lakes District, $199,900

Jennifer M. Bell to Thomas E. and C. Amanda Saunders. Lot 26, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $180,000

Michael Kinelski to Jordan Lee Jolly and Haylie Elizabeth Caldwell. 1489 Quaker Church Road, Lakes District, $176,500

BKC Properties Inc. to Lolita Lubosh. 1047 Oyler Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000

Eric J. and Wendy J. West to Sandra Snapp. Unit 2301, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $79,000

Suzanne V. Hooper to Jonathan D. Blankenship. Lots 3 and 4, Altice Road, Lakes District, $39,000

Pensco Trust Company LLC to Jeffrey Burke and Kimberly Burke. Lot 2, Johnson Hollow, Lakes District, $26,000

W.W. McDonald Land Company to Salwa El Housseini. Lot 48, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $18,000

James A. and Grace L. Carter to Downa Creek LLC. Parcel, 2.2966 acres, Va. 695, Blue Ridge District, $5,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 5, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900

Highland Oaks Partners LLC to David J. Edwards Jr. Lot 5, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $491,340

Curtis R. Farrar Jr. and Dara M. Goodenough-Farrar to Rudolph K. and Rita J. Kreisel. 1109 Hamler Road and additional parcel, $670,000

Jon M. Lyttle to Jason A. and Megan M. Lam. Lot 2, section 1, Poplar Forest, $289,400

Ronald L. and Wendy M. Nicholas to Daryl M. and Robin B. McCoy. Lot 36, Lake Manor Estates, $725,000

J. Scott and Stacy E. Murphy to Zachary Davis. Lot 3, section 4, McIntosh Subdivision, $214,000

Raymond A. Winson and Jenny Winson to Clint Lewis. Lot 21, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $229,900

Jeffrey R. Kolodziej and Kimberly D. Speight to Karen L. Alexander. 1405 Glade Springs Blvd., $235,900

Daniel S. Tobin and Caroline N. Tobin to Malcolm and Rebecca L. Stone. Lot 37, Forest Edge Subdivision, $275,000

Ronald Gene Cromer to G.C. Luck Inc. Revised lot 41, section 3, North Hills Subdivision, $28,000

George and Erin Winters to Darlene Freberg and Scott Freberg. Amended lot 1, section 1, Raleigh Manor, $224,900

Brian A. and Julie A. Parrow to Michael R. and Sophie H. Taylor. 5566 New London Road, $935,000

June H. and Matthew Smith to Turner H. Gill Jr. and Gayle R. Gill, trustees. Lot 43, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $324,000

Campbell County

Jessie A. and Sharon M. Mixon to Butler Lawn Care & Pressure Washing Services Inc. Parcel, Candler’s Mountain Road, $109,900

Stephen R. Sorrells to Steven Scott and Tabitha C. Worley. Lot 14, Poplar Ridge, $359,900

Deal Properties: Cardinals Crest LLC to Zachary Moss. Lots 17-22, fronting Alum Springs Road, $140,000

Jeffrey P. Covington to Jonathan A. Geukgeuzian. Parcel, Oak St., $76,500

Jeffrey P. Covington to Gabriel B. Etzel. Parcel, Oak St., $93,500

21934 Timberlake LLC to Connie and Steven Ron Howle. Lot 22, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $194,900

Larry Wayne and Eula O. Dalton to Rudell Little McCraw Jr. Lot 3, section III, Ivy Knoll, $152,500

Ronnie James Seamster, Barbara S. Shrewsberry, Jimmy Wayne Seamster, Danny Coates Seamster and Betty S. Austin to Thomas P. and Lori D. Lamartina. 1137 Hickory Creek Road, $27,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC to Clifton L. and Rebecca T. Padgett. Lot 5, Wheeler Estates, $334,900

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 19, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Robert B. and Nancy W. Taylor. Lot 19, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $298,081.75

Camp Hydaway Road Trust to Addimae LLC. 2860 Camp Hydaway Road, $112,500

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Amended lot 21, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Alton and Lynsey Harper. Amended lot 21, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $316,622.85

Sunburst Properties LLC to Lauren R. Williams. Lot 108, Sunburst Villas, $217,250

Eagle Feather Properties LLC to Heather M. Markey. Lot 1, block 3, Briar Cliff, $155,900

City of Lynchburg

Shelby J. Phipps to Alissa M. Nelson and Richard D. Nelson Jr., trustees. 3823 Moorman Dr., $139,500

S. Mark Gryder to Brittany L. Hammersley. 106 Carter’s Grove Lane, $289,000

Amy N. and Bobby C. Gibson Jr. to BRODF LLC. 1960 Seabury Ave., $69,000

Danny E. Perdue to Robert D. Crocker and Wanda E. Brooks-Crocker. 2120 Old Forest Road and 3255 Lindberg St., $139,000

Jane W. Dunnam and Thaddeus A. Dunnam to Sunset Mountain LLC. 2034 Garfield Ave., $36,425

Jane W. Dunnam and Thaddeus A. Dunnam to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1509 Wise St. $60,000

Cleveland Rentals LLC to YUCO Property Partners LLC. 920 Cabell St., $65,000

LP Apartments LLC to Tilden LLC. 1901 Cleveland Ave., $128,000

Franklin Bunyan Von Bechmann to David D. Beaty. 3621 Old Forest Road, $179,900

Terence and Susan Foley to Connected Living LLC. 630 and 634 Selene St., $17,500

Linda P. Adkins to William F. Jennings and Sherica M. Abbitt. 1306-1308 Hendricks Ave., $14,300

Sherwood S. Day to McCullough’s Painting and Wallcovering LLC. 226 Bell St., $108,000

Sherry Tyree Campbell, Brandon Wade Tyree and Carole Faye Tyree to William T. and Alma G. Casaverde. Lot 2, block 6, Wilton Addition, $89,000

Jane W. Dunnam and Carlton A. Dunnam to YUCO Property Partners LLC. 1013 Cabell St., $33,150

Lewis Eugen Powell to Hanah Givens. 405 Oakridge Boulevard, $110,000

Christopher Hightower and Angela N. Hightower to Robert S. and Tammy Lynn Ayers. 1312 Harding St., $149,000

Sam M. and Kaylan A. Wolke to Adam T. Hensley and Kaitlyn E. Babbitt. Lot 29, section 7, New Towne, $254,900

Paul B. Hermosa to Jasmine Harris. 1207 Brandon Road, $109,900

Timothy L. McCoy Jr. to Wessex Holdings LLC. 2800-2802 Kulman Place, $141,900

Aaron G. Brinkley and Rachel A. Mahle to Chase A. and Hannah J. Sexton. Lot 7, section II, Sheffield, $206,000

Home Equity Investments LLC to Laura I. Francis. 1803 Taylor St., $180,000

Rose T. Properties LLC to Laura I. Francis. 1123 Fillmore St. $120,000

Ashley Carter to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 4, block 5, Westover Heights, $100,000

Karen L. Karabin to Mark J. and Ashley E. Karabin. 1107 Standish Circle, $145,000

Jack Stephen Garner to Robert Stephen Garner. 2732 Confederate Ave., $65,900

Selena R. Austin to Bernadine Bradley. 194 Patrick St., $75,000

Angelo D’Lima and Juliane Smith to Resurrected Homes LLC. 1008 Eighth St., $40,000

Brian J. McAvoy to Paul T. and Anna E. McWane. Lot 71, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $118,750

Rebecca C. Poe to Levi Hagen. 614 Norwood St., $76,000

Jaeyoung Lee to Aaron R. Pike, trustee. Lot 140, phase 1, section 3, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $90,500

Frances C. Marshall to AC Capital LLC. 1034 Rivermont Terrace, $177,200

NBMM Holdings LLC to Turner Properties LLC. 400, 404, 408, and 412 Westmoreland Place, $299,900

Thomas E. Robinson Sr. and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Justin Sterling Harris. Lot 9, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $123,000

Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Innovations Property Solutions LLC. 1212 Floyd St., $16,000

Building permits

Bedford County

R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 4, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $207,673

Tom Stevens, 3357 Trading Post Road, dock addition, $10,000

Steve Soles, 300 Meadow Point Dr., addition, $220,500

Jason Morris, lot 1B, Morris Road, new dwelling, $255,560

Elliott Lovell, Headens Bridge Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Waterways Property Owners Association, Blarney Stone Court, two new floating docks, $52,000

Frank Good Builders, lot 4B, Ridgeway Estates, new dwelling, $390,000

Samuel Staples, lot 19, Harborough Dr., new dwelling, $395,000

Mark Miller, amended parcel 10, Audubon Dr., new dwelling, $400,000

Randy Saunders, lot 10A, Casaloma, new dwelling, $300,000

Marshall Laviner, Sunrise Loop, shed, $6,000

William Ware, lot 15, Old Farm Road, new dwelling, $180,000

Kazihiko Gieffels, parcel A, Manteo Road, new dwelling, $450,000

John Gauger, 2518 Patmos Church Road, two rooves over patios, $95,000

Earl Arney, 114 Squirrel Tree Road, deck and sunroom, $40,000

Kevin Foster, 1205 N. Fairway Dr., pool house, $24,000

Fred Smith, 3220 Hales Ford Road, new dwelling, $100,000

James Ford, 1811 Cutlass Road, garage, $67,000

William Knox, 1839 Timber Ridge Road, pool, $60,000

Summit Investors Group Inc., lot 2, Wyatt’s Way, new dwelling, $100,000

David Templeton, lot 14, Ivy Creek DR., new dwelling, $314,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. lot 2, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $245,357

Sundance Design Build, Harborough Dr., new dwelling, $225,000

Peaks View Construction LLC, lot 4, Coffee Road, new dwelling, $300,000

Kevin Foster, 1205 N. Fairway Dr., garage, $24,000

Jamey Parks, 1329 Colby Dr., jacuzzi spa, $11,188

C. Wesley St. Clair, 1179 Somerset Dr., roof, $4,100

Easy Living LLC, lot 2, The Reach at Gross Point, new dwelling, $700,000

Heather Morris, 215 Kingston Dr., kitchen remodel, $15,500

Asheligh Rempfer, lot 12, Everett Road, new dwelling, $750,000

James Geren, 127 Briarcliff Dr., remodel, $100,175

County of Beford, Virginia, 122 East Main St., renovations to Board of Supervisors room, $266,018

Steven Zimmerman, 5143 Rocky Ford Road, alteration, $25,000

Mabry Auto Group, 18576 Forest Road, commercial alteration, $224,000

Patrick Richardson, lot 6, Huntington Wood Estates, new dwelling, $250,000

Richard Hartley, 231 Deerwood Dr., deck, $2,500

Sundance Design Build, Harborough Dr., new dwelling, $225,000

Joseph Whiting, Mountain Valley Road, new dwelling, $217,670

Gerald Hoag, tract 3, Capital Hill Road, new dwelling, $230,000

Chris Tyler, lot 2, Hilltop Dr., new dwelling, $350,000

Thomas Robinson, 1431 Turkeyfoot Road, porch, $12,000

R. Fralin Construction LLC, lot 3, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $245,357

Sean Beville, lot 14, Beechnut Lane, new dwelling, $500,000

Timothy Pierce, 101 Millview Terrace, porch, $10,000

James Inman, 112 Stirling Court, shed, $14,000

Daniel Bishop, 1888 Alpha Dr., dock, $137,500

Robert Karnes, tract A, Forbes Mill Road, new dwelling, $280,000

Theodore Grigorieff, lot 10, phase II, Cinnamon Ridge, new dwelling, $125,000

 

