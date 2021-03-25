Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Diane Donigan Brown, Welford Wilson Donigan, William Edward Donigan and Clara Donigan Brown to Uplift Lynchburg LLC. 290 Matohe Road, $60,000
John and Evangeline Anderson to John L. Moon. 326 Higginbotham Creek Road, $35,000
Glenn P. and Diane A. Loving to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. Lot 5, Crescent Hills, $108,000
Jeffrey E. Dodgion to David C. and Karen L. Peters. 192 Wright Shop Road, $109,000
Julia G. Bryant, Leo R. Bryant, Jeffrey R. Bryant, and Michael W. Bryant to Clayton M. Forren. 268 Mountainview Dr. and two additional parcels, $230,000
Edward and Lois Ann Pfister to Roger L. and Christine E. Harsh. 855Winesap Road, $37,000
Derek S. Walker to Michael D. Routon. Tract 27, section 20, Amherst Plantation, $85,000
Joyce B. Allcock and Gail B. Stewart to Norman D. Knight. Parcel, off of Wright Shop Road, $135,000
Leif Aagaard Jr. and Teresa W. Aagaard, trustees to Boxwood Lake LLC. 192 Boxwood Farm Road, $360,000
Steven R. Owen to Jose G. Chavez. Lot 14, Galts Mill Landing, $34,000
Brittany Paris Wade to Matthew Kyle Milstead. Lot 20, section 2, Lamont Acres, $210,000
James R. and Helen R. Maddox to Aaron Matyjaski. 168 Warwick St., $22,000
Erika N. Kenney to Corban Nathan and Makayla Dale Neel. Lot 2, section V, Forest Oaks, $166,100
Thirty-Thirty LLC to Kyle S. Farmer. Lot 53, section 2A, Stratford Place, $273,448
Appomattox County
Matthew V. Marshall to Patrick C. Holman. Parcel, Golfers Circle, 0.93 acres, $215,500
Joanne P. O’Brien to Roy L. Coburn and Robert C. Stephens Jr. Lot 12, Rural View Estates, $30,000
Deborah C. Burch, Sandra C. Thorne, and David R. Caldwell Jr. to Matthew V. and Ashley Ann Marie Marshall. 385 Golfer’s Circle, $348,000
Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming to Kenneth C. and Susan O. Sharpe. Lot 2A, Garner Farm Road, $369,900
Benjamin L. Smith to David Yonts and Amanda Miller. Lot 9, Glover Estates, $175,000
Tamara T. Benoff to Robert H. Nelms and Tamara R. Philblad. 142 Post Lane, $87,500
Bedford County
Ronnie W. and Connie W. Harvey to Alan Gary Goodman. Lot 8, Sunset Cove, Blue Ridge District, $573,000
Mark and Theresa Huth to Keith D. and Lisa R. Kirssin. 1294 Loggers Road, Blue Ridge District, $426,000
Brian J. Greig, John P. Richardson and Virginia B. Richardson to Christian Ramsey and Kristen Ramsey. Unit 58, phase 5, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $252,000
Christopher D. and Elizabeth Lotz to Eric and Wendy West. Unit 208, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $232,000
Mark and Sandra Fitchett to Henry M. Tassitano and Alex Cojocar. Parcel, near Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $215,000
Brent Conly to David and Misty Hill. Lot 5, section 1, Jumping Run Farms, Lakes District, $199,900
Jennifer M. Bell to Thomas E. and C. Amanda Saunders. Lot 26, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $180,000
Michael Kinelski to Jordan Lee Jolly and Haylie Elizabeth Caldwell. 1489 Quaker Church Road, Lakes District, $176,500
BKC Properties Inc. to Lolita Lubosh. 1047 Oyler Road, Blue Ridge District, $120,000
Eric J. and Wendy J. West to Sandra Snapp. Unit 2301, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $79,000
Suzanne V. Hooper to Jonathan D. Blankenship. Lots 3 and 4, Altice Road, Lakes District, $39,000
Pensco Trust Company LLC to Jeffrey Burke and Kimberly Burke. Lot 2, Johnson Hollow, Lakes District, $26,000
W.W. McDonald Land Company to Salwa El Housseini. Lot 48, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $18,000
James A. and Grace L. Carter to Downa Creek LLC. Parcel, 2.2966 acres, Va. 695, Blue Ridge District, $5,000
Jefferson Meadows LLC to Highland Oaks Partners LLC. Lot 5, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $69,900
Highland Oaks Partners LLC to David J. Edwards Jr. Lot 5, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $491,340
Curtis R. Farrar Jr. and Dara M. Goodenough-Farrar to Rudolph K. and Rita J. Kreisel. 1109 Hamler Road and additional parcel, $670,000
Jon M. Lyttle to Jason A. and Megan M. Lam. Lot 2, section 1, Poplar Forest, $289,400
Ronald L. and Wendy M. Nicholas to Daryl M. and Robin B. McCoy. Lot 36, Lake Manor Estates, $725,000
J. Scott and Stacy E. Murphy to Zachary Davis. Lot 3, section 4, McIntosh Subdivision, $214,000
Raymond A. Winson and Jenny Winson to Clint Lewis. Lot 21, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $229,900
Jeffrey R. Kolodziej and Kimberly D. Speight to Karen L. Alexander. 1405 Glade Springs Blvd., $235,900
Daniel S. Tobin and Caroline N. Tobin to Malcolm and Rebecca L. Stone. Lot 37, Forest Edge Subdivision, $275,000
Ronald Gene Cromer to G.C. Luck Inc. Revised lot 41, section 3, North Hills Subdivision, $28,000
George and Erin Winters to Darlene Freberg and Scott Freberg. Amended lot 1, section 1, Raleigh Manor, $224,900
Brian A. and Julie A. Parrow to Michael R. and Sophie H. Taylor. 5566 New London Road, $935,000
June H. and Matthew Smith to Turner H. Gill Jr. and Gayle R. Gill, trustees. Lot 43, Sleepy Oak Park Villas, $324,000
Campbell County
Jessie A. and Sharon M. Mixon to Butler Lawn Care & Pressure Washing Services Inc. Parcel, Candler’s Mountain Road, $109,900
Stephen R. Sorrells to Steven Scott and Tabitha C. Worley. Lot 14, Poplar Ridge, $359,900
Deal Properties: Cardinals Crest LLC to Zachary Moss. Lots 17-22, fronting Alum Springs Road, $140,000
Jeffrey P. Covington to Jonathan A. Geukgeuzian. Parcel, Oak St., $76,500
Jeffrey P. Covington to Gabriel B. Etzel. Parcel, Oak St., $93,500
21934 Timberlake LLC to Connie and Steven Ron Howle. Lot 22, Emberly Way Villas Townhouse Development, $194,900
Larry Wayne and Eula O. Dalton to Rudell Little McCraw Jr. Lot 3, section III, Ivy Knoll, $152,500
Ronnie James Seamster, Barbara S. Shrewsberry, Jimmy Wayne Seamster, Danny Coates Seamster and Betty S. Austin to Thomas P. and Lori D. Lamartina. 1137 Hickory Creek Road, $27,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC to Clifton L. and Rebecca T. Padgett. Lot 5, Wheeler Estates, $334,900
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 19, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Robert B. and Nancy W. Taylor. Lot 19, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $298,081.75
Camp Hydaway Road Trust to Addimae LLC. 2860 Camp Hydaway Road, $112,500
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Amended lot 21, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Alton and Lynsey Harper. Amended lot 21, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $316,622.85
Sunburst Properties LLC to Lauren R. Williams. Lot 108, Sunburst Villas, $217,250
Eagle Feather Properties LLC to Heather M. Markey. Lot 1, block 3, Briar Cliff, $155,900
City of Lynchburg
Shelby J. Phipps to Alissa M. Nelson and Richard D. Nelson Jr., trustees. 3823 Moorman Dr., $139,500
S. Mark Gryder to Brittany L. Hammersley. 106 Carter’s Grove Lane, $289,000
Amy N. and Bobby C. Gibson Jr. to BRODF LLC. 1960 Seabury Ave., $69,000
Danny E. Perdue to Robert D. Crocker and Wanda E. Brooks-Crocker. 2120 Old Forest Road and 3255 Lindberg St., $139,000
Jane W. Dunnam and Thaddeus A. Dunnam to Sunset Mountain LLC. 2034 Garfield Ave., $36,425
Jane W. Dunnam and Thaddeus A. Dunnam to Sunset Mountain LLC. 1509 Wise St. $60,000
Cleveland Rentals LLC to YUCO Property Partners LLC. 920 Cabell St., $65,000
LP Apartments LLC to Tilden LLC. 1901 Cleveland Ave., $128,000
Franklin Bunyan Von Bechmann to David D. Beaty. 3621 Old Forest Road, $179,900
Terence and Susan Foley to Connected Living LLC. 630 and 634 Selene St., $17,500
Linda P. Adkins to William F. Jennings and Sherica M. Abbitt. 1306-1308 Hendricks Ave., $14,300
Sherwood S. Day to McCullough’s Painting and Wallcovering LLC. 226 Bell St., $108,000
Sherry Tyree Campbell, Brandon Wade Tyree and Carole Faye Tyree to William T. and Alma G. Casaverde. Lot 2, block 6, Wilton Addition, $89,000
Jane W. Dunnam and Carlton A. Dunnam to YUCO Property Partners LLC. 1013 Cabell St., $33,150
Lewis Eugen Powell to Hanah Givens. 405 Oakridge Boulevard, $110,000
Christopher Hightower and Angela N. Hightower to Robert S. and Tammy Lynn Ayers. 1312 Harding St., $149,000
Sam M. and Kaylan A. Wolke to Adam T. Hensley and Kaitlyn E. Babbitt. Lot 29, section 7, New Towne, $254,900
Paul B. Hermosa to Jasmine Harris. 1207 Brandon Road, $109,900
Timothy L. McCoy Jr. to Wessex Holdings LLC. 2800-2802 Kulman Place, $141,900
Aaron G. Brinkley and Rachel A. Mahle to Chase A. and Hannah J. Sexton. Lot 7, section II, Sheffield, $206,000
Home Equity Investments LLC to Laura I. Francis. 1803 Taylor St., $180,000
Rose T. Properties LLC to Laura I. Francis. 1123 Fillmore St. $120,000
Ashley Carter to NBS Real Estate LLC. Lot 4, block 5, Westover Heights, $100,000
Karen L. Karabin to Mark J. and Ashley E. Karabin. 1107 Standish Circle, $145,000
Jack Stephen Garner to Robert Stephen Garner. 2732 Confederate Ave., $65,900
Selena R. Austin to Bernadine Bradley. 194 Patrick St., $75,000
Angelo D’Lima and Juliane Smith to Resurrected Homes LLC. 1008 Eighth St., $40,000
Brian J. McAvoy to Paul T. and Anna E. McWane. Lot 71, phase IV, The Preserve at Oakwood, $118,750
Rebecca C. Poe to Levi Hagen. 614 Norwood St., $76,000
Jaeyoung Lee to Aaron R. Pike, trustee. Lot 140, phase 1, section 3, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $90,500
Frances C. Marshall to AC Capital LLC. 1034 Rivermont Terrace, $177,200
NBMM Holdings LLC to Turner Properties LLC. 400, 404, 408, and 412 Westmoreland Place, $299,900
Thomas E. Robinson Sr. and Sheila Austin-Robinson to Justin Sterling Harris. Lot 9, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $123,000
Freeman Family Enterprises LLC to Innovations Property Solutions LLC. 1212 Floyd St., $16,000
Building permits
Bedford County
R. Fralin Construction Inc., lot 4, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $207,673
Tom Stevens, 3357 Trading Post Road, dock addition, $10,000
Steve Soles, 300 Meadow Point Dr., addition, $220,500
Jason Morris, lot 1B, Morris Road, new dwelling, $255,560
Elliott Lovell, Headens Bridge Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Waterways Property Owners Association, Blarney Stone Court, two new floating docks, $52,000
Frank Good Builders, lot 4B, Ridgeway Estates, new dwelling, $390,000
Samuel Staples, lot 19, Harborough Dr., new dwelling, $395,000
Mark Miller, amended parcel 10, Audubon Dr., new dwelling, $400,000
Randy Saunders, lot 10A, Casaloma, new dwelling, $300,000
Marshall Laviner, Sunrise Loop, shed, $6,000
William Ware, lot 15, Old Farm Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Kazihiko Gieffels, parcel A, Manteo Road, new dwelling, $450,000
John Gauger, 2518 Patmos Church Road, two rooves over patios, $95,000
Earl Arney, 114 Squirrel Tree Road, deck and sunroom, $40,000
Kevin Foster, 1205 N. Fairway Dr., pool house, $24,000
Fred Smith, 3220 Hales Ford Road, new dwelling, $100,000
James Ford, 1811 Cutlass Road, garage, $67,000
William Knox, 1839 Timber Ridge Road, pool, $60,000
Summit Investors Group Inc., lot 2, Wyatt’s Way, new dwelling, $100,000
David Templeton, lot 14, Ivy Creek DR., new dwelling, $314,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. lot 2, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $245,357
Sundance Design Build, Harborough Dr., new dwelling, $225,000
Peaks View Construction LLC, lot 4, Coffee Road, new dwelling, $300,000
Kevin Foster, 1205 N. Fairway Dr., garage, $24,000
Jamey Parks, 1329 Colby Dr., jacuzzi spa, $11,188
C. Wesley St. Clair, 1179 Somerset Dr., roof, $4,100
Easy Living LLC, lot 2, The Reach at Gross Point, new dwelling, $700,000
Heather Morris, 215 Kingston Dr., kitchen remodel, $15,500
Asheligh Rempfer, lot 12, Everett Road, new dwelling, $750,000
James Geren, 127 Briarcliff Dr., remodel, $100,175
County of Beford, Virginia, 122 East Main St., renovations to Board of Supervisors room, $266,018
Steven Zimmerman, 5143 Rocky Ford Road, alteration, $25,000
Mabry Auto Group, 18576 Forest Road, commercial alteration, $224,000
Patrick Richardson, lot 6, Huntington Wood Estates, new dwelling, $250,000
Richard Hartley, 231 Deerwood Dr., deck, $2,500
Sundance Design Build, Harborough Dr., new dwelling, $225,000
Joseph Whiting, Mountain Valley Road, new dwelling, $217,670
Gerald Hoag, tract 3, Capital Hill Road, new dwelling, $230,000
Chris Tyler, lot 2, Hilltop Dr., new dwelling, $350,000
Thomas Robinson, 1431 Turkeyfoot Road, porch, $12,000
R. Fralin Construction LLC, lot 3, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, new dwelling, $245,357
Sean Beville, lot 14, Beechnut Lane, new dwelling, $500,000
Timothy Pierce, 101 Millview Terrace, porch, $10,000
James Inman, 112 Stirling Court, shed, $14,000
Daniel Bishop, 1888 Alpha Dr., dock, $137,500
Robert Karnes, tract A, Forbes Mill Road, new dwelling, $280,000
Theodore Grigorieff, lot 10, phase II, Cinnamon Ridge, new dwelling, $125,000