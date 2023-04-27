Property transfers

Amherst County White Mountain Investments LLC to Kali L. Combs and Demetrus D. Johnson. Parcel, Bethel Road, 1.293 acres, $181,000

Jennifer Lynn Craddock and Kelsey Brooke Craddock to Twin Lead Farm LLC. 802 Izaak Walton Road, $183,700

Fox Property Solutions Inc. to Leanna Downing. Parcel, Union Hill Road, 0.866 acres, $194,900

United Bank to Long Meadows Inc. Lot 55, Abee Manor, $23,000

Emmett L. and Jennifer M. Fielder to Joe Thomas and Dona Hirschfelder. 120 Willow Lane, $159,000

Johnny R.F. Gowen to Arika Dawn Stemmer. 2319 Perch Road and additional parcel, $20,000

Appomattox County Amy Denise Carder and Brett Carder Meador to Jeffrey W. and Anna Marie Goultrey. 8382 Old Courthouse Road, $57,000

Allie Drew Coleman to Debra Mae Karnes. 558 Ferguson St., $210,000

Mark C. and Sherry H. Ferguson to Justin Mark Ferguson. Lot 3, fronting Va. 623, 13.52 acres, $375,000

Vivian L. Adkins to Ron and Karen Kinest. 5936 Old Courthouse Road, $65,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc .to Tyrock Construction LLC. Lot 14, North Avenue Subdivision, $20,000

Bedford County William D. Latham Jr. to Thomas W. Fulp III and Shannon Elizabeth Hunter. Lot 5, Reese Subdivision, $100,000

Daniel B. Sweeney to Domenica K. Favero-Puckett and Stephen J. Puckett. Two lots, Cifax Road, 2.22 acres, $550,000

Kimberly B. Williams and Paul R. Brunett to Cash R. Dewitt and Amanda L. Sherrod. Lot 12, section II, Lake Vista, $621,000

The Entrust Group Inc. to Christopher B. and Carolyn O’Loughlin. Lot 4, Skyview Properties Subdivision, $249,500

M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Stephen and Gabrielle Milacci. Parcel, Founding Way Road, $615,000

Cornerstone Contracting of VA, LLC to Jedi Construction LLC. Parcel, Hawkins Ridge Road, $220,000

Andrea R. Adams to Todd Goode and Mark Jewell. 1035 and 1255 River Falls Road, $530,000

Samantha R. Bowers to Osbaldo Jimenez Aguirre. Lot 18, Huntington Heights, $190,000

Marianne E. Ballard to Eduardo U. and Rebecca F. Aquino. 995 Ashland Ave., $225,000

Wallace Daniel Stevens Jr. to Kayla Long. Lot 15, section 6, The Meadows, $596,000

Andrea R. Adams to Bruce McCord and Kim McCord. 8856 Falling River Road, $74,800

DFTT LLC to Kurt Scaggs. Lot 5, Cottontown Run, $419,900

Maria Elizabeth Freire to Virginia Woodlands LLC. Parcel, Moneta Road and adjoining parcel, $855,000

Campbell County Peggy J. Wilson to Virginia and Jesus Carbajal. 31 Lake Shore Lane, $329,900

Ruth H. Gibson to Chelsea Flowers. Lot 25, Nottingham Forest, $282,500

G.C. Luck Inc. to JARM55 Properties LLC. Lot 15, Winston Ridge Subdivision, $22,500

Michelle Ortiz to Christopher J. Morris. 2730 New Chapel Road, $142,000

Victoria Helfley to Zachary Michael Richardson. 1265 Spring Mill Road, $175,000

David Michael Larew II and Jennifer Ann Larew to Raymond T. and Jennifer L. Lord. 1120 Oxford Furnace Road, $629,900

Emily L. Leitner to Mary J. Brooks. 1653 Lone Jack Road, $90,000

John D. Litchford to Russell Slater and Sally Ann Carraway. 3407 Red House Road, $375,000

Sunburst Properties LLC to Cecilia R. and Jeffrey C. Child and Luke M. Child. Lot 506, Sunburst Villas, $279,900

Mildred B. Farmer to Scott Thomas and Andrea Lynn Torres. Lot 4, section 6, Holly Hills, $235,000

Foster Construction Inc. to TNT Group LLC. Lot 16, section III, Hunters Mill, $75,000

John H. and Anne M. Thompson to Hannah Grogan and Jonathan J. Maldonado. Lot 49, section C, Westwood Manor Subdivision, $386,000

City of Lynchburg Elizabeth Ann Woods to Aubrey Lee Barbour Jr. 1514 Polk St., $1,000

Benjamin R. Owen and Elaine Owen, trustees to Bell Terrace Developers LLC. Lot 2, section 2, College Park, $62,000

Foster Builder Inc. to Nathaniel Wesley and Peggy Ann Bettcher. Lot 50, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $529,000

Kelly A. Campbell to Zehra LLC. 201 Dove Court, $231,500

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 18A and 18B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Andrew Davis Robinson to Caitlin Davis. 1309 16th St., $145,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Joshua R. Rosene. 1113 17th St., $3,750

NVR Inc. to Kenneth G. Harris and Nancy C. Harris. Lot 8B, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $316,080

Samuel K. Pate III and Amanda J. Pate to Steven J. Pena, Conni Spears-Pena and Gabriel Andres Pena. Lot 136, Sterling Park Townhomes, $225,000

Sims Realty & Mortgage Corp. Inc. to Stephen Acree. 224, 226 and 228 Winston Ridge Road, $15,000

Nancy N. Ashworth to Robert J. and Julie A. Hornett. 1604 Belfield Place, $373,000

Lyle H. Bohn to Emma Hoffman. Lot 4, section 1, Locksview, $336,000

James Maxey Wilkerson Jr. and Robin Davidson Wilkerson to Steven Vincent Gebbie and Karen Michelle Gebbie, trustees. Lots 144-147, plan B, Beverly Hills, $255,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to The Fensmuir Trust. 301 Federal St., $240,000

Building Permits

Campbell County Martin Kashevaroff, 642 Jefferson Drive, solar panels, $19,800

Brittney Shaner, 178 Rowse Drive, finish family room and bath, $25,000

Richard Hulser, 874 Oxford Furnace Road, tent, $1,300

Natalie Durham, 156 Edgeway Drive, alterations, $99,000

Willow Estate LLC, lot 15, Dodson Road, new dwelling, 200,000

Kimber Lee Industrial LLC, 58 Nixon Lane, machine shop with office, $350,000

Mark Brightwell, 174 Tweedy Road, generator, $11,000

Charlie Watts II, 123 Village Highway, alterations, $5,000

Jeannie Shelton, 6087 Bethany Road, shed, $10,000

Kyle Duncan, 300 Lake Forest Drive, screen porch, $25,000

Texas Summitt Group LLC, 7726 Wards Road, steel building, $860,000

Michael Dillard, 76 Coffey Road, remodel, $8,500

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, 956 Carriage Parkway, alterations, $1,000

Mark Lemmon, 45 Hicks Road, pool, $60,000

Boddie-Noell Enterprises Inc., 889 Village Highway, sign, $13,682

BNE Restaurant Group III LLC, 1022 Main St., sign, $13,682

Willow Estate LLC, lot 190B1, Dodson Drive, new dwelling, $200,000

Joel Brown, 20265 Timberlake Road, sign, $13,682

Samuel Dinwiddie, 4982 Brookneal Highway, deck and covered porch, $10,000

Vernon Angel, 231 Northgate Road, pool building, $9,500