Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Joseph P. and Ashleigh L.T. Cascio to Marquise Wesley. 120 Abbitts Dr., $169,000
Julie Ann Broyles Haddy, Rebecca B. Sturgill and Robert E. Brown to Good Investments LLC. Parcel, Ned Brown Road, $50,000
Isabel C. Hundley to Douglas Kames Komoroski and Kimberly Druen Thompson. Lot 1, Family Subdivision of property of Preston B. Hundley Jr. and Isabel C. Hundley, $42,000
Patricia J. Bolling, Alice J. Parrish and Hester J. Patterson to Tosey R. Sparrow. 109 Jonz Dr., $22,000
Ryan W. Bennett to 434 Realty Group LLC. Lot 1, 896 Possum Island Road, $118,000
Mark Lindsey and Jennifer Joan Redden to Chase A. Johnson and Katie M. Swann. Parcel, Stapleton Road, $57,000
Ella Louise Wright to NBS Real Estate LLC. 580 Dixie Airport Road, $86,250
Roger Wilson and Sabrina Gail Wood to Carolyn Bruce Hendricks Cocho. Parcel, Magruder Hills, $10,000
Larry Wayne Tomlin, Lynn T. Conner and Lewis Edward Tomlin to Marion V. Tomlin. 535 Sardis Road, $200,000
James D. and Rachel L. Berryman to Jacque Charle Zimny. 159 Tomlin Road, $235,000
James K. and Sarah E. Ryan to Brandon Phillip Townsend. 522 Kenmore Road, $230,000
William H. and Sandra K. Maitland to Leigh M. Pigg. Lot 2, section 1, The Meadows, $240,000
Mary Grose Bobis and Tes Slominski to Ferrum Mountain Holdings LLC. Parcel, 89 acres, Va. 636, $210,000
Lynn P. Harrington, Kate E. Denious and James R. Everitt to Christie W. and Talmage R. Eubank Jr. Parcel, 38.25 acres, off of U.S. 29, $120,000
Stephen A. Baker to Jordan Mink. 339 Thomas Road, $130,000
Basil Joe Clark to Martha Jo Clark. Lot 2, Autumn View Subdivision, $147,100
Appomattox County
Richard A. and Linda S. Seay to Vivian Seay Giles. 570 Court St., $100,000
Michael H. Torrence to Countryside Land Company L.C. 261 Honey Bee Lane and 2 additional parcels, $42,525
Ronald A. Wilson to Christopher S. Glass. Lot 47, section 3, Country Haven Estates, $167,000
Home Alone LLC to Michael Howard Burrell. Parcel, Red House Road, $139,900
Handy Appliance Inc. to Amy Denise Carder and Brett Carder Meador. Parcel, Old Courthouse Road, $55,000
Charles W. Benhoff to Carl Combs. Lot 33, Burge Place Subdivision, $26,000
Eric Hauser to Wayne E. and Laura A. Sherman. 292 Mountain View Road, $76,000
Bedford County
BANDD Holdings LLC to Gavin H. McIntyre and Lynn F. McIntyre. Tract 5, Red Hawk Ridge, partially in Blue Ridge District, $375,000
Bernard R. Craighead Jr. and Kim P. Craighead to Joseph P. and Vanessa Richardson. Lots 3 and 4, Villawood, Blue Ridge District, $315,000
Cori K. and Ludwell B. Fairchild Jr. to Amanda G. Moseley. Lot 10, Mayberry Hills, Lakes District, $289,900
Bradley K. Sampson and Raven A. Sampson to Philip Wheeler and David Wheeler. Lot 12 and 12B, section 1, Hickory Ridge, Blue Ridge District, $279,950
Walter D. and Dana L. Hewartson to Sherri and Leroy Chapman Jr. and William and Amy Chapman. Unit 26, phase 3, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $278,000
Jolie Lee-Hornyak to James D. and Jean A. Maas. Lot 6, section 2, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $252,000
Steven M. Baker to Stephen M. and Rhonda M. Graham. 1888 Trails End Road, Lakes District, $213,500
Lynne Terry Schumacher, trustee to William W. Terry III and Leslie M. Terry, trustees and Lynne Terry Schumacher. Parcel, Alpha Lane, 0.759 acres, Lakes District, $210,000
Kelley D. Hughes to Heather Marie Amos. Lot 3, section 1, Honeytree, Lakes District, $205,750
Shirley Ann Updike McNulty to Quentin Lloyd. Lot 7-B, Hidden Forest, Blue Ridge District, $202,000
Deborah and Lewis A. Kellison Jr. to Joey D. Grooten. Lot 22, section 2, Cascade Forest, Blue Ridge District, $154,500
John R. Spence Jr. and Carole Rae Spence, trustees to Jason and Bethany Anderson. Lot 2, Thunder Ridge, Lakes District, $23,000
Lowell C. Seal to Ralph J. Erb. Lot 63, section 3, Pirates Cove, Lakes District, $14,000
Brian K. and Tracey Anderson to Mariner’s Landing Devco LLC. Lot 9, section 3, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $10,000
Linda L. Sowards to Jeffrey Clay and Cynthia G. Sowards. Lot 3, Woodlawn Subdivision, $85,000
Ware & Shotwell Properties LLC to Michael B. and Nicole P. Nicholas. Lot 10, section II, Governors Hill, $203,000
Matthew R. and Karen B. Allison to Crystal Crosby. Lot 11, section 1, Autumn Run, $386,400
John C. and Nevada P. Brown to Charles D. Pennington. Lot 25, section 2, Ivy Hill, $369,900
Mark T. Garrett to Russell J. and Sharon K. Huggins and Nathaniel Quinn Huggins and Jacqueline E. Bulmer. Lot 63, section 1, Poplar Forest, $279,000
Thomas J. and Barbara G. Terzakos to Schyler Coleman and Brooke Campbell Higgins. Parcel, Cottontown Road, $900,000
Roger T. Orange to Kris and Karen Hubbard. Parcel, Buffalo Run, $75,000
Nicole P. Nicholas to Donna S. MacDonald, trustee. 1306 Gills Road, $235,000
Sundown Construction Company Inc. to Bradley Lee and Raven A. Sampson. Lot 17, section 1, Cedar Knoll, $275,000
Landfall LLC to Premier Investments Group LLC. Lot 26, section II, Landfall, $69,000
Judy A. Harrison to Jonathan B. Lester. Unit 2, building 2, Jefferson Villas at Forest, $245,000
Russell E. Farmer and Monica N. Farmer to Fred J. and Jennifer L. Holder. Lot 49, Lake Manor Estates, $795,000
Stephen J. and Gabrielle J. Milacci to Kyle and Ravin Werthman. Lots 14 and 15, section 14, Peter’s Estate, $650,000
Haiyan Huang to American Properties LLC. Union 2302, phase V, Building 5, Twin Springs Garden Villas Condominiums, $50,000
Robert L. Flood Jr. to Lacy C. Montgomery. Lot 4, section 4, Smithfield, $229,000
Lynn Spradlin and Kathryn Spradlin to Cullen Spradlin and Sierra Spradlin. Parcel, 10.661 acres, Peaks District, $50,600
Bradford Jay and Julie Wall Hill to Kimberly S. and John C. Kling Jr. Parcel, Everett Road, $55,000
Luke D. and Mary Lisa DuBois to Stephen Q. and Suzy Hsia Adams. Lot 215, section 2, Forest Lakes District, $560,000
Kyle A. Werthman and Ravin Werthman to Marc Andrew and Jennifer Ann Bergin. Parcel A, 7 acres, Peaks District, $485,000
625 Railroad LLC to 620 Railroad LLC. Parcel B, Railroad Ave., $110,000
Cornerstone Contraction of VA LLC to Sundown Construction Company Inc. Lots 2-5, Centerville Road, $150,000
Campbell County
Erica Jackson to Eric G. Allen and Salena D. Pitts. Lot 3, fronting Va. 24, 0.607 acres, $195,000
James C. Johnson to Ciarra D. Joyner. Lots 72 and 73, section A, Reynolds Subdivision, $162,000
H&S Holdings Properties LLC to Christina L. Cordell. Lot 6, Wheeler Estate Subdivision, $338,900
Douglas C. Rogers to James D. Williams and Deanna L. Williams. 114 Sycamore St. ad four additional parcels, $9,000
Pickrel Properties LLC to F&P Development LLC. 716 Main St., and additional parcel, $195,500
Jami M. Zeno to Zane L. and Sasha G. Ashby. 123 Webster Dr., $155,000
Jefferson Manor Properties LLC to Jefferson Manor Apartments Group LLC. Lot 8, and parcel 9-A, section 2, Moss Creek Village, $1,475,000
Kevin W. and Crystal M. Wheelous to Thomas E. and Karissa Ruthann Troyer. Lot 31, section 2-A, Wildwood, $302,000
Charles P. and Katie S. Anderson to Jonathan M. and Heather N. Hewitt. Lot 26, section 2, Spring Oaks, $284,000
Stanley Baker and Tammi Ashcroft Norwood to Charles Frederick and Erica Jackson. Lot 10, section 2-A, Wildwood, $279,900
Bruce W. and Grace I. Olsen to Patrick W. Murphy. 4356 Village Highway, $415,200
Gloria P. Carter to North River Farm Investments LLC. Lots 60-64. Thomas Terrace, $160,000
Mann Enterprises LLC to DSS Properties LLC. 416 Westridge Circle, $170,000
Barry Daniel Higginbotham and David William Higginbotham to Daryl Wayne Higginbotham. 1743 Lawyers Road, $96,166.67
Tammy H. Morrell to Albert Charles Feist. 407 Riverview Lane, $223,000
Jade Key Mcelroy to Brian K. Blackstock. Lot 11, Westward Park, $233,000
City of Lynchburg
Morgan Wingate Hollister and David H. Peters to Rebecca L. and Scott A. Collier. 601 Harrison St., $219,000
Kelly S. Love and Richard J. Pannell to William Carter Wingfield St. and Jane Blanks Wingfield. 951 Cabell St., $90,000
Class Enterprises LLC to ECHE LLC. 8104 Timberlake Road, $1,125,000
Emerald D. Hines and Ana M. Hines to T.P.B. Enterprises LLC. 216 Lake Crest Lane, $150,000
Bethel Partners LLC to R. Moorefield Construction Co. Lots 1 and 2, Bethel Estates Subdivision, $80,000
Farshid and Patricia S. Shahrokhi to Sidney H. and Jenna A. Vermilya. Lots 14-16, block 2, Peakland, $294,800
Professional Medical Suites of Virginia LLC to Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority. Lots 24 and 25, section 3, Tate Springs Farm, $319,000
Lawrence F. and Joy I. Poletti to Jacob Daniel and Debra Kellerman Kott. Lot 22, Wildwind Subdivision, $499,000
S. Cooper Dawson IV and Louise L Dawson to Louise A. Stevens. Lot 1, block D, Rivermont Park, $250,000
Maria L. Nathan to Pattie Willis Ames. 3456 Ivylink Place, $329,000
Peter C. and Karen S. Amato to Danilo H. and Rahnee Mariano. 301 Portico St., $314,900
David M. Damon and Camille R. Damon to William H. Burks Jr. Lots 11, 12, and part of lot 10, Ross Addition, $175,000
Aaron Properties LLC to Blue Skys Co. LLC. 100 Archway Court, $475,000
Mark H. and Elizabeth D. Reasor to Joanne Caylor. 1609 Laxton Road, $169,000
Sarah C. Capps and Phillip M. Dodgion to Nathan D. Kolb. 2029 Burnt Bridge Road, $240,000
Michael R. and Ina L. Harkness to Daniel Wayne Harris. Lot 14 and part of lot 15, block B, Peakland Heights, $245,000
Connie Crotts Sowa and Kenneth Claiborne Towler, co-trustees to Hugh Thomas Tyner Jr. Unit 202, Parkmont Condominium, $139,900
Ben J. and Janice A. Wright to E-Town Investments LLC. 1610, 1612, and 1618 Park Ave., $50,000
Richard R. Johnson and Christine M. Johnson, co-trustees to Sarah Elizabeth Buck. Unit 102, building 2, The Parkside Grande at Cornerstone, $139,500
Craig E. and Betsy S. Sprout to Jonathan D. and Leena G. Hart. Part of lot 5, Thomas Addition, $148,000
Amy T. Defries to Robert E. and Barbara J. Saum. Lot 8, section II, Waterton, $530,000
Mark Mills to Adam H. Mills. Lots 17-19, Traylor Subdivision, $135,000
Carroll J. Harvey Jr. to Michael L. Arthur. 1501 Oakmont Circle, $155,000
Tony West to HP Reinvest LLC. 1370 Rivermont Ave., $140,000
TY Investments LLC to Lacey Enterprises LLC. 2110 and 2112 12th St., $55,000
Curtis M. and Cynthia O. Talbott to NBS Holdings LLC. 1957 Fort Ave., $230,000
Building permits
Campbell County
Lonni Wickard, 449 Pearson Dr., solar panels, $27,360
John Toler, 351 Harbor Dr., pavilion, $60,000
Sunburst Storage Inc., Lynchburg Highway, self-storage, $120,000
Derrick Moon, 300 Addie Way, solar panels, $8,160
Rachel Santiago, 3090 Bear Creek Road, solar panels, $15,840
Kenneth Tomlin, 428 Langdon Road, solar panels, $11,880
Thomas Parmiter, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Randolph Moore, 5951 Bethany Road, deck, $29,868
Mark Creasey, 119 Cresthaven Terrace, deck, $15,000
Eldridge Dunn Jr., 57 Benchmark Dr., shed, $9,100
Wallace Thompson, 1111 Beaver Creek Crossing, $10,000
Wooldridge Landscaping LLC, lot 41, Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $180,000
Russell Meadows LLC, lot 42, Mantle Dr., new dwelling, $180,000
Lyn-Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department, 578 Lawyers Road, commercial alterations, $5,000
Ryan Croster, 560 Addie Way, solar panels, $13,920
Russell Lake, 101 Caleb Court, accessory building, $35,000
Clifton Daniel, Clarks Road, new dwelling, $370,000
David Wilmer, 183 Whip Poor Will Dr., deck, $20,000
Donald Bailey Jr., 5123 Covered Bridge Road, shed, $10,000
Michael Mitchell, 31 Shady Grove Lane, solar panels, $55,713.60
Hudson Builders Inc., parcel, Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $295,000
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC, lot 66, section 2, Leesville Estates, new dwelling, $165,000