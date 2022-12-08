Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits







Property transfers

Amherst County

Melissa Chantel Dean, Lewis K. Dean Jr. and Toni D. Dean to Tanta G. Herrera. Lot 4, Fox Croft Subdivision, $32,500

Edgeway LLC to Stuart Smith. 267 Oakridge Drive, $180,000

New Creation Builders Co. to Florentine Holdings Company VI, LLC. 168 Faulconerville Drive, $353,600

United Bank to G.E. Nixon Builder Inc. Lot 18, Abee Manor, $25,000

United Bank to G.E. Nixon Builder Inc. Lot 16, Abee Manor, $23,000

Margaret Diane White Frost to Barry M. and Courtney Y. Gilbert. Parcel, Snowdrift Lane, $90,000

Mikayla Ray and Matthew J. Owens to Iheb and Francesca Mary Rose Maatoug. 142 Wells Road, $189,900

Morcom, Philip A. Builders Inc. to Delano Richardson. Lot 33, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $293,300

Appomattox County

Justin M. Lawson and Robert C. Stephens to Hawk’s Nest LLC. Parcel, South Fork Road, $85,000

Almarie Lucas to Daniel W. and Lyn A. Keefe. 254 McKenna Farm Road, $185,900

Frank Anthony Kovach, Nellie A Kovach and Tammie S. Kovach to Tammie S. Kovach. Lot 3, section 1, Greenfield Subdivision, $54,333.33

James W. Martin to N. Matthew and Tiffany L. Wilkerson. Parcel, off of Va. 608, 1.78 acres and additional adjoining parcel, 48.692 acres, $140,000

Susan Rosser Jones and Jesse Morton Rosser III to Katy M. Miller. Parcel 3, fronting Confederate Blvd., 0.545 acres, $160,500

Bedford County

Eric C. and Carrie A. Charlton to Bobbie Vaughan Kurz. Lots 15, 16A, 16B, section 2, Green Acres Subdivision, $225,000

Richard Taylor Alphin and May Elizabeth Alphin Dean to Partridge Lane II LLC. Parcel, near Partridge Lane, $150,000

James Edward and May Alphin Dean to Partridge Lane II LLC. Parcel, Partridge Lane, $10,000

Marcia Brown Lam, Jimmy Junior Brown and Trina Lynn Alachnowicz to Leland Ryan McMillion. Lot 7, block 1, Hillandale Property, $135,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Michael and Linda Howell Clark. 6670 Virginia Byway, $255,620

Jeremy D. Smulik and Carrie L. Mattox to Brian T. and Shannon L. Keesee. 1453 Willow Oak Drive, $565,000

Brian T. and Shannon L. Keesee to Wilson and Nancy I. Acevedo. 1507 Helmsdale Drive, $381,400

Smith Huisking Holdings LLC to SML406 Properties LLC. Unit 406, Celebration Square A Condominium, $170,000

Gayle J. Thomasson and W. Scott Thomasson to KC Jones LLC. Parcel, Tolers Ferry Road, $550,000

Sheila K. Schubert to Gregory W. and Penny M. Jahnke. 2913 Preston Mill Road, $541,750

Charles Steven and Joyce Story Morrie to Daniel E. and Mary J. Beckwith. Unit 4, Boonsboro Commons, $500,000

Greg A. Graham and Leslie C. Graham to Christopher Keith Jacks and Holly M.V. Jacks. Lot 17, section IV, London Downs, $875,000

Steven C. Wandrei and Steven C. Wandrei to Mary and Joseph Baine Trimarchi. Lot 11, section 2, The Meadows, $315,000

Barry and Nancy E. Hill to Barton Sloan. Lot 6, section 1, North Hills Estate, $35,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Hyron C. and Hiram Mendez. Lot 24, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $649,900

Jonathan Stephens to Nicolas A. and Barbara J. Albanese. Lot 22, section 1, Shade Tree Subdivision, $308,000

Campbell County

LRL Properties LLC to Shirley Lee Berkley. 208 Church St. and two adjoining parcels, $3,000

Lany E. and Ann M. Sherman to Benjamin Patrick and Madeline Mae Davidson. Lot 5, section K, Powhatan Cox Tract, $325,000

Emanuel B. Farmer and Barbara P. Farmer to Tyrell D. Farmer. 251 Hawkins Lane, $130,000

William E. Green III and Marsha H. Green to Jake Reynolds. Lots 38-40, block 7, Wickliffe-Rush Addition, $123,000

Wesley E. Taliaferro Jr. to Mark Allen Hubbard and Emily C. Kesler. Lot 10, section 1, Hallwood Hills, $155,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jeremiah M. and Tiffanee C. Templeton. Lot 31, section III, Carriage Grove, $412,415

Eric J. and Ann H. Dobrovolc to Paula Robina Brent. 300 Mollies Creek Road, $60,000

Clayton C. Bryant Jr. to Pedro Luis Fuentes. Lot 1, Owl Road Acres Subdivision, $15,000

McFarland Investments LLC to Mark Cox and Kimberly Harris. Parcel, Va. 696, 0.78 acres, $188,000

Carol Wood to Harold L. and Janice I. Hamrick. 274 Candlemakers Lane, $160,000

Franklin L. and Patsy W. Loftin to David L. and Carolyn K. Stone. Lot 22A, Ferguson-Jones Acres, $269,000

City of Lynchburg

WBW Investments LLC to Julie Alissa Sharp. 120 Phillips Circle, $229,000

John Hundley Hoskins II to Granville Sydnor Hoskins Taylor, Georgie Hume Hoskins Arthur, Rebecca Royster Hoskins Shelnut, Robert Byrd Hoskins and Ella Garnett Beversluis to Spencer Church Cosgrove. 2111 Link Road, $255,000

Angela D. Martin to Andrew and Theresa Deguire. Lot 18, section 2, College Park, $282,000

Jaccs Inc. to William and Mary Whittle Gribbin. Parcel E, section 3, West Lynchburg, $172,900

Martin Ridge Homes LLC to Zachary Carlson. Lots 4 and 5, Thomas Addition, West Lynchburg, $185,000

Ashley Lynn Harris and Maria Rees to Emily E. Zoubek and Wesley E. Carton. 804 Erskine Ave., $161,900

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to Fritts Price LLC. Parcel, Magnolia St., $188,000

Joel A. and Michaela N. Matthews to De’Ashley White and Sharon Culpepper. Lot 4 and part of lot 3, section 1, Long Meadows, $260,000

London Inc. to Fyre & Ice LLC. 916 Beech St., $33,000

Lanksford E. Hankins Sr. to Gregory A. Major. 1004 Brentwood Ave., $8,000

Trinity Properties VA LLC to Katherine C. and Philip A. Laughlin. 2513 Morson St., $153,000

Andrew Namrow to Rebecca B. Young. 1405 Wakefield Road, $275,000

Jerald D. and Sharon Vest to Charity Irene Peterson. Lot 161, section 2, Townhouse Subdivision of Three Fountains, $155,000

Dixie Burgess Sears and William Beazley Burgess to Phillip R. Tucker and Adriane Wildrick. 604 Burton Creek Place, $298,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 113 Robinia Road, new construction, $139,628.90

Avia Harry, 2625 Confederate Ave., renovation, $1,500

R. Fralin Construction Inc., 711 Elmwood Ave., new construction, $236,000

Stephan Lenik, 2713 Greenhill Lane, renovation, $15,120

Charles Youell III, 202 Woodland Ave., addition, $10,000

Matthew Dowson, 634 Hayes Drive, renovation, $6,500

Ronald Sooklal, 334 Wyndhurst Drive, addition, $15,000

Sarah Smither, 3116 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $23,983.35

Stanley Williams, 1806 Fillmore St., repair, $2,000

Mark Dow, 123 Adams Drive, renovation, $7,605

Erin Friedman, 340 Wild Turkey Road, renovation, $51,488

Bernard Davis, 5315 Pleasant Valley Road, renovation, $13,327.68

Lydia Newlun, 3407 Daniel Ave., renovation, $4,304.96

Donna Tyree, 910 Dearing St., renovation, $50,000

Gregory Bentz, 509 Stafford St., renovation, $4,500

Michael Rooney, 4761 John Scott Drive, addition, $59,200

Trinity Estates LLC, 1017 Taylor St., renovation, $100,000

John Lawrenson, 2324 Heronhill Place, renovation, $10,000

Adam Shul, 1304 Grove Road, renovation, $4,809.53

Jennifer Jones, 3623 East Woodside Ave., renovation, $31,852

Gerald Cox Jr., 1300 Wise St., repair, $69,720

Michael Natale, 106 Mayfield Drive, renovation, $11,605.08

DBI Capital Group LLC, 102 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

Thomas Mayhew, 820 Erskine Ave., renovation, $14,000

Charles Morris, 1315 Fenwick Drive, addition, $28,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 138 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

DBI Capital Group LLC, 134 Robinia Road, new construction, $131,480

Josef Shalev, 123 Brunswick Drive, renovation, $12,000

Jennifer Reynolds, 305 Barrington Way, addition, $12,000

Michael Laing, 426 Westover Blvd., addition, $20,000

William Hutter, 108 Fairfax Court, addition, $1,300

Kyle Simpson, 304 Wild Turkey Road, addition, $47,114

Glenn Sullivan, 3001 Cranehill Drive, renovation, $6,000

Ryan Homes/NV Homes, 109 Robinia Road, new construction, $139,628.90