Property transfers
Amherst County
Kellie B. and Timothy Maberry to Angelica Johns and Darius Wilson. Lot 1, section 2, Mill Race Subdivision, $244,000
S. Vance Wilkins Jr. to MB Development LLC. Parcel, S. Amherst Highway, $25,000
James E. Steuart to White Mountain Investments LLC. Parcel, near Brightwells Mill, 58.52 acres, $165,630
Bryan D. and Karen R. Coburn to Coleman S. Taylor. Lot 1, Va. 646 and Va. 1217, 0.404 acres, $166,400
David W. and Rebecca J. Edmondson to Michael Antony and Elizabeth Carnell Lake. 1151 Mount Horeb Road, $489,900
Reid J. and Linda F. Rowland to Ryan Edwards. Lot 20, Fernwood, $220,000
Upkeep Homes LLC to Brittany Paige Ennis. Lot 36, section 1, West Briar, $224,900
Locust Realty LLC to James Taylor Jones Jr. 120 Walnut St., $195,000
Appomattox County
Rodney Deaner, Donna R. Deaner and Miranda Deaner to Keith Vann Slayton Jr. and Sierra Gibson Slayton. Parcel, Harrell St., $175,000
Lofton Leasing LLC to Michael and Rosa M. Falwell. Parcel, fronting U.S. 460 west, 3.88 acres, $160,000
David E. Young to Nicholas Paul Gosselin. Lot 1389 Hummingbird Lane, $310,000
Charlotte H. Pearce to William A. Hunter Jr. 8004 Wheeler Springs Road, $288,739
Melissa Lynn and Joseph Julius Ott to Cheryl Viar Allison and Emma Austin White. 959 Railroad Lane, $35,000
Wooding Properties LLC to Anderson Construction Company Inc. Lot 20, section II, The Woods at Stonewall, $30,000
Wooding Properties LLC to Anderson Construction Company Inc. Lot 11, section II, The Woods at Stonewall, $30,000
Bedford County
David L. Wilcher to Robert J. and Jackie L. Nanney. Unit E, building C-3, phase 14, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, $599,000
The Peaks Hunt Club Inc. to Larry Brad and Greta Davis Creasy. 1222 Rocky Ridge Road, $395,000
Tracy R. Waller and Jackie L. Waller to Hidden Meadow Properties LLC. 1293 Vernon Lane, $575,000
Jessica S. Cox to Steven Douglas Piercy and Aubrey Kathleen Potter. Parcel, Leesville Road, $26,000
Thomas S. and Suzanne L. Boaz to Mariner’s Landing Development Company LLC. Lot 9, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, $11,000
Gregory J. Jamison, Ruth Leigh Mercer and Ben Scott Arthur, trustees to Gregory J. and Kathryn W. Jamison. 11690 Lee Jackson Highway, $89,500
Roger N. Isaac to William J. Butler Jr. and Karen H. Butler. Tracy 30, section 1, Brumfield-Graves Subdivision, $55,000
Sarah Ardess Lester to Rui and Serena Liu. Lots 3 and 4, section 1, Ridge View, $280,000
Thomas R. Rowell and Natasha R. Rowell to Ricky W. and Sarah L. Fralin. Lot 16, The View Point, $34,000
Rebecca L. Shumate to Lonnie A. and Ruth A. Hodge. Unit 2, building T, Clays Crossing, $275,500
RFC2017 Land LLC to Value Housing Partners LLC. Lot 40, Forest Edge Subdivision, $40,000
Woodrow M. and Joyce Jones Spence to Michael David and Heidi Anne O’Brien. 1792 Walker Road and additional parcel, $750,000
Leroy Grant Wilson Jr. and Cheryl L. Wilson to Chris and Maegen Schuder. Tract 6, 3.71 acres, Lake Acres, $29,000
Andrew Jarrett Short to Alainey and Jacob Drane. Lots 1208 Hill Crest Drive, $155,000
Elk Creek Development LLC to Donald W. and Carolyn T. Banker. Lots 1 and 2, section 1, Clifton Estates, $175,000
Walker P. Sydnor Jr. and Sarah H. Sydnor to Edgar S. Sydnor Jr. and Michelle B. Sydnor. 1172 Bateau Drive and additional parcel, $1,450,000
Ivalace LLC to Mark and Kelly Eckels. 1093 Grandset Drive, $439,900
Carol L. Glatfelter and Daniel G. Glatfelter to Timothy Martin and Linda Schuetze. Lot 30, section D-3, Beechwood West, $945,000
Jennings L. and Margie P. Craghead and James B. and Faye L. Craghead to Paul A. Martin. Parcel, 1.080 acres, off of Promised Land Road and Moneta Road, $115,000
Christopher Curry Martin to Todd Smith Hammock. New lot 1A, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, $20,000
Claytor Associates LLC to Stephen M. and Katharine D. Claytor. 1798 Crosscreek Road and additional parcel, $764,000
Paul M. and Gloria J. Winter to John W. and Marnie M. Church. Lot 21, section 1, Longview Estates, $170,000
David Alan and Beth Obaugh Linkenhoker to Kevin R. Foley. Lots 33 and 34, section 4, Diamond Hill Estates, $65,000
Benjamin S. Aigamaua Jr. and Kendra E. Aigamaua to Kyle Stephen and Brittany Nichole Krantz. Lot 62, Lake Manor Estates, $610,000
M&J Investments Group LLC to Norvell W. Jones Jr. Lot 37, Omni Place Subdivision, $319,000
Campbell County
A. Willard and Brenda T. Arthur to Augusta Clark Construction LLC. 7749 Wards Road, $220,000
Diana B. Barnard to Brendan Horner. Lot 3, Barnard Woods Road, $20,000
Best Deal Inc. to Calvin L. Plybon to Scott Bradley Bender. 2583 Sunnymeade Road, $101,000
Matthew D. and Chelsea Bevins to Jim and Haley Nichols. Lot 71, section 1-A, Wildwood, $300,000
Pansy Major Bradley to Timothy L. and Robin E. Peade. Parcel, Wickliffe Avenue, $73,680
Edward R. Brown Jr. and Harold M. Brown to Robbin P. and John E. Thomas III. Lot 1, Button Hill Subdivision, $135,000
Curtis Jones Jr. to Jennifer L. Cardwell. 561 Jefferson Manor Drive, $225,000
Redwood Property Investments LLC to James M. and Peggy Casto. 211 Depot Road, $206,000
Justin T. Crawford to Adam C. Peak. Parcel, Castle Craig Drive, $51,500
Thornton Critchley Sr. and Christine Critchley to Diamonds in the Rough LLC. 902 Fifth St., $50,000
Aron Michael Dillard to Dhaivatkumar Patel. Lot 2, section 1, Seminole Ridge, $145,000
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to David J. and Buffy Donahoo. 134 Beech Tree Lane, $465,000
Inez M. Willey to Susan Francis Elva Holstrom. Lot 4, block 12, Bedford Ave., $228,000
Gene Harris and Charlene Harris to FHL Investments LLC. 1323 Fourth St., $22,560
Sharon L. Workman to Aubrey Graham Hopkins and Abigail Fuce. Lot 6, section A, Poplar Hills, $250,000
City of Lynchburg
Mann Custom Builders Inc. to Michael S. Lovett and Amanda G. Adams. Lot 2, section 1, Seven Oaks, $30,900
Erica Catherine Metcalf and Tucker Jones to Jana H. Brewer. Parts of lots 33 and 34, block D, Fairmont Addition, $215,000
Poscit LLC to Janel Brimm. Lot 8, section 2, Woodbine Village, $152,500
FOF LLC to Chrissette F. Brooks. 1810 Broadway St. 201, $194,900
Elmwood Holdings LLC to Christopher and Mary Elizabeth Burriss. Lot 3, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $100,000
Brenda S. Eagleston to Cristian Celis. 2012 14th St., $143,500
Megan Elizabeth Heatwole to Robert B. Chandler. 212 Yeardley Ave., $216,000
Pamela Johns Combs and Jennifer Elaine Mata to Clareen M. and Brian S. Eberly. 598 Leesville Road, $335,000
Ronald M. Cox, trustee to Colin S. and Margaret E. Malcolm. 2201 Mimosa Drive, $59,000
NVR Inc. to Michael and Kathryn Devendorf. Lot 27A, section 2, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $280,475
ELP LLC to Adrien and Destiny Dunn. Lot 6, section B, Sandusky Acres, $292,000
Easy Selling Lynchburg LLC to Raeann Elizabeth Reynolds. 2322 Garfield Ave., $171,500
FFC Properties LLC to William B. and Rachel A. McNeill. 1115 Wiggington Road, $205,000
Juanda D. Harper to Higgins Syndicate. 2518 Morson St., $75,000
Sharon R. Oglesby to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 2, section 2, Pleasant View, $136,500
Karen A. Stober to Lazarus Properties LLC. 2007 Pansy St., $235,000
Cornell G. Pennix and Ladonna C. Pennix to Upturn Estates LLC. 36 Easton Ave., $60,000
Sellari Enterprises Inc. to WD Holloway Construction Inc. 117 Craftsman Way, $65,000
Building permits
Campbell County Samuel Knaus, 1304 Woodland Ave., finish part of the basement, $20,000
Dana Whitted, 938 Carriage Parkway, finish part of the basement, $30,000
Pragmatic Infrastructure of USA LLC, lot 2, Spring Oaks Drive, new dwelling, $350,000
Town of Altavista, 508 Seventh St., sign, $2,100
Pannha Chet, 1639 Waterlick Road, solar panels, $21,588
Joyce Childress, 4794 Colonial Highway, solar panels, $11,200
Altavista SRX LLX, 105 Clarion Road, sign, $1,000
Rebecca Brewer, lot 16, Mt. Vista, new dwelling, $725,000
Stanley Romano, 430 Collins Ferry Road, garage, $40,000
Magnus Weiman, 201 Night Hawk Road, solar panels, $16,380
Altavista Area YMCA Inc., 728 Seventh St., two pole barns, $125,000