Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Roselio Rioseco, Jose Rioseco and Sixto Rioseco to Devin E. Karp. Parcel, off of Stapleton Road, $165,000

Edwin L. McBride Jr. to Yolanda Kay Williams. 549 Seminole Dr., $133,000

Richard L. and April L. Mathews to Ricky Lee Morton. 546 Wagon Trail Road, $46,500

Virginia Woodlands LLC to Patrick Henry Building LLC. Parcel, 45.481 acres, Lexington Turnpike, $143,265

Scott Rockerfeller to Ivy Wells. 168 Alcock Road, $137,000

Virginia Woodlands to Douglas C. Rogers. Parcel, 65.71 acres, Lexington Turnpike, $171,798

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 289 Ragland Road, $68,000

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 237 Ragland Road, $125,000

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 223 Ragland Road, $100,000

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 213 Ragland Road, $132,000

Appomattox County

Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming to Gary Martin Scanlon Jr. Parcel, Phelps Branch Road, $29,900

Sheila K. Roper ad Sharon Bryant to Carl A. and Cindy S. Merriett. Lots 2 and 3, Meadow Dr., $282,500

Michael L. Throckmorton to Ion and Viorica Oana. Parcel, 17.92 acres, Cutbanks Road, $45,000

Benjamin R. Owen and Elain Owen to Virginia Woodlands LLC. Parcel, 203.2 acres, near Chestnut Mountain, $400,000

Frederick R. and Rhonda F. Vine to Colton and Stephanie Rolfes. Lot 1, 2.847 acres, $65,000

Throckmorton Properties LLC to Michael and Gayle Hurt Rosenblatt. Parcel, Wildway Road, $29,000

Bedford County

Wetzel T. and Jenny L. Wooten to Kevin T. Thorpe. Lot 2, Ivie Estates, Lakes District, $765,000

Elton and Chantale Williams to Gail M. Staton. Villa 25, phase 16, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $725,000

Richard E. Poage to Mark James and Mary Diann Luthy. Lot 1, Big Beaver Cove, Blue Ridge District, $360,000

Neal K. and Deena M. Mustard to Nicholas Brognano and Cierra Staton. Lot 46, section VI, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $288,000

Paul D. Harris to Andie Maddox and Anthony Rezzonico. Parcel, 11.699 acres, Bold Branch Road, Lakes District, $216,500

Ryan T. Parker to Michael J. Barrette. 1299 Enoch Creek Road, Blue Ridge District, $196,540

Lee E. and Trudy A. Haag to Ty Investments LLC. Lot 20, Waterford, Lakes District, $185,000

Patrick Stovall and Brittney Stovall to Pamela Jean Jarvis. 1570 Potter’s Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,000

Kitty L. McCoy to Metzger’s Maze LLC. 11858 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $180,000

Stephen A. Card to Jody Thompson. Lot 25, section 4, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

Barbara J. Fowler to Lauren A. Sanders and Kelly Phipps. 1823 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $169,000

Donald Ray Owen to Isaac M. Lawhorne and Melissa Owen. Lot 11, block 2, Hidden Cove, Blue Ridge District, $160,000

Sharon R. Overstreet, trustee to Dewey Rotenberry. Unit F-6, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $144,000

Steven E. and Celeste L. Bailey to David A. and Nasalia L. McKinney. Unit F-5, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $143,000

Gerald Klik to Tara J. Ziglar. Lot 6, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Blue Ridge District, $135,000

Fredric C. Amt to Laura Mugnolo. Lot 7, section 1, LongView Estates, Lakes District, $104,000

Thomas P. O’Leary and Eileen Jane O’Leary to George Conrad and Gayle Conrad. 2631 Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $47,500

Jerry D. and Laura B. Flowers to Robert Thurman Jr. Parcel, Jeters Chapel Road, Blue Ridge District, $33,000

Letise A. Baldwin to Clifton Moore Comer. Lot 1, Indian Hills Subdivision, Lakes District, $29,000

Barbara P. Whorley to Digital Business Corp. 1539 Bruno Dr., Blue Ridge District, $10,699.74

Edward A. Wingfield and Shirley F. Wingfield to Gary W. and Connie D. Kerlin. Lot 27, block II, section A, WilderNest, Lakes District, $10,000

Tonya P. Scott, Norma B. Powers and Rachel C. Bryant to Tracey W. and Robert Mack Bryant Jr. Parcel, Shady Lace Lane, $59,000

David M. and Elizabeth W. Craig to Barry Alan and Sonya Owens Johnson. New parcel “A”, 1.937 acres, Center District, $209,900

Rickey D. Hunley Jr. and Nakisha Renee Hunley to Carlos A. and Adriana Y. Moreira. 1206 Nickolas Berten Way, $345,000

Robert M. and Margaret H. Christmas to Charles Twiggs. Lot 5, Bedford Lake Estates, $99,000

Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Barbara Fowler. 1329 Sunset Hill Road, $129,900

Stuart P. and Teresa A. Henderson to Bryan C. and Lori A. Crouch. 1178 Hooper Road, $300,000

William C. Wilmouth III to James J. Wilmouth Sr. and Elizabeth A. Wilmouth. 1123 Watson Farm Road, $190,000

Patricia Jean Welch to Benjamin Joseph Moritz and Sheena Marie Wells. Parcel, Taylor Mountain Road, $9,000

Nickolas Petrick to Gerald Steven Pannell. Lot 6, Oak Forest, $255,000

Allen Vaughn Woodie II to Justin Martin Eckert and Kimberly Martin. Parcels, 2.950 acres, Va. 691, $187,950

Joshua D. and Nichole M. Thorsvik to Mary R. and Andrew D. Fletcher. 104 Forest Oaks Dr., $675,000

Susan Uglow to Pallaria LTD. Lot 1, Longwood Ave., $35,000

Jane W. Caldwell to Timothy W. Hale. 901 Westchester St., $192,000

Jeffrey B. Hubbard, trustee to Perry Goode and Yvette M. Rose. Parcels, Orange St., $35,000

James F. and Nadine S. Ponting to Joyce P. Brown. 2961 Sharps Mountain Road, $125,000

Adriane M. Biggio to Julie A. Leist and Harry M. Leist. Lot 2, Town of Bedford, $285,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Gregory A. and Joann E. McGann. Lot 5, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $449,950

Julie Alexa Leist to Jonathan Clarke Mosley. Parcel, Peaks St. and Lake View Lane, $190,000

Richard F. Rochow and Joy Q. Rochow to Morse and Sarah Tan. Lot 94, section VII, Brookstone, $779,500

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jeremy T. Brooks and Justin A. Brooks. Lot 26, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $589,900

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Garrett and Britney Snedeker. Lot 6, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $549,000

Woodland Investment Group LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 6, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $50,000

Jedi Construction LLC to Brooke L. Owen. Lot 13, 1.0467 acres, Center District, $319,900

CRM Construction Inc. to Bradford Ellis and Stephanie Ann Sowards. Lot 18, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $492,000

Sarah and Aemen LLC to Jean Capital LLC. Parcel, Town of Bedford, $143,000

Kenneth M. Frank and Chris E. Frank to Tyler Ned and Katlyn G. Wilhoit. Lot 49, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $300,000

Campbell County

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Dale R. and Nancy J. Garlick. Lott 22, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000

Floyd W. Merryman III, Frances T. Merryman, Alice Patricia Merryman to Jose A. Ramos. Parcel, U.S. 501, 18.431 acres, $660,000

Piedmont Professional Investments LLC to Kevin and Rebecca Hopkins. Lot 4, section 5, Village at Greenview, $150,000

Xiu Hua Yang and Andy Yang to Lee Ashton Lewis. Lot 42, Lakewood, $224,000

Shirley A. West to Larry W. Roach. 393 Bedford Highway, $27,800

Sean and Faith Wilt to Brian K. Shafer and Shelbi Vancise. 4414 Leesville Road, $130,000

Morgan McCormick to Nikhil Reddy Aenugu. Lot 132, phase 1, English Commons, $199,900

Carl Rakowski Jr. and Michele Rakowski to Van Arpornrat and Jamie Garza. Lot 29, section 5, Russell Springs, $250,000

Gregory Anne Smith Wolfe, Jeffrey Todd Smith, George Lewis Smith Jr. and Karen Darnell Arthur to Heidi Anne Wolfe. Parcel, fronting Rive View Dr., $95,000

C. Matthew Fariss and Sheila M. Roper, trustees to Brent S. Baker. Lots 15A and 15B, McCoy Estates, $20,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Mokshit and Nidhi Chawla. Lot 25, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000

Carolyn M. Harris, Brian Keith Harris and Anita Grubbs Harris to Brooks-Dudley LLC. Lot 28, Clearview, $50,000

Diane Brown Crane and Steven Baber Brown to Ridge Property LLC. 80 Homewood Dr., $88,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 10.264 acres, $65,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 9.556 acres, $60,000

City of Lynchburg

Ronnie Leroy Hynes to AMA Property Group LLC. 1105 16th St., $35,000

Michael F. and Jonicay Addington to Maryann C. Combs. 200 Nottingham Circle, $295,000

Faye F. Spear to Gerald David Anderson, Sharon Ruth Eriksson and Benjamin Alex Anderson. Unit Number 3, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $160,500

Lisa Nardi Grant to Gerald David Anderson, Sharon Ruth Eriksson and Benjamin Alex Anderson. Lot 83, section 2m The Parks at Wyndhurst, $300,000

Tyler Storm Anderson to Tanner C, Bromer and Emily N. Perevuznik. Lot 8, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $291,000

Larissa Lee and Alexis Arnett to Robert Gregory and Daniella Wigfield. Lot 3, block 3, Bedford Hills, $333,000

Delores Judith Ann Ferguson to Stanton E. and Laura M. Aylor.309 G St., $5,500

Marcelo Gaston and Johanna Paola Brown to Abigale Claire Baum. Lot 19, section 4, Locksview, $390,000

Bellvue Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Association of Realtors, Incorporated. Lots 3 and 4, Candlewood Court, $825,000

Marshall Brian Berry to 1735 W. Main St. LLC. 402 Botetourt St., $35,000

Abigail Jacqueline Rice and Donna Leigh Linn to Nicole Bomar. Lots 37-40, High Point, $55,000

Alphonso Ware to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 818 Pierce St., $53,000

Lynda D. Cunningham, Robin M.C. McCray and Robert A. Cunningham Jr. to Boreal Built Properties and Renovations LLC. 647 Selene St., $97,000

Broadford Property LLC to Sohan Mathone. Lots 8-12, block 7, Edgewood, $90,000

Michael T. Casey and Perry J. Petrozelli to Tyler and Tricia Wilson. Condominium Unit No. B in 1220 Main Street Condominiums, $305,000

Douglas F. and Lisa Wray Cline and NBS Real Estate LLC to Kristine Siu. 319 Warwick Lane, $240,000

Cort Vaughn and Sarah Z. Comfort to Matthew Harpster. Lot 34 and 12 ½ feet of lot 33, Westover Heights, $213,000

TCM Properties Inc. to County Smoak LLC. 7415 and 7423 Timberlake Road, $475,000

Karen G. Creger to Jiraporn Srisiriwongchai. 3501 Fort Ave. 29, $79,900

DRV Construction LLC to Shannon H. Davidson. 744 Selene St., $215,000

Lindsay T. Day to Noah Gould. 1313 Monsview Place, $160,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Alan Bradford and Cynthia Falls Greer. 934 Elmwood Ave., $100,000

Allen R. Evans to NBS Holdings LLC. Lot 48, section 1, Jubilee Heights, $35,000

The Fontaine Foundation Inc. to London Inc. 1014 Polk St., $70,000

Gingerbread Manor Inc. to Martha Galindo. Lots 1 and 2, block 11, Riverman Plan A, $152,000

Nicholas J. Hale, Steven J. Hale and Jeanette R. Hale to Caleb and Danielle Hughes. 1002 Enterprise Dr. 316, $195,000

John Gregory Snow and Lynn Snow Hall to James and Joy Nobilini. 104 Tulane St., $249,900

Hill City Lodging LLC to Liberty Hospitality LLC. 3616 and 3620 Candler’s Mountain Road, $5,062,500

SKI Realty LLC to KRC Properties LLC. 804 Rivermont Ave., $200,000

Laura Anne Meyer to 3404 Wilson Avenue Trust. 3404 Wilson Ave., $63,000

SKI Realty LLC to Keller Properties LLC. 820 Rivermont Ave., $200,000

Michelle and Josh Lockerman to Melissa Marie Mangold. 100 Buena Vista St., $79,900

Cynthia K. Walton to Ellis M. Morris and Deborah D. Morris. Lot 75, Legacy Oaks, $307,000

James O. and Carrington E. Neel to Jefferson D. Nichols. Lot 2, Irvington Park, $551,000

Judith B. Phillips to Kari and Mark Ottenbreit Jr. and Kam Ottenbreit. Lot 9, block 6, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $277,000

Priority One Properties LLC to John E. Patterson Jr. 1720 Edmunds St., $118,000

Joshua Robert Rosene to Alphonso Ware. 1818 Pierce St., $48,000

RVEDPARTNERS LLC to SKI Realty LLC. Lot 6, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $399,900

Building permits

Campbell County

Augusta Clark Construction LLC, 933 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $280,000

Willow Estate LLC, lot 12, Dodson, new dwelling, $260,000

Richard Lewis Sr., lot 71, phase 1, Runaway Bay, new dwelling, $490,000

Adeline Santiago, 114 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Christopher Sellick, 110 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 6, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 7, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Gilcraft Investments LLC, 77 Hicks Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 46, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 47, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 48, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 49, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 50, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 51, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 52, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Ricky Tucker, 10857 Leesville Road, garage, $15,000

Dwayne Mitchell, 53 E. Overbrook Road, addition to garage, $28,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 23, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 24, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 25, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 26, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 27, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 28, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 29, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Thomas Booth, 12861 Richmond Highway, Sheetz, $1,170,000

Thomas Booth, 12861 Richmond Highway, sign, $54,210

George Bailey Jr., 1823 Colonial Highway, finish basement, $37,500

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mt. Athos Road, mezzanine, $422,000

Floyd Elliott III, 117 Berkshire Dr., pool, $40,000

Catherine Ford, lot 24, Semmes Court, new dwelling, $200,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 32, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $185,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 33, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $185,000

City of Lynchburg, 15104 Wards Road, restroom modernization, $1,050,000

Daryl Whipkey, Mortimer Dr., new dwelling, $350,000

Ryan Gibson, 421 Nickland Dr., pool, $60,000

 

Related to this story

