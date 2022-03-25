Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Roselio Rioseco, Jose Rioseco and Sixto Rioseco to Devin E. Karp. Parcel, off of Stapleton Road, $165,000

Edwin L. McBride Jr. to Yolanda Kay Williams. 549 Seminole Dr., $133,000

Richard L. and April L. Mathews to Ricky Lee Morton. 546 Wagon Trail Road, $46,500

Virginia Woodlands LLC to Patrick Henry Building LLC. Parcel, 45.481 acres, Lexington Turnpike, $143,265

Scott Rockerfeller to Ivy Wells. 168 Alcock Road, $137,000

Virginia Woodlands to Douglas C. Rogers. Parcel, 65.71 acres, Lexington Turnpike, $171,798

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 289 Ragland Road, $68,000

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 237 Ragland Road, $125,000

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 223 Ragland Road, $100,000

Jade Tree Properties LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. 213 Ragland Road, $132,000

Appomattox County

Richard W. and Sheila K. Leeming to Gary Martin Scanlon Jr. Parcel, Phelps Branch Road, $29,900

Sheila K. Roper ad Sharon Bryant to Carl A. and Cindy S. Merriett. Lots 2 and 3, Meadow Dr., $282,500

Michael L. Throckmorton to Ion and Viorica Oana. Parcel, 17.92 acres, Cutbanks Road, $45,000

Benjamin R. Owen and Elain Owen to Virginia Woodlands LLC. Parcel, 203.2 acres, near Chestnut Mountain, $400,000

Frederick R. and Rhonda F. Vine to Colton and Stephanie Rolfes. Lot 1, 2.847 acres, $65,000

Throckmorton Properties LLC to Michael and Gayle Hurt Rosenblatt. Parcel, Wildway Road, $29,000

Bedford County

Wetzel T. and Jenny L. Wooten to Kevin T. Thorpe. Lot 2, Ivie Estates, Lakes District, $765,000

Elton and Chantale Williams to Gail M. Staton. Villa 25, phase 16, The Bridgewater Bay Condominium, Lakes District, $725,000

Richard E. Poage to Mark James and Mary Diann Luthy. Lot 1, Big Beaver Cove, Blue Ridge District, $360,000

Neal K. and Deena M. Mustard to Nicholas Brognano and Cierra Staton. Lot 46, section VI, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $288,000

Paul D. Harris to Andie Maddox and Anthony Rezzonico. Parcel, 11.699 acres, Bold Branch Road, Lakes District, $216,500

Ryan T. Parker to Michael J. Barrette. 1299 Enoch Creek Road, Blue Ridge District, $196,540

Lee E. and Trudy A. Haag to Ty Investments LLC. Lot 20, Waterford, Lakes District, $185,000

Patrick Stovall and Brittney Stovall to Pamela Jean Jarvis. 1570 Potter’s Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,000

Kitty L. McCoy to Metzger’s Maze LLC. 11858 Moneta Road, Lakes District, $180,000

Stephen A. Card to Jody Thompson. Lot 25, section 4, Woodlake, Blue Ridge District, $175,000

Barbara J. Fowler to Lauren A. Sanders and Kelly Phipps. 1823 Toler’s Ferry Road, Lakes District, $169,000

Donald Ray Owen to Isaac M. Lawhorne and Melissa Owen. Lot 11, block 2, Hidden Cove, Blue Ridge District, $160,000

Sharon R. Overstreet, trustee to Dewey Rotenberry. Unit F-6, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $144,000

Steven E. and Celeste L. Bailey to David A. and Nasalia L. McKinney. Unit F-5, Belview Bay Condominiums, Lakes District, $143,000

Gerald Klik to Tara J. Ziglar. Lot 6, section 3, Waterfront Paradise, Blue Ridge District, $135,000

Fredric C. Amt to Laura Mugnolo. Lot 7, section 1, LongView Estates, Lakes District, $104,000

Thomas P. O’Leary and Eileen Jane O’Leary to George Conrad and Gayle Conrad. 2631 Meadors Spur Road, Lakes District, $47,500

Jerry D. and Laura B. Flowers to Robert Thurman Jr. Parcel, Jeters Chapel Road, Blue Ridge District, $33,000

Letise A. Baldwin to Clifton Moore Comer. Lot 1, Indian Hills Subdivision, Lakes District, $29,000

Barbara P. Whorley to Digital Business Corp. 1539 Bruno Dr., Blue Ridge District, $10,699.74

Edward A. Wingfield and Shirley F. Wingfield to Gary W. and Connie D. Kerlin. Lot 27, block II, section A, WilderNest, Lakes District, $10,000

Tonya P. Scott, Norma B. Powers and Rachel C. Bryant to Tracey W. and Robert Mack Bryant Jr. Parcel, Shady Lace Lane, $59,000

David M. and Elizabeth W. Craig to Barry Alan and Sonya Owens Johnson. New parcel “A”, 1.937 acres, Center District, $209,900

Rickey D. Hunley Jr. and Nakisha Renee Hunley to Carlos A. and Adriana Y. Moreira. 1206 Nickolas Berten Way, $345,000

Robert M. and Margaret H. Christmas to Charles Twiggs. Lot 5, Bedford Lake Estates, $99,000

Twin Leaf Farm LLC to Barbara Fowler. 1329 Sunset Hill Road, $129,900

Stuart P. and Teresa A. Henderson to Bryan C. and Lori A. Crouch. 1178 Hooper Road, $300,000

William C. Wilmouth III to James J. Wilmouth Sr. and Elizabeth A. Wilmouth. 1123 Watson Farm Road, $190,000

Patricia Jean Welch to Benjamin Joseph Moritz and Sheena Marie Wells. Parcel, Taylor Mountain Road, $9,000

Nickolas Petrick to Gerald Steven Pannell. Lot 6, Oak Forest, $255,000

Allen Vaughn Woodie II to Justin Martin Eckert and Kimberly Martin. Parcels, 2.950 acres, Va. 691, $187,950

Joshua D. and Nichole M. Thorsvik to Mary R. and Andrew D. Fletcher. 104 Forest Oaks Dr., $675,000

Susan Uglow to Pallaria LTD. Lot 1, Longwood Ave., $35,000

Jane W. Caldwell to Timothy W. Hale. 901 Westchester St., $192,000

Jeffrey B. Hubbard, trustee to Perry Goode and Yvette M. Rose. Parcels, Orange St., $35,000

James F. and Nadine S. Ponting to Joyce P. Brown. 2961 Sharps Mountain Road, $125,000

Adriane M. Biggio to Julie A. Leist and Harry M. Leist. Lot 2, Town of Bedford, $285,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Gregory A. and Joann E. McGann. Lot 5, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $449,950

Julie Alexa Leist to Jonathan Clarke Mosley. Parcel, Peaks St. and Lake View Lane, $190,000

Richard F. Rochow and Joy Q. Rochow to Morse and Sarah Tan. Lot 94, section VII, Brookstone, $779,500

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jeremy T. Brooks and Justin A. Brooks. Lot 26, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $589,900

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Garrett and Britney Snedeker. Lot 6, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $549,000

Woodland Investment Group LLC to Sundance Design & Build LLC. Lot 6, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $50,000

Jedi Construction LLC to Brooke L. Owen. Lot 13, 1.0467 acres, Center District, $319,900

CRM Construction Inc. to Bradford Ellis and Stephanie Ann Sowards. Lot 18, Jefferson Meadows Subdivision, $492,000

Sarah and Aemen LLC to Jean Capital LLC. Parcel, Town of Bedford, $143,000

Kenneth M. Frank and Chris E. Frank to Tyler Ned and Katlyn G. Wilhoit. Lot 49, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $300,000

Campbell County

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Dale R. and Nancy J. Garlick. Lott 22, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000

Floyd W. Merryman III, Frances T. Merryman, Alice Patricia Merryman to Jose A. Ramos. Parcel, U.S. 501, 18.431 acres, $660,000

Piedmont Professional Investments LLC to Kevin and Rebecca Hopkins. Lot 4, section 5, Village at Greenview, $150,000

Xiu Hua Yang and Andy Yang to Lee Ashton Lewis. Lot 42, Lakewood, $224,000

Shirley A. West to Larry W. Roach. 393 Bedford Highway, $27,800

Sean and Faith Wilt to Brian K. Shafer and Shelbi Vancise. 4414 Leesville Road, $130,000

Morgan McCormick to Nikhil Reddy Aenugu. Lot 132, phase 1, English Commons, $199,900

Carl Rakowski Jr. and Michele Rakowski to Van Arpornrat and Jamie Garza. Lot 29, section 5, Russell Springs, $250,000

Gregory Anne Smith Wolfe, Jeffrey Todd Smith, George Lewis Smith Jr. and Karen Darnell Arthur to Heidi Anne Wolfe. Parcel, fronting Rive View Dr., $95,000

C. Matthew Fariss and Sheila M. Roper, trustees to Brent S. Baker. Lots 15A and 15B, McCoy Estates, $20,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Mokshit and Nidhi Chawla. Lot 25, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $230,000

Carolyn M. Harris, Brian Keith Harris and Anita Grubbs Harris to Brooks-Dudley LLC. Lot 28, Clearview, $50,000

Diane Brown Crane and Steven Baber Brown to Ridge Property LLC. 80 Homewood Dr., $88,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 10.264 acres, $65,000

Sheila M. Roper and Sharon K. Bryant to Jonas S. and Mary J. Miller. Parcel, Red House Road, 9.556 acres, $60,000

City of Lynchburg

Ronnie Leroy Hynes to AMA Property Group LLC. 1105 16th St., $35,000

Michael F. and Jonicay Addington to Maryann C. Combs. 200 Nottingham Circle, $295,000

Faye F. Spear to Gerald David Anderson, Sharon Ruth Eriksson and Benjamin Alex Anderson. Unit Number 3, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $160,500

Lisa Nardi Grant to Gerald David Anderson, Sharon Ruth Eriksson and Benjamin Alex Anderson. Lot 83, section 2m The Parks at Wyndhurst, $300,000

Tyler Storm Anderson to Tanner C, Bromer and Emily N. Perevuznik. Lot 8, section 5, Cedar Ridge, $291,000

Larissa Lee and Alexis Arnett to Robert Gregory and Daniella Wigfield. Lot 3, block 3, Bedford Hills, $333,000

Delores Judith Ann Ferguson to Stanton E. and Laura M. Aylor.309 G St., $5,500

Marcelo Gaston and Johanna Paola Brown to Abigale Claire Baum. Lot 19, section 4, Locksview, $390,000

Bellvue Enterprises LLC to Lynchburg Association of Realtors, Incorporated. Lots 3 and 4, Candlewood Court, $825,000

Marshall Brian Berry to 1735 W. Main St. LLC. 402 Botetourt St., $35,000

Abigail Jacqueline Rice and Donna Leigh Linn to Nicole Bomar. Lots 37-40, High Point, $55,000

Alphonso Ware to Bootstrap Properties LLC. 818 Pierce St., $53,000

Lynda D. Cunningham, Robin M.C. McCray and Robert A. Cunningham Jr. to Boreal Built Properties and Renovations LLC. 647 Selene St., $97,000

Broadford Property LLC to Sohan Mathone. Lots 8-12, block 7, Edgewood, $90,000

Michael T. Casey and Perry J. Petrozelli to Tyler and Tricia Wilson. Condominium Unit No. B in 1220 Main Street Condominiums, $305,000

Douglas F. and Lisa Wray Cline and NBS Real Estate LLC to Kristine Siu. 319 Warwick Lane, $240,000

Cort Vaughn and Sarah Z. Comfort to Matthew Harpster. Lot 34 and 12 ½ feet of lot 33, Westover Heights, $213,000

TCM Properties Inc. to County Smoak LLC. 7415 and 7423 Timberlake Road, $475,000

Karen G. Creger to Jiraporn Srisiriwongchai. 3501 Fort Ave. 29, $79,900

DRV Construction LLC to Shannon H. Davidson. 744 Selene St., $215,000

Lindsay T. Day to Noah Gould. 1313 Monsview Place, $160,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Alan Bradford and Cynthia Falls Greer. 934 Elmwood Ave., $100,000

Allen R. Evans to NBS Holdings LLC. Lot 48, section 1, Jubilee Heights, $35,000

The Fontaine Foundation Inc. to London Inc. 1014 Polk St., $70,000

Gingerbread Manor Inc. to Martha Galindo. Lots 1 and 2, block 11, Riverman Plan A, $152,000

Nicholas J. Hale, Steven J. Hale and Jeanette R. Hale to Caleb and Danielle Hughes. 1002 Enterprise Dr. 316, $195,000

John Gregory Snow and Lynn Snow Hall to James and Joy Nobilini. 104 Tulane St., $249,900

Hill City Lodging LLC to Liberty Hospitality LLC. 3616 and 3620 Candler’s Mountain Road, $5,062,500

SKI Realty LLC to KRC Properties LLC. 804 Rivermont Ave., $200,000

Laura Anne Meyer to 3404 Wilson Avenue Trust. 3404 Wilson Ave., $63,000

SKI Realty LLC to Keller Properties LLC. 820 Rivermont Ave., $200,000

Michelle and Josh Lockerman to Melissa Marie Mangold. 100 Buena Vista St., $79,900

Cynthia K. Walton to Ellis M. Morris and Deborah D. Morris. Lot 75, Legacy Oaks, $307,000

James O. and Carrington E. Neel to Jefferson D. Nichols. Lot 2, Irvington Park, $551,000

Judith B. Phillips to Kari and Mark Ottenbreit Jr. and Kam Ottenbreit. Lot 9, block 6, section 4, Sandusky Hills, $277,000

Priority One Properties LLC to John E. Patterson Jr. 1720 Edmunds St., $118,000

Joshua Robert Rosene to Alphonso Ware. 1818 Pierce St., $48,000

RVEDPARTNERS LLC to SKI Realty LLC. Lot 6, block C, Town Center at Wyndhurst, $399,900

Building permits

Campbell County

Augusta Clark Construction LLC, 933 Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $280,000

Willow Estate LLC, lot 12, Dodson, new dwelling, $260,000

Richard Lewis Sr., lot 71, phase 1, Runaway Bay, new dwelling, $490,000

Adeline Santiago, 114 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Christopher Sellick, 110 Zentry Place, deck, $1,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 6, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Long Meadows Inc., lot 7, Dodson, new dwelling, $200,000

Gilcraft Investments LLC, 77 Hicks Road, new dwelling, $240,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 46, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 47, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 48, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 49, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 50, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 51, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 52, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Ricky Tucker, 10857 Leesville Road, garage, $15,000

Dwayne Mitchell, 53 E. Overbrook Road, addition to garage, $28,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 23, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 24, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 25, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 26, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 27, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 28, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Sunburst Properties LLC, lot 29, Sunburst Villas Townhome, new dwelling, $200,000

Thomas Booth, 12861 Richmond Highway, Sheetz, $1,170,000

Thomas Booth, 12861 Richmond Highway, sign, $54,210

George Bailey Jr., 1823 Colonial Highway, finish basement, $37,500

B&W Fuel Company, 1724 Mt. Athos Road, mezzanine, $422,000

Floyd Elliott III, 117 Berkshire Dr., pool, $40,000

Catherine Ford, lot 24, Semmes Court, new dwelling, $200,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 32, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $185,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia, lot 33, section 3B, Carriage Grove, new dwelling, $185,000

City of Lynchburg, 15104 Wards Road, restroom modernization, $1,050,000

Daryl Whipkey, Mortimer Dr., new dwelling, $350,000

Ryan Gibson, 421 Nickland Dr., pool, $60,000