Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Amherst County

Nancy Suzanne Hahn to TRG & Associates LLC. 115 Hughes Dr., $150,000

Kenneth David Thomas and Gary Floyd Thomas to James W. Dalton Jr. and Monica P. Dalton. Lots 11-18, Subdivision of Kimberlea, $280,000

Jeffrey L. Wade Sr. and Mary S. Wade to George L. and Linda S. Blondino. Parcel, Thomas Road, $44,500

Tony West to Alexander Reed Structures LLC. 198 Bryant Road, $82,000

David A. Neighbors to Tony West. Parcel 1, 0.525 acres, fronting Va. 130 and parcel 2, part of lots 5-8, Va. 677, $165,000

Jeffrey A. and Janet T. Layne to Jennifer M. Layne. Lots 2-4, block B, section 2, Woodland Heights, $130,000

Lovie Elizbeth Viar Peters to Theodore Gus Macheras. 318 Dixie Airport Road, $176,000

Donna J. Dick to C. Brian Thacker and Laura K. Thacker. Lot 24, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $370,000

Richland Property Group LLC to Laura Wigginton. Lot 15, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $289,900

Phillip D. and Sharon Ruth Ware to Rui Liu. Lot 8, Pleasant Ridge Estates, $325,000

Appomattox County

Ginger Renee and David Edward McDonald Jr. to Joseph Land Tarpy Jr. and Daniel C. Hiller-Blair. 285 River Bottom Lane, $110,000

Joanne P. O’Brien to Jimmy Ray Brown. 2775 Police Tower Road, $39,000

Jamerson Real Estate Inc. to Bruce S. Boone. Parcel, Confederate Blvd., $322,000

Chilton Properties LLC to Francis A. and Linda J. Hidy. Lot 14, Pine View Estates, $17,500

Kenneth J. and Constance V. Dean to Ronald E. Kinest. Parcel, Old Courthouse Road, $88,750

Bedford County

Corey A. Caron and Donna Lynn Caron to Robert Allen and Lori Kim Miller. Lot 3, Olde Oaks, Blue Ridge District, $807,000

Melissa Kaye and Warren McGhee Jr. to Darren A. and Christina G. Cruzan. Lot 112, building 12, Fairway 6 Townhomes, Lakes District, $715,000

Margaret Moles to Alexander W. Dykes and Mark Lynn Ferguson. Lots 2-36, section B, Green Acres and tract 48A, 33.353 acres off of Va. 24, parcel off of Va. 24, 99.41 acres, parcel off of Va. 24, 8514 acres, Blue Ridge District, $612,630

Thomas C. Lynch to Gina Maria Catalano. Lots 10-12, section 1, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $540,000

Anthony and Beverly Castellamare to Kristine and Don Schaefer. Unit E5b, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $370,000

Spencer T. Bobbitt to Sheila C. and Billy Smith Tyree. Parcel, Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $280,000

Bruce C. Switzer Sr. and Doretta Switzer to SML Pointe Properties LLC. Unit 112, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $225,000

Patrick W. Patterson and Cheerre L. Patterson to Sandra K. Thomas and Tonya Christine Deal. 4349 Murrells Gap Road and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $249,900

Freddie E. and Darla Neal to Annette N. Harrell. Lot 15, Basham Park, Lakes District, $210,000

Smith Husking Holdings LLC to Downtown Mountain Lake Properties LLC. Unit 301, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $200,000

Smith Husking Holdings LLC to Downtown Mountain Lake Properties LLC. Unit 401, Celebration Square Condominium, Lakes District, $200,000

Penelope Jackson Crouch to Linda M. Radgosky. Lot 1, Ardreem, Lakes District, $167,750

Mack Investments, Incorporated to Adriania Hairston. 9573 Dickerson Mill Road, Blue Ridge District, $165,000

Raymond B. Reneau Jr. and Nancy M. Reneau to Michael Ray and Janet Asbury Blankenship. Parcel, Snidow Dr., Lakes District, $75,000

Danny W. and Linda D. Jones to Michael N. and Sherrie M. Moorman. Parcel, 4.018 acres, Va. 24, Lakes District, $43,000

Anderson, Desimone & Green, P.C. to Anna Marie Leffell. 101 Mountain Meadow Dr., Blue Ridge District, $40,000

Faye L. Seago, Alma L. Schaeffer, Elaine L. Bays and Valerie L. Epperley to Angella F. and Frank J. Haranzo III. 1351 Tulagi Road, Blue Ridge District, $18,000

Daniel F. Layman Jr. and Nancy L. Kemler to Matthew and Elizabeth Akenhead. 1030 Kayak Road, $750,000

Matthew Earl Eland to Gloria P. and Gary W. Harding. 2880 Bells Mill Road, $650,000

Robert M. Early to Herbert W. and Diane M. Crickenberger. Lot 16, Sungale Meadows, $28,000

Timothy D. and Heather B. Martin to Yehya Ghazawi and Gehad Natour. Lot 14, section 6, The Meadows, $364,500

Coretta J. Freeman and Darlene Freeman Hutcheson to Reginald Brown. Parcel, ¾ miles from Town of Bedford, $12,000.

FOI Builders Inc. to Courtney L. Chamberland. Lot 7, Gladden Grove Subdivision, $600,000

Stephen Troy Smith and Amy Lynn Smith to Joshua T. and Kaci B. Walker. Lot A1, block 6, section 2, Forest Park, $255,000

Generation’s Office Management Company LLC to Elk Creek Ventures LLC. Lot 2, Claymont Addition, $297,500

Generation’s Office Management Company LLC to Elk Creek Ventures LLC. Lot 1, Claymont Addition, $297,500

Quick Service Realco LLC to PMKFVA LLC. 882 E. Main St. and parcel, Lyle St., $1,800,000

Randall G. and Deborah J. Scholz to Amy B. and William M. Sandidge Jr. Parcel, 98.177 acres, Peaks District, $380,000

Shahzada M. Iqbal-Gill to Sale Gene Vanderhamm and Amanda D. Vanderhamm. Lot 83, section IV, The Woods on Wiggington, $289,900

Coffee Road LLC to Brent H. and Andrea G. Carothers. Lot 10, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $149,900

Stephen and Donna L. Garcia to Kimberly and Charles Lehman. Lot 22, Fairway Oaks, $323,500

Molly M. McCudden to Hillary D. Westover and Ron P. Ackley. Lot 2, fronting Va. 746, Center District, $199,950

K-Fo Enterprises LLC to Douglas A. and Tamara M. Maher. Unit 306, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $215,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Erich N. Nichols. Unit 208, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $215,000

Michael J. and Michelle O. Harmony to Aaron and Kira Mills. Lot 6A, section 1, Overlake Knoll, $510,000

Brian Keith Perkins to Paul A. and Susanna K. Stephens. Lot 15, section 2, Casaloma Subdivision, $274,000

Campbell County

Ruth E. Reid to Diane M. and Richard H. Lewis Sr. Lot 71, phase I, Runaway Bay, $82,000

Bruce F. and Carmen M. McGuirk to Peter and Courtney Ruffell. Parcel, Penninsula Point, $82,770

Douglas Keith and Julie Ann Webster to Timothy R. and Shannon G. Woodland. Tract 9, section 11, Holiday Forest, $380,000

Kristen Leigh Roop and Heather Roop Flynn to AZ Homes LLC. Lots 10, 11 and 12, section 2, Sunnymeade Acres, $165,000

Ibironke A. Balough to Dirk K. Ballou, Jerry L. Ballou and Kellen H. Ballou. 1837 Gladys Road, $262,000

Roger M. Beck to Thomas M. Hsu, Rebecca M. Hsu, Grayson T. Hsu and Lin Cian Hsu. New parcel “A”, and remainder of lot 1, section 3, Ridgewood, $83,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Melania Champion. Lot 64, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $219,900

Daniel Robert Brauch and Mary Louise Brauch to Jonathan Clint McElroy. Parcel, Tobacco Lane, $105,000

William H. Fariss Jr. and Peggy R. Fariss to Dallas L. and Ashlyn Brenn Burks. Parcel, near Bethany Road, $135,000

Marvin W. Callahan and Samuel E. Callahan and Melvin Thomas Ford to Getting Land LLC. Parcel, 10.6 acres, Va. 606, $20,000

Omar D. Hussamy to Crystal Bay Enterprises Inc. 802 Main St., $35,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Tiffany Lynn Watson. 611 Ruckers Road, $265,250

City of Lynchburg

Darryl C. Burks and Angela C. Aloisi to K&A Good Life LLC. 404 H St., $63,500

Michael Shiffer and Brandi Shiffer to Hannah M. Baker and Jonathon C. Smith. 4620 Greenwood Dr., $140,000

PWW Real Estate LLC to Bank of the James. 1925 Atherholt Road, $1,200,000

Mary B. and Garland M. Gay Jr. to Michael O. and Deidre A. Buhler. New lot 9, block A, Peakland Heights, $35,000

CRCIP Real Estate LLC to Adam and Zoe Hall. Lot 99, The Parks at Wyndhurst, $303,000

Steven and Tina Chriest to James A. and Bridgett King. 415 Cornerstone St., $355,000

Samantha M. and Michael J. Cook to Brayden H. and Cierra L. Smith. Lot 33, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $239,900

Stuart C. Evans to Steven Bradford Cooke and Taylor Johnson Cooke. 3006 Sedgewick Dr., $260,000

Cooper Fox Rei LLC to John Shelor. 1405 Jackson St., $130,000

James O. Van Eaton to Vic and Ruth Ritter. Unit 8-1, building 8, Stonegate Villas, $254,500

Michael K. Watts to Eula M. Jenkins. Lot 2, block 2, Fort Hill Addition, $159,000

Samuel and Abby Lou Diana Price to Kara Johnson. 1636 Spottswood Place, $325,000

James M. Lawson and Lorisa H. Lawson to Tramechiel Aren McDaniel. Lot 21, Fort Hill Addition, $217,200

Richard Eric Pusey and Michelle Morris Pusey to Emiliano Lora Martinez. Lot 6, section 9-B, Richland Hills, $260,000

Taylor Merritt to Timothy Lynn and Michelle Culbertson Peters. Lot 25, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $92,000

James H. Johnston to New Home Network LLC. 807 Old Forest Road A and B and 809 Old Forest Road A, $50,000

Charles M. and Betty R. Pittman to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 611 Capstone Dr., $202,000

Bonnie C. Ward to John M. and Shirley C. Arrington. 216 Salisbury Circle, $289,000

James D. Burley Jr. and Donna M. Burley to Noble Holdings LLC. 2403 Poplar St., $15,000

Diane E. Castro to Joseph Michael and Linda Marr Worsham. Unit 17-2, building 17, Stonegate Villas, $250,000

David E. Halla and Susan L. Price to Cifax LLC. Lots 19-21, block L, Park Avenue Land, $137,000

Thomas Frederick Davidson to Claudia Ann Floyd. Lot 20, phase II, Stonemill, $273,000

James Dean Garber to PJVA Properties LLC. Lot 3, block F, Fieldstone Manor Town Home Development, $180,000

Mark L. and Claudia D. Stubstad to Jacqueline Glanz. Unit 2 East, James River Place Condominium, $565,000

Larry W. Gravely and Brenda S. Wood to Goshen Living LLC. Lot 11, section 2, The Bluffs at Riverside, $20,000

Stephen Andrew Rippy and Katharine Asbury Crowe Guion to Jonathan Ireland. 306 Wessex Road, $239,000

Brittany Hopkins Hall to Love to Chaos LLC. 3101 Link Road, $122,000

NBS Holdings LLC to Charley Hoezee. Lot 85-A, block Q, Mountain View Addition, $120,000

Jacqueline Sue Glanz to Sarah H. and Walker P. Sydnor Jr. Lots 40-49, block 1, Sunset Ridge Subdivision, $650,000

Andrew J. Jauch to PJVA Properties LLC. Unit 300, lot 1, phase 1, block A, Fieldstone Manor, $180,000

Streamline LLC to Daniel S. and Lynne Knee. 819 New Hampshire Ave., $249,900

Robert Michael Rabe and Joann B. Rabe to Daniel G. and Laura S. Love. Lots 60-62, block 8, Edgewood, $171,000

Lyn Star Partnership to Thomas H. Taylor. 345 Pollard St., 1761 Miller Dr., 340 Pollard St., $25,750

Magnus Properties LLC to White Mountain Investments LLC. 3311 Memorial Ave., $90,000

Hazel V. Rexrode to PH2 Properties LLC. Lots 118-121, Lakeland, $135,000

Redely LLC to Three Ridges of Lynchburg LLC. Lot 5, Subdivision Townhomes at 500 Court Street, $337,900

Angela D. Riggleman to Matthew Charles and Sierra Skye Schneider. 4607 Hilltop Dr., $195,000

Robert Jackson Walker Jr. and Shirley Jean Ward Walker and Robert J. and Shirley W. Walker to Ryan Swanson. Amended lot 1, section 2, block D, Locksview, $390,000

Campbell County

Reskill Group Inc., 98 Bocock Road, commercial alteration, $5,000

Willow Estates LLC, lot 11, Dodson Dr., new dwelling, $245,000

CS Custom Structures Inc., lot 33, section 1, Trent’s Landing, new dwelling, $425,000

John Campbell, 13693 Wards Road, commercial alteration, $30,000

Wachovia Bank National Association, 819 Village Highway, commercial alteration, $30,000

Jennifer Mahaffey, 205 Birch Haven Dr., renovation, $20,000

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., 721 Winfall Road, new dwelling, $250,000

TNT Group LLC, lot 5, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $265,000

TNT Group LLC, lot 13, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $265,000

Lachlan Land Holdings LLC, 1469 Sunnymeade Road, sign, $1,000

Valda Rowe, 598 Mount Vista Dr., deck, $3,000

Karen Bucklew, 268 Tweedy Road, new dwelling, $160,000

Samuel Edson, 340 Hickory Hill Road, pool, $39,000

James Moses Jr., 1103 New Chapel Road, pool, $79,000

TNT Group LLC, lot 6, section II, Wheeler Estates, new dwelling, $225,000

TNT Group LLC, lot 14, section II, Wheeler Estates, new dwelling, $225,000