





Property transfers

Amherst County

Peggy B. Abbitt to Lisa M. Revely. 1510 Dixie Airport Road, $29,900

Jonathan Kiev to Michael S. Moyer, Kimberly R. Barnes, Douglas G. Moyer and Chrystal R. Akershoek. Parcel, Va. 643, 64.794 acres, $720,000

Woodrow Walter Bennett to Ronald S. and Susan A. Kaszubowski. 108 Cedar Crest Townhome Development, $124,500

Wanda Mitchell Carson and Milton D. Carson Jr. to Terry L. Hunter. Parcel, Dixie Airport Road, $15,000

Roy Edward Hudson Revocable Trust to S. Vance Wilkins Jr. Two parcels off Lexington Turnpike, $27,750

Michael Wade to Patrick A. and Melissa J. Mahone. Parcel, 1.39 acres on Turner’s Creek, $25,000

William Craig and Teresa Lynn Martin to Mark and Courtney Meyers. Lot 20, Meadowbrook Estates, $495,000

Barbara Thomas Vaughter to Michael Lasella and Kyna N. Thomas. 1363 Dixie Airport Road, $78,687.95

Appomattox County

Aubrey Scott Baldwin to B&F Holdings LLC. 583 Rocks Church Road, $80,000

D&D Landholdings LLC to Logan David Jones and Makenzie Faith Royal. 5764 Stage Road, $332,500

Stephanie B. Gilliam and Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Nicholas and Rachel McNiesh. Parcel, Angus Road, 1.643 acres, $329,900

Home Alone LLC to James Long. Lot 29, Burge Place Subdivision, $198,800

Bobby Lee Riddle III and Sandy Marette Lack to New Leaf Builders LLC. Lot 2, St. Paul’s Mountain Subdivision, $105,000

Bedford County

Robin G. Mitchell and Dayna M. Mitchell to John Joseph and Janet Faye Brouhard. 1404 Gravel Hill Road, $305,000

MHD LLC to Sean C. Burch. Lot 2, Va. 668, 1.169 acres, $345,000

Todd Williams Fulks to Cody Andrew McCulloch. 1177 Sunset Hill Road, $70,000

Grandview Course LLC to Ivalace LLC. Lots 3, 4, 13, and 14, phase 1, Grandview Course, $240,000

David Hylton and Michelle H. Garman to Greene Homes LLC. 2339 Navigation Point, $875,000

Christopher Dorcsis to Heather and Matthew Saunders. 2667 Bellevue Road, $595,000

G. Carl Boggess to Melody Kaijala. Parcel, 15.629 acres, Centerville Road, $236,000

Lucinda B. Kasey and Luke Young to 1501WW LLC. 16011 Moneta Road and three additional parcels, $1,250,000

Gloria T. Knight to Robert Osorio. Lot 2, block 4, section 2, Valleywood Townhomes, $195,000

CRM Construction Inc. to Lynn M. and Dennis M. Pendergrass. Lot 33, section 4, Cedar Rock, $579,900

Patrick Logan Spears to SB Management LLC. 832 Roberts Lane, $100,000

Kimberly D. Egenolf to Eric and Wanda Kobischen. Tract 3, section 3, Harbour Village, $621,500

Westyn Village LLC to Jonathan E. Wint. Lot 47, Westyn Village, $365,000

Philip Lee Saville and Ronisha Savile to Thomas H. and Gloria M. Scott. 2445 Otter Hill Road, $240,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to Brian J. Greig, Virginia B. Richardson and John P. Richardson. Lot 16A, phase II-C, Oakwood Villas, $379,900

Precise Properties Inc. to Shane Allen and Rebecca Kay Diller. Lot 16, section 3, Boonsboro Meadows, $495,720

Wanda H. Coleman to Christina G. and Jonathan G. Boucher. Lot 6, phase I, tract II, Fairwinds, $310,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC to Skylor Marchello Magee and Leslie Marie Magee. Lot 68, Lake Manor Estates, $755,300

Isabel Ortiz Booth to Terry Lynn and Brandi Phoenix. 3834 Pike Road, $394,450

Charles Calvin Hartman to DJJG LLC. 105 Village Drive, $65,000

Matthew Charles Strand to Morgan E. and Addison K. McCarty. Lot 4, section 1, Quail Ridge Subdivision, $429,900

Campbell County

Alexander Reed Structures LLC to Timothy L. and Michelle C. Peters. 244 English Tavern Road, $215,000

Rock Allen Rosser and Timothy Thomas Rosser to Benjamin and Calandre Alise Eager. Parcel B, Va. 737, 19.95 acres, $365,000

David A. Beasley to Marcus L. Goodman. Lots 10 and 11, section II, Va. 682, $310,000

Samuel L. and Rebekah L. Berryhill to Mahmood Rasheed. Lot 46, phase IIB, Leesville Road Estates, $419,900

Gerardo J. and Janet Caprario to The Town of Altavista. Parcel, 7th St., $12,000

John Hansel and Linda Carson Johnson to Samuel D. Cash Jr. and Debbie M. Cash. 417 Crown Lane, $130,000

CDB ENT LLC to Grace Anne Radulovic and Matthew Phillip Thyssen. 246 Oakdale Circle, $287,000

Cherise L. Ramos to Marcelino Garcia Esteban and Martha Catalina Martin Chavez. 5507 Ward Road, $165,000

Larry Roger Willis and McKenzie Kayla Hawkins to Tyler Coleman. Lot 17, Golden Heights Subdivision, $178,900

Tonya Renee Hengeli to Cristina Marie Pinsker Crego and Walter John Curtis Jr. Lot 10, Sunrise Hills, $343,000

City of Lynchburg

Aline C. Bowles to Julain Bradley Adams. 31 Cabell St., $150,000

Concord Lake Haven Inc. to Christopher Anderson Jr. Lot 5, block K, Forest Townhouses, $171,000

Taylor Nelson, Cali Nelson and Robyn Anderson to Sandra Eugenia Tapia. Lot 112, Northwynd Villas, $252,000

Laura R. Ramsey to Bradley M. and Gabrielle Baker. 3849 Peakland Place, $370,000

Kimberly R. Barnes to Hackston Wilson P. Pressley and Courtney J. Pressley. 1114 Toledo Ave., $195,597

Mary L. Cox to Jana Barry. 1118 Bedford Ave., $131,000

Dorsey D. Mayo to David Bentov and Elizabeth Bentov. 104 Carriage Way, $375,000

Big Eaze Properties LLC to Lion’s Den LLC. Units 202 and 305, The Wayne, $450,000

Karina P. Blayer to Kelly Charnock Smith. 850 Victoria Ave., $224,900

Curtis W. Carter to Martin Ridge Homes LLC. 667 Leesville Road, $170,000

Jacquelyn Annette Chenault Hogan and Michael Kirk Edward Chenault to Caleb Kenneth and Betty Marie Thompson. Lots 5 and 6, block 1, Hickson Place, $250,000

John M. and Michelle Skinner to Emily Yap Chua and Christopher P. Fosnaugh. Lot 13, block 4, Gorman Subdivision, $401,300

Sylvia W. Hobson to Cornerstone Homebuying LLC. 3209 Memorial Ave., $208,500

Joshua L. and Breanne P. Curtas to Upturn Estates LLC. 1460 Yancey St., $160,000

DBI Capital Group LLC to NVR Inc. Lots 22A and 22B, section 3, The Townes at Locust Thicket Subdivision, $77,500

Michael L. Dillard to Empire Capital LLC. 1610 Fillmore St., $75,000

Victor S. Dunn to Lillylu Homes LLC. 618 Cabell St., $75,000

James E. Elliott to 2nd Home Rentals. 3611 and 3615 Montridge Place, $11,600

Andrew Flowers to James McCray III and Kyndal McCray. Lot 16, block 10, Westover Heights, $226,800

James A. and Dorothy K. Freerksen to Curley and Joan Scott. Parcel, Wayne Drive, $209,000

GMB Solutions LLC to Terrapin Properties LLC. Lot 9, block 18, Westover Heights, $85,000

Rex D. and Gail R. Geveden to John Gaughen Jr. and Cheryl Gaughen. Unit 303, Parkview on the Bluff, $550,000

Jamine Ladouceur to Christopher Gnanakan. 4600 Hilltop Drive, $230,000

Goering Homes LLC to Francis L. Sink Jr. and Kristie McCauley Sink. 1470 Langhorne Road, $394,000

Amy B. Scott to Braelyn Elizabeth Headley. 413 Westover Blvd., $220,000

Carol Whitehead Owen and Andrew Joel Whitehead to Christopher Troy Webb and Rachel Elizabeth Hewat. 4917 Old Boonsboro Road, $325,000

William B. Inge to Robert Neal Seekins. 5343 Inglewood Road, $261,001

Building permits

Campbell County

American Lebanese Syrian Assoc., lot 13, Bloom Court, new dwelling, $420,000

Moo Investments LLC, 2206 Timberlake Drive, renovation, $200,000

Kathryn Salvigsen, 153 Edgewood Court, finish basement, $46,200

Campbell County School Board, 1671 Village Highway, greenhouse, $130,000

11001 Midlothian LLC, 20276 Timberlake Road, commercial alteration, $25,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 15, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 16, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 17, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 18, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 19, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 20, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC, lot 21, Melissa Lane, townhome, $80,000

Aaron Shiflett, 86 Pershing Drive, deck, $10,500

Christopher Santora, 173 Leeward Way, finish basement, $50,000

Donald Tordoff, lot 49, Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $350,000

James Dolan Jr., 282 Lake Forest Drive, roof, $10,000

Arnold Ison, 79 Lindsay Lane, alterations, $55,000

Harley Pickeral, 360 Kent Road, addition, $18,000

Andrew Volk, 170 Kirkley Circle, alterations, $20,000

Rigoberto Rodriguez, lot 15, Sugar Hill Road, new dwelling, $167,000

Rae Anne Woolfolk, 2829 Marysville Road, garage, $30,000

Scott Blankenship, lot 2, Browns Mill Road, new dwelling, $650,000

Cecilia Child, 125 Sunburst Hills Road, finish basement, $45,000

Robert Kincaid, 125 N. Lake Drive, deck, $35,000

Rita Lewis, 211 Deborah Drive, alteration and deck, $3,000