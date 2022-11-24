Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Edna Mae Younger to James Washington Jackson Jr. and Queen Esther Jackson. Lot 1, section 1, Younger Estates, $15,000

Robert Byron Jones and Teresa Peregoy Jones to Theodore F. Macheras. 656 Dixie Airport Road, $110,000

Edward L. Steele, Barry Steele, Deborah S. Taylor and Rhonda G. Steele to Melonie Parker. 130 High St., $85,000

Fred L. and Janet B. Thomas to William H. and Theresa H. Phelps. Lots 20-23 and a portion of lot 24, Va. 739, $80,000

Austin W. Roberts to Donald F. Tyree III. 139 Abbitts Drive, $199,900

SSW Holdings LLC to Michelle and Andrew F. Waldeck. 715 Union Hill Road, $334,000

Rawleigh L. Adams and Marilou Williams-Adams to Zebulon W. and Ellen M. Strickland. 132 Pera Road, $130,500

Alexander Reed Structures LLC to Sedrick D. Brown. Parcel, between Va. 168 and Wright Shop Road, $181,900

Appomattox County

ATA Supply Inc. to Juanita Upshur and Mushin Abdussamad. Lots 4 and 5, section 3, The Settlement, $45,000

Philip L. and Linda C. Atkinson to Gordon Alan and Judith Mae Carroll. Parcel, 20.64 acres, Old Lynchburg-Oakville Road, $385,000

Elizabeth Carter Bertenshaw and Richard B. Carter Jr. to Benjamin D. and Kelly D. Cole. Lot C, Schoenberger Subdivision, $32,500

Elizabeth Carter Bertenshaw and Richard B. Carter Jr. to Benjamin D. and Kelly D. Cole. Parcel, Trent Hatchery Road, $129,950

Benton Bowman to Sunnydale Ave. House LLC. 234 Sunnydale Ave., $139,900

Bedford County

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Laramie and Faith-Hannah Huggins. Lot 9, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $629,900

Mark A. Laughon and Mary-Frances A. Laughon to Catherine S. Watson and Wayne R. Watson. Parcels, off of Moneta Road, $650,000

Graham R. and Linnea Philip to Gregory S. Sibley. 1358 Rosewood Lane, $1,527,500

Sylvia J. Mattinson to David Alan Biederman Jr. Parcel, Vine St., Town of Bedford, $216,000

L. Allen Watson III, Pamela H. Watson, Brian L. Watson and Caryn M. Watson to Donald L. Prinzbach. Unit 19, building 2, phase II, Mariner’s Village Condominium, $354,900

Robert W. McNeil to Gump Ventures LLC. 1357 Hendricks Store Road, $332,000

Joseph M. Della Penna and Kimberly A. Della Penna to Sean and Sandra Nelms. Lot 7, Stillhouse Creek Subdivision, $400,000

Laura B. Crouch to Laura B. Crouch. Lot 3, Va. 639, 1.469 acres, $43,800

Elise K. Horn to Penny Teresa Potts. Lot 2, block 4, section 1, Pinewood, $224,000

Dennis and Susan Jones and Ashley R. Mullins to Joshua D. Trent. 1523 Bore Auger Road and adjoining parcel, $178,000

Mekel Rice and Michael Saunders to Ronnie B. Thompson and Wanda Cress. Lot 115, section V, Terrace View, $479,000

Sandra N. Bradshaw to Robert L. and Sydney J. Biddulph. Unit 466, building 6, Oak Point Townhomes, $245,000

Bryan T. and Krysten C. Proctor to Bryce K. and Katrina B. Cummins. Lots 3 and 4B, section 2, Cassaloma Subdivision, $460,000

Burnbrae Properties LLC to R. Moorefield Construction Co. Lot 5, section III, Burnbrae Subdivision, $92,000

Francis M. Robertson and Judith H. Robertson to Jennifer Lee Degrie. 1033 Springwood Court, $270,000

Frank A. Leon to Welton Holdings LLC. Lot 75, Map of Pleasure Point, $25,000

Matthew Burleigh and Erica Latimer to Valentin and Viorica Danaiata Lot 53, Spyglass Lane, $40,000

Deborah M. Jones to Ken and Carol Schryver. Lot 12, section 3, The Waterways, $949,000

Martha Anne Coleman to William Travis and Staci Leigh Engel. Lot 2, section 1, Ivy Trace, $550,000

Nicholas B. Smith to David Glenn. Lot 33, Omni Place Subdivision, $248,500

SML Lake Holdings ML LLC to ECP LLC. Lots 5 and 8, section 14, 6th Fairway, Mariner’s Landing and additional parcel, $80,000

Mary Alice Preston to Lukas E. and Kari L. Hafeli. Lot 22, Greenbrook, $350,000

Bryce K. and Katrina B. Cummins to Scott and Barbara Malta. Lot 10, Jameson Court, $558,000

Robin B.S. Claris to Danielle Middleton. New lot 3-B, Parkway Estates, $48,500

Nichelle Lane Simmons and Shannon Nichole Litchford to Jared and Celeste Mabe. 241 Jefferson Woods Drive, $289,900

Raymond Gerald Blankenship II, Edward Grant Blankenship and Loretta Sue Tuckwiller to Linwood Campbell. Lot 1, Grandview Subdivision, $100,000

Florris Dodson Reid to Shaun R. Conway and Jodi M. Mallow. Lot 3, Everett Town Road, $225,000

Linda Coyle, Brian Davis and Emily Davis to Pamela J. and Richard P. Floyd Jr. Parcel, Westerham Court, $20,000

James W. Andrews to Clarion Investments LLC. 1766 Patriot Lane, $260,000

Garry Freddie Bryant to SBW Properties LLC. Lots 2 and 3, Ample Oaks, $75,000

David Andrew Hult to Christopher and Ashley Ann Vasquez. 8282 Goose Creek Valley Road, $210,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Jason S. and Vanessa C. Bolton. Lot 24, section 5, Farmington at Forest, $649,900

Johnathan Schubert and Michelle Schubert to Cornerstone Contracting of VA LLC. Parcel, Hawkins Ridge Road, $180,000

ECP LLC to Caleb James Crook and Haley Jane Anderson. 1695 Crab Orchard Road, $189,900

Terri L. Allen to Jonathan Tristan and Madison B. White. 13690 Stewartsville Road, $440,000

Campbell County

Harold W. and Frances S. Beagle to Alfredo Garcia. Lot 7, section 1, Seminole Ridge, $189,900

Bessie S. Willoughby to Blue Ridge Commons LLC. 19348 Leesville Road, $600,000

Brenda Box to Denice D. Clapp. Lot 145, East Quadrant, $292,000

Earl W. Brown II, Jose D. Johnson and Cordell D. Brown to Cordell D. Brown. Parcel, Va. 660, 0.492 acres and additional parcel, $55,000

Betty T. Carson to Gerald W. and Mary Ann Burleigh. 681 Booth Road, $25,000

Rebecca A. Revis and Robert C. Jordan to Joshua and Keeli Comrie. 917 Beaver Creek Crossing, $330,000

Landsbrook LLC to Crosspoint Properties LLC. Parcel, Booth Road, $350,000

Lusters Gate Investments LLC to Crosspoint Properties LLC. Parcel, Timberlake Road, $400,000

Laura L. Debrular to New Leaf Builders LLC. 12 Honeysuckle Lane, $45,000

Jennifer Giles Drake to Ronald Giles. Parcel, Va. 696 and 1007 Marysville Road, $87,850

1248 Opportunity Fund LLC to TOA Construction USA LLC. Parcel, off John Puckett Drive, $87,000

City of Lynchburg

Pamela F. Phipps to Stephen J. Acree. 524 Fauquier St., $58,000

David E. McFaden and Deborah Clayton to Ismael Cordova Aguilar. 1511 Radcliff Ave., $160,000

Juan J. Tapia Ancalle and Esther Hee Tapia to Joseph Ralston Sacksteder. 376 Woodland Ave., $282,000

Elliott Jay Gaunt to Philip Atkinson. Lot 6, block 1, Westover Heights, $189,900

Ralph R. Wilt and Carolyn A. Avalos to Zehra Rauf. Lot 53, section 1, Forest Dale, $249,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to James and Mary Baumer. Lot 4, block 2, Ross Addition, $235,900

Laura Bradley to Jean-Marc Plantin. 840 and 844 Old Forest Road, $110,000

Ann E. Campbell to Mark A. and Sharon E. Hamilton. 715 Hayes Drive, $225,000

Shaun R. Conway and Jodi M. Mallow to Zachary Carlson. Lots 38-40, block D, Fairmont Addition, $189,900

Ronnie B. Thompson and Wanda G. Cress to Martha Anne Coleman. 121 Craftsman Way, $460,000

Bryan B. Cook and Gretchen S. Cook to Lowkey Enterprises LLC. 4652 Fairmont Ave., $212,000

James W. Elliott to Tony West. Parcel, Euclid Ave., $52,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 27-29 and 42, phase 1 and lot 20, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $375,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to Foster Construction Inc. Lots 30-31, phase 1 and lots 1-3, phase 1A, Blackwater Run, $375,000

Five Stone Properties LLC to Joan Lamberth and Felicia N. Lamberth. 1016 10th St., $42,000

Carrie L. Wade to Grove Family Investments LLC. 659 Wyndhurst Drive, $257,000

LREI LLC to Jason Joyce Hendricks. Lot 20 block 6, Roseland Park Addition, $100,000

Frank E. Jackson Jr. to Antonia Williams. 1930 Vine St., $11,000

Lanci LLC to David Ray and Kereen Tamara Pinkstaff. 701 Hancock St., $186,500

Kean I. and Paige M. Marks to Tina Sue Williams. 905 Old Trents Ferry Road, $379,900

Kevin Minnis to Cameron Rhodes. Lot 10, North Bend Addition, $76,000

Jarrett M. Somers and Margaret Heather Somers to Sheri Mitschelen Walker. Lot 33, section IV, Willow Bend, $310,000

Building permits

Campbell County

ASI Lynchburg LLC, 21129 Timberlake Road, commercial renovation, $1,600,000

Charlie Watts II, 62 Drummer St., Drummer St. Ice Maker, $25,000

Danny Emmett, 20 Gail Lane, carport, $5,535.99

Ronnie Hawkins, 689 Shady Tree Lane, carport, $14,000

Walter Natzke, 691 Orrix Creek Road, carport, $8,000

Michael Thomas, 212 Timberlake Drive, addition, $100,000

Troy Bomar, 7704 Village Highway, renovation, $5,000

Cory Harbour, lot 21, Runner Stone Drive, new dwelling, $945,000

Timothy Glick, 1003 Browns Mill Road, solar panels, $24,750

David Tucker, 544 Collins Ferry Road, garage, $30,000

Kenneth White, 5 Ash Lane, porch, $5,500

Rebecca Revis, 917 Beaver Creek Crossing, vault ceilings, $10,000

William Rainey, 1387 Timberlake Drive, lean-to, $1,000

Zova Properties LLC, 7374 Village Highway, pole barn, $65,000

Michael McCafferty, 117 Briar Cliff Circle, shed, $3,500

Russell Brown, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $540,000

James Marte, Lewis Ford Road, new dwelling, $278,000

Randy Scicli Jr., 2143 Holiday Lane, pool, $50,000

Kimberly Cook, 975 Greenhouse Road, deck, $30,736

Mary Sherry, 851 Kingswood Lane, solar panels, $19,890

Charlie Watts II, 563 Theta Mill Road, pool, $60,000

Jordan Noyes, 22 Whitehall Road, garage, $20,000

Tonya Johnson, 280 Clarks Road, garage, $21,000

Dung Giang, 315 Powtan Drive, garage, $14,000

Joseph Hall, 340 Bethany Road, garage, $10,000

Powhatan Mitchell Jr., 617 Dawnridge Drive, deck, $9,172

Jackie Morgan, 222 Crystal Lane, door, $2,500

Jace Boda, 27 Napier Drive, solar panels, $17,550