Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

George Leslie Blondino Jr. and Laura Maurer Blondino to Christa Voirol. Lot 71 and part of lots 70 and 72, Gohn Tract, $150,000

Robert Lloyd Cates to Faye P. Coleman. Lot 14, Monacan Forest, $140,000

James H. Rose Jr. and Kimberly M. Rose to Zachary D. and Kathleen D. Maddox. Lot 4, Va. 608, Temperance District, $105,000

All State Rentals LLC to Donald Jason Parks Jr. Lot 24, block C, Monroe Heights, $155,000

Eagle 40 LLC and N2MH LLC to American Postal Infrastructure Partner Up Fund L.P. 158 Lakeview Dr., $1,675,000

Ryan C. Miller to William Harris and Micah Kincaid Gardner. Two parcels, Va. 671, $135,000

Appomattox County

Thomas R. Nolen to Paige Clark Nolen. 6969 Richmond Highway, $119,600

Catlett Land Company LLC to Nathan A. Simpson. Lot 4, 20.177 acres, $80,000

Merle R. Nash to Jeffrey Noland and Terri B. Davis. 1383 Redfields Road, $176,400

Richard and Carrie Kuehne to Terry Jay Lester III and Miranda Lee Haynie. Lot 8, Va. 686, 6.40 acres, $215,000

Bedford County

David E. McDonald Jr. and Ginger R. McDonald to Chad Hensley. Lot 134, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $581,950

Peter C. Capwell Sr. and Mary H. Capwell to Adam Baldwin and Ginger Sibold. Unit 132, phase 1, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $515,000

James Kenneth Thomas Jr. and Sherri Genevieve Thomas to Curtis A. Blank and Maria Leah Blank. 1873 Statler Road, Blue Ridge District, $411,100

Timothy Witt Spangler to Kimberly Rose Scott and David Mervin Klaunberg. Lot 7, section 2, Parker Woods, Lakes District, $310,000

Wanda M. Wade to Kaitlyn M. Witt. Parcel, Va. 699, 7.109 acres, Blue Ridge District, $305,000

Jeanne T. Marshall to Michael L. Altman. 1775 Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $200,000

James A. Tester to Michael C. Furrow. Lot 9, Virginia Woods, Lakes District, $110,000

Robin D. Thorpe to Joseph Schroer. 1644 Parrish Road, Blue Ridge District, $67,500

David Jay Hawley to Judy Golden Boykin. Lot 34, section 2, Hazelwood Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $55,000

Bruce Smith and Michael Whitley to William Alexander Clark and Jacqueline Renee Perdue. Lot 2C, section 8, High Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $24,000

Helen G. Wright to Jared and Alexis Bowie. Lot 49, section A, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $13,500

Herbert F. and Carolyn W. Ziebart to Joel P. and Elisabeth E. Maxwell. 3391 Bellevue Road, $585,000

Sterne & Company LLC to Paul V. Coronato and Kelsey M. Delong. 4300 Goode Road, $415,000

ECP LLC to Sterne & Company LLC. 4300 Goode Road, $55,000

West Crossing LLC to Haden & Riley Inc. Lot 19, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $59,000

Mark C. Fara and Lisa M. Larkin to Alice Mary Stolarz. 1325 Templeton Lane, $469,900

Linda B. Thomas to Waverly Shane Timberlake and Liana Breanne Presti. Lot 1, Saddle Creek, $260,000

Jason A. and Kir W. Johnston to Kevin Crawford. Tract 8 and 9A, Casaloma Estates, $700,000

Shawn D. and Sarah J. Johnson to Michael C. and Natasha Armstrong Conner. Lot 10, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $305,000

Robert A. and Linda S. Ryan to Glenn M. and Dianne Carniol. Unit 3, building Q, Clays Crossing, $280,000

Campbell County

David Adam and Jacqueline McKelvey to Nicholas A. and Erika D. Cheatham. 982 Bear Creek Road, $180,000

Crowell Lane LLC to Charles A. Thompson. Lot 5, Hidden Creek Subdivision, $25,000

Carmen and Kathleen C. Perri to Howard R. and Mavoureed A. Heim to Barry Joel and Carmelita R. Foster. Lot 178, Runaway Bay Subdivision, $17,500

Jo Ellen and Dennis W. Shafer Jr. to Daniel E. Garrett. Lot 3, Mary Ann Subdivision, $103,000

Robin D. Tabor to Duane D. Gilliam. Parcel, near Spring Mill Road, $8,500

Brian Patrick and Tammie Wegman Griffin to Taylor W. and Rebecca W. Griffin. 381 Five Links Lane, $300,000

Renee B. Grooms to Greyson Max Wooldridge. 68 Anslem Dr., $148,000

James T. and Heather G. Hannan to Brandon Isaac and Lauren Colbert Ulland. 1010 Farfields Dr., $370,000

City of Lynchburg

Jonathan W. Jones and Susan D. Jones to Arising Properties LLC. Unit 314, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $180,000

Dumitru Florinel and Ileana Olga Asanache to 1601 Union Street LLC. Parcel, corner of Gum St. and Union St., $146,000

Kyle P. Walter and Rachel Shannon Love to Donald J. Spiers and Viviana Balderas-Spiers. Lot 11, block 1, Fort Hill, $255,000

Keith M. Birchfield and Patricia K. Birchfield to Cody B. Conklin. Lot C, block 7, Sunset Heights Addition, $215,000

Brotherhood Construction LLC to Moab Properties LLC. 1113 18th St., $18,000

Douglas P. and Susan E. Brown to Julian Trevis and Halley E. Conde. Lots 75-77, Richland Hills, $247,000

James W. and Bethany M. Porter to Kem E. Cobb. Lot 3, block 4, plan A, Peakland, $390,000

Alan B. Detweiler to 1015 Lindsay LLC. 1015 Lindsay St., $215,000

Jimmy C. and Sarah R. Ferdinand to Raymond Elliott. Lot 15, Goodview, $215,000

Elmwood Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lots 13, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 23, 41, 43 and 49, phase 1, Blackwater Run, $730,000

Adam Karol, trustee to James Porter. Lot 9, section II, Richland Hills, $225,000

Tracie L. Grant to Carl Mitchell and Ryan Pennock. 121 Adams Dr., $239,900

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Renita Jackson. 3022 Hillview St., $180,000

Ivy Trace LLC to T.P.B. Enterprises LLC. 206 Lake Crest Lane, $44,900

The McNeil Group LLC to Caroline Christine Reynolds and Anthony Zane Reynolds. Lot 1, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $230,000

Raymond and Candace F. Vickery to Suzanna Moye. Lot 7, Oaklawn Addition, $267,600

Wesley L. Robbins Jr. to Trinity Properties VA LLC. 2670 Oakland Ave., $80,000

Virtus Investments LLC to Angie D. Rodriguez. Lot 40, section 1, Golden Pond, $89,900

Brenton J. and Jamie L. Swyers to Brent Woodroof. Lot 13, Hillside Village, $325,000

Building Permits

City of Lynchburg

Liberty University Inc., 1971 University Blvd., renovation, $881,000

Kroger Limited Partnership, 7805 Timberlake Road, renovation, $1,943,860

Jencal LLC, 305 Sixth St., renovation, $1,500,000

Frito Lay Inc., 230 Jefferson Ridge Parkway, addition, $17,550

Bella Rose Plantation LLC, 1220 Graves Mill Road, renovation, $50,000

Wheeler Radio Real Estate LLC, 109 Tradewynd Dr., renovation, $25,000

Crosswhite Athletic Club LLC, 118 Davis Cup Road, renovation, $235,000

River Ridge Mall JV LLC, 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, renovation, $637,000

Thomas Taylor, 345 Pollard St., repair, $20,000

Faizan & Danyal, 3501 Campbell Ave., addition, $1,000

C. Burks Company LLC, 701 Leesville Road, repair, $29,720

Lynchburg Association of Realtors Incorporated, 111 Candlewood Court, renovation, $296,967

Centra Health Inc., 3300 Rivermont Ave., repair, $63,170

City of Lynchburg, 3180 Fort Ave., renovation, $18,000

Orange Canoe LLC, 415 13th St., renovation, $120,000

Gladys Spinner, 504 Euclid Ave., addition, $2,600

Strategic Funding LP, 923 Harrison St., renovation, $60,000

Seth Jones, 7142 Meadowbrook Road, repair, $63,048

Barbara Jones, 1613 Floyd St., repair, $150,000

DS Zechini Construction Inc., 5420 Boonsboro Road, new construction, $300,000

Daryle Scott Zechini, 5424 Boonsboro Road, new construction, $300,000

Mark Rinckel, 2609 Linkhorne Dr., repair, $11,675

Sherry Peak, 701 Selene St., renovation, $68,300

Walker Sydnor, 3612 Sunset Dr., addition, $300,000

Daniele Mason, 216 Trent’s Ferry Road, addition, $50,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2629 Confederate Ave., 104A, new construction, $125,000

DBI Capital Group LLC, 2629 Confederate Ave., 104B, new construction, $125,000