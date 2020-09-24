Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
John W. Gordon Jr. to Seth D. and Megan Cunningham. Lots 13-B and 14-B, Briarwood Estates, $275,000
Quaintance Realestate Holdings LLC to Santra S. Sperling and Lindsey M. Trent. 279 Lynch’s Ferry Road, $47,500
Jamie M. Mendillo to Megan K. Davies. 100 Fifth St., $95,000
Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker to William E. and Michelle Kay Hughes. Lot 5, section 4, Homewood Estates, $320,000
Willis Voinine and Ashley Voisine to Cordell Montrey Wilkerson Sr. Lot 3, Oakview Estates, $200,000
Drewry Sales Properties LLC to Paul Anthony Adamez. 195 Williams Road, $213,700
Kenneth C. Canody to Janice Hopkins-Wallace. 632 Wagon Trail Road, $105,900
Steven L. Dye to Corey Dion and Wanda Ann Jones. Lot 74, section 4, Homewood Estate, $362,000
Appomattox County
Melinda G. Tatum to Cindy W. Fridley. Lot 1, Phoebe Pond Road Subdivision, $179,900
Oscar L. and Helen W. Allison to Clayton D. Holmes. Parcel, Holiday Lake Road, $12,800
Jeffrey E. Ellenberger to Shannon O’Connor and Robert Trimble. 276 Cabin Lane, $90,000
Hunter D. Horsley and Ashley D. Horsley to John P. and Jan A. Hirtz. Lot 14, Morton Lane, $229,900
Andrew Todd Perdieu to Sarah M. Moore. 1229 Railroad Lane, $169,000
Bedford County
Carl F. Starr to Robert E. and Theresa M. Richter. 4221 Halesford Road, Lakes District, $440,000
NOL-COL LLC to Allen H. Addair and Brittany M. Cox. Unit 3201, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $74,700
Amber Robinson to Nicholas C. and Sara S. Nguyen. 110 Sherwood Dr., Lakes District, $485,000
Amie M. Foutz to WEB Investing LLC. 1054 Garner Road, Blue Ridge District, $105,000
Richard L. Mower and Tonia M. Socha to Sergey Alexandrovich Velikoretskikh. Lot 16, block III, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $279,000
Suzanne Michelle Lowdermilk to Devon Genus and Hillary Whonder-Genus. 1439 Kasey’s Lakeview Dr., Lakes District, $542,500
Margaret Walker Dinwiddie and Hendy D. Dinwiddie to Michael Kinelski. Four parcels off of Quaker Church Road, Lakes District, $45,000
Jerry Wayne Parcell Sr. to Shannon L. Simmons. 5060 Stewartsville Road, Lakes District, $80,000
Davisbuilt Inc.to Kevin Bennett and Racha Zeidan. Lot 22, section 5, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $320,000
Tara Yost and Eugene M. Bane III to Michael W. and Keisha G. Queen. Lot 77, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $112,000
Jesse D. and Ashley N. Trost to Don Connor Cox. 7617 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $142,000
Tamika L. Pippin to Patrick W. Janney and Bethany D. Holbert. 1395 Saunders Road, Blue Ridge District, $180,000
Brigitte Wilson and Stacy L. Wilson to B.L.W. LLC. Unit 333, phase III, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $240,000
Robert D. Paciga to Eulene L. Martin. Lot 41, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $40,000
Alan L. and Theresa A. Stone to Mark P. and Sara L. Chadason. Lot B, section B, Smuggler’s Neck Subdivision, Lakes District, $1,624,000
Ann S. Robinson to Lisa Gail Overstreet and Nicholas Hampton Overstreet. Parcel, 151.335 acres, Little Otter, Lakes District, $475,000
Joyce M. Burnette to David W. and Angela R. Croson. Parcel B, Crab Orchard Road, Lakes District, $75,000
Delores R. Phillips to Daniel Kaesmeyer. Lot 43, Gross Point, Lakes District, $309,000
Harold H. and Sharon R. Harris to Monk Investments Inc. Lot 7, Striper Coves, Lakes District, $50,000
Nicolas L. Ewing and Jessica D. Ewing to Christopher M. and Jenny L. Way. Lot 4, block A, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $220,000
Peggy B. Dooley to Savanna M. Stoots and Zachary K. Whitley. 1209 Amy Lane, Lakes District, $207,000
Rachell J. and Robert F. Reilly Jr. to Damien and Amberlyn Sordelett. Lot 5, phase A, Mayberry Villas, Lakes District, $141,900
James P. and Crystal D. Masterson to Johnny M. Gibson and Rhonda C. Gibson. Lot 1, Dudley Road, Lakes District, $12,000
David Eccleston and Shelby Eccleston to Marsha L. Rock. 1298 and additional parcel, Circlewood Loop, Lakes District, $139,950
James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to Travis and Corinne Harris. New lot, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $700,000
Polly G. Sligh to Samantha R. Bowers. Lot 18, Huntingdon Heights, $125,000
Stephanie N. Eubank to Susan K. Guedj. Unit 3216, building 2, phase II-B, Spinnaker Point, $153,900
Kevin J. Plourde to James and Saundra Cleveland. Lot 16, section 2, Gilfield Village, $675,000
Dennis R. Arthur to FKB LLC. Parcel, 0.811 acres, Center District, $85,300
Paul A. and Kendal G. Johnson to Nathan Drew and Ashley Nicole Fox. Lot 5, section 1, Valleywood Manor, $265,000
Conrad J. Stroud, trustee to Harold K. Neal and Janet F. Neal, trustees. 114 Woodcreek Road, $360,000
Charles R. and Debra A. Cain to Holly L. Clay. Lot 11, section 2, West Crossing Subdivision, $540,000
David A. McKinney to Jerry E. Babilonia. Lot 519, Town of Bedford, $164,900
Frank J. Gilbert to Jesse Douglas and Jennifer Susan Morris. Lot 7, Fiddler Creek, $28,500
Eric S. and Mary V. Levesque to Jason A. and Kir W. Johnston. Tracts 8 and 9A, Casaloma Estates, $565,000
Jeffrey E. Meyers to Nathan T. and Leslie W. Sumantri Church. Lot 17, Lake Manor Estates, $561,000
Stephen Smith and Stephanie A. Smith to Thomas R. Cook. Lots 59B and 60, Westchester Ave., $159,900
Robert O. and Jacqueline M. Chapman to David and Luanne Phillips. Lot 8, Ivy West Subdivision, $364,900
Jedi Construction LLC to Charles B. and Helen B. Freeman. Lot 3, Crossroad, $199,000
Virginia M. Murphy and Jacqueline K. Foster to Yvonne H. Lear. Lot 5, Maymont Dr., $186,000
Campbell County
NBS Real Estate LLC to Crystal Gayle Fritz. Lot 2, block D, section 1, Hallwood Hills, $114,900
Richard James and Hattie Mae Shaw to Thomas J. Nez. Lot 49, section 2-A, Wildwood, $291,000
Sean P. Fitzgibbons and Stefanie A. Cramer to Sarah A. and Bryan D. Harris. Lot 13, Village Woods, $249,900
Walter B. Bass Jr. to Keith Smith. Lot 3, Farm Crest Estates, $25,000
Michael Blackstock to Curtis Wayne and Mary Elizabeth Ray. Lot 137, phase IV, Runaway Bay, $195,000
Peggy J. Wilson to Martin J. and Ellen D. Kashevaroff. Lot 15, section 3, Rainbow Forest, $256,000
Darryl R. and Jody M. Seaver to Richard Michael and Sharon Smith Ferrer. Lot 18, section 1, Russell Springs, $240,000
English Tavern Associates LLC to Mark W. Marston. Lot 4, Spring Oaks, $30,000
Heather L. Doss to Davey A. Litchford and Lindsay B. Peters. Lot 1, Spring Mill Road, $32,900
Randy and Kathy Walton to Luther P. and Peggy L. Eagle. 171 Plum Branch Road, $135,900
Haley N. Gledhill to Ryan S. Claeys. 1013 Broad St., $115,900
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Zachary S. and Ashley N. Marsh. Lot 35, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $279,500
R. Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 35, section III, block B, Carriage Grove, $33,000
Nicholas Ryan Baker to James and Amy Shepard. 739 Poor House Road, $249,900
Kevin D. Campbell to Ashley E. Dowdy, Timothy W. Holt and Rhonda D. Holt. 1144 English Tavern Road, $139,900
Winifred L. and Edward E. Agee, Barbara L. and Carlton P. Elliott, and R. Wayne and Rachel R. Lee to G. Herbert Peak Jr. Parcel, 162 acres, Va. 737, $267,300
Shane Dell Carwile and Heather Carwile to Jonathan L. Baker and Anna S. Brown. 103 Tallyho Road, $174,900
21934 Timberlake LLC to Sherry Q. and William J. Green II. Lot 48, Emberly Way Villas, $199,900
CS Custom Structures Inc. to Dhirendrakumar N. Desai. Lot 37, section 1, Trents Landing, $519,583.95
Judie’s House LLC to Carrington L. Connelly. 410 Maddox Road, $227,000
City of Lynchburg
Zachary L. Stinson to Cassandra Dorothea Izzi. 3304 Richmond St., $107,000
James R. and Natasha S. Campbell to Amy J. and Brian Bo Carwile. Lot 1, block 14, Westover Heights, $152,000
Gregg R. Albers and Andrea V. Albers, trustees to Shane Gray Stimpson, Milton Ritchie and Rachel Ritchie. 1610 Langhorne Road, $499,900
Kathy Worrell to Paula N. Bowen. Lot 60, block N, phase II, Cornerstone, $282,000
Christopher A. Kirby and Michelle M. Kirby to Christopher Wayne Mann. 121 Acres Court, $238,000
John Dee Burton to Rudy Zuniga Ramos. 1304 Wise St., $10,500
Nathaniel Drew and Ashley Nicole Fox to Jeffrey and Pamela L. Lane. Lots 40-43, plan A, Beverly Hills, $196,000
Phillip A. Peters to John S. Peters and Beth Anne Hartman-Peters. 306 Belvedere St., $127,000
Carolyn K. Everett to Jeremy N. and Andrea Lassiter. 5904 Rhonda Road, $209,000
Kenneth W. Bomar and Anita B. Wooten to Randall D. and Susan A. Seavers. 2207 Mayflower Dr., $47,000
Alan and Laura Briceland to Stuart F. Whetsell and Faye A. Whetsell. Lot 16, block A, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $106,500
Sandra K. Chase to Patrick William Strawn and Adriane Laine Strawn. 119 Adams Dr., $165,000
Patrick Keith Mulligan and James Wells to RW Beeker and Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. #309, $136,000
Phillips Circle Trust to Mario M. Calabretta and Maria F. Calabretta. 122 Phillips Circle, $280,000
Marc E. Luley and Heather L. Luley to Kristine H. and John E. Reeves III. Lot 23, Beacon Hill Subdivision, $770,200
Bethany D. Dannelly to Lelia Burge. 421 Trents Ferry Road, $207,000
Lynchburg Home Solutions LLC to Ching Hsiang Hwang and Jennifer Hwang. 3026 Fulton St., $109,900
Arthur C. Baker, Julie A. Baker, and Matthew Baker to Daniel W. Pinkerton, Rachel Strubhar and Howard Strubhar. Lot 86, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $194,150
VC Design and Build Inc. to Patrick Ferguson. Lot 61, block N, phase IA and II, Cornerstone, $252,500
Sara E. and Clyde M. Harkrader Jr. to Nathaniel E. and Rachel A. Lindblad. Lot 5, block 1, section A, Sandusky Acres, $180,000
Kit Connelly and Mary Connelly to Luke M. and Alyssa Jackson. Lot 1, block 5, Craddock Addition, $134,900
Valerie Lynn Walters, Melanie D. Chaplin and Melissa Brooks to Chad M. Walters. 200 Yeardly Ave., $130,000
Philibert N. Daniels Jr. and Chelsea B. Daniels to Carrington A. Mosley and Jessica Mosely. Lot 3, block A, section 2 and 9, Vista Acres, $139,900
Angie R. Jones to Mountain West Ira, Inc. Lots 24 and 25, block 5, Washington Heights, $39,300
Douglas W. and Robin E. Craig to Maiken Marit Hackman. Lot 11 and part of lot 12, block 36, Westover Heights, $104,900
Thomas A. and Patricia K. Brown to Luke J. Dykeman and Lindsey Caitlin Morris. Lot 7, section 3, Oakwood Club Estates, $214,500
DRV Construction LLC to Lee T. Cox. 2122 Craig St., $124,900
Betsy T. Rupert to James S. and Whitney Alexis Nicol. Revised lot 10, section 4, Oak Park, $399,900
The Coleman Company Inc. to Stephen Blake and Danielle Nicole Kozikowski. Lot 13, block C, section 1, Locksview, $240,000
Candlewood LLC to Traci Lyn Noyes. 108 Chateau Place, $262,500
Twin Oaks Asset Management Corporation Inc. to Cheryl H. and Benjamin E. Horsley Sr. Lot G, addition to Dreaming Creek Subdivision, $190,000
Justin Lee Bell to Sha’quita Ford. Lot 1, section 2, New Towne, $197,000
Daniel L. Lundy to Sean Michael Whetton. 260 Gaddy Road, $165,000
Natalie Moyer and Joseph Gross to Brandon C. Johnson. Lot 2 and six-foot wide strip of lot 1, block K, section 6, Blue Ridge Farms, $169,900
Jesse D. Scott to Elizabeth A. Vaughan-Mead, Charles M. Koch Jr. and Fay Ellen Koch. 409 Pine St., $39,500
Cody Lutz and Kenneth E. Lutz to Daniel M. Tucker. 131 Marshall St., $115,000
Ross A. Meyer and Sherry M. Meyer, trustees to Jacob T. Stiles and Alexa Anne Colao. Lot 2, section IV, Willow Bend, $220,000
Vincent D. Phillips and Dawn D. Phillips to James C. Witcher Jr. Lot 18, block A, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $131,000
Michael D. Dowling and Deanna L. Dowling to Boreal Built Properties and Renovations LLC. 801 Perrymont Ave., $114,000
Uphold LLC to Thomas Khoury Enterprise LLC. Units G4, G7, and G8, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $142,000
Stephen Todd and Tabitha Shea Foster to Tyler Wilson and Michael Wilson. Lot 30, block D, section 6, Vista Acres Subdivision, $230,000
Mickey D. Davis to Joseph T. and Amber J. Storey. 312 Arlington St., $139,000
Richard W. and Joan M. Garman to Christopher and Michelle Kirby. 607 Rotunda St., $294,000
Stephen H. Mullen, Betty H. Mullen and Patrick H. Haley to Edge Hill Enterprise LLC. Unit 4F, Riverviews Artspace Condominium, $140,000
Rodney J. and Lynell M. Farrington to Kristin Joy Fleming. Part of lot 68 and lot 69, block K, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $180,000
Building permits
Amherst County
Dennis Middleton Jr., 113 Hardwood Lane, garage, $28,800
Mitchell Zirkle, 1249 Cedar Gate Road, garage, $10,000
Joseph Campbell, 114 Cambridge Court, garage, $30,000
Janet Wallack, 257 Will-O’-Wisp Trail, new dwelling, $30,000
Harry Brown, 5525 Elon Road, repairs, $2,000
Virginia Center for the Creative Arts, 154 San Angelo Dr., renovations, $80,000
Samuel Richardson, 321 Eastview Dr., garage, $30,000
Charles Burks, 1053 Bobwhite Road, deck and porch, $8,500
Larry Fauber, 3671 Lexington Turnpike, tower, $40,000
Theodore Sweet, 431 Woody’s Lake Road, porch, $8,000
Hucks Land Management LLC, 3957 S. Amherst Highway, additions/renovations, $50,000
Good Investments LLC, 253 Ridge St., new dwelling, $225,000
Wendy Brown, 843 Ebenezer Road, garage, $14,800
Robert Frazier Jr., 242 Rosecliff Court, pool, $4,500
John Young, 293 Oakcroft Dr., deck, $33,000
Sarah Henson, 134 Shadow Oaks Dr., garage, $20,000
Jeffrey Price, 212 Green Hills Road, renovations, $15,000
ECAA Properties LLC, 37 Valleyview Dr., new dwelling, $180,000
Douglas Hakey, 252 Doe Ridge Lane, tower, $40,000
David Pundt, 606 E. Perch Road, solar panels, $23,000
John Doherty, 1346 Grandma’s Hill Road, deck, $2,300
Virgie Miller, 211 Beasley Farm Road, barn, $10,000
Andrew Aiken, 153 River Ridge Road, porch, $10,000
Douglas Thompson, 268 S. Main St., addition, $214,000
Elizabeth Paull, 651 Boxwood Farm Road, porch, $10,000
Sarah Harper and Ronald Reynolds, 385 Springs Garden Road, new dwelling, $110,000
Joshua Shober, 167 Burford Farm Road, tractor storage, $12,000
Laura Arrington, 143 Bryant Hollow Road, addition, $25,000
