





Property transfers

Amherst County

Andra A. Higginbotham to Debbie Bangert. Lot 13, Depot Road, $21,900

Long Meadows Inc. to Joshua Gregory and Sherry Beeler. Lot 57, Abee Manor, $308,900

Blue Ridge Realty Holdings LLC to Dayspring Ministry. 258 S. Main St. and additional parcel, $499,000

Jeffrey L. and Pamela A. Reed to James M. Bundoff and Catherine J. Zurek. 788 Minors Branch Road and additional parcel, $525,000

Deborah P. Goins, Patricia P. Rose, Joan P. Wright, Janis E. Pendleton, John Pendleton, Joseph Pendleton, James Pendleton and Denise P. Carter to Roy M. Cash. Parcel, off of Honeybee Drive, $7,500

Renita M. Vallastro, Sharon M. Williamson, Diane M. Thompson and Wayne R. Mays Jr. to Chase P. Dewitt and Hannah D. Shapleigh. Lots 34 and 35, Fairfax Hills, $250,000

Eight By Seven LLC to Christopher W. Morris. Lot 38, section 1, Stratford Place, $299,000

Edward H. Gregg and Kara Ann Gregg to Bradley S. Wiseman and Amanda M. Hullett. 142 Laurel Hollow Road, $471,010

Appomattox County

Mark W. Marston to Christie Billings. Lot 2, The Woods at Stonewall, $289,000

K&A Homes LLC to Jonathan Patrick and Magen Simmons Campbell. Lot 2, 2.362 acres. Columbus Road, $315,000

Jonathan Patrick and Magen Simmons Campbell to Christopher Nicholson and Sally Starkey. Parcels, Swan Road, $500,000

Pearson Properties LLC to Pearson Properties LLC and Catlett Land Company LLC. Parcel, off Old Courthouse Road, $95,417.06

Danny Ray Moon, trustee to Malcolm Vannoy. Parcels, off Richmond Highway, 4.56 acres, $13,680

Bedford County

New Vision Financial Inc. to Austin D. and Mackenzie E. Freier. Lot 8, section 6, McIntosh Subdivision, $225,000

Westyn Village LLC to Christopher J. and Paichat Kline. Lot 22, Westyn Village, $371,800

David L. Pritt and Priscilla A. Pritt to Fred W. Akers. 1173 Blakenship Road, $335,000

Jessica L. Crilly to Rayne Hunter and Lauren Shirey. Lot 13, section 1, Forest Park, $310,000

Jacob V. and Kristen H. Cox to Clarence Alexander Naff. Lot 12, section 3, North Hills Estates, $350,000

Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Austin Taylor Nichols. 1193 Knight Road, $52,800

Rodney David and Wendy May Hall to Derrick D. and Megan C. Paxton. Lot 1, section II, Lake Vista, $510,000

Patrick Kenneth Morris and Elsie Mae Morris to Richard A. and Ruth Anne Bass. Lot 13, section II, Glenbrooke Subdivision, $485,000

Sue P. HIllsman to Turner Brother Enterprises Inc. Lot 5, Hampton Ridge, $100,000

W. Wayne Fowler, John R. Fowler and Cecilia W. Fowler to John R. And Lucy B. Fowler. Parcel, Forest Road, $36,000

Robert A. Reid to John W. Sale III and Mary Pamela Stinnett. Lot 21, section 5, The Meadows, $365,000

Sleeping Bear Properties LLC to Daniel Davis Bryan and Amanda Kaitlin Bryan. Lot 5, Allie Acres, $340,000

Arthur C. Reed Jr. and Bonnie J. Reed to RYT LLC. Lots 40 and 41, Locust Level Subdivision, $50,000

David L. Kelly and Rebecca H. Kelly to Michael A. Barton and Jacob D. Marton. Lot 34B, 4.756 acres, Harmon Property, $32,500

Brian David Kelly to Michael A. Barton and Jacob D. Barton and Rebecca Harmon Kelly. Lot 34C, 1.00 acres, Harmon Property, $32,500

Haden & Riley Inc. to Dipali K. Doke and Dushyant Songaonkar. Lot 16, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $39,900

Campbell County

J. Johnson Eller Jr. and Patricia W. Eller to Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc. Parcel, Riverview Drive, $35,000

Kemper M. Beasley III to Moonlight Meadow LLC. Parcel, Brooke St., Town of Brookneal, $5,000

Warmstone Properties LLC to John Carey Burton. Lot 4, section 1, Royal Oaks Subdivision, $175,000

Dianne E. Hargis to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. 499 Greenwell Court and additional parcel, $205,000

Russell W. Tyree Jr. and Tracy S. Tyree to Krista L. Deford. Lot 1, section 3, Oak Hill, $279,000

Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 33, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000

Evan L. Humbles and Cirila D. Humbles to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 2, section 2, Meadowlark Estates, $165,000

William E. Witt III to James River Landscaping Inc. Parcel, Waterlick Road, $60,000

Nicholas W. Johnson and Stephanie J. Johnson to Benjamin A. Smith and Sheila K. Layne. Lot 10, section F, Powhatan Overstreet, $325,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Daniel E. and Leah C. Maturano. Lot 33, section III, Carriage Grove, $367,950

Steven R. and Sheila Nichols to Amanda H. Tyree. 402 Westwood Drive, $169,900

Shawn L. Yuille and Duane Kendall Yuille to Oban Land and Realty LLC. 774 Patterson Road, $50,000

Jeffrey Todd Sherwood to Dale Lee Sherwood. 3900 Leesville Road, $225,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC to Three In One Investments LLC. Lot 59, section 1, The Allure, $295,900

City of Lynchburg

Ronald Peter Aiosa III and Ronald Peter Aiosa Sr. to Coty A. and Christian A. Hall. Lots 1, 2 and 4, block 7, Highland Park, $145,000

Rochelle R. Spinner to BW Banks Construction Services LLC. 1907 Bedford Ave., $35,000

Nicole Bomar to RJC Holdings LLC. Lots 37-40, High Point Development, $100,000

Karen K. Hellems to The Bonanza Group LLC. 200 Chambers St., $130,000

Steve M. Sprouse, Vicky Sprouse Tyree Branham, Amanda Tyree, Amanda Brooks, et. all to Front Door Rentals LLC. 1520 Lynndale Place, $150,000

Frances Rebecca White to Hyris J. Feldman Peterson. Lot 48, The Villas at Stonemill, $289,900

Breanna Campbell to Jean Capital LLC. 1614 Filmore St., $35,000

Gary K. Clegg to Love Brothers LLC. 812-814 Monroe St., $90,000

DBHOMES4HOPE LLC to Maurice S. Dozier, Kesha H. Dozier and Donovan S. Dozier. 2701 Loraine St., $225,000

James E. Falls to Krista L. Gudinas. 123 Wiggington Road, $172,000

Jordan Cole Guerra and Amanda Nicole Niebur to Micah 6:8 Investments LLC. Lot 4, block 21, Westover Heights, $215,000

Blake K. Huddleston to Logan Smith. 85 Belle Terre Drive, $167,500

Mary Pameal Stinnett to JTC Development LLC. Lot 14, Kenwood Hills, $120,000

ILM Family LLC to Aundre Wright. 85 Federal St., $20,000

Christopher Phoenix to Andrew L.B. and Keller S. Johnson. Lot 84, Sterling Park, $206,000

Rose A. Johnston to Joseph Ryan Stoll and Kerry Lianne Stoll. Lot 10, Fort Hill Manor, $155,000

Peter J. Klotzbach and Francis J. Klotzbach to Jason and Kristin Riddle. Lot 12, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $255,000

William Lowell Milton to Neal Bros LLC. 2108 Lakeside Drive, $900,000

Unitedlife LLC to Deyjon A. Newton. 2128 and 2130 Campbell Ave., $150,400

Janet E. Fielder to Astrid S. Winter. 1737 Otey St., $170,001

Building permits

Campbell County

Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., 4532 Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000

Lorenzo Cardwell, 555 Windingway Road, repairs, $100,000

Hunter Garrett Jr., 1060 Timberlake Drive, shed, $12,000

Jeffrey Carter, 211 Dove Drive, new dwelling, $400,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, Allure Clubhouse, section 2, $300,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, Allure Clubhouse Pool, section 2, $150,000

Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, Allure Clubhouse Pool house, $75,000

Donald Tordoff, lot 49, Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $350,000

Rigoberto Rodriguez, lot 15, Sugar Hill Road, new dwelling, $167,000

Scott Blankenship, 1586 Browns Mill Road, new dwelling, $650,000

Clyde Lee, 1249 Chapel Grove Road, pole barn, $56,500

Robert Traylor, 303 S. Timberlake Drive, accessory structure, $12,000

Kevin Hall, 519 Riverbend Road, garage, $14,000

CCE Properties LLC, 708 Crowell Lane, commercial alterations, $250,000

H&S Holding Properties LLC, 1900 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $410,000

Todd Moore, 2421 Browns Mill Road, addition, $175,000

Steven Smith, 859 Maddox Road, kitchen remodel, $45,000

Keith Scott, 96 Vista Court, deck and sunroom, $74,400

William Davis, 3158 Smoky Hollow Road, shed, $10,000

Robert Hopkins II, lot 5, Stevens Road, new dwelling, $300,000

John Reed, 166 Oakdale Circle, front porch, $5,751

Richard McMillian, 188 Timberlake Drive, pergola, $5,300

Donald Wooldridge Jr., lot B, Gough Road, new dwelling, $700,000

Samuel Cash Sr., 417 Crown Lane, alterations, $100,000

Barry Joseph, 92 Cooper Way, deck, $23,501

Justin Fredrich, 354 Cato Road, deck, $10,000

Kendall Barbour, lot 9, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $421,000

Sareenia Gunter, 159 Cedarwood Drive, pool, $55,000