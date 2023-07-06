Property transfers
Amherst County
Andra A. Higginbotham to Debbie Bangert. Lot 13, Depot Road, $21,900
Long Meadows Inc. to Joshua Gregory and Sherry Beeler. Lot 57, Abee Manor, $308,900
Blue Ridge Realty Holdings LLC to Dayspring Ministry. 258 S. Main St. and additional parcel, $499,000
Jeffrey L. and Pamela A. Reed to James M. Bundoff and Catherine J. Zurek. 788 Minors Branch Road and additional parcel, $525,000
Deborah P. Goins, Patricia P. Rose, Joan P. Wright, Janis E. Pendleton, John Pendleton, Joseph Pendleton, James Pendleton and Denise P. Carter to Roy M. Cash. Parcel, off of Honeybee Drive, $7,500
Renita M. Vallastro, Sharon M. Williamson, Diane M. Thompson and Wayne R. Mays Jr. to Chase P. Dewitt and Hannah D. Shapleigh. Lots 34 and 35, Fairfax Hills, $250,000
Eight By Seven LLC to Christopher W. Morris. Lot 38, section 1, Stratford Place, $299,000
Edward H. Gregg and Kara Ann Gregg to Bradley S. Wiseman and Amanda M. Hullett. 142 Laurel Hollow Road, $471,010
Appomattox County
Mark W. Marston to Christie Billings. Lot 2, The Woods at Stonewall, $289,000
K&A Homes LLC to Jonathan Patrick and Magen Simmons Campbell. Lot 2, 2.362 acres. Columbus Road, $315,000
Jonathan Patrick and Magen Simmons Campbell to Christopher Nicholson and Sally Starkey. Parcels, Swan Road, $500,000
Pearson Properties LLC to Pearson Properties LLC and Catlett Land Company LLC. Parcel, off Old Courthouse Road, $95,417.06
Danny Ray Moon, trustee to Malcolm Vannoy. Parcels, off Richmond Highway, 4.56 acres, $13,680
Bedford County
New Vision Financial Inc. to Austin D. and Mackenzie E. Freier. Lot 8, section 6, McIntosh Subdivision, $225,000
Westyn Village LLC to Christopher J. and Paichat Kline. Lot 22, Westyn Village, $371,800
David L. Pritt and Priscilla A. Pritt to Fred W. Akers. 1173 Blakenship Road, $335,000
Jessica L. Crilly to Rayne Hunter and Lauren Shirey. Lot 13, section 1, Forest Park, $310,000
Jacob V. and Kristen H. Cox to Clarence Alexander Naff. Lot 12, section 3, North Hills Estates, $350,000
Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Austin Taylor Nichols. 1193 Knight Road, $52,800
Rodney David and Wendy May Hall to Derrick D. and Megan C. Paxton. Lot 1, section II, Lake Vista, $510,000
Patrick Kenneth Morris and Elsie Mae Morris to Richard A. and Ruth Anne Bass. Lot 13, section II, Glenbrooke Subdivision, $485,000
Sue P. HIllsman to Turner Brother Enterprises Inc. Lot 5, Hampton Ridge, $100,000
W. Wayne Fowler, John R. Fowler and Cecilia W. Fowler to John R. And Lucy B. Fowler. Parcel, Forest Road, $36,000
Robert A. Reid to John W. Sale III and Mary Pamela Stinnett. Lot 21, section 5, The Meadows, $365,000
Sleeping Bear Properties LLC to Daniel Davis Bryan and Amanda Kaitlin Bryan. Lot 5, Allie Acres, $340,000
Arthur C. Reed Jr. and Bonnie J. Reed to RYT LLC. Lots 40 and 41, Locust Level Subdivision, $50,000
David L. Kelly and Rebecca H. Kelly to Michael A. Barton and Jacob D. Marton. Lot 34B, 4.756 acres, Harmon Property, $32,500
Brian David Kelly to Michael A. Barton and Jacob D. Barton and Rebecca Harmon Kelly. Lot 34C, 1.00 acres, Harmon Property, $32,500
Haden & Riley Inc. to Dipali K. Doke and Dushyant Songaonkar. Lot 16, section 9, Farmington at Forest, $39,900
Campbell County
J. Johnson Eller Jr. and Patricia W. Eller to Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity Inc. Parcel, Riverview Drive, $35,000
Kemper M. Beasley III to Moonlight Meadow LLC. Parcel, Brooke St., Town of Brookneal, $5,000
Warmstone Properties LLC to John Carey Burton. Lot 4, section 1, Royal Oaks Subdivision, $175,000
Dianne E. Hargis to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. 499 Greenwell Court and additional parcel, $205,000
Russell W. Tyree Jr. and Tracy S. Tyree to Krista L. Deford. Lot 1, section 3, Oak Hill, $279,000
Fralin Company of Central Virginia to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 33, section III, Carriage Grove, $33,000
Evan L. Humbles and Cirila D. Humbles to JC Venture Strategies LLC. Lot 2, section 2, Meadowlark Estates, $165,000
William E. Witt III to James River Landscaping Inc. Parcel, Waterlick Road, $60,000
Nicholas W. Johnson and Stephanie J. Johnson to Benjamin A. Smith and Sheila K. Layne. Lot 10, section F, Powhatan Overstreet, $325,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Daniel E. and Leah C. Maturano. Lot 33, section III, Carriage Grove, $367,950
Steven R. and Sheila Nichols to Amanda H. Tyree. 402 Westwood Drive, $169,900
Shawn L. Yuille and Duane Kendall Yuille to Oban Land and Realty LLC. 774 Patterson Road, $50,000
Jeffrey Todd Sherwood to Dale Lee Sherwood. 3900 Leesville Road, $225,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC to Three In One Investments LLC. Lot 59, section 1, The Allure, $295,900
City of Lynchburg
Ronald Peter Aiosa III and Ronald Peter Aiosa Sr. to Coty A. and Christian A. Hall. Lots 1, 2 and 4, block 7, Highland Park, $145,000
Rochelle R. Spinner to BW Banks Construction Services LLC. 1907 Bedford Ave., $35,000
Nicole Bomar to RJC Holdings LLC. Lots 37-40, High Point Development, $100,000
Karen K. Hellems to The Bonanza Group LLC. 200 Chambers St., $130,000
Steve M. Sprouse, Vicky Sprouse Tyree Branham, Amanda Tyree, Amanda Brooks, et. all to Front Door Rentals LLC. 1520 Lynndale Place, $150,000
Frances Rebecca White to Hyris J. Feldman Peterson. Lot 48, The Villas at Stonemill, $289,900
Breanna Campbell to Jean Capital LLC. 1614 Filmore St., $35,000
Gary K. Clegg to Love Brothers LLC. 812-814 Monroe St., $90,000
DBHOMES4HOPE LLC to Maurice S. Dozier, Kesha H. Dozier and Donovan S. Dozier. 2701 Loraine St., $225,000
James E. Falls to Krista L. Gudinas. 123 Wiggington Road, $172,000
Jordan Cole Guerra and Amanda Nicole Niebur to Micah 6:8 Investments LLC. Lot 4, block 21, Westover Heights, $215,000
Blake K. Huddleston to Logan Smith. 85 Belle Terre Drive, $167,500
Mary Pameal Stinnett to JTC Development LLC. Lot 14, Kenwood Hills, $120,000
ILM Family LLC to Aundre Wright. 85 Federal St., $20,000
Christopher Phoenix to Andrew L.B. and Keller S. Johnson. Lot 84, Sterling Park, $206,000
Rose A. Johnston to Joseph Ryan Stoll and Kerry Lianne Stoll. Lot 10, Fort Hill Manor, $155,000
Peter J. Klotzbach and Francis J. Klotzbach to Jason and Kristin Riddle. Lot 12, section 2, Wexford Townhomes, $255,000
William Lowell Milton to Neal Bros LLC. 2108 Lakeside Drive, $900,000
Unitedlife LLC to Deyjon A. Newton. 2128 and 2130 Campbell Ave., $150,400
Janet E. Fielder to Astrid S. Winter. 1737 Otey St., $170,001
Building permits
Campbell County
Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc., 4532 Colonial Highway, new dwelling, $270,000
Lorenzo Cardwell, 555 Windingway Road, repairs, $100,000
Hunter Garrett Jr., 1060 Timberlake Drive, shed, $12,000
Jeffrey Carter, 211 Dove Drive, new dwelling, $400,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, Allure Clubhouse, section 2, $300,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, Allure Clubhouse Pool, section 2, $150,000
Yellow Branch Properties LLC, English Tavern Road, Allure Clubhouse Pool house, $75,000
Donald Tordoff, lot 49, Two Bid Road, new dwelling, $350,000
Rigoberto Rodriguez, lot 15, Sugar Hill Road, new dwelling, $167,000
Scott Blankenship, 1586 Browns Mill Road, new dwelling, $650,000
Clyde Lee, 1249 Chapel Grove Road, pole barn, $56,500
Robert Traylor, 303 S. Timberlake Drive, accessory structure, $12,000
Kevin Hall, 519 Riverbend Road, garage, $14,000
CCE Properties LLC, 708 Crowell Lane, commercial alterations, $250,000
H&S Holding Properties LLC, 1900 Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $410,000
Todd Moore, 2421 Browns Mill Road, addition, $175,000
Steven Smith, 859 Maddox Road, kitchen remodel, $45,000
Keith Scott, 96 Vista Court, deck and sunroom, $74,400
William Davis, 3158 Smoky Hollow Road, shed, $10,000
Robert Hopkins II, lot 5, Stevens Road, new dwelling, $300,000
John Reed, 166 Oakdale Circle, front porch, $5,751
Richard McMillian, 188 Timberlake Drive, pergola, $5,300
Donald Wooldridge Jr., lot B, Gough Road, new dwelling, $700,000
Samuel Cash Sr., 417 Crown Lane, alterations, $100,000
Barry Joseph, 92 Cooper Way, deck, $23,501
Justin Fredrich, 354 Cato Road, deck, $10,000
Kendall Barbour, lot 9, Wheeler Road, new dwelling, $421,000
Sareenia Gunter, 159 Cedarwood Drive, pool, $55,000