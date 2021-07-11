 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Angela D. Burks and Ashley T.B. Hutcherson to Zak G. Wightman and James R. Tyree. 1126 South Coolwell Road, $173,400

Kristen M. Johnson to Allen K. Fairburn and Martha Fairburn. Lot 3, block 3, phase III, unit 1 303, Royal Gardens, $175,000

Garland Marcus Huffman to Geoffrey E. Rucker. 1048 Elon Road, $193,000

Betty Jo O. Wright to Richard Robert and Teresa Annette Vignreault. Lot 9, Foxcroft, $215,000

Grace Loughhead to Nathan S. and Nancyann B. Gowen. Lot 57, section 1, Mountain View Hills and additional parcel, $169,900

Vickie R. and Peter G. Zanger to Molly Anne and Nathan D. Smith. 250 Mountainview DR., $212,000

Betty J. Allen to Jared C. Robbins. Parcel, E. Monitor Road, $150,000

William Miller to Joshua L. and Heather F. Maxey. 312 Grandview Dr., $238,000

Cynthia Branham to NRB Investments LLC. 321 Union Hill Road, $75,000

Marita L. Taylor to Christopher J. Campbell and Jill B. Campbell. 1651 and 1667 Elon Road, $270,000

Appomattox County

Anderson Construction Inc. to Colleen E. and William V. Hamm Sr. Lot 10, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $307,000

Roy C. Mayo III, Timothy W. Mayo, Melissa D. Blomquist, and C. Scott Eanes to Roy C. Mayo III and Timothy W Mayo. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, $6,700

Jason W. and Erin V. Elliott to David A. and April D. Renn. Parcel, Wood Lawn Trail, $33,000

Christopher Brandon Moore to Carlos Payan Baca and Lidia Dominguez De Payan. Lot 8, Benjamin Estates, $269,900

Tyrock Construction LLC to Stephanie Pawelczyk. 444 North Ave., $235,800

Brent E. Stratton and Brooke W. Stratton to Amanda Marie Reynolds. Lot 4, Reedy Creek Subdivision, $244,900

Thomas and Mary Brandt to Shawn Morgart. 1621 Little Cub Road, $210,000

Phillip R. Pettet to Eric J. and Erika Nelson. 372 Seven Meadows Lane, $89,500

Bedford County

Walter P. and Lynn W. Hocketstaller to Sue Ann and Robert Doyle Minnix. Lot 8, Lakeland Pines Subdivision, Lakes District, $539,000

Nancy J. Dexter to Belinda Kay and Roy Allen Cubbage Jr. Lot 10m, block III, Beechwood, Lakes District, $303,750

Robert W. Monk Jr. to Christopher Duncan. Lot 4, Lakeland Pines, Lakes District, $788,250

Travis J. Heath to Christopher R. and Stephanie C. Levey. Lot 11, phase 11, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $289,000

James E. and Louanne M. Winterburn to Matthew Sean and Jessica Lynn Woods. 1201 Red Horse Dr., Blue Ridge District, $280,000

Joan M. Brackin to Jose Perez Torres and Irma B. Perez. Lot 12, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $262,500

Sean A. Magness to Josh Anthony Harth and Teresa Lee Mattson. Lot 15, section 3, Hemlock Shores, Blue Ridge District, $257,000

Estate of Dennis Junior Zirkle, Lori Z. Lawrence to Penny P. Coley and Joe G. Coley Jr. Lot 32, section 9, Cliff-View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $233,750

Ryan S. Payne and Roslyn Weibl-Payne to Brandy Presnell and Charles Edward Hatcher. Lot 7, block 3, Snug Harbor Subdivision, Lakes District, $230,000

Kellie B. Swisher to Christy Gravely. 1120 Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $195,000

Cory J. Kitzmiller to Daniel Wesley Chockley and Whitney Gail Hall. 1323 Hayward Dr., Blue Ridge District, $185,000

Clear Creek Land Holdings LLC to Porter Mtn. Properties LLC. Parcel, Wooldridge Road and additional adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $180,000

Jonathan and Kasey France to Austin Ryan Martin. 2193 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $177,500

Christopher Lee and Roberta Smith to Mikel P. and Kelly S. O’Malley. Lots 25 and 26, Lake Ridge Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $100,000

Mark and Sandra Fitchett to Ramey A. and Robyn Sue Bower. Parcel, Clover Creek Road, Lakes District, $70,640

Grace D. Myers to Peter J. Johnson III. 1199 Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $46,500

Jeffrey Lynn Jolliff, Anthony R. Spero and Rhonda L. Spero to Jackson H. Caron. Lot 4, Aspen Point, Lakes District, $18,000

Gerald E. and Teresa Craig, Brian L. and Sharon S. Craig to Brian S. and Elizabeth Walkup. 2503 Lizard Ridge Road and additional parcels, $158,000

Teresa Poff Thomas, Sheila Poff Hornbeck and Kermit Poff III to Robin C. Sites. Lot 34, Fairdale Farms, $35,000

Mark J. and April L. Deshano to Martha R. Dehoyos Fonseca and Perla J. Dehoyos Fonseca. 4820 Bethel Church Road, $151,000

Steven J. and Sherrie L. Pettit to Brett T. and Emily Kate Goodyear. Lot 106, Section 6, Somerset Meadows, $640,000

Barbara M. McGuffey to Michael and Barbara H. Roach. New lot 9, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $329,900

Michael and Barbara Roach to Mitzie Anderson, Amanda Anderson, and Erika Bohon. Lot 21, Summerfield, $324,900

Maryann Nosenzo to Elizabeth S. and Richard F. Ansell. Lot 17, section 1, Ivy Hill, $487,500

HWW LLC to Russell Builders LLC. New lot 2, Minor Subdivision, $35,000

Neil and Amber Fedin to Benjamin Francis and Alexa Jane Ferry. Lot 31, section 4, Farmington at Forest, $511,000

Grandview Course LLC to John J. Magri III. Lot 36, phase I, Grandview Course, $322,000

Brian D. and Misty Maurene LaPointe to Timothy Edward and Lindsay Benoit Tate. Lot 33, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $245,000

Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Jedi Construction LLC. Lot 14, Bells Mill Road, $30,000

Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Jedi Construction LLC. Lot 12, Bells Mill Road, $30,000

Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Jedi Construction LLC. Lot 13, Bells Mill Road, $30,000

4 D Construction Inc. to Evan Michael and Amanda Renae Jones. 5832 Moneta Road, $318,500

Betty H. Tolley to ZTC Properties LLC. Lot 21, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $150,000

Howard K. and Tiffany L. Quick to Geoffrey Colin and Amanda B. Costner. Lot 6, Peppertree Road, $68,000

Shirley D. White to Ned R. and Wanda T. Stewart. Lot 9, section 1, Glenbrooke, $272,000

F&S Building Innovations Inc. to Justin H. and Margaret A. Koenig. Lot 18, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $324,900

Andrea and Margaret Smith to Dien Huynh. Lot 36, Ivy Creek Estates, $415,000

Richard Ramsey and Nancy Dawson to TCI Utilities Services Inc. Lot 1A, block B, Woodbrook Farms, $232,500

Steven M. Wilmoth to Janet L. and Richard L. Mast Jr. Lot 19, section 2, Ivy Hill, $325,000

Justin Marshall Bryant to Michael Christopher Pflieger. Lot 70, section 1, Forest Dale, $298,900

Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Dylan Scott and Jessica Clark Gray. New lot 10, Bells Mill Road, $38,000

Henry and Helga Beck to Kerry J. McMinn. Unit 124, building 2, Sunset Ridge Townhomes, $225,000

Steven F. and Angela S. Holloran to Colonel Clyde and Judy Billingsley. Lot 23, Candlestick Park, $449,900

Campbell County

Jeffrey M. and Kathleen A. White to Christina Wiscovitch and Luis Ponce. Lot 8, section III, block A, Carriage Grove, $326,000

James Richard and Elizabeth Haney to Aaron Lloyd. Lot 4, Faris Oaks, $250,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Edward F. Ivins Jr., Julie E. Ivins, Edward F. Ivins III and Sarah E. Gillespie. Lot 73, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $209,900

Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Brian K. Anderson. 1250 Mitchell Mill Road, $252,840

Kallie B. Howard to Joshua J. Cianca. Lot 9, Sunburst Acres, $137,900

Nicholas A. McFadden to Morgan Elaine Yeatts. Lot 6, section 1, Rosser Estates, $145,000

21934 Timberlake LLC to Bin Han and Victoria Sun. 16 Zentry Place, $199,900

Jadon LLC to Devin N. Wright. Lot 55, phase I, English Commons, $184,900

Robert Albert Mitchell Jr. to Shawn Harter. 1306 Third St. and additional parcel, $32,500

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Michael F. and Ramona P. Player, co-trustees. Lot 2, Ruckers Ridge, $243,700

Jadon LLC to Gary R. and Meejin Pearce. Lot 53, phase 1, English Commons, $179,900

L&B Family Properties LLC to Lisa R. Epperson. 38 Rosedale Lane, $163,000

Martha Jane Robinson Long and Ronald Gene Long to Thomas J. and Margaret R. Gesuale. Lot 198, phase III, Runaway Bay, $795,000

City of Lynchburg

ZZ&ZZ LLC to Joseph P. Langford. Lots 19-22 and part of lot 23, block 3, Bower Park Addition Saint Cloud Ave., $229,900

Fred M. Blanchard and Deliece G. Blanchard to Gregory Lee and Braden Michelle Smith. Lot 7, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $472,000

Andreas and Donna A. Hartmann to Ethan H. Silver and Brittany E. Courtney. New lot 10, McKenna Farms, $619,000

Edgar J.T. Perrow Jr. and Holly T. Perrow to Brian and Desiree O’Toole. 3620 Manton Dr., $470,000

Ryon C. and Amy R. Price to Charles W. Beck. Lot 8, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $249,900

Miguel J. Rodriguez and Maria C. Rodriguez to Mahabuba Akhter. Lot 10, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $127,900

Nicholas and Amanda Carver to Dan and Jo Sorrells. Lot 12, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $239,000

Kerry J. McMinn to Timothy C. and Kelly M. Bullock. Lot 18, block 3, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $365,000

Colonel Clyde and Judy Billingsley to Evelyn Littlefield. Lot 59, Legacy Oaks, $275,500

David A. and Ann E. Spice to West Lane Properties LLC. 5832 Navajo Circle, $171,500

Kenneth W. and Barbara A. Vosper to Sheryl A. Rivard. Lot 13, section D, Linkhorne Forest, $350,000

Charlotte P. Powell to Enrique Toledo Albarran Sr. Lots 52-55, block M, Mountain View Addition, $155,000

Kelsey M. Delong to Maureen P. and Timothy F. Smile. 1403 Liggate Road, $210,000

Ralph John Dittmeier to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. Unit 113, $152,000

James P. and Korntip J. Hanley to Glenn and Debbie Clary. 500 Cornerstone St., $310,000

Glenn Meadows to Empire Capital LLC. 911 Rivermont Ave., $65,000

Premier Investments Group LLC to Courtney Wendall and Devine Emefa Dogbatse Clark. 105 and 107 Miles Place, $38,000

Laura Howard and Leron Howard II to Paul Panasci and Ashton Brown. Lots 8 and 9, section 5, Sandusky Hills, $297,000

Warren M. Scott to Joanna K. and William D. Luper III. 511 Florida Ave., $75,000

LP Apartments LLC to Alex C. Gibbons. 1139 Glenfield Dr., $199,900

Norman Paul Smith to JCWT LLC. 5145 Boonsboro Road, $207,000

Christopher S. Mowry to Stuart and Elizabeth J.A. Kettinger. Lot 15, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $789,000

Patricia Marie Uebel to Jean Capital LLC. Lots 3 and 4, block 2 of Homewood Acres, $69,900

The Parks Property Owners Association Inc. to John R. and Deanna M. DiCaprio. 110 Wyndpark Circle, $7,014

Stephen and Donna L. Garcia to Julian Bradley Adams. 1805 and 1807 Monroe St. and 1103 Knight St., $15,000

Farshid Ghassemi and Nazila Tehrani to Rhett Allen Culverhouse and Sarah Jane Whately. Lot 29, section 2, Panorama Hills, $319,900

Nathaniel K. Tennant to Gregory R. and Ruth Dale Nichols. 4609 Boonsboro Road, $246,000

PH2 Properties LLC to Jonathan Ashley and Elizabeth Howard Burks. Lots 432-435, Lakeland, $266,000

Ryan A. and Holly O’Brien McEntire to Earlwin H. Kelty III and Courtney S. Gilman. Lot 1, block M, Forest Townhomes, $124,000

Matthew A. and Emily N. Patterson to Julie L. Brown. 4701 Boonsboro Road, $247,000

Omar D. Hussamy to Mary Ellen McChesney. Parcel, block 32, McIvor St., $1,000

Omar D. Hussamy to Baltic3 LLC. Lot 7, block 13, Early St., $1,000

Jacob I. Smith and Thomas E. Smith to Gabriel A. Ulmer. Lot 52, Sterling Park Townhomes, $151,000

Craig Steigerwald and Mary-Catherine Steigerwald to Lassiter Property Group LLC. Lots 19-21, block 15, Golf Park, $155,000

New Vision Trust to Alan and Deborah Trefzger. 1101 Hollins St., $38,566

Shirley R. and David L. Toler Sr. to Noble Holdings LLC. 209 Willow St., $20,000

Britt T. and Bernadette J. McKinney to Graham C. and Olivia A. Nelsen. 207 Whitley Way, $588,500

Richard Durney to Resurrected Homes LLC. 407 Oakridge Blvd., $50,000

Michael S. Covey and Kristen M. Covey to Nathaniel K. and Jessica M. Tennant. 9 Riverview Place, $435,000

Rock Castle Partners to PEC Real Estate LLC. 120 Nationwide Dr., $580,000

Kenneth D. Rose and Maria-Danielle N. Rose to Anna Heilman. Lot 2, block Q, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $195,000

Morgan Merritt and Kevin Merritt Jr. to Christopher Michael Holt. 705 Winston Ridge Road, $132,000

Kristin E. Shelton to Ellen Lowrie Black. Lot 20, section 4, Wexford Townhomes, $180,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to Dream House Investment LLC. 1008 Eighth St., $60,000

David S. and Karen K. Bush to Carla Ann and Dale E. Scanlan Jr. 438 Wiggington Road, $539,900

Christine D. Garcia to MEL 1 LLC. 4818 Windsor Ave., $143,000

James W. Elliott to CK Associates LLC. 919 Harrison St., $1,100

Dorothy F. Brooks to Beeler Properties 5 LLC. 5613 Fort Ave., $100,000

Alfred T. and Judith M. Yeatts to YUCOTZ LLC. 313 Euclid Ave., $65,900

Rush Homes Inc. to Patrick J. Ross and Glenna Hillis-Ross. 811 New Hampshire Ave, $187,000

Thomas Britt and Ivy Dunn Cofer to Marco D. Mosely Sr. Lot 25, section 1, Forest Dale, $261,900

Overstreet Rentals LLC to Reigel Investments LLC. 110 Valleydale Dr., $210,000

William A. Eubank III to Timothy Nevitt and Dana Clements Richardson and Kyleigh Agnes Clements. Lot 204, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $132,900

Building permits

Bedford County

Matthew Sweeney, 1151 Glenbrooke Dr., finish basement, $10,000

David Abdshah, 14595 Forest Road, suite 1, alteration, $19,425

Harold Brown, 1553 Ryland Dr., alteration, $15,000

Stephen Lambert, revised lot 2, section 2, Brandywine Estates, new dwelling, $225,000

Charley Butcher, 1220 McKnights Way, replace decks, decking and add roof and porch, $20,000

Russell Huggins, 100 Meadowgate Dr., solar array, $52,513

Steven Bowen, 2302 Deer Run, renovation, $45,000

James Williams, 2111 Ridgewood Road, pool, $11,000

Elizabeth Crowgey, 11 Ole McGuire Road, new dwelling, $250,000

F. Lee Dearing, 305 Casaloma Dr., pool, $10,000

Danielle Covarrubias, Otterville Road, new dwelling, $360,000

Wayne Brown, 201 Howard Dr., screened-in porch, $5,000

Gary Sloss, 1150 Hooper Road, porch, $15,000

Jefferson Commons Commercial LLC, 1040 Gables Dr., unit 105, commercial alteration, $42,000

Spencer Bobbitt, Big Island Highway, new dwelling, $150,000

Thomas Bell, lot 28, Leander Dr., new dwelling, $250,000

Thomas Bell, lot 29, section 7, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $250,000

Christopher Maulbeck, lot 22, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $400,000

Richard Helbling, 1310 Winewood Road, pool, $15,000

Dave Stewart, 2457 Sycamore Dr., garage, $45,000

Fred Smith, lot 3, Goodview Road, new dwelling, $150,000

Bryan Donahue, 110 Bent Tree Road, garage, $38,000

James Brogan, 1637 Hidden Forest Dr., shed, $16,420.76

William Triplett, 15229 Stewartsville Road, storage, $13,000

John Hansen, 1369 Haven Lane, new dwelling, $500,000

Scott Larsen, 4037 W. Lynchburg Salem, solar modules, $66,560

Michael Horne, 1623 Walkers Crossing Dr., sunroom, $45,000

Melissa Haga, 1279 Highland Acres Road, shed, $32,009

Pete Fusetti, 4834 Moneta Road, solar modules, $48,248

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California fires advance as heat wave covers West

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert