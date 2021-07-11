Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Angela D. Burks and Ashley T.B. Hutcherson to Zak G. Wightman and James R. Tyree. 1126 South Coolwell Road, $173,400
Kristen M. Johnson to Allen K. Fairburn and Martha Fairburn. Lot 3, block 3, phase III, unit 1 303, Royal Gardens, $175,000
Garland Marcus Huffman to Geoffrey E. Rucker. 1048 Elon Road, $193,000
Betty Jo O. Wright to Richard Robert and Teresa Annette Vignreault. Lot 9, Foxcroft, $215,000
Grace Loughhead to Nathan S. and Nancyann B. Gowen. Lot 57, section 1, Mountain View Hills and additional parcel, $169,900
Vickie R. and Peter G. Zanger to Molly Anne and Nathan D. Smith. 250 Mountainview DR., $212,000
Betty J. Allen to Jared C. Robbins. Parcel, E. Monitor Road, $150,000
William Miller to Joshua L. and Heather F. Maxey. 312 Grandview Dr., $238,000
Cynthia Branham to NRB Investments LLC. 321 Union Hill Road, $75,000
Marita L. Taylor to Christopher J. Campbell and Jill B. Campbell. 1651 and 1667 Elon Road, $270,000
Appomattox County
Anderson Construction Inc. to Colleen E. and William V. Hamm Sr. Lot 10, Big Oak Farm Subdivision, $307,000
Roy C. Mayo III, Timothy W. Mayo, Melissa D. Blomquist, and C. Scott Eanes to Roy C. Mayo III and Timothy W Mayo. Parcel, Webb Mill Road, $6,700
Jason W. and Erin V. Elliott to David A. and April D. Renn. Parcel, Wood Lawn Trail, $33,000
Christopher Brandon Moore to Carlos Payan Baca and Lidia Dominguez De Payan. Lot 8, Benjamin Estates, $269,900
Tyrock Construction LLC to Stephanie Pawelczyk. 444 North Ave., $235,800
Brent E. Stratton and Brooke W. Stratton to Amanda Marie Reynolds. Lot 4, Reedy Creek Subdivision, $244,900
Thomas and Mary Brandt to Shawn Morgart. 1621 Little Cub Road, $210,000
Phillip R. Pettet to Eric J. and Erika Nelson. 372 Seven Meadows Lane, $89,500
Bedford County
Walter P. and Lynn W. Hocketstaller to Sue Ann and Robert Doyle Minnix. Lot 8, Lakeland Pines Subdivision, Lakes District, $539,000
Nancy J. Dexter to Belinda Kay and Roy Allen Cubbage Jr. Lot 10m, block III, Beechwood, Lakes District, $303,750
Robert W. Monk Jr. to Christopher Duncan. Lot 4, Lakeland Pines, Lakes District, $788,250
Travis J. Heath to Christopher R. and Stephanie C. Levey. Lot 11, phase 11, Harbour Heights, Lakes District, $289,000
James E. and Louanne M. Winterburn to Matthew Sean and Jessica Lynn Woods. 1201 Red Horse Dr., Blue Ridge District, $280,000
Joan M. Brackin to Jose Perez Torres and Irma B. Perez. Lot 12, block IV, Beechwood Shores, Lakes District, $262,500
Sean A. Magness to Josh Anthony Harth and Teresa Lee Mattson. Lot 15, section 3, Hemlock Shores, Blue Ridge District, $257,000
Estate of Dennis Junior Zirkle, Lori Z. Lawrence to Penny P. Coley and Joe G. Coley Jr. Lot 32, section 9, Cliff-View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $233,750
Ryan S. Payne and Roslyn Weibl-Payne to Brandy Presnell and Charles Edward Hatcher. Lot 7, block 3, Snug Harbor Subdivision, Lakes District, $230,000
Kellie B. Swisher to Christy Gravely. 1120 Turner Branch Road, Blue Ridge District, $195,000
Cory J. Kitzmiller to Daniel Wesley Chockley and Whitney Gail Hall. 1323 Hayward Dr., Blue Ridge District, $185,000
Clear Creek Land Holdings LLC to Porter Mtn. Properties LLC. Parcel, Wooldridge Road and additional adjoining parcel, Blue Ridge District, $180,000
Jonathan and Kasey France to Austin Ryan Martin. 2193 Nemmo Road, Blue Ridge District, $177,500
Christopher Lee and Roberta Smith to Mikel P. and Kelly S. O’Malley. Lots 25 and 26, Lake Ridge Subdivision, Blue Ridge District, $100,000
Mark and Sandra Fitchett to Ramey A. and Robyn Sue Bower. Parcel, Clover Creek Road, Lakes District, $70,640
Grace D. Myers to Peter J. Johnson III. 1199 Buccaneer Road, Lakes District, $46,500
Jeffrey Lynn Jolliff, Anthony R. Spero and Rhonda L. Spero to Jackson H. Caron. Lot 4, Aspen Point, Lakes District, $18,000
Gerald E. and Teresa Craig, Brian L. and Sharon S. Craig to Brian S. and Elizabeth Walkup. 2503 Lizard Ridge Road and additional parcels, $158,000
Teresa Poff Thomas, Sheila Poff Hornbeck and Kermit Poff III to Robin C. Sites. Lot 34, Fairdale Farms, $35,000
Mark J. and April L. Deshano to Martha R. Dehoyos Fonseca and Perla J. Dehoyos Fonseca. 4820 Bethel Church Road, $151,000
Steven J. and Sherrie L. Pettit to Brett T. and Emily Kate Goodyear. Lot 106, Section 6, Somerset Meadows, $640,000
Barbara M. McGuffey to Michael and Barbara H. Roach. New lot 9, section 2, Great Oaks Subdivision, $329,900
Michael and Barbara Roach to Mitzie Anderson, Amanda Anderson, and Erika Bohon. Lot 21, Summerfield, $324,900
Maryann Nosenzo to Elizabeth S. and Richard F. Ansell. Lot 17, section 1, Ivy Hill, $487,500
HWW LLC to Russell Builders LLC. New lot 2, Minor Subdivision, $35,000
Neil and Amber Fedin to Benjamin Francis and Alexa Jane Ferry. Lot 31, section 4, Farmington at Forest, $511,000
Grandview Course LLC to John J. Magri III. Lot 36, phase I, Grandview Course, $322,000
Brian D. and Misty Maurene LaPointe to Timothy Edward and Lindsay Benoit Tate. Lot 33, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $245,000
Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Jedi Construction LLC. Lot 14, Bells Mill Road, $30,000
Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Jedi Construction LLC. Lot 12, Bells Mill Road, $30,000
Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Jedi Construction LLC. Lot 13, Bells Mill Road, $30,000
4 D Construction Inc. to Evan Michael and Amanda Renae Jones. 5832 Moneta Road, $318,500
Betty H. Tolley to ZTC Properties LLC. Lot 21, section 2, Ashwood Townhomes, $150,000
Howard K. and Tiffany L. Quick to Geoffrey Colin and Amanda B. Costner. Lot 6, Peppertree Road, $68,000
Shirley D. White to Ned R. and Wanda T. Stewart. Lot 9, section 1, Glenbrooke, $272,000
F&S Building Innovations Inc. to Justin H. and Margaret A. Koenig. Lot 18, section 18, Farmington at Forest, $324,900
Andrea and Margaret Smith to Dien Huynh. Lot 36, Ivy Creek Estates, $415,000
Richard Ramsey and Nancy Dawson to TCI Utilities Services Inc. Lot 1A, block B, Woodbrook Farms, $232,500
Steven M. Wilmoth to Janet L. and Richard L. Mast Jr. Lot 19, section 2, Ivy Hill, $325,000
Justin Marshall Bryant to Michael Christopher Pflieger. Lot 70, section 1, Forest Dale, $298,900
Keith A. Wilson Sr. to Dylan Scott and Jessica Clark Gray. New lot 10, Bells Mill Road, $38,000
Henry and Helga Beck to Kerry J. McMinn. Unit 124, building 2, Sunset Ridge Townhomes, $225,000
Steven F. and Angela S. Holloran to Colonel Clyde and Judy Billingsley. Lot 23, Candlestick Park, $449,900
Campbell County
Jeffrey M. and Kathleen A. White to Christina Wiscovitch and Luis Ponce. Lot 8, section III, block A, Carriage Grove, $326,000
James Richard and Elizabeth Haney to Aaron Lloyd. Lot 4, Faris Oaks, $250,000
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Edward F. Ivins Jr., Julie E. Ivins, Edward F. Ivins III and Sarah E. Gillespie. Lot 73, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $209,900
Augusta Clark Construction LLC to Brian K. Anderson. 1250 Mitchell Mill Road, $252,840
Kallie B. Howard to Joshua J. Cianca. Lot 9, Sunburst Acres, $137,900
Nicholas A. McFadden to Morgan Elaine Yeatts. Lot 6, section 1, Rosser Estates, $145,000
21934 Timberlake LLC to Bin Han and Victoria Sun. 16 Zentry Place, $199,900
Jadon LLC to Devin N. Wright. Lot 55, phase I, English Commons, $184,900
Robert Albert Mitchell Jr. to Shawn Harter. 1306 Third St. and additional parcel, $32,500
D&D Land Holdings LLC to Michael F. and Ramona P. Player, co-trustees. Lot 2, Ruckers Ridge, $243,700
Jadon LLC to Gary R. and Meejin Pearce. Lot 53, phase 1, English Commons, $179,900
L&B Family Properties LLC to Lisa R. Epperson. 38 Rosedale Lane, $163,000
Martha Jane Robinson Long and Ronald Gene Long to Thomas J. and Margaret R. Gesuale. Lot 198, phase III, Runaway Bay, $795,000
City of Lynchburg
ZZ&ZZ LLC to Joseph P. Langford. Lots 19-22 and part of lot 23, block 3, Bower Park Addition Saint Cloud Ave., $229,900
Fred M. Blanchard and Deliece G. Blanchard to Gregory Lee and Braden Michelle Smith. Lot 7, Amaya’s Way Subdivision, $472,000
Andreas and Donna A. Hartmann to Ethan H. Silver and Brittany E. Courtney. New lot 10, McKenna Farms, $619,000
Edgar J.T. Perrow Jr. and Holly T. Perrow to Brian and Desiree O’Toole. 3620 Manton Dr., $470,000
Ryon C. and Amy R. Price to Charles W. Beck. Lot 8, section 3, Kenwood Hills, $249,900
Miguel J. Rodriguez and Maria C. Rodriguez to Mahabuba Akhter. Lot 10, Fountain Gate Townhomes, $127,900
Nicholas and Amanda Carver to Dan and Jo Sorrells. Lot 12, section 2, Sandusky Hills, $239,000
Kerry J. McMinn to Timothy C. and Kelly M. Bullock. Lot 18, block 3, section A, Linkhorne Forest, $365,000
Colonel Clyde and Judy Billingsley to Evelyn Littlefield. Lot 59, Legacy Oaks, $275,500
David A. and Ann E. Spice to West Lane Properties LLC. 5832 Navajo Circle, $171,500
Kenneth W. and Barbara A. Vosper to Sheryl A. Rivard. Lot 13, section D, Linkhorne Forest, $350,000
Charlotte P. Powell to Enrique Toledo Albarran Sr. Lots 52-55, block M, Mountain View Addition, $155,000
Kelsey M. Delong to Maureen P. and Timothy F. Smile. 1403 Liggate Road, $210,000
Ralph John Dittmeier to RW Beeker & Associates LLC. 623 Wyndhurst Dr. Unit 113, $152,000
James P. and Korntip J. Hanley to Glenn and Debbie Clary. 500 Cornerstone St., $310,000
Glenn Meadows to Empire Capital LLC. 911 Rivermont Ave., $65,000
Premier Investments Group LLC to Courtney Wendall and Devine Emefa Dogbatse Clark. 105 and 107 Miles Place, $38,000
Laura Howard and Leron Howard II to Paul Panasci and Ashton Brown. Lots 8 and 9, section 5, Sandusky Hills, $297,000
Warren M. Scott to Joanna K. and William D. Luper III. 511 Florida Ave., $75,000
LP Apartments LLC to Alex C. Gibbons. 1139 Glenfield Dr., $199,900
Norman Paul Smith to JCWT LLC. 5145 Boonsboro Road, $207,000
Christopher S. Mowry to Stuart and Elizabeth J.A. Kettinger. Lot 15, phase II, The Preserve at Oakwood, $789,000
Patricia Marie Uebel to Jean Capital LLC. Lots 3 and 4, block 2 of Homewood Acres, $69,900
The Parks Property Owners Association Inc. to John R. and Deanna M. DiCaprio. 110 Wyndpark Circle, $7,014
Stephen and Donna L. Garcia to Julian Bradley Adams. 1805 and 1807 Monroe St. and 1103 Knight St., $15,000
Farshid Ghassemi and Nazila Tehrani to Rhett Allen Culverhouse and Sarah Jane Whately. Lot 29, section 2, Panorama Hills, $319,900
Nathaniel K. Tennant to Gregory R. and Ruth Dale Nichols. 4609 Boonsboro Road, $246,000
PH2 Properties LLC to Jonathan Ashley and Elizabeth Howard Burks. Lots 432-435, Lakeland, $266,000
Ryan A. and Holly O’Brien McEntire to Earlwin H. Kelty III and Courtney S. Gilman. Lot 1, block M, Forest Townhomes, $124,000
Matthew A. and Emily N. Patterson to Julie L. Brown. 4701 Boonsboro Road, $247,000
Omar D. Hussamy to Mary Ellen McChesney. Parcel, block 32, McIvor St., $1,000
Omar D. Hussamy to Baltic3 LLC. Lot 7, block 13, Early St., $1,000
Jacob I. Smith and Thomas E. Smith to Gabriel A. Ulmer. Lot 52, Sterling Park Townhomes, $151,000
Craig Steigerwald and Mary-Catherine Steigerwald to Lassiter Property Group LLC. Lots 19-21, block 15, Golf Park, $155,000
New Vision Trust to Alan and Deborah Trefzger. 1101 Hollins St., $38,566
Shirley R. and David L. Toler Sr. to Noble Holdings LLC. 209 Willow St., $20,000
Britt T. and Bernadette J. McKinney to Graham C. and Olivia A. Nelsen. 207 Whitley Way, $588,500
Richard Durney to Resurrected Homes LLC. 407 Oakridge Blvd., $50,000
Michael S. Covey and Kristen M. Covey to Nathaniel K. and Jessica M. Tennant. 9 Riverview Place, $435,000
Rock Castle Partners to PEC Real Estate LLC. 120 Nationwide Dr., $580,000
Kenneth D. Rose and Maria-Danielle N. Rose to Anna Heilman. Lot 2, block Q, section 10, Blue Ridge Farms, $195,000
Morgan Merritt and Kevin Merritt Jr. to Christopher Michael Holt. 705 Winston Ridge Road, $132,000
Kristin E. Shelton to Ellen Lowrie Black. Lot 20, section 4, Wexford Townhomes, $180,000
Resurrected Homes LLC to Dream House Investment LLC. 1008 Eighth St., $60,000
David S. and Karen K. Bush to Carla Ann and Dale E. Scanlan Jr. 438 Wiggington Road, $539,900
Christine D. Garcia to MEL 1 LLC. 4818 Windsor Ave., $143,000
James W. Elliott to CK Associates LLC. 919 Harrison St., $1,100
Dorothy F. Brooks to Beeler Properties 5 LLC. 5613 Fort Ave., $100,000
Alfred T. and Judith M. Yeatts to YUCOTZ LLC. 313 Euclid Ave., $65,900
Rush Homes Inc. to Patrick J. Ross and Glenna Hillis-Ross. 811 New Hampshire Ave, $187,000
Thomas Britt and Ivy Dunn Cofer to Marco D. Mosely Sr. Lot 25, section 1, Forest Dale, $261,900
Overstreet Rentals LLC to Reigel Investments LLC. 110 Valleydale Dr., $210,000
William A. Eubank III to Timothy Nevitt and Dana Clements Richardson and Kyleigh Agnes Clements. Lot 204, Wyndsor Place Townhomes, $132,900
Building permits
Bedford County
Matthew Sweeney, 1151 Glenbrooke Dr., finish basement, $10,000
David Abdshah, 14595 Forest Road, suite 1, alteration, $19,425
Harold Brown, 1553 Ryland Dr., alteration, $15,000
Stephen Lambert, revised lot 2, section 2, Brandywine Estates, new dwelling, $225,000
Charley Butcher, 1220 McKnights Way, replace decks, decking and add roof and porch, $20,000
Russell Huggins, 100 Meadowgate Dr., solar array, $52,513
Steven Bowen, 2302 Deer Run, renovation, $45,000
James Williams, 2111 Ridgewood Road, pool, $11,000
Elizabeth Crowgey, 11 Ole McGuire Road, new dwelling, $250,000
F. Lee Dearing, 305 Casaloma Dr., pool, $10,000
Danielle Covarrubias, Otterville Road, new dwelling, $360,000
Wayne Brown, 201 Howard Dr., screened-in porch, $5,000
Gary Sloss, 1150 Hooper Road, porch, $15,000
Jefferson Commons Commercial LLC, 1040 Gables Dr., unit 105, commercial alteration, $42,000
Spencer Bobbitt, Big Island Highway, new dwelling, $150,000
Thomas Bell, lot 28, Leander Dr., new dwelling, $250,000
Thomas Bell, lot 29, section 7, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $250,000
Christopher Maulbeck, lot 22, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $400,000
Richard Helbling, 1310 Winewood Road, pool, $15,000
Dave Stewart, 2457 Sycamore Dr., garage, $45,000
Fred Smith, lot 3, Goodview Road, new dwelling, $150,000
Bryan Donahue, 110 Bent Tree Road, garage, $38,000
James Brogan, 1637 Hidden Forest Dr., shed, $16,420.76
William Triplett, 15229 Stewartsville Road, storage, $13,000
John Hansen, 1369 Haven Lane, new dwelling, $500,000
Scott Larsen, 4037 W. Lynchburg Salem, solar modules, $66,560
Michael Horne, 1623 Walkers Crossing Dr., sunroom, $45,000
Melissa Haga, 1279 Highland Acres Road, shed, $32,009
Pete Fusetti, 4834 Moneta Road, solar modules, $48,248