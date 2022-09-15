Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

Michael P. Tomich to Sharon E. Coy. 886 Possum Island Road, $269,000

Wada Sue Feagan to Peggy W. Tyree. Portion of parcel on Dogwood Drive, $25,000

Howard A. and Rosemary W. Hudson to 1 Vision Realty LLC. 126 Woody’s Lane, $61,800

Eugene M. and Marilyn S. Kinney to Laurie MacClinchy. Lot 26, section 1, Deerfields, $580,000

Norman D. Knight to Legacy Developments LLC. Parcel, Wright Shop Road, $32,500

Martha M. Meador to Xavier Lamar Massie and Kendra Nichole Smith. Lot 55, section 2, Merry Moor, $254,000

Leigh S. McConaghy to James and Diana Norwood. 224 Main St. and adjoining parcel, $270,000

Roger and Janet Yeatts to Heather Mitchell. 216 Kilmarnock Lane, $45,000

Dolores Marice Ackerman to Steven Michael and Kelly M. Hinkley. Parcel, 30.85 acres, Richmond Highway, $315,000

John G. Albert Jr. to Woodland Resources LLC. Parcel, off of Elon Road, 50 acres, $135,000

Appomattox County

Rickey Edward Ferguson Sr. to Albert T. Randolph Sr. 433 Cove Mountain Road, $20,000

Saddraid A. and Kelcy L. Hubbard to Michael R. Jones. 6116 Stage Road, $160,000

Harold Damon and Leslie B. Trent to Kristin Ruddy. Parcel, 2.41 acres, Va. 613, $39,900

Jennifer M. Shuford to White Mountain Investments LLC. Lot 1, Routon’s Ridge Subdivision, $75,000

Bedford County

White Mountain Investments LLC to Zachery Palmer and Elizbeth Hayes. Lot 6, section 2, Forest Park, $309,000

Stephen Popp and Roberta L. Popp to William Kevin Hamlet. Lot 57, Cedar Street, $900,000

Bradley and Hilary Harris to Jessica Ferguson. Lot 42, section 2, Brookledge, $386,000

Matthew M. Toper to William A. Gangloff Jr. and Lynn D. Gangloff. Lot 7, Map of the 40 Acres, $730,000

Mark Thomas Furgurson Sr. to Jeremy D. and Melissa A. Rowlett. Lots 13 and 14, block A, Park Place, $105,000

Elizabeth Rigg Meyer to Daniel Wayne Peedle. Lot 14, section 15, Farmington at Forest, $360,000

Arunkumar Balaraman and Sethu Munuyasamy Mohanasaranya to Haley and William Drinkard III. Lot 15, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $330,000

Sharon T. and Harry Phillip Dunn to Thomas E. Scheurich Jr. Lot 76, section 5, High Point Subdivision, $600,000

Gerlene Harvey to Thomas F. Nettles. Unit F-8, Belview Bay Condominiums, $140,500

Terri H. Woody to Louis and Vickie Alvey. 1739 Cifax Road, $160,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Matthew G. and Julianna M. Heber. Lot 10, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $499,950

William W. Drinkard III to Ashley Dionna and Curtis Schenke. Lot 18, section 2, Claymont, $250,000

Krfisty Slone to Uncle Tom’s Cottages LP. Lot 2, section 2, Lakeview Estates, $445,000

James B. Lorens and Tamara A. Lorens to Cush T. and Donna J. Chatham. Lot 7, section 2, Thomas Jefferson Crossings, $710,000

Patti L. Allman and Richard Gary Carter Jr. and Amy Amanda Carter. 1394 Shadow Mountain Lane, $347,000

Ryan C. and Elizabeth P. Glavas to Stephen Michael Wenning and Sandra Kay Wenning. 1067 Glenbrooke Drive, $399,900

Lori A. Lair to Dale Salkowitz and Blake D. Allen-Pagans. Lot 73, section VII, Virginia Woods, $297,500

Cheryl Mathis-Fanney and Keith W. Fanney to Freda M. Spencer. Unit 2303, phase II, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, $138,000

Florentina C. Luncan-Mopps to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC. Lots 29 and 30, Greenwood Park, $70,000

Gary W. and Melissa M. Martin to Spradlin Construction Inc. 3723 Rocky Ford Road, $35,000

George A. Cox Sr. to Karel A. and Theresa Lee Bemis. Lot 1, Private Shores, $400,000

Joseph and Judith Harvey to Amy Suzanne Long and Salvatore Joseph Guardino. Lot 3, section 1, Forest Cove, $890,000

Joseph A. Veres and April L. Veres to Benjamin R. and Lauren L. Hudson. Lot 11, section 2, Jefferson Woods, $269,900

FCHB Inc. to Sean O. Adamy. Parcel, VA. 626, 2.067 acres, $75,000

Sofia Olivia Maine and Daniel Aaron Maine to Dylan Enslow and Alexis Borovich. 1315 Savanna Hills, $330,000

Cricket Excavating Co. to Cricket Acres Farm LLC. Lot 3, Shingle Block Road, 84.258 acres, $475,000

Coleman Family LLC to Walc Holdings LLC. Lots 7-9, section 2, Graves Mill Center, $441,200

Mineral Springs MHP LLC to GG&K LLC. 1038 Annie Court and two adjoining parcels, $925,000

Mary E. Baird to John H. and Carole L. Delhorbe. 144 Big Bear Run, $598,050

Louis R. Witt Jr. and Denise B. Witt to Carlton W. Noble and Nicole M. Noble. 731 Industrial Ave., $16,300

Denise B. Witt and Louis R. Witt to Carlton W. Noble and Nicole M. Noble. 733 and 735 Industrial Ave., $400,000

Charlotte E. Pollard and Richard N. Pollard to James A. and Elizabeth A. Raimo. Lot 5, Otterview Estates, $425,000

Melvin R. Pribble Jr. and Kathy M. Pribble to Kayla S. Pribble. 1054 Rodeo Drive, $54,000

Randy and Lynne Wheaton to Steven and Sherri Distefano. Lot 4, section 2, Hickory Lake Club Inc., $75,000

Joshua M. Neighbors and Rebecca L. Neighbors to Ruth B. Anderson. Lots 172-176 and part of lot 171, plan C, Boonsboro Place, $273,000

Oakwood Villas Retirement Homes LLC to James E. and Teresa L. Rogers. Lot 19A, phase II-C, Oakwood Villas, $449,900

Robert W. and Marlies J. Allen to Harry and Linda J. Janetzko. Lot 10, The Oaks, $235,000

Campbell County

Addiemae LLC to HMS Legacy Holdings LLC. 73 Bud Drive, $210,000

Jadon LLC to Frank and Irene Baran. Lot 95, phase 2, English Commons, $239,900

Rebecca Cox to Deborah Bennett and William L. Wydner. Lots 74-78, Valley View Heights Land, $60,000

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to James Arthur Shuler Jr. Lot 81, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $269,900

Deborah I. and Ollie H. Bobbitt III to Perry A. and Jessica S. Bobbitt. 3744 Brookneal Highway, $400,000

Mark A. and Carla Howell to Terry Michael and Heather M. Brown. Lot 6, section B, Farfields, $389,500

Terry Michael Brown to Glenn Phillip and Rachel E. Rich. Lot 3, section 6, Holly Hills, $325,000

Preston T. Harris, Joanne L. Harris and Robin C. Butler to Tristan Elijah Hurdle. New lot 19, section 2, Rainbow Forest, $264,900

Frankie Lane Owens Jr. and Ashley Webb Owens to Karen L. and Michael T. Capozzi. 373 Mollie’s Creek Road and additional parcel, $450,000

Brenda Bryant Cash to Charneta Reaves and Derkie Scott. 1640 Masons Mill Road, $165,000

Cassidy B. Williams to Jasen E. and Brandi Cassady. Lot 106, section 2, Braxton Park, $214,900

Robert E. Welsh and Leona J. Welsh to Austin A. Cauthren and Bailey E. Pilgreen. Lot 13, section 1, Sunnymeade Acres, $375,000

Joshua Ramone and Kisha Mae Davis to Akshay K. Nayar. 533 Timberlake Drive, $290,000

James Renneth Marston Jr. to Joshua Allen and Jamie Nicole Burnett Dinardo. Lot 16A, block 3, Rainbow Forest, $229,900

C. Matthew Fariss to Gratto Holdings LLC. 1606 School St., $28,932.26

City of Lynchburg

Faith Adkins, Wanda K. Mays, Michael L. Mays and Christopher A. Mays to Samuel D. Lewis. Lot 38, section 9, Blue Ridge Farms, $205,000

Benjamin Hudson and Lauren Hudson to Tristen S. Baldwin. Lot 3, Vista Acres, $249,900

Matthew J. Cooper and Magdalene S. Thomas to Elisabeth A. Bates. Lot 37, section 7, New Towne, $287,500

Brandon Paul Shulleeta and Cynthia Elizabeth Beasley to Stephen A. McGovern. 1523 Somerset Drive, $315,000

Bonnie D. Benedict to David F. and Alice B. Rochow. Lots 26-28, block D, Evergreen Subdivision, $300,000

Lyn-Tuck Enterprises LLC to Kalehiwot Nega Manahiloh and Almaz Hailu Beyene. Lot 41, Sterling Park Townhomes, $195,000

Brantley B. Blair Jr. and Jennifer N. Blair to Elizabeth Anne Ridder-Jordan. Lot 8, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $349,900

Stella M. Broady to Sandra L. Payne. 224 Patrick St., $61,500

Jason D. McCanless to Deborah L. Brown. 107 Acres Court, $269,900

Deborah L. Brown to Luke M. Martin. Lots 26, 26A and part of 27, block 13, Radcliff Addition, $192,500

John B. and Sarah Elizabeth Cardwell to George S. and Patricia A. Pabis. 2103 Mimosa Drive, $40,000

Stephen Earnest Chester and Bobbi Lee Chester to Thomas R. Syre Jr. and Christina Lynn Syre. 2024 Rivermont Ave., $907,000

Theresa V. Clark to WBW Investments LLC. 120 Phillips Circle, $130,000

Deborah Lee Cox to Forest Investments LLC. 305 Roberts Ave., $67,000

William A. Sellari and Sally Curtis to Alexander R. and Kelly D. Trca. Lot 5, Somerset Park Addition, $320,000

DFS Land of Lynchburg LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lot 22, Legacy Oaks, $30,000

D.S. Zechini Construction Inc. to Dianne T. Hammock and Delia J. Thacker. 5420 Boonsboro Road, $429,900

EFP Properties LLC to Ray L. and Betsy T. Marshall. 2100 Fort Ave., $922,000

Jeffrey Michael Heinfeldt and Denise Marie Rindler to Sharon D. Estreval. Lots 1-4, Gorman Subdivision, $325,000

FOF LLC to Vernice D. Gentry. 1810 Broadway St., 218, $169,900

David A. and Suanne S. Farish to Moab Properties LLC. Lot 10, section 2, Long Meadows, $100,000

Raymond Jones to Gregory S. Gardner. Lot 62, section 3, Windsor Hills, $350,000

Austin Grooters to Jean Capital LLC. 1416 Buchanan St., $30,000

Evan E. Murch to Aubrey S. Hardwick and Earl C. Prince. Lot 10, block 55, Fairview Heights, $130,000

Henry David and Betty B. Oliver to Jerry Lynn and Janet Clair Hignight. Lot 10, section G, Linkhorne Forest, $327,400

Michael A. Hildreth to Nicholas D. and Claire E. Snead and Vaun Snead. Lot 46, section 2, Long Meadows, $232,000

Charles and Sarah H. Jarrett to Harland G. and Glenna G. Mayhorn. Lot 46, section 2, Boxwood Subdivision, $489,900

Faye M. Mays to Timothy W. and Jillian E. Riordan. Lot 7, Downing Woods, $230,000

NVR Inc. to Robert Nelson IV. Lot 3A, section 1, The Townes at Locust Subdivision, $308,970

Leonard W. and Karen L. Parker to Darren John and Karen Pfaff. Lot 6, section 5, Sherwood Forest, $145,000

Robert W. Parson to SMB Real Estate LLC. Lot 16, block 52, Fairview Heights, $35,000

Streamline LLC to Lauren Ruggeri. Lots 68 and 69, block B, Fairview Park, $165,900

Salvia Holdings LLC to 1165 Stafford Umberger LLC. Lots 16-23, Lakeview Subdivision, $490,000

Building permits

Campbell County

Iosef Shalev, 3026 Gladys Road, renovation, $15,000

Jadon LLC, 254 English Commons Drive, new construction, apartments, $2,000,000

Michael Reynolds, 1367 Timberlake Drive, new dwelling, $200,000

Aaron Warrender, Crows Road, new dwelling, $150,000

TNT Group LLC, lot 1, Village Highway, new dwelling, $300,000

Ronald Fischer, 179 Chase Run, garage, $200,000

Robert Brinck, lot A, Penninsula Pointe, dock, $45,000

David Johnson, Oxford Furnace Road, new dwelling, $200,000

L&B Family Properties LLC, Lawyers Road, new construction, $200,000

Seth Mela Jr., 16 Carters Crossing Lane, pool, $12,500

Luther Eagle, 171 Plum Branch Road, roof, $7,500

Frank Davis Jr., 1885 Brookneal Highway, storage building, $25,000

Beechwood Block LLC, 52 Beechwood Drive, commercial alterations, $80,000

Michael Stokes, 899 Scott Lane, pole barn, $5,000

Keesee Family Properties LLC, 2080 Bishop Creek, storage facility, $100,000

Eduardo Soto, 2153 Laurel Lane, finish part of basement, $29,000

Troy Owen, 148 Caleb Court, pool, $70,000

Robin Wilkerson, 1451 Poor House Road, garage, $9,500

Louella Mattox, lot 16, Howards Manor Drive, new construction, $240,000

Joseph Miller, 577 Hunters Mill Lane, alterations, $54,500

Thomas Ulip, Campbell Highway, new dwelling, $700,000

Antoinette Blanck, 905 Bedford Ave., porch, $20,000