Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Jennifer L. Hudson to Tyler Kaleb Austin and Elizabeth Rose Waterman. Lots 57-62, block F, section 3, Woodland Heights Subdivision, $229,500

Blair Steven Ackerman to David Wirth and M. Joanne Clifton Wirth. Parcel near Galilee Road and Dyestone Ridge Lane, $158,000

Rebekah A. and Hall A. Moody IV to Mark Jeffrey Taylor and Anna McKenzie Skory. Parcel, 40 acres, near Va. 643, $125,000

Valerie Anne Cox to Kenneth Nelson. 613 Pedlar River Road, $890,000

Raymond Marshall Kreuziger to Jeremy M. and Rachel L.F. Snyder. 342 Dixie Airport Road, $189,900

Rivers Realty LLC to Danny R. Gibson Jr. and Patricia S. Hawkins. Lot 49, Abee Manor, $24,000

Leada Campbell to Kaitlin Campbell and McCain Tomlin. Lots 27-29, block B, Va. 610, $155,000

Eileen Kirkwood to Steven Edward and Delta Kathryn Keith. Lot 21, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $65,000

Tanglewood MHP LLC to Caleb R. and April M. Larsen. 297 Tanglewood Dr., $272,560

Appomattox County

Eva Gray T. Guill to Karen B. and Joseph R. West II. 134 First St., $175,000

Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Megan L. Davidson and Anthony A. Blunt. Lot 2, section III, Southside Estates, $159,000

Central VA Home Buyers LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. Parcel, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $63,000

Rebecca H. Throckmorton, Dolores Greer Harvey, Sally A. Harvey and David A. Harvey to Chandler M. Harvey. 168 First St., $204,900

Earl W. and Priscilla A. Irvine to Nicholas Justin and Gennie Renee Anders. Lot 6, New Morningside Division, $234,900

Bedford County

Donald L. and Deborah S. Harris to Danny D. and Rhonda H. Booth. 3024 and 3324 Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $935,000

Gerald R. Waters and Robert Paul Schneider to North Fork Ranch LLC. 4015 White House Road, Lakes District, $395,000

Carol A. Blevins to Dakota A. Sirry and Shayla A. Miller. 1332 Appaloosa Trail, Lakes District, $325,000

Alyson Hope Cregger to Justin Whorley and Jessica Whorley. Lot 3, section 2, Barrington Hills, Blue Ridge District, $300,000

Robin Haldiman and Kimberly Vaughn to Katherine N. Bumgarner. Unit 202, section 1, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $290,000

James A. Thomasson, Mary T. McKinney and Julie T. Buzik to Melissa Miller. Lots 4 and 5, Linville Acres, Blue Ridge District, $225,000

Gary Wayne and Mary Francis Wheeler to Amber Mooneyham. 1267 Nannie Lane, Blue Ridge District, $201,000

Sarah M. Harrison to Amanda F. Didomenico. Lot 8, section 2, Cherry Hill Estates, Blue Ridge District, $145,000

Michael W. Jones to Stephen Dwayne Hale. 6071, 6093 and 6095 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $90,000

Bruce E. Basham Jr., Barry W. Basham and Linda Wright to Darrell V. Craghead. 2793 Mill Iron Road, Blue Ridge District, $72,000

Dianne B. Jones to Garrett R. Bonds, tract 65B, Bruno Dr. Blue Ridge District, $55,000

Heidi Zoe Draper to Santos Pena Mojica. Lot 56, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $25,000

Richard Wayne Hogan to Amy Leigh Vinson and Christopher Ryan Rago. 1738 Shiloh Church Road, $195,000

Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Muhammad Farooq. Lot 32, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $559,000

Lake Manor Developers LLC to William P. Hamilton JR. and Margaret V. Bettin. Lot 43, Lake Manor Estates, $699,900

David C. Poole to William Christopher and Amy Beth Craig. Lot 27, Laurel Lake, $430,000

Sarah A. Gregory to David K. and Martha W. Campbell and M. Chad and Regan E. Freeman. Unit 2111, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominium, $162,750

Carol Hardin to Diane Rhodes and John Mott Robertson Jr. Unit 14, Boonsboro Commons, $385,000

Irvington Properties LLC to Joseph J. Nigro III and Darlene J. Bianchino-Nigro. Two parcels, Deer Hollow Road, $134,500

Susan W. Vonolszewski to Justin D. and Kirsti M. Lovelace. 1085 Cobblestone Lane, $334,900

Bernard M. Fauber Jr. to Diana J. Schwerha and William F. Schneider. 207 Clays Crossing Dr., $208,000

Thomas M. Richardson and Patricia A. Richardson to Scott D. McLaughlin and Colleen A. McLaughlin. Lot 6, phase 2, Brookstone Estates, $769,900

Jackie S. Hodges Jr. to Crows Nest Properties LLC. Lot 3, fronting Grove St., $14,500

Ruth Iona Foley to Richard J. and Diana M. Piepho. Lot 9, section 4, Forest Lakes, $412,500

Lonny G. Otto and Cynthia Raw Ann Williamson-Otto to Linda Nesbitt. Lot 67, section 1, Poplar Forest, $320,000

Campbell County

Brandon I. and Megan R. Dawson to Amanda M. Warden. Lot 32, section 1, Braxton Park, $214,000

Jordan A. and Katelinn J. Bing to Earl W. and Priscilla A. Irvine. Lot 4, Colonial Ridge Subdivision, $233,000

Southern Heritage LLC to Jordan Ashleigh and Katelinn Johnson Bing. 473 Lavender Lane, $275,000

Patrick Henry Family Services Inc. to John D. and Katherine A. Vincent. Parcels on Cook Ave. and Church St., $4,000

Bedford Four Inc. to H&S Holdings Properties LLC. Parcels A-K, Collins Ferry, $250,000

Marjo Hennessey to Terry W. and Leslie R. Du Clos. 10771 Colonial Highway, $449,000

Elijah D. and Erin P. Gates to Nathan K. Taylor. Five parcels, Campbell Highway, $231,000

Ashley D. King to Randy L. Bowling Jr. 526 Bedford Highway, $120,000

David N. Brooks to FHL Investments LLC. 808 Park St., $55,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 19, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $140,000

Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lots 30 and 31, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $110,000

Charles S. Hammond and Anne M. Holbrook to Jessica Lindsey Howell. 84 Barbour Dr., $215,000

Christopher G. and Rachel M. Rocco to Garrett J. and Nastassia J. Coffman. Lot 11, section 1, Russell Woods Subdivision, $210,000

T&B Vista Properties LLC and Blackstock Properties LLC to Casey Lynn Cox. 64 Valentine Dr., $109,800

Matthew R. Harvey to Brian E. and Lora H. Cash. Parcel B, old U.S. 501, 2.007 acres, $78,000

Gerald E. Bradner to John Edmond and Melody Jo Gillikin. 195 Evan Davis Dr., $42,000

T&B Vista Properties LLC and Blackstock Properties LLC to Elissa Michelle Crawley. 94 Valentine Dr., $109,800

City of Lynchburg

Lori E. Frazier to Dyan McAlister. Lot 104, Sterling Park Townhomes, $144,900

Jerry D. and Judith A. Hanson to Yvette Harris. Lot 11, block 57, Fairview Heights, $60,000

James J. and Carrie A. Lorimer to Dustin L. and Rachel L. Williams. 1701 Lexington Dr., $331,700

Grace S. and Arthur T. Hart III to Jasmine and Gabriel McGann. Lot 11, section II, Sheffield, $210,000

Kevin L. Jones and Laura M. Jones to Jamie and Kim Snell. Lot 15, section 1, College Park, $190,000

Michael W. Arthur to Lance C. and Holly Elizabeth Collins. 605 Middle St., $219,500

Willis A. Little III to Adam Hands. Lots 25-28, block 5, Hollywood, $25,000

Elizbeth A. Savage to Amber Nicole Ryan. Lot 22, section 3, Keystone Forest, $205,000

Taylor S. and Emily R. Rymer to Jason B. Crumpton. 221 Lansing Ave., $305,000

Gordon G. Degear to Daniel R. and Hailey Hudnall. Lot 18, section 2, Ridgecroft, $324,900

Michael J. Thomas and Erin E. Thomas to Johan and Milla Ruena Weststeijn. Lots 36-42, block A, Fairview Park, $160,000

William A. Sellari and Sally Ann Curtis to Frederick A. Doyle. 1316 Woods Road, $136,900

E. Town Investments LLC to Jamey L. Parks. 1610 and 1612 Park Ave., $74,900

Briana C. Blair to Tanner Reed Winfield. 807 McCausland St., $142,500

Dennis and Lynn Berube to Emily B. and Miles C. Sadler. 1209 Saint Cloud Ave., $214,900

Mark A. Borel to Ferguson Holdings Business Trust. 11 Goldenrod Place, $147,163.91

Lindsey N. Merrill to Erin R. and Joseph J. Rauscher III. 3101 Link Road 102, $131,750

Patrick and Bronna Kahle to Samuel Douglass and Joanne Douglass. Lot 26, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $240,500

Katherine P. Martin to Lois Marie Noel and Barry Guthrie. 1410 Gates St., $158,587

William Jason Stowers to Matthew Martin and Cecilia Martin. Lot 20, section IV, Willow Bend, $275,000

Corben LLC to Corey R. and Sharon M. Davies. 125 Easton Ave., $157,000

Karen S. Ward to Catherine L. Williams. Lot 32, Candlewood Court Villas, $235,000

Lou Anne C. Bennett to Rex A. Otey and Debra A. Otey. 7101 Richland Dr., $234,000

Ryan S. Hansen to Candice Heathman. 1511 and 1513 Rivermont Ave., $250,000

Jessica Linda Schneider to Andrew Labar-Dietz and Danielle Labar-Dietz. Lots 11 and 14, block 43, Westover Heights, $156,500

Joel M. and Lisa M. Cox to Edward L. Wetherell and Elizabeth L. Wetherell. 2009 Lakeside Dr. #214, $186,500

Mateus Felipe Fernandes De Oliveira to Robert A. Schudler. 304 Augustine St., $137,500

Michael John and Samantha Drew Pfeiffer to Brian L. and Traci A. Narkewicz. 5924 Hines Circle, $295,000

Matthew J. Lipscomb to Olivia Latrice Johnson. 111 Primrose Lane, $154,000

Malcolm R. and Jeannie M. Thompson to Justin S. Younger and Chloe J. Bort. Lot 27, section 3, Chestnut Hill, $177,000

Rachel Mullins to Michelle and Josh Lockerman. 100 Buena Vista St., $74,500

VC 7806 Timberlake Road LLC to 7806 Timberlake Road LLC. 7806 Timberlake Road, $525,000

Eric E. and Margaret D. Larsen to Timothy J. and Lee W. Smiley. Lot 12 and 13A, section III, Locksview, $390,000

VC Enterprises LLC to Wyndhurst Two LLC. 1507 and 1509 Enterprise Dr., $500,000

Borel Properties Inc. to Jamb Integrity Investments LLC. 634 Wyndhurst Dr., $700,000

Gabriel Lucaci and Lacramioara Lucaci to Darnell and Kimberly Brown. 915 Seventh St., $53,000

Medical Facilities of American IV (4) Limited Partnership to 5615 Seminole Avenue LLC. 5615 and 5645 Seminole Ave., $8,442,000

Crosswhite Holdings LLC to Campbell Land Holding LLC. 1240 Greenview Dr., $149,000

Monica Puckett Fulcher and Ann F. Butler to Parker J. Talen and Abigail S. Leaman. Lot 16, Hillside Village, $285,500

Samantha Eidson to Wesley Tyler Eidson. 1203 Stratford Road, $97,000

Edward G. Gowen to Thomas Robinson. 1759 Miller Dr., $19,000

Wendy P. Moseley, Karen P. Bracco, Robert K. Pearson Jr. and Ted H. Pearson to Robert and Rachel Bee. Lot 7, block 1, section C, Bedford Hills, $277,000

Edgar M. Franklin III to Maxxiprop LLC. Lot 41, section 1, Golden Pond, $70,000

Reasonable Property Solutions LLC to Pallaria LTD. 13078 14th St., $13,000

Derick N. and Kelly Hendricks to Carrie E. Nash. 7001 Richland Dr., $215,000

Jessica Renee Andrade to David J. Wilson. 4705 Clarke St., $35,000

Mark Edward Hendricks and Samuel A. Layne Jr. to John Leon and Linda Clay Wright. 1011 Sheffield Dr., $180,000

Kimberly A. Johnson to John L. and Alisa A. Albers. Lot 1, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $235,000

Jacob T. Stiles and Alexa Anne Colao to Joseph and Kathryn Volpi. Lot 2, section IV, Willow Bend, $256,000

Rodney E. Duncan to Donald R. and Leslie S. Kelly. 2009Lakeside Dr. 412, $196,000

Keith W. Barker to Taj Property Investors LLC. Lot 19, Coronado, $131,000

Building permits

Appomattox County

Pamela Barton, 360 Bear Branch Dr., deck, $5,900

Evelyn Dews, 200 Railroad Lane, addition and porch, $52,000

Roberta Maxwell, 680 Columbus Road, deck, $6,000

Matthew Sayre, 1152 Salem Road, new dwelling, $180,000

Christopher Anthony, 2277 Cub Creek Road, new dwelling, $200,000

Evelyn Dews, 200 Railroad Lane, living room addition and front porch, $35,000

James Liggon, 317 Walnut Hill Road, dwelling, $3,000

Iceland’s, 180 Old Courthouse Road, pavilion, $10,000

Lee Hall, 319 White Tail Road, pool, $92,700

Ryan Atkins, 7745 Stage Road, digital sign, $45,000

Brett Hunter, 369 Hunter Farm Road, pole building, $38,000

Larry Wright, 449 Phoebe Pond Road, deck, $6,000

Land Family LLC, 1107 Narrow Passage Road, finish bathroom, $5,000

Robbie Stephens, lot 44R, Morningside, new dwelling, $150,000

Scott Bently, 116 Eldon Road, garage, $11,000

Gene Williams, 618 Country Club Road, pole structure, $40,000

Robert Adam, 323 Cedar Tree Road, garage, $60,000

Phillip Pettet, 3335 Trent Hatchery Road, addition, $50,000

Donald Ohaneson, 684 Seven Meadows Lane, new dwelling, $474,439

Jonathan Garrett, 14129 Richmond Highway, new dwelling, $200,000

