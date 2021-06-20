Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Jennifer L. Hudson to Tyler Kaleb Austin and Elizabeth Rose Waterman. Lots 57-62, block F, section 3, Woodland Heights Subdivision, $229,500
Blair Steven Ackerman to David Wirth and M. Joanne Clifton Wirth. Parcel near Galilee Road and Dyestone Ridge Lane, $158,000
Rebekah A. and Hall A. Moody IV to Mark Jeffrey Taylor and Anna McKenzie Skory. Parcel, 40 acres, near Va. 643, $125,000
Valerie Anne Cox to Kenneth Nelson. 613 Pedlar River Road, $890,000
Raymond Marshall Kreuziger to Jeremy M. and Rachel L.F. Snyder. 342 Dixie Airport Road, $189,900
Rivers Realty LLC to Danny R. Gibson Jr. and Patricia S. Hawkins. Lot 49, Abee Manor, $24,000
Leada Campbell to Kaitlin Campbell and McCain Tomlin. Lots 27-29, block B, Va. 610, $155,000
Eileen Kirkwood to Steven Edward and Delta Kathryn Keith. Lot 21, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $65,000
Tanglewood MHP LLC to Caleb R. and April M. Larsen. 297 Tanglewood Dr., $272,560
Appomattox County
Eva Gray T. Guill to Karen B. and Joseph R. West II. 134 First St., $175,000
Robert C. Stephens Jr. to Megan L. Davidson and Anthony A. Blunt. Lot 2, section III, Southside Estates, $159,000
Central VA Home Buyers LLC to G&C Martin Logging Inc. Parcel, Meadow Lark Subdivision, $63,000
Rebecca H. Throckmorton, Dolores Greer Harvey, Sally A. Harvey and David A. Harvey to Chandler M. Harvey. 168 First St., $204,900
Earl W. and Priscilla A. Irvine to Nicholas Justin and Gennie Renee Anders. Lot 6, New Morningside Division, $234,900
Bedford County
Donald L. and Deborah S. Harris to Danny D. and Rhonda H. Booth. 3024 and 3324 Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $935,000
Gerald R. Waters and Robert Paul Schneider to North Fork Ranch LLC. 4015 White House Road, Lakes District, $395,000
Carol A. Blevins to Dakota A. Sirry and Shayla A. Miller. 1332 Appaloosa Trail, Lakes District, $325,000
Alyson Hope Cregger to Justin Whorley and Jessica Whorley. Lot 3, section 2, Barrington Hills, Blue Ridge District, $300,000
Robin Haldiman and Kimberly Vaughn to Katherine N. Bumgarner. Unit 202, section 1, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $290,000
James A. Thomasson, Mary T. McKinney and Julie T. Buzik to Melissa Miller. Lots 4 and 5, Linville Acres, Blue Ridge District, $225,000
Gary Wayne and Mary Francis Wheeler to Amber Mooneyham. 1267 Nannie Lane, Blue Ridge District, $201,000
Sarah M. Harrison to Amanda F. Didomenico. Lot 8, section 2, Cherry Hill Estates, Blue Ridge District, $145,000
Michael W. Jones to Stephen Dwayne Hale. 6071, 6093 and 6095 Jordantown Road, Blue Ridge District, $90,000
Bruce E. Basham Jr., Barry W. Basham and Linda Wright to Darrell V. Craghead. 2793 Mill Iron Road, Blue Ridge District, $72,000
Dianne B. Jones to Garrett R. Bonds, tract 65B, Bruno Dr. Blue Ridge District, $55,000
Heidi Zoe Draper to Santos Pena Mojica. Lot 56, Variety View Estates, Blue Ridge District, $25,000
Richard Wayne Hogan to Amy Leigh Vinson and Christopher Ryan Rago. 1738 Shiloh Church Road, $195,000
Thomas Builders of Virginia Inc. to Muhammad Farooq. Lot 32, section 7, Farmington at Forest, $559,000
Lake Manor Developers LLC to William P. Hamilton JR. and Margaret V. Bettin. Lot 43, Lake Manor Estates, $699,900
David C. Poole to William Christopher and Amy Beth Craig. Lot 27, Laurel Lake, $430,000
Sarah A. Gregory to David K. and Martha W. Campbell and M. Chad and Regan E. Freeman. Unit 2111, Twin Springs Garden Villa Condominium, $162,750
Carol Hardin to Diane Rhodes and John Mott Robertson Jr. Unit 14, Boonsboro Commons, $385,000
Irvington Properties LLC to Joseph J. Nigro III and Darlene J. Bianchino-Nigro. Two parcels, Deer Hollow Road, $134,500
Susan W. Vonolszewski to Justin D. and Kirsti M. Lovelace. 1085 Cobblestone Lane, $334,900
Bernard M. Fauber Jr. to Diana J. Schwerha and William F. Schneider. 207 Clays Crossing Dr., $208,000
Thomas M. Richardson and Patricia A. Richardson to Scott D. McLaughlin and Colleen A. McLaughlin. Lot 6, phase 2, Brookstone Estates, $769,900
Jackie S. Hodges Jr. to Crows Nest Properties LLC. Lot 3, fronting Grove St., $14,500
Ruth Iona Foley to Richard J. and Diana M. Piepho. Lot 9, section 4, Forest Lakes, $412,500
Lonny G. Otto and Cynthia Raw Ann Williamson-Otto to Linda Nesbitt. Lot 67, section 1, Poplar Forest, $320,000
Campbell County
Brandon I. and Megan R. Dawson to Amanda M. Warden. Lot 32, section 1, Braxton Park, $214,000
Jordan A. and Katelinn J. Bing to Earl W. and Priscilla A. Irvine. Lot 4, Colonial Ridge Subdivision, $233,000
Southern Heritage LLC to Jordan Ashleigh and Katelinn Johnson Bing. 473 Lavender Lane, $275,000
Patrick Henry Family Services Inc. to John D. and Katherine A. Vincent. Parcels on Cook Ave. and Church St., $4,000
Bedford Four Inc. to H&S Holdings Properties LLC. Parcels A-K, Collins Ferry, $250,000
Marjo Hennessey to Terry W. and Leslie R. Du Clos. 10771 Colonial Highway, $449,000
Elijah D. and Erin P. Gates to Nathan K. Taylor. Five parcels, Campbell Highway, $231,000
Ashley D. King to Randy L. Bowling Jr. 526 Bedford Highway, $120,000
David N. Brooks to FHL Investments LLC. 808 Park St., $55,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lot 19, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $140,000
Phoenix1Investment LLC to Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC. Lots 30 and 31, section 1, Trent’s Landing, $110,000
Charles S. Hammond and Anne M. Holbrook to Jessica Lindsey Howell. 84 Barbour Dr., $215,000
Christopher G. and Rachel M. Rocco to Garrett J. and Nastassia J. Coffman. Lot 11, section 1, Russell Woods Subdivision, $210,000
T&B Vista Properties LLC and Blackstock Properties LLC to Casey Lynn Cox. 64 Valentine Dr., $109,800
Matthew R. Harvey to Brian E. and Lora H. Cash. Parcel B, old U.S. 501, 2.007 acres, $78,000
Gerald E. Bradner to John Edmond and Melody Jo Gillikin. 195 Evan Davis Dr., $42,000
T&B Vista Properties LLC and Blackstock Properties LLC to Elissa Michelle Crawley. 94 Valentine Dr., $109,800
City of Lynchburg
Lori E. Frazier to Dyan McAlister. Lot 104, Sterling Park Townhomes, $144,900
Jerry D. and Judith A. Hanson to Yvette Harris. Lot 11, block 57, Fairview Heights, $60,000
James J. and Carrie A. Lorimer to Dustin L. and Rachel L. Williams. 1701 Lexington Dr., $331,700
Grace S. and Arthur T. Hart III to Jasmine and Gabriel McGann. Lot 11, section II, Sheffield, $210,000
Kevin L. Jones and Laura M. Jones to Jamie and Kim Snell. Lot 15, section 1, College Park, $190,000
Michael W. Arthur to Lance C. and Holly Elizabeth Collins. 605 Middle St., $219,500
Willis A. Little III to Adam Hands. Lots 25-28, block 5, Hollywood, $25,000
Elizbeth A. Savage to Amber Nicole Ryan. Lot 22, section 3, Keystone Forest, $205,000
Taylor S. and Emily R. Rymer to Jason B. Crumpton. 221 Lansing Ave., $305,000
Gordon G. Degear to Daniel R. and Hailey Hudnall. Lot 18, section 2, Ridgecroft, $324,900
Michael J. Thomas and Erin E. Thomas to Johan and Milla Ruena Weststeijn. Lots 36-42, block A, Fairview Park, $160,000
William A. Sellari and Sally Ann Curtis to Frederick A. Doyle. 1316 Woods Road, $136,900
E. Town Investments LLC to Jamey L. Parks. 1610 and 1612 Park Ave., $74,900
Briana C. Blair to Tanner Reed Winfield. 807 McCausland St., $142,500
Dennis and Lynn Berube to Emily B. and Miles C. Sadler. 1209 Saint Cloud Ave., $214,900
Mark A. Borel to Ferguson Holdings Business Trust. 11 Goldenrod Place, $147,163.91
Lindsey N. Merrill to Erin R. and Joseph J. Rauscher III. 3101 Link Road 102, $131,750
Patrick and Bronna Kahle to Samuel Douglass and Joanne Douglass. Lot 26, section 3, Cedar Ridge, $240,500
Katherine P. Martin to Lois Marie Noel and Barry Guthrie. 1410 Gates St., $158,587
William Jason Stowers to Matthew Martin and Cecilia Martin. Lot 20, section IV, Willow Bend, $275,000
Corben LLC to Corey R. and Sharon M. Davies. 125 Easton Ave., $157,000
Karen S. Ward to Catherine L. Williams. Lot 32, Candlewood Court Villas, $235,000
Lou Anne C. Bennett to Rex A. Otey and Debra A. Otey. 7101 Richland Dr., $234,000
Ryan S. Hansen to Candice Heathman. 1511 and 1513 Rivermont Ave., $250,000
Jessica Linda Schneider to Andrew Labar-Dietz and Danielle Labar-Dietz. Lots 11 and 14, block 43, Westover Heights, $156,500
Joel M. and Lisa M. Cox to Edward L. Wetherell and Elizabeth L. Wetherell. 2009 Lakeside Dr. #214, $186,500
Mateus Felipe Fernandes De Oliveira to Robert A. Schudler. 304 Augustine St., $137,500
Michael John and Samantha Drew Pfeiffer to Brian L. and Traci A. Narkewicz. 5924 Hines Circle, $295,000
Matthew J. Lipscomb to Olivia Latrice Johnson. 111 Primrose Lane, $154,000
Malcolm R. and Jeannie M. Thompson to Justin S. Younger and Chloe J. Bort. Lot 27, section 3, Chestnut Hill, $177,000
Rachel Mullins to Michelle and Josh Lockerman. 100 Buena Vista St., $74,500
VC 7806 Timberlake Road LLC to 7806 Timberlake Road LLC. 7806 Timberlake Road, $525,000
Eric E. and Margaret D. Larsen to Timothy J. and Lee W. Smiley. Lot 12 and 13A, section III, Locksview, $390,000
VC Enterprises LLC to Wyndhurst Two LLC. 1507 and 1509 Enterprise Dr., $500,000
Borel Properties Inc. to Jamb Integrity Investments LLC. 634 Wyndhurst Dr., $700,000
Gabriel Lucaci and Lacramioara Lucaci to Darnell and Kimberly Brown. 915 Seventh St., $53,000
Medical Facilities of American IV (4) Limited Partnership to 5615 Seminole Avenue LLC. 5615 and 5645 Seminole Ave., $8,442,000
Crosswhite Holdings LLC to Campbell Land Holding LLC. 1240 Greenview Dr., $149,000
Monica Puckett Fulcher and Ann F. Butler to Parker J. Talen and Abigail S. Leaman. Lot 16, Hillside Village, $285,500
Samantha Eidson to Wesley Tyler Eidson. 1203 Stratford Road, $97,000
Edward G. Gowen to Thomas Robinson. 1759 Miller Dr., $19,000
Wendy P. Moseley, Karen P. Bracco, Robert K. Pearson Jr. and Ted H. Pearson to Robert and Rachel Bee. Lot 7, block 1, section C, Bedford Hills, $277,000
Edgar M. Franklin III to Maxxiprop LLC. Lot 41, section 1, Golden Pond, $70,000
Reasonable Property Solutions LLC to Pallaria LTD. 13078 14th St., $13,000
Derick N. and Kelly Hendricks to Carrie E. Nash. 7001 Richland Dr., $215,000
Jessica Renee Andrade to David J. Wilson. 4705 Clarke St., $35,000
Mark Edward Hendricks and Samuel A. Layne Jr. to John Leon and Linda Clay Wright. 1011 Sheffield Dr., $180,000
Kimberly A. Johnson to John L. and Alisa A. Albers. Lot 1, block 8, section A, Sandusky Acres, $235,000
Jacob T. Stiles and Alexa Anne Colao to Joseph and Kathryn Volpi. Lot 2, section IV, Willow Bend, $256,000
Rodney E. Duncan to Donald R. and Leslie S. Kelly. 2009Lakeside Dr. 412, $196,000
Keith W. Barker to Taj Property Investors LLC. Lot 19, Coronado, $131,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Pamela Barton, 360 Bear Branch Dr., deck, $5,900
Evelyn Dews, 200 Railroad Lane, addition and porch, $52,000
Roberta Maxwell, 680 Columbus Road, deck, $6,000
Matthew Sayre, 1152 Salem Road, new dwelling, $180,000
Christopher Anthony, 2277 Cub Creek Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Evelyn Dews, 200 Railroad Lane, living room addition and front porch, $35,000
James Liggon, 317 Walnut Hill Road, dwelling, $3,000
Iceland’s, 180 Old Courthouse Road, pavilion, $10,000
Lee Hall, 319 White Tail Road, pool, $92,700
Ryan Atkins, 7745 Stage Road, digital sign, $45,000
Brett Hunter, 369 Hunter Farm Road, pole building, $38,000
Larry Wright, 449 Phoebe Pond Road, deck, $6,000
Land Family LLC, 1107 Narrow Passage Road, finish bathroom, $5,000
Robbie Stephens, lot 44R, Morningside, new dwelling, $150,000
Scott Bently, 116 Eldon Road, garage, $11,000
Gene Williams, 618 Country Club Road, pole structure, $40,000
Robert Adam, 323 Cedar Tree Road, garage, $60,000
Phillip Pettet, 3335 Trent Hatchery Road, addition, $50,000
Donald Ohaneson, 684 Seven Meadows Lane, new dwelling, $474,439
Jonathan Garrett, 14129 Richmond Highway, new dwelling, $200,000