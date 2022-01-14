Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Christopher James Franzelas to Old Stage Capital Corporation. Lot 26, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $29,900
David B. and Mary Anne Mills to Old Stage Ventures LLC. Lot 9, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $48,900
Richland Property Group LLC to Mykayla C. and Ian S. Dutkus. Lot 13, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $280,900
Frank Lyttle Turner III and Ellen Cobb Turner Weaver to Brady and Renita Rose. 351 E. Monitor Road, $325,000
Brooks-Dudley LLC to Justin L. and Jeri Kirby Dudley. Lots 198-201, Kiddhurst Acres, $206,000
Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Nancy Stinnett Hollis, Michael E. Stinnett and Cynthia J. Stinnett to Joseph A. Tomlin and Phyllis J. Tomlin. Parcel A, 12.17 acres, Stinnett Road, $25,557
Joseph A. Tomlin Jr. and Phyllis J. Tomlin to Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Michael Edward Stinnett and Nancy Stinnett Hollis. Parcel B, 0.59 acres, Stinnett Road, $1,239
Kimberly E. Stinnett and Tammy T. Johns to Joshua E. Miller and Amanda L. Stinnett. Lots 25-28, block A, Vista Heights, $160,000
John F. Ashley to Thomas E. and Cary A. McFadden. Lot 18, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $76,500
Scott M. Sahli to Robert Michael and Maria A. Garrette. Lot 109, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $550,000
Appomattox County
Judy A. Torboli to Gregory N. McCormick and Keith W. McCormick. 10382 Oakville Road, $160,000
Francis A. and Linda J. Hidy to Curtlin G. Bender. 719 Tower Hill Road, $369,900
Ann Leigh Whitlock to Lori A. Brookshire. Parcel, Cutbanks Road, $12,000
Phillip C. and Terry H. Jamerson to Tyler Vaughan Ramey. Parcel, 18.004 acres, Pumping Station Road, $90,020
Michael L. Lewis to Victoria J. Webb. Lot 16, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $245,000
Bedford County
Glenn Earl Preston and Linda Kay Preston to Eagles Roost SML LLC, TDC Lake LLC and TRC Lake LLC. Parcel, 40.672 acres, Va. 626, Lakes District, $3,600,000
James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to William R. Morrison and Nancy A. Magnuson. New lot 10, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $2,250,000
Carolyn F. Hulett to Martin H. and Sheree L. Goldenbaum. Lot 10B, section 1, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $1,000,000
Trudy Hakin to Teresa Y. Tackett, 101 Sunset Point Dr., Dec. 27, Lakes District, $800,000.
Joshua S. Wright and Rebecca S. Wright, trustees to Noah Steven Cousino. 1655 Teass Terrace, Lakes District, $585,000
NBS Real Estate LLC to Jamie Weddle and Trevor Kenrick. Amended lot 25, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $400,000
Danny L. and Linda T. Gray to Gardner Gamily LLC. Unit 506, section V, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $339,500
Deborah Ann McComas-Lequear to Robert W. Mace. 2342 Retreat Road, Lakes District, $325,000
CMH Homes Inc. to Adam Flora. Lot 13, Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $182,100
Ralph E. Dawson to Iverna Carol Johns. 1040 Edgehill Road, Blue Ridge District, $140,000
Richard E. and Patricia B. Crockett to Jeffrey L. Mayhew. Lot 8, Summer Time Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $40,750
Jeanette R. and Thomas W. Luck Sr. to Timothy Luck. 1080 Dewey Road, Blue Ridge District, $33,500
Mary Anthony Gregory and Josselyn Sanborn Gregory to Karl and Nancy Mattison. Lot 1, Va. 653, Lakes District, $19,000
Great View SML LLC to Lenora C. Scott. Parcel, Point of View Dr., Blue Ridge District, $10,000
Vickie Lynn Nichols Sherertz to Hyperion Properties LLC. 1268 Grady Dr., $160,000
Sherry Garraghty Harris to Victoria Mitchell and Clinton Ballard Harris Sr. 1045 Remington Ridge Dr. and additional parcel, $200,000
Remo A. Lotano to Edward B. and Denise L. Fenton. Parcel, Holcomb Rock Road, $172,000
Robert N. and Donna D. Headley to William Carvajal. Parcel, 40.559 acres, Va. 637, Peaks District, $300,000
Lynn Guenther Richardson to Paul Andrew Richardson Sr. Parcel, 1.154 acres, Peaks District, $40,000
Michael C. and Hyangnan Supernaw to Bobby Lewis and Joanna Lee Cain. Tract 15, section II, Fox Runn Subdivision, $300,000
Karen H. Reynolds to Burgdash Properties LLC. Parcel, off of Winding Creek Lane, $7,500
Shaker Lane Trust to Joseph P. and Bette M. Piccolo. Lot 3, tract 1, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $275,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Susan Barno Clapp. Unit 302, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $200,000
Grandview Course LLC to Ivalace LLC. Lots 39-42, phase I, Grandview Course, $240,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to TLF Holdings LLC. Unit 203, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $409,800
Lourdes Angela L. and Karl Clasara to Kurt McNeil and Sarah Michelle Parker. Lot 29, section 3, Gilfield Village, $758,000
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jeffrey M. and Glorie L. Kang. Lot 6, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $389,900
Tamara Humphreys Rivers and Joseph Clinton Rivers to Clinton Ballard Harris Sr. and Victoria Mitchell Harris. Tract 4, 29.651 acres, Peaks District, $59,300
Verma H. Rivers to Clinton Ballard Harris Sr. and Victoria Mitchell Harris. Tract 3, 20.00 acres, Peaks District, $42,000
CMM VA LLC to Timothy Matthew and Kimberly Denton Williams. Lot 79, section V, Lake Vista, $405,000
Michael D. Boyet and Regina M. Boyet to Frank C. and Diana L. Garrity 4092 Thomas Jefferson Road, $359,900
Michael R. Waechter to Matthew Joseph McMahan. Parcel, fronting Dickerson Mill Road, 0.775 acres, $106,000
Tommy R. Bailess to Douglas Bernardes and Hannah E. Oliveira. Lot 77, section IV, The Woods on Wiggington, $265,000
Richard Clark and Lisa Anne Taylor to Brett R. and Jessica L. Oliver. Lot 10, Brookstone Estates, $90,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Danial A. Piester and Katelyn E. Warren.Unit 201, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $189,999
M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Henry and Mary Demaio Lot 6, Harold’s Acres, $360,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Mary Bailey. Unit 108, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $194,999
Campbell County
Richard W. Skow to Adams Investments Properties LLC. Lots 10 and 11, section 1, Bristol Woods, $230,000
John E. Ansted and Barbra A. Fallis-Ansted to Jamie L. and Tiffany M. White. Lot 9, Hillview Estates Subdivision, $90,000
Jessie L Sax to Emily Marlene and Josiah Ray Babbitt. 282 Pilot View Road and additional parcel, $170,000
Terry St. and Holly St. John to Debra Ann Blodgett. 331 White Pine Dr., $225,400
Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Justin Glenn Whetsel and Taylor Faith Ledbetter. Lot 61, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $222,000
Mark A. and Audrey B. Kramer to Brookneal Cheers LLC and MGW Properties LLC. 207 E. Rush St., $21,000
Jacquie Burks to Geoffrey W. and Maria L. Gardner. Lot 18A, Mary Ann Subdivision, $182,900
Hampton W. Burnette to Jacob Daniel and Sarah Leigh Williams. 3938 Wards Road, $265,500
David K. and Martha W. Campbell to Sharon L. Whaley and Sarah L. Whaley. Lo t7, section 3, Village at Greenview, $165,000
Joyce B. Connelly to McCullough’s Painting and Wall Covering LLC. 7097 Brookneal Highway, $55,000
Gregory E. and Denise D. Davis to Jeffrey Allen Ruff. 1208 Bedford Ave., $179,900
Stephen Mandeville and Larry Mandeville to Andrew and Cynthia Perkins. Lot 35, Penn Forest, $254,900
Scott and Jennifer L. Nelson to Chad M. Holzhauser. Lot 3, section 7, Lo-Rya Acres, $228.000
Brett R. Torrence to Ethan S. Hooker and Morgan A. Wheeler. 3178 New Chapel Road, $182,500
Kimberly C. Lee to Koto Japanese Steakhouse Inc. Parcel 2, Cherokee Lake, $78,500
City of Lynchburg
Clayton M. Patterson to AMA Property Group LLC. 1415 Fillmore St., $64,217
Robert A. Ford and Veronica E. Ford to C. Square LLC. 2518 Old Forest Road, $245,000
Grand Property of Virginia LC to Alexes Anderson. Lot 19, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $218,000
FOF LLC to Anjuna LLC. 1285 Enterprise Dr., $1,300,000
Alexandra Nicole Berendzen to Zachary Joseph Cianca, James Patrick Cianca and Terri D. Cianca. Lot 6, block 7, Edley Addition, $200,000
Eva K. Campbell to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 12, block 7, Highland Park Addition, $25,000
Patricia Kathryn Fraley to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. Lot 12, Edley Home Tract Subdivision, $85,000
David M. Mahler to City Stays LLC. 1401 Grace St., $160,000
January Crews-Sanchez to Robertson Real Estate LLC. 1101 Lakeview Dr., $27,000
Thomas D. Gerhardt to Jesse C. Crumbley III and Laura B. Crumbley. Unit 18, Carriage Square Condominiums, $325,000
Dawn S. Daniel to Stuart H. Johnson and Madison Jo McVeigh Johnson. Unit 5, Carriage Square Condominium, $354,950
Jon C. Dupin and Tammy P. Dupin to Jon Ethan Dupin and Lauren Christina Miller. Lot 32, section 1, New Towne, $205,000
Ecktown Associates LLP to Quarterhouse LLC. Lots 16 and 17, Oakley Addition, $300,000
Michael L. and Cynthia E. Eubanks to Keith Russell and Lisa Ann Sampson. 1934 Cleveland Ave., $121,000
Forest Dental Center LLC to FDC Building LLC. Parcel A, Millside Centre, $1,275,000
James A. Garrison and Resurrected Homes LLC. 322 Warren Ave., $100,000
Ellen Kimbra Hamilton Swett to Rehanon Wood. Lot 4, block W, Forest Townhouses, $135,000
Ann Marie and Joseph N. Harper Jr. to Joseph N. Harper III. Lot 13 and part of lot 14, section 3, Oak Grove Place, $350,000
Hooper Investments LLC to Travis Hundt. 3221 Maryland Ave., $25,000
Roger Dale Juiles to In Faith Properties LLC. Lot 47, block F, Leaward Addition, $49,000
Claudia J. Johnsen to Kent E. Kolegue IV. 4517 Alabama Ave., $160,000
Mark T. Lamontagne to Joseph Means III and Anneliese Means. Lot 44, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms, $200,000
Joan G. Shook to Lauchlin Family Holdings LLC. Lot 11, Bonair Circle, $255,000
Overstreet Properties LLC to Keara McAnelly. Lots 19-21 and 51, block R, Mountain View Addition, $110,000
Diane Woodson Rauh to Snowcap Ventures LP. Lots 144-149, Traylor Subdivision, $350,000
Priority One Properties LLC to Logan Nels Richardson. Lot 56, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $89,000
David A. and Kim E. Smith to 610 Capstone LLC. 610 Capstone Dr., $220,000
University Square One LLC, University Square Two LLC and University Square Three LLC to VF9 UNSO LLC. 4010 Wards Road, $6,600,000
Building permits
City of Lynchburg
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr., renovation, $676,000
TPB Enterprises LLC, 8000 Timberlake Road, new construction, $450,000
Amerco Real Estate Company, 7401 Timberlake Road, commercial – mini storage, $136,607
ANCH LLC, 2204 Bedford Ave., renovation, $20,000
AC Capital LLC, 400 12th St., renovation, $210,000
Siya Ram LLC, 601 Main St., repair, $64,865
LU Plaza Holdings LLC, 2323 Memorial Ave. Suite 19, addition, $15,000
Boxwood Lane LLC, 2627 Old Forest Road, renovation, $395,000
TABO International LLC, 115 Hexham Dr., Unit A, renovation, $70,000
Lynchburg Services LLC, 421 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $1,000,000
Randolph College Inc., 2500 Rivermont Ave, addition, $5,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 800, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 804, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 836, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 805 Greenfield Dr. 805, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 805 Greenfield Dr. 1509, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1504, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1508, renovation, $676,000
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1500, renovation, $677,699.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1512, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1516, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 815, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 819, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1505, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1513, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 805 Greenfield Dr. 1517, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 808, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 812, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 816, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 820, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 824, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 828, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 832, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 840, renovation, $677,696.16
AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 844, renovation, $677,696.16
George Harvey Jr., 2009 Indian Hill Road, repair, $7,000
Vernon Abe, 207 Bonterra Place, renovation, $14,000
Rodolfo Munoz, 109 Turtle Creek Road, renovation, $22,940
Fritts Price LLC, 242 Cleveland Ave., renovation, $70,000
Driven Builders Inc., 208 Carter’s Grove Lane, addition, $50,00
Lauren Evans, 111 Neal St., new construction, $335,000
John Cooper, 1200 Dandridge Dr., addition, $14,725
Jacqueline Kolesaric, 108 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $19,820
David Hogue, 3513 Joel St, renovation, $75,420
David Petty Jr., 1519 Clayton Ave., renovation, $7,000
Tianna Tyler, 2213 Woodrow St., renovation, $4,500
Glenn Cyrus, 7007 Middleview St., renovation, $128,000
Jonathan Foy, 6229 Newport Dr., renovation, $32,438.40
Michael Hamilton, 118 Village Road, renovation, $29,646.72
James Wade, 4012 Peakland Place, addition, $50,000
Thomas Phillips Jr., 1026 Grand View Circle, addition, $58,700
Joji Irby, 1112 Craigmont Dr., addition, $47,560
Cynthia Elder, 2845 Triangle Place, addition, $3,500
Francisco Metcalf, 4908 Mountain Laurel Dr., addition, $100,000
Honeysuckle Homes LLC, 1028 Knight St., $3,000
Kipp Bergum, 215 F St., renovation, $5,000
Wilfredo Bobe, 615 Rotunda St., addition $16,000
Alexandra Licata, 1503 Fillmore St., renovation, $4,500
Katlin Hogan, 503 Fleetwood Dr., addition, $82,320
James Derrenbacker, 203 Creekview Court, addition, $33,600
Walter Nurmi, 4017 Summit St., repair, $50,000
Sheila Layne, 1002 Grand View Circle, addition, $41,000
Bradley Monark, 622 Newberne St., addition, $49,735.01
Kyle Sharpe, 804 Dinwiddie St., renovation, $8,000