Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Sunshine

Freedom of Information laws are commonly referred to as "sunshine laws." 

Property transfers

Amherst County

Christopher James Franzelas to Old Stage Capital Corporation. Lot 26, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $29,900

David B. and Mary Anne Mills to Old Stage Ventures LLC. Lot 9, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $48,900

Richland Property Group LLC to Mykayla C. and Ian S. Dutkus. Lot 13, Subdivision of Abee Manor, $280,900

Frank Lyttle Turner III and Ellen Cobb Turner Weaver to Brady and Renita Rose. 351 E. Monitor Road, $325,000

Brooks-Dudley LLC to Justin L. and Jeri Kirby Dudley. Lots 198-201, Kiddhurst Acres, $206,000

Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Nancy Stinnett Hollis, Michael E. Stinnett and Cynthia J. Stinnett to Joseph A. Tomlin and Phyllis J. Tomlin. Parcel A, 12.17 acres, Stinnett Road, $25,557

Joseph A. Tomlin Jr. and Phyllis J. Tomlin to Harry B. Stinnett Jr., Michael Edward Stinnett and Nancy Stinnett Hollis. Parcel B, 0.59 acres, Stinnett Road, $1,239

Kimberly E. Stinnett and Tammy T. Johns to Joshua E. Miller and Amanda L. Stinnett. Lots 25-28, block A, Vista Heights, $160,000

John F. Ashley to Thomas E. and Cary A. McFadden. Lot 18, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $76,500

Scott M. Sahli to Robert Michael and Maria A. Garrette. Lot 109, Poplar Grove Golf Community, $550,000

Appomattox County

Judy A. Torboli to Gregory N. McCormick and Keith W. McCormick. 10382 Oakville Road, $160,000

Francis A. and Linda J. Hidy to Curtlin G. Bender. 719 Tower Hill Road, $369,900

Ann Leigh Whitlock to Lori A. Brookshire. Parcel, Cutbanks Road, $12,000

Phillip C. and Terry H. Jamerson to Tyler Vaughan Ramey. Parcel, 18.004 acres, Pumping Station Road, $90,020

Michael L. Lewis to Victoria J. Webb. Lot 16, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $245,000

Bedford County

Glenn Earl Preston and Linda Kay Preston to Eagles Roost SML LLC, TDC Lake LLC and TRC Lake LLC. Parcel, 40.672 acres, Va. 626, Lakes District, $3,600,000

James W. and B.M. Catriona Erler to William R. Morrison and Nancy A. Magnuson. New lot 10, Silver Bay, Lakes District, $2,250,000

Carolyn F. Hulett to Martin H. and Sheree L. Goldenbaum. Lot 10B, section 1, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $1,000,000

Trudy Hakin to Teresa Y. Tackett, 101 Sunset Point Dr., Dec. 27, Lakes District, $800,000.

Joshua S. Wright and Rebecca S. Wright, trustees to Noah Steven Cousino. 1655 Teass Terrace, Lakes District, $585,000

NBS Real Estate LLC to Jamie Weddle and Trevor Kenrick. Amended lot 25, section D-2, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $400,000

Danny L. and Linda T. Gray to Gardner Gamily LLC. Unit 506, section V, Harbor Ridge, Lakes District, $339,500

Deborah Ann McComas-Lequear to Robert W. Mace. 2342 Retreat Road, Lakes District, $325,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Adam Flora. Lot 13, Village Green, Blue Ridge District, $182,100

Ralph E. Dawson to Iverna Carol Johns. 1040 Edgehill Road, Blue Ridge District, $140,000

Richard E. and Patricia B. Crockett to Jeffrey L. Mayhew. Lot 8, Summer Time Meadows, Blue Ridge District, $40,750

Jeanette R. and Thomas W. Luck Sr. to Timothy Luck. 1080 Dewey Road, Blue Ridge District, $33,500

Mary Anthony Gregory and Josselyn Sanborn Gregory to Karl and Nancy Mattison. Lot 1, Va. 653, Lakes District, $19,000

Great View SML LLC to Lenora C. Scott. Parcel, Point of View Dr., Blue Ridge District, $10,000

Vickie Lynn Nichols Sherertz to Hyperion Properties LLC. 1268 Grady Dr., $160,000

Sherry Garraghty Harris to Victoria Mitchell and Clinton Ballard Harris Sr. 1045 Remington Ridge Dr. and additional parcel, $200,000

Remo A. Lotano to Edward B. and Denise L. Fenton. Parcel, Holcomb Rock Road, $172,000

Robert N. and Donna D. Headley to William Carvajal. Parcel, 40.559 acres, Va. 637, Peaks District, $300,000

Lynn Guenther Richardson to Paul Andrew Richardson Sr. Parcel, 1.154 acres, Peaks District, $40,000

Michael C. and Hyangnan Supernaw to Bobby Lewis and Joanna Lee Cain. Tract 15, section II, Fox Runn Subdivision, $300,000

Karen H. Reynolds to Burgdash Properties LLC. Parcel, off of Winding Creek Lane, $7,500

Shaker Lane Trust to Joseph P. and Bette M. Piccolo. Lot 3, tract 1, Ivy Hill Golfdominiums, $275,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Susan Barno Clapp. Unit 302, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $200,000

Grandview Course LLC to Ivalace LLC. Lots 39-42, phase I, Grandview Course, $240,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to TLF Holdings LLC. Unit 203, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $409,800

Lourdes Angela L. and Karl Clasara to Kurt McNeil and Sarah Michelle Parker. Lot 29, section 3, Gilfield Village, $758,000

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jeffrey M. and Glorie L. Kang. Lot 6, section 2, Boonsboro Meadows, $389,900

Tamara Humphreys Rivers and Joseph Clinton Rivers to Clinton Ballard Harris Sr. and Victoria Mitchell Harris. Tract 4, 29.651 acres, Peaks District, $59,300

Verma H. Rivers to Clinton Ballard Harris Sr. and Victoria Mitchell Harris. Tract 3, 20.00 acres, Peaks District, $42,000

CMM VA LLC to Timothy Matthew and Kimberly Denton Williams. Lot 79, section V, Lake Vista, $405,000

Michael D. Boyet and Regina M. Boyet to Frank C. and Diana L. Garrity 4092 Thomas Jefferson Road, $359,900

Michael R. Waechter to Matthew Joseph McMahan. Parcel, fronting Dickerson Mill Road, 0.775 acres, $106,000

Tommy R. Bailess to Douglas Bernardes and Hannah E. Oliveira. Lot 77, section IV, The Woods on Wiggington, $265,000

Richard Clark and Lisa Anne Taylor to Brett R. and Jessica L. Oliver. Lot 10, Brookstone Estates, $90,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Danial A. Piester and Katelyn E. Warren.Unit 201, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $189,999

M.J.D. Builders Inc. to Henry and Mary Demaio Lot 6, Harold’s Acres, $360,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Mary Bailey. Unit 108, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $194,999

Campbell County

Richard W. Skow to Adams Investments Properties LLC. Lots 10 and 11, section 1, Bristol Woods, $230,000

John E. Ansted and Barbra A. Fallis-Ansted to Jamie L. and Tiffany M. White. Lot 9, Hillview Estates Subdivision, $90,000

Jessie L Sax to Emily Marlene and Josiah Ray Babbitt. 282 Pilot View Road and additional parcel, $170,000

Terry St. and Holly St. John to Debra Ann Blodgett. 331 White Pine Dr., $225,400

Blue Ridge Commons LLC to Justin Glenn Whetsel and Taylor Faith Ledbetter. Lot 61, section 1, Blue Ridge Commons, $222,000

Mark A. and Audrey B. Kramer to Brookneal Cheers LLC and MGW Properties LLC. 207 E. Rush St., $21,000

Jacquie Burks to Geoffrey W. and Maria L. Gardner. Lot 18A, Mary Ann Subdivision, $182,900

Hampton W. Burnette to Jacob Daniel and Sarah Leigh Williams. 3938 Wards Road, $265,500

David K. and Martha W. Campbell to Sharon L. Whaley and Sarah L. Whaley. Lo t7, section 3, Village at Greenview, $165,000

Joyce B. Connelly to McCullough’s Painting and Wall Covering LLC. 7097 Brookneal Highway, $55,000

Gregory E. and Denise D. Davis to Jeffrey Allen Ruff. 1208 Bedford Ave., $179,900

Stephen Mandeville and Larry Mandeville to Andrew and Cynthia Perkins. Lot 35, Penn Forest, $254,900

Scott and Jennifer L. Nelson to Chad M. Holzhauser. Lot 3, section 7, Lo-Rya Acres, $228.000

Brett R. Torrence to Ethan S. Hooker and Morgan A. Wheeler. 3178 New Chapel Road, $182,500

Kimberly C. Lee to Koto Japanese Steakhouse Inc. Parcel 2, Cherokee Lake, $78,500

City of Lynchburg

Clayton M. Patterson to AMA Property Group LLC. 1415 Fillmore St., $64,217

Robert A. Ford and Veronica E. Ford to C. Square LLC. 2518 Old Forest Road, $245,000

Grand Property of Virginia LC to Alexes Anderson. Lot 19, section 2, Chestnut Hill, $218,000

FOF LLC to Anjuna LLC. 1285 Enterprise Dr., $1,300,000

Alexandra Nicole Berendzen to Zachary Joseph Cianca, James Patrick Cianca and Terri D. Cianca. Lot 6, block 7, Edley Addition, $200,000

Eva K. Campbell to Noble Holdings LLC. Lot 12, block 7, Highland Park Addition, $25,000

Patricia Kathryn Fraley to Centre 11 Enterprise LLC. Lot 12, Edley Home Tract Subdivision, $85,000

David M. Mahler to City Stays LLC. 1401 Grace St., $160,000

January Crews-Sanchez to Robertson Real Estate LLC. 1101 Lakeview Dr., $27,000

Thomas D. Gerhardt to Jesse C. Crumbley III and Laura B. Crumbley. Unit 18, Carriage Square Condominiums, $325,000

Dawn S. Daniel to Stuart H. Johnson and Madison Jo McVeigh Johnson. Unit 5, Carriage Square Condominium, $354,950

Jon C. Dupin and Tammy P. Dupin to Jon Ethan Dupin and Lauren Christina Miller. Lot 32, section 1, New Towne, $205,000

Ecktown Associates LLP to Quarterhouse LLC. Lots 16 and 17, Oakley Addition, $300,000

Michael L. and Cynthia E. Eubanks to Keith Russell and Lisa Ann Sampson. 1934 Cleveland Ave., $121,000

Forest Dental Center LLC to FDC Building LLC. Parcel A, Millside Centre, $1,275,000

James A. Garrison and Resurrected Homes LLC. 322 Warren Ave., $100,000

Ellen Kimbra Hamilton Swett to Rehanon Wood. Lot 4, block W, Forest Townhouses, $135,000

Ann Marie and Joseph N. Harper Jr. to Joseph N. Harper III. Lot 13 and part of lot 14, section 3, Oak Grove Place, $350,000

Hooper Investments LLC to Travis Hundt. 3221 Maryland Ave., $25,000

Roger Dale Juiles to In Faith Properties LLC. Lot 47, block F, Leaward Addition, $49,000

Claudia J. Johnsen to Kent E. Kolegue IV. 4517 Alabama Ave., $160,000

Mark T. Lamontagne to Joseph Means III and Anneliese Means. Lot 44, section 7, Blue Ridge Farms, $200,000

Joan G. Shook to Lauchlin Family Holdings LLC. Lot 11, Bonair Circle, $255,000

Overstreet Properties LLC to Keara McAnelly. Lots 19-21 and 51, block R, Mountain View Addition, $110,000

Diane Woodson Rauh to Snowcap Ventures LP. Lots 144-149, Traylor Subdivision, $350,000

Priority One Properties LLC to Logan Nels Richardson. Lot 56, block E, section 1, Countryplace Townhomes, $89,000

David A. and Kim E. Smith to 610 Capstone LLC. 610 Capstone Dr., $220,000

University Square One LLC, University Square Two LLC and University Square Three LLC to VF9 UNSO LLC. 4010 Wards Road, $6,600,000

Building permits

City of Lynchburg

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr., renovation, $676,000

TPB Enterprises LLC, 8000 Timberlake Road, new construction, $450,000

Amerco Real Estate Company, 7401 Timberlake Road, commercial – mini storage, $136,607

ANCH LLC, 2204 Bedford Ave., renovation, $20,000

AC Capital LLC, 400 12th St., renovation, $210,000

Siya Ram LLC, 601 Main St., repair, $64,865

LU Plaza Holdings LLC, 2323 Memorial Ave. Suite 19, addition, $15,000

Boxwood Lane LLC, 2627 Old Forest Road, renovation, $395,000

TABO International LLC, 115 Hexham Dr., Unit A, renovation, $70,000

Lynchburg Services LLC, 421 Rivermont Ave., renovation, $1,000,000

Randolph College Inc., 2500 Rivermont Ave, addition, $5,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 800, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 804, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 836, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 805 Greenfield Dr. 805, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 805 Greenfield Dr. 1509, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1504, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1508, renovation, $676,000

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1500, renovation, $677,699.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1512, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1516, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 815, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 819, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1505, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 815 Greenfield Dr. 1513, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 805 Greenfield Dr. 1517, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 808, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 812, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 816, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 820, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 824, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 828, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 832, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 840, renovation, $677,696.16

AHF-James Crossing Acquisition LP, 800 Greenfield Dr. 844, renovation, $677,696.16

George Harvey Jr., 2009 Indian Hill Road, repair, $7,000

Vernon Abe, 207 Bonterra Place, renovation, $14,000

Rodolfo Munoz, 109 Turtle Creek Road, renovation, $22,940

Fritts Price LLC, 242 Cleveland Ave., renovation, $70,000

Driven Builders Inc., 208 Carter’s Grove Lane, addition, $50,00

Lauren Evans, 111 Neal St., new construction, $335,000

John Cooper, 1200 Dandridge Dr., addition, $14,725

Jacqueline Kolesaric, 108 Wyndhurst Dr., addition, $19,820

David Hogue, 3513 Joel St, renovation, $75,420

David Petty Jr., 1519 Clayton Ave., renovation, $7,000

Tianna Tyler, 2213 Woodrow St., renovation, $4,500

Glenn Cyrus, 7007 Middleview St., renovation, $128,000

Jonathan Foy, 6229 Newport Dr., renovation, $32,438.40

Michael Hamilton, 118 Village Road, renovation, $29,646.72

James Wade, 4012 Peakland Place, addition, $50,000

Thomas Phillips Jr., 1026 Grand View Circle, addition, $58,700

Joji Irby, 1112 Craigmont Dr., addition, $47,560

Cynthia Elder, 2845 Triangle Place, addition, $3,500

Francisco Metcalf, 4908 Mountain Laurel Dr., addition, $100,000

Honeysuckle Homes LLC, 1028 Knight St., $3,000

Kipp Bergum, 215 F St., renovation, $5,000

Wilfredo Bobe, 615 Rotunda St., addition $16,000

Alexandra Licata, 1503 Fillmore St., renovation, $4,500

Katlin Hogan, 503 Fleetwood Dr., addition, $82,320

James Derrenbacker, 203 Creekview Court, addition, $33,600

Walter Nurmi, 4017 Summit St., repair, $50,000

Sheila Layne, 1002 Grand View Circle, addition, $41,000

Bradley Monark, 622 Newberne St., addition, $49,735.01

Kyle Sharpe, 804 Dinwiddie St., renovation, $8,000

