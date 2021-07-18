Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers
Amherst County
Rebecca A. Yancey to Steven L. and Katrina H. Walker. 223 Christian Springs Road, $372,000
John F. and Carol A. Pilot to Virginia E. Cornett and Alfredo Gonzalez Cambero. Lot 23, section 1, Cloudcroft Farms, $345,000
Nancy T. Wheeler to Whitney and Jeffrey J. Madison Jr. Lot 5, Stonewall Ridge, $222,000
Roger A. and Joan L. Lindsey, Dale M. Lindsay and Kirk D. Lindsay to Charles Randal Higgins and Wanda Robertson Higgins. 6 Grandmas Hill Road, $10,000
Barry L. Smith to Better Land Company LLC. Two parcels, Wesley Dr., $20,000
Clyde A. Evans Jr. and Albert C. Watts to Travis K. Coley. Parcel C, 18.88 acres, near Coolwell, $83,000
Chantz H. Brown to Virginia A. West. Lot 48, section 1, Ivanhoe Forest, $210,326
Lofton Leasing LLC to Caleb Russell Craig. Lot 37, phase 1, Elon Forest, $315,000
Ethel Reid Davis to Israel’s Trucking LLC. Parcel, fronting Va. 604 and Va. 659, 13.5 acres, $59,000
Blake M. Arthur to Jennifer Cox and Barry Thomas McBride Jr. and Katelyn McBride Ruberg. 238 Shearingham Dr., $205,000
Robert L. and Leigh Ann Bennett to David Wade and Amber Taylor Wilson. Lot 11, section 1, Homewood Manor, $350,000
Rebecca H. Coleman to Theodore Gus Macheras. Parcel, intersection of Church St. and Monroe Depot Road, $33,500
Cheryl A. Ervin to Joseph Backs. Lot 9, section 1, West Briar, $160,000
Appomattox County
Alec B. and Kendall M. Hubert to Travis Lee and Jessica D. Taylor. Revised lot 53, section III, Sunset Ridge, $380,000
Steven and Jessica Gilley to Megan Alicia and George Allison Smith III. Lots 2 and 3, Lee Grant Ave., $136,500
T. Diane Williamson to Brianna N. Crews. Parcel, Hixburg Road, $20,000
Gary C. Tomlin and Michelle E. Simon-Tomlin to Julio C. and Zamora C. Olin. 364 Golfers Circle, $339,500
Robert C. Stephens II and Robert C. Stephens III to Jared R. and Megan Ashley Swing. 804 Skyline Road, $265,900
Bedford County
Barbara J. McEntire and Barbara J. McEntire to Robert M. Riffe. Lot 175, section B, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $389,900
Patrick and Jennifer White to Kenneth A. and Carol A. Schryver. Lot 31, section 5A, Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $369,700
Lynchburg Hose & Fire Insurance Agency Inc. to Deborah Voyski. Unit 4, building 1, phase 1, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $306,000
Kenneth Combs Jr. and Frances Foley to Carry C. and Sabrena Rene Shipwash. 1401 Treasure Lane, Blue Ridge District, $255,500
Sportsmen Hunting Club LLC to Steven M. Vause. Lot 44, Sportsman’s Point Subdivision, Lakes District, $210,000
Peter F. Andrews and Susan Andrews Smith to Kevin and Elizabeth V. Early. Parcel, Rebel Lane, Lakes District, $130,000
Spencer T. Bobbitt to Edward J. and Jennifer L. Lazowski. 7931 Virginia Byway, Lakes District, $123,000
Danny Rance and Cheryl Deann Gibson to Kevin J. and Megan Preston. Unit 3304, phase 3, The Pointe at Mariner’s Landing, Lakes District, $102,000
Justin Tyler Chaplin to Joshua K. and Anna S. Ransome. Lot 7, Shoulder Run Estates, Lakes District, $100,000
Donald M. Helms to Darrin and Tracey Lindsay. Parcel, Pike Road, Blue Ridge District, $52,500
Ginger Investments LLC to Thomas W. and Constance M. Crouch. Parcel, Aurora Heights Dr., Lakes District, $23,000
Jeannette Lee and William A. Fritz Jr. and J. Coleman and Pamela Marie Anderson to Jake Tyler and Laura Zint Jablonski. Lot 12, section 1, Deerwood Pointe, Lakes District, $12,000
Leonard R. Partridge to Paulette J. Belle. Lot 71, section C-1, Beechwood West, Lakes District, $6,750
Bruce Clinton Switzer Jr. to Abbie Rose Fahnestock and Raymond Michael Kane IV. 1611 Pendleton Road, $255,000
Scott Sinatore and Jennifer Himes Succardi to Eugene Hamilton Hamlet. Lot 27, section 1, Autumn Run, $460,000
Albert G. and Laura N. Tahan to John Wilson Rankin III and Donna Candler Goldenberg. Lot 31, section 1, Glenbrooke, $285,000
Russell K. Orange Jr. to Jodi and James Lee Ramsey Hutcherson. Parcel, Va. 717, 4.063 acres, $79,900
Robert McBean and Dorian McBean to Nicholas D. and Sarah D. Viar. Lot 29, section II, Landfall, $500,000
Jeremy B. Davis and Tiffany N. Wilson to D&E Investments LLC. Second amended lot 11, Rolling Hill Subdivision, $215,000
Sundown Construction Company Inc. to Lorenzo M. Dixon and Brittany McCraw. New lot 10, Cedar Knoll, $285,000
Wheat Valley LLC to Landon C. Rothgeb. 1807 Wheat Valley Road, $280,000
Michael Ray Lavender to Rahul D. and Jennifer L. Bried. 1276 Bethany Church Circle, $160,000
ISS Capital LLC to Robert L. and Crystal D. Hill. Lot 20, Timber Ridge Subdivision, $40,700
Robert K. and Lori A. Rich to Jay S. and Amy L. Sims. 1148 Terrace View Road, $32,000
Willard D. and Doris M. Wood to Sandra C. Wood. Parcel, Cloverlea Lane, $18,000
Linda J. and William R.M. Smith Sr. to William Reginald Mac Smith Jr. 5127 Everett Road, $190,000
Stoney Ridge LLC to Jason Ayers and Katherine Druding. Unit 208, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $179,999
Campbell County
Eastbrook Baptist Church Inc. to Central VA Home Buyers LLC. Lot 6, section I, Plantation Acres, $61,000
Barry C. and Talisa M. Robinson to Tianna R. Tyler. 423 Addie Way, $302,000
JAD Builders Inc. to April Gillespie, Lot 18, Courtney Terrace, $189,986
Long Meadows Inc. to Nathan T. Munson and Haley A. Scott. Lot 3, section 1, Gable Crest Subdivision, $270,000
Kirk A. and Margaret R. Davis to Felicia Renee and Edward L. Jackson. Lot 3, section 1, Moore Acres, $145,000
Sunburst Properties LLC to Glenn Thomas Rush Jr. Lot 201, Sunburst Villas, $218,900
Equity Enterprises 1984 LLC to Edward A. and Rhonda D. Turner. Lot 1, section 2, Trent’s Landing, $410,000
Dianna S. Bolton Living Trust to Joseph Robert Gordon Dekreon. Lot 171, section IV, Tavern Grove, $200,000
Daisy Bhagowalia to Lynn Davis. Lot 18, Beech Tree Lane, $72,500
Kacey M. Crabbe to Keyonia M. Hunt. 506 Mantle Dr., $315,000
Carrie A. Loring to Montana K. and Katelyn N. Kersey. Lots 203-207, section 2, Thomas Terrace, $287,500
Donald E. and Cynthia A. Mitchell to Michael L. Arthur. 2425 Wards Road and two additional parcels, $550,000
Alfred M. and Cindy A. Horn to Jennifer Rice and Joshua Eugene Powell. Lot 23A, Crescent Hills, $380,000
City of Lynchburg
Kyle Daniel Ellgass to Ryan David and Corey Lee Thomas. Lot 24, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $80,000
Joseph M. Tannian to JACCS Inc. 111 Westover Boulevard, $125,000
Leshan L. Wilkes to Tony West. 5724 Edgewood Ave., $122,000
Christian Rose and James Lewis Rose to Chase and Julianne Poole. 116 Fredonia Ave., $205,000
Michael P. Kittinger to Norman P. Olsen Jr. and Moriyah Lorentzen. 627 Riverside Dr., $176,900
Victor M. and Anna J. Miller to Carnevali LLC. 2016 Pansy St., $63,000
Kathy Brown to Sidney H. Kirstein. Lot 50, Wellington at Wyndhurst, $194,000
Jessica Nicole Adkinson to Lydia Ann Samples. 1116 Sandusky Dr., $175,000
Hannah M. Reichel to Randall D. and Robin B. Hubbard. 2013 Pocahontas St., $110,000
John Gregory and Susan Kay Sipos to Wilfredo and Maureen T. Bobe. Lot 35, phase 1, Cornerstone, $330,000
Fanny Tromp to Copper Fox Rei LLC. 1414 Taylor St., $50,000
Frederick H. Phillips and Joanne E. Phillips to Jason Hoffman. 101 B St., 202, 206 and 210 Norwood St., $225,000
Stephen D. and Allison F. Welsch to Abigail Michelle Lynch. 160 Ivy Creek Lane, $159,900
G&D Investments LLC to Timothy Janes and Kate Elizabeth Leeland. 716 Cabell St., $175,000
Carrie Veronica Smith and Ernest L. Hedrick to John Trung Xuan Nguyen. 1016 Sheffield Dr., $200,000
Connie O. Kendrick to Ian M. and Shanna W. Jenkins. Lot 9, block A, Oak Hill Addition, $125,000
Michael S. Cook to Walkers Crossing-Forest LLC. Lot 3, phase 1, block A, unit 302, Fieldstone Manor Townhome, $158,000
Property Group Eleven Princeton LLC to Mountain Valley Enterprises LLC. 11 West Princeton Circle, $670,000C
Adlewood LLC to Stephanie K. Dalton and Brittany M. Webber. Lot 21, Candlewood Court Villas, $275,900
Joan H. Davies to Fritts Price LLC. Lot 4, Panorama Hills, $190,000
R. Lloyd Campbell to Timothy C. Clements. 300 Pearson Dr., $303,300
Sudhir J. Shah and Kalyani S. Shah to Terence M. and Sherre S. Sykes. Lot 15, block C, Georgetown Forest Townhouse, $123,000
Western Expressions LLC to Aaron T. Moore. 1001 Polk St., $65,000
David and Jody Farrow to Matthew Wayne Rhodes and Amy Cleveland Breeman-Rhodes. Lot 17, section 2, College Park, $279,900
William Scott Delicate to Karen H. Reynolds. Lot 12, block 1, section 3, Boonsboro Forest, $229,000
Daisy Mozelle Flower Glover to Virgie Landrum. 2017 Early St., $2,000
Marcelo Gaston Brown ad Johanna P. Brown to Derek and Rachel Schwandt. Lot 10, Holly Farms Subdivision, $398,000
Nicole Lynn Starr to Ezra Yohannes. 809 Perrymont Ave., $207,500
Richard and Monica Bowhay to Tabitha M. Culbertson. Lot 40, phase III, The Preserve at Oakwood, $660,000
David A. and Marci L. Dewitt to June E. and Bruce M. Kirk. Lot 41, block M, Cornerstone, $204,900
Rhonda D. Mays and Renee Franklin to University of Lynchburg Inc. 206 North Blueridge St., $65,000
Daniel S. and Jacqueline M. Scott to Angela J. and Robert Edward Allen III. Lot 30, section IV, Willow Bend, $299,900
Gilliam M. Cobbs to H&D Real Estate LLC. 115 Chapel Lane, $55,000
Aurelia Investments LLC to Damascus Ventures LLC. 2034 Fort Ave. and 1110 Campbell Ave., $325,000
Reuben C. Ramsey and A. Ellen White to John T. White. Lot 25, Wildwind Subdivision, $430,000
Damascus Ventures LLC to 1110 Campbell Avenue LLC. 1110 Campbell Ave., $300,000
Jacob M. Heidorn and Kathryn N. Browne to Justin T. Hatcher. Lot 80, Stuart Heights, $155,000
David M. Wriston to Jasmine A. Payne-Winchester. 718 Grady St., $98,000
Hal L. and Kathryn Joyce Bowman to Edward F. and Beth A. Novak. 318 Smoketree Lane, $290,000
Jean D. Wansley to Michael L. Dillard. 1108 Virginia St., $36,000
Stonebrook Enterprises LTD to Heather Ann Banton. Lot 96, Northwynd Village and Northwynd Towers, $196,000
Shannon L. Nower-Migut and Thomas J. Nower to Bert Gentry and Lirlie Richardson. 305 Cornerstone St., $303,000
Building permits
Appomattox County
Aaron Dufficy, 1400 Mountain Cut Road, garage, $20,000
Andrew Colon, parcel, Holiday Lake Road and Cutbanks Road, storage shed, $10,000
Charles Thompson, 3856 Promise Land Road, metal shop, $15,000
David Johnson, lot 57, Spencer Road, new dwelling, $200,000
Dennis Dressler Jr., parcel adjacent to Mountain View Road, new dwelling, $162,000
Dorothy Adcock, 9560 Old Courthouse Road, renovations, $50,000
George Adams, parcel across from 616 Swan Road, pole barn, $55,000
Kathryn Burge, 3383 Piney Mountain Road, deck, $1,500
Mallory Loza, 177 Old Courthouse Road, renovate building for restaurant, $40,000
Mike Guess, 125 Travellers Lane, finish room in basement, $4,000
New Leaf Builders LLC, 1194 Pumping Station Road, remodel home, $40,000
Robert C. Stephens Construction LLC, lot 3, Cypress Court, new dwelling, $140,000
Scott Wilson, 1409 Old Bethany Road, garage, $20,000
Thomas Parker, 417 Soybean Dr., finish basement, $17,000
Tiffany Ross, 341 Phelps Branch Road, pool, $13,000
Vanessa Harvey, 366 Harvey Farm Lane, pool, $15,000
Wallace Walker, 984 Suanee Creek Road, metal building, $33,000