Property transfers
Amherst County
The Oceanus Group Corporation to Jarryed A.Etter and Carey M. Davidson. Lot 84, Sugar Mill, $36,200
Natalia V. Hughes to Russ Dennis and Mary Lisa Phillipson. Parcel, Boxwood Farm Road, $27,900
Harold T. and Barbara G. Lloyd to Dean Alan and Tina E. Shoosmith. 899 Wagon Trail Road, $1,150,000
Thirty-Thirty LLC to Charles Anthony and Linda Sandidge Ware. Lot 36, phase 1, Elon Forest, $324,000
Timothy J. and Theresa M. Fowler to Blake Thomas Brown. 270 Rothwood Road, $202,500
Daniel Enoch Harris and Stephanie Gabriella Harris to Sherry C. Dixon. Lot 1, block A, Oakhill Subdivision, $200,000
Woodland Resources LLC to Daniel J. and Sarah G. Esh. Parcel, Lexington Turnpike, 101.224 acres, $330,000
Appomattox County
Good Life LLC to Mario Andrade. Lot 7, section 2, Eagle Ridge, $19,500
ATA Supply Inc. to Theresa T. Zerphey. Lot 18, section 3, The Settlement, $22,000
CEEJEY LLC to Barrett Channing and Courtney Eileen Bailey. Lot 2, Pumping Station Road, 2.449 acres, $425,000
D&D Land Holdings LLC to Courtney Marie Brady. 5748 Stage Road, $427,500
Nathan E. Foutz and Robin L. Foutz, co-trustees to Noah J. and Emily M. Carrilho. Lots 17 and 18, Confederate Blvd., $246,400
Bedford County
Brenda Oliver to Cassandra Hibbard. 818 Oak St., $181,250
Margaret W. Walker, Julia Fay Sexton and Dennis Woodrow Overstreet to Michael F. Kelly. Parcel, Phelps Road, $441,771
Margaret W. Walker, Julia Fay Sexton and Dennis Woodrow Overstreet to Gregory Christensen. Parcel, Phelps Road, $132,000
Melynda Lotts and Melyssa Savage to Robert Daniel Schmitt III and Dana Elizabeth Schmidt. 1780 Morgans Mill Road and additional parcel, $345,000
Jeffrey Persinger to Town of Bedford, Virginia. 738 Burks Hill Road, $30,000
Burton Conrad Holdings LLC to Town of Bedford, Virginia. 752 Burks Hill Road, $30,000
Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Todd C. and Kimberly W. Goode. Parcel 44A, Va. 714, 23.48 acres, $160,000
Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Randy and Karen Chevalier. Lot 31, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $339,900
Mark S. and Sandra J. Fitchett to David A. and Jessica L. Hartkopf. Lot 8, Johnson Hollow, $307,500
Matthew H. and Kristen L. Wallin to Timothy Scott and Rachelle Hammond. Lot 9, section 1, Autumn Run, $495,000
Lewis A. Marsh to Michael J. and Melissa C. Rutkoske and Kimberly Field. 16397 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $905,000
Michael Andrew Lacy to Hull’s LLC. 4610 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $100,000
Eleven44Properries & Real Estate LLC to Kimberly D. Kreh. Unit 438, building 8, phase II, Oak Point Townhomes, $250,000
Lake Savvy LLC to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Parcel, White House Road, $44,000
Keystone Management LLC to Larry Kyle and Shastae Leann Nichols. Lot 5, Gross Point, $40,000
Neal W. Marris to Joshua E. and Emily A. Burrill. 921 Peaksview St. and additional parcel, $285,000
Joshua John and Annmarie Dyer to Vincent Seitz. 1285 Willow Oak Drive, $270,000
Campbell County
Virginia E. Almy to Virginia E. Almy and Latisha L. Almy. Lots 18-21, Va. 816, $20,000
21886 Timberlake LLC to David L. and Joan E. Anderson. 134 Lockridge Lane, $359,900
BCC Squared Real Estate Holdings LLC to Pan Investments LLC. 423 Laxton Road, $265,000
Joseph D. Durham to Phillip Joseph and Erica Jo Bell. Lot 5 and half of lot 6, section 4, Lo-Ray Acres, $375,000
Elaine T. Hall to Lawrence S. Bennett Jr. and Mona P. Bennett. Lot 8, Va. 712, 0.593 acres, $99,500
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Reba and Timothy Bevington. Lot 41, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $390,000
ILA LLC to Brent W. Lilly Inc. Lots 2, 3, 8, 16, 17, 20, 26, 28-30 and 32, Walnut Hills, $330,000
Joseph T. and Phyllis V. Tubbs to James P. Burton Jr. and Sarah E. Burton. Lot 44, Belmont Acres, $325,000
Samuel D. Cash Sr. and Debbie M. Cash to Jocelyn L. Dews. Lot 21, section 2, Happy Valley, $302,000
Lynda C. Danna to Donald R. and Alma Laurie C. Sellars. Lot Y1, Lakewalk Villas, $304,000
Ronald Francis and Robin Snelick to Andrew R. and Jessica B. Davis. 595 Old Plantation Road, $316,000
Sheila F. Little to JCJ Holdings LLC. Lot 2, block 19, Broad St., $45,000
Cherise Ramos to McFarland Investments LLC. Parcel, 1.11 acres, Va. 696, $90,000
David Lee and Joan Evans Anderson to Rozanne M. and Michael C. Frey. 114 East Overbrook Road, $359,900
Gerome C. Mitchell IV to Gally Reznor. 215 Plateau Drive, $99,500
Kelly Murray and Phillips Murray III to Shotman Properties LLC. Lot 2, Va. 677, 1.31 acres, $24,900
Lizzie M. Robinson to William C. Randolph Jr. Parcel, Moore Lane, $24,000
City of Lynchburg
CJC Properties LLC to Roland A. Achtau. Lot 11, Townhouse Subdivision of Forest Brook Hills, $145,000
T. Gibson Hobbs III and Diane Z. Hoobs to Stephen James Acree. 1211 Fenwick Drive, $500,000
Shawn M. Patel and Patricia Aguilar-Patel to Christopher Aaron Hedge and Marissa Rain McKemie. 217 Yeardley Ave., $217,000
Tina R. Peters to Anne and John Alfieri. 2019 Early St., $115,000
Matt J. Anair to Colin Michael Emrich and Jenna Ann Parduba. 501 Bent Oak Court, $249,000
Sundance Design & Build LLC to Gabriel and Katherine E. Babinsky. Lot 54, Bethel Estates, $837,500
Brandon James and Sarah Crozier Bajramoski to Kevin J. Deanna. 1711 Link Road, $334,900
Ronda Evans and Rebecca Reynolds to Scottie T. and Frances Booker. 3111 Maryland Ave., $50,000
Merritt Borders to Benjamin H. and Heather R. Hefner. Ltos 24 and 25, block A, Riverside, $247,000
Born Again Christian Construction Company Inc. to Melvin Bert Martin and Natividad Bikie Ncogo. 1013 Polk St., $2,000
Trevor D. and Meredith B. Connell to Ruth Schwall and Brandon David Braud. Lot 1, section II, Carters Grove, $655,000
FOF LLC to Benjamin Brown. 1810 Broadway St. 207, $202,000
Justin M. Burford to Greystone Hills LLC. Lot 12, block D, Evergreen Subdivision, $330,000
Sunny R. Gandem and Asha M. Gandem to Christina S. Burton. Lot 31, section 1, New Towne, $265,000
John Z. Gulowski, Linda T. Calendrillo and Lillian C. Guzlowski to Sesha Krishna and Venkata Lakshmi Prasanna Kotapati. 4904 Mountain Laurel Drive, $660,000
The Main LLC to Jonah Benjamin Guelzo, Gary Jesse Coelho and Jacob Michael Messina. Unit 205, The Wayne, $219,900
Ivy Wall Investment Group LLC to Travis G. Cohen and Sara L. Ellis. 7101 Richland Drive, $271,500
Janice Merchent to Daniel Daoud and Dana Kristina Daoud. Lot 3, block L, Forest Townhouses, $175,000
Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker to Hunter Dawson. 1200 and 1210-1216 Park Ave., 1116 6th St., 602 and 604-606 Taylor St., $300,000
Adam Wesley and Kara Eaton Dean to University of Lynchburg. Lot 12, section 1, College Lake, $428,500
Meg-Drew Properties LLC to Joseph Robert Gordon and Diana Dekreon. 521 Capstone Drive, $375,000
Sandra B. Fulcher to Minds Eye Properties LLC. 314 Euclid Ave., $90,000
Mary N. Teu to Cal C. Gamble Jr. and Catherine L. Gamble. 4412 Williams Road, $325,000
Eric J. Gonzalez to Frank R. Gonazalez. Lots 78-81 and a portion of lot 110, Auburn Hills, $211,000
Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to James Edward Green Jr. and Candice Nicole Taylor. 2233 Poplar St., $4,500
Jer Properties LLC to Judith Hall. Lot 18, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $200,000
Mack H. Johnson Sr. to Eldorado Johnson. 711 Stuart St., $117,600
Dennis Klindert to Michael and Jennifer Wright. 404 Alta Lane, $507,000
Andy B. Tran and Lan Lh Nguyen to Thomas L. Krimmel. Lot 3, block H, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $275,000
Toscadigo LLC to Leigh & Company LLC. Unit 20, Heritage Condominium, $130,000
Building permits
Bedford County
Westyn Village LLC, 1154 Westyn Village Way, clubhouse, $500,000
Steve Brydge, 3329 Isle of Pines Drive, addition, $240,000
Westyn Village LLC, 1103 North Westyn Loop, townhome, $300,000
William Bishop, 1232 Hunters Knoll Drive, new dwelling, $400,000
Yum-Frog LLC, 319 Bass Cove Road, new dwelling, $250,000
Travus Lovell, 1078 Lake Breeze Drive, garage apartment, $250,000
Leland Melvin, 2605 Coffee Road, garage, $250,000
Craig King, 206 Graves Drive, deck, $43,360
Wagon Wheel Trail LLC, 108 Wagon Wheel Trail, addition, $250,000
Bobby Beckwith, 1092 Gemstone Lane, deck, $88,940
Hudson Builders Inc., lot 29, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $600,000
Hudson Builders Inc., lot 28, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $600,000
Jay Stevens, lot 4 Trent’s Meadow Farm, pool house, $100,000
Gillispie Properties LLC, lot 2, Bellevue Acres, new dwelling, $450,000
Willis Fitzgerald, 605 Kings Road, storage building, $20,000
Bedford County, 123 E. Main St., commercial alteration, $1,400,000
Forest Baptist Church, 1313 Two Church Lane, covers to main entrance, $20,000
Nolenhoke LLC, 4240 Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $400,000
Clarence Cyrus Jr., 2281 Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $500,000
Lisa Krisik, Joppa Mill Road, garage, $225,408.12