Property transfers

Amherst County

The Oceanus Group Corporation to Jarryed A.Etter and Carey M. Davidson. Lot 84, Sugar Mill, $36,200

Natalia V. Hughes to Russ Dennis and Mary Lisa Phillipson. Parcel, Boxwood Farm Road, $27,900

Harold T. and Barbara G. Lloyd to Dean Alan and Tina E. Shoosmith. 899 Wagon Trail Road, $1,150,000

Thirty-Thirty LLC to Charles Anthony and Linda Sandidge Ware. Lot 36, phase 1, Elon Forest, $324,000

Timothy J. and Theresa M. Fowler to Blake Thomas Brown. 270 Rothwood Road, $202,500

Daniel Enoch Harris and Stephanie Gabriella Harris to Sherry C. Dixon. Lot 1, block A, Oakhill Subdivision, $200,000

Woodland Resources LLC to Daniel J. and Sarah G. Esh. Parcel, Lexington Turnpike, 101.224 acres, $330,000

Appomattox County

Good Life LLC to Mario Andrade. Lot 7, section 2, Eagle Ridge, $19,500

ATA Supply Inc. to Theresa T. Zerphey. Lot 18, section 3, The Settlement, $22,000

CEEJEY LLC to Barrett Channing and Courtney Eileen Bailey. Lot 2, Pumping Station Road, 2.449 acres, $425,000

D&D Land Holdings LLC to Courtney Marie Brady. 5748 Stage Road, $427,500

Nathan E. Foutz and Robin L. Foutz, co-trustees to Noah J. and Emily M. Carrilho. Lots 17 and 18, Confederate Blvd., $246,400

Bedford County

Brenda Oliver to Cassandra Hibbard. 818 Oak St., $181,250

Margaret W. Walker, Julia Fay Sexton and Dennis Woodrow Overstreet to Michael F. Kelly. Parcel, Phelps Road, $441,771

Margaret W. Walker, Julia Fay Sexton and Dennis Woodrow Overstreet to Gregory Christensen. Parcel, Phelps Road, $132,000

Melynda Lotts and Melyssa Savage to Robert Daniel Schmitt III and Dana Elizabeth Schmidt. 1780 Morgans Mill Road and additional parcel, $345,000

Jeffrey Persinger to Town of Bedford, Virginia. 738 Burks Hill Road, $30,000

Burton Conrad Holdings LLC to Town of Bedford, Virginia. 752 Burks Hill Road, $30,000

Jeffrey B. Hubbard to Todd C. and Kimberly W. Goode. Parcel 44A, Va. 714, 23.48 acres, $160,000

Shamrock Construction Enterprises Inc. to Randy and Karen Chevalier. Lot 31, section 19, Farmington at Forest, $339,900

Mark S. and Sandra J. Fitchett to David A. and Jessica L. Hartkopf. Lot 8, Johnson Hollow, $307,500

Matthew H. and Kristen L. Wallin to Timothy Scott and Rachelle Hammond. Lot 9, section 1, Autumn Run, $495,000

Lewis A. Marsh to Michael J. and Melissa C. Rutkoske and Kimberly Field. 16397 Smith Mountain Lake Parkway, $905,000

Michael Andrew Lacy to Hull’s LLC. 4610 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, $100,000

Eleven44Properries & Real Estate LLC to Kimberly D. Kreh. Unit 438, building 8, phase II, Oak Point Townhomes, $250,000

Lake Savvy LLC to Joey Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. Parcel, White House Road, $44,000

Keystone Management LLC to Larry Kyle and Shastae Leann Nichols. Lot 5, Gross Point, $40,000

Neal W. Marris to Joshua E. and Emily A. Burrill. 921 Peaksview St. and additional parcel, $285,000

Joshua John and Annmarie Dyer to Vincent Seitz. 1285 Willow Oak Drive, $270,000

Campbell County

Virginia E. Almy to Virginia E. Almy and Latisha L. Almy. Lots 18-21, Va. 816, $20,000

21886 Timberlake LLC to David L. and Joan E. Anderson. 134 Lockridge Lane, $359,900

BCC Squared Real Estate Holdings LLC to Pan Investments LLC. 423 Laxton Road, $265,000

Joseph D. Durham to Phillip Joseph and Erica Jo Bell. Lot 5 and half of lot 6, section 4, Lo-Ray Acres, $375,000

Elaine T. Hall to Lawrence S. Bennett Jr. and Mona P. Bennett. Lot 8, Va. 712, 0.593 acres, $99,500

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Reba and Timothy Bevington. Lot 41, phase III, Leesville Road Estates, $390,000

ILA LLC to Brent W. Lilly Inc. Lots 2, 3, 8, 16, 17, 20, 26, 28-30 and 32, Walnut Hills, $330,000

Joseph T. and Phyllis V. Tubbs to James P. Burton Jr. and Sarah E. Burton. Lot 44, Belmont Acres, $325,000

Samuel D. Cash Sr. and Debbie M. Cash to Jocelyn L. Dews. Lot 21, section 2, Happy Valley, $302,000

Lynda C. Danna to Donald R. and Alma Laurie C. Sellars. Lot Y1, Lakewalk Villas, $304,000

Ronald Francis and Robin Snelick to Andrew R. and Jessica B. Davis. 595 Old Plantation Road, $316,000

Sheila F. Little to JCJ Holdings LLC. Lot 2, block 19, Broad St., $45,000

Cherise Ramos to McFarland Investments LLC. Parcel, 1.11 acres, Va. 696, $90,000

David Lee and Joan Evans Anderson to Rozanne M. and Michael C. Frey. 114 East Overbrook Road, $359,900

Gerome C. Mitchell IV to Gally Reznor. 215 Plateau Drive, $99,500

Kelly Murray and Phillips Murray III to Shotman Properties LLC. Lot 2, Va. 677, 1.31 acres, $24,900

Lizzie M. Robinson to William C. Randolph Jr. Parcel, Moore Lane, $24,000

City of Lynchburg

CJC Properties LLC to Roland A. Achtau. Lot 11, Townhouse Subdivision of Forest Brook Hills, $145,000

T. Gibson Hobbs III and Diane Z. Hoobs to Stephen James Acree. 1211 Fenwick Drive, $500,000

Shawn M. Patel and Patricia Aguilar-Patel to Christopher Aaron Hedge and Marissa Rain McKemie. 217 Yeardley Ave., $217,000

Tina R. Peters to Anne and John Alfieri. 2019 Early St., $115,000

Matt J. Anair to Colin Michael Emrich and Jenna Ann Parduba. 501 Bent Oak Court, $249,000

Sundance Design & Build LLC to Gabriel and Katherine E. Babinsky. Lot 54, Bethel Estates, $837,500

Brandon James and Sarah Crozier Bajramoski to Kevin J. Deanna. 1711 Link Road, $334,900

Ronda Evans and Rebecca Reynolds to Scottie T. and Frances Booker. 3111 Maryland Ave., $50,000

Merritt Borders to Benjamin H. and Heather R. Hefner. Ltos 24 and 25, block A, Riverside, $247,000

Born Again Christian Construction Company Inc. to Melvin Bert Martin and Natividad Bikie Ncogo. 1013 Polk St., $2,000

Trevor D. and Meredith B. Connell to Ruth Schwall and Brandon David Braud. Lot 1, section II, Carters Grove, $655,000

FOF LLC to Benjamin Brown. 1810 Broadway St. 207, $202,000

Justin M. Burford to Greystone Hills LLC. Lot 12, block D, Evergreen Subdivision, $330,000

Sunny R. Gandem and Asha M. Gandem to Christina S. Burton. Lot 31, section 1, New Towne, $265,000

John Z. Gulowski, Linda T. Calendrillo and Lillian C. Guzlowski to Sesha Krishna and Venkata Lakshmi Prasanna Kotapati. 4904 Mountain Laurel Drive, $660,000

The Main LLC to Jonah Benjamin Guelzo, Gary Jesse Coelho and Jacob Michael Messina. Unit 205, The Wayne, $219,900

Ivy Wall Investment Group LLC to Travis G. Cohen and Sara L. Ellis. 7101 Richland Drive, $271,500

Janice Merchent to Daniel Daoud and Dana Kristina Daoud. Lot 3, block L, Forest Townhouses, $175,000

Cecil E. and Jean P. Thacker to Hunter Dawson. 1200 and 1210-1216 Park Ave., 1116 6th St., 602 and 604-606 Taylor St., $300,000

Adam Wesley and Kara Eaton Dean to University of Lynchburg. Lot 12, section 1, College Lake, $428,500

Meg-Drew Properties LLC to Joseph Robert Gordon and Diana Dekreon. 521 Capstone Drive, $375,000

Sandra B. Fulcher to Minds Eye Properties LLC. 314 Euclid Ave., $90,000

Mary N. Teu to Cal C. Gamble Jr. and Catherine L. Gamble. 4412 Williams Road, $325,000

Eric J. Gonzalez to Frank R. Gonazalez. Lots 78-81 and a portion of lot 110, Auburn Hills, $211,000

Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity Inc. to James Edward Green Jr. and Candice Nicole Taylor. 2233 Poplar St., $4,500

Jer Properties LLC to Judith Hall. Lot 18, section 2, Georgetown Forest Townhouses, $200,000

Mack H. Johnson Sr. to Eldorado Johnson. 711 Stuart St., $117,600

Dennis Klindert to Michael and Jennifer Wright. 404 Alta Lane, $507,000

Andy B. Tran and Lan Lh Nguyen to Thomas L. Krimmel. Lot 3, block H, The Townes at Blackwater Ridge, $275,000

Toscadigo LLC to Leigh & Company LLC. Unit 20, Heritage Condominium, $130,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Westyn Village LLC, 1154 Westyn Village Way, clubhouse, $500,000

Steve Brydge, 3329 Isle of Pines Drive, addition, $240,000

Westyn Village LLC, 1103 North Westyn Loop, townhome, $300,000

William Bishop, 1232 Hunters Knoll Drive, new dwelling, $400,000

Yum-Frog LLC, 319 Bass Cove Road, new dwelling, $250,000

Travus Lovell, 1078 Lake Breeze Drive, garage apartment, $250,000

Leland Melvin, 2605 Coffee Road, garage, $250,000

Craig King, 206 Graves Drive, deck, $43,360

Wagon Wheel Trail LLC, 108 Wagon Wheel Trail, addition, $250,000

Bobby Beckwith, 1092 Gemstone Lane, deck, $88,940

Hudson Builders Inc., lot 29, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $600,000

Hudson Builders Inc., lot 28, Bradford Crossing, new dwelling, $600,000

Jay Stevens, lot 4 Trent’s Meadow Farm, pool house, $100,000

Gillispie Properties LLC, lot 2, Bellevue Acres, new dwelling, $450,000

Willis Fitzgerald, 605 Kings Road, storage building, $20,000

Bedford County, 123 E. Main St., commercial alteration, $1,400,000

Forest Baptist Church, 1313 Two Church Lane, covers to main entrance, $20,000

Nolenhoke LLC, 4240 Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $400,000

Clarence Cyrus Jr., 2281 Bethel Church Road, new dwelling, $500,000

Lisa Krisik, Joppa Mill Road, garage, $225,408.12