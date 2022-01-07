Your right to know: Latest property transfers and building permits

Property transfers

Amherst County

James S. Harman and Margaret L. Harman to Sean Timothy and Rebekah Lynn Brett. Parcel, fronting Va. 689 and VA. 718, 1.391 acres, $300,000

Todd W. and Gay S. Payne to Garry L. and Peggy B. Friend. Tract 1, Little Otter Creek Subdivision, $204,000

NRB Investments LLC to Bonnie E. Boylan. Lot 3, section 1, Mill Run Subdivision, $158,000

Clarence D. and Geraldine M. Nuckles to Robert C. and Elizabeth B. Campbell. 781 Gidsville Road, $135,000

Raj and Nisharden R. Shah to Raintree Business Trust. Lot 6, Lakeview Subdivision, $190,000

Chester L. Brooks to William T. Berry. 223 Kilmarnock Lane, $80,000

Stacey L. Brown to Fredia E. Brown. Lot 18, section 1, Hunt Club, $144,000

CMH Homes Inc. to Roy Edward and Deborah Lynn Roman. Two parcels, Va. 610, 3.527 acres, $210,991

Kathy L. Middleton to Tony West. 198 Bryant Road, $60,000

Leslie Peters and Roma A. Peters to Timothy P. and Petty Newton Waugh. 287 Main St., $40,000

William P. Spaulding and Carol R. Spaulding to Leokadia Z. Polak and Izabela Polak. Tract 1, section 9, Amherst Plantation, $160,000

Thirty-Thirty LLC to David Kyle and Patricia Ann Robertson. Lot 52, section 2A, Stratford Place, $325,000

Appomattox County

Johnnie A. Jordan to Kaitlin Reed Fleming Bass and Johnny Lee Bass. 10140 Old Courthouse Road, $75,000

Ray G. Spradlin to Erik T. and Hannah B. Hughes. Tract 21, Wolf Creek Estates, $70,000

Nancy C. Moore to Skyler Quade and Taylor Moore Shupe. 956 Piney Mountain Road and additional adjacent parcel, $37,000

Frederick R. and Rhonda F. Vine to Emily Lawson and Travis A. Mullins. Lot 5, Columbus Road, $72,000

Jack D. Layne Jr., Dale L. Weakley and Gail L. Wheeler to Robert C. Stephens. Lot 2, section A, Oak Lands, $26,000

Bedford County

Daniel L. and Nancy M. Jones to Robert Douglas and Carole Blake Wagner. Lot 11A and lot 15, Happy Acres, Lakes District, $977,500

Robert B. Lively and Nancy H. Lively, trustees to Yum-Frog LLC. Lots 3 and 4, section 1, Bass Cove Subdivision, Lakes District, $839,800

Steven P. Proctor to William and Brandee Stack. Lot 5, section 1, Lakeview Estates, Lakes District, $789,500

James J. and Holly A. Martini to Kurt and Jeanine Dodge. 1040 Moon Ridge Lane and additional parcel, Blue Ridge District, $575,000

Earnest A. Powers Jr. to William D. and Cynthia M. Hedger. Tract 3, Quatrone Subdivision, Lakes District, $395,000

Catherine D. Ritter to Michelle and Cory Hemmerling. 2177 Lipscomb Road, Lakes District, $349,250

Kenneth Shawn and Kerry Mitchell Dolph to Neal J. and Deanna M. Mustard. 4056 Headens Bridge Road, Lakes District, $305,000

Catherine Ritter to Spencer Bobbitt. Parcel, Lipscomb Road, , Lakes District, $275,000

Williams Family Limited Partnership to Matthew Tutino Jr. Lot 5, Mallards Crossing, Lakes District, $247,500

William Watson Nance and Shirley W. Nance to James D. McIntyre and Dorothy C. McIntyre. Parcel, fronting Va. 731, 36.753 acres, Lakes District, $241,000

Bobby M. Myers Jr. to Philip J. Fenezia and Lisa G. Altamura. 2027 Terrapin Creek Road and seven additional parcelsLakes District, $225,000

Jerzy George Kowalczyk and Mary Christine Schaefer-Dooley to Breton E. and Alicia F. Wilbun. Tract 3-B, Southern Timberlands Property, Lakes District, $200,000

Redwood Property Investment LLC to Elizabeth Annette Cihak. Lot 3, block B, section 1, Goose Creek Estates, Lakes District, $193,700

Kent Haynes Coleman and Jerilynn Rachel Coleman to Joshua and Paige Hair. Lot 4, Goodview Estates, Blue Ridge District, $125,000

Patricia Jean Keller to Robert Poertner, parcel, Crest Hill Dr., Dec. 20, Lakes District, $41,500.

Brenda F. Barnes to Julia C. Roberts. Lot 6, Brookwood, Lakes District, $41,000

Donald Wilson Annan Jr. and Tashaa Clontz Annas to Paul Hummel III and Jennifer A. Hummell. Lot 58, section 2, Harbor Village, Lakes District, $30,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc. Lots 1, 10, 20, 23, 25-28, 37-39, Jefferson Meadows, $785,714.29

Kimberly A. Henderson to Joshua Covi. 830 Shearer Ave., $269,900

David Warden to Duane and Pamela James. Lot 236, section 8, Somerset Meadows, $585,000

Judy M. Zeller to Phillip David Palmer and Ashley Brooke Bower-Palmer. 1116 Preserve Lane, $264,950

Ray M. Turpin Jr. to Dennis L. Turpin. 1313 Cocoon Lane, $67,000

Coffee Road LLC to Garrett R. and Allison M. Nelson. Lot 13, The Subdivision of the Stables at Coffee, $159,900

Stoney Ridge LLC to Nancy Marzano. Unit 204, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $184,999

Stoney Ridge LLC to Brenton W. Fortenberry. Unit 102, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $205,000

Lance John Finster to James Corey and Kaitlyn Nicole McFaden to Beverly O. McFaden. Lot 5, section 1, Panorama Acres, $19,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Mary J. Deshaegher. Unit 303, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $209,999

Stoney Ridge LLC to Cynthia Estrada. Unit 301, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $204,999

Daniel F. and Darlene A. Cash to Robert Palmer. Lot 46, section 1, Meadow Wood, $405,000

S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to EFP Properties LLC. Lot 3, Founding Way Road, $40,000

S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to EFP Properties LLC. Lot 1, Founding Way Road, $40,000

S&S Properties of Lynchburg LLC to EFP Properties LLC. Lot 2, Founding Way Road, $40,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Ronald and Carol Godwin. Unit 105, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $199,999

Matthew and Victoria Weaver and Gayle Weaver to Mark and Breanne Wilburn. Lot 15, section 1, Ivy Hill, $381,000

Bryan S. and Michele L. Parlier to John Justice. Lot 5, section 2, Meadow Wood, $510,000

Brett R. and Jessica L. Oliver to Michael A. and Crystal D. Weiser. Amended lot 19, Serene Creek Run, $830,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to Morgan Paige Meador. Unit 304, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $189,999

Michael T. Maxwell and Helen A. Maxwell to June Mcardle, Ray Paltauf and Siobhan Paltauf. 721 College St. and 712 Fourth St., $350,000

Stoney Ridge LLC to DaCaM LLC. Unit 308, Stoney Ridge Condominiums, $210,000

Judy D. Burggraf to Scott William Zaring. Lot 1, block 11, section 3, Valleywood Townhomes, $164,000

Paul William T. Gillespie and Rith H. Gillespie to Ann C. and Biju Thomas and Lily S. and Cheruvathoor S. Isaac. Lot 4, section 1, Thomas Jefferson Crossings, $882,000

Rebecca M. Yafee to Thomas and Sable Purvis. Amended lot 8, section 3, Ivy Hill, $649,000

CGT Properties to Bridge GAP Properties LLC. Lots 1-4, section 2, Mill Acres Country Homes, $320,000

Jane C. Rechenbach to Keri G. Coleman and Chase R. Coleman and Mark A. Travis. Lot 10, section 2, Oak Ridge Estates, $275,000

Grayson A. and Amber B. Edwards to Tamera L. Wilson. Parcel, Va. 602, 0.710 acres, $132,000

Campbell County

Raymond R. Chamberlin to Michael Blake and Alaina Forslund. Tract 7, section 5, Holiday Forest, $60,000

David S. and Anita M. Siecker to Cheryl A. Chavez and Patrick J. Chavez, trustees. 108 English Commons Drive, $199,900

M&C Reno LLC to Michael and Katy Christensen. Lot 14, section 1, Rainbow Forest, $290,000

Gordon R. and Bonnie N. Crickenberger to Rochelle Jean Morgan. Lot 11, section 4, Wildwood, $279,000

Helen M. Findlay to Glynn and Lynn E. Joshua. 844 Red House Road, $85,000

Cynthia Monroe Holmes to H&S Holding Properties LLC. Lot 1, section 1, Connie Estates, $16,000

136 Deerwood Drive Trust to Ciara Pruitt, Dean Pruitt and Anice Pruitt. Lot 16, block C, section 1, Sherwood Forest Subdivision, $206,500

David Jerry Scott, Walter Stuart Scott and Gregory A. Parks to Adam Karol, trustee. Lots 5-10, block 3, near U.S. 29 and Lawyers Road, $129,000

John Carroll Mason to Dustin Tye Keller and Jessica Bradley Keller. 6536 Hat Creek Road, $45,000

Dennis L. Shirlen to John Daniel Kinman. 216 West Road, $265,000

Wheeler Estates LLC to Carter D. and Dylana H. Lovern. Lot 19, Wheeler Estates Subdivision, $80,900

Gloria E. McDonaldson to Carmen D.R. Mitchell. 6589 Campbell Hwy., $90,000

Tyrock Construction LLC to Fabricio Pumagualle. Lot 7, Concord Estates Subdivision, $329,400

Jason R. and Leah H. Speak to Timothy and Amy Wilgus. Tract 4, section 2, Holiday Forest, $362,750

City of Lynchburg

Adam Pavao and Haley Pavao to A Mullins Properties LLC. Lots 63-65, Sangloe Place, $200,000

Across The Bridge LLC to Freeman Family Enterprises LLC. 2237 Rivermont Ave., $365,000

Jeffrey T. Appel to Albert and Carol Desautels. Lot 10, block 5, section B, Bedford Hills, $345,000

Awisemancash LLC to Ileana O. Asanache. 92 Chambers St. and two additional parcels, $70,000

Resurrected Homes LLC to B.U. Rentals LLC. Lot 4, block 20, Westover Heights and Fort Hill, $160,000

Centre II Enterprise LLC to B.U. Rentals LLC. Lots 7 and 8, section 2, West Lynchburg Land and Improvement Company, $220,000

Deal Properties: Greenwood Manor LLC to BWCM Apartments LLC. 1200 Craigmont Dr., $2,000,000

Colonial Realty Group LLC to BWCM Apartments LLC. 3300 Old Forest Road, $5,000,000

Baltic3 LLC to Roberta Shelor. 2512 Morson St., $110,000

Keith W. and Sharon A. Basso to Troy W. Holm. Lot 33, section IV, Sheffield, $224,900

Rita J. Sydnor to Robert Wynn Blevins to Elizabeth Sydnor Blevins. Unit 26, Carriage Square Condominium, $400,000

Mark D. Bohn and Kristine B. Bohn to John T. McLaren and James Christiano II and Danielle Christiano. Lot 1, Tenbury Square Townhouses, $94,900

Chelsea E. and Gilbert Jason St. Clair to George S. and Stephanie A. Shipley to Donnie W. and Marcella Shilling. 229 Westmoreland St., $234,000

Richeson Drive Building Associates LLC to Charred Oak Investments LLC. Lots 70-77, C.O. Richeson Tract, $650,000

Myra Sue Lewis to Jacob W. Clark and Carmen T. Ortiz-Clark. Lot 1, section 5, Oakwood Club Estates, $285,000

Charles R. Torbert Jr. to Paula Lee Clarke. 1212 Tilden Ave., $90,000

Jared M. Cooley to Lauren Dolores Smyk. 4921 Sycamore Place, $159,900

David Wendell Craig to Matthew Frank and Juanita Lewis. 103 Temple Circle, $224,900

Lera Millner Davis to Chase Tyree. 108 Hollywood Dr., $197,900

Robert E. Dawson to Jeffrey W. and Sarah V. McLane. 351 Norfolk Ave. and additional parcel, $439,900

Melken LLC to Kevin Deanna. Parcel, Old Lynchburg and Concord Road, $21,900

Mary Jane Desaegher to Joshua Thomas Smith ad Polly Joyce Matthews. Lot 1, section 3, Windsor Hills, $245,000

Thomas Wayne Doss and Elizabeth Joyce Doss to Kyndal Mishelle Gunter. 1533 Liggates Road, $215,000

James W. Elliott to Daniel R. Wesbrook. 2270-2272 Palm St., $8,100

Reigl Investments LLC to Keyton Allen Elliott. Lot 6, block 1, Virginia Hills, $250,000

John N. and Kathie S. Vest to Stuart C. Evans and Stacy L. Lyons. 3582 Gregory Lane, $400,000

Wendy F. Whorley to Meagan Hartso. Lot 2, section 2, Forest Dale, $225,900

Noble Holdings LLC to Five Stone Properties LLC. 1016 Tenth St., $44,460

Brian K. Fowler and Susie Wilkinson to Gregory T. and Lori A. Smith. 102 Yeardley Ave., $241,000

Gary A. Shanks and Margaret D. Shanks to Richard E. and Michele M. Pusey. Lot 6, block 9, Linkhorne Forest, $303,000

The HAB Company LC to Sarah E. Pettit, John D. Pettit and Alison D. Pettit. Lot 20, block F, Cornerstone, $169,000

Jacob R. Hardwick and Aubrey S. Hardwick to Manuel E. Onate. Lot 11, Homewood Acres Addition, $134,900

Pallaria LTD. to Devon L. Hubbard and Marcus A. Hubbard. 1307 14th St., $26,000

Tawanda L. Irving to Rosalie Faulkner John. Lot 9, Fort Hill Manor, $142,900

Jonathan W. Jones and Susan D. Jones, trustees to Matthew Ryan and June H. Smith. Unit 105, The Gables at Wyndhurst Condominium, $165,000

Travis Lee Kent and Joseph Emory Kent to VFH VA1 LLC. 114 Page St., $142,500

Heidi Kind-Wolf, Karen J. Kind and Paul A. Kind to David Allen Smith and Kim Ellen Smith. Lot 62, Heritage at Wyndhurst, $319,000

Carol B. Kuhnley to Joanna K. F. and William D. Luper III. Lot 18, section 10, Irvington Park Subdivision, $585,000

Neal R. Lindsay, Steven K. Lindsay and Susan L. Mallow to David A. Steele. Lot 18, block 1, Fair Grounds Addition, $65,000

Sellari Enterprise Inc. to Barbara Poland Raine and Wayne Andrew Morrison. Lot 7, Cottage Hill, $507,594

Brenda Gail Myles to TT Rehab LLC. 3137 Campbell Ave., $64,000

Sharon Ruth Oglesby to White Mountain Investments LLC. Lots 1 and 2, Forest Brook Hills, $276,000

R&R Residential Properties LLC to Daniel Sanchez Valdez. Lot 3, section C, Linkhorne Forest, $284,900

Redely LLC to Lynn G. Smith. Lot 4, Subdivision Townhomes at 500 Court Street, $333,900

Gerard J. and Rhonda Skinner and Mark J. and Donna B. Skinner to Michael A. and Phyllis W. Thornton. 909 Old Graves Mill Road, $245,000

VC Residential LLC to John David and Vikeesa Lynn Stultz. New lot 13, phase I, block N, Cornerstone, $312,000

Building permits

Bedford County

Foster Builder Inc., lot 18, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $300,000

Thomas Road Baptist Church, Sheep Creek Road, water works building for water tanks, $35,000

Jefferson Meadows LLC, lot 35, Jefferson Meadows, new dwelling, $350,000

Alvin Martin and Edward Martin, 12365 Falling Creek Road, storage building, $15,333

Dusty Ducts Inc., 1716 Glass Hill Road, storage building with lean-to, $10,000

Barbara Jordan, 105 Pinnacle Lane, remodel, $250,000

Papa O’s Pizza Shoppe, 17980 Forest Road, Suite D, commercial alteration, $1,000

Luis Lee, 2303 Moss Meadows Dr., garage, $11,842

Peter Schmitz, Cove Point Trail, new dwelling, $400,000

Foster Builder Inc., lot 17, section 20A, Farmington at Forest, new dwelling, $300,000

James Hutchens, 2107 Hutchens Road, garage, $45,000

Timothy Williams, 116 Thunder Ridge Road, garage, $24,000

Maverick Nutrition, 14805 Forest Road, Suite 231, commercial alteration, $25,000

Michael Lavender, 1202 Bethany Church Circle, addition, $50,000

Mariner’s Landing Development Company, 1217 Graves Harbor Trail, commercial alteration, $40,000